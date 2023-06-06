Michael J. Fox Talks 'Back to the Future', Plus Gisele Bündchen in São Paulo, Helen Mirren and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on June 6, 2023 06:00 AM
01 of 80

Old Friends

Michael J. Fox
Michael J. Fox.

Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

Michael J. Fox attends a Back to the Future Q&A panel with his former costars Christopher Lloyd and Tom Wilson at Fan Expo in Philadelphia.

02 of 80

Model Behavior

Gisele Bundchen Participates in the Vtex event
Gisele Bündchen.

SplashNews.com

Gisele Bündchen takes part in a discussion during Vtex day in São Paulo, Brazil on June 5.

03 of 80

Pretty in Pink

Helen Mirren attends the Ora! Film Festival as a member of the cast of the tv series 1923
Helen Mirren.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Helen Mirren stuns in a sparkling, hot pink dress at the Ora! Film Festival in Monopoli, Italy on June 3.

04 of 80

Red Hot

Usher performs at the 2023 Roots Picnic at The Mann on June 04, 2023 in Philadelphia
Usher.

Kayla Oaddams/Getty

Dressed in a red ensemble, Usher performs at the 2023 Roots Picnic in Philadelphia on June 4.

05 of 80

Mellow Yellow

Addison Rae shows off her fit physique as she steps out in Los Angeles
Addison Rae.

TheImageDirect.com

Addison Rae is spotted out and about in Los Angeles wearing an oversized T-shirt and carrying a bright yellow purse.

06 of 80

On Set

Cara Delevingne and two other cast members arrive on the set of American Horror Story in New York City
Cara Delevingne.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Cara Delevingne is spotted on set of the upcoming American Horror Story season in New York City.

07 of 80

New York Minute

La La Anthony is seen leaving the "Today" show on June 05, 2023 in New York City
La La Anthony.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

La La Anthony is all smiles as she leaves the TODAY show June 5 in New York City.

08 of 80

On the Mic

Shaggy performs onstage as TLC & Shaggy's Hot Summer Nights Tour
Shaggy.

Jason Koerner/Getty

Shaggy takes the stage at Miami's FPL Solar Amphitheater while on the road with TLC for their Hot Summer Nights Tour on June 3.

09 of 80

Pit Stop

Shakira watches the action during the F1 Grand Prix of Spain
Shakira.

David Ramos/Getty Images

Shakira keeps her eye on the action at the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya race track on June 4.

10 of 80

Colorful Ally

Melissa McCarthy attends the 2023 WeHo Pride Parade
Melissa McCarthy.

Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy is all smiles and rainbows at the West Hollywood Pride Parade on June 4.

11 of 80

Rocking Out

Machine Gun Kelly performs live on stage during day 3 of Rock Am Ring 2023
Machine Gun Kelly.

Gina Wetzler/Redferns

With his hair styled in spikes, Machine Gun Kelly performs during day 3 of Germany's Rock Am Ring music festival on June 4.

12 of 80

Seasonal Dress Code

Karen Gillan, Simone Ashley, Emma Stone Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Returns to NYC
Karen Gillan, Simone Ashley, Emma Stone.

Neil Rasmus/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Karen Gillan, Simone Ashley and Emma Stone wear their summer best to attend the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park in Jersey City on June 3.

13 of 80

TV Powerhouses

Jane Krakowski, Hannah Waddingham, Connie Britton, Jennifer Garner and Jessica Williams attend the Multi-Title FYC Emmy brunch and panel of the Apple TV+ series' "Ted Lasso", "The Last Thing He Told Me", "Dear Edward", "Shrinking" and "Schmigadoon!" at Ross House
Jane Krakowski, Hannah Waddingham, Connie Britton, Jennifer Garner, Jessica Williams.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Jane Krakowski, Hannah Waddingham, Connie Britton, Jennifer Garner and Jessica Williams rally in support of their shows Schmigadoon!,Ted Lasso, Dear Edward, The Last Thing He Told Me and Shrinking at a multi-title Emmy FYC brunch in Los Angeles on June 3.

14 of 80

Ice Breaker

Adult Swim's 'The Eric Andre Show' Sexy Season Six Launch Event
Eric Andre.

John Nacion/Shutterstock

Eric André launches his Adult Swim show's sixth season with a smash in N.Y.C. on June 2.

15 of 80

Rooting for the Home Team

Jason Bateman and Billy Crudup share a laugh at The Los Angeles Dodgers Game at Dodger Stadium
Jason Bateman, Billy Crudup.

Jerritt Clark/GC Images

Jason Bateman and Billy Crudup enjoy the ball game at L.A.'s Dodger Stadium on June 2.

16 of 80

Main Event

Kelly Rowland headlines the main stage at the Mighty Hoopla Festival 2023
Kelly Rowland.

Gus Stewart/Redferns

Weekend headliner Kelly Rowland rocks the main stage at the Mighty Hoopla Festival 2023 in London on June 3.

17 of 80

Play Ball

LL Cool J attends the Los Angeles Dodgers Game at Dodger Stadium
LL Cool J.

Jerritt Clark/GC Images

LL Cool J watches the L.A. Dodgers game on June 3.

18 of 80

The Show Must Go On

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) (L-R) Rachel Brosnahan, Oscar Isaac and Lin-Manuel Miranda pose backstage during a broadway show mash up with the casts of "Into The Woods", "&Juliet", "Goodnight, Oscar", "Ain't No Mo" and "New York, New York" special edition of "Ham4Ham" hosted by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan at The Richard Rodgers Theatre
Rachel Brosnahan, Oscar Isaac, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Rachel Brosnahan, Oscar Isaac and Lin-Manuel Miranda share a backstage moment during a Broadway show mashup for Miranda's Ham4Ham concert series on June 1. The special N.Y.C. performance event featured the casts of Into The Woods, &Juliet, Goodnight, Oscar, Ain't No Mo and New York, New York.

19 of 80

Design Buffs

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi attend the unveiling of RH England, The Gallery at the Historic Aynho Park
Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi.

Dave Benett/Getty Images for RH

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi attend the unveiling of RH England, the brand's first international design and hospitality hub, on June 3 in Banbury, England.

20 of 80

'Gold Minds' Think Alike

Kevin Hart and DJ Khaled pose after the live taping of SiriusXM's "Gold Minds With Kevin Hart" at the SirusXM Miami studio
Kevin Hart, DJ Khaled.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Kevin Hart and DJ Khaled pair up in similar colors after the live taping of SiriusXM's Gold Minds with Kevin Hart in Miami on June 3.

21 of 80

Rock Star Status

Sheryl Crow performs on the first day of the 2023 Railbird Music Festival

Erika Goldring/WireImage

Sheryl Crow performs on the first day of the 2023 Railbird Music Festival at The Infield at Red Mile on June 3 in Lexington, Kentucky.

22 of 80

N.Y.C. Gal

Emily Ratajkowski

Gotham/GC

Emily Ratajkowski walks the streets of New York City in a colorful pair of pants on June 3.

23 of 80

Stage Presence

Ms. Lauryn Hill performs during the 2023 The Roots Picnic

 Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban

Lauryn Hill performs during the 2023 Roots Picnic event at The Mann on June 3 in Philadelphia.

24 of 80

Strike a Pose

Christina Ricci

Phillip Faraone/IndieWire via Getty 

Christina Ricci attends IndieWire's Consider This Event: Television 2023 at NeueHouse Hollywood on June 3 in California.

25 of 80

Cute Costars

Jennifer Garner and Ken Marino

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for STARZ

Jennifer Garner and Ken Marino attend Party Down FYC event at the Hollywood Athletic Club on June 3 in California.

26 of 80

On Set

Cara Delevingne

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC 

Cara Delevingne hits the set of American Horror Story's 12th season in New York City on June 2. 

27 of 80

Date Night

Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker

BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker enjoy a date night in Malibu, California, on June 2.

28 of 80

Best Buds

Justin Bieber Jaden Smith

BACKGRID 

Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith celebrate Harry Hudson's birthday in Los Angeles on June 2.

29 of 80

Planning Her Next Move

Ava Phillippe

BACKGRID

Ava Phillippe is seen in Bel Air, California, having a coffee date with a friend on June 2.

30 of 80

Dazzling Diva

Taylor Swift

Joshua Mellin 

Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour stop at Soldier Field in Chicago on June 2.

31 of 80

Twinning!

Jason Sudeikis and Paul Rudd
Jason Sudeikis, Paul Rudd.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Jason Sudeikis and Paul Rudd wear matching merchandise to represent the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend in Kansas City on June 2.

32 of 80

Shady Lady

Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Looking suave in black sunglasses, Amanda Seyfried arrives at N.Y.C.'s Museum of Modern Art for the premiere of her new drama-thriller The Crowded Room on June 1.

33 of 80

Lines on Lines

Neil Patrick Harris
Neil Patrick Harris.

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Neil Patrick Harris pairs a black striped T-shirt with a pinstriped suit outside of Good Morning America on June 2 in New York City.

34 of 80

Nice Day

Camila Cabello keeps things casual in a white t-shirt paired with baggy blue jeans
Camila Cabello.

