01 of 80 Bathing in Blue Lauryn Hill. Courtesy of Ravinia Festival Ms. Lauryn Hill glows under mood lighting during her set at Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, Illinois on June 17.

02 of 80 Fabulous in France Halle Berry. Gigi Iorio / SplashNews.com Halle Berry dons black and white to speak at the Palais de Festival for the Cannes Lions Press Preview on June 19.

03 of 80 All About the Action Tom Cruise. TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One star Tom Cruise smiles ahead of his film's premiere in Rome on June 19.

04 of 80 Royal Debut Kate Middleton, Prince William. Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Smiling from a horse-drawn carriage in Windsor, England, Kate Middleton supports her husband, Prince William, after his first Order Of The Garter Service as Prince of Wales on June 19.

05 of 80 Girl Power Emma Roberts. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Emma Roberts leads a pack of ladies on the N.Y.C. set of American Horror Story's upcoming installment on June 19.

06 of 80 Under the Sun Jennifer Lawrence. Gotham/GC Images Jennifer Lawrence struts through New York City's SoHo neighborhood in a long pink skirt and blazer on June 19

07 of 80 Simply Stylish Chris Pine. Victor Boyko/Getty Keeping casual in a brown tee and jeans, Chris Pine sits front row at Milan Fashion Week for the Zegna Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show on June 19.



08 of 80 Red All Over Kylie Minogue. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Kylie Minogue arrives in crimson leather style at Watch What Happens Live in N.Y.C.

09 of 80 Global Seansation Beyonce. Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood Beyoncé brings her Renaissance World Tour to Amsterdam on June 18.

10 of 80 Longtime Date Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Susan Downey supports her husband, Robert Downey Jr., during the L.A. premiere of his MAX Original series Downey's Dream Cars on June 16 at the Petersen Automotive Museum.

11 of 80 Sunglasses at Night Lizzo. Shotgetter / BACKGRID In a top by her brand YITTY, Lizzo steps out on June 17 for dinner at famed West Hollywood restaurant Craig's.



12 of 80 Juice Bar Joey King. Prime Team / BACKGRID After getting her workout on in Santa Monica, Joey King makes a quick smoothie run on June 16.

13 of 80 Fashion Forward Brendan Fraser. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Arriving in an all white, double-breasted suit, Brendan Fraser makes a statement at the Giorgio Armani Spring/Summer 2024 show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on June 19.

14 of 80 Collector's Item Jay Leno. APEX / MEGA Jay Leno cruises through Beverly Hills in his vintage Bentley during the Rodeo Drive Concours d'Elegance on June 18.

15 of 80 Balcony Views Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Prince William. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Kate Middleton and Prince William stand with their kids Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte to watch the Royal Air Force fly past Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour festivities on June 17.

16 of 80 Creative Spirit Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson. Ella Hovsepian/Getty Images Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson cuddle up at the opening of Bernie Taupin's art exhibition "Reflections" at Choice Contemporary art gallery in L.A. on June 17.

17 of 80 Bloodsucking Bandmates Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper. Didier Messens/Redferns Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper perform as their collaborative supergroup Hollywood Vampires during the Netherlands' Pinkpop Festival on June 17.

18 of 80 Tech Savvy Elon Musk. ROMUALD MEIGNEUX/SIPA/Shutterstock Elon Musk holds court in Paris at Viva Technology's 2023 celebration of startups and innovation on June 16.

19 of 80 Gal Pals Prince Williams/WireImage Cardi B and Latto pose backstage at the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2023 at the State Farm Arena on June 17 in Atlanta, Georgia.

20 of 80 Commanding the Stage Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood Beyoncé performs at the Johan Cruyff Arena on June 17 in Amsterdam.

21 of 80 Black and White Jacopo Raule/Getty Regé-Jean Page attends the Santoni presentation during Milan Fashion Week menswear spring/summer 2024 on June 18 in Italy.

