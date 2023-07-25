Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Carter Take Chicago while on Tour, Plus Lil Nas X, Cardi B, Latto and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on July 25, 2023 06:00AM EDT
01 of 80

Bow Down

Beyonce at Soldier Field, Chicago 7-23-2023 by Joshua Mellin jdmellin@gmail.com @joshuamellin(3)
Beyonce and Blue Ivy.

Joshua Mellin

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy take the Soldier Field Stadium by storm during the Chicago stop of the Renaissance World Tour on July 23.

02 of 80

Back in New York

Lil Nas X arrives at JFK airport
Lil Nas X.

BACKGRID 

Lil Nas X touches down at JFK Airport in New York on July 24.

03 of 80

Special Guest

Cardi B performs at Rolling Loud
Cardi B.

Rolling Loud/@JORDANKELSEYKNIGH

Cardi B opts for a futuristic look at Rolling Loud Miami on July 23 where her husband, Offset, brought her onstage.

04 of 80

On the Mic

Latto performs onstage during day three of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium
Latto.

Jason Koerner/Getty 

Latto takes the stage during day three of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on July 23.

05 of 80

Main Event

Mary J. Blige and WanMor at Flipperâs Roller Boogie Palace at Rockefeller Center
Mary J. Blige and WanMor.

Craig Barritt for Flipperâs Roller Boogie Palace

Mary J. Blige poses with members of WanMor at Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace at Rockefeller Center in N.Y.C on July 21.

06 of 80

Helping Out

Tayshia Adams volunteering at a City Harvest repack.
Tayshia Adams.

@loricannava

Tayshia Adams volunteers at City Harvest in New York City.

07 of 80

Out of the Box

Rachel Fuda of the Real Housewives of New Jersey at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City last Wed. for a screening of Barbie
Rachel Fuda.

Ocean Casino Resort

Real Housewives of New Jersey's Rachel Fuda poses inside a life-sized Barbie box during a special screening of Barbie at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City on July 19.

08 of 80

All That Glitters

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift.

Mat Hayward/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift sparkles on stage at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on July 22.

09 of 80

Saturday Stroll

*EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Garner, looked amazing while enjoying her daily walk around Brentwood.
Jennifer Garner.

Boaz / BACKGRID

Jennifer Garner takes a stroll around Brentwood, California on July 22.

10 of 80

Peace Out

Wiz Khalifa performs at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Wiz Khalifa.

Scott Legato/Getty Images

 Wiz Khalifa throws up a peace sign from the stage at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan on July 23.

11 of 80

Country Strong

Keith Urban during the Country Thunder Music Festival in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin
Keith Urban.

Daniel DeSlover/Zuma / SplashNews.com

Keith Urban takes the stage on July 23 during the Country Thunder Music Festival in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin.

12 of 80

Rockin' Star

Fred Armisen jokes around as he leads a guided tour at The Punk Rock Museum
Fred Armisen.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Fred Armisen has some fun as he leads a guided tour at The Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas on July 23.

13 of 80

Neon Lights

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz at the Christopher Street Day (CSD) on July 22, 2023 in Berlin
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz.

Tristar Media/Getty Images

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz walk hand in hand during Christopher Street Day in Berlin on July 22.

14 of 80

Hostess With the Mostest

Christie Brinkley attends the Polo Hamptons Match and Cocktail Party hosted by Christie Brinkley and Social Life Magazine
Christie Brinkley.

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

Christie Brinkley hosts the Polo Hamptons Match and cocktail party with Social Life magazine on July 22 in Bridgehampton, New York.

15 of 80

Furry Friend

Nina Agdal is seen on July 23, 2023 in Miami, Florida
Nina Agdal.

305pics/GCImages

Nina Agdal is joined by a four-legged companion while out and about on July 23 in Miami.

16 of 80

Sun's Out

EXCLUSIVE: Alessandra Ambrosio was spotted enjoying her holiday in Ibiza
Alessandra Ambrosio.

GTres / SplashNews.com

Alessandra Ambrosio takes a dip in the water while vacationing in Ibiza, Spain on July 23.

17 of 80

All Smiles

Morgan Freeman

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Morgan Freeman attends Oceana's 16th Annual SeaChange Summer Party held at The Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach on July 22 in Dana Point, California.

