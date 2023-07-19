01 of 80 City Boy Timothée Chalamet. Raymond Hall/GC Images Timothée Chalamet steps out in New York City sporting a baseball hat and sunglasses on July 18.

02 of 80 On the Go Nina Dobrev and Shaun White. TheImageDirect.com Nina Dobrev and Shaun White ride on a scooter in New York City on July 17.

03 of 80 Dynamic Duo Mario Lopez and Courtney Laine Mazza. Rob Latour/Shutterstock Mario Lopez and his wife, Courtney, pose together at the premiere for The Golden Boy in Los Angeles on July 17.

04 of 80 On the Line Bette Midler and Susan Sarandon. Raymond Hall/GC Images Bette Midler and Susan Sarandon hit the picket line on July 18 in New York City.

05 of 80 Jetsetters Angelina Jolie and Zahara Jolie-Pitt. Ave Phoenix / BACKGRID Angelina Jolie and her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, catch a flight at JFK Airport in New York on July 18.

06 of 80 Feeling Shady Jennifer Lopez. Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA Jennifer Lopez sports oversized sunglasses as she steps out in Los Angeles on July 17.

07 of 80 Taking the Stage Justin Guarini and Briga Heelan. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Justin Guarini and Briga Heelan, who star in Once Upon a One More Time on Broadway, pose together at Good Morning America on July 18 in New York City.

08 of 80 With the Band Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas. Raymond Hall/GC Images Longtime couple Kevin and Danielle Jonas wear contrasting attire while spending the day in Midtown N.Y.C. on July 17.

09 of 80 Hanging Out Mary J. Blige. Johnny Nunez/WireImage Mary J. Blige spends a summer night at The Surf Lodge in New York City on July 16.

10 of 80 Sweat it Out Jennifer Garner. BACKGRID Jennifer Garner steps out and stays fit on a run around Santa Monica on July 17.



11 of 80 Dressing Up Jamie Lynn Spears. Joey Andrew/startraksphoto.com Zoey 102 star Jamie Lynn Spears poses in L.A. while wearing a form-fitting mauve dress on July 17.



12 of 80 French Getaway Damson Idris and Lori Harvey. Best Image / BACKGRID Lori Harvey and her boyfriend Damson Idris enjoy the warm weather and blue seas of Saint-Tropez on July 16.



13 of 80 Gray Day Kristin Cavallari. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Kristin Cavallari rocks a monochrome gray look while making an appearance on Good Morning America in support of her lifestyle brand, Uncommon James, in N.Y.C. on July 18.

14 of 80 Peace Out Jung Kook. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images K-pop idol Jung Kook pops by SiriusXM Studios in New York City on July 17.

15 of 80 Foxy Lady Julia Fox. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images In a striking cut-out swimsuit, Julia Fox enjoys a day at the beach on July 17 in N.Y.C.

16 of 80 Balling Out Adam Sandler. TheImageDirect.com Adam Sandler looks like a true athlete while playing some pickup basketball at a New York City park on July 17.



17 of 80 You're Special Lizzo. Richard Nicholson/Shutterstock With her sparkly getup and bright smile, Lizzo lights up the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia while performing on July 17.

18 of 80 It Girl Nina Dobrev. TheImageDirect.com Looking especially glamorous in a blazer and mini skirt, Nina Dobrev steps out onto the N.Y.C. streets on July 17.

19 of 80 Hometown Represent Drake. BACKGRID Wearing his home country proudly on his mesh shirt, Drake steps out of New York City's Mark Hotel on July 17.

20 of 80 A United Front Kevin Bacon. John Nacion/Shutterstock Kevin Bacon mans the SAG-AFTRA strike picket line under the N.Y.C. summer sun on July 17.

21 of 80 City Cycle Justin Theroux. BrosNYC / BACKGRID Justin Theroux cruises around Manhattan's West Village neighborhood on his bicycle after sweating it out at the gym on July 17.

22 of 80 Birthday Fun Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green. Claire Planeta & Courtesy of Casamigos Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green celebrate his 50th birthday over the weekend with a surprise 90s-themed pool party in Los Angeles.

23 of 80 Cheers! Chase Stokes. Hunter Moreno (@huntermoreno) Looking suave as ever, Chase Stokes flashes a winning smile while celebrating Don Julio 1942 Tequila, ACQUA DI GIO and Gen A in Malibu on July 15.



24 of 80 Cooling Off Jaden Smith. CelebCandidly / SplashNews.com Jaden Smith gets soaked during a water gun fight in the hot Calabasas sun on July 17.

25 of 80 Summer Break Kristin Cavallari. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Despite her "Unwell University" sweatshirt, Kristin Cavallari looks great upon arrival at the Bowery Hotel in N.Y.C. on July 17.

26 of 80 Fake Out Harry Styles' Wax Figure. Tristar Media/Getty Harry Styles' new wax figure looks just as heart-melting as the real deal as its unveiled on July 17 at Madame Tussauds Berlin.



