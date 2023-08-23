Heidi Klum Heads to Work in Pasadena, Plus King Charles in Scotland, Sofia Vergara, Chris Rock and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

01 of 80

Back to Work

Heidi Klum is all smiles as she arrives to work in Pasadena, California after a European vacation
Heidi Klum.

In a bright patterned dress, Heidi Klum arrives at America's Got Talent in Pasadena on August 22 fresh from her European vacation.

02 of 80

On the King's Watch

King Charles III inspects Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, at the gates of Balmoral, as he takes up summer residence at the castle.
King Charles III.

King Charles visits Balmoral Castle in Scotland to see Balaklava Company, the 5th Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland on August 21.

03 of 80

Glam Girl

Sofia Vergara looks effortlessly chic as she makes her way into America's Got Talent in Pasadena
Sofia Vergara.

Flashing a peace sign and a grin, Sofia Vergara makes her way into America's Got Talent in Pasadena on August 22.

04 of 80

Out With Friends

Chris Rock joins a couple of buddies while out in NY catching a game at Blue Haven bar.
Chris Rock.

Chris Rock smiles in a faded Mountain Dew shirt while hanging out at Blue Haven bar in New York City on August 21.

05 of 80

Bold Debut

Leigh-Anne Pinnock
Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

British singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock wears a colorful slitted skirt at her first live solo showcase presented by Capital Up Close and Lucozade Zero in London on August 22.

06 of 80

On the Mic

Busta Rhymes, 50 Cent
Busta Rhymes, 50 Cent.

50 Cent and Busta Rhymes take the stage at LIV Nightclub in Miami on August 21.

07 of 80

Off-Duty Parents

Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney take a stroll arm in arm around Central Park in New York City.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney enjoy a sunny date in N.Y.C.'s Central Park on August 22.

08 of 80

Eating for Good

Tiffany Haddish treats students to lunch after revealing that she's partnered with the Arby's Foundation to donate $1M dollars
Tiffany Haddish.

Tiffany Haddish treats students to lunch at Arby's in L.A. on August 22. The comedian also reveals that she's partnered with the chain restaurant to donate $1 million dollars to help relieve school lunch debt across the nation.

09 of 80

White Hot

Linzy Luu looking chic in all white while enjoying the new brunch launch at the PCH Group
Linzy Luu.

Too Hot To Handle star Linzy Luu lounges in a knit dress during the August 19 brunch launch of Mon Ami, the Pacific Coast Hospitality Group’s beachside Mediterranean supper club in Santa Monica.

10 of 80

Across the Pond

Kevin Costner Glasgow 08 21 23
Kevin Costner.

Kevin Costner bundles up in a scarf while visiting the Scottish city of Glasgow on August 21.

11 of 80

Expecting Glow

Sienna Miller pregnant Self Portrait Event Ibiza Spain
Sienna Miller.

Sienna Miller wears a white dress over her baby bump while attending a Self-Portrait lunch event in Ibiza on August 19.

12 of 80

Angelic Attire

Leni Klum Brick of the heart Italy
Leni Klum.

Leni Klum glows in white at the opening night for Brick of the Heart in Forte dei Marmi, Italy on August 21.

13 of 80

Polished Up

Tom Sandoval Nail Polish 08 21 23
Tom Sandoval.

Tom Sandoval shows off his manicured fingertips while strolling around L.A. on August 21.

14 of 80

A Win and a Ring

Bachelorette Charity Lawson Dotun 08 21 23
Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko.

Bachelorette star Charity Lawson and her fiancé Dotun Olubeko show off their love during the show's season finale on August 21.

15 of 80

Girl Power

Coco Jones, Halle Bailey, Chloe Bailey and Ella Mai during the Chloe x Halle and VS Pink
Coco Jones, Halle Bailey, Chloe Bailey and Ella Mai.

Coco Jones, Halle Bailey, Chloe Bailey and Ella Mai snap a selfie while celebrating the superstar sisters' Chloe x Halle and VS Pink collaboration at Casita Hollywood on August 21.

16 of 80

On Strike

Debra Messing Radioman Sag strike 08 21 23
Debra Messing, Radioman.

17 of 80

Curtain Call

Ron Canada, Marcia Cross, and Bryan Batt take their curtain call during the Pay The Writer
Ron Canada, Marcia Cross and Bryan Batt.

