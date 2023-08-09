Taylor Swift Sparkles on Stage in L.A., Plus Carly Rae Jepsen, Jaden Smith and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on August 9, 2023 06:00AM EDT
01 of 80

Making the Place Shimmer

Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at Sofi stadium in Inglewood, California, August 7, 2023

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty

Taylor Swift dazzles on yet another night of her Eras Tour at L.A.'s SoFi Stadium on August 7.

02 of 80

Pop Princess

Carly Rae Jepsen in concert, 'Anything to Be With You Tour'

John Nacion/Shutterstock

Looking angelic in sheer purple, Carly Rae Jepsen continues her Anything To Be With You Tour in New York City on August 8.

03 of 80

Summer Fun

Jaden Smith and Sab Zada packed on the PDA while having a day at the beach

CelebCandidly /Splash by Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Jaden Smith and his girlfriend Sab Zada enjoy the California sun during a beach date on August 8.

04 of 80

Smiles on Strike

Marisa Tomei is seen walking the picket line during the SAG-AFTRA strike in Manhattan

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Marisa Tomei supports her fellow SAG-AFTRA members while striking on the picket line in N.Y.C. on August 8.

05 of 80

Disco Chic

Chrishell Stause attends the SoFi Taylor Swift Pre-Party at The Shay on August 07, 2023 in Culver City, California

Presley Ann/Getty

Chrishell Stause wears a bright smile and a festive blue ensemble at the SoFi Taylor Swift Pre-Party at The Shay hotel in Los Angeles on August 7.

06 of 80

Post-Show Pals

Kerry Washington was all smiles at Little Shop of Horrors while catching up post-show with her dear friend Jeremy Jordan

Rebecca J Michelson

Kerry Washington visits her former costar Jeremy Jordan backstage after his performance in Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors in N.Y.C. on August 5.

07 of 80

With the Band

Guns N Roses and Carrie Underwood from the opening if last nightÃ¢ÂÂs tour!

Guilherme Neto

Carrie Underwood joins Guns N' Roses on their tour stop in New Brunswick, Canada on August 6.

08 of 80

Proud Partner

Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade attend the Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade at Chateau Marmont's Bar Marmont
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for FWRD

Gabrielle Union shares a sweet moment with husband Dwyane Wade during his Hall of Fame induction celebration at Chateau Marmont in Hollywood on August 6.

09 of 80

Stage Smile

Dixie D'Amelio speaks during the "How the Family is Building a Lifestyle Media Empire and Rewriting the Business Playbook for Creators" panel at Magic, Project and Sourcing at Magic Las Vegas
Dixie D'Amelio.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Dixie D'Amelio speaks during the "How the Family Is Building a Lifestyle Media Empire and Rewriting the Business Playbook for Creators" panel at Magic Las Vegas on August 7.

10 of 80

Ready to Go

Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend the SoFi Taylor Swift Pre-Party
Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause and G Flip.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for SoFi

Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause and G Flip gear up for Taylor Swift's show at L.A.'s SoFi Stadium at a pre-party hosted by SoFi at The Shay on August 7.

11 of 80

Colors of the Rainbow

James Charles and JoJo Siwa grace the black carpet, striking poses and capturing the spotlight at his 'Painted' makeup launch event
JoJo Siwa.

Sub-Zero / BACKGRID

JoJo Siwa rocks a colorful makeup look at the launch of James Charles' Painted makeup line in L.A. on August 7.

12 of 80

Pretty in Pink

Lily Allen at the Duke of York Theatre, London
Lily Allen.

Shutterstock

Lily Allen wears a silky pink dress on August 7 at the Duke of York Theatre, where she is currently performing in a production of The Pillowman.

13 of 80

Summer in the Hamptons

Christie Brinkley attends Solving Kids' Cancer Benefit Hamptons Luncheon
Christie Brinkley.

Patrick McMullan/PMC via Getty Images

Christie Brinkley raises her glass of bubbly at the Solving Kids' Cancer Benefit Hamptons Luncheon on August 7 at Tutto II Giorno in Southampton, New York.

14 of 80

Center Stage

Ludacris performs at Magic Las Vegas opening night party during Magic, Project and Sourcing at Magic Las Vegas
Ludacris.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Ludacris takes the stage at the Magic Las Vegas opening night party at AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 7.

15 of 80

New York Minute

Dorinda Medley visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios
Dorinda Medley.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Dorinda Medley shows off her mix-and-match ensemble while stopping by SiriusXM Studios on August 7 in N.Y.C.

