Winnie Harlow Sparkles in West Hollywood, Plus Jessica Chastain in N.Y.C., Reese Witherspoon and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on July 26, 2023 06:00AM EDT
01 of 80

Birthday Babe

Winnie Harlow is seen arriving to her Birthday party at Delilah's restaurant West Restaurant on July 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Winnie Harlow.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

With her hair blinged out in barrettes and butterfly clips, Winnie Harlow sparkles upon arrival at her birthday party. The model celebrates at Delilah Restaurant in West Hollywood on July 24.

02 of 80

In Support

Jessica Chastain is seen at the SAG-AFTRA Strike in Times Square on July 25, 2023 in New York City
Jessica Chastain.

Gotham/GC Images

Wearing a solidarity pin on her denim jumpsuit, Jessica Chastain makes an appearance at the SAG-AFTRA strike in Times Square on July 25.

03 of 80

Under the Sun

Reese Witherspoon keeps it casual-cute wearing a hat and a denim shirt as she goes grocery shopping at Brentwood Country Mart.
Reese Witherspoon.

BACKGRID

Reese Witherspoon dons a woven hat and a denim shirt for a casual shop at the Brentwood Country Mart in Los Angeles on July 25.

04 of 80

Furry Friend

Justin and Hailey Bieber step out of the cafe with their dog as they enjoy a lovely date together
Hailey Bieber.

BACKGRID

Hailey Bieber keeps her pooch in hand while enjoying a Malibu date with her husband, Justin Bieber, on July 25.

05 of 80

Taking a Dip

Melissa Gorga lounging by the pool
Melissa Gorga.

Lauren Menowitz/Shutterstock

Looking chic in a purple bikini, Melissa Gorga hangs out by the pool in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey on July 25. The fashion-forward reality star also snaps some promotional pics for her store, Envy by Melissa Gorga.

06 of 80

Banding Together

teve Buscemi, BD Wong, Christian Slater, Brendan Fraser, Bryan Cranston, Nancy Giles and Ezra Knight are seen on stage during the "Rock The City For A Fair Contract" rally in Times Square on July 25, 2023 in New York City
Steve Buscemi, BD Wong, Christian Slater, Brendan Fraser, Bryan Cranston, Nancy Giles and Ezra Knight.

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty

Steve Buscemi, BD Wong, Christian Slater, Brendan Fraser and Bryan Cranston are among the famous faces populating SAG-AFTRA's Rock The City For A Fair Contract rally in N.Y.C. on July 25.

07 of 80

Athleisure Moment

Katie Holmes shows off her fit physique while on a stroll in New York City. The American actress wore a black crop top, green joggers, and Adidas trainers
Katie Holmes.

TheImageDirect.com

Katie Holmes keeps it casual in green joggers and a black crop top as she steps out in N.Y.C. on July 25.

08 of 80

Glamorous Globetrotting

Eva Longoria at the Global Gift Foundation Gala
Eva Longoria.

Cordon Press/INSTARimages

Eva Longoria smiles and waves in Marbella, Spain, where she attends the Global Gift Foundation Gala on July 24.

09 of 80

VIP Meet Up

Tim McGraw greets fans outside the Sunset Strip's Whisky A Go Go
Tim McGraw.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA

Tim McGraw meets fans in West Hollywood before his secret standing show on July 24 at the historic Sunset Strip nightclub Whisky a Go Go.

10 of 80

Clase Act

Ashley Graham celebrates the magic of tequila with a gastronomic experience at Clase Azul's The Loft Brooklyn
Ashley Graham.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for Clase Azul Mexico

In a dazzling newsprint minidress, Ashley Graham celebrates Clase Azul Tequila Gold at The Loft Brooklyn in N.Y.C. on July 24.

11 of 80

Mic Check

Franklin Jonas visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios
Franklin Jonas.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Claim to Fame host Franklin Jonas pops by SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on July 24.