Ron Canada, Marcia Cross and Bryan Batt link hands to take a bow on opening night of Pay The Writer at the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre on August 21 in N.Y.C.

18 of 80

Wild Style

Allison Russell SiriusXM 08 21 23
Allison Russell.

Singer Allison Russell pops by SiriusXM's New York City Studios in a leopard print jumpsuit on August 21.

19 of 80

Purple Perfection

Caylee Cowan shoots a campaign for NYC based fashion brand Love the Label
Caylee Cowan.

Caylee Cowan stuns in L.A. while shooting a campaign for N.Y.C.-based fashion brand Love the Label on August 21.

20 of 80

Standing Together

Jesse Williams walks the SAG-AFTRA picket line outside Warner Brothers in New York City
Jesse Williams.

Jesse Williams grabs a picket sign on August 21 outside of Warner Bros. in New York City.

21 of 80

On the Go

Hilary Duff is seen on August 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Hilary Duff.

Hilary Duff accessorizes with a butterfly necklace as she steps out in Los Angeles on August 21.

22 of 80

Beach Day

Real Housewives Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps hanging out at Sunset Beach on Shelter Island.
Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps.

Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer are ready for some sun at Sunset Beach on Shelter Island, New York on August 20.

23 of 80

Time to Shine

Teyana Taylor performs on Day 2 of the 2023 Sol Blume Festival at Discovery Park on August 20, 2023 in Sacramento, California.
Teyana Taylor.

Teyana Taylor takes the stage at the 2023 Sol Blume Festival at Discovery Park in Sacramento, California on August 20.

24 of 80

Sun's Out

Rita Ora proudly displays her stunning physique in a tiny silver bikini, whilst spending a day at sea husband Taika Waititi and pals. She has been thoroughly enjoying her time in Ibiza, celebrating husband Taika Waititi's 48th birthday.
Rita Ora.

Rita Ora soaks up the sun while vacationing with husband, Taika Waititi, in Ibiza on August 20.

25 of 80

Bottle Service

Kendall Jenner 818 Tequila, Promo
Kendall Jenner.

Kendall Jenner opts for a casual look while showing off an 818 Tequila display.

26 of 80

Backstage Smiles

Kevin Cahoon, Amy Poehler and Alex Newell pose backstage at the hit musical "Shucked" on Broadway at The Nederlander Theatre on August 20, 2023 in New York City.
Kevin Cahoon, Amy Poehler and Alex Newell.

Shucked costars Alex Newell and Kevin Cahoon pose backstage with Amy Poehler in N.Y.C. on August 20.

27 of 80

Skater Sisters

Rumer Willis, Tallulah Willis, Christian Hosoi (legendary skater) at the Bones Love Milk Shredquarters skating event during the 2023 US Open of Surfing Rumer and Tallulah Willis at the Bones Love Milk Shredquarters, US Open of Surfing, Huntington Beach, California, USA
Rumer Willis, Tallulah Willis and Christian Hosoi.

Sisters Rumer and Tallulah Willis pose with skateboarder Christian Hosoi at the Bones Love Milk Shredquarters skating event on August 4 during the 2023 US Open of Surfing.

28 of 80

Game Time

Reese Witherspoon attends the Leagues Cup 2023 final match between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC
Reese Witherspoon.

Reese Witherspoon flashes a smile at the Leagues Cup 2023 final between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC at GEODIS Park in Nashville on August 19.

29 of 80

Rock On

Phoebe Bridgers of boygenius performs on stage at Gunnersbury Park
Phoebe Bridgers.

Phoebe Bridgers takes the stage with her band, boygenius, at Gunnersbury Park in London on August 20.

30 of 80

Pool Party

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent and Scheana Shay Valley Brat Summer Pool Party
Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent and Scheana Shay.

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent and Scheana Shay pose poolside at the Valley Brat Summer Pool Party on August 19 in L.A.

31 of 80

Peace Out

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker attend 2023 Atlanta Funk Fest
Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker.

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker take date night to the 2023 Atlanta Funk Fest at Wolf Creek Amphitheater in Atlanta on August 19.

32 of 80

Vacation Vibes

Cate Blanchett Holiday Ibiza 08 18 23
Cate Blanchett.

Cate Blanchett shows off her vacation style while out and about in Ibiza on August 18.

