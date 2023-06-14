Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Take the Red Carpet in L.A., Plus Hailey Bieber, Gabrielle Union and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on June 14, 2023 06:00AM EDT
01 of 80

Happy Couple

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock 

In matching black tops, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pose together at the L.A. premiere of The Flash on June 12.

02 of 80

Green Queen

Hailey Bieber grabs a matcha drink at Community Goods before heading to Great White for brunch with a friend in West Hollywood.
Hailey Bieber.

TheHollywoodFix.net / BACKGRID

With a matcha drink in hand, Hailey Bieber struts through West Hollywood on June 13.

03 of 80

Fun in Fuchsia

Gabrielle Union seen in midtown on June 13, 2023
Gabrielle Union.

Brazil Photo Press / SplashNews.com

Gabrielle Union stuns in bright pink while hanging out in Midtown New York City on June 13.

04 of 80

Date Night

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola attend the "Maggie Moore(s)" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 12, 2023 in New York City
Jon Hamm, Anna Osceola.

Theo Wargo/Getty

Jon Hamm brought his fiancé Anna Osceola as his date to the Tribeca Film Festival, where his movie Maggie Moore(s) premiered on June 12.

05 of 80

Morning Outing

French Actress Lily-Rose Depp and Girlfriend 070 Shake put on a loved up display during their morning coffee run In New York City, USA.
Lily-Rose Depp, 070 Shake.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Lily-Rose Depp and her girlfriend, 070 Shake, cuddled up while grabbing coffee in N.Y.C. on June 13.

06 of 80

Cheers!

Mark Wahlberg Flecha Azul tequila promotion at the Clubhouse, Easthampton
Mark Wahlberg.

ROB RICH/Shutterstock

Mark Wahlberg promotes his tequila brand, Flecha Azul, at the Clubhouse in East Hampton, New York on June 11.

07 of 80

European Stroll

Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos take an evening walk in Portofino, Italy.
Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos.

SplashNews.com

Jeff Bezos and his fiancé, Lauren Sanchez, take an evening walk in Portofino, Italy on June 13.

08 of 80

Old Friends

Sean Hayes, Debra Messing, Eric McCormack 'Just Jack & Will' Rewatch Podcast Launch
Eric McCormack, Debra Messing and Sean Hayes.

John Nacion/Shutterstock

Former costars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing and Sean Hayes have a Will & Grace reunion at the launch of the Just Jack & Will rewatch podcast during the Tribeca Festival on June 12 in N.Y.C.

09 of 80

Cheek to Cheek

Eva Longoria, left, and America Ferrera attend a special screening of the Searchlight Pictures movie "Flamin' Hot" at Quad Cinema
Eva Longoria and America Ferrera.

Andy Kropa/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock 

Eva Longoria and America Ferrera are all smiles at a special screening of Flamin' Hot at Quad Cinema in New York City on June 12.

10 of 80

Triple Threat

Jon Hamm, Tina Fey and John Slattery attend the "Maggie Moore(s)" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival
Jon Hamm, Tina Fey and John Slattery.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Jon Hamm, Tina Fey and John Slattery pose together at the premiere of Maggie Moore(s) during the 2023 Tribeca Festival on June 12 at Spring Studios in New York City.

11 of 80

Good Morning

Gabrielle Union leaves for Good Morning America
Gabrielle Union.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Gabrielle Union sports a monochrome look as she heads out for Good Morning America in New York City on June 13.

12 of 80

Across the Pond

Josh Hartnett and Charlie Brooker attend the "Black Mirror (Season 6). Beyond The Sea" Special Screening at BFI
Josh Hartnett and Charlie Brooker.

James Gillham/Shutterstock

Josh Hartnett and Charlie Brooker pose together at a special screening of the Black Mirror season six episode, "Beyond The Sea," at BFI in London on June 12.

13 of 80

Sparkle and Shine

Nikki Kimbrough, Kristin Chenoweth and Amy Lynn perform at "A New York Evening Celebrating Peggy Lee" presented by the Grammy Museum
Nikki Kimbrough, Kristin Chenoweth and Amy Lynn.

