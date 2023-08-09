Taylor Swift Sparkles on Stage in L.A., Plus Carly Rae Jepsen, Jaden Smith and More

01 of 80 Making the Place Shimmer MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Taylor Swift dazzles on yet another night of her Eras Tour at L.A.'s SoFi Stadium on August 7.



02 of 80 Pop Princess John Nacion/Shutterstock Looking angelic in sheer purple, Carly Rae Jepsen continues her Anything To Be With You Tour in New York City on August 8.

03 of 80 Summer Fun CelebCandidly /Splash by Shutterstock / SplashNews.com Jaden Smith and his girlfriend Sab Zada enjoy the California sun during a beach date on August 8.

04 of 80 Smiles on Strike Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Marisa Tomei supports her fellow SAG-AFTRA members while striking on the picket line in N.Y.C. on August 8.

05 of 80 Disco Chic Presley Ann/Getty Chrishell Stause wears a bright smile and a festive blue ensemble at the SoFi Taylor Swift Pre-Party at The Shay hotel in Los Angeles on August 7.



06 of 80 Post-Show Pals Rebecca J Michelson Kerry Washington visits her former costar Jeremy Jordan backstage after his performance in Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors in N.Y.C. on August 5.

07 of 80 With the Band Guilherme Neto Carrie Underwood joins Guns N' Roses on their tour stop in New Brunswick, Canada on August 6.

08 of 80 Proud Partner Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for FWRD Gabrielle Union shares a sweet moment with husband Dwyane Wade during his Hall of Fame induction celebration at Chateau Marmont in Hollywood on August 6.

09 of 80 Stage Smile Dixie D'Amelio. Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Dixie D'Amelio speaks during the "How the Family Is Building a Lifestyle Media Empire and Rewriting the Business Playbook for Creators" panel at Magic Las Vegas on August 7.

10 of 80 Ready to Go Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause and G Flip. Presley Ann/Getty Images for SoFi Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause and G Flip gear up for Taylor Swift's show at L.A.'s SoFi Stadium at a pre-party hosted by SoFi at The Shay on August 7.

11 of 80 Colors of the Rainbow JoJo Siwa. Sub-Zero / BACKGRID JoJo Siwa rocks a colorful makeup look at the launch of James Charles' Painted makeup line in L.A. on August 7.

12 of 80 Pretty in Pink Lily Allen. Shutterstock Lily Allen wears a silky pink dress on August 7 at the Duke of York Theatre, where she is currently performing in a production of The Pillowman.

13 of 80 Summer in the Hamptons Christie Brinkley. Patrick McMullan/PMC via Getty Images Christie Brinkley raises her glass of bubbly at the Solving Kids' Cancer Benefit Hamptons Luncheon on August 7 at Tutto II Giorno in Southampton, New York.

14 of 80 Center Stage Ludacris. Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Ludacris takes the stage at the Magic Las Vegas opening night party at AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 7.

15 of 80 New York Minute Dorinda Medley. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Dorinda Medley shows off her mix-and-match ensemble while stopping by SiriusXM Studios on August 7 in N.Y.C.

16 of 80 Still Bejeweled The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID A newly single Sofia Vergara steps out on August 4 to see Taylor Swift perform at SoFi stadium for the L.A. stop on her Eras Tour.

17 of 80 In Conversation Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Martha Stewart glows in white while attending a keynote conversation at the Magic, Project and Sourcing fashion event in Las Vegas on August 7.

18 of 80 High Energy Barry Brecheisen/WireImage Flea performs with the Red Hot Chili Peppers at Chicago's Lollapalooza music festival on August 6.

19 of 80 Swifties Unite @PierreSnaps Jessica Alba and Lo Bosworth are all smiles during Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour, where they hung out in Bosworth's Love Wellness lounge on August 4.

20 of 80 In Solidarity Gotham/GC Susan Sarandon and Patricia Clarkson show their SAG-AFTRA strike support on the picket lines in N.Y.C. on August 7.