12 of 80

Reunited Backstage

Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack pose backstage at the opening night for "The Cottage" on Broadway
Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Sean Hayes supports his former Will and Grace costar Eric McCormack at his opening night performance in Broadway's The Cottage on July 24 in N.Y.C.

13 of 80

Strike a Pose

Steven Weber and Bryan Cranston pose at the opening night after party for "The Cottage"
Steven Weber and Bryan Cranston.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Steven Weber and Bryan Cranston share a goofy moment at the opening night afterparty for The Cottage on Broadway in N.Y.C. on July 24.

14 of 80

Sunny Stroll

*EXCLUSIVE* - Maggie Gyllenhaal and her husband Peter Sarsgaard are all smiles during a romantic stroll after having lunch in Manhattan
Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard.

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Maggie Gyllenhaal and her husband Peter Sarsgaard take a walk around Manhattan's West Village neighborhood, beating the summertime heat in boho-style attire on July 24.

15 of 80

Apt Lighting

P!NK performs onstage during her Summer Carnival 2023 tour
Pink.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Pink brings her Summer Carnival tour to Rogers Centre in Toronto on July 24.

16 of 80

Cool & Coiffed

Walker Hayes gets a fresh haircut at his local Great Clips in Murfreesboro, TN
Walker Hayes.

MOVI Inc.

Getting ahead of back-to-school haircut season, Walker Hayes checks out his fresh new trim at his local Great Clips in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on July 25.

17 of 80

Game for Good

LaToya Tonodeo and Tracy Morgan at the 3rd Annual CC Sabathia and Friends Celebrity Softball Game to benefit the PiCChin Foundation
LaToya Tonodeo and Tracy Morgan.

Walik Goshorn/MediaPunch/Shutterstock 

Proudly wearing their New York Yankees spirit, LaToya Tonodeo and Tracy Morgan attend the 3rd annual CC Sabathia and Friends celebrity softball game on July 24. The yearly scrimmage at Yankee Stadium benefits the PiCChin Foundation, Sabathia's charity helping kids through education and sport.

18 of 80

All the Applause

Lilli Cooper, Eric McCormack, Laura Bell Bundy and Dana Steingold take part in the curtain call during "The Cottage" Broadway Opening Night
Lilli Cooper, Eric McCormack, Laura Bell Bundy and Dana Steingold.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The Cottage stars Lilli Cooper, Eric McCormack, Laura Bell Bundy and Dana Steingold revel in their curtain call on opening night of their Broadway show on July 24.

19 of 80

Snack Time

EXCLUSIVE: Hilary Duff flashes a smile while food shopping in Los Angeles.
Hilary Duff.

TheImageDirect.com

Looking cute and casual in a tank top and tennis skirt, Hilary Duff grabs a bite in L.A. on July 24.

20 of 80

Bow Down

Beyonce at Soldier Field, Chicago 7-23-2023 by Joshua Mellin jdmellin@gmail.com @joshuamellin(3)
Beyonce and Blue Ivy.

Joshua Mellin

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy take Soldier Field by storm during the Chicago stop of the Renaissance World Tour on July 23.

21 of 80

Back in New York

Lil Nas X arrives at JFK airport
Lil Nas X.

BACKGRID 

Lil Nas X touches down at JFK Airport in New York on July 24 in a Barbie-pink top.

22 of 80

Special Guest

Cardi B surprised guests when she took the Sprite stage with Offset in a Chrome Hearts wetsuit to perform "Clout" and "MotorSport." The pair shared a kiss before Cardi left the stage, squashing current rumors.
Cardi B and Offset.

Courtesy of Rolling Loud

Cardi B opts for a futuristic look at Rolling Loud Miami on July 23 where her husband, Offset, brought her onstage.

23 of 80

On the Mic

Latto performs onstage during day three of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium
Latto.

Jason Koerner/Getty 

Latto takes the stage during day three of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on July 23.

24 of 80

Main Event

Mary J. Blige and WanMor at Flipperâs Roller Boogie Palace at Rockefeller Center
Mary J. Blige and WanMor.

