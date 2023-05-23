Jessica Chastain Becomes a Caricature in N.Y.C., Plus Harry Styles, Rachel Brosnahan and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Updated on May 23, 2023 01:08 PM
01 of 80

Star on Paper

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Jessica Chastain poses as she gets honored for her performance in "A Doll's House" & has her caricature unveiled on the wall of fame at Sardi's
Jessica Chastain.

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

In honor of her Broadway performance in A Doll's House, Jessica Chastain gets her likeness turned into a portrait to be hung on the wall of fame at N.Y.C. restaurant Sardi’s on May 18.

02 of 80

Back Across the Pond

Harry Styles performs live at Coventry Building Society Arena
Harry Styles.

On another U.K. leg of the Love On Tour, Harry Styles performs at the Coventry Building Society Arena on May 22.

03 of 80

Comedy Queen

Rachel Brosnahan at the star ceremony where Midge Maisel is honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star
Rachel Brosnahan.

Allison Dinner/Variety via Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan poses with a star honoring her Marvelous Mrs. Maisel character, Midge Maisel, on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 22.

04 of 80

Happy Faces

Jonathan Scott and Zoey Deschanel attends the Max Original 'What Am I Eating?' With Zooey Deschanel Premiere Dinner at Casita Hollywood
Jonathan Scott and Zoey Deschanel.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Warner Bros. Discovery

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott share a smiley moment at the L.A. premiere dinner for her Max original series, What Am I Eating?, on May 22.

05 of 80

Flamboyant Frills

Ashley Graham attends a party hosted by British Vogue and Chopard to celebrate the Cannes Film Festival
Ashley Graham.

Dave Benett/Getty Images for Conde Nast

Ashley Graham brings feathers and flair to a Cannes Film Festival party for British Vogue and Chopard on May 22 in the French town. 

06 of 80

Cocktail Party

Cardi B poses as Whipshots presents Summer Cocktails with Cardi at The Bungalow
Cardi B.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Starco Brands

Looking bright in a colorful catsuit, Cardi B poses in Santa Monica on May 22 during the Summer Cocktails with Cardi event for her own alcohol brand Whipshots.

07 of 80

Song & Dance

Ronald Burkle, Naomi Campbell, Robin Thicke, Mohammed Al Turki and Jon Kortajarena attend 'BOSS Loves Naomi', a special birthday event for Naomi Campbell, hosted by Daniel Grieder
Ronald Burkle, Naomi Campbell, Robin Thicke, Mohammed Al Turki and Jon Kortajarena.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for HUGO BOSS

Naomi Campbell gets serenaded by Robin Thicke at her BOSS Loves Naomi birthday event on May 22 in Cannes while attendees Ronald Burkle, Mohammed Al Turki and Jon Kortajarena look on.

08 of 80

Dads' Night Out

Jason Bateman and Jason Sudeikis with their kids watch game four of the Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena
Jason Bateman and Jason Sudeikis.

London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

Jason Sudeikis and his son, Otis, 9, watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the Denver Nuggets alongside Jason Bateman and his daughter, Maple, 11, in Downtown L.A. at Crypto.com Arena on May 22.

09 of 80

Sporty Chic

Kesha is spotted running errands in Los Angeles.
Kesha.

TheImageDirect.com

Kesha steps out to run errands on May 22 in L.A.

10 of 80

Party Time

Eva HerzigovÃÂ¡ and Helena Christensen attend a party hosted by British Vogue and Chopard to celebrate the Cannes Film Festival at Hotel Martinez
Eva Herzigová and Helena Christensen.

Dave Benett/Getty Images for Conde Nast

Models Eva Herzigová and Helena Christensen doll up in Cannes on May 22 for a celebration at the Hôtel Martinez hosted by British Vogue and Chopard.

11 of 80

Family Affair

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Christina Schwarzenegger attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "FUBAR" at The Grove
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Christina Schwarzenegger.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Christina Schwarzenegger arrive at The Grove in Los Angeles for the premiere of Netflix’s new series FUBAR on May 22.

12 of 80

Marvel Madness

Brian Tyree Henry, Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson and Lauren VÃÂ©lez at the "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" Photo Call held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel
Brian Tyree Henry, Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson and Lauren Vélez.

Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse stars Brian Tyree Henry, Hailee Steinfeld, Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson and Lauren Vélez attend a photo call for their new film in Beverly Hills on May 22.

13 of 80

All Love

Gigi Hadid SQUARE
Shootpix/ABACA/Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid sends some love while walking the red carpet for Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine) at the Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21.

14 of 80

Welcome to New York

Taylor Swift SQUARE
TheImageDirect.com

Taylor Swift returns to the Electric Lady Recording Studio in New York City on May 22 following her three-day stint at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

15 of 80

Warm Embrace

Renee Zellweger, Ant Anstead EXCLUSIVE SQUARE
MEGA / BACKGRID

Renée Zellweger shares a celebratory hug with Ant Anstead after his semi-professional soccer team wins a championship game in La Mirada, California, on May 21.

16 of 80

Model Behavior

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley SQUARE
LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stuns at a screening for Club Zero at the Cannes Film Festival on May 22.

17 of 80

Ruffin' It

Emily Ratajkowski
TheImageDirect.com

Emily Ratajkowski steps out for a dog walk on May 22 as warm weather sweeps over the Big Apple.

18 of 80

Top of the Morning

Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is quite colorful at Good Morning America in New York City on May 22.

19 of 80

Puppy Love

Demi Moore
TheImageDirect.com

Demi Moore is spotted out and about in New York City with a tiny four-legged friend in tow.

20 of 80

Très Chic

Eva Longoria
Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Sporting oversized shades, Eva Longoria is seen at the Hôtel Martinez during the Cannes Film Festival on May 22.

21 of 80

Tip Off!

Adele attends game three of the Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Adele sits courtside at the Crypto.com Arena in L.A. for game three of the Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets on May 20.

22 of 80

Sister, Sister

Dixie D’Amelio and Charli D'Amelio attend the Rookie Premiere Wrap Party hosted by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics

Dixie and Charli D'Amelio pose together at the Rookie Premiere wrap party hosted by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin in Beverly Hills on May 20.

23 of 80

Center Stage

Ashanti performs onstage during "An Evening Of R&B" concert at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Ashanti takes the stage for An Evening of R&B concert at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre in Mableton, Georgia, on May 20.

24 of 80

Shop 'Til You Drop

Ariana Madix at Steve Madden Soho
Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Ariana Madix has her hands full with shopping bags as she visits the Steve Madden store in the SoHo neighborhood of N.Y.C. on May 20.

25 of 80

Sweet Duet

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks perform a duet of “Stop Dragging My Heart Around”
Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images for ABA

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks perform "Stop Dragging My Heart Around" together at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on May 19.

26 of 80

Stars Align

Jeremy Strong, Jessica Chastain, Arian Moayed and Lin-Manuel Miranda pose with the cast of "Kimberly Akimbo"
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Jeremy Strong, Jessica Chastain, Arian Moayed and Lin-Manuel Miranda pose with the cast of Broadway's Kimberly Akimbo backstage at The Richard Rodgers Theatre in N.Y.C. during a special edition of "Ham4Ham" performed by the casts of Kimberly Akimbo and Lincoln Center Theater's Camelot on May 19.

27 of 80

For a Good Cause

Leonardo DiCaprio attends the "Better World Fund For Climate Gala" during the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio attends the Better World Fund for Climate Gala at Carlton Hotel on May 21 during the Cannes Film Festival.

28 of 80

Night of Music

Missy Elliott at 2023 Black Music Honors at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on May 19, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia
Derek Blanks

Honoree Missy Elliott poses with Da Brat at the 2023 Black Music Honors in Atlanta on May 19.

29 of 80

Strike a Pose

Alessandra Ambrosio and Luke Evans attend iconic Campari event at The Martinez Hotel
Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Campari

Alessandra Ambrosio and Luke Evans pose together during the Campari event at the Hôtel Martinez during the Cannes Film Festival on May 20.

30 of 80

Big Smiles

HOT WHEELS: ULTIMATE CHALLENGE -- Press Event -- Pictured: (l-r) Anthony Anderson, Jay Leno, Doris Bowman in El Segundo, CA
Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images

Anthony Anderson, Jay Leno and Doris Bowman pose together during a Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge press event in El Segundo, California, on May 20.

31 of 80

Show Time

Wyclef Jean performs during the WNBA game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Wyclef Jean performs during the WNBA game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, on May 21.

32 of 80

All Dressed Up

Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos, Executive Chairman of Amazon, Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, celebrate Apple Original Films' "Killers of the Flower Moon" Cannes Film Festival World Premiere
Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos and Tim Cook. Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos pose with Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, during a celebration for the film Killers of the Flower Moon at the Cannes Film Festival at Chateau de la Croix des Gardes on May 20.

33 of 80

Pretty in Pink

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - MAY 20: Paris Jackson attends Charlize Theron's Africa Outreach Project Block Party at Universal Studios Backlot on May 20, 2023 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for CTAOP)
Stefanie Keenan/Getty for CTAOP

Paris Jackson attends Charlize Theron's Africa Outreach Project Block Party at Universal Studios Backlot on May 20 in Universal City, California.

34 of 80

Shades of Cool

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Julianne Moore attends the "May December" photocall at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
Lionel Hahn/Getty

Julianne Moore attends the May December photocall at the 76th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21 in France.

35 of 80

Rap Queen

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 20: Rap Artist Lil Kim performs onstage at the Fox Theatre on May 20, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
Aaron J. Thornton/Getty

Lil' Kim performs onstage at the Fox Theatre on May 20 in Detroit, Michigan.

36 of 80

Go Grads!

Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen deliver the keynote speech at the 2023 UC Irvine Medical School Commencement representing their Alzheimer's organization – Hilarity for Charity (HFC). HFC's mission is to care for families impacted by Alzheimer's disease, activate the next generation of Alzheimer's advocates, and be a leader in brain health research and education.. Seth Rogen + wife Lauren Miller Rogen. Photo Credit: Michelle Kim Photography
Michelle Kim Photography

Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen deliver the keynote speech at the 2023 UC Irvine Medical School Commencement, representing their Alzheimer's organization Hilarity for Charity in California on May 20.

37 of 80

Green Gal

Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh arrives for the screening of the film "Firebrand" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 21, 2023. (Photo by Patricia DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)
PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty

Michelle Yeoh arrives for the screening of the film Firebrand during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 21.

38 of 80

Rock On

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Travis Barker of Blink-182 performs onstage at Madison Square Garden on May 19, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)
Manny Carabel/Getty

Travis Barker performs onstage with Blink-182 at Madison Square Garden on May 19 in New York City.

39 of 80

Sing It, Girl!

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - MAY 19: Kim Petras performs onstage during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue Release Party at The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 19, 2023 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)
Alberto Tamargo/Getty for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Kim Petras performs onstage during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue release party at The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 19 in Hollywood, Florida.

40 of 80

Grad Glam

ORANGE, CALIFORNIA - MAY 19: Angela Bassett gives the commencement speech at 2023 Chapman University Commencement Ceremony at Chapman University on May 19, 2023 in Orange, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)
Jerod Harris/Getty

Angela Bassett gives the keynote at the 2023 Chapman University Commencement Ceremony on May 19 in Orange, California.

41 of 80

Under the Sea

MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 19: Spanish actor Javier Bardem attends the premiere of "La Sirenita" by Disney at Cine Callao on May 19, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for Disney)
Carlos Alvarez/Getty for Disney

Javier Bardem attends the premiere of The Little Mermaid at Cine Callao on May 19 in Madrid, Spain.

42 of 80

Came to Slay

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Dua Lipa attends the "Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Mike Coppola/Getty

Dua Lipa attends the Omar La Fraise red carpet during the 76th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19 in France.

43 of 80

Movie Buff

Natalie Portman SQUARE
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

A glamorous Natalie Portman wows on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet before watching The Zone of Interest on May 19 in France.

44 of 80

Morning Vibes

Angelina Jolie SQUARE
TheImageDirect.com

Angelina Jolie takes a stroll around New York City in neutrals on May 19.

45 of 80

Dynamic Duo

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker SQUARE
TheImageDirect.com

Kourtney Kardashian walks through N.Y.C. with her husband, Travis Barker, on May 19.

46 of 80

On the Go

Ben Affleck SQUARE
SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

Coffee in hand, Ben Affleck bundles up in a sweater and jacket while out and about in Los Angeles on May 19.

47 of 80

Seaside Stunner

Alessandra Ambrosio EXCLUSIVE
AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Alessandra Ambrosio enjoys the ocean air on the French Rivera during the Cannes Film Festival on May 19.

48 of 80

Hand in Hand

Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell
BLW Clips / BACKGRID

Wearing matching Star Trek merch, Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn rally in support of the Writers Guild of America strike at Paramount Studios in Hollywood on May 19.

49 of 80

Staring Contest

Gottmik and David Harbour
Jason Mendez/Getty

In anticipation of Blizzard Entertainment's Diablo IV video game launch, David Harbour and drag performer Gottmik attend an IV-Course dinner experience on May 17 in N.Y.C.

50 of 80

Girl Power

Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Sophie Lane Curtis, Andrea Bucko
Yvonne TNT/BFA

Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Sophie Lane Curtis and Andrea Bucko strike a pose at the N.Y.C. premiere of Curtis' directorial debut, On Our Way, at the Village East and Sebring Revolution on May 18.

51 of 80

Cover Girl

Martha Stewart at the Sports Illustrated Swim Issue Launch Party
Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Sports Illustrated cover star Martha Stewart holds her magazine at an N.Y.C. launch party for the Swimsuit Issue on May 18.

52 of 80

Angelic Form

Jen Garner poses for a photo on the red carpet at Charter Oak Restaurant
Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for St. Helena Hospital Foundation

Jennifer Garner wows in white on May 18 at the Rockout Knockout Cancer Event she hosted with Elyse Walker at the Charter Oak in St. Helena, California. The event raised nearly $1 million for the St. Helena Hospital Foundation and early cancer detection research.

53 of 80

Much to Celebrate

Mel Brooks attends the opening night gala for the 2023 Los Angeles Jewish Film Festival
David Livingston/Getty Images

Mel Brooks looks happy to hang out in Beverly Hills for the opening night gala of the Los Angeles Jewish Film Festival on May 18.

54 of 80

Nailed It

Megan Fox attends the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch
Gotham/FilmMagic

Megan Fox smiles upon arrival at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City, where she attended the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch event on May 18.

55 of 80

What an Honor

Thierry Frémaux with Harrison Ford who receives an honorary Palme D'Or during the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Cannes Film Festival chief Thierry Frémaux celebrates Harrison Ford as he receives an honorary Palme D'Or award from the annual French event on May 18.

56 of 80

Super Sweet

Stephen Dorff Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer Nashville Grand Opening
Jason Lowrie/Shutterstock

Stephen Dorff sips an all-out milkshake at the Nashville grand opening of Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer on May 17.

57 of 80

Red Carpet Couple

Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice at the D'Amelio Footwear Launch Party
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Teresa Giudice wears head-to-tie green on a night out with her husband, Luis Ruelas, at the D'Amelio Footwear Launch Party on May 18 in Los Angeles.

58 of 80

Stars Off Stage

Hillary Rodham Clinton, Micaela Diamond and Ben Platt pose backstage at "Parade" on Broadway
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

On May 18, Hillary Clinton hangs out backstage at the Broadway production of Parade with its stars Micaela Diamond and Ben Platt.

59 of 80

Dining Out

Kate Hudson is seen grabbing dinner at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi with a friend in Santa Monica
The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

Kate Hudson rocks a sleek black look while grabbing dinner with a friend at Italian L.A. hotspot Giorgio Baldi on May 17.

60 of 80

King's Offering

King Charles III is offered a jar of his own home produced honey by David Beckham
Jonathan Brady-WPA Pool/Getty

David Beckham offers King Charles a jar of his own home-produced honey during a special industry showcase event hosted by the British Fashion Council (BFC) in London on May 18.

61 of 80

Supportive Buds

SQUARE Vin Diesel, Ludacris, LL Cool J
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Vin Diesel and LL Cool J support their longtime friend, Ludacris, as he is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on May 18.

62 of 80

Peace & Love

SQUARE Queen Latifah
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Queen Latifah is all smiles while attending Ludacris' star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 18.

63 of 80

Classic Beauty

SQUARE Katie Holmes
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Katie Holmes flashes a big smile while at the Kering Women In Motion Talk at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in France on May 18.

64 of 80

Super Posh

Victoria Beckham
TheImageDirect.com

Victoria Beckham looks oh-so-posh while leaving a hotel in New York City on May 18.

65 of 80

French Kiss

Adriana Lima
LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty

Supermodel Adriana Lima and her partner Andre Lemmers share a big kiss as they arrive for the screening of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 18.

66 of 80

In Motion

Ellie Goulding
SplashNews.com

Singer Ellie Goulding is super chic as she dashes into BBC Radio 1 in London in May 18.

67 of 80

The Beginning

Blake Lively And Brandon Sklenar On The Set Of ''It Ends With Us'' In NYC
Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com

Blake Lively and Brandon Sklenar are pictured looking stern and serious while filming scenes for the highly anticipated film, It Ends with Us, in N.Y.C. on May 18.

68 of 80

Wave Hello

Ariana Madix
Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ariana Madix waves to bystanders as she arrives to the Today show in New York City May 18.

69 of 80

In Her Bag

Ava Phillippe poses as Laura Brown and Sézane fête the opening of their Brentwood Country Mart store
Stefanie Keenan/FilmMagic for Sézane

Ava Phillippe poses as Laura Brown and Sézane fête the opening of their Brentwood Country Mart store in Los Angeles on May 17.

70 of 80

Royal Emerald

The Princess of Wales leaves after a visit to the Anna Freud Centre, a child mental health research, training and treatment centre in London
Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

Kate Middleton wraps a visit to the Anna Freud Centre — a children's mental health research, training and treatment center — in London on May 18.

71 of 80

When in Cannes

Michael Douglas during the rendez-vous with Michael Douglas event at the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Michael Douglas addresses the audience during the Rendezvous with Michael Douglas event at the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 17.

72 of 80

Doing Good

Gabrielle Giffords and Sharon Stone attend Giffords 10 Years of Courage LA Event Against Gun Violence
Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

Gabby Giffords and Sharon Stone attend Giffords' 10 Years of Courage L.A. event against gun violence at The Wallis in Los Angeles on May 17.

73 of 80

Animal Love

Animal Haven Annual Gala Second, NY - Kristen Johnston, Nicky Hilton, Edie Falco
Janet Mayer/Startraksphoto.com

Edie Falco, Nicky Hilton and Kristen Johnston pause with a furry friend while at the Animal Haven Annual Gala in New York City on May 17.

74 of 80

Morning, Sunshine

TODAY -- Pictured: Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager and Patricia Arquette
Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Patricia Arquette poses with Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb during an appearance on the Today show in New York City on May 17.

75 of 80

Throwing It Back

Rita Moreno attended Lorraine Hansberry’s The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window after originating the role of “Iris” in the original Broadway production in 1964
Michaelah Reynolds

Rita Moreno is pictured with Rachel Brosnahan, Oscar Isaac and the cast of The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window on Broadway on May 17. The legendary actress originated the role of Iris in the original Broadway production in 1964.

76 of 80

Taylor Squared

Tay Lautner and Taylor Lautner visit SiriusXM
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Taylor Lautner and his wife, Tay Lautner, pose for a quick pic while visiting the SiriusXM Studios in New York on May 17.

77 of 80

Taking the Stage

Doja Cat performs onstage during YouTube Brandcast 2023
Noam Galai/Getty Images for YouTube

Doja Cat performs onstage during YouTube Brandcast 2023 at the David Geffen Hall in N.Y.C. on May 17.

78 of 80

In Character

Startraks SQUARE Blake Lively Shines in 'It Ends With Us' Filming,
T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

Blake Lively is seen on the set of It Ends with Us in New York City dressed as the film's lead, Lily, on May 18.

79 of 80

Très Chic

Startraks SQUARE Viola Davis
PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty

Viola Davis stuns at the Cannes Film Festival on May 17 alongside her husband, Julius Tennon, as the two attend a screening for the film Monster.

80 of 80

Good Pals

Startraks SQUARE Steve Martin and Martin Short
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Steve Martin and Martin Short are all smiles at SiriusXM Studios in New York City on May 17.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/CseHWXUs_dI/. Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram
Jenna Bush Hager Hits Taylor Swift Tour with Daughters and Husband: 'So Fun Being a Family of Swifties'
Adele attends game three of the Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets
Adele Catches a Basketball Game in L.A., Plus Dixie & Charli D'Amelio, Ashanti and More
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Fan Became a Security Guard for Her Eras Tour After He Was Unable to Secure Tickets
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Travis Barker of Blink-182 performs onstage at Madison Square Garden on May 19, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)
Travis Barker Rocks Out in N.Y.C., Plus Kim Petras, Angela Bassett, Javier Bardem and More
Keith Urban Praises Taylor Swift
Keith Urban Praises Taylor Swift's Eras Tour as the 'Best of the Best': 'An Amazing Show' (Exclusive)
Natalie Portman SQUARE
Natalie Portman Wows at Cannes, Plus Angelina Jolie in N.Y.C., Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker and More
Martha Stewart at the Sports Illustrated Swim Issue Launch Party
Martha Stewart Celebrates Her Swimsuit Issue Cover in N.Y.C., Plus Jennifer Garner, Mel Brooks and More
Ava Phillippe poses as Laura Brown and Sézane fête the opening of their Brentwood Country Mart store
Ava Phillippe Strikes a Pose at an Event in L.A., Plus Kate Middleton, Michael Douglas and More
Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay attend the 2023 Whitney Gala and Studio Party
Mariska Hargitay Has a Date in N.Y.C., Plus Hailee Steinfeld, the Latest from Cannes and More
Taylor Swift, Matty Healy
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Leave Recording Studio in Greenwich Village Together
Elle Fanning is seen at the Martinez hotel during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival
Elle Fanning Dolls Up in France Ahead of Cannes Film Festival, Plus Jessica Chastain, JoJo Siwa and More
Usher speaks at the Berklee College of Music 2023 Commencement ceremony
Usher Speaks to Graduates at Berklee College of Music, Plus Hailey Bieber in N.Y.C., Taylor Swift and More
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 12: EDITORIAL USE ONLY, Matthew Healy performs onstage with Phoebe Bridgers in the set opener during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lincoln Financial Field on May 12, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS)
Matty Healy Helps Open Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Penn., Plus Charlize Theron, Ciara and More
Startraks SQUARE Nathalie Emmanuel Fast X event, Rome, Italy
Nathalie Emmanuel Strikes a Pose at a 'Fast X' Event in Rome, Plus Elle Fanning, Haley Lu Richardson and More
Justin Bieber takes a walk with friends along the Hudson River Park
Justin Bieber Takes a Walk in N.Y.C., Plus Jodie Turner-Smith in London, Halle Bailey, Javier Bardem and More
Emily Ratajkowski Miami Heat v New York Knicks, NBA Basketball game
Emily Ratajkowski Catches a Knicks Game in N.Y.C., Plus Karlie Kloss, Elle Fanning and More