21 of 80 Radio Style Jason Kempin/Getty Kelsea Ballerini smiles in a neutral vest top and jeans while visiting SiriusXM Studios in Nashville on August 7.

22 of 80 Festival Fun Victoria Shapow Yung Gravy wears a low-cut white suit jacket at the SPIN ping pong pop-up during Lollapalooza in Chicago on August 6.

23 of 80 On-Stage PDA Rita Ora and Taika Waititi. BigSlapMalmo / SplashNews.com Rita Ora brings her husband, Taika Waititi, on stage during her set at Big Slap Festival in Sweden in honor of their first wedding anniversary on August 5.



24 of 80 All for Sport Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds. Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images Hugh Jackman joins his pal, Wrexham Football Club co-owner Ryan Reynolds, to greet fans before the team's home game in Wrexham, Wales, on August 5.

25 of 80 Festival Fashion Jared Leto. Erika Goldring/WireImage Making a statement in a skeletal getup swathed in gold, Jared Leto performs with his band Thirty Seconds to Mars at Lollapalooza on August 4 in Chicago.

26 of 80 High Note Darren Criss. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images Glee alumnus Darren Criss strums and sings at the MPTF NextGen Summer Party in L.A. on August 6.



27 of 80 Summer in the City Donald Glover. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Donald Glover embodies summertime in a yellow bucket hat and matching unbuttoned shirt while enjoying the N.Y.C. sun on August 6.

28 of 80 Fur Good Brooke Shields. Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Brooke Shields brings her puppy Tuzi to Southampton's Cultural Center for the 8th annual Race of Hope on August 6.

29 of 80 In the Family Evan Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for FWRD Evan Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross have a brother-sister moment during Dwyane Wade's Hall of Fame induction celebration at Hollywood's Chateau Marmont on August 6.



30 of 80 Squad Up Jason Oppenheim, G Flip, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Jason Oppenheim, G Flip, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet celebrate the release of G Flip's album DRUMMER with a party in L.A. on August 6.

31 of 80 California Girls Rumer and Tallulah Willis. Michael Simon/Shutterstock Sisters Rumer and Tallulah Willis pose together in Huntington Beach, California, for the Bones Love Milk Shredquarters event during the 2023 U.S. Open of Surfing on August 4.



32 of 80 Just Desserts Angela Simmons. Ryan Rolo/Shutterstock Angela Simmons enjoys a sweet treat in celebration of her vegan dessert company Angela's Cakes at Sugar Factory in Miami on August 6.

33 of 80 Self-Care Day Maggie Gyllenhaal. TheImageDirect.com Maggie Gyllenhaal is spotted leaving a salon in New York City on August 5.

34 of 80 Music Man will.i.am. Tristan Fewings/Getty Will.i.am performs on the main stage at Fabuloso during the Brighton & Hove Pride event on August 5 in Brighton, England.

35 of 80 Flashing a Smile Jenny McCarthy. BACKGRID Jenny McCarthy is all smiles while out for dinner with friends and family at Catch Steak in West Hollywood on August 5.

36 of 80 Giving Back Quavo. Derek White/Getty for Quavo Cares Quavo attends Quavo Cares and Tender ATL's Ultimate Back 2 School Giveback at The Gathering Spot on August 5 in Atlanta.

37 of 80 Hearts Up Suki Waterhouse. Josh Brasted/FilmMagic Suki Waterhouse performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 5 in Chicago.

38 of 80 Hello! Lionel Richie. Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for Live Nation Lionel Richie performs onstage during the opening night of the Sing A Song All Night Long concert event with Earth, Wind & Fire at the Xcel Energy Center on August 4 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

39 of 80 N.Y.C. Gal Emily Ratajkowski. Gotham/GC Emily Ratajkowski is seen out and about in New York City on August 4.

40 of 80 Ready to Perform Summer Walker. Prince Williams/WireImage Summer Walker is seen backstage during the MoneyBagg Yo Larger Than Life Tour at the State Farm Arena on August 4 in Atlanta.