Rob Kim/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Nikki Kimbrough, Kristin Chenoweth and Amy Lynn take the stage for "A New York Evening Celebrating Peggy Lee", an event presented by the Grammy Museum, at the Arnhold Center at 92NY in New York City on June 12.

14 of 80

New York Minute

Tracee Ellis Ross heads out to lunch in New York City
Tracee Ellis Ross.

Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Tracee Ellis Ross is seen out and about in New York City wearing a graphic t-shirt paired with slacks and oversized sunglasses.

15 of 80

Good Cause

Anna Wintour, Demi Lovato Center for Youth Mental Health at NewYork-Presbyterian - 10-Year Anniversary
Anna Wintour, Demi Lovato Center.

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Anna Wintour and Demi Lovato attend the 10th anniversary celebration for the Center for Youth Mental Health at New York-Presbyterian on June 12.

16 of 80

Premiere Poised

Jennifer Lawrence attends the "No Hard Feelings" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square
Jennifer Lawrence.

Lia Toby/Getty

Jennifer Lawrence poses in an elegant black gown at the U.K. premiere for No Hard Feelings at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 12.

17 of 80

Festival Fierce

Ice Spice, 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival
Ice Spice.

@deaniechen

Ice Spice sports long red hair as she takes the stage at the 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City on June 9.

18 of 80

Taking the Stage

Lizzo 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival
Lizzo.

ROGER HO

Also at the Governor's Ball is Lizzo who rocks the stage in a silver ensemble with bright pink hair on June 9.

19 of 80

Tonys Trio

Lea Michele, Julianne Hough and Darren Criss attend The After, After Party Presented by Ketel One Vodka And Zacapa Rum at Pebble Bar on June 12, 2023
Lea Michele, Julianne Hough and Darren Criss.

Craig Barritt/Getty

Former Glee costars Lea Michele (left) and Darren Criss (right) pose with Julianne Hough at a Tonys after party hosted by Ketel One Vodka And Zacapa Rum at Pebble Bar in New York City on June 11.

20 of 80

Smile and Wave

Eva Longoria leaves 'The View' at ABC Studios on June 12, 2023 in New York City
Eva Longoria.

James Devaney/GC Images

Wearing a light-pink pantsuit, Eva Longoria flashes a wave as she leaves The View in New York City on June 12.

21 of 80

Out and About

Gabrielle Union leaves an office building in New York City
Gabrielle Union.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.co

Gabrielle Union is seen out and about in New York City wearing black-and-white polka dot skirt paired with a differently patterned black-and-white top.

22 of 80

Fun in the Sun

Nene Leaks is seen in Miami Beach with a Yves Saint Laurent Bag during Miami Fashion Week. 11 Jun 2023
Nene Leaks.

Romain Maurice/MEGA

Nene Leaks takes a stroll in Miami Beach on June 11 during Miami Fashion Week.

23 of 80

New York Look

Heather Graham at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of "Suitable Flesh"
Heather Graham.

Kritsina Bumphry

Heather Graham goes for a white lacey look at the premiere of her film, Suitable Flesh, at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 11.

24 of 80

Turn it Up

Brody Jenner
Brody Jenner.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Brody Jenner steps behind the DJ booth at Bounce Beach Montauk to promote Mamitas tequila seltzer.

25 of 80

Photo Op

Johnny Depp out and about in Istanbul before their Hollywood Vampires Live Tour concert in Turkey
Johnny Depp.

AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Johnny Depp greets fans in Istanbul ahead of his Hollywood Vampires Live Tour concert with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry on June 11.

26 of 80

Dream Come True

Lea Michele of the cast of "Funny Girl" performs onstage during The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Lea Michele.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Lea Michele and the cast of Funny Girl brought their Broadway brilliance to the Tony Awards at the United Palace Theater in New York City on June 11.

