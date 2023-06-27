01 of 80 Pink for Pink Serena Williams. TheImageDirect.com Venus Williams sports the on-theme hue while catching Pink's show during BST Hyde Park in London on June 24.

02 of 80 Boat Day Victoria and David Beckham. Pierre Suu/WireImage Victoria and David Beckham watch Jacquemus' Fashion Show from a row boat at Chateau de Versailles on June 26 in Versailles, France.

03 of 80 Party Time Paris Hilton. Michael Zorn/Shutterstock Paris Hilton takes the stage behind her bedazzled laptop during 2023 Dreamland Pride at SummerStage in Central Park on June 25.

04 of 80 Bejeweled Kendall Jenner. SplashNews.com Kendall Jenner walks the runway during Jacquemus' fashion show titled "Le Chouchou" at Chateau de Versailles on June 26 in Versailles, France.

05 of 80 Summer Night Christie Brinkley. Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Christie Brinkley attends the Cinema Society screening of National Geographic's A Small Light at designer Donna Karan’s home in The Hamptons on June 25.

06 of 80 Big Show Gwen Stefani. Lorne Thomson/Redferns Gwen Stefani takes the stage as Pink's opening act during her two-night stint at London's BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 on June 25.

07 of 80 Icon Living Busta Rhymes. Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Busta Rhymes sports a white bedazzled ensemble at the 2023 BET Awards in Los Angeles. The rapper was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award during the June 25 show.

08 of 80 Weekend Celebration Christina Aguilera. PapCulture / BACKGRID Christina Aguilera strikes a pose ahead of her Pride Island party at DOM in New York City on June 25.

09 of 80 Sun's Out Shemar Moore. Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock Shemar Moore shows off his muscles at Jimmy John's "Thirst Traps and Summer Wraps" pool party in Los Angeles on June 26.

10 of 80 Let's Go Party Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie pose together at a press junket for Barbie at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles on June 25.

11 of 80 Keep Shining Elton John. Samir Hussein/WireImage Elton John sports a metallic suit while belting out a song during day five of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25 in Glastonbury, England.

12 of 80 Touching Tribute Offset and Quavo. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Quavo and Offset take the stage for a surprise tribute to their late Migos groupmate, Takeoff, at the 2023 BET Awards which were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 25.

13 of 80 Feeling the Love Dan Reynolds and Minka Kelly. SPOT-Stoianov / BACKGRID Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds share a sweet moment while out and about in Los Angeles on June 23.

14 of 80 Model Behavior Gigi Hadid. TheImageDirect.com Gigi Hadid rocks a crop top and denim cut-offs while stepping out for a bite to eat with her friend, Leah McCarthy, in New York City on June 25.

15 of 80 Feeling the Pride Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images Adam Lambert and Christina Aguilera perform together during Pride Island at Brooklyn Army Terminal on June 25.

16 of 80 Big Fans Kate Hudson, Stella McCartney. Leon Neal/Getty Images Kate Hudson (center) and Stella McCartney (far right) catch Blondie's set during day five of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25 in Glastonbury, England.

17 of 80 Rock On Debbie Harry. Samir Hussein/WireImage Debbie Harry rocks out with Blondie during Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25.

18 of 80 Cheers! Stephen Colbert and Jim Gaffigan. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Montclair Film and North to Shore Festival Stephen Colbert and Jim Gaffigan clink their glasses onstage during An Evening with Stephen Colbert and Jim Gaffigan at the North to Shore Festival presented by Montclair Film at NJPAC in Newark, New Jersey on June 24.

19 of 80 Flower Power Sofia Vergara. BACKGRID Sofia Vergara wears a floral ensemble while stepping out in Beverly Hills on June 26.

20 of 80 Taking the Mic Amber Heard. Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images Amber Heard flashes a smile from the stage during the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Taormina, Italy on June 24.

21 of 80 Girl Power Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder Clark, Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute pose together backstage at Straight Up With Stassi Live at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles on June 24.

22 of 80 Rock Star Gal BACKGRID Gwen Stefani performs at BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 at Hyde Park on June 24 in London.

23 of 80 Taking the Stage Samir Hussein/WireImage Cat Stevens performs on the Pyramid Stage at Day 5 of the Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25 in Somerset, United Kingdom.

24 of 80 Pretty in Pink Harry Durrant/Getty Lizzo performs on The Pyramid Stage at Day 4 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 24 in Glastonbury, England.

25 of 80 New York Minute Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Jane Krakowski and Titus Burgess ride the Audible bus in the 2023 Pride March in New York City.

26 of 80 Beach Babe EliotPress / ELIOTPRESS / MEGA Kate Upton arrives at Club 55 for lunch during a holiday in St-Tropez, France, on June 24.

27 of 80 When in Paris Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Pharrell Williams attends the Kenzo Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23 in Paris, France.

28 of 80 Hip Hop Royalty Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Busta Rhymes MC Lyte and Busta Rhymes attend The Prelude: an Evening with Hip Hop Royalty at Andaz West Hollywood on June 23 in West Hollywood, California.

29 of 80 Red Carpet Ready Rob Kim/Getty Chloë Grace Moretz attends the New York Screening of Netflix's Nimona at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on June 24 in New York City.

30 of 80 Italian Guy Daniele Venturelli/Getty Christopher Walken attends the photocall of Filming Italy 2023 on June 24 in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy.

31 of 80 Sing It Ben Trivett for Summerfest Tegan and Sara perform at the 2023 Summerfest on June 22 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

32 of 80 Date Night NKP Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto celebrate at Electric Jane in Nashville, Tennessee, ahead of race weekend at the Nashville Super Speedway on June 23.

33 of 80 Jamming Out Cate Blanchett. James Veysey/Shutterstock Cate Blanchett gets into the groove alongside pop-duo the Sparks on day 3 of the Glastonbury Festival on June 23.

34 of 80 Show Stopper Janet Jackson. Solaiman Fazel Janet Jackson bundles up in bright purple while performing at the Yaamava' Theater in Highland, California.

35 of 80 Mom & Me Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner. BACKGRID Khloé Kardashian receives some motherly support from Kris Jenner at the first Good American storefront in Santa Monica, California on June 24.



36 of 80 Calm & Collected James Marsden. Eric Charbonneau/Le Studio Photography Jury Duty star James Marsden keeps it cool at an FYC event for the Amazon Freevee series.

37 of 80 Hands in the Air Kim Petras. Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com Kim Petras rocks shades in N.Y.C. while performing at the Today show's Citi Concert Series on June 23.

38 of 80 Winning Smile Kate Middleton. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Kate Middleton stands out in bright red on June 23, day four of the annual Royal Ascot horse races.

39 of 80 Wind Swept Julianne Hough. Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images Julianne Hough looks divine in a flowing dress on June 22 in New York City.



40 of 80 Cool Girl Christina Aguilera. Raymond Hall/GC Images Christina Aguilera rocks a biker-inspired outfit while out and about in N.Y.C. on June 23.

41 of 80 Stage Presence Eric Church. Christopher Polk for Summerfest Eric Church keeps his guitar on hand to wow crowds at this year's Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on June 22.

42 of 80 Bright Whites Demi Moore. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Wearing summer shades of eggshell and white, Demi Moore attends the Dior Homme Spring/Summer 2024 menswear show during Paris Fashion Week on June 23.

43 of 80 Bonne Nuit Billie Eilish. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen Under the glow of the Eiffel Tower, Billie Eilish flashes a grin while performing at Global Citizen's Power Our Planet: Live in Paris concert on June 22.

44 of 80 Grunge Glam Christina Aguilera. Gotham/GC Images Christina Aguilera accessorizes with a spiky pink purse while walking around New York City's Tribeca neighborhood on June 22.

45 of 80 On Pointe Mick Jagger, Melanie Hamrick. Johns PKI / SplashNews.com Mick Jagger and his girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, enjoy date night at the Metropolitan Opera House on June 22. The duo attended the American Ballet Theater's June Gala and the premiere of its new full-length show Like Water for Chocolate.

46 of 80 Industry Icons Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg. Lester Cohen/Getty Images for ASCAP Dr. Dre holds his Hip-Hop Icon Award alongside Snoop Dogg at the ASCAP's Rhythm & Soul event, which celebrated 50 Years of hip-hop on June 22.

48 of 80 Good Genes Katie Holmes, Kathleen Holmes. Darla Khazei/INSTARimages Katie Holmes brings her mom, Kathleen, to the Metropolitan Opera House in N.Y.C. to see opening night of the American Ballet Theatre's Like Water For Chocolate performance on June 22.



49 of 80 Going Viral Amber Rose. Unique Nicole/Getty Images Amber Rose wears her brightest smile at VidCon in Anaheim, California, where she spoke on the Mainstream Celebrity in the Age of Social Video panel on June 22.

50 of 80 TeenNick Reunion Jamie Lynn Spears, Victoria Justic. Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Paramount+ Former Nickelodeon costars Jamie Lynn Spears and Victoria Justice celebrate their show's reboot, Zoey102 (which stars Spears but not Justice), with a cocktail party at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on June 22.

51 of 80 Main Squeeze Norman Reedus, Diane Kruger. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger snuggle up backstage during Global Citizen's Power Our Planet concert event on June 22 in Paris.

52 of 80 In the Spotlight Elle King. PolkImaging/Penske Media via Getty Images Elle King shines during her June 22 performance at Summerfest 2023 in Milwaukee.

53 of 80 Expecting Abroad Rihanna, A$AP Rocky. SplashNews.com A pregnant Rihanna glows alongside her boyfriend A$AP Rocky at Nespo Restaurant in Nice, France.



54 of 80 Blazer Babe Winnie Harlow. Madison McGaw/BFA.com/Shutterstock Winnie Harlow celebrates the launch of Aroma360's Perfume & Body Collection at N.Y.C.'s Buddha-Bar restaurant on June 21.

55 of 80 Date Night Harrison Ford, Calista Flockhart. Gerald Matzka/Getty Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart go glam at the German premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on June 22 in Berlin

56 of 80 In the Spotlight Amal Clooney. Carlos Alvarez/Getty Amal Clooney glows in chartreuse while speaking at the "We Choose the Earth" conference in Madrid on June 22.

57 of 80 French Style Jack Harlow. Jacopo Raule/Getty Jack Harlow looks suave at the Givenchy menswear show during Paris Fashion Week.

58 of 80 Costar Love Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson. SplashNews.com Hayley Atwell and Rebecca Ferguson share a moment at the London premiere of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part One on June 22 in Leicester Square.

59 of 80 Sparkly Spice Emma bunton. James Gourley/Shutterstock Emma Bunton arrives at the Attitude Pride Awards in London wearing rhinestone studded attire on June 22.

60 of 80 Crowd Pleaser Carrie Underwood. Denise Truscello/Getty Looking fierce in an iridescent outfit, Carrie Underwood continues her REFLECTION Las Vegas Residency on June 21.

61 of 80 Fashion Forward Jared Leto. Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock With his eyebrows bleached and his coat looking furry, Jared Leto makes a statement upon arrival at the Givenchy menswear show in Paris on June 22.

62 of 80 Buttoned Up Miranda Cosgrove. Raymond Hall/GC Images Miranda Cosgrove wears a pink patterned suit in N.Y.C. on June 22.

63 of 80 Dog Days Emily Ratajkowski. Gotham/GC Images Emily Ratajkowski steps out for a dog walk in New York City on June 21.

64 of 80 Movie Night Olivia Wilde and Dylan Mulvaney. Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock Olivia Wilde and Dylan Mulvaney pose together at an event for the upcoming film, Theater Camp, at Neuehouse in Los Angeles on June 21.

65 of 80 On the Town Tom Cruise. Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images Tom Cruise sports an all-black ensemble as he leaves J Sheekey restaurant in London on June 21.

66 of 80 Having a Chat Issa Rae. David M. Benett/Dvae Benett/Getty Images for Spotify Issa Rae takes part in Spotify's "Connecting to the Sound of Culture" session during Cannes Lion on June 21 in Cannes, France.

67 of 80 Sweet Pals Sean Hayes and Debra Messing. Bruce Glikas/WireImage Debra Messing poses backstage with her former castmate, Sean Hayes, at his play, Goodnight, Oscar, on Broadway on June 21.

68 of 80 Order's Up Skai Jackson. Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock Skai Jackson takes her lunch to-go lunch in L.A. on June 21.

69 of 80 Premiere Pair Keyshia Cole and Lindsey Blackwell. Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images Keyshia Cole and Lindsey Blackwell pose for a sweet photo at the world premiere screening of Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story at The GRAMMY Museum in L.A. on June 21.

70 of 80 Strike a Pose Dame Shirley Bassey. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Victoria & Albert Museum Dame Shirley Bassey attends the V&A Summer Party and preview for the DIVA exhibition, supported by Net-A-Porter, on June 21 in London.

71 of 80 All Dressed Up Marlo Hampton, Phaedra Parks and Jamie Wynn. Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images for Jimmy Choo Marlo Hampton, Phaedra Parks pose with the President of Jimmy Choo Americas, Jaime Wynn, at the opening of the Jimmy Choo Phipps Plaza store on June 21 in Atlanta.

72 of 80 City Chic Sarah Jessica Parker. Gotham/GC Images Ahead of the season two premiere of And Just Like That..., Sarah Jessica Parker stops by the Empire State Building in N.Y.C. on June 21.

73 of 80 Zoom, Zoom Nina Dobrev and Shaun White. TheImageDirect.com Nina Dobrev and Shaun White take a scooter ride while also in New York City on June 20.

74 of 80 Premiere Poised Jennifer Lawrence. Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Jennifer Lawrence is all glammed up at the New York City premiere of No Hard Feelings at AMC Lincoln Square on June 20.

75 of 80 Big Smile Eva Longoria. Marc Piasecki/Getty Eva Longoria wears a colorful ensemble for the "Representing Stories of Worth" conversation during day three of Cannes Lions on June 21 in Cannes.

76 of 80 On the Airwaves Kelly Clarkson. Noam Galai/Getty Kelly Clarkson stops by SiriusXM Studios in New York City for The Howard Stern Show on June 21.

77 of 80 Feeling Shady Lewis Hamilton. Pierre Suu/GC Images F1's Lewis Hamilton stepped out in Paris sporting a purple ensemble on June 21.

78 of 80 Out of This World Rebecca Romijn. Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Rebecca Romijn attends a screening for season 2 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds in London on June 21.

79 of 80 Mom & Dad A$AP Rocky, Rihanna. BACKGRID In their matching denim outfits, A$AP Rocky shows some love for pregnant girlfriend Rihanna at the June 20 Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris.