27 of 80 Star Status Shania Twain. Scott Legato/Getty Images Shania Twain takes the stage in rhinestones and plenty of jewels during day three of the 2023 Faster Horses Music Festival in Brooklyn, Michigan on July 16.

28 of 80 Mini-Me Neil Rasmus/BFA.com/Shutterstock Gwyneth Paltrow poses with her daughter, Apple Martin, during a dinner hosted by Goop and Gucci at Paltrow’s home in the Hamptons on July 15.

29 of 80 Winner's Circle Steph Curry. David Calvert/Getty Images for American Century Investments Steph Curry is all smiles as he celebrates his win at the ACC Golf Championship on July 16 at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada.

30 of 80 Paling Around Jimmy Fallon, Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Seinfeld. Neil Rasmus/BFA.com/Shutterstock Jimmy Fallon, Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Seinfeld share a laugh as they join Gwyneth Paltrow at her home for the soiree hosted by Goop and Gucci on July 15.

31 of 80 Double Date Lukas Gage, Chase Stokes, Kelsea Ballerini, and Chris Appleton. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Armani beauty Newlyweds Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton pose with Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini at Armani Beauty's celebration of ACQUA DI GIO and Gen A in Malibu on July 15.

32 of 80 Royal Cheers Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales. Karwai Tang/WireImage A very excited Princess Charlotte and Prince George celebrate during the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic at the Wimbledon 2023 men's final on July 16.

33 of 80 Up, Up and Away Lewis Hamilton. GTres / SplashNews.com Lewis Hamilton hovers above the water while vacationing in Ibiza.

34 of 80 Sideline Chat Karwai Tang/WireImage Lin-Manuel Miranda, Andrew Garfield and Vito Schnabel have a chat while attending day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on July 15.

35 of 80 New Chapter CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Lionel Messi holds up his new Inter Miami CF Jersey while posing next to the team's managing owner Jorge Mas and co-owners Jose Mas and David Beckham during an event hosted by the team introducing the soccer star in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on July 16.

36 of 80 Beach Babe Heidi Klum. Ciao Pix / Shutterstock / SplashNews.com Heidi Klum takes a dip in the ocean while vacationing with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, in Porto Cervo, Sardinia.

37 of 80 Side by Side Kimora Lee Simmons, Angie Leissner, Aoki Lee Simmons. John Salangsang/Shutterstock for HollyRod Foundation Kimora Lee Simmons poses with stepdaughter Angie Leissner and daughter Aoki Lee Simmons at HollyRod's Annual DesignCare Gala in Los Angeles on July 15.

38 of 80 Day Date Neil Mockford/GC Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton attend day 14 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16 in London, England.

39 of 80 Hanging Around BACKGRID Jaden Smith chats with pals at his Just Water pop-up store in Calabasas, California, on July 14.

40 of 80 Ballin' Brad Dave Shopland/Shutterstock Brad Pitt attends day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16 in London, England.

41 of 80 Sing It, Girl! Kristy Sparow/Getty Jill Scott performs onstage at Le Grand Rex on July 15 in Paris, France.

42 of 80 Fab Fam Madison McGaw/BFA.com Alexa Ray Joel and Jack Brinkley-Cook pose with mom Christie Brinkley at Tutto il Giorno in Sag Harbor, New York for the launch of the Rove X Casa Del Sol partnership on July 14.

43 of 80 Star Power Splash News Keke Palmer delivers her first live performance of the year at the Broccoli City Festival in Washington, D.C. on July 15.

44 of 80 Sporty Gal Dave Benett/Getty for evian Emma Watson poses in the evian VIP Suite at Wimbledon 2023 on July 15 in London, England.

45 of 80 Dapper Dude Kevin Mazur/Getty for Roc Nation Jay-Z attends the Shawn Carter Foundation 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala at Pier 60 on July 14 in New York City.

46 of 80 Pretty in Pink Neil Mockford/GC Issa Rae attends day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 15 in London, England.

47 of 80 Rock Star Status Daniel Boczarski/Getty for Harley-Davidson Tré Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt of Green Day perform onstage during the Harley-Davidson's Homecoming Festival at Veterans Park on July 14 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

48 of 80 Shades of Cool Karwai Tang/WireImage Shakira attends day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14 in London, England.

49 of 80 Taking a Stand Jason Sudeikis. Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Jason Sudeikis hits the picket line outside Rockefeller Center in New York City along with Writers Guild of America East and SAG-AFTRA members on July 14.

50 of 80 Keeping Time Patrick Dempsey. Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Patrick Dempsey looks dapper at the grand opening of the TAG Heuer 5th Avenue Flagship in New York City on July 12.

51 of 80 Country Strong Brad Paisley. Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Brad Paisley takes the stage as part of TODAY's Citi Concert Series on June 14 in New York City.

