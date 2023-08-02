Issa Rae Visits 'GMA' in N.Y.C., Plus Fran Drescher, Pete Wentz, Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on August 2, 2023 06:00AM EDT
01 of 80

What a Doll

Issa Rae seen wearing a white mesh mini dress paired with Gucci bag and high heels while arriving at Good Morning America show in New York City
Issa Rae.

SplashNews.com

Issa Rae glows in a summery white look while arriving at Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on August 1.

02 of 80

Speaking Out

Fran Drescher addresses picketers at New York City Hall on Tuesday as members of the actors SAG-AFTRA union continue to walk the picket line with screenwriters outside of major studios across the country on August 01, 2023
Fran Drescher.

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher encourages picketers at New York City Hall as the union strike continues on August 1.

03 of 80

Rare Sighting

Pete Wentz is spotted on a rare outing in New York City. The Fall Out Boy frontman wore a grey t-shirt, patchwork jeans, and a pair of sneakers.
Pete Wentz.

TheImageDirect.com

Pete Wentz steps out in N.Y.C. on July 31 wearing a casual t-shirt and jeans.

04 of 80

Peace Out

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino wears a colorful outfit as he arrives at The View talk show for the Jersey Shore reunion episode in New York City
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino.

SplashNews.com

Looking colorful in a button-down shirt, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino stops by The View for a Jersey Shore reunion episode in N.Y.C. on August 1.

05 of 80

Too Cool

LL Cool J is seen arriving at CBS Studios on August 01, 2023 in New York City.
LL Cool J.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

On August 1, LL Cool J arrives at CBS Studios in New York City rocking all black.

06 of 80

Fashion Forward

La La Anthony shows off her curves in a skimpy bikini as she is announced as a PrettyLittleThing brand ambassador.
La La Anthony.

BACKGRID

La La Anthony stuns in a nude two piece in London on August 1 after being announced as a brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing.

07 of 80

Drinks for a Cause

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka attend Midsummer Night Drinks, At the Home Of David Burtka & Neil Patrick Harris at David Burtka & Neil Patrick Harris Residence
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka.

Patrick McMullan/PMC

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka are all smiles at their home in East Hampton, New York during the Midsummer Night Drinks fundraising event on July 29.

08 of 80

Running the Show

*EXCLUSIVE* Bagnoregio, ITALY - Out jogging with his personal trainer Brad Gould, the former One Direction Star is put through his paces as he donned his pink shorts, pounding the streets of Bagnoregio, Italy.
Harry Styles.

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Days after celebrating the end of his Love on Tour, Harry Styles steps out for a run in Bagnoregio, Italy on July 27.

09 of 80

Model Behavior

Emily Ratajkowski was spotted taking he dog Colombo for a stroll in the west village neighborhood in New York City
Emily Ratajkowski.

Santi / SplashNews.com

Emily Ratajkowski heads out for a dog walk in New York City on July 31.

10 of 80

Man of the Hour

Busta Rhymes performs at Budweiser Stage
Busta Rhymes.

Robert Okine/Getty Images

Busta Rhymes takes a seat on a throne while performing at Budweiser Stage in Toronto on July 31.

11 of 80

Bumping Along

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Neisen shows off her growing baby bump in New York City
Taylor Neisen.

TheImageDirect.com

Taylor Neisen flaunts her growing belly as she steps out for a dog walk in New York City on July 31.

12 of 80

Red Hot

Lily Allen seen leaving the Duke of York's Theatre after her performance in "The Pillowman"
Lily Allen.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Lily Allen sports a red crocheted ensemble after performing inThe Pillowman at the Duke of York's Theatre on July 31 in London.

13 of 80

Country Strong

Kane Brown, RaeLynn and Michael Ray Folds of Honor TN Celebrity Golf Tournament
Kane Brown, RaeLynn and Michael Ray Folds.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock 

Kane Brown, RaeLynn and Michael Ray pose together at Folds of Honor Tennessee's Celebrity Golf Tournament in Franklin, Tennessee on July 31.

14 of 80

Old Friends

Carol Kane, Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman, Tony Danza and Lucy Liu pose at the opening night of the play "Let's Call Her Patty"
Carol Kane, Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman, Tony Danza and Lucy Liu.

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Carol Kane, Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman, Tony Danza and Lucy Liu attend the opening night of Let's Call Her Patty at Lincoln Center Claire Tow Theater on July 31 in New York City. 