18 of 80

Get in Formation

Beyonce

Kevin Mazur/Getty for Parkwood

Beyoncé performs onstage during the Renaissance World Tour at Soldier Field on July 22 in Chicago, Illinois.

19 of 80

When at Comic-Con

Tom Arnold

Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic

Tom Arnold attends the Underdeveloped press line at 2023 Comic-Con International: San Diego at Hilton Bayfront on July 22 in California.

20 of 80

Lizzo Down Under

Lizzo

Don Arnold/WireImage

Lizzo performs at Qudos Bank Arena on July 23 in Sydney, Australia.

21 of 80

Rap Superstar

Travis Scott closes Day 2 of Rolling Loud Miami.

Rolling Loud / @BethSaravo

Travis Scott closes out the second day of Rolling Loud Miami in Florida on July 22.

22 of 80

Standing United

Cynthia Nixon is seen at the SAG-AFTRA picket lines

Gotham/GC Images

Cynthia Nixon is seen at the SAG-AFTRA picket lines on July 21 in New York City.

23 of 80

Comic Corey

Corey Feldman Funko Fundays, Comic-Con San Diego

John Salangsang/Shutterstock 

Corey Feldman appears at Comic-Con San Diego in California on July 21.

24 of 80

Showing Their Support

Victoria Beckhan and David Beckham are seen as Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF plays during his first game in a League's Cup match against against Cruz Azul

Larry Marano/UPI/Shutterstock

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham are seen as Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF plays during his first game in a League's Cup match against Cruz Azul at DRV PNK Stadium on Friday, July 21 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

25 of 80

When in Miami

EXCLUSIVE Isabela Grutman, Kim Kardashian, David Grutman, DJ Khaled, & Swizz Beatz spotted LIV

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

Isabela Grutman, Kim Kardashian, David Grutman, DJ Khaled, and Swizz Beatz are spotted at LIV in Miami, Florida, on July 22.

26 of 80

Country Crooner

Lainey Wilson performs onstage at Country Thunder Wisconsin - Day 2

Joshua Applegate/Getty Images

Lainey Wilson performs onstage at the Country Thunder Wisconsin festival on July 21 in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin.

27 of 80

Celebrating Hip Hop

Jodie Turner-Smith joins Hennessy & Nas to celebrate Hip Hop 50th Anniversary with a collaborative limited edition bottle
Jodie Turner-Smith.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Hennessy

Jodie Turner-Smith joins Hennessy and Nas to celebrate Hip Hop's 50th Anniversary with a collaborative limited edition bottle on July 20 in New York City. 

28 of 80

Red Hot

Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers performs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers performs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 21 in London, England.

29 of 80

Smile Wide

Naomi Campbell and the Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz reunite for a night out in nice at the celeb spot restaurant NESPO in Nice

SplashNews.com

Naomi Campbell and Carlos Alcaraz enjoy a night out at NESPO in Nice, France, on July 22.

30 of 80

Summer-Ready

Jeremy Allen White shows off his muscles as he goes for a workout in Studio City Hills
Jeremy Allen White.

BACKGRID

Jeremy Allen White shows off his chiseled muscles as he goes for a workout in Studio City Hills, California on July 21.

31 of 80

Summer Whites

Shay Mitchell looks fashionable while stepping out in New York City. Mitchell carried a black handbag and wore a white vest, matching trousers, and heels.
Shay Mitchell.

TheImageDirect.com

Shay Mitchell looks fashionable in a black and white-themed ensemble as she strolls the streets of New York on July 20.

32 of 80

Golden Girl

Hayley Williams of Paramore performs at the Paramore "This Is Why" Tour at the Kia Forum on July 20, 2023 in Inglewood, California
Hayley Williams.

Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty

Paramore's Hayley Williams performs during the band's This Is Why Tour at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on July 20.

33 of 80

Let's Go Party

Jessie J attends a special screening of "Barbie" on July 20, 2023 in London, England. "Barbie" is in cinemas from July 21st
Jessie J.

Dave Benett/Getty

Jessie J dons all leather as she attends a special screening of Barbie in London on July 20.

34 of 80

Shimmer and Shine

Molly Sims Last night at a private residence in the Hamptons, Casamigos joined Molly Sims to launch her new YSE skincare line

Neil Rasmus/BFA

Molly Sims is ravishing in a sparkling nude dress as she — along with Casamigos and Saie CEO Laney Crowell — hosts a private Hamptons event to launch her YSE skincare line on July 20.  