27 of 80

Sunny on the Sidelines

Tom Brady and Jelena Djokovic attend the 2023 French Open
Tom Brady.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

In Paris on June 11, Tom Brady sits beside Jelena Djokovic to watch her husband, tennis pro Novak Djokovic, compete in the 2023 French Open.

28 of 80

Dazzling Diva

Mariah Carey at LA Pride in the Park held at Los Angeles State Historic Park on June 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. at LA Pride in the Park
Mariah Carey.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Mariah Carey brings her glitz and glam to Los Angeles State Historic Park on June 10 for L.A. Pride in the Park.

29 of 80

Model Behavior

Tyra Banks at the FYC event for season 3 of "Ted Lasso" held at Saban Media Center
Tyra Banks.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Tyra Banks wears a beanie and bold red lipstick at a Ted Lasso FYC event in North Hollywood on June 10.

30 of 80

Royal Salute

Prince William, Prince of Wales (in his role as Colonel of the Welsh Guards) takes the salute outside Buckingham Palace after carrying out The Colonel's Review at Horse Guards Parade
Prince William.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Stepping into his role as Colonel of the Welsh Guards, Prince William dons the stately guard uniform outside of Buckingham Palace on June 10. The Prince of Wales led the review of the Welsh Guards, which is the final evaluation before the upcoming Trooping the Colour celebration.

31 of 80

Holding Tight

RK Russell and Corey O'Brien are seen on June 10, 2023 in New York City.
RK Russell and Corey O'Brien.

Gotham/GC Images

Former NFL star Ryan Russell and his boyfriend, Corey O'Brien, enjoy the N.Y.C. weekend weather on June 10.

32 of 80

Country's Best

Luke Bryan, Elle King and Dierks Bentley seen backstage for night 4 of the 50th CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium
Luke Bryan, Elle King and Dierks Bentley.

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

Luke Bryan, Elle King and Dierks Bentley hang out backstage on June 11 during CMA Fest in Nashville.

33 of 80

Expecting Joy

Uzo Aduba, Common and Lupita Nyong'o attend The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Uzo Aduba, Common and Lupita Nyong'o.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Uzo Aduba – who announced her pregnancy on the red carpet – hangs out with Common and Lupita Nyong'o at the 76th annual Tony Awards in New York City on June 11.

34 of 80

Icons & Allies

Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause, G Flip, Molly Burnett and Chelsea Lazkani backstage at LA Pride in the Park
Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause, G Flip, Molly Burnett and Chelsea Lazkani.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Chrishell Stause (second from left) is joined by her partner, G Flip (middle), and pals Emma Hernan, Molly Burnett and Chelsea Lazkani at L.A. Pride in the Park on June 9.

35 of 80

Game On

Matt Rife Throws The Ceremonial First Pitch At Los Angeles Dodgers v Philadelphia Phillies Game
Matt Rife.

Shutterstock

Matt Rife tosses the first pitch before the Philadelphia Phillies' home game against the L.A. Dodgers on June 11.

36 of 80

In the Spotlight

Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye performs live at Etihad Stadium as part of his After Hours til Dawn Tour
Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Wearing a metallic mask and white gloves, The Weeknd performs live at Manchester's Etihad Stadium on the European leg of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour on June 10.

37 of 80

In New York ...

Alicia Keys is seen in the West Village

Gotham/GC

Alicia Keys takes a bite out of the Big Apple while seen in the West Village on June 10 in New York City.

38 of 80

Rockstar Status

Rosalia performs in concert during Primavera Sound Festival

Mariano Regidor/Redferns for ABA

Rosalía performs in concert during Primavera Sound Festival on June 11 in Madrid, Spain.

39 of 80

Red Robin

Robin Roberts attends the premiere of "All You Hear Is Noise" during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Village East Cinema

John Lamparski/Getty for Tribeca Festival

Robin Roberts attends the premiere of All You Hear Is Noise during the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival at Village East Cinema on June 10 in New York City.