15 of 80

Linked Up

Melissa Joan Hart Folds of Honor TN Celebrity Golf Tournament
Melissa Joan Hart.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Melissa Joan Hart sports an on-theme collared shirt at Folds of Honor Tennessee's Celebrity Golf Tournament in Franklin, Tennessee on July 31.

16 of 80

Dazzling DJ

Paris Hilton sparkles for Tomorrowland electronic music festival in Brussels to perform her set on July 30.
Paris Hilton.

Kevin Ostaj

Paris Hilton sparkles as she heads to Tomorrowland electronic music festival in Brussels to perform her set on July 30.

17 of 80

Love in the Air

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson hold hands while out on a sunny stroll in New York City
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson.

TheImageDirect.com

Love birds Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson link hands while taking a summer stroll around N.Y.C. on July 30.

18 of 80

Dining Down Under

Chris Hemsworth head out for lunch with friends in Byron Bay, Australia
Chris Hemsworth.

Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

Chris Hemsworth steps out for lunch while visiting Byron Bay in his native Australia. The actor enjoys a meal down under with his wife Elsa Pataky and a few friends, including Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barosso.

19 of 80

Running Errands

JoJo Siwa fills her highly personalized Lamborghini up with gas in Los Angeles
JoJo Siwa.

TheImageDirect.com

Flashing a wink and a smile, JoJo Siwa stops to fill up her car with gas on July 30 in L.A.

20 of 80

Summer Lovin'

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones heading to restaurant
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Oliver Palombi / MEGA

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones step out hand-in-hand while vacationing in Portofino, Italy on July 31.

21 of 80

Hanging in the Hamptons

Elsa Hosk attends the Poppi Soda's Back Beach Bash at Gurney's Montauk on July 28, 2023 in Montauk, New York
Elsa Hosk.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty

Swedish model Elsa Hosk matches her bright pink beverage at Poppi Soda's Back Beach Bash in Montauk, New York on July 28.

22 of 80

F1 Fashion

Lewis Hamilton wearing Burberry at Belgian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton.

Burberry

Lewis Hamilton wears a blue and purple Burberry ensemble at the Belgian Grand Prix on July 30.

23 of 80

Game On

Clayton Kershaw and Max Greenfield attend Ping Pong 4 Purpose 2023 presented by Skechers and UCLA Health at Dodger Stadium on July 27, 2023
Clayton Kershaw and Max Greenfield.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

L.A. Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw poses with Max Greenfield at the Ping Pong 4 Purpose event hosted by Skechers and UCLA Health at Dodger Stadium on July 27.

24 of 80

Singing in the City

Louis Tomlinson performs live in concert at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York City, on July 29th 2023.
Louis Tomlinson.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Louis Tomlinson continues his Faith In The Future World Tour with a concert in Queens, N.Y.C. at Forest Hills Stadium on July 29.

25 of 80

Model Behavior

Karlie Kloss is seen in SoHo on July 31, 2023 in New York City
Karlie Kloss.

Gotham/GC Images

Karlie Kloss looks sleek in an all-black outfit while out and about in N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood on July 31.

26 of 80

Back at It

Kelly Clarkson performs during her show chemistry...An Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment

Kelly Clarkson is all smiles as she kicks off her Las Vegas residency at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino on July 28.

27 of 80

Zoom, Zoom

*EXCLUSIVE* - Safety first! Former 'Mad Men' star Jon Hamm rocks a 'Star Wars' themed helmet while running some errands on his Vespa Scooter in Los Feliz
Jon Hamm.

SL, Terma / BACKGRID

Newlywed Jon Hamm sports a Star Wars helmet on July 30 while zipping around on his Vespa in Los Feliz, California.

28 of 80

Doing the Math

Ed Sheeran performs during Mathematics Tour
Ed Sheeran.

Shutterstock

Ed Sheeran shows off his colorful collection of tattoos while performing at Solider Field in Chicago as part of his Mathematics Tour on July 29.

29 of 80

On the Move

EXCLUSIVE: Travis Scott Spotted Leaving Sei Less Restaurant In New York
Travis Scott.

STARTHESTAR / SplashNews.com

Travis Scott smiles from his car while leaving Sei Less restaurant in New York City on July 27.

30 of 80

In the Ring

Eminem (R) performs as Terence Crawford (L) walks to the ring before facing Errol Spence Jr. for the Undisputed World Welterweight Championship title at T-Mobile Arena
Eminem and Terence Crawford.