16 of 80

Still Bejeweled

Sofia Vergara

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

A newly single Sofia Vergara steps out on August 4 to see Taylor Swift perform at SoFi stadium for the L.A. stop on her Eras Tour.

17 of 80

In Conversation

Martha Stewart poses during a keynote conversation at Magic, Project and Sourcing at Magic Las Vegas

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty 

Martha Stewart glows in white while attending a keynote conversation at the Magic, Project and Sourcing fashion event in Las Vegas on August 7.

18 of 80

High Energy

Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers performs during Lollapalooza

Barry Brecheisen/WireImage

Flea performs with the Red Hot Chili Peppers at Chicago's Lollapalooza music festival on August 6.

19 of 80

Swifties Unite

Taylor Swift Eras Tour with Love Wellness. Jessica Alba and Lo Bosworth.

@PierreSnaps

Jessica Alba and Lo Bosworth are all smiles during Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour, where they hung out in Bosworth's Love Wellness lounge on August 4.

20 of 80

In Solidarity

Susan Sarandon and Patricia Clarkson

Gotham/GC 

Susan Sarandon and Patricia Clarkson show their SAG-AFTRA strike support on the picket lines in N.Y.C. on August 7.

21 of 80

Radio Style

Kelsea Ballerini visits SiriusXM Studios

Jason Kempin/Getty

Kelsea Ballerini smiles in a neutral vest top and jeans while visiting SiriusXM Studios in Nashville on August 7.

22 of 80

Festival Fun

Yung Gravy at SPIN ping pong pop-up back stage at Lollapalooza

Victoria Shapow

Yung Gravy wears a low-cut white suit jacket at the SPIN ping pong pop-up during Lollapalooza in Chicago on August 6.

23 of 80

On-Stage PDA

EXCLUSIVE: Rita Ora wearing Andamane at Big Slap Festival for her performance in Malmo, Sweden
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi.

BigSlapMalmo / SplashNews.com

Rita Ora brings her husband, Taika Waititi, on stage during her set at Big Slap Festival in Sweden in honor of their first wedding anniversary on August 5.

24 of 80

All for Sport

Ryan Reynolds and actor Hugh Jackman meet fans before the Sky Bet League Two match between Wrexham and Milton Keynes Dons
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds.

Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Hugh Jackman joins his pal, Wrexham Football Club co-owner Ryan Reynolds, to greet fans before the team's home game in Wrexham, Wales, on August 5.

25 of 80

Festival Fashion

Jared Leto of Thirty Seconds to Mars performs during Lollapalooza
Jared Leto.

Erika Goldring/WireImage

Making a statement in a skeletal getup swathed in gold, Jared Leto performs with his band Thirty Seconds to Mars at Lollapalooza on August 4 in Chicago.

26 of 80

High Note

Darren Criss performs at the MPTF NextGen Summer Party held at NeueHouse Hollywood
Darren Criss.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Glee alumnus Darren Criss strums and sings at the MPTF NextGen Summer Party in L.A. on August 6.

27 of 80

Summer in the City

Donald Glover spreads summer vibes in a yellow bucket hat, yellow Hawaiian shirt exposing his chest and shorts in New York City
Donald Glover.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Donald Glover embodies summertime in a yellow bucket hat and matching unbuttoned shirt while enjoying the N.Y.C. sun on August 6.

28 of 80

Fur Good

Brooke Shields and Tuzi attend the 8th Annual Race of Hope in Southampton
Brooke Shields.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Brooke Shields brings her puppy Tuzi to Southampton's Cultural Center for the 8th annual Race of Hope on August 6.

29 of 80

In the Family

Evan Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross attend the Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade
Evan Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for FWRD

Evan Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross have a brother-sister moment during Dwyane Wade's Hall of Fame induction celebration at Hollywood's Chateau Marmont on August 6.

30 of 80

Squad Up

Jason Oppenheim, G Flip, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet at the release party for G Flip's album "DRUMMER"
Jason Oppenheim, G Flip, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Jason Oppenheim, G Flip, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet celebrate the release of G Flip's album DRUMMER with a party in L.A. on August 6.

31 of 80

California Girls

Rumer Willis, Tallulah Willis at the Bones Love Milk Shredquarters skating event during the 2023 US Open of Surfing
Rumer and Tallulah Willis.

Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Sisters Rumer and Tallulah Willis pose together in Huntington Beach, California, for the Bones Love Milk Shredquarters event during the 2023 U.S. Open of Surfing on August 4.

32 of 80

Just Desserts

Angela Simmons celebrates the launch of 'Angela's Cakes' at Sugar Factory
Angela Simmons.