52 of 80 Fun in the Sun Michelle Rodriguez. EOUS / SplashNews.com Michelle Rodriguez goes for a dip in a daring black swimsuit in Saint Tropez.

53 of 80 All Together Rosario Dawson. CelebCandidly/ Snorlax / MEGA Rosario Dawson also joined Friday's picketers, marching outside of Warner Bros. in L.A. on July 14.

54 of 80 Good Match Benedict Cumberbatch. Karwai Tang/WireImage Benedict Cumberbatch attends day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 14.

55 of 80 Take a Sip Antoni Porowski. DAVIDsTEA Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski co-hosts a dinner in New York City with DAVIDsTEA on July 12.

56 of 80 On the Record Rita Ora. Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock Rita Ora holds up her new album, You & I, at a signing in London on July 14.

57 of 80 City Girl Melanie C. Raymond Hall/GC Images Melanie C steps out rocking a white dress paired with a blue blazer on July 14 in New York City.

58 of 80 Hair Raising Machine Gun Kelly. Per Ole Hagen/Redferns Machine Gun Kelly rocks sky-high spikes in his hair as he takes the stage during day 2 of the Slottsfjell Festival 2023 in Norway on July 13.

59 of 80 Mini-Me Ashley Graham. Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images) Ashley Graham shows off her very own Barbie while appearing on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna on July 13.

60 of 80 Peace Out Joe Jonas. BrosNYC / BACKGRID Wearing a red Norway jersey, Joe Jonas flashes a peace sign while out and about in New York City on July 13.

61 of 80 Royal Pair King Charles and Queen Camilla. FINNBARR WEBSTER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images King Charles and Queen Camilla take a tour of the Barbara Hepworth Museum and Sculpture Garden on July 13 in Cornwall, England.

62 of 80 Costar Fun Rami Malek, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Rami Malek, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan all appear amused as Florence Pugh crouches to the ground and strikes a pose at the U.K. premiere of Oppenheimer at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 13 in London.

63 of 80 Princess Poise Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson/Getty Images Kate Middleton has a laugh during her visit to the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on July 14 in Fairford, England.

64 of 80 A Meal and a Smile Jojo Korsh/BFA.com Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff enjoy dinner in L.A. on July 12 to celebrate the launch of fashion brand Observed By Us in collaboration with Coach.

65 of 80 Celebrating in the Hamptons Taylor Neisen and Liev Schreiber. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Taylor Neisen and Liev Schreiber hold hangs at Rufus Wainwright's 50th Birthday Celebration in Montauk on July 13.

66 of 80 Cover Girl Nina Dobrev. Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for DuJour Media Nina Dobrev looks happy to be DuJour's summer cover star as she celebrates with DuJour Media's Jason Binn on July 13 in N.Y.C.

67 of 80 On Air Mark Duplass and Sterling K. Brown. Jason Mendez/Getty Images Biosphere costars Mark Duplass and Sterling K. Brown stop by SiriusXM Studios on July 13 in New York City.

68 of 80 Red Hot Florence Pugh. Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com Florence Pugh stuns in an open-back gown paired with a fiery hairdo at the U.K. premiere of Oppenheimer at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on July 13.

69 of 80 Stylish Pair Rita Ora and Emily Ratajkowski. Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Rita Ora and Emily Ratajkowski pose together at the British Vogue x Self Portrait Summer Party at Chiltern Firehouse in London on July 13.

70 of 80 Dapper Look Josh Hartnett. Joe Maher/WireImage Josh Hartnett wears cool shades of blue while at the U.K. premiere of Oppenheimer at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 13 in London.

71 of 80 After Hours Alicia Keys. Adrian Edwards/GC Images Alicia Keys flashes a smile as she arrives at her after party at The 1 Hotel Brooklyn on July 12 following her concert at Barclays Center.

72 of 80 By the Sea Zac Efron. AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Zac Efron is seen soaking up the sun while on vacation in Saint-Tropez, France on July 12.

73 of 80 Leading Man Matt Damon. Neil Mockford/GC Images Matt Damon appears to be in good spirits as he stops by BBC Radio 2 in London on July 13.

74 of 80 Good Night Shakira. Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Shakira showcases some statement accessories at the British Vogue x Self Portrait Summer Party at Chiltern Firehouse in London on July 13.

75 of 80 New York Minute Ashley Graham. Raymond Hall/GC Images Ashley Graham wears a bright green ensemble as she stops by ABC Studios in New York City on July 13.

76 of 80 On the Mic T-Pain. John Krug, @krug.visuals T-Pain takes the stage at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City as part of his Escape From Wiscansin: The Invasion Tour on July 11.

77 of 80 On the Move Anna Delvey. Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com Anna Delvey steps out in New York City as she heads to an immigration appointment on July 13.

79 of 80 Pool Day Ariana Madix. TheImageDirect.com Ariana Madix heads to the pool in a lime green bikini in Los Angeles on July 12.