41 of 80 Laughing Out Loud Jon Hamm. BACKGRID Jon Hamm enjoys a comedy night at the Largo Theater in Los Angeles on August 4.

42 of 80 Chic in the City Katie Holmes. BACKGRID Katie Holmes keeps things casual during a solo outing in New York City on August 4.

43 of 80 Down Under Stroll Natalie Portman. Media-Mode / SplashNews.com Natalie Portman takes a stroll in Sydney, Australia, on August 4 during the FIFA Women's World Cup.

44 of 80 Vacation Sun Tobey Maguire. GTres / SplashNews.com Tobey Maguire is all smiles as he keeps out of the sun in a baseball hat and sunglasses while on vacation in Ibiza on August 4.

45 of 80 Moving and Grooving Carly Rae Jepsen. Josh Brasted/FilmMagic Carly Rae Jepsen takes the stage during Lollapalooza on August 3 in Chicago.

46 of 80 On Top of N.Y.C. Nicole Polizzi. Empire State Building / BON VOYA / MEGA Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi yells down to the city below while atop the Empire State Building in N.Y.C. on August 4.

47 of 80 For the Teachers Lisa Ann Walter. Noam Galai/Getty Lisa Ann Walter strikes a fun pose while hosting a pop-up school supply closet with BIC for teachers in N.Y.C on August 3.

48 of 80 Love Birds Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos. Media-Mode / SplashNews.com Costars turned couple, Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos reunite at an airport in Australia on August 4.

49 of 80 Giving Back Leighton Meester. Mark Cuevas Leighton Meester partners with Proof to donate period underwear to the Downtown Women's Center in Los Angeles.

50 of 80 In Her L.A. Era Taylor Swift. Emma McIntyre/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Taylor Swift is all smiles as she takes the stage at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on August 3, kicking off her stint at the venue as part of The Eras Tour.

51 of 80 Star Power Billie Eilish. Ben Trivett Billie Eilish sports a Chicago Bulls jersey during her set at Lollapalooza in Chicago on August 3.

52 of 80 On the Line Billy Crystal. jfizzy/Star Max/GC Images Billy Crystal pays homage to his film When Harry Met Sally with a cheeky sign on the picket line at Paramount Pictures Studios on August 3 in L.A.

53 of 80 Tie-Dye Day Lainey Wilson. Timothy Hiatt/Shutterstock Lainey Wilson takes the stage during day one of Lollapalooza in Chicago on August 3.

54 of 80 Let's Go Girls Allison Holker, Vanessa Lachey, Ashley Tisdale, Jenna Dewan and Jennie Garth. Presley Ann/Getty Images for SoFi Allison Holker, Vanessa Lachey, Ashley Tisdale, Jenna Dewan and Jennie Garth attend a Taylor Swift pre-concert party hosted by SoFi and PEOPLE at The Shay in Culver City, California, on August 3.

55 of 80 Theater Buffs Amanda Kloots and Preston Truman Boyd. Chelsea Lauren for Pantages Theatre/Shutterstock Amanda Kloots and Preston Truman Boyd pose together at an event for Les Misérables at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in L.A. on August 3.

56 of 80 Dazzling Star Lily Allen. Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images Lily Allen pairs a sparkling top with a pair of camouflage pants following her performance in The Pillowman at the Duke of York's Theatre in London on August 3.

57 of 80 Showtime Jason Derulo. Abaca Press/INSTARimages Jason Derulo sports a decorated leather jacket during his set at Smukfest Music Festival in Denmark on August 3.

58 of 80 On the Mic Randall Park. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Randall Park stops by SiriusXM Studios in New York City on August 3.

59 of 80 Digging In Trisha Cardoso, Chuck Lorre, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Richard Ayoub, Jamie Lee Curtis, Marianne Williamson and Tim Robinson. Stewart Cook/Shutterstock Trisha Cardoso, Chuck Lorre, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Richard Ayoub, Jamie Lee Curtis, Marianne Williamson and Tim Robinson all grab a shovel during Project Angel Food's ground-breaking ceremony for its new Chuck Lorre Family Foundation Campus in L.A. on August 3.