JP YIM/Shutterstock

Eminem performs as Terence Crawford gears up to enter the ring with Errol Spence Jr. for the Undisputed World Welterweight Championship title at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 29.

31 of 80

Center Stage Smile

Jon Batiste performs during the Newport Folk Festival 2023
Jon Batiste.

Douglas Mason/Getty Images

Jon Batiste takes the stage in a red ensemble during the 2023 Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, Rhode Island on July 29.

32 of 80

Showing Pride

*EXCLUSIVE* - Model Chrissy Teigen, known for her stunning beauty and charming personality, was recently spotted having a delightful time at the picturesque beach in West Hollywood
Chrissy Teigen.

LESE / BACKGRID

Chrissy Teigen holds a rainbow fan during an event at Beaches in West Hollywood on July 30.

33 of 80

Backstage Moment

Alex Newell and Whoopi Goldberg pose backstage at the hit musical "Shucked" on Broadway
Alex Newell and Whoopi Goldber.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Whoopi Goldberg and Alex Newell pose for the cameras while backstage at Shucked on Broadway on July 30 in N.Y.C.

34 of 80

In Character

Tiffany Haddish hosting 'Great Gatsby' party at the Oheka Castle in Long Island in New York City
Tiffany Haddish.

Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock 

Tiffany Haddish gets into character while hosting a Great Gatsby party at the Oheka Castle in Long Island, New York on July 30.

35 of 80

Lunch Bunch

Kristen Taekman, Cynthia Bailey, Jennifer Fessler, Braunwyn Windham Burke, Margaret Josephs, Jill Zarin , Julia Haart, Luann de Lesseps and LeeAnn Locken attend Jill Zarin's Luxury Luncheon
Kristen Taekman, Cynthia Bailey, Jennifer Fessler, Braunwyn Windham Burke, Margaret Josephs, Jill Zarin , Julia Haart, Luann de Lesseps and LeeAnn Locken.

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

Jill Zarin (fourth from the right) poses with guests Kristen Taekman, Cynthia Bailey, Jennifer Fessler, Braunwyn Windham Burke, Margaret Josephs, Julia Haart, Luann de Lesseps and LeeAnn Locken at Jill Zarin's Luxury Luncheon at the Halsey House and Garden in Southhampton, New York on July 29.

36 of 80

Night Out

G Flip attends the 63rd TV WEEK Logie Awards at The Star, Sydney
G Flip.

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images for TV WEEK Logie Awards

G Flip is seen having a good time at the 63rd TV WEEK Logie Awards held at The Star, Sydney on July 30 in Sydney, Australia.

37 of 80

Queen Bey

Beyonce performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR"

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Beyoncé performs onstage during the Renaissance World Tour at MetLife Stadium on July 29 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

38 of 80

Fight Night

Chance the Rapper

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty 

Chance the Rapper attends the welterweight unification title fight between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford at T-Mobile Arena on July 29 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

39 of 80

Rockstar Status

Post Malone

 Jeff Hahne/Getty 

Post Malone performs at PNC Music Pavilion on July 29 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

40 of 80

Birthday Boy

Souija Boy attends his 33rd birthday

 Andrew J Cunningham/Getty I

Soulja Boy attends his 33rd birthday celebration on July 28 in Malibu, California.

41 of 80

Sing It

Maggie Rogers norfolk festival

Joshua Mellin

Maggie Rogers performs during the first day of the Newport Folk 2023 festival in Newport, Rhode Island, on July 28.

42 of 80

Showing His Support

Jack Black walks the picket line in support of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike

BLW Media/Star Max/GC 

Jack Black walks the picket line in support of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike on July 28 in Los Angeles, California. 

43 of 80

Let's Go Girls!

Este Haim, Taylor Swift, Danielle Haim and Alana Haim perform onstage during Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour

Jeff Kravitz/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Este Haim, Taylor Swift, Danielle Haim and Alana Haim perform onstage during The Eras Tour at Levi's Stadium on July 28 in Santa Clara, California.

44 of 80

Fun in the Sun

Oprah Winfrey sports a denim jumpsuit with Louis Vuitton bag out in the Italian sunshine as she's pictured with BFF Gayle King during her European break in Portofino

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Oprah enjoys the sunshine in Portofino, Italy, on July 29.

45 of 80

Rock on

The Canadian actor Kiefer Sutherland best known for his roles in the hit series 24, Designated Survivor, and Lost Boys, performs for a packed audience at Belladrum Festival

DYLAN MORRISON PHOTOGRAPHY / BACKGRID

Kiefer Sutherland performs for a packed audience at the Belladrum Festival in Inverness, Scotland, on July 29.