BACKGRID

On a sunny day in N.Y.C. on June 2, Camila Cabello reminds the world to be kind with her graphic tee and bright smile.

35 of 80

Legacy Lives On

The Cameron Boyce Foundation's 2nd Annual Gala, Dove Cameron,Boo Boo Stewart,Sofia Carson,Adam Sandler
Dove Cameron, Boo Boo Stewart, Sofia Carson, Adam Sandler.

AdMedia / SplashNews.com

Dove Cameron, Boo Boo Stewart, Sofia Carson and Adam Sandler honor their late costar, Cameron Boyce, at the 2nd annual Cameron Boyce Foundation Gala in Los Angeles on June 1. Cameron, Stewart and Carson starred with Boyce in Disney's Descendants franchise, while Sandler played his dad in Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2.

36 of 80

True Friends

Tom Bateman, Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina
Tom Bateman, Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina.

Todd Williamson/Peacock via Getty

Tom Bateman, Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina celebrate the premiere of their series Based on a True Story at famed L.A. hotspot Chateau Marmont on June 1.

37 of 80

Smiles in the Sunshine State

Daddy Yankee, Busta Rhymes
Daddy Yankee, Busta Rhymes.

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

Daddy Yankee and Busta Rhymes hang out at Miami nightclub LIV on June 2.

38 of 80

Smooch Sandwich

'Never Have I Ever' TV Series premiere, Jaren Lewison, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Darren Barnet
Jaren Lewison, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan gets some love from her Never Have I Ever costars Jaren Lewison and Darren Barnet at the L.A. premiere of their show's fourth season on June 1.

39 of 80

High Fashion

Kristen Stewart Chanel-Dakar photocall, Tokyo
Kristen Stewart.

Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock

Kristen Stewart, a longtime Chanel ambassador, wears a take on the brand's classic tweed look at the fashion house's show in Tokyo on June 1.

40 of 80

Costar Smiles

Amanda Seyfried and Tom Holland Premiere of the Apple TV+ limited series 'The Crowded Room' at MoMA
Amanda Seyfried and Tom Holland.

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Apple/startraksphoto.com

Amanda Seyfried and Tom Holland pose together at the premiere of their series, The Crowded Room, at MoMA in New York City on June 1.

41 of 80

A Good Cause

Jane Fonda speaks onstage during An Evening with Jane Fonda, a fundraiser for Jane Fonda Climate PAC
Jane Fonda.

Dana Jacobs/Getty Images

Jane Fonda takes the mic during a fundraiser for the Jane Fonda Climate PAC at The Castro Theatre in San Francisco on June 1.

42 of 80

Big Day

Chris Pratt attends the Panerai Store Opening
Chris Pratt.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Chris Pratt cuts the ribbon at the opening of the Panerai store in New York City on June 1.

43 of 80

Selfie Time

Kim Petras attends the Motorola razr+ launch event with Cirque du Soleil at The Weylin
Kim Petras.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Motorola

Kim Petras assumes a selfie position at a launch event for the Motorola razr+ with Cirque du Soleil at The Weylin in Brooklyn on June 1.

44 of 80

Workout Down Under

*EXCLUSIVE* - Rita Ora is pictured with her sister having a very long conversation before going for a Body Burning session
Rita Ora.

KHAPBM / BACKGRID

Rita Ora has a chat with her sister in Sydney, Australia ahead of a workout class on June 1.

45 of 80

Much to Celebrate

Keanu Reeves and Sofia Coppola attend The House Of Suntory 100 year anniversary event & "Suntory Time" Tribute UK Premiere directed By Sofia Coppola featuring Keanu Reeves

Dave Benett/Getty Images for House of Suntory

Keanu Reeves and Sofia Coppola attend The House of Suntory 100 year anniversary celebration and U.K. premiere of Coppola's "Suntory Time" in London on June 1.

46 of 80

Star of the Show

Yeah Yeah Yeahs at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago
Karen O of Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Joshua Mellin

Karen O takes the stage with her band, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago on June 1.

47 of 80

Who You Gonna Call?

Dan Aykroyd pictured leaving the Global radio studios London
Dan Aykroyd.

Photos / SplashNews.com

Dan Aykroyd flashes a smile as he leaves the Global radio studios in London.

48 of 80

Out of This World

Ronda Rousey FOX's Stars on Mars 'The Mars Bar' VIP Red Carpet Press Preview
Ronda Rousey.

CraSH/Shutterstock

Ronda Rousey poses with a robo companion at a press preview for Fox's upcoming series, Stars on Mars, on June 1 in L.A.