60 of 80 Industry Icons Derek Jeter, Marc Anthony. Robert Bell/INSTARimages Marc Anthony and Derek Jeter watch Lionel Messi and his team, Inter Miami CF, play Orlando City during the Leagues Cup in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on August 2.



61 of 80 Hot Competition David Beckham, Victoria Beckham. Robert Bell/INSTARimages David and Victoria Beckham look laser-focused while watching Inter Miami CF take on Orlando City in the Leagues Cup on August 2 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

62 of 80 Hanging Out Snoop Dogg. Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images A colorfully dressed Snoop Dogg greets fans while departing the Today show on August 3 in New York City.

63 of 80 Family First Timothee Chalamet and his mom, Nicole Flender. TheImageDirect.com Timothée Chalamet and his mom, Nicole Flender, step out for a mother-son moment in N.Y.C. on August 2.

64 of 80 On the Go Ashlee Simpson. SplashNews.com Ashlee Simpson steps out to run errands in L.A. on August 3.

65 of 80 Bonding Event Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian. Joan Llado / GTres / SplashNews.com Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian both sport low-cut outfits at a hotel in Palma de Mallorca for a party organized by real estate mogul Marcel Remus on August 3.

66 of 80 Cheers! Christina Hendricks, George Bianchini. Jonathan Sirand Christina Hendricks enjoys a Johnnie Walker Black Label cocktail while celebrating her fiancé George Bianchini's birthday in Los Angeles on August 2.



67 of 80 Summer Fun Harry Style, Xander Ritz. Madsea / BACKGRID Following the end of his tour, Harry Styles vacations in Italy with his longtime pal Xander Ritz on August 2.

69 of 80 Out & About Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Selling Sunset costars (and former flames) Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim spend some time together in L.A. on August 2.

70 of 80 In the Limelight Carly Rae Jepsen. Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for IHG Hotels & Resorts Glowing in bright green, Carly Rae Jepsen performs at IHG Hotels & Resorts' official Lollapalooza pre-party at the Kimpton Gray Hotel in Chicago on August 2.

71 of 80 Woman of the Hour Mindy Kaling. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Lion Pose The evening's special guest, Mindy Kaling, wears fuchsia florals to the Lion Pose L.A. launch event on August 1.

72 of 80 Major Key DJ Khaled. Ivan Apfel/Getty Images DJ Khaled brings the hype at the We The Best x Snipes store in Miami Beach on August 2.

73 of 80 What an Honor Susan Sarandon. Marco Provvisionato/ipa-agency/Shutterstock Susan Sarandon poses with her Golden Column lifetime achievement honor at the Magna Graecia Film Festival in Italy on August 2.

74 of 80 Fashionable Friends Nicky Hilton and Olivia Palermo. TatianaK / BACKGRID Nicky Hilton and Olivia Palermo partner up for a day of shopping in N.Y.C. on August 2.



75 of 80 Off to the Races Orlando Bloom. Simon Galloway / LAT Images Jake Dennis of Avalanche Andretti's Formula E team chats with Orlando Bloom at the London ePrix I on July 29.

76 of 80 On a Stroll Julianna Margulies. ZapatA/MEGA Dog mom Julianna Margulies takes her pup for a walk in the N.Y.C. sun on August 2.

77 of 80 Cuddled Up Erika Jayne. Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images Erika Jayne holds a sweet pooch at Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in N.Y.C. on August 2.

78 of 80 Shades On Nelly Furtado. BACKGRID Nelly Furtado rocks oversized sunglasses and waves to onlookers while out and about in New York City on August 2.

79 of 80 New York Minute Sam Heughan. Gotham/GC Images Sam Heughan steps out in New York City on August 2 in a green plaid shirt and a pair of sunglasses.