46 of 80

Hanging Out

Jimmy Kimmel Mark Rober Camp Crunchlabs

Iris and Lace Photography

Jimmy Kimmel joins Mark Rober for his latest Camp CrunchLabs episode in San Francisco, California.

47 of 80

Dapper Dude

Stormzy arrives at The Mike Gala: Stormzy's 30th Birthday

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Stormzy arrives at The Mike Gala: Stormzy's 30th Birthday at The Biltmore Mayfair on July 28 in London, England. 

48 of 80

Heating Up

Shawn Mendes shows off his ripped body and six pack abs as he has fun with his pals on holiday in Ibiza, Spain.

GTres / SplashNews.com

A sun-soaked Shawn Mendes flaunts his fit figure on his beachy vacation in Ibiza on July 28.

49 of 80

Peace Across the Pond

Bebe Rexha is seen in the UK for a night out with friends at The 22 Mayfair in London

TheImageDirect.com

Bebe Rexha pouts with a peace sign on a night out in London on July 28.

50 of 80

Romantic Gesture

Cardi B and her husband Offset dined at Delilah's Restaurant and Lounge in Hollywood and were approached by a flower vendor as they were leaving
Cardi B and Offset.

BACKGRID

After dining at Delilah's Restaurant and Lounge in West Hollywood on July 28, Cardi B carries a bouquet of roses almost as colorful as her hair, which her husband Offset bought from a street vendor. The rapper purchased the rest of the flower vendor's inventory as well.

51 of 80

Morning Music

Renee Rapp performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on July 28, 2023 in New York City

Debra L Rothenberg/WireImage

Reneé Rapp flashes a bright smile during her Today show performance at N.Y.C.'s Rockefeller Plaza on July 28.

52 of 80

Magic Moment

Bonnie Wright attends the Yugo BAFTA Student Awards on July 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Frazer Harrison/Getty

A pregnant Bonnie Wright shows off her baby bump at the Yugo BAFTA Student Awards on July 27 in L.A.

53 of 80

Going With the Flo

Flo Rida performs at Fox & Friends Summer Concert Series at Fox News Studios on July 28, 2023 in New York

Cindy Ord/Getty

Flo Rida wears bedazzled sunglasses and a Givenchy jersey during his performance on July 28 at Fox & Friends Summer Concert Series in New York City.

54 of 80

High Note

Melanie C shows off her amazing figure as she performs at Kendal Calling Festival.

SplashNews.com

Mel C belts it out for the crowds at England's Kendal Calling Festival on July 28.

55 of 80

Color Coodination

EXCLUSIVE: Venus Williams is spotted during a photoshoot for Lacoste in New York City.

TheImageDirect.com

Venus Williams rocks a maroon blazer and striped ensemble during a Lacoste photoshoot in N.Y.C. on July 27.

56 of 80

Catering the Effort

Lance Bass delivers Pizza from his restaurant Rocco's to picket lines outside Paramount Studios
Lance Bass.

London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

Lance Bass serves up a hot pizza delivery from his restaurant Rocco's in support of SAG-AFTRA's strike outside Paramount Studios in Hollywood.

57 of 80

Out of Office

Hailey Bieber Seen Leaving Office Building On Sunset Boulevard In Los Angeles
Hailey Bieber.

SplashNews.com

Hailey Bieber is all business as she steps out of an office building on Sunset Boulevard in L.A.

58 of 80

Teaming Up

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston attend the 10th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose Celebrity Tournament
Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Longtime pals and former costars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston attend the 10th annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose Celebrity Tournament on July 27 at Dodger Stadium in L.A.

59 of 80

You Glow, Girl!

*EXCLUSIVE* - Kelly Rowland arrived for dinner at the new celebrity hot spot, Drakes, in West Hollywood
Kelly Rowland.

007 / BACKGRID

Hanging out in West Hollywood, Kelly Rowland arrives for dinner in a white knit dress on July 27.

60 of 80

Sweet Smile

Troye Sivan visits the SiriusXM Los Angeles studio
Troye Sivan.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

On July 27, Troye Sivan tunes in at SiriusXM studio in Los Angeles.

61 of 80

Cheers!

Victoria Monet performs during Tres Generaciones Tequila 50th Anniversary Celebration launching Familia Tres
Victoria Monet.

Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Tres Generaciones

Victoria Monét brings the fun during her performance at Tres Generaciones' Tequila 50th anniversary celebration at Citizen News Hollywood on July 27.

