01 of 80 Bow Down Beyonce and Blue Ivy. Joshua Mellin Beyoncé and Blue Ivy take the Soldier Field Stadium by storm during the Chicago stop of the Renaissance World Tour on July 23.

02 of 80 Back in New York Lil Nas X. BACKGRID Lil Nas X touches down at JFK Airport in New York on July 24.

03 of 80 Special Guest Cardi B. Rolling Loud/@JORDANKELSEYKNIGH Cardi B opts for a futuristic look at Rolling Loud Miami on July 23 where her husband, Offset, brought her onstage.

04 of 80 On the Mic Latto. Jason Koerner/Getty Latto takes the stage during day three of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on July 23.

05 of 80 Main Event Mary J. Blige and WanMor. Craig Barritt for Flipperâs Roller Boogie Palace Mary J. Blige poses with members of WanMor at Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace at Rockefeller Center in N.Y.C on July 21.

06 of 80 Helping Out Tayshia Adams. @loricannava Tayshia Adams volunteers at City Harvest in New York City.

07 of 80 Out of the Box Rachel Fuda. Ocean Casino Resort Real Housewives of New Jersey's Rachel Fuda poses inside a life-sized Barbie box during a special screening of Barbie at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City on July 19.

08 of 80 All That Glitters Taylor Swift. Mat Hayward/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Taylor Swift sparkles on stage at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on July 22.

09 of 80 Saturday Stroll Jennifer Garner. Boaz / BACKGRID Jennifer Garner takes a stroll around Brