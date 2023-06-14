01 of 80 Happy Couple Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In matching black tops, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pose together at the L.A. premiere of The Flash on June 12.

02 of 80 Green Queen Hailey Bieber. TheHollywoodFix.net / BACKGRID With a matcha drink in hand, Hailey Bieber struts through West Hollywood on June 13.

03 of 80 Fun in Fuchsia Gabrielle Union. Brazil Photo Press / SplashNews.com Gabrielle Union stuns in bright pink while hanging out in Midtown New York City on June 13.



04 of 80 Date Night Jon Hamm, Anna Osceola. Theo Wargo/Getty Jon Hamm brought his fiancé Anna Osceola as his date to the Tribeca Film Festival, where his movie Maggie Moore(s) premiered on June 12.



05 of 80 Morning Outing Lily-Rose Depp, 070 Shake. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Lily-Rose Depp and her girlfriend, 070 Shake, cuddled up while grabbing coffee in N.Y.C. on June 13.



06 of 80 Cheers! Mark Wahlberg. ROB RICH/Shutterstock Mark Wahlberg promotes his tequila brand, Flecha Azul, at the Clubhouse in East Hampton, New York on June 11.

07 of 80 European Stroll Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos. SplashNews.com Jeff Bezos and his fiancé, Lauren Sanchez, take an evening walk in Portofino, Italy on June 13.

08 of 80 Old Friends Eric McCormack, Debra Messing and Sean Hayes. John Nacion/Shutterstock Former costars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing and Sean Hayes have a Will & Grace reunion at the launch of the Just Jack & Will rewatch podcast during the Tribeca Festival on June 12 in N.Y.C.

09 of 80 Cheek to Cheek Eva Longoria and America Ferrera. Andy Kropa/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock Eva Longoria and America Ferrera are all smiles at a special screening of Flamin' Hot at Quad Cinema in New York City on June 12.

10 of 80 Triple Threat Jon Hamm, Tina Fey and John Slattery. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival Jon Hamm, Tina Fey and John Slattery pose together at the premiere of Maggie Moore(s) during the 2023 Tribeca Festival on June 12 at Spring Studios in New York City.

11 of 80 Good Morning Gabrielle Union. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Gabrielle Union sports a monochrome look as she heads out for Good Morning America in New York City on June 13.

12 of 80 Across the Pond Josh Hartnett and Charlie Brooker. James Gillham/Shutterstock Josh Hartnett and Charlie Brooker pose together at a special screening of the Black Mirror season six episode, "Beyond The Sea," at BFI in London on June 12.

13 of 80 Sparkle and Shine Nikki Kimbrough, Kristin Chenoweth and Amy Lynn. Rob Kim/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Nikki Kimbrough, Kristin Chenoweth and Amy Lynn take the stage for "A New York Evening Celebrating Peggy Lee", an event presented by the Grammy Museum, at the Arnhold Center at 92NY in New York City on June 12.

14 of 80 New York Minute Tracee Ellis Ross. Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Tracee Ellis Ross is seen out and about in New York City wearing a graphic t-shirt paired with slacks and oversized sunglasses.

15 of 80 Good Cause Anna Wintour, Demi Lovato Center. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock Anna Wintour and Demi Lovato attend the 10th anniversary celebration for the Center for Youth Mental Health at New York-Presbyterian on June 12.

16 of 80 Premiere Poised Jennifer Lawrence. Lia Toby/Getty Jennifer Lawrence poses in an elegant black gown at the U.K. premiere for No Hard Feelings at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 12.

17 of 80 Festival Fierce Ice Spice. @deaniechen Ice Spice sports long red hair as she takes the stage at the 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City on June 9.

18 of 80 Taking the Stage Lizzo. ROGER HO Also at the Governor's Ball is Lizzo who rocks the stage in a silver ensemble with bright pink hair on June 9.

19 of 80 Tonys Trio Lea Michele, Julianne Hough and Darren Criss. Craig Barritt/Getty Former Glee costars Lea Michele (left) and Darren Criss (right) pose with Julianne Hough at a Tonys after party hosted by Ketel One Vodka And Zacapa Rum at Pebble Bar in New York City on June 11.

20 of 80 Smile and Wave Eva Longoria. James Devaney/GC Images Wearing a light-pink pantsuit, Eva Longoria flashes a wave as she leaves The View in New York City on June 12.

21 of 80 Out and About Gabrielle Union. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.co Gabrielle Union is seen out and about in New York City wearing black-and-white polka dot skirt paired with a differently patterned black-and-white top.

22 of 80 Fun in the Sun Nene Leaks. Romain Maurice/MEGA Nene Leaks takes a stroll in Miami Beach on June 11 during Miami Fashion Week.

23 of 80 New York Look Heather Graham. Kritsina Bumphry Heather Graham goes for a white lacey look at the premiere of her film, Suitable Flesh, at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 11.

24 of 80 Turn it Up Brody Jenner. Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Brody Jenner steps behind the DJ booth at Bounce Beach Montauk to promote Mamitas tequila seltzer.

25 of 80 Photo Op Johnny Depp. AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Johnny Depp greets fans in Istanbul ahead of his Hollywood Vampires Live Tour concert with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry on June 11.

26 of 80 Dream Come True Lea Michele. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions Lea Michele and the cast of Funny Girl brought their Broadway brilliance to the Tony Awards at the United Palace Theater in New York City on June 11.

27 of 80 Sunny on the Sidelines Tom Brady. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images In Paris on June 11, Tom Brady sits beside Jelena Djokovic to watch her husband, tennis pro Novak Djokovic, compete in the 2023 French Open.

28 of 80 Dazzling Diva Mariah Carey. Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images Mariah Carey brings her glitz and glam to Los Angeles State Historic Park on June 10 for L.A. Pride in the Park.

29 of 80 Model Behavior Tyra Banks. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images Tyra Banks wears a beanie and bold red lipstick at a Ted Lasso FYC event in North Hollywood on June 10.

30 of 80 Royal Salute Prince William. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Stepping into his role as Colonel of the Welsh Guards, Prince William dons the stately guard uniform outside of Buckingham Palace on June 10. The Prince of Wales led the review of the Welsh Guards, which is the final evaluation before the upcoming Trooping the Colour celebration.

31 of 80 Holding Tight RK Russell and Corey O'Brien. Gotham/GC Images Former NFL star Ryan Russell and his boyfriend, Corey O'Brien, enjoy the N.Y.C. weekend weather on June 10.

32 of 80 Country's Best Luke Bryan, Elle King and Dierks Bentley. John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA Luke Bryan, Elle King and Dierks Bentley hang out backstage on June 11 during CMA Fest in Nashville.

33 of 80 Expecting Joy Uzo Aduba, Common and Lupita Nyong'o. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions Uzo Aduba – who announced her pregnancy on the red carpet – hangs out with Common and Lupita Nyong'o at the 76th annual Tony Awards in New York City on June 11.

34 of 80 Icons & Allies Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause, G Flip, Molly Burnett and Chelsea Lazkani. Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images Chrishell Stause (second from left) is joined by her partner, G Flip (middle), and pals Emma Hernan, Molly Burnett and Chelsea Lazkani at L.A. Pride in the Park on June 9.

35 of 80 Game On Matt Rife. Shutterstock Matt Rife tosses the first pitch before the Philadelphia Phillies' home game against the L.A. Dodgers on June 11.

36 of 80 In the Spotlight Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye. Samir Hussein/WireImage Wearing a metallic mask and white gloves, The Weeknd performs live at Manchester's Etihad Stadium on the European leg of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour on June 10.

37 of 80 In New York ... Gotham/GC Alicia Keys takes a bite out of the Big Apple while seen in the West Village on June 10 in New York City.

38 of 80 Rockstar Status Mariano Regidor/Redferns for ABA Rosalía performs in concert during Primavera Sound Festival on June 11 in Madrid, Spain.