22 of 80 Date Night David M. Benett/Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow attend the Gala Performance of Mrs. Doubtfire: The Musical in support of Comic Relief at the Shaftesbury Theatre on June 18 in London.

23 of 80 Bridgerton Babe Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images for NETFLIX Nicola Coughlan attends Netflix's Tudum: A Global Fan Event on June 17 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

24 of 80 Dapper Dude DESI / BACKGRID Chris Hemsworth appears at Netflix's Tudum event in Brazil on June 17.

25 of 80 Feast for Fieri C2 Photography / FOOD & WINE Guy Fieri appears at the 40th anniversary of the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Colorado, on June 16.

26 of 80 Germany Gal Franziska Krug/Getty for Medical Inn Megan Fox attends the Medical Inn Grand Opening and Charity Event at Medical Inn on June 16 in Duesseldorf, Germany.

27 of 80 Cute Couple Stefanie Keenan/Getty for Casamigos Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson celebrate the launch of Dating App FLUID with Casamigos Cristalino at Funke on June 15 in Los Angeles.

28 of 80 New York Minute Jason Mendez/Getty Bryan Cranston attends the Asteroid City: Bryan Cranston in conversation with Josh Horowitz event at 92NY on June 16 in New York City.

29 of 80 Hot Mama Keke Palmer. Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com Keke Palmer gives a smoldering smize while attending the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C. on June 15.

30 of 80 For the Love of Mental Health Taraji P. Henson. Mireya Acierto/Getty Taraji P. Henson strikes a pose as she arrives for a discussion entitled "Your Mental Health: Why it Matters More Than Ever" during the 2023 American Black Film Festival at New World Center in Miami Beach on June 16.

31 of 80 Stylish Arrival Jacob Elordi. Manuele Mangiarotti/ipa-agency/Shutterstock Jacob Elordi looks cool while arriving at the Valentino show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on June 16.

32 of 80 Simple Elegance Diane Kruger. Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images Diane Kruger shines bright while out and about in New York City on June 15.

33 of 80 Black Excellence Ryan Cooler and Chris Rock. Averie Cole Ryan Coogler and Chris Rock pose for photographers while at the Anthem premiere afterparty sponsored by Moët Hennessy U.S.A during the Tribeca Film Festival in N.Y.C. on June 15.

34 of 80 Undercover Star Mary-Kate Olsen. Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Mary-Kate Olsen is spotted strolling the streets of New York City after having lunch at Sant Ambroeus Madison on June 14.

35 of 80 Peace and Love Leigh-Anne Pinnock. Tristan Fewings/Getty Leigh-Anne Pinnock is all smiles while visiting Hits Radio with Sam Thompson at 1 Golden Square in London on June 16.

36 of 80 Summertime Fun Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. Josh Ortiz/Universal Studios Hollywood Getting ahead on their summer, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher spend some family time at Universal Studios Hollywood in California on June 16.

37 of 80 The Champ Is Here Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes shows off his new bling during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Ring reveal and ceremony held at Union Station in Missouri on June 15.

38 of 80 Solo Star Solange Knowles. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Crown Royal Solange Knowles grabs a drink during the screening of A House Is Not a Home as her company, Saint Heron, also unveils its glassware collection with Crown Royal Golden Apple on June 14 in New York City.

39 of 80 Big Hugs Andrew Barth Feldman and Jennifer Lawrence. People Picture/Raymond/Shutterstock Andrew Barth Feldman and Jennifer Lawrence go in for a big hug while at the Berlin premiere of No Hard Feelings on June 15.

40 of 80 Double Burkes Brooke Burke and Cheryl Burke. Michael Simon/Shutterstock Dancing with the Stars alumni Brooke Burke and Cheryl Burke are all glammed up while getting ready to do a Twitter live in Malibu, California, on June 13.

41 of 80 Taking the Stage Suki Waterhouse. Erika Goldring/Getty Images Suki Waterhouse shows off her killer abs while performing during the 2023 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, on June 15.