Ryan Rolo/Shutterstock

Angela Simmons enjoys a sweet treat in celebration of her vegan dessert company Angela's Cakes at Sugar Factory in Miami on August 6.

33 of 80

Self-Care Day

Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal.

TheImageDirect.com

Maggie Gyllenhaal is spotted leaving a salon in New York City on August 5.

34 of 80

Music Man

Will.i.am from the band The Black Eyed Pea performs on the main stage at Fabuloso during the Brighton & Hove Pride 2023
will.i.am.

Tristan Fewings/Getty 

Will.i.am performs on the main stage at Fabuloso during the Brighton & Hove Pride event on August 5 in Brighton, England.

35 of 80

Flashing a Smile

Jenny McCarthy
Jenny McCarthy.

BACKGRID

Jenny McCarthy is all smiles while out for dinner with friends and family at Catch Steak in West Hollywood on August 5.

36 of 80

Giving Back

Quavo attends Quavo Cares and Tender ATL 'Ultimate Back 2 School Giveback
Quavo.

Derek White/Getty for Quavo Cares

Quavo attends Quavo Cares and Tender ATL's Ultimate Back 2 School Giveback at The Gathering Spot on August 5 in Atlanta.

37 of 80

Hearts Up

Suki Waterhouse performs during Lollapalooza
Suki Waterhouse.

Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

Suki Waterhouse performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 5 in Chicago. 

38 of 80

Hello!

Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie.

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for Live Nation

Lionel Richie performs onstage during the opening night of the Sing A Song All Night Long concert event with Earth, Wind & Fire at the Xcel Energy Center on August 4 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

39 of 80

N.Y.C. Gal

Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski.

Gotham/GC 

Emily Ratajkowski is seen out and about in New York City on August 4.

40 of 80

Ready to Perform

Summer Walker
Summer Walker.

Prince Williams/WireImage

Summer Walker is seen backstage during the MoneyBagg Yo Larger Than Life Tour at the State Farm Arena on August 4 in Atlanta.

41 of 80

Laughing Out Loud

Jon Hamm,
Jon Hamm.

BACKGRID 

Jon Hamm enjoys a comedy night at the Largo Theater in Los Angeles on August 4.

42 of 80

Chic in the City

Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes.

BACKGRID 

Katie Holmes keeps things casual during a solo outing in New York City on August 4.

43 of 80

Down Under Stroll

Natalie Portman spotted in Sydney during the FIFA Women's World Cup.
Natalie Portman.

Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

Natalie Portman takes a stroll in Sydney, Australia, on August 4 during the FIFA Women's World Cup.

44 of 80

Vacation Sun

Tobey Maguire spotted enjoying a vacation in Ibiza.
Tobey Maguire.

GTres / SplashNews.com

Tobey Maguire is all smiles as he keeps out of the sun in a baseball hat and sunglasses while on vacation in Ibiza on August 4.

45 of 80

Moving and Grooving

Carly Rae Jepsen performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 03, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois
Carly Rae Jepsen.

Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

Carly Rae Jepsen takes the stage during Lollapalooza on August 3 in Chicago.

46 of 80

On Top of N.Y.C.

Snooki Nicole Polizzi 'Jersey Shore' star stopped by the Empire State Building while in New York City for the season 7 premiere
Nicole Polizzi.

Empire State Building / BON VOYA / MEGA

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi yells down to the city below while atop the Empire State Building in N.Y.C. on August 4.

47 of 80

For the Teachers

Lisa Ann Walter attends BIC Human Expression X Lisa Ann Walter on August 03, 2023 in New York City
Lisa Ann Walter.

Noam Galai/Getty

Lisa Ann Walter strikes a fun pose while hosting a pop-up school supply closet with BIC for teachers in N.Y.C on August 3.

48 of 80

Love Birds

'Sex/Life' Stars Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos share a sweet airport reunion in Australia, complete with a cuddly koala toy!
Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos.

Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

Costars turned couple, Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos reunite at an airport in Australia on August 4.

49 of 80

Giving Back

Leighton Meester is pictured donating period underwear to the Downtown Women
Leighton Meester.

Mark Cuevas

Leighton Meester partners with Proof to donate period underwear to the Downtown Women's Center in Los Angeles.

50 of 80

In Her L.A. Era

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at SoFi Stadium
Taylor Swift.

Emma McIntyre/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift is all smiles as she takes the stage at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on August 3, kicking off her stint at the venue as part of The Eras Tour.