39 of 80 Red Robin John Lamparski/Getty for Tribeca Festival Robin Roberts attends the premiere of All You Hear Is Noise during the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival at Village East Cinema on June 10 in New York City.

40 of 80 Ladies for a Cause Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Ana Ortiz, Caroline Rhea, Tori Spelling, Pia Toscano and Mary Lou Belli attend the Luskin Orthopedic Institute for Children Gala at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 10 in Universal City, California.

41 of 80 Pie Guy FilmMagic.com/FilmMagic for HBO Henry Winkler attends Barry's Gene Cousineau Canter's FYC Giveaway at Canter's Deli on June 10 in Los Angeles, California.

42 of 80 Dapper Dudes Gary Gershoff/WireImage Alexander Skarsgard and Michael Shannon attend the screening of Eric LaRue during the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival at SVA Theater on June 10 in New York City.

43 of 80 Strike a Pose! Emma McIntyre/Getty Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the 2023 LA Pride in the Park Festival at Los Angeles Historical Park on June 9 in California.

44 of 80 Blue Babe Pierre Suu/WireImage Jessica Alba attends the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 10 in Paris, France.

45 of 80 Saucy Daniel Boczarski/Getty for Rao's Homemade Kristin Cavallari appears at The Saucery by Rao's Homemade on June 9 in Chicago, Illinois.

46 of 80 Cheeto Chic Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Eva Longoria attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Searchlight Pictures' Flamin' Hot at Hollywood Post 43 - American Legion on June 9 in Hollywood, California.

47 of 80 Peace Out Niall Horan. ZUMA / SplashNews.com Niall Horan takes the stage for the Today show's Citi Concert Series at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City on June 9.

48 of 80 Dashing Duo Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Zendaya. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Zendaya stun at an opening event for Bulgari Hotel Roma in Rome on June 8.

49 of 80 Sweet Selfie Selena Gomez. Spread Pictures / MEGA Selena Gomez pauses for a selfie with a fan following an event for Rare Beauty in Paris on June 9.

50 of 80 New York Minute Katie Holmes. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock Katie Holmes looks chic at Chanel's women's lunch in celebration of the Through Her Lens program during Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on June 9.

51 of 80 Showtime Noah Kahan. TYLER KRIPPAEHNE Noah Kahan takes a seat at New York City's Radio City Music Hall as he celebrates selling out the venue on June 7.

52 of 80 Birthday Girl Maria Menounos. TheImageDirect.com Maria Menounos flashes a peace sign while out and about in Los Angeles on her 45th birthday on June 9.

53 of 80 Costar Chat Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan. German Vazquez/Shutterstock Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan pose together at 92NY during an Outlander event at the New York City venue on June 8.

54 of 80 Premiere Pair Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky. Fabian Sommer/picture alliance via Getty Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky attend a special screening of Tyler Rake: Extraction 2 on June 9.

55 of 80 Big News Stephanie Ruhle, Lawrence O'Donnell and Steven Spielberg. NBC Stephanie Ruhle, Lawrence O'Donnell and Steven Spielberg pose together at a 75th anniversary celebration for NBC Nightly News.

56 of 80 Triple Threat aespa. Yankees K-Pop group aespa stops by Yankee Stadium in New York City to throw out the game's first pitch on June 8.

57 of 80 Over the Shoulder Kendall Jenner. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for FWRD Kendall Jenner, who's the creative director for FWRD, hosts the grand opening celebration for the company's pop-up in West Hollywood on June 8.

58 of 80 Country Strong Carly Pearce. John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA Carly Pearce and a fellow musician have a guitar jam session during night one of the 50th CMA Fest in Nashville at Nissan Stadium on June 8.

59 of 80 Colorful Celebration Raven Symoné, Miranda Maday, JoJo Siwa. Jerod Harris/Getty Images Raven-Symoné, Miranda Maday and JoJo Siwa all sport pops of color while attending The Hollywood Museum's 10th Annual "Real To Reel: Portrayals And Perceptions Of LGBTQ+s In Hollywood" exhibit on June 8 in Hollywood.