42 of 80 Family's Night Out Leslie Mann, Maude Apatow, Judd Apatow. David M. Benett/Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images Leslie Mann, Maude Apatow and Judd Apatow attend an afterparty celebrating the new cast of Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club on June 15 in London.

43 of 80 Discussing Film Tom Hanks and Richard E. Grant. Nicky J Sims/Getty Images for ABA Tom Hanks speaks with Richard E. Grant during "An Evening With Tom Hanks" to celebrate the publication of his debut novel The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece at Westminster Central Hall on June 15 in London.

44 of 80 Loud and Proud Trixie Mattel and George Takei. Robin L Marshall/Getty Images Trixie Mattel and George Takei attend the Los Angeles Magazine PRIDE Brunch held at The Abbey in West Hollywood on June 15.

45 of 80 Sparkle & Shine Kim Catrall. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival A cheerful Kim Cattrall attends the Happy Clothes: A Flim About Patricia Field premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theatre on June 15 in New York City.

46 of 80 Terrific Trio Kaia Gerber, Bel Powley and Elle Fanning. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Kaia Gerber, Bel Powley and Elle Fanning are all smiles while at the screening of A Small Light held at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on June 15.

47 of 80 Peace Out Post Malone. John Lamparski/WireImage Post Malone shows off his bejeweled smile while attending the 2023 Songwriters Hall Of Fame at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 15.

48 of 80 On the Mic Matt Healy. Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Matty Healy performs with The 1975 at the Picnic In The Park Festival at Sofienberg Park in Oslo, Norway, on June 15.

49 of 80 Life's a Beach Gabrielle Union. MEGA Looking athletic as ever in a white bikini, Gabrielle Union enjoys the Miami sun during a June 15 beach day.

50 of 80 Effortlessly Elegant Hailey Bieber. TheImageDirect.com Hailey Bieber continues to prove she's the queen of street style in a black strapless top and mustard yellow trousers on June 14 in New York City.



51 of 80 Batter Up Chris Hemsworth. NY Mets Chris Hemsworth supports the New York Mets at their home game on June 13 while promoting his new Netflix film Extraction 2,

52 of 80 Repping the Home Team Tom Hanks. Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Tom Hanks sports a Yankees cap while walking around N.Y.C. on June 14.

53 of 80 Winner, Winner Jordan Fisher, Alex Newell, Danielle Brooks. Bruce Glikas/WireImage Jordan Fisher, Alex Newell and Danielle Brooks look psyched to see Newell's Tony Award while backstage at the Broadway musical Shucked on June 13.

54 of 80 Show Time Chance The Rapper. Debra L Rothenberg/Getty Chance the Rapper brings his energy and rhythm to NBC's Today show in N.Y.C. on June 15.

55 of 80 All Smiles Elle Evans, Kate Hudson. David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Gett Model Elle Evans hangs out with a red-dressed Kate Hudson during a London gala featuring a performance by the cast of Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club on June 15.

56 of 80 Who's to Judge? Derek Luke, Michael Michele, Mo McRae. Eugene Gologursky/Getty Tribeca Film Festival judges Derek Luke, Michael Michele and Mo McRae attend the Untold Stories event presented by AT&T in N.Y.C. on June 9. The trio awarded $1 million to an emerging filmmaker during the event.

57 of 80 Out & About Matt Damon. TheImageDirect.com Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, look cool in casual clothes as they stroll around N.Y.C. on June 14.



58 of 80 Pearly Pieces Teyana Taylor. Cassidy Maldonado for Getty Images Teyana Taylor accessorizes with bold statement jewelry at Values Partnerships' A Toast to Black Art, Love & Creativity event in N.Y.C. on June 13.



59 of 80 Special Bond Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford. Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford have a sweet reunion at the U.S. premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on June 14.

60 of 80 Across the Pond Tom Cruise. Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images Tom Cruise waves to photographers as he leaves the Dolby Screening Room London Soho on June 14.