62 of 80

Sheer Glam

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma are seen at Tao restaurant
Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Winnie Harlow wears a netted dress while dining out at Tao restaurant in Los Angeles alongside her boyfriend, Kyle Kuzma, on July 27.

63 of 80

Young Hollywood

Joey King and Kaitlyn Dever attend Miu Miu Summer Club Malibu at the Malibu Pier
Joey King and Kaitlyn Dever.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Miu Miu

Joey King and Kaitlyn Dever wear their summer best at Miu Miu's Malibu Summer Club event on July 26.

64 of 80

On Air

Mickey Guyton Visits SiriusXM Nashville at SiriusXM Studios
Mickey Guyton.

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Sitting at the microphone, Mickey Guyton wears a big smile to SiriusXM Nashville on July 27.

65 of 80

Sparking Romance

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner had a romantic dinner at Sushi Park. The couple were seen leaving Sushi Park with a bottle of wine in hand as they made their way to their car.
Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner.

BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny enjoy a date together at Sushi Park in West Hollywood on July 27.

66 of 80

Grunge Glam

Florence Pugh is seen attending the launch of Lotus flagship showroom at 73 Piccadilly on July 27, 2023 in London, England
Florence Pugh.

Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Florence Pugh accessorizes with silver jewelry at the launch of Lotus' flagship showroom at 73 Piccadilly in London on July 27.

67 of 80

Love in the Air

Brooklyn Beckham and his Nicola Peltz are seen with Nelson and Claudia Peltz the Club 55 during holidays in St-Tropez
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

EliotPress / ELIOTPRESS / MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz flaunt their love around the French coastal town of Saint-Tropez on July 27.

68 of 80

Over the Shoulder

Chrissy Teigen - lisa frank event
Chrissy Teigen.

@jorgemezaphotos

With some sparkly art on her shoulder, Chrissy Teigen flashes a big smile while at the L.A. launch event for Lisa Frank's collaborative collection with Evite.

69 of 80

Crowd Work

Ashanti shows off her curves and gives a lucky fan a lap dance after she blindfolded him and put him in handcuffs at her concert in Sacramento
Ashanti.

BACKGRID

Ashanti holds up some handcuffs for one lucky fan brought up on stage during her performance in Sacramento, California on July 26.

70 of 80

Balling Out

Shaquille O'Neal parties it up at SantAnna Beach Club in Mykonos
Shaquille O'Neal.

BACKGRID

Shaquille O'Neal continues his summer vacation at a nightclub in Mykonos on July 25.

71 of 80

Pop Pals

S Club visit Magic Radio at 1 Golden Square on July 27, 2023 in London, England
Bradley McIntosh, Rachel Stevens, Jo O'Meara, Tina Barrett and Jon Lee.

Kate Green/Getty

S Club bandmates Bradley McIntosh, Rachel Stevens, Jo O'Meara, Tina Barrett and Jon Lee visit London's Magic Radio at 1 Golden Square on July 27.

72 of 80

Pouty & Poised

Rachel Zoe at the Thirteen Lune + MYTHERESA Hampton's Luncheon on July 27, 2023 in Sagaponack, New York
Rachel Zoe.

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty

Rachel Zoe rocks oversized shades at a Thirteen Lune + MYTHERESA Hamptons luncheon in Sagaponack, New York on July 27.

73 of 80

Milestone Celebration

Lenny Kravitz seen leaving Mick Jagger's 80th birthday party at Embargo Republica nightclub in Chelsea
Lenny Kravitz.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Looking chic in his signature shades, Lenny Kravitz flashes a peace sign on his way out of Mick Jagger's 80th birthday party at London's Embargo Republica nightclub on July 26.

74 of 80

Style Savant

Tan France at the Trainline x Tan France Style Guide to Europe VIP Event held at Maybourne Beverly Hills
Tan France.

River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images

Fashion guru Tan France looks cool at the VIP event for Trainline x Tan France Style Guide to Europe in Beverly Hills on July 26.

75 of 80

Summer Smiles

Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Emma Roberts at the Tod's Hamptons Summer Celebration and dinner party
Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Emma Roberts.

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Nicky Hilton Rothschild is pretty in paisley as she hugs Emma Roberts in East Hampton for Tod's Hamptons Summer Celebration and dinner party on July 26.

76 of 80

Metallic Man

The Weeknd performs at Ippodromo Snai La Maura on July 26, 2023 in Milan
The Weeknd.

Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images

The Weeknd masks up for a performance in Milan on July 26.

77 of 80

Front Row Fun

Chloe Cherry attends Urban Decay Reveal Vice Lip Bond Backtalk Collection Campaign
Chloe Cherry.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Urban Decay

Euphoria star Chloe Cherry kicks back with some popcorn at Urban Decay's reveal event for their Vice Lip Bond Backtalk collection at The Roxy Cinema in N.Y.C. on July 25.

78 of 80

Beach Babe

Gigi Hadid attends Miu Miu Summer Club Malibu at the Malibu Pier
Gigi Hadid.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Miu Miu

Gigi Hadid strikes a pose with her Miu Miu purse at the brand's summer club beach party at the Malibu Pier on July 26.

79 of 80

Neon Attire

Tallulah Willis waiting for a friend on Melrose Place, Los Angeles
allulah Willis.

Lauren Menowitz/Shutterstock

Tallulah Willis sports a colorful ensemble while strolling around Melrose Place in L.A. on July 26.

80 of 80

Hands in the Air

Rachel Zoe (C), Isolde Brielmaier (R) and guests at the Tod's Hamptons Summer Celebration and dinner party
Rachel Zoe, Isolde Brielmaier.

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Rachel Zoe (center) grooves with Isolde Brielmaier (right) at Tod's Hamptons Summer Celebration on July 26.

Related Articles
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka attend Midsummer Night Drinks, At the Home Of David Burtka & Neil Patrick Harris at David Burtka & Neil Patrick Harris Residence
Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka Host in the Hamptons, Plus Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski and More
Kelly Clarkson performs during her show chemistry...An Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Kicks Off Las Vegas Residency, Plus Jon Hamm, Ed Sheeran, Travis Scott and More
Este Haim, Taylor Swift, Danielle Haim and Alana Haim perform onstage during Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift Rocks Out with the Haim Sisters in California, Plus Oprah Winfrey, Kiefer Sutherland and More
Shawn Mendes shows off his ripped body and six pack abs as he has fun with his pals on holiday in Ibiza, Spain.
Shawn Mendes Strips Down in Spain, Plus Bebe Rexha in London, Cardi B, Offset and More
EXCLUSIVE: Venus Williams is spotted during a photoshoot for Lacoste in New York City.
Venus Williams Poses in N.Y.C., Plus Lance Bass, Hailey Bieber, Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul and More
Lenny Kravitz seen leaving Mick Jagger's 80th birthday party at Embargo Republica nightclub in Chelsea
Lenny Kravitz Spends a Night Out in London, Plus Tan France, Nicky Hilton, Emma Roberts and More
EXCLUSIVE: Gigi Hadid is pictured for the first time after her arrest in the US Virgin Islands.
Gigi Hadid Catches a Flight in N.Y.C., Plus Bruce Springsteen in Italy, Timothée Chalamet and More
Eva Longoria at the Global Gift Foundation Gala
Eva Longoria Flashes a Smile in Spain, Plus Tim McGraw in L.A., Ashley Graham, Franklin Jonas and More
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift Sparkles Onstage in Seattle, Plus Jennifer Garner, Wiz Khalifa, Keith Urban and More
Cynthia Nixon is seen at the SAG-AFTRA picket lines
Cynthia Nixon Shows Her Support in N.Y.C., Plus Corey Feldman, The Beckhams and More
Cynthia Nixon is seen at the SAG-AFTRA picket lines
Cynthia Nixon Shows Her Support in N.Y.C., Plus Corey Feldman, The Beckhams and More
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen attend LOVED01 By John Legend Launches Pop-Up
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Cozy Up at L.A. Pop-Up, Plus Snoop Dogg, Camila Cabello and More
EXCLUSIVE: The Weeknd doing some sightseeing in Barcelona whilst filming for a documentary on his current tour.
The Weeknd Explores Barcelona, Plus Justin & Hailey Bieber in N.Y.C., King Charles, Usher and More
Grammy Award-winning musician Anderson .Paak lights up the Empire State Building
Anderson .Paak Visits the Empire State Building, Plus Keanu Reeves, Post Malone, Jennifer Lopez and More
Barbie movie ISSA RAE
'Barbie' Cast on Representation and the 'Coolest Thing About Being a Barbie' (Exclusive Clip)
Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas are seen in midtown on July 17, 2023 in New York City
Kevin & Danielle Jonas in N.Y.C., Plus Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Garner, Jamie Lynn Spears and More