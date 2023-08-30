Hailey and Justin Bieber Stroll Through N.Y.C., Plus Danny DeVito at the US Open, Snoop Dogg and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on August 30, 2023 06:00AM EDT
01 of 80

Chic Couple

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are seen on August 29, 2023 in New York City
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Hailey and Justin Bieber show off their signature street style while strolling hand-in-hand around N.Y.C. on August 29.

02 of 80

Rallying On

Danny DeVito Attend Opening Night Red Carpet At The US Open
Danny DeVito.

David Lobel/INSTARimages

Danny DeVito enjoys the on-court action during opening day of the US Open tennis tournament in New York City on August 28.

03 of 80

Hip Hop Hype

Snoop Dogg - Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. High School Reunion tour at FivePoint Amphitheatre
Snoop Dogg.

Daniel DeSlover/Shutterstock

Snoop Dogg raps into a gold microphone, continuing on his High School Reunion tour at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California on August 27.

04 of 80

Party of Three

Winnie Harlow Joins Diplo and Dillon Francis at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas on Aug. 27.
Winnie Harlow, Diplo and Dillon Francis.

Danny Mahoney

Winnie Harlow hangs out with DJs Diplo and Dillon Francis at Las Vegas' XS Nightclub on August 27.

05 of 80

Front Lines

Lin-Manuel Miranda is seen on the SAG-AFTRA picket line on August 29, 2023 in New York City
Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lin-Manuel Miranda wears a SAG-AFTRA hat to the strike picket line in N.Y.C. on August 29.

06 of 80

Just Desserts

Brody Jenner Celebrates 40th Birthday at TAO Chicago
Brody Jenner.

Matt Reeves for TAO Chicago

New dad Brody Jenner poses with his elaborate 40th birthday cake during his celebration at TAO restaurant in Chicago.

07 of 80

Living Luxe

Lizzo Looks Unfazed by Recent Lawsuit as She Enjoys Retail Therapy at Chanel with the Tiniest $3K Purse and a Glass of Champagne in Beverly Hills.
Lizzo.

SplashNews

Holding a miniature purse and a glass of champagne, Lizzo shops at Chanel in Beverly Hills on August 29.

08 of 80

Smile and Wave

Heidi Klum is all smiles as she arrives to work in Pasadena, California
Heidi Klum.

TheImageDirect.com

Heidi Klum glows in a sunset-colored ensemble upon arrival at her work in Pasadena, California on August 29.

09 of 80

Inked Up

Pete Wentz shows off his tattoos as he goes shirtless for a tennis match in Los Angeles
Pete Wentz.

TheImageDirect.com

Pete Wentz goes shirtless under the L.A. sun while playing tennis on August 28.

10 of 80

Perfect Match

Barack Obama Michelle Obama Tennis US Open 08 28 23
Barack Obama Michelle Obama.

Jean Catuffe/GC Images

Barack and Michelle Obama lock eyes while watching the first round of men's singles at the US Open in N.Y.C. on August 28.

11 of 80

Jean Queen

Rita Ora RTL Verona
Rita Ora.

SplashNews.com

Rita Ora straps herself into a denim ensemble on her way to a press conference before the RTL Power Hits show in Verona, Italy on August 29.

12 of 80

Girls Rock

Este Haim all points east London 08 28 23
Este Haim.

Jean Catuffe/GC Images

With a bass guitar around her neck, Este Haim jams out with the crowd while she and her sisters play at All Points East Festival at Victoria Park in London on August 28.

13 of 80

Behind the Wheel

Pete Davidson car 08 28 23
Pete Davidson.

TheImageDirect.com

Pete Davidson cruises around New York City on August 26 before heading to a venue for a stop on his comedy tour.

14 of 80

Suited Up

Seal US open Tennis 08 28 23
Seal.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Maestro Dobel Tequila

Seal wears a pinstriped suit to the US Open in the Queens borough of New York City on August 28.

15 of 80

Trendsetter

Allison Holker Kittenish North Hollywood 08 28 23
Allison Holker.

FILMDIGITLS//MEGA

Looking stellar in stripes, Allison Holker poses for fashion brand Kittenish's street style shoot in North Hollywood on August 28.

16 of 80

Girl Power

Victoria Monet Cardi B JAguar II album release party 08 25 23
Victoria Monet Cardi B.

Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Tres Generaciones

Cardi B (right) supports Victoria Monét at her Jaguar II album release party sponsored by Tres Generaciones tequila in Los Angeles on August 25.

17 of 80

Fashion Statement

Anna Wintour US open Tennis 08 28 23
Anna Wintour.

Guerin Charles/ABACA/Shutterstock

Anna Wintour dons red and blue florals for the red carpet opening night session at the US Open in N.Y.C. on August 28.

18 of 80

All Dolled Up

Lily Allen Pillowman yellow london 08 28 23
Lily Allen.

BB/MEGA 

Lily Allen stands out in a bright yellow fishtail dress after seeing The Pillowman at the Duke of York's Theatre in London on August 28.

19 of 80

Fighting Together

Katherine Heigl picket line strike 08 28 23
Katherine Heigl.

jfizzy/Star Max/GC Images

Katherine Heigl joins SAG-AFTRA and WGA picketers with pride outside of Paramount Studios in Hollywood on August 28.

20 of 80

Staying in Shape

Olivia Wilde gym studio city california 08 28 23
Olivia Wilde.

SplashNews.com

Olivia Wilde sports a maroon workout outfit after leaving her gym in Studio City, California on August 28.

21 of 80

Parading Around

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Notting Hill Festival London 08 28 23
Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Lensi Photography/SplashNews.com

Covered in colors and feathers, Leigh-Anne Pinnock walks with the Mahogany Mas Band during London's Notting Hill Carnival on August 28.

22 of 80

Cheesy Style

Coral Castillo Mac N Cheese Cheetos Bold Mac collection
Coral Castillo.

Movi Inc

On August 29, fashion designer Coral Castillo flaunts her new MAC'ramé collection in collaboration with Cheetos Mac 'N Cheese in Los Angeles.

23 of 80

Mic in Hand

Steve Harvey speaks onstage during Day 2 of 2023 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia
Steve Harvey.

Paras Griffin/Getty

Steve Harvey smiles while speaking on stage during day two of Invest Fest 2023 in Atlanta on August 27.

24 of 80

Cruising Around

Justin Bieber rides a Citi Bike in New York City
Justin Bieber.

Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Hooded up in a gray sweatshirt, Justin Bieber rides through N.Y.C. on a Citi Bike on August 28.

25 of 80

Winning Smile

Simone Biles celebrates after placing first in the floor exercise competition on day four of the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at SAP Center on August 27, 2023
Simone Biles.

Ezra Shaw/Getty

Simone Biles waves to cheering crowds after winning first place in the floor competition during the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships in San Jose, California on August 27.

26 of 80

Mix Master

Mark Wahlberg Serves Up Flecha Azul Tequila Cocktails at The Roccos Tacos in Delray Beach on Friday, August 25
Mark Wahlberg.

Julian Otavo

Mark Wahlberg takes over Rocco's Tacos in Delray Beach, Florida to serve up cocktails made with his Flecha Azul tequila on August 5.

27 of 80

Date Night

Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren to celebrate
Aaron and Lauren Paul.

Kelly Lee Barrett

Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren snuggle up on August 27, the actor's birthday, to see a screening of Poltergeist hosted by Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

28 of 80

Power in Numbers

David Arquette joins the picket line outside Paramount Studios on August 28, 2023 in Los Angeles
David Arquette.

David Livingston/Getty

David Arquette joins the SAG-AFTRA and WGA picket lines outside of Paramount Studios in L.A. on August 28.

29 of 80

City Glam

Hailey Bieber is seen in midtown on August 28, 2023 in New York City
Hailey Bieber.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Hailey Bieber makes a fiery fashion statement in bright red while hanging out in Midtown Manhattan on August 28.

30 of 80

High Note

Rita Ora performing her headline show in Hungary at the SZIN festival
Rita Ora.

SplashNews.com

Rita Ora headlines the SZIN Festival in Hungary with high energy in August 26.

31 of 80

Curtain Call

Sean Hayes signs autographs after the final performance of the new play "Goodnight, Oscar" on Broadway
Sean Hayes.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Goodnight, Oscar star Sean Hayes greets fans after his final performance in the Broadway play on August 27.

32 of 80

All That Glitters

Beyonce Renaissance World Tour Las Vegas 08 26 23
Beyoncé.

Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Parkwood/Shutterstock

Beyoncé wows in Las Vegas wearing a sheer crystal bodysuit during her Renaissance World Tour on August 26.

33 of 80

Staying Fit

Jeremy Allen White jog physique 08 27 23
Jeremy Allen White.

TheImageDirect.com

Jeremy Allen White hits the streets of L.A. for a shirtless jog on August 27.

34 of 80

Model Behavior

Hailey Beiber Giorgio Baldo 08 26 23
Hailey Bieber.

The Hollywood Curtain/Backgrid

Hailey Bieber wears a bright spotted dress and a glittery initial necklace while out to dinner with friends Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid in Santa Monica on August 26.

35 of 80

Big Talent

Ricky Martin Puerto Rico San Juan 08 26 23
Ricky Martin.

The Grosby Group/BACKGRID

Ricky Martin delights crowds in San Juan, Perto Rico, with his Symphonic concert on August 26.

36 of 80

Down Under

Chris Hemsworth byron bay torso 08 28 23
Chris Hemsworth.

Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

Chris Hemsworth looks cool and casual in shades and a hat before hitting the waves to surf in Australia's Byron Bay on August 28.

37 of 80

Across the Pond

Billie Eilish Reading Festival 08 27 23
Billie Eilish.

Backgrid

Billie Eilish belts out her hits on stage during the U.K.'s Reading Festival on August 27.

38 of 80

Made You Look

Meghan Trainor Streamy Awards 08 27 23
Meghan Trainor.

Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

Meghan Trainor holds her sound of the year Streamy Award at the annual ceremony for digital creators on August 27 in Los Angeles.

39 of 80

Sunday Best

Jane Seymour Hampton Classic Horse Show 08 27 23
Jane Seymour.

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

Wearing a big red hat and an even bigger smile, Jane Seymour attends the 2023 Hampton Classic Horse Show in Bridgehampton, New York, on August 27.

40 of 80

Fearless Fashion

Phaedra Parks Fashion Statement Phipps Plaza 08 27 23
Phaedra Parks.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Real Housewives of Atlanta alumna Phaedra Parks wears a sheer woven dress to the 2023 Fashion Statement event at Phipps Plaza in Atlanta on August 27.

41 of 80

Hands in the Air

Mel C Big Feastival 2023 08 27 23
Mel C.

Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Mel C brings glitz and glam to The Big Feastival in Kingham, Oxfordshire, where she performed on August 27.

42 of 80

Out & About

Zachary Levi and girlfriend Caroline Tyler Toronto 08 27 23
Zachary Levi and Caroline Tyler.

Sean O'Neill/SplashNews.com

Zachary Levi and his girlfriend Caroline Tyler explore Toronto after the actor's visit to Fan Expo Canada on August 27.

43 of 80

Dynamic Duo

Eva Longoria and Kim Kardashian
Eva Longoria and Kim Kardashian.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity

Eva Longoria and Kim Kardashian attend the This Is About Humanity 5th Anniversary Soirée on August 26 in Los Angeles.

44 of 80

Music Man

'DJ Diesel' aka Shaquille O'Neal at The Pool After Harrah's Atlantic City
Shaq.

Thomas E Briglia/PhotoGraphics 2023/Shutterstock

Shaquille O'Neal works the DJ table at The Pool After Dark at Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on August 26.

45 of 80

Having a Ball

Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo.

Emma McIntyre/Getty for Celsius

Olivia Culpo gets sporty at the Celsius pickleball tournament at David Dobrik's Los Angeles home on August 25.

46 of 80

Queen of Cream

Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel.

Gotham/GC 

Jessica Biel rocks a head-to-toe cream outfit on August 26 in New York City.

47 of 80

All Black

Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara.

BACKGRID

Sofia Vergara wears a casual black jeans and tank top look to celebrity hotspot Cecconi's in Los Angeles on August 27.

48 of 80

Pretty in Peach

Lily Allen
Lily Allen.

TheImageDirect.com

Lily Allen wears a peach maxi dress paired with white heels at The Duke of York Theatre in London on August 25.

49 of 80

Sing It!

Miguel
Miguel.

Vivien Killilea/Getty for Sony

Miguel performs music from his new album at the exclusive Viscera Experience in partnership with Sony’s For the Music on August 25 in Los Angeles.