35 of 80

Getting Meta

Jennifer Lopez is spotted leaving a gym in Los Angeles. The 53 year old actress and singer wore a vintage Selena crop top, pink joggers, and black trainers. Lopez was seen after making recent headlines after appearing agitated while being temporarily locked out of the high end gym.
Jennifer Lopez.

TheImageDirect.com

 Jennifer Lopez rocks a vintage Selena crop top and bright pink joggers while leaving the gym in Los Angeles on July 20.

36 of 80

Double Dad Duty

Daniel Radcliffe on the SAG-AFTRA Strike Picket Line, New York, USA - 21 Jul 2023
Daniel Radcliffe.

Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Daniel Radcliffe pulls double duty as he swaddles his newborn and protests with fellow SAG-AFTRA members in New York on July 21.

37 of 80

Smiling Bright

Jamie Lee Curtis poses with her graphic novel "Mother Nature" during San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, on July 20, 2023.
Jamie Lee Curtis.

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis seems to be in high spirits while posing with her graphic novel Mother Nature during San Diego Comic-Con International on July 20.

38 of 80

Calm, Cool, Collected

Quavo attends the HennessyÃÂ VS Limited Edition Hip Hop 50thÃÂ Anniversary Launch Event on July 20, 2023 in New York City
Offset.

Jerritt Clark/Getty

Offset strikes an ultra-cool pose while at the Hennessy x Nas Limited Edition Hip Hop 50th Anniversary Launch Event on July 20 in New York City.

39 of 80

Soaking in the Sun

Nina Agdal wears a green bikini top as she takes her cute dog for a walk on the beach in Miami
Nina Agdal.

MEGA

A newly engaged Nina Agdal is all smiles while walking the sandy beaches of Miami with her sweet pup on July 21.

40 of 80

Sweet Pair

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen attend LOVED01 By John Legend Launches Pop-Up
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LOVED01

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen get cozy in a bathtub at a pop-up for Legend's Loved01 skincare line at Westfield Century City in L.A. on July 20.

41 of 80

Dogg House

Snoop Dogg Performs Onstage at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville
Snoop Dogg.

John D Shearer/Shutterstock 

Snoop Dogg takes the stage at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana as part of his High School Reunion Tour with Wiz Khalifa on July 20.

42 of 80

Center Stage

Wisin and Camila Cabello speak onstage during the 2023 Premios Juventud Awards
Wisin and Camila Cabello.

Gladys Vega/Getty Images

Camila Cabello takes the mic while on stage with Wisin during the 2023 Premios Juventud Awards on July 20 at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

43 of 80

Big Smiles

Drew Barrymore and David Korins attend the opening night of "Here Lies Love" at Broadway Theatre
Drew Barrymore and David Korins.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Drew Barrymore and David Korins pose together at the opening night of Here Lies Love in New York City on July 20 at Broadway Theatre.

44 of 80

Big Night

Josh Gad, Nikki M. James and Andrew Rannells 'Here Lies Love' Broadway Opening Night
Josh Gad, Nikki M. James and Andrew Rannells.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock 

Josh Gad, Nikki M. James and Andrew Rannells pose together at the Broadway opening night of Here Lies Love in New York City on July 20.

45 of 80

Showing Support

EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Hudgens is spotted out with actor Oliver Trevena and friends in Los Angeles
Vanessa Hudgens.

TheImageDirect.com

Vanessa Hudgens sports a SAG-AFTRA t-shirt while out and about in Los Angeles on July 20 amid ongoing strikes.

46 of 80

Cozy Outing

*EXCLUSIVE* - Lisa Rinna was spotted running errands run in Bel Air
Lisa Rinna.

affinitypicture / BACKGRID

Lisa Rinna keeps it casual while running errands in Bel Air on July 20.

47 of 80

Hats Off

Boy George & Culture Club perform at Ascend Amphitheater
Boy George.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Boy George rocks a polka-dot jacket and a statement hat while performing with Culture Club at Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, Tennessee on July 20.

48 of 80

Sneak Peak

Jessie J attends a special screening of "Barbie" on July 20, 2023 in London
Jessie J.

Dave Benett/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Jessie J opts for a black reptile print jacket while attending a special screening of Barbie on July 20 in London.