61 of 80 Sealed with a Kiss Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin. Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Luisaviarom Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin share a kiss during the photocall for LuisaViaRoma & British Vogue's Runway Icons event at Piazzale Michelangelo in Florence, Italy on June 14.

62 of 80 Woman of the Hour Kim Cattrall. Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Kim Cattrall stops by the Tribeca Festival to take part in a live taping of the New York Times' Modern Love podcast on June 14.

63 of 80 Leading Man John Boyega. Ivan Apfel/Getty Images John Boyega poses at the premiere of They Cloned Tyrone during the opening night of the American Black Film Festival at New World Center in Miami on June 14.

64 of 80 Fresh Faced Jennifer Garne. BACKGRID Jennifer Garner keeps it causal as she arrives at a studio in Hollywood on June 14.

65 of 80 Dynamic Duo Cyndi Lauper and her son, Declyn. Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Cyndi Lauper poses for a photo with her son, Declyn, at the after party for the premiere of her documentary, Let the Canary Sing, on June 14 during the Tribeca Film Festival.

66 of 80 Blue Hue Ariana DeBose. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for alice + olivia Ariana DeBose has some fun at alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet's "Camp Pride" in New York City on June 14.

67 of 80 Take a Seat Julia Fox and Moses Sumney. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Luisaviaroma Julia Fox takes a seat on Moses Sumney's lap at LuisaViaRoma & British Vogue's Runway Icons event at Piazzale Michelangelo in Florence, Italy on June 14.

68 of 80 Gather Around Annie Murphy, Salma Hayek, Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix Annie Murphy and Salma Hayek join Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova at N.Y.C.'s The Paris Theater, for a live tapping of I Like to Watch with Trixie Mattel & Katya to present the Black Mirror season 6 episode "Joan is Awful" on June 13.

69 of 80 Soft Smiles Stanley Tucci. David Levenson/Getty A very dapper Stanley Tucci attends The Women's Prize for Fiction Awards at Bedford Square Gardens in London on June 14.

70 of 80 Feeling Shady Salma Hayek. SplashNews.com Salma Hayek is all smiles as she arrives at Good Morning America in New York City.

71 of 80 Have a Laugh Ashanti. Vonecia Carswell/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock Ashanti flashes a wide grin during a reading of her book, My Name Is a Story, in partnership with N.Y.C. Public Schools on June 14.

72 of 80 Over the Shoulder Gabrielle Union. Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Gabrielle Union sports a cropped leather top paired with white skirt while stopping by The View in New York City.

73 of 80 Boots On Emily Ratajkowski. Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Emily Ratajkowski is seen out and about in New York City on her way to a podcast studio.

74 of 80 On the Carpet Jennifer Lawrence. Paolo Blocco/FilmMagic Jennifer Lawrence looks chic in a white mini-dress paired with statement sunglasses and a belt during a photocall for her film, No Hard Feelings, in Madrid on June 14.

75 of 80 Hydration Station Sydney Sweeney. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Sydney Sweeney looks ready for summer in a T-shirt and mini skirt while hosting a BAIDration Boardwalk pop-up in New York City's Union Square.

76 of 80 High Tea Marlee Matlin and Lisa France. Zachariah Hoover Marlee Matlin poses with Lisa France at the Inaugural Lady Directors Tea Party hosted by BET+ and the Alliance of Women Directors at the Peninsula Hotel on June 8.

77 of 80 City Guy Gordon Ramsey. Adela Loconte/Shutterstock Gordon Ramsey stops by the Empire State Building in New York City on June 14.

78 of 80 High Note Jennifer Hudson. Alex Wong/Getty Images A few days ahead of Juneteenth, Jennifer Hudson belts it out during a White House concert commemorating the federal holiday in Washington, D.C., on June 13.

79 of 80 Angelic Attire Eva Longoria. RW/MediaPunch/Shutterstock Glowing in all white, Eva Longoria visits the Sherri show in N.Y.C. to promote her film Flamin' Hot on June 13.