60 of 80 Party Across the Pond Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Annabel's Rod Stewart poses with his wife, Penny Lancaster, at the 60th Anniversary Party for Annabel's (a private club) in London on June 8.

61 of 80 Side by Side Alice Marie Johnson and Kim Kardashian. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for ABA Kim Kardashian poses with Alice Marie Johnson during a celebration of Johnson's release from prison five years ago, on June 8. Kardashian was also being honored for her role in Johnson's release at the L.A. event.

62 of 80 Suited Up Nicolas Cage. Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/Shutterstock Nicolas Cage takes the mic during the 2023 Summer Game Fest in L.A. on June 8.

63 of 80 Mood Lighting Evan Mock. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com Evan Mock poses amid some pink lighting at launch party for Cash App's Mood Capsule in New York City on June 7.

64 of 80 Theater Fan Allison Janney. Bruce Glikas/WireImage Allison Janney shows off the colorful PlayBill for Shucked while backstage at The Nederlander Theatre on June 8 in New York City.

65 of 80 Costar Hug Amy Brenneman and Jeff Bridges. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Costars Amy Brenneman and Jeff Bridges share a sweet embrace at FX's The Old Man FYC Event for season one held at the DGA Theater Complex in L.A. on June 8.

66 of 80 Date Night Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson support Paris Hilton at her DJ set at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood on June 7.

67 of 80 Sun's Out Jennifer Lopez. BACKGRID Jennifer Lopez is all smiles as she steps out in West Hollywood in a cropped white t-shirt and corduroy pants on June 7.

68 of 80 Top of the Morning Sarah Jessica Parker. Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Sarah Jessica Parker sports a floral ensemble as she stops by Good Morning America in New York City on June 8.

69 of 80 Good Vibes Brooklyn Beckham. BACKGRID Brooklyn Beckham flashes a thumbs up en route to his hotel in Beverly Hills on June 7.

70 of 80 Lunch Break Chance the Rapper and French Montana. Jason Mendez/Getty Chance the Rapper and French Montana pose together at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival Jury Lunch at Tribeca Grill on June 8 in New York City.

71 of 80 First Night Debra Messing. Arturo Holmes/Getty Debra Messing wears a black and gold gown to the Tribeca Film Festival opening night reception at the Tribeca Grill on June 7 in New York City.

72 of 80 Stage Star Noma Dumezweni and Jodie Comer. Bruce Glikas/Getty Noma Dumezweni and Jodie Comer strike a sweet pose during the 77th Annual Theatre World Awards, where Comer was recognized for her performance in Prima Facie, at The Circle in the Square Theatre in New York City on June 5.

73 of 80 Cheers! Andy Cohen, Lila Camillos and friends. Charles Sykes PEOPLE senior marketing manager Lila Camillos (far right) and her pals pose with Andy Cohen on the set of his show, Watch What Happens Live, where they served as guest bartenders weeks after he crashed their Vanderpump Rules watch party.

74 of 80 VIP Rebel Wilson. Bruce Glikas/WireImage Rebel Wilson sips from her Kimberly Akimbo cup while taking a trip backstage at the Tony-nominated show on June 7.

75 of 80 Night on the Town Noah Centineo. Steven/AFF-USA/Shutterstock Noah Centineo sports a grey suit and vans at the premiere of Kiss The Future during opening night of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on June 7.

76 of 80 Mix Master Paris Hilton. PRJ / BACKGRID Paris Hilton wears a bright smile and an even brighter ensemble following her live DJ concert on June 7 at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood.



77 of 80 Smile and Wave Jenna Dewan. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Jenna Dewan looks pretty in pink while out and about in Los Angeles on June 7.

78 of 80 Movie Buff Robert DeNiro. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival Robert DeNiro helps kick off the Tribeca Film Festival on its opening night in N.Y.C. on June 7.

79 of 80 Our Man on Camera Mark Wahlberg. Bobby Bank/GC Images Mark Wahlberg stays in character on the New Jersey set of his film The Union (formerly titled Our Man From Jersey) on June 7.