40 of 80

Ladies for a Cause

Ana Ortiz, Caroline Rhea, Tori Spelling, Pia Toscano and Mary Lou Belli attend Luskin Orthopedic Institute For Children Gala at Universal Studios Hollywood

Andrew J Cunningham/Getty 

Ana Ortiz, Caroline Rhea, Tori Spelling, Pia Toscano and Mary Lou Belli attend the Luskin Orthopedic Institute for Children Gala at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 10 in Universal City, California.

41 of 80

Pie Guy

Henry Winkler attends Barry's Gene Cousineau Canter's FYC Giveaway at Canter's Deli

FilmMagic.com/FilmMagic for HBO 

Henry Winkler attends Barry's Gene Cousineau Canter's FYC Giveaway at Canter's Deli on June 10 in Los Angeles, California.

42 of 80

Dapper Dudes

Alexander Skarsgard Michael Shannon

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Alexander Skarsgard and Michael Shannon attend the screening of Eric LaRue during the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival at SVA Theater on June 10 in New York City.

43 of 80

Strike a Pose!

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the 2023 LA Pride in the Park Festival at Los Angeles

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the 2023 LA Pride in the Park Festival at Los Angeles Historical Park on June 9 in California. 

44 of 80

Blue Babe

Jessica Alba

Pierre Suu/WireImage

Jessica Alba attends the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 10 in Paris, France. 

45 of 80

Saucy

Kristin Cavallari

Daniel Boczarski/Getty for Rao's Homemade

Kristin Cavallari appears at The Saucery by Rao's Homemade on June 9 in Chicago, Illinois. 

46 of 80

Cheeto Chic

Eva Longoria attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Searchlight Pictures' "Flamin' Hot"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Eva Longoria attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Searchlight Pictures' Flamin' Hot at Hollywood Post 43 - American Legion on June 9 in Hollywood, California. 

47 of 80

Peace Out

Niall Horan performs at The Today Show Citi Concert Series at Rockefeller Plaza in New York
Niall Horan.

ZUMA / SplashNews.com

Niall Horan takes the stage for the Today show's Citi Concert Series at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City on June 9.

48 of 80

Dashing Duo

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Zendaya attend the Bulgari Hotel Roma opening event
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Zendaya.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Zendaya stun at an opening event for Bulgari Hotel Roma in Rome on June 8.

49 of 80

Sweet Selfie

Selena Gomez after attending the Rare Beauty Event
Selena Gomez.

Spread Pictures / MEGA

Selena Gomez pauses for a selfie with a fan following an event for Rare Beauty in Paris on June 9.

50 of 80

New York Minute

Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Katie Holmes looks chic at Chanel's women's lunch in celebration of the Through Her Lens program during Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on June 9.

51 of 80

Showtime

NOAH KAHAN - Singer-songwriter Noah Kahan celebrates his sold-out show at New York City's Radio City Music Hall by posing atop the venue on June 7
Noah Kahan.

TYLER KRIPPAEHNE

Noah Kahan takes a seat at New York City's Radio City Music Hall as he celebrates selling out the venue on June 7.

52 of 80

Birthday Girl

Maria Menounos spotted at the dry cleaners on her 45th birthday in Los Angeles
Maria Menounos.

TheImageDirect.com

Maria Menounos flashes a peace sign while out and about in Los Angeles on her 45th birthday on June 9.

53 of 80

Costar Chat

'Outlander' Season 7 Cast, Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan
Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan.

German Vazquez/Shutterstock

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan pose together at 92NY during an Outlander event at the New York City venue on June 8.

54 of 80

Premiere Pair

Chris Hemsworth, actor, and his wife Elsa Pataky
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky.

Fabian Sommer/picture alliance via Getty

Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky attend a special screening of Tyler Rake: Extraction 2 on June 9.

55 of 80

Big News

Steven Spielberg - NBC Nightly News 75th anniversary
Stephanie Ruhle, Lawrence O'Donnell and Steven Spielberg.

NBC

Stephanie Ruhle, Lawrence O'Donnell and Steven Spielberg pose together at a 75th anniversary celebration for NBC Nightly News.

56 of 80

Triple Threat

K-POP GIRL GROUP aespa THROWS FIRST PITCH AT THURSDAY'S YANKEES GAME IN NYC
aespa.

Yankees

K-Pop group aespa stops by Yankee Stadium in New York City to throw out the game's first pitch on June 8.

57 of 80

Over the Shoulder

Kendall Jenner attends FWRD Pop-Up Grand Opening, hosted by FWRD Creative Director, Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for FWRD

Kendall Jenner, who's the creative director for FWRD, hosts the grand opening celebration for the company's pop-up in West Hollywood on June 8.

58 of 80

Country Strong

Carly Pearce performs onstage during night 1 of the 50th CMA Fest
Carly Pearce.

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

Carly Pearce and a fellow musician have a guitar jam session during night one of the 50th CMA Fest in Nashville at Nissan Stadium on June 8.

59 of 80

Colorful Celebration

Raven-SymonÃÂ©, Miranda Maday and JoJo Siwa attend The Hollywood Museum's 10th Annual "Real To Reel: Portrayals And Perceptions Of LGBTQ+s In Hollywood" Exhibit
Raven Symoné, Miranda Maday, JoJo Siwa.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Raven-Symoné, Miranda Maday and JoJo Siwa all sport pops of color while attending The Hollywood Museum's 10th Annual "Real To Reel: Portrayals And Perceptions Of LGBTQ+s In Hollywood" exhibit on June 8 in Hollywood.

60 of 80

Party Across the Pond

Penny Lancaster and Sir Rod Stewart attend Annabel's 60th Anniversary Party
Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart.

Dave Benett/Getty Images for Annabel's

Rod Stewart poses with his wife, Penny Lancaster, at the 60th Anniversary Party for Annabel's (a private club) in London on June 8.

61 of 80

Side by Side

Alice Marie Johnson and Kim Kardashian attend an event celebrating Johnson's 5 years of freedom and honoring Kim Kardashian
Alice Marie Johnson and Kim Kardashian.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for ABA

Kim Kardashian poses with Alice Marie Johnson during a celebration of Johnson's release from prison five years ago, on June 8. Kardashian was also being honored for her role in Johnson's release at the L.A. event.

62 of 80

Suited Up

Nicolas Cage Summer Game Fest 2023 Live Show
Nicolas Cage.

Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/Shutterstock 

Nicolas Cage takes the mic during the 2023 Summer Game Fest in L.A. on June 8.

63 of 80

Mood Lighting

Evan Mock Attends Cash AppÃ¢ÂÂs Mood Capsule Launch Party
Evan Mock.

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Evan Mock poses amid some pink lighting at launch party for Cash App's Mood Capsule in New York City on June 7.

64 of 80

Theater Fan

Allison Janney poses backstage at the new musical "Shucked" on Broadway
Allison Janney.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Allison Janney shows off the colorful PlayBill for Shucked while backstage at The Nederlander Theatre on June 8 in New York City.

65 of 80

Costar Hug

Amy Brenneman and Jeff Bridges attend FX's "The Old Man" Season 1 FYC Event
Amy Brenneman and Jeff Bridges.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Costars Amy Brenneman and Jeff Bridges share a sweet embrace at FX's The Old Man FYC Event for season one held at the DGA Theater Complex in L.A. on June 8.

66 of 80

Date Night

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson
Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson support Paris Hilton at her DJ set at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood on June 7.

67 of 80

Sun's Out

Jennifer Lopez cuts a stylish figure in brown corduroy pants and a white t-shirt while out and about visiting multiple furniture stores in West Hollywood
Jennifer Lopez.

BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez is all smiles as she steps out in West Hollywood in a cropped white t-shirt and corduroy pants on June 7.

68 of 80

Top of the Morning

Sarah Jessica Parker is seen arriving at the 'Good Morning America' show in Times Square, Manhattan on June 08, 2023 in New York City.
Sarah Jessica Parker.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker sports a floral ensemble as she stops by Good Morning America in New York City on June 8.

69 of 80

Good Vibes

Brooklyn Beckham is in good spirits as he gives a thumbs up to the photographers as he heads to the Beverly Hills Hotel.
Brooklyn Beckham.

