Khloé Kardashian and Hailey Bieber Catch Beyoncé's Birthday Show, Plus Jacob Elordi, Sheryl Lee Ralph and More

By People Staff
Published on September 5, 2023 11:50AM EDT
01 of 80

Bow Down

Khloe Kardashian and Hailey Bieber attend the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium
Khloé Kardashian and Hailey Bieber.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Khloé Kardashian and Hailey Bieber are among the star-studded attendees at Monday's Beyoncé concert as part of the Renaissance World Tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. 

02 of 80

Movie Star

Jacob Elordi attends a red carpet for the movie "Priscilla" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival
Jacob Elordi.

Franco Origlia/Getty Images

Jacob Elordi rocks a classic black suit — featuring a subtle butterfly pinned to his lapel — on the red carpet for Priscilla at the Venice Film Festival on September 4.

03 of 80

All Together

Sheryl Lee Ralph is seen walking with SAG-AFTRA and WGA members during The Philadelphia Council
Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph is all smiles as she joins the the Philadelphia Council AFL-CIO's 36th annual Labor Day Parade in Philadelphia on September 4.

04 of 80

Red Hot

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are loved-up as theywalk arm-in-arm leaving Soho House in New York City
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews

Megan Fox shows off a new red 'do while stepping out with Machine Gun Kelly on September 4 in New York City.

05 of 80

On the Court

Tina Fey is seen at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships
Tina Fey.

Gotham/GC Images

Tina Fey keeps it casual as attends the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships in N.Y.C. on September 4.

06 of 80

Listen Up

Natalie Portman speaks on stage during the IAA Conference on Affordable Sustainable Mobility
Natalie Portman.

Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images

Natalie Portman sports a tweed outfit onstage at the IAA Conference on Affordable Sustainable Mobility as part of the IAA MOBILITY 2023 at Trade Fair Center Messe München on September 05 in Munich, Germany.

07 of 80

Peace Out

Lizzo and Chris Rock attend the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium
Lizzo and Chris Rock.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Lizzo throws up a peace sign as she poses with Chris Rock at the Renaissance World Tour at SoFi Stadium on September 4.

08 of 80

Double Date

EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney and her boyfriend Jonathan Davino go on a double date with Lili Reinhart and her boyfriend Jack Martin Cipriani in Venice
Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino.

Billy Rosewood / SplashNews

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino walk hand in hand as the step out for a double date with Lili Reinhart and Jack Martin in Venice on September 3.

09 of 80

City Walk

Rita Ora goes on a morning fashion stroll in Roma heading to do promo for her new album
Rita Ora.

SplashNews

Rita Ora rocks a jungle-inspired ensemble in Rome while promoting her new album, You & I, on September 5.

10 of 80

Game Time

Naomi Campbell attends Carlos Alcaraz's game during The US Open
Naomi Campbell.

Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / SplashNews

Naomi Campbell catches Carlos Alcaraz's game during the US Open in N.Y.C on September 4.

11 of 80

Concert Kiss

Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai attend SoFi Beyonce Renaissance Tour Pre-Party
Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai.

Presley Ann/Getty Images

Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai share a sweet moment at SoFi's pre-party for Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour at The Shay on September 4.

12 of 80

Backstage Pass

Tiernan Tunnicliffe, Lorna Courtney, Ben Jackson Walker, Billie Jean King, Joe Moeller, Melanie La Barrie, Paulo Szot, Brandon Antonio, Justin David Sullivan pose backstage at the new Max Martin musical "& Juliet"
Tiernan Tunnicliffe, Lorna Courtney, Ben Jackson Walker, Billie Jean King, Joe Moeller, Melanie La Barrie, Paulo Szot, Brandon Antonio and Justin David Sullivan.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Billie Jean King poses backstage with Tiernan Tunnicliffe, Lorna Courtney, Ben Jackson Walker, Joe Moeller, Melanie La Barrie, Paulo Szot, Brandon Antonio and Justin David Sullivan at & Juliet on Broadway at The Stephen Sondheim Theatre in N.Y.C on September 2.

13 of 80

Show Time

Bruno Mars Bandana Sao Paulo Brazil 09 03 23
Bruno Mars.

Splashnews

A bandana-clad Bruno Mars performs at São Paulo's The Town festival on Sept. 3.

14 of 80

Shimmer & Shine

LAdy Gaga Las Vegas Park MGM 08 31 23
Lady Gaga.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas

Lady Gaga leans into retro style for her Jazz & Piano residency at Park MGM in Las Vegas on August 31.

15 of 80

Eyes on the Game

Spike Lee US open tennis 09 02 23
Spike Lee.

Gotham/GC Images

Spike Lee zones in on the court at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships on Sept. 2 in N.Y.C.

16 of 80

Sparkling Star

Leona Lewis Venice 09 03 23
Leona Lewis.

Victor Boyko/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR

Leona Lewis wows in a glitzy silver gown at the amfAR Venezia gala on Sept. 3 in Venice, Italy.

17 of 80

Highland Style

King Charles Queen Camilla Braemar Scotland 09 02 23
King Charles Queen Camilla.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Wearing a kilt in his official tartan pattern, King Charles sits with Queen Camilla at the 2023 Braemar Gathering at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park in Scotland on Sept. 2.

18 of 80

Hot Couple

Taika Waititi Rita Ora Venice 09 03 23
Taika Waititi Rita Ora.

Ryan Emberley/amfAR/amfAR via Getty Images

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora spend date night at the amfAR Venezia gala, presented by Mastercard and Red Sea International Film Festival, on Sept. 3 in Venice, Italy.

19 of 80

Movie Goer

Priscilla Presley Venice 09 04 23
Priscilla Presley.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Priscilla Presley visits Italy for the 80th annual Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 4.

20 of 80

Father-Daughter Dinner

Ethan Hawke and Maya Thurman Hawke 09 03 23 Telluride
Ethan Hawke and Maya Thurman Hawke.

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

Ethan Hawke shares a moment with his daughter Maya Hawke at IFC Films' The Taste of Things dinner in Telluride, Colorado on Sept. 3.

21 of 80

Sports Fan

Selina Gomez Inter Miami Los Angelese 09 03 23
Selena Gomez.

Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

Selena Gomez reacts to the second-half action of the Los Angeles Football Club vs. Inter Miami CF game at BMO Stadium in L.A. on Sept. 3.

22 of 80

Long Island Time

Grier Henchy Brook Shields Hampton Classic Horse Show 09 03 23
Grier Henchy Brook Shield.

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

Brooke Shields brings her daughter Grier Henchy as her date to the 2023 Hampton Classic Horse Show on Sept. 3 in Bridgehampton, New York.

23 of 80

Glam Girl

Adriana Lima Venice 09 03 23
Adriana Lima.

Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images

Adriana Lima sparkles in a night sky-inspired gown during the Venice International Film Festival premiere of The Killer on Sept. 3.

24 of 80

Winning Smile

Emilia Clarke Nouvel Hollywood Pod Generation Deauville France 09 03 23
Emilia Clarke.

Francois G. Durand/Getty Images

A proud Emilia Clarke holds her Nouvel Hollywood award for her role in The Pod Generation at the 49th Deauville American Film Festival in France on Sept. 3.

25 of 80

Gold Trim

Kate Beckinsale Venice 09 03 23
Kate Beckinsale.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

Kate Beckinsale brings high fashion to the amfAR Venezia gala on Sept. 3 in Venice, Italy.

26 of 80

Royal Cheer

Prince HArry Inter Miami Los Angeles 09 03 23
Prince Harry.

Harry How/Getty Images

Prince Harry looks excited to catch the on-field action as Inter Miami CF plays home team Los Angeles Football Club on Sept. 3.

27 of 80

Fashionable Friends

Emma Corrin and Sydney Sweeney Venice 09 03 23
Emma Corrin and Sydney Sweeney.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Emma Corrin and Sydney Sweeney lock eyes at a photocall for MiuMiu Women's Tales during the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3.

28 of 80

Team Spirit

c Inter Miami Los Angeles 0309 23
David Beckham.

Carlos Piaggio/Shutterstock

Inter Miami CF co-owner David Beckham greets his soccer players at BMO Stadium in L.A., where the team played Los Angeles Football Club on Sept. 3.

29 of 80

Love Abroad

Bella Thorne Mark Emms Venice 09 03 23
Bella Thorne Mark Emms.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Fiancés Bella Thorne and Mark Emms cozy up at the amfAR Venezia gala during the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3.

30 of 80

South of the Border

Will Smith Mexico 09 01 23
Will Smith.

Medios y Media/Getty Images

Will Smith makes an appearance in Mexico City for the Mexico Siglo XX1 "Lo Haces Tu" event on Sept. 1.

31 of 80

Sweet Sydney

Sydney Sweeney

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty 

Sydney Sweeney is seen arriving at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3 in Venice, Italy.

32 of 80

Blue Dude

Jesse Williams

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty 

Jesse Williams attends Giorgio Armani's One Night In Venice photocall on Sept. 2 in Venice, Italy. 

33 of 80

Dazzling Diva

Kerry Washington

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty 

Kerry Washington attends Giorgio Armani's One Night In Venice photocall on Sept. 2 in Venice, Italy. 

34 of 80

Sing It!

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs

Lisa Lake/Getty 

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs live on stage at the Wells Fargo Center on Sept. 2 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 

35 of 80

Commanding the Carpet

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty 

Maggie Gyllenhaal attends a photocall for the MiuMiu Women's Tales during the 80th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3 in Venice, Italy.

36 of 80

Feeling Fit

Olivia Wilde

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC 

Olivia Wilde is seen after a workout on Sept. 1 in Los Angeles, California.

37 of 80

Dapper Dude

Mads Mikkelsen

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Mads Mikkelsen attends a red carpet for the movie Bastarden (The Promised Land) at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 1 in Venice, Italy.

38 of 80

Gorgeous Gal

Lily Allen

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC 

Lily Allen is seen leaving the Duke of York's Theatre after her performance in The Pillowman on Sept. 1 in London, England.

39 of 80

Queen Bey

Beyonce

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Beyoncé performs onstage during the Renaissance World Tour at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 1 in Inglewood, California. 

40 of 80

Rap Buds

2 Chainz, DJ Khaled and Wiz Khalifa

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

2 Chainz, DJ Khaled and Wiz Khalifa pose backstage during Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 1 in Inglewood, California. 

41 of 80

Girl Power

Paris performed an exclusive DJ Set in Las Vegas. It was followed by a performance by Katy Perry.
Paris Hilton and Katy Perry.

Kevin Ostajewski

Paris Hilton sports one of her go-to glittery ensembles while Katy Perry opts for red look topped off with a mushroom hat in Las Vegas on August 31.

42 of 80

Model Behavior

Barbara Palvin attends a red carpet for the movie "Poor Things" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival at on September 01, 2023 in Venice, Italy.
Barbara Palvin.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Newlywed Barbara Palvin steps out at the Venice Film Festival on the red carpet for Poor Things on September 1.

43 of 80

Making Moves

Cardi B was spotted arriving to a rehearsal studio on Thursday evening, looking fashionable in a brown ensemble which she styled with a pair of Ugg boots

Diggzy/Shutterstock

Cardi B is easy, breezy and beautiful in shades of brown as she heads to a rehearsal studio in L.A. on August 31.

44 of 80

Center Stage

Sam Smith 'GLORIA The Tour' concert, Los Angeles, California, USA - 31 Aug 2023
Sam Smith.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Sam Smith takes the stage at the Kia Forum in L.A. as part of GLORIA the tour on August 31.

45 of 80

Costar Reunion

Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morgan have a mini Walking Dead reunion in New York City. The duo co-starred in the popular series which ran from 2010-2022.
Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morga.

TheImageDirect.com

Former The Walking Dead costars Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Norman Reedus spend some time together in N.Y.C. on September 1.

46 of 80

Concert Smiles

Jamie Dornan Haim in concert at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
Jamie Dornan.

Shutterstock

Jamie Dornan is all smiles while catching Haim's show at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on August 31 in London.

47 of 80

Going Glam

Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl attend a red carpet for the movie "Finalmente L'Alba" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2023 in Venice, Italy
Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl step out on the red carpet for Finalmente L'Alba at the Venice Film Festival on September 1.