33 of 80

Sunday Night Smile

Christian Slater El Mago Pop 08 20 23
Christian Slater.

Christian Slater is all smiles at the opening night for El Mago Pop on Broadway in New York City on August 20.

34 of 80

Center Stage

Coi Leray Afro Nation Detroit Festival 08 20 23
Coi Leray.

 Coi Leray shows off her bright blue hair as she takes the stage during Afro Nation Detroit Festival on August 20.

35 of 80

Pink Poise

Brooke Burke Malibu 08 20 23
Brooke Burke.

Brooke Burke opts for a silky pink ensemble on August 20 in Malibu.

36 of 80

Broadway Magic

Antonio Diaz El Mago Pop' Broadway Opening Night, New York, USA - 20 Aug 2023
Antonio Diaz.

Illusionist Antonio Díaz poses during the opening night of his show, El Mago Pop, on Broadway on August 20 in N.Y.C.

37 of 80

Head in the Game

Ashley Darby, Terrell Owens, Captain Big Daddy Kane, Coach Ice Cube, Matt James, Gillie Da Kid Vernon Davis and Wallo
Ashley Darby, Terrell Owens, Captain Big Daddy Kane, Coach Ice Cube, Matt James, Gillie Da Kid, Vernon Davis and Wallo.

Ashley Darby, Terrell Owens, Big Daddy Kane, Ice Cube, Matt James, Gillie Da Kid, Vernon Davis and Wallo pose together during the Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Game at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. on August 19.

38 of 80

Fan Me Off

Billy Porter
Billy Porter.

Billy Porter attends the Debbie Allen Remember My Name Ball on August 19 in Los Angeles, California.

39 of 80

Big Apple Gal

Susan Sarandon
Susan Sarandon.

Susan Sarandon walks to breakfast in New York City on August 20.

40 of 80

Standing Up for a Cause

Tig Notaro, Elizabeth Banks, Katie Couric, and Don Cheadle
Tig Notaro, Elizabeth Banks, Katie Couric and Don Cheadle.

Tig Notaro, Elizabeth Banks, Katie Couric and Don Cheadle attend the Stand Up to Cancer Biennial Telecast at NeueHouse Hollywood in California.

41 of 80

All Smiles

Idris Elba
Idris Elba.

Idris Elba attends a screening of the final of the FIFA Women's World Cup, hosted by McDonalds, on August 20 in London, England.

42 of 80

Shades of Cool

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie.

Angelina Jolie is seen in the East Village in New York City on August 20.

43 of 80

Shaken, Not Stirred

Tom Sandoval

Tom Sandoval makes drinks at SUR Restaurant in Hollywood, California, on August 18.

44 of 80

Rap Star

50 Cent

50 Cent performs during his Final Lap Tour at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on August 17 in Atlanta, Georgia.

45 of 80

Date Night

Nicole Johnson Michael Phelps

Nicole Johnson and husband Michael Phelps arrive at the 23rd Annual Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 18 in Beverly Hills, California. 

46 of 80

Glowing Gal

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba speaks onstage during the Third Annual Fearless Venture Capital Summit at Atlanta Symphony Hall on August 18 in Atlanta, Georgia.

47 of 80

All Smiles

Lamar Odom

Lamar Odom arrives at the 23rd Annual Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 18 in Beverly Hills, California. 

48 of 80

Bottoms Up

Kendall Jenner enjoys 818 Tequila cocktails at The Bungalow in Santa Monica on Aug. 17
Kendall Jenner.

In a summery yellow halter dress, Kendall Jenner enjoys a cocktail made with her 818 Tequila brand at The Bungalow in L.A. on August 17.

49 of 80

Tuning Out

James Corden seen arriving at The Chiltern Firehouse in London for an evening out.
James Corden.

James Corden wears a heart on his shirt with tunes in his ears as he arrives at the Chiltern Firehouse for a night out in London on August 18.

50 of 80

With a Wink

Jon Batiste performed LIVE on NBCÃ¢ÂÂs TODAY as part of the 2023 Citi Concert Series.
Jon Batiste.

Jon Batiste wears a rosy black shirt for his August 18 performance on Today as part of the show's 2023 Citi Concert Series in N.Y.C.

51 of 80

All Love

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba are spotted on a date in London
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba.

Idris Elba wraps his arms around his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, after their date night at London's Chiltern Firehouse on August 18.