49 of 80

Ballin' Buds

Timothee Chalamet and Adam Sandler show off their basketball skills as they sweat it out while playing in Downtown Manhattan. In between games, Timothee posed for selfies with fans.
Timothée Chalamet and Adam Sandler.

BACKGRID

Timothée Chalamet and Adam Sandler shoot some hoops in New York City on July 20.

50 of 80

Vacation Pair

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are seen at the Club 55 Beach in Saint-Tropez, France on July 20th, 2023.
Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham.

SplashNews.com

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham visit the Club 55 Beach while vacationing in Saint-Tropez, France on July 20.

51 of 80

A Good Cause

Larsa Pippen supports boyfriend Marcus Jordan during a charity golf tournament with DJ Khaled in Miami. 20 Jul 2023 Pictured: Larsa Pippen; Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan.

MEGA

Larsa Pippen joins boyfriend, Marcus Jordan, at DJ Khaled's We The Best Foundation Golf Classic on July 20 in Miami.

52 of 80

In the Band

Rachel Stevens holds a mini S Club reunion with Jon Lee and Bradley McIntosh at Proud Cabaret in London. They were also joined by former S Club Junior Aaron Renfree.
Rachel Stevens, Jon Lee and Bradley McIntosh.

Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com

Rachel Stevens is joined by two of her S Club 7 group mates, Jon Lee and Bradley McIntosh, at Proud Cabaret in London on July 20.

53 of 80

Sunny Stroll

Emily Ratajkowski is seen on July 20, 2023 in New York City
Emily Ratajkowski.

Gotham/GC Images

Emily Ratajkowski keeps things simple in jean shorts and a black tank top while out on a dog walk in New York City on July 20.

54 of 80

Showing His Stripes

Travis Kelce Spotted Outside Zero Bond
Travis Kelce.

Claude Yao Sahi @hijoshotit / SplashNews.com

Travis Kelce strikes a pose and smiles big for the camera while at the private New York City club, Zero Bond, on July 19.

55 of 80

Flower Power

Bethenny Frankel is seen outside ABC Studio on July 20, 2023 in New York City
Bethenny Frankel.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Bethenny Frankel exudes summer sunshine in a bright yellow, floral embellished sweater and crisp-white skirt while visiting the ABC Studios in New York City on July 20.

56 of 80

It's a Celebration

DJ Khaled & Ja Rule
DJ Khaled & Ja Rule.

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

DJ Khaled poses in a geometric ensemble alongside Ja Rule at the We The Best Golf Tournament VIP reception at Swan Miami on July 19.

57 of 80

On the Move

EXCLUSIVE: The Weeknd doing some sightseeing in Barcelona whilst filming for a documentary on his current tour.
The Weeknd.

Emilio Utrabo / MEGA

The Weeknd explores Barcelona while visiting the European city as part of his After Hours til Dawn Tour on July 19.

58 of 80

Hand in Hand

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber leaving L'artusi after dinner.
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber.

MEGA

Justin and Hailey Bieber step out for date night at L'artusi in New York City on July 19.

59 of 80

A Royal Welcome

King Charles III is greeted by schoolchildren during a visit to Brecon Cathedral in Brecon, Wales
King Charles III.

Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles is greeted by children waving the Union Jack during a visit to Brecon Cathedral in Brecon, Wales on July 20.

60 of 80

Drink Up

Usher attends the Remy Martin And Usher 4 ON THE FLOOR EXPERIENCE
Usher.

Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Remy Martin 

Usher gets into the spirit during the launch of the Rémy Martin x Usher “Life is a Melody” campaign on July 15 in Las Vegas.

61 of 80

Special Guest

G Flip attends GRAMMY Camp guest artist panel and performance with G Flip at Ronald Tutor Campus Center
G Flip.

Timothy Norris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

G Flip attends the Grammy Camp guest artist panel in Los Angeles on July 19.

62 of 80

Shimmer and Shine

June Ambrose and St-Germain toast to the Avant Garden Party Kit at Public Hotel
June Ambrose.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for St-Germain

 June Ambrose opts for a gold dress paired with matching shoes as she hosts a launch event with St-Germain for the Avant Garden Party Kit at Public Hotel in N.Y.C. on July 19.

63 of 80

Keeping Casual

Justin Bieber wears purple shorts in New York City
Justin Bieber.

Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Justin Bieber steps out in New York City in a black hoodie and red and white checkered baseball cap on July 19.