50 of 80

Milan Man

Luke Spiller
The Struts.

Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty 

Luke Spiller of The Struts performs at Circolo Magnolia on August 25 in Milan, Italy.

51 of 80

Down Under

Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson.

Don Arnold/WireImage

Rebel Wilson attends the Miss Saigon Sydney Opera House Premiere on August 25 in Australia. 

52 of 80

Rap Star

Wiz Khalifa
Wiz Khalifa.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

Wiz Khalifa performs during the H.S. Reunion Tour at Golden 1 Center on August 25 in Sacramento, California.

53 of 80

Having a Ball

Lola Tung and Sean Kaufman take
Lola Tung and Sean Kaufman.

Sara Jaye Weiss

The Summer I Turned Pretty costars Lola Tung and Sean Kaufman have some fun with pickleball at the IHG Hotels and Resorts Athletic Club at the Kimpton Hotel Eventi in N.Y.C. on August 25.

54 of 80

Four-Legged-Friend

Jessica Simpson steals the scene in a colorful dress at a PetSafe event in Beverly Hills.
Jessica Simpson.

BACKGRID

Jessica Simpson is spotted in full glam while taking a seat with a pup during a PetSafe event on August 25 in Beverly Hills.

55 of 80

Something to Celebrate

Justin Timberlake attends a dinner in New York City
Justin Timberlake.

TheImageDirect.com

Justin Timberlake steps out for dinner on August 24 in New York City in a green monochrome ensemble.

56 of 80

All Together Now

Amy Adams (L) and Elizabeth Banks join the picket line outside Warner Bros. Studios on August 25, 2023 in Burbank, California
Amy Adams and Elizabeth Banks.

David Livingston/Getty

Amy Adams and Elizabeth Banks sport matching t-shirts on the picket line outside Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, on August 25.

57 of 80

Things to Do

Channing Tatum spotted out in West Hollywood today hitting a number of vintage stores to get something old and fun
Channing Tatum.

SplashNews.com

Channing Tatum opts for a backwards trucker hat and sunglasses as he steps out in West Hollywood on August 24.

58 of 80

Morning Melodies

Becky G performs on the "Today Show" on August 25, 2023 in New York City
Becky G.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Becky G sports a lacy number as she takes the stage to perform on the Today show on August 25 in N.Y.C.

59 of 80

Birthday Boy

Rick Springfield, Rick's birthday concert in Oklahoma on Aug. 23.
Rick Springfield.

Mary Ellis

Rick Springfield performs in Oklahoma City during his I Want My ’80s summer tour on his birthday, August 23.

60 of 80

Peace Out

Mya visits the SiriusXM Studios on August 24, 2023 in New York City
Mya.

Cindy Ord/Getty

Mýa stops by SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on August 24.

61 of 80

She's Back

Taylor Swift Eras Mexico City 08 24 23
Taylor Swift.

Hector Vivas/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift dazzles onstage as she brings The Eras Tour to Mexico City on August 24 at Foro Sol.

62 of 80

Night Out

Sean Dickerson, AK, Mario, Leon Thomas
Sean Dickerson, AK, Mario, Leon Thomas.

Jeremiah Lazo

Sean Dickerson, AK, Mario and Leon Thomas pose together at The Highlight Room during a party hosted by Dickerson in L.A. on August 23.

63 of 80

Piano Man

John Legend Beloved Benefit 08 24 23
John Legend.

Derek White/Getty Images for The Same House

John Legend performs amid some purple mood lighting during the 2023 Beloved Benefit at the Georgia World Congress Center on August 24 in Atlanta.

64 of 80

Side by Side

Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino Manhatten 08 24 23
Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino, who recently welcomed their first child together, are spotted at a film shoot in N.Y.C. on August 24.

65 of 80

Cheers!

Jason Momoa and Eva Longoria attend special Maui fundraiser Fairmont Miramar Hotel 08 24 23
Jason Momoa and Eva Longoria.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Jason Momoa and Eva Longoria show off a few bottles of Mamoa's Meili Vodka during a fundraiser for Maui at The Bungalow Santa Monica on August 24.

66 of 80

Sparkle and Shine

Sabrina Carpenter Taylor swift Eras tour Mexico City 08 24 23
Sabrina Carpenter.