51 of 80

Star Power

Billie Eilish performs on Day 1 of Lollapalooza in Chicago
Billie Eilish.

Ben Trivett

Billie Eilish sports a Chicago Bulls jersey during her set at Lollapalooza in Chicago on August 3.

52 of 80

On the Line

Billy Crystal walks the picket line in front of Paramount Pictures Studios in support of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike
Billy Crystal.

jfizzy/Star Max/GC Images

Billy Crystal pays homage to his film When Harry Met Sally with a cheeky sign on the picket line at Paramount Pictures Studios on August 3 in L.A.

53 of 80

Tie-Dye Day

Lainey Wilson performs at Lollapalooza 2023 in Grant Park
Lainey Wilson.

Timothy Hiatt/Shutterstock 

Lainey Wilson takes the stage during day one of Lollapalooza in Chicago on August 3.

54 of 80

Let's Go Girls

SoFi and PEOPLE host Allison Holker, Vanessa Lachey, Ashley Tisdale, Jenna Dewan and Jennie Garth at their Taylor Swift pre-concert party
Allison Holker, Vanessa Lachey, Ashley Tisdale, Jenna Dewan and Jennie Garth.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for SoFi

Allison Holker, Vanessa Lachey, Ashley Tisdale, Jenna Dewan and Jennie Garth attend a Taylor Swift pre-concert party hosted by SoFi and PEOPLE at The Shay in Culver City, California, on August 3.

55 of 80

Theater Buffs

Amanda Kloots and Preston Truman Boyd 'Les Miserables' Influencer Event
Amanda Kloots and Preston Truman Boyd.

Chelsea Lauren for Pantages Theatre/Shutterstock 

Amanda Kloots and Preston Truman Boyd pose together at an event for Les Misérables at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in L.A. on August 3.

56 of 80

Dazzling Star

Lily Allen seen leaving the Duke of York's Theatre after her performance in "The Pillowman
Lily Allen.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Lily Allen pairs a sparkling top with a pair of camouflage pants following her performance in The Pillowman at the Duke of York's Theatre in London on August 3.

57 of 80

Showtime

Jason Derulo at Smukfest Music Festival .
Jason Derulo.

Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Jason Derulo sports a decorated leather jacket during his set at Smukfest Music Festival in Denmark on August 3.

58 of 80

On the Mic

Randall Park visits SiriusXM Studios
Randall Park.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Randall Park stops by SiriusXM Studios in New York City on August 3.

59 of 80

Digging In

Trisha Cardoso, Chuck Lorre, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Richard Ayoub, Jamie Lee Curtis, Marianne Williamson and Tim Robinson Project Angel Food to celebrate Rise to the Challenge
Trisha Cardoso, Chuck Lorre, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Richard Ayoub, Jamie Lee Curtis, Marianne Williamson and Tim Robinson.

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Trisha Cardoso, Chuck Lorre, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Richard Ayoub, Jamie Lee Curtis, Marianne Williamson and Tim Robinson all grab a shovel during Project Angel Food's ground-breaking ceremony for its new Chuck Lorre Family Foundation Campus in L.A. on August 3.

60 of 80

Industry Icons

Derek Jeter, Marc Anthony watch Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF during his LeagueÃ¢ÂÂs Cup match against Orlando City at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Derek Jeter, Marc Anthony.

Robert Bell/INSTARimages

Marc Anthony and Derek Jeter watch Lionel Messi and his team, Inter Miami CF, play Orlando City during the Leagues Cup in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on August 2.

61 of 80

Hot Competition

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham watch Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF during his League
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham.

Robert Bell/INSTARimages

David and Victoria Beckham look laser-focused while watching Inter Miami CF take on Orlando City in the Leagues Cup on August 2 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

62 of 80

Hanging Out

Snoop Dogg is seen leaving 'Today' Show on August 03, 2023 in New York City.
Snoop Dogg.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A colorfully dressed Snoop Dogg greets fans while departing the Today show on August 3 in New York City.

63 of 80

Family First

Timothee Chalamet is spotted out with his mom amid conflicting reports about his relationship with Kylie Jenner.
Timothee Chalamet and his mom, Nicole Flender.

TheImageDirect.com

Timothée Chalamet and his mom, Nicole Flender, step out for a mother-son moment in N.Y.C. on August 2.

64 of 80

On the Go

Ashlee Simpson spotted out running errands in Los Angeles, CA, USA.
Ashlee Simpson.

SplashNews.com

Ashlee Simpson steps out to run errands in L.A. on August 3.