49 of 80

Bottoms Up

Avril Lavigne poses as Christian Louboutin
Avril Lavigne.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Avril Lavigne shows off her red-bottomed shoes at a Christian Louboutin event on May 31. The L.A. party – which was hosted by actress Rossy De Palma – celebrated the fashion label's Flamencaba collection.

50 of 80

Beaming Brooke

Brooke Shields is all smiles the day after her 58th birthday as she heads to Live with Kelly and Mark in New York City
Brooke Shields.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Just one day after her 58th birthday, Brooke Shields wears a bright smile while on her way to Live with Kelly and Mark in New York City on June 1.

51 of 80

Tanning on the Move

Derek Hough and his fiance Hayley Erbert are seen on a dog walk in Los Angeles
Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert.

TheImageDirect.com

A shirtless Derek Hough walks his dogs under the Los Angeles sun on May 31.

52 of 80

Smiling Sisters

Jessica Biel and Beverley Mitchell attend the premiere of Freeform's "Cruel Summer", 7th heaven reunion
Jessica Biel, Beverley Mitchell.

David Livingston/Getty

7th Heaven alumni Jessica Biel and Beverley Mitchell reunite at the season 2 premiere of Biel's Freeform series Cruel Summer in L.A. on May 31.

53 of 80

Happy Meal

Mariah Carey was in a great spirit as she left the dinner date with Kenya Barris in Beverly Hills.
Mariah Carey.

BACKGRID

Mariah Carey leaves dinner in Beverly Hills with a grin on her face on May 31.

54 of 80

Across the Pond

Hailee Steinfeld attends the UK Gala Screening of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
Hailee Steinfeld.

David M. Benett/Alan Chapman/WireImage

Hailee Steinfeld looks elegant in a form-fitting gray dress as she attends the U.K. Gala screening of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on June 1.

55 of 80

Peace Out

Offset
Offset.

Robin Marshall/Shutterstock

Offset shows off his pearly whites at the launch of Blizzard Entertainment's Diablo IV video game in Los Angeles on May 31.

56 of 80

Kid on the Go

Kid Laroi and Katarina Deme are seen leaving the Bar Pitti restaurant in New York. 01 Jun 2023
Kid Laroi.

MEGA

Grammy nominated Australian rapper The Kid Laroi heads out of Bar Pitti restaurant in N.Y.C. on June 1.

57 of 80

Out to Lunch

EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner heads to lunch with friends at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills
Kendall Jenner.

TheImageDirect.com

Kendall Jenner rocks a camouflage sweatshirt on her way to lunch with friends at Beverly Hills restaurant Il Pastaio on May 31.

58 of 80

Bright Show

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs at Etihad Stadium
Chris Martin.

Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

In vivid attire, Chris Martin and Coldplay put on a brilliant performance in Manchester, England, on May 31.

59 of 80

Crowd Pleaser

Martin Scorsese attends the 'Carta bianca' evening, an event of the Rome Film Festival
Martin Scorsese.

ALESSANDRO DI MEO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock 

Martin Scorsese looks excited to be at the Rome Film Festival for the Carta Bianca event on May 30.

60 of 80

Colorful Friends

Martha Stewart attends Sesame Workshop's 2023 Benefit Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street
Martha Stewart.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Martha Stewart meets up with some puppet pals while at Sesame Workshop's 2023 Benefit Gala held at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 31 in New York City.

61 of 80

Men of the Hour

John Mulaney and Fred Armisen attend 'John Mulaney in Conversation with Fred Armisen' at 92NY
John Mulaney, Fred Armisen.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Fellow comics John Mulaney and Fred Armisen pose together before their on-stage chat at the 92NY on May 31 in N.Y.C.

62 of 80

Sun's Out, Tongue's Out

Camila Cabello is seen in Soho
Camila Cabello.

Gotham/GC Images

Camila Cabello makes a goofy face while walking in New York City on May 31.

63 of 80

All Smiles

Pamela Anderson The Business of Fashion Presents The Business of Beauty Global Forum Day 2
Pamela Anderson.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock 

Pamela Anderson looks angelic in all-white at the Business of Beauty Global Forum in Napa, California, on May 31.

64 of 80

Squad Selfie

DeVon Franklin, Quinta Brunson, and Sharon Stone attend The Hollywood Reporter Raising Our Voices DEIA Luncheon
DeVon Franklin, Quinta Brunson, Sharon Stone.

Stefanie Keenan/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Quinta Brunson, DeVon Franklin and Sharon Stone gather for a photo while attending The Hollywood Reporter's Raising Our Voices DEIA Luncheon in Los Angeles on May 31.