48 of 80

Sealed With a Kiss

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Variety Golden Globes Venice 08 31 23
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes.

Victor Boyko/Variety via Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes share a sweet moment at the Variety and Golden Globes party at the Venice Film Festival on August 31.

49 of 80

Leading Man

Adam Driver Venice 08 31 23
Adam Driver.

TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images

Adam Driver gives a wave to the crowd while walking the red carpet for his film, Ferrari, at the Venice Film Festival on August 31.

50 of 80

All That Glitters

Georgia May Jagger Venice 08 31 23
Georgia May Jagger.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Georgia May Jagger walks the Ferrari red carpet at the Venice Film Festival in a sparkling gown on August 31.

51 of 80

Love on Top

Charity Lawson Dotun Olubeko US open Tennis 08 31 23
Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Maestro Dobel Tequila

Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko cool down with an iced beverage at the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31 in N.Y.C.

52 of 80

Side by Side

George Clooney and Amal Clooney as they depart after a brief stop at the Venice Film Festival 2023

Aissaoui Nacer / SplashNews

George and Amal Clooney are spotted in Venice on September 1 following her honor at the DVF Awards the day prior.

53 of 80

Coordinated Couple

Lukas Gage Chris Appleton Variety Golden Globes Venice 08 31 23
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton.

Victor Boyko/Variety via Getty Images

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton are as dapper as ever at the Variety and Golden Globes party at the Venice Film Festival on August 31.

54 of 80

Top of the Morning

Darius Rucker Today show 09 01 23
Darius Rucker.

Darius Rucker takes the stage on September 1 in N.Y.C. as part of the Today show's Citi Concert Series.

55 of 80

Off the Track

Lewis Hamilton Monza F! 09 01 23
Lewis Hamilton.

BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton is spotted ahead of the first practice session on September 1 for the Italian Formula 1 Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale Monza circuit.

56 of 80

Soft Smiles

Nicky Hilton Genesis House x Monse Dinner 08 31 23
Nicky Hilton.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Nicky Hilton opts for a green dress at the Genesis House x Monse dinner on August 31 in N.Y.C.

57 of 80

Across the Pond

Kylie Minogue BBC Radio 2 London 09 01 23
Kylie Minogue.

Raw Image LTD/MEGA 

Kylie Minogue rocks a black-and-white ensemble as she stops by BBC Radio 2 Studios in London on September 1.

58 of 80

Night Out

Karolina Kurkova Diane Kruger Marc Cain Germany 08 31 23
Karolina Kurkova and Diane Kruger.

Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Karolina Kurkova and Diane Kruger attend the Marc Cain 50th anniversary fashion show event on August 31 in Bodelshausen, Germany. 

59 of 80

On the Mic

Mickey Guyton SiriusXM 08 31 23
Mickey Guyton.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Singer Mickey Guyton stops by SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on August 31.

60 of 80

Golden Hour

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are seen on August 31, 2023 in Venice, Italy
George Clooney and Amal Clooney.

Franco Origlia/GC Images

George and Amal Clooney make for a stunning couple under the glow of the Italian sun while spending time in Venice on August 31.

61 of 80

Dreamy as Ever

Patrick Dempsey attends a red carpet for the movie "Ferrari" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2023 in Venice, Italy.
Patrick Dempsey.

Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty

All dressed up in a crisp tuxedo, Patrick Dempsey wows on the red carpet for the premiere of Ferrari at the Venice Film Festival on August 31.

62 of 80

Summer in the Hamptons

Andy Cohen is all smiles while doing some shopping in East Hampton New York
Andy Cohen.

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews

Andy Cohen stands out in bubblegum pink while stopping in East Hampton, New York, on August 30.

63 of 80

Batter Up

Teresa Giudice The Real Housewives of New Jersey led by Dolores Catania played in a charity softball game at Maimonides Park in Brooklyn New York on August 30, 2023.
Teresa Giudice.

Jackie Brown / SplashNews

Teresa Giudice takes the field to play in a charity softball game on August 30 in Brooklyn, New York.

64 of 80

Glowing Bright

Rita Ora is seen on August 31, 2023 in Venice, Italy
Rita Ora.

Franco Origlia/GC Images

Rita Ora's all-black outfit stands out against the blue waters of Venice, Italy, on August 31.

65 of 80

Meet and Greet

Leanne Morgan with Reese Witherspoon at Leanne's comedy show from Monday evening at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville
Leanne Morgan with Reese Witherspoon.

Catherine Powell

Reese Witherspoon pals around with funnywoman Leanne Morgan at the latter's comedy show in Nashville on August 28.

66 of 80

Paradise Found

Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith, Vanessa Villela and Nicole Young, as well as Selling the OC's Polly Brindle attend the Cupshe x Isle of Paradise Beach House event today
Amanza Smith.

Cupshe

Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith wears a sheer tiger-striped dress at the Cupshe x Isle of Paradise Beach House event on August 30 in Los Angeles.

67 of 80

Off-Stage Stars

Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad pose during the press day for the new musical "Gutenberg! The Musical!" on Broadway at The Alvin Ailey NYC Rehearsal Studios on August 30, 2023 in New York City
Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad.

Bruce Glikas/Getty

Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad smile together on a press day for their new Broadway show Gutenberg! The Musical! at the Alvin Ailey NYC Rehearsal Studios on August 30.

68 of 80

On Air

Selena Gomez SiriusXM 08 30 23
Selena Gomez.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Selena Gomez tunes in at SiriusXM Studios in Los Angeles on August 30.

69 of 80

Visiting Italy

Patrick Dempsey Venice 08 31 23
Patrick Dempsey.

Daniele Cifala/Mega

Patrick Dempsey wears pinstripes at the 80th Venice International Film Festival, where he smiles at a photo call for his upcoming flick Ferrari on August 31.

70 of 80

Street Strut

Rita Ora Venice 08 31 23
Rita Ora.

Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic

Rita Ora looks sleek and stylish in glossy black pants and a lace top in Venice, Italy, on August 31.

71 of 80

Neon Trio

Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara AGT 08 30 23
Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara.

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

America's Got Talent judges and host Heidi Klum, Terry Crews and Sofia Vergara snap a selfie during an episode of their show on August 30.

72 of 80

Driving Abroad

Adam Driver Venice 08 31 23
Adam Driver.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Adam Driver smiles at a photo call for his upcoming biopic Ferrari at the Venice International Film Festival on August 31.

73 of 80

In the Stands

Pusha T US Open Tennis 08 30 23
Pusha T.

Gotham/GC Images

Pusha T sits courtside at the US Open tennis tournament in New York City's Queens borough on August 30.

74 of 80

Summer Whites

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Paris 08 30 23
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears an eggshell blazer while out and about in Paris on August 31.

75 of 80

Under Spotlights

Finneas Electric Ballroom London 08 30 23
Finneas.

Burak Cingi/Redferns

Finneas takes the stage at London's Electric Ballroom for a performance on August 30.

76 of 80

Retail Therapy

Jasmine Tookes Beverly Hills 08 30 23
Jasmine Tookes.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Wearing all black from head-to-toe, Jasmine Tookes steps out of a L'Agence store in Beverly Hills on August 30.

77 of 80

Tournament Time

Laurie Hernandez US Open Tennis 08 30 23
Laurie Hernandez.

Gotham/GC Images

In a sporty ensemble with white tennis shoes, Laurie Hernandez poses during the 2023 US Open in N.Y.C. on August 30.

78 of 80

On the Go

Billie Eilish seen here leaving her Secret Gig in London held at The Electric Ballroom in Camden
Billie Eilish.

TheImageDirect.com

Billie Eilish is all smiles as she leaves a secret concert held at the Electric Ballroom in London on August 30.

79 of 80

Reporting Live

Sofia Vergara arrives at the Red Carpet For "America's Got Talent" Season 18 Live Show
Sofia Vergara.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Sofia Vergara arrives for a taping of America's Got Talent season 18 live show in Pasadena, California, on August 29.

80 of 80

Sunny Stroll

Julianne Moore is all smiles as she is spotted out on the phone in downtown Manhattan.
Julianne Moore.

TheImageDirect.com

Julianne Moore keeps it casual as she steps out in New York City on August 30 wearing a denim top and a baseball cap.