64 of 80

All Together Now

Mandy Moore At The Sag Actors Strike At Disney Studios In Burbank
Mandy Moore.

SplashNews.com

Mandy Moore joins the picket line at Disney Studios in Burbank, California on July 19.

65 of 80

Red Hot

Emily Ratajkowski is seen on July 19, 2023 in New York City
Emily Ratajkowski.

Gotham/GC Images

Emily Ratajkowski shows off her new red hairdo while out and about in New York City on July 19.

66 of 80

New York Minute

Julia Fox is seen on July 18, 2023 in New York City

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Julia Fox also sports a crimson 'do while spotted out in New York City on July 18.

67 of 80

Big Energy

Dave Matthews seen pumped up as he leaves his hotel in New York City. 19 Jul 2023
Dave Matthews.

Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

Dave Matthews throws his hands up in the air as he exits his hotel on July 19 in New York City.

68 of 80

Fresh Face

Alicia Keys celebrates Keys Soulcare's It's Like Skin Launch at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge on July 13, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York
Alicia Keys.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Keys Soulcare

Alicia Keys celebrates the launch of Keys Soulcare's "It's Like Skin" product at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge in New York on July 13.

69 of 80

Matchy, Matchy

Shay Mitchell is seen in soho on July 18, 2023 in New York City
Shay Mitchell.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Shay Mitchell steps out in New York City on July 18.

70 of 80

Seeing Double

Luca Garth, Jennie Garth LoveShackFancy 10th Anniversary Celebration & Collection Launch
Luca Garth and Jennie Garth.

Carl Timpone/BFA.com/Shutterstock 

Jennie and Luca Garth pose together at the LoveShackFancy 10th anniversary celebration and collection launch in Sagaponack, New York on July 18.

71 of 80

On the Town

Karen Pittman and Mario Cantone Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards 2023 Celebration
Karen Pittman and Mario Cantone.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock for Travel + Leisure

Karen Pittman and Mario Cantone pose together at Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards celebration in New York City on July 18.

72 of 80

Rocking Out

Jimmy Eat World performs at the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco on July 18, 2023.
Jimmy Eat World.

Ben Trivett 

Jimmy Eat World takes the stage at the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco on July 18.

73 of 80

Green Guy

Grammy Award-winning musician Anderson .Paak lights up the Empire State Building
Anderson .Paak.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

Anderson .Paak flashes a big smile while visiting the top of the Empire State Building in New York City on July 18. The musician lit the iconic monument for Expedia's One Key launch.

74 of 80

Multi-Talented

Keanu Reeves of Dogstar performs at The Roxy on July 18, 2023 in Los Angeles
Keanu Reeves.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Keanu Reeves performs with his band, Dogstar, at The Roxy in Los Angeles on July 18.

75 of 80

New York Moment

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images
Post Malone.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for TSX Entertainment

Post Malone shows off his extensive tattoo collection while performing at TSX in Times Square on July 18 in New York City. 

76 of 80

L.A. Outing

Jennifer Lopez is seen on July 18, 2023 in Los Angeles
Jennifer Lopez.

thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jennifer Lopez opts for a brightly colored dress, paired with matching accessories, while out and about on July 18 in Los Angeles.

77 of 80

Dog Days

*EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Selma Blair goes for a sunny day stroll with her service dog Scout by her side in Los Angeles
Selma Blair.

BACKGRID

Selma Blair takes a stroll with her service dog, Scout, in Los Angeles on July 18.

78 of 80

In Costume

The Weeknd performs live as part of the "After Hours til Dawn" tour at Civitas Metropolitano Stadium
The Weeknd.

Mariano Regidor/Redferns

The Weeknd takes the stage at Cívitas Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid as part of his After Hours til Dawn tour on July 18.

79 of 80

Model Behavior

Chanel Iman and Olivia Culpo attend Expedia GroupÃ¢ÂÂs launch event for the game-changing new loyalty program, One Key
Chanel Iman and Olivia Culpo.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Expedia

Chanel Iman and Olivia Culpo pose together at Expedia Group's launch event for a new loyalty program, One Key, at The Standard High Line Hotel in New York City on July 18.

80 of 80

Off the Court

AT&T WNBA All Star
A'ja Wilson.

courtesy of AT&T

A'ja Wilson has some fun at the AT&T WNBA Live event in Las Vegas.