52 of 80

City Chic

Angelina Jolie returns to the Mercer Hotel in a white dress in New York City
Angelina Jolie.

Angelina Jolie glows in white as she heads into N.Y.C.'s Mercer Hotel on August 18.

53 of 80

Union Strong

Julianna Margulies, Susan Sarandon and Rosie Perez are seen at the SAG AFTRA picket line in Downtown, Manhattan on August 18, 2023 in New York City
Julianna Margulies, Susan Sarandon and Rosie Perez.

SAG-AFTRA members Julianna Margulies, Susan Sarandon and Rosie Perez take the picket lines in Downtown Manhattan on August 18.

54 of 80

Fashion Forward

Lele Pons Visits alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet at alice + olivia August 17, 2023 in Miami, Florida
Lele Pons.

Lele Pons raises her glass at the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet event in Miami on August 17.

55 of 80

Warm Weather Sweater

Chrissy Teigen is seen on August 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Chrissy Teigen.

Chrissy Teigen enjoys the L.A. sun in an off-the-shoulder sweater on August 17.

56 of 80

All Good

Lewis Capaldi at The Chiltern Firehouse in London
Lewis Capaldi.

Lewis Capaldi shows his approval with a thumbs up while hanging out at the Chiltern Firehouse in London on August 17.

57 of 80

Dining for Good

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen Play Sous Chef at the Million Reasons 50th Anniversary Gala benefit for the LA Food Bank Presented by HexClad.
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen.

Longtime loves Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen chef up their dishes at the L.A. Food Bank's Million Reasons 50th anniversary gala with HexClad on August 13.

58 of 80

Game On

Anderson Paak throws out the first pitch at a game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium
Anderson .Paak.

In a pink fluffy hat and purple jersey, Anderson .Paak brings major color to Dodger Stadium to throw the first pitch before the L.A. team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers on August 17.

59 of 80

Tour Stop

Justine Skye, Coi Leray, Rema and Hailey Bieber at the Rema Rave & Roses North American Tour II at The Wiltern
Justine Skye, Coi Leray, Rema and Hailey Bieber.

Singer-songwriter Rema (second from right) poses with Justine Skye, Coi Leray and Hailey Bieber at The Wiltern theater in Los Angeles, where he performed on his Rave & Roses Tour on August 17.

60 of 80

Open for Business

Mark Wahlberg (2nd L) poses for a photo at the grand opening of Juliet Cocktail Room at The VenetianÃÂ® Resort Las Vegas
Mark Wahlberg.

Mark Wahlberg poses for a picture at the grand opening of the Juliet Cocktail Room at Las Vegas' Venetian Resort on August 17.

61 of 80

Bubbles at the Beach

EXCLUSIVE - Bryan Greenberg & Jamie Chung host G.H.Mumm Champagne 'Perfect Pairing', Sunset Beach, The Hamptons
Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung.

Arm in arm, Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung host G.H.Mumm Champagne's Perfect Pairing event at Sunset Beach in the Hamptons on August 16.

62 of 80

Party Girls

Sshh Starkey, guest, Mischa Barton and Jules Wood attend the Mantra Of The Cosmos 'X (Wot You Sayin?)' single release with Reserved Magazine Issue 7 at Chiltern Firehouse
Sshh Starkey, guest, Mischa Barton and Jules Wood.

Sshh Starkey (far left), Mischa Barton, Jules Wood (right) and a friend gather at London's Chiltern Firehouse for Mantra Of The Cosmos' "X (Wot You Sayin?)" single release party with Reserved Magazine Issue 7 on August 17.

63 of 80

Purple Reign

Jessica Alba turns heads as she exits Good Morning America in a full purple outfit in New York City.
Jessica Alba.

Jessica Alba stuns in a bright purple ensemble as she leaves Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on August 17.

64 of 80

Backstage Pass

Robert DeNiro came to see FLEX at Lincoln Center Theater last night
Robert DeNiro and the cast of FLEX at Lincoln Center Theater.

Ahead of his 80th birthday, Robert De Niro makes a pit-stop backstage at FLEX at Lincoln Center Theater in N.Y.C. on August 16.

65 of 80

Dog Days

Joey King partners with Hill's Pet Nutrition to support Clear The Shelters campaign at Pasadena Humane Society
Joey King.