Craig Barritt for Flipperâs Roller Boogie Palace

Mary J. Blige poses with members of WanMor at Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace at Rockefeller Center in N.Y.C on July 21.

25 of 80

Helping Out

Tayshia Adams volunteering at a City Harvest repack.
Tayshia Adams.

@loricannava

Tayshia Adams volunteers at City Harvest alongside Feeding America in New York City.

26 of 80

Out of the Box

Rachel Fuda of the Real Housewives of New Jersey at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City last Wed. for a screening of Barbie
Rachel Fuda.

Ocean Casino Resort

Real Housewives of New Jersey's Rachel Fuda poses inside a life-sized Barbie box during a special screening of Barbie at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City on July 19.

27 of 80

All That Glitters

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift.

Mat Hayward/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift sparkles on stage at Lumen Field in Seattle on July 22.

28 of 80

Saturday Stroll

*EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Garner, looked amazing while enjoying her daily walk around Brentwood.
Jennifer Garner.

Boaz / BACKGRID

Jennifer Garner takes a stroll around Brentwood, California, on July 22.

29 of 80

Peace Out

Wiz Khalifa performs at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Wiz Khalifa.

Scott Legato/Getty Images

Wiz Khalifa throws up a peace sign from the stage at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan, on July 23.

30 of 80

Country Strong

Keith Urban during the Country Thunder Music Festival in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin
Keith Urban.

Daniel DeSlover/Zuma / SplashNews.com

Keith Urban takes the stage on July 23 during the Country Thunder Music Festival in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin.

31 of 80

Rockin' Star

Fred Armisen jokes around as he leads a guided tour at The Punk Rock Museum
Fred Armisen.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Fred Armisen has some fun as he leads a guided tour at The Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas on July 23.

32 of 80

Neon Lights

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz at the Christopher Street Day (CSD) on July 22, 2023 in Berlin
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz.

Tristar Media/Getty Images

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz walk hand in hand during Christopher Street Day in Berlin on July 22.

33 of 80

Hostess with the Mostest

Christie Brinkley attends the Polo Hamptons Match and Cocktail Party hosted by Christie Brinkley and Social Life Magazine
Christie Brinkley.

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

Christie Brinkley hosts the Polo Hamptons Match and cocktail party with Social Life magazine on July 22 in Bridgehampton, New York.

34 of 80

Furry Friend

Nina Agdal is seen on July 23, 2023 in Miami, Florida
Nina Agdal.

305pics/GCImages

Nina Agdal is joined by a four-legged companion while out and about on July 23 in Miami.

35 of 80

Sun's Out

EXCLUSIVE: Alessandra Ambrosio was spotted enjoying her holiday in Ibiza
Alessandra Ambrosio.

GTres / SplashNews.com

Alessandra Ambrosio takes a dip in the water while vacationing in Ibiza, Spain, on July 23.

36 of 80

All Smiles

Morgan Freeman

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Honoree Morgan Freeman attends Oceana's 16th Annual SeaChange Summer Party held at The Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach on July 22 in Dana Point, California.

37 of 80

Get in Formation

Beyonce

Kevin Mazur/Getty for Parkwood

Beyoncé performs onstage during the Renaissance World Tour at Soldier Field on July 22 in Chicago.

38 of 80

When at Comic-Con

Tom Arnold

Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic

Tom Arnold attends the Underdeveloped press line at 2023 Comic-Con International: San Diego at Hilton Bayfront on July 22.

39 of 80

Lizzo Down Under

Lizzo

Don Arnold/WireImage

Lizzo performs at Qudos Bank Arena on July 23 in Sydney, Australia.

40 of 80

Rap Superstar

Travis Scott closes Day 2 of Rolling Loud Miami.

Rolling Loud / @BethSaravo

Travis Scott closes out the second day of Rolling Loud Miami on July 22.

41 of 80

Standing United

Cynthia Nixon is seen at the SAG-AFTRA picket lines

Gotham/GC Images

Cynthia Nixon joins the SAG-AFTRA picket lines on July 21 in New York City.

42 of 80

Comic Corey

Corey Feldman Funko Fundays, Comic-Con San Diego

John Salangsang/Shutterstock 

Corey Feldman appears at Comic-Con San Diego on July 21.

43 of 80

Showing Their Support

Victoria Beckhan and David Beckham are seen as Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF plays during his first game in a League's Cup match against against Cruz Azul

Larry Marano/UPI/Shutterstock

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham are seen as Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF plays during his first game in a League's Cup match against Cruz Azul at DRV PNK Stadium on Friday, July 21 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

44 of 80

When in Miami

EXCLUSIVE Isabela Grutman, Kim Kardashian, David Grutman, DJ Khaled, & Swizz Beatz spotted LIV

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

Isabela Grutman, Kim Kardashian, David Grutman, DJ Khaled and Swizz Beatz are spotted at LIV in Miami on July 22.

45 of 80

Country Crooner

Lainey Wilson performs onstage at Country Thunder Wisconsin - Day 2

Joshua Applegate/Getty Images

Lainey Wilson performs onstage at the Country Thunder festival on July 21 in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin.

46 of 80

Celebrating Hip Hop

Jodie Turner-Smith joins Hennessy & Nas to celebrate Hip Hop 50th Anniversary with a collaborative limited edition bottle
Jodie Turner-Smith.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Hennessy

Jodie Turner-Smith joins Hennessy and Nas to celebrate Hip Hop's 50th Anniversary with a collaborative limited edition bottle on July 20 in New York City. 

47 of 80

Red Hot

Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers performs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers performs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 21 in London.

48 of 80

Smile Wide

Naomi Campbell and the Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz reunite for a night out in nice at the celeb spot restaurant NESPO in Nice

SplashNews.com

Naomi Campbell and Carlos Alcaraz enjoy a night out at NESPO in Nice, France, on July 22.

49 of 80

Summer-Ready

Jeremy Allen White shows off his muscles as he goes for a workout in Studio City Hills
Jeremy Allen White.

BACKGRID

Jeremy Allen White shows off his chiseled muscles as he goes for a workout in Studio City, California, on July 21.

50 of 80

Summer Whites

Shay Mitchell looks fashionable while stepping out in New York City. Mitchell carried a black handbag and wore a white vest, matching trousers, and heels.
Shay Mitchell.

TheImageDirect.com

Shay Mitchell looks fashionable in a black and white-themed ensemble as she strolls the streets of New York on July 20.

51 of 80

Golden Girl

Hayley Williams of Paramore performs at the Paramore "This Is Why" Tour at the Kia Forum on July 20, 2023 in Inglewood, California
Hayley Williams.

Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty

Paramore's Hayley Williams performs during the band's This Is Why Tour at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on July 20.

52 of 80

Let's Go Party

Jessie J attends a special screening of "Barbie" on July 20, 2023 in London, England. "Barbie" is in cinemas from July 21st
Jessie J.

Dave Benett/Getty

Jessie J dons all leather as she attends a special screening of Barbie in London on July 20.

53 of 80

Shimmer and Shine

Molly Sims Last night at a private residence in the Hamptons, Casamigos joined Molly Sims to launch her new YSE skincare line

Neil Rasmus/BFA

Molly Sims is ravishing in a sparkling nude dress as she — along with Casamigos and Saie CEO Laney Crowell — hosts a private Hamptons event to launch her YSE skincare line on July 20.  

54 of 80

Getting Meta

Jennifer Lopez is spotted leaving a gym in Los Angeles. The 53 year old actress and singer wore a vintage Selena crop top, pink joggers, and black trainers. Lopez was seen after making recent headlines after appearing agitated while being temporarily locked out of the high end gym.
Jennifer Lopez.