65 of 80

Costar Love

Juno Temple and Phil Dunster attend the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations - "Ted Lasso" With Phil Dunster and Juno Temple at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room
Juno Temple, Phil Dunster.

Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Juno Temple and Phil Dunster cuddle up close before discussing Ted Lasso with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation in Los Angeles on May 31.

66 of 80

It's Showtime

Megan Fox seen leaving her hotel heading to Machine Gun Kelly's gig
Megan Fox.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Megan Fox sports red hair as she heads to Machine Gun Kelly's show at the Royal Albert Hall on May 31 in London.

67 of 80

Call Me, Beep Me

Emily ratajkowski steps out in a casual outfit looking amazing in NYC
Emily Ratajkowski.

WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Emily Ratajkowski has her phone on hand as she steps out in New York City on May 31.

68 of 80

Coffee Klatch

Bethenny Frankel and daughter Bryn Hoppy celebrate National Donut Day at Dunkin
Bethenny Frankel.

Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Bethenny Frankel and daughter Bryn Hoppy, 13, celebrate National Donut Day at Dunkin' in Hartsdale, New York, on June 1, one day ahead of the holiday. Dunkin' is one of many stores giving away free treats on June 2.

69 of 80

To Boot

Chris Stapleton and Lucchese celebrate the announcement of their upcoming collection. The soon-to-be-unveiled collection will launch June 22, 2023
Chris Stapleton and Lucchese in Nashville.

Andy Barron

Chris Stapleton gets together with Lucchese's Doug Kindy (left) and Mercury Records' Damon Moberly at a May 31 party at Nashville's Old Glory celebrating the country singer's upcoming collaboration with the leather boot brand, launching on June 22.

70 of 80

Sweet Treat

Meadow Walker and her husband Louis Thornton-Allan are all smiles as they enjoy
Meadow Walker and Louis Thornton-Allan.

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Meadow Walker shares an ice scream with her husband, Louis Thornton-Allan, while out and about in New York City on May 31.

71 of 80

Dressed Up

Kelly Rowland is seen in Midtown on May 31, 2023 in New York City
Kelly Rowland.

Gotham/GC Images

Kelly Rowland is spotted in Manhattan wearing a monochrome ensemble on May 31.

72 of 80

Green Time

Lea Michele steps out with a fresh green juice in New York City
Lea Michele.

TheImageDirect.com

Lea Michele grabs a green juice in New York City wearing oversized shades and a flowing white shirt on May 31.

73 of 80

Maroon Mood

Rose Byrne leaves The View in a maroon pants suit with colorful platform high heels in New York City
Rose Byrne.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Rose Byrne waves to photographers as she heads for her May 31 appearance on The View in New York City.

74 of 80

Fitness Fierce

Rita Ora spotted leaving the gym in Sydney
Rita Ora.

Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

Rita Ora shows off her fit physique while leaving the gym in Sydney, Australia, on May 31.

75 of 80

Opening Up

Jelly Roll attends the "Jelly Roll: Save Me" Documentary World Premiere
Jelly Roll.

Jason Kempin/Getty

Jelly Roll strikes a pose at the premiere of his documentary, Jelly Roll: Save Me, at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on May 30.

76 of 80

The Boss Abroad

Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt perform at BT Murrayfield Stadium
Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt.

Euan Cherry/Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt share the mic while performing at BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland, on May 30.

77 of 80

Rocking Across the Pond

Stephen Webster and Machine Gun Kelly unveil the 'Eighth Deadly Sin, GOSSIP
Machine Gun Kelly.

Richard Young/Shutterstock

Machine Gun Kelly parties like a rockstar at the unveiling of his and Stephen Webster's The 8th Deadly Sin, "GOSSIP" limited-edition ring collaboration, held at The Bomb Factory in London on May 30.

78 of 80

Not Throwing Away His Shot

Lin-Manuel Miranda Delivers Hunter College Commencement Address at Barclays Center
Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lin-Manuel Miranda dons a purple gown as he serves as the Hunter College commencement speaker at Barclays Center in New York City on May 30.

79 of 80

Spidey Senses

Blac Chyna attends the World Premiere of Sony Pictures Animation's "Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse"
Blac Chyna.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Blac Chyna sports a red varsity jacket at the world premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse in L.A. on May 30.

80 of 80

Swiftie Style

EXCLUSIVE* - Sienna Miller and her boyfriend Oli Green stop by Magnolia Bakery
Sienna Miller and Oli Green.

JosiahW / BACKGRID

Sienna Miller rocks merch from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour while out in New York City with her boyfriend, Oli Green, and their four-legged friends on May 30.