Hector Vivas/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Sabrina Carpenter wears a sparkly ensemble for her first performance as Taylor Swift's opening act on The Eras Tour at Foro Sol in Mexico City on August 24.

67 of 80

Stars of the Court

Venus Williams John McEnroe 08 24 23
Venus Williams and John McEnroe.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Tennis stars Venus Williams and John McEnroe attend Citi's Taste of Tennis event in New York City on August 24 ahead of the US Open.

68 of 80

Shades On

Tyga 811 Originals 08 24 23
Tyga.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for 811 ORIGINALS

Tyga attends the launch party for 811 originals at Sierra on Vine in L.A. on August 24.

69 of 80

Thursday Stroll

Shanina Shaik Los Angeles 08 24 23
Shanina Shaik.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Shanina Shaik steps out in L.A. on August 24.

70 of 80

Drink Up

Mark Wahlberg spotted at Papi Steak Miami 08 24 23
Mark Wahlberg.

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

Mark Wahlberg steps behind the bar at Papi Steak in Miami with a bottle of his Flecha Azul tequila on August 24.

71 of 80

Strike a Pose

Eva Marcille Cynthia Bailey Beloved Benefit 08 24 23
Eva Marcille and Cynthia Bailey.

Derek White/Getty Images for The Same House

Eva Marcille and Cynthia Bailey pose together at the Beloved Benefit, presented by The Same House, in Atlanta at the Georgia World Congress Center on August 24.

72 of 80

Sisters' Night Out

Rebel Wilson and Liberty Wilson Miss Saigon premiere Sydney
Rebel Wilson and Liberty Wilson.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images for Opera Australia

Rebel and Liberty Wilson attend the Sydney Opera House premiere of Miss Saigon on August 25 in Australia. 

73 of 80

Beach Day

Jodie Sweetin and her daughters Zoie Herpin and Beatrix Sweetin Coyle beaches jamaica 08 10 23
Jodie Sweetin and her daughters Zoie Herpin and Beatrix Sweetin Coyle.

John Parra/Getty Images for Beaches Resorts

Jodie Sweetin her daughters, Zoie and Beatrix, are all smiles during their end-of-summer trip to Beaches Resort in Negril, Jamaica, on August 10.

74 of 80

Cover Star

Jesse Metcalfe's Deluxe Magazine Cover Release 08 24 23
Jesse Metcalfe.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Jesse Metcalfe poses alongside his issue of Deluxe Version Magazine in L.A. on August 24.

75 of 80

Off to Work

Heidi Klum is seen arriving to an 'America's Got Talent' taping on August 23, 2023 in Pasadena, California
Heidi Klum.

thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Heidi Klum stuns in a strapless top and retro sunglasses as she arrives to work at an America's Got Talent taping on August 23 in Pasadena.

76 of 80

Red Hot

CHLOE BAILEY) during the 'In Pieces Tour' at House of Blues in Anaheim, California.
Chloe Bailey.

Daniel DeSlover/ZUMA / SplashNews.com

Chloe Bailey takes the stage at House of Blues in Anaheim, California, on August 23 as part of her In Pieces tour.

77 of 80

Model Behavior

Kaia Gerber looks fashionable stepping out in Los Angeles. The American supermodel carried a canvas tote bag and wore a white crop top, dark trousers, and Mary-Jane shoes
Kaia Gerber.

TheImageDirect.com

Kaia Gerber opts for a pair of chic sunglasses as she steps out in Los Angeles on August 23.

78 of 80

Ready for His Close Up

Al Roker is seen walking in midtown on August 24, 2023 in New York City
Al Roker.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Al Roker sports his signature style on August 24 in New York City,

79 of 80

Talented Duo

Common, Mark Ronson
Common and Mark Ronson.

Ben Rosser/BFA.com

Common, the evening's host, poses with Mark Ronson at the Grand Slam Social hosted by IHG Hotels & Resorts at Kimpton Hotel Eventi on August 23 in N.Y.C.

80 of 80

French Fabulous

Diane Kruger attends the 'Visions' Photocall during Day Three of the 16th Angouleme French-Speaking Film Festival on August 24, 2023 in Angouleme, France
Diane Kruger.

Marc Piasecki/Getty

Diane Kruger goes for a pop of color with her eyewear selection during a photo call for Visions at the Angouleme French-Speaking Film Festival on August 24 in Angouleme, France.