BACKGRID

Brooklyn Beckham flashes a thumbs up en route to his hotel in Beverly Hills on June 7.

70 of 80

Lunch Break

Chance the Rapper and French Montana attend the Jury Lunch during 2023 Tribeca Festival at Tribeca Grill on June 08, 2023 in New York City
Chance the Rapper and French Montana.

Jason Mendez/Getty

Chance the Rapper and French Montana pose together at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival Jury Lunch at Tribeca Grill on June 8 in New York City.

71 of 80

First Night

Debra Messing attends the Tribeca Festival opening night reception at Tribeca Grill on June 07, 2023 in New York City
Debra Messing.

Arturo Holmes/Getty

Debra Messing wears a black and gold gown to the Tribeca Film Festival opening night reception at the Tribeca Grill on June 7 in New York City. 

72 of 80

Stage Star

Noma Dumezweni and Jodie Comer pose during the 77th Annual Theatre World Awards at The Circle in the Square Theatre on June 5, 2023 in New York City
Noma Dumezweni and Jodie Comer.

Bruce Glikas/Getty

Noma Dumezweni and Jodie Comer strike a sweet pose during the 77th Annual Theatre World Awards, where Comer was recognized for her performance in Prima Facie, at The Circle in the Square Theatre in New York City on June 5.

73 of 80

Cheers!

PEOPLE senior marketing manager Lila Camillos (far right) and her friends join Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live to serve as guest bartenders weeks after he crashed their Vanderpump Rules watch party
Andy Cohen, Lila Camillos and friends.

Charles Sykes

PEOPLE senior marketing manager Lila Camillos (far right) and her pals pose with Andy Cohen on the set of his show, Watch What Happens Live, where they served as guest bartenders weeks after he crashed their Vanderpump Rules watch party.

74 of 80

VIP

Rebel Wilson poses backstage at the hit musical "Kimberly Akimbo" on Broadway at The Booth Theater on June 7, 2023 in New York City
Rebel Wilson.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Rebel Wilson sips from her Kimberly Akimbo cup while taking a trip backstage at the Tony-nominated show on June 7.

75 of 80

Night on the Town

Noah Centineo
Noah Centineo.

Steven/AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Noah Centineo sports a grey suit and vans at the premiere of Kiss The Future during opening night of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on June 7.

76 of 80

Mix Master

Paris Hilton is all smiles after her concert at the Fonda Theater in Hollywood
Paris Hilton.

PRJ / BACKGRID

Paris Hilton wears a bright smile and an even brighter ensemble following her live DJ concert on June 7 at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood.

77 of 80

Smile and Wave

Jenna Dewan is seen on June 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Jenna Dewan.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jenna Dewan looks pretty in pink while out and about in Los Angeles on June 7.

78 of 80

Movie Buff

Robert DeNiro speaks during the Tribeca Festival Opening Night Reception at Tribeca Grill
Robert DeNiro.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Robert DeNiro helps kick off the Tribeca Film Festival on its opening night in N.Y.C. on June 7.

79 of 80

Our Man on Camera

Mark Wahlberg on the set of "The Union" aka "Our Man From Jersey" on June 7, 2023 in Madison, New Jersey
Mark Wahlberg.

Bobby Bank/GC Images

Mark Wahlberg stays in character on the New Jersey set of his film The Union (formerly titled Our Man From Jersey) on June 7.

80 of 80

Industry Best

Kerry Washington, Angelique Jackson, Senior Entertainment Writer at Variety, Gina Rodriguez, Janelle James, and Elle Fanning pose onstage during Variety's TV FYC Fest
Kerry Washington, Angelique Jackson, Gina Rodriguez, Janelle James, and Elle Fanning.

Randy Shropshire/Variety via Getty Images

Variety reporter Angelique Jackson (second from left) poses with Kerry Washington, Gina Rodriguez, Janelle James and Elle Fanning on Variety's June 7 TV FYC Fest in L.A.