TheImageDirect.com

Jennifer Lopez rocks a vintage Selena crop top and bright pink joggers while leaving the gym in Los Angeles on July 20.

55 of 80

Double Dad Duty

Daniel Radcliffe on the SAG-AFTRA Strike Picket Line, New York, USA - 21 Jul 2023
Daniel Radcliffe.

Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Daniel Radcliffe pulls double duty as he swaddles his newborn and protests with fellow SAG-AFTRA members in New York City on July 21.

56 of 80

Smiling Bright

Jamie Lee Curtis poses with her graphic novel "Mother Nature" during San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, on July 20, 2023.
Jamie Lee Curtis.

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis is in high spirits while posing with her graphic novel Mother Nature during San Diego Comic-Con on July 20.

57 of 80

Calm, Cool, Collected

Quavo attends the HennessyÃÂ VS Limited Edition Hip Hop 50thÃÂ Anniversary Launch Event on July 20, 2023 in New York City
Offset.

Jerritt Clark/Getty

Offset strikes an ultra-cool pose while at the Hennessy x Nas Limited Edition Hip Hop 50th Anniversary Launch Event on July 20 in New York City.

58 of 80

Soaking in the Sun

Nina Agdal wears a green bikini top as she takes her cute dog for a walk on the beach in Miami
Nina Agdal.

MEGA

A newly engaged Nina Agdal is all smiles while walking the sandy beaches of Miami with her sweet pup on July 21.

59 of 80

Sweet Pair

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen attend LOVED01 By John Legend Launches Pop-Up
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LOVED01

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen get cozy in a bathtub at a pop-up for Legend's Loved01 skincare line at Westfield Century City in L.A. on July 20.

60 of 80

Dogg House

Snoop Dogg Performs Onstage at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville
Snoop Dogg.

John D Shearer/Shutterstock 

Snoop Dogg takes the stage at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana, as part of his High School Reunion Tour with Wiz Khalifa on July 20.

61 of 80

Center Stage

Wisin and Camila Cabello speak onstage during the 2023 Premios Juventud Awards
Wisin and Camila Cabello.

Gladys Vega/Getty Images

Camila Cabello takes the mic while on stage with Wisin during the 2023 Premios Juventud Awards on July 20 at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

62 of 80

Big Smiles

Drew Barrymore and David Korins attend the opening night of "Here Lies Love" at Broadway Theatre
Drew Barrymore and David Korins.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Drew Barrymore and David Korins pose together at the opening night of Here Lies Love in New York City on July 20 at Broadway Theatre.

63 of 80

Big Night

Josh Gad, Nikki M. James and Andrew Rannells 'Here Lies Love' Broadway Opening Night
Josh Gad, Nikki M. James and Andrew Rannells.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock 

Josh Gad, Nikki M. James and Andrew Rannells pose together at the Broadway opening night of Here Lies Love in New York City on July 20.

64 of 80

Showing Support

EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Hudgens is spotted out with actor Oliver Trevena and friends in Los Angeles
Vanessa Hudgens.

TheImageDirect.com

Vanessa Hudgens sports a SAG-AFTRA T-shirt while out and about in Los Angeles on July 20 amid ongoing strikes.

65 of 80

Cozy Outing

*EXCLUSIVE* - Lisa Rinna was spotted running errands run in Bel Air
Lisa Rinna.

affinitypicture / BACKGRID

Lisa Rinna keeps it casual while running errands in Bel Air, California, on July 20.

66 of 80

Hats Off

Boy George & Culture Club perform at Ascend Amphitheater
Boy George.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Boy George rocks a polka-dot jacket and a statement hat while performing with Culture Club at Ascend Amphitheater Nashville on July 20.

67 of 80

Ballin' Buds

Timothee Chalamet and Adam Sandler show off their basketball skills as they sweat it out while playing in Downtown Manhattan. In between games, Timothee posed for selfies with fans.
Timothée Chalamet and Adam Sandler.