65 of 80

Bonding Event

Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian attend the party organised by German real estate businessman Marcel Remus at a hotel in Palma de Mallorca. Among the guests also Spanish actress Monica Cruz
Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian.

Joan Llado / GTres / SplashNews.com

Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian both sport low-cut outfits at a hotel in Palma de Mallorca for a party organized by real estate mogul Marcel Remus on August 3.

66 of 80

Cheers!

Christina Hendricks & George Bianchini t his birthday celebration on Wednesday evening Los Angeles, CA
Christina Hendricks, George Bianchini.

Jonathan Sirand

Christina Hendricks enjoys a Johnnie Walker Black Label cocktail while celebrating her fiancé George Bianchini's birthday in Los Angeles on August 2.

67 of 80

Summer Fun

Harry Styles is spotted on a late-evening gathering at the picturesque Pellicano hotel with close friends
Harry Style, Xander Ritz.

Madsea / BACKGRID

Following the end of his tour, Harry Styles vacations in Italy with his longtime pal Xander Ritz on August 2.

68 of 80

Off Shore

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino and Deena Nicole Cortese 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Season 6 cast visit the Empire State

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Deena Nicole Cortese pop up to the Empire State Building in New York City on Aug 3.

69 of 80

Out & About

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are seen on August 02, 2023 in Los Angeles
Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Selling Sunset costars (and former flames) Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim spend some time together in L.A. on August 2.

70 of 80

In the Limelight

Carly Rae Jepsen performs at the IHG Hotels & Resorts An Official Lollapalooza Pre-Party
Carly Rae Jepsen.

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for IHG Hotels & Resorts

Glowing in bright green, Carly Rae Jepsen performs at IHG Hotels & Resorts' official Lollapalooza pre-party at the Kimpton Gray Hotel in Chicago on August 2.

71 of 80

Woman of the Hour

Mindy Kaling attends the Lion Pose LA Launch Event with Special Guest Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Lion Pose

The evening's special guest, Mindy Kaling, wears fuchsia florals to the Lion Pose L.A. launch event on August 1.

72 of 80

Major Key

DJ Khaled attends the VIP grand opening of the We The Best x Snipes store
DJ Khaled.

Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

DJ Khaled brings the hype at the We The Best x Snipes store in Miami Beach on August 2.

73 of 80

What an Honor

Susan Sarandon 20th edition of the Magna Graecia Film Festival
Susan Sarandon.

Marco Provvisionato/ipa-agency/Shutterstock 

Susan Sarandon poses with her Golden Column lifetime achievement honor at the Magna Graecia Film Festival in Italy on August 2.

74 of 80

Fashionable Friends

Nicky Hilton and Olivia Palermo are all smiles, sporting stylish outfits while shopping in NYC
Nicky Hilton and Olivia Palermo.

TatianaK / BACKGRID

Nicky Hilton and Olivia Palermo partner up for a day of shopping in N.Y.C. on August 2.

75 of 80

Off to the Races

Jake Dennis, Avalanche Andretti Formula E, and Orlando Bloom during the London ePrix I at Streets of London
Orlando Bloom.

Simon Galloway / LAT Images

Jake Dennis of Avalanche Andretti's Formula E team chats with Orlando Bloom at the London ePrix I on July 29.

76 of 80

On a Stroll

EXCLUSIVE: Julianna Margulies was spotted taking her puppy for a stroll.
Julianna Margulies.

ZapatA/MEGA 

Dog mom Julianna Margulies takes her pup for a walk in the N.Y.C. sun on August 2.

77 of 80

Cuddled Up

Erika Jayne WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN
Erika Jayne.

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Erika Jayne holds a sweet pooch at Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in N.Y.C. on August 2.

78 of 80

Shades On

Nelly Furtado looks stylish in a denim baggy pants and white shirts.
Nelly Furtado.

BACKGRID

Nelly Furtado rocks oversized sunglasses and waves to onlookers while out and about in New York City on August 2.

79 of 80

New York Minute

Sam Heughan is seen in NoHo on August 02, 2023 in New York City
Sam Heughan.

Gotham/GC Images

Sam Heughan steps out in New York City on August 2 in a green plaid shirt and a pair of sunglasses.

80 of 80

Strike a Pose

Susan Sarandon attends the Magna Graecia Film Festival 2023 at Palazzo della Regione on August 02, 2023 in Catanzaro, Italy
Susan Sarandon.

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty

Wearing bright red glasses, Susan Sarandon attends the Magna Graecia Film Festival at Palazzo della Regione in Catanzaro, Italy, on August 2.