Joey King spends some time with a four-legged companion as she partners with Hill's Pet Nutrition in support of the Clear The Shelters campaign at Pasadena Humane Society.

66 of 80

Summer Colors

Idina Menzel wears a coral knit sweater and matching pants outside NBC Studios in New York City
Idina Menzel.

Idina Menzel opts for a turquoise knit top as she stops by NBC Studios in N.Y.C. on August 17.

67 of 80

Man of the Hour

Dwayne Wade celebrates his Hall of Fame induction with Grand Marnier and friends.
Dwayne Wade.

Dwayne Wade holds up a bottle of Grand Marnier as he celebrates his Hall of Fame induction.

68 of 80

Summertime Smile

Sarah Jessica Parker poses with her RoC Skincare curated gift set to promote purchase with all proceeds going to mental health advocacy charity, SeekHer Foundation.
Sarah Jessica Parker.

Sarah Jessica Parker shows off her RoC Skincare curated gift which helps to benefit the mental health advocacy charity, SeekHer Foundation.  

69 of 80

Funnyman

Matt Rife is seen in Midtown on August 17, 2023 in New York City
Matt Rife.

Matt Rife wears a coordinated set while out and about in New York City on August 17.

70 of 80

Fun in the Sun

Kaley Cuoco attends InStyle's exclusive "Day of Indulgence" event held at Jennifer Klein's Brentwood, CA bungalow.
Kaley Cuoco.

Kaley Cuoco peeks from under her sunglasses during the Day of Indulgence event held at Jennifer Klein's bungalow in Brentwood, California on August 13, exclusively reported by InStyle.

71 of 80

Shades On

Hailey Rhode Bieber running errands in Beverly Hills
Hailey Bieber.

Hailey Bieber steps out in Beverly Hills on August 16 sporting chic sunglasses and carrying a bright orange purse.

72 of 80

Zipping Around

EXCLUSIVE: Steve Carell is spotted out for a bike ride in Los Angeles.
Steve Carell.

Steve Carell keeps it casual while out on a bike ride in L.A. on August 15 — a day before the actor's 61st birthday.

73 of 80

Showtime

Brandi Carlile performing at Comerica Park, Detroit, MI
Brandi Carlile.

Brandi Carlile takes the stage in a pink pantsuit as one of Pink's special guests during her show at Comerica Park in Detroit on August 16.

74 of 80

Gal Pals

Leslie Mann, Molly Shannon and Alexandra Daddario attend InStyle's exclusive "Day of Indulgence" event held at Jennifer Klein's Brentwood, CA bungalow.
Leslie Mann, Molly Shannon and Alexandra Daddario.

Also in attendance at the Day of Indulgence event held at Jennifer Klein's Brentwood Bungalow are Leslie Mann, Molly Shannon and Alexandra Daddario who flash big smiles as they pose for the camera. The August 13 event was exclusively reported by InStyle.

75 of 80

Center Stage

Pink performing at Comerica Park, Detroit, MI
Pink.

Pink takes the stage in a sparkly leotard during her set at Comerica Park in Detroit on August 16.

76 of 80

City Chic

Jessica Alba is seen in Midtown
Jessica Alba.

Jessica Alba wears a neutral set while out in New York City on August 16.

77 of 80

On the Keys

Jon Batiste visits SiriusXM Studios
Jon Batiste.

Jon Batiste sits behind a keyboard while stopping by SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on August 16.

78 of 80

Lovebirds

Amber Laign and Robin Roberts are seen on set of "Good Morning America" on August 16, 2023 in New York City
Amber Laign and Robin Roberts.

Robin Roberts and fiancée Amber Laign celebrate their upcoming nuptials with a party thrown by Roberts' colleagues at Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on August 16.

79 of 80

Poolside Hang

LORI HARVEY PARTNERS WITH REVOLVE TO LAUNCH HER NEW BRAND, YEVRAH SWIM AT VILLA FIONA IN HOLLYWOOD
Lori Harvey, Winnie Harlow.

Lori Harvey and Winnie Harlow pose by the pool during the launch of Harvey's new brand, Yevrah Swim, in partnership with Revolve in L.A. on August 15.

80 of 80

On the Move

Pax Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie are seen in SoHo on August 16, 2023 in New York City
Pax Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Angelina Jolie steps out in New York City with her son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, on August 16.