BACKGRID

Timothée Chalamet and Adam Sandler shoot some hoops in New York City on July 20.

68 of 80

Vacation Pair

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are seen at the Club 55 Beach in Saint-Tropez, France on July 20th, 2023.
Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham.

SplashNews.com

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham visit the Club 55 Beach while vacationing in Saint-Tropez, France, on July 20.

69 of 80

A Good Cause

Larsa Pippen supports boyfriend Marcus Jordan during a charity golf tournament with DJ Khaled in Miami. 20 Jul 2023 Pictured: Larsa Pippen; Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan.

MEGA

Larsa Pippen joins boyfriend, Marcus Jordan, at DJ Khaled's We The Best Foundation Golf Classic on July 20 in Miami.

70 of 80

In the Band

Rachel Stevens holds a mini S Club reunion with Jon Lee and Bradley McIntosh at Proud Cabaret in London. They were also joined by former S Club Junior Aaron Renfree.
Rachel Stevens, Jon Lee and Bradley McIntosh.

Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com

Rachel Stevens is joined by two of her S Club 7 group mates, Jon Lee and Bradley McIntosh, at Proud Cabaret in London on July 20.

71 of 80

Sunny Stroll

Emily Ratajkowski is seen on July 20, 2023 in New York City
Emily Ratajkowski.

Gotham/GC Images

Emily Ratajkowski keeps things simple in jean shorts and a black tank top while out on a dog walk in New York City on July 20.

72 of 80

Showing His Stripes

Travis Kelce Spotted Outside Zero Bond
Travis Kelce.

Claude Yao Sahi @hijoshotit / SplashNews.com

Travis Kelce strikes a pose and smiles big for the camera while at the private New York City club, Zero Bond, on July 19.

73 of 80

Flower Power

Bethenny Frankel is seen outside ABC Studio on July 20, 2023 in New York City
Bethenny Frankel.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Bethenny Frankel exudes summer sunshine in a bright yellow, floral embellished sweater and crisp-white skirt while visiting ABC Studios in New York City on July 20.

74 of 80

It's a Celebration

DJ Khaled & Ja Rule
DJ Khaled & Ja Rule.

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

DJ Khaled poses in a geometric ensemble alongside Ja Rule at the We The Best Golf Tournament VIP reception at Swan Miami on July 19.

75 of 80

On the Move

EXCLUSIVE: The Weeknd doing some sightseeing in Barcelona whilst filming for a documentary on his current tour.
The Weeknd.

Emilio Utrabo / MEGA

The Weeknd explores Barcelona while visiting the European city as part of his After Hours til Dawn Tour on July 19.

76 of 80

Hand in Hand

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber leaving L'artusi after dinner.
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber.

MEGA

Justin and Hailey Bieber step out for date night at L'artusi in New York City on July 19.

77 of 80

A Royal Welcome

King Charles III is greeted by schoolchildren during a visit to Brecon Cathedral in Brecon, Wales
King Charles III.

Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles is greeted by children waving the Union Jack during a visit to Brecon Cathedral in Brecon, Wales, on July 20.

78 of 80

Drink Up

Usher attends the Remy Martin And Usher 4 ON THE FLOOR EXPERIENCE
Usher.

Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Remy Martin 

Usher gets into the spirit during the launch of the Rémy Martin x Usher “Life is a Melody” campaign on July 15 in Las Vegas.

79 of 80

Special Guest

G Flip attends GRAMMY Camp guest artist panel and performance with G Flip at Ronald Tutor Campus Center
G Flip.

Timothy Norris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

G Flip attends the Grammy Camp guest artist panel in Los Angeles on July 19.

80 of 80

Shimmer and Shine

June Ambrose and St-Germain toast to the Avant Garden Party Kit at Public Hotel
June Ambrose.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for St-Germain

June Ambrose opts for a gold dress paired with matching shoes as she hosts a launch event with St-Germain for the Avant Garden Party Kit at Public Hotel in N.Y.C. on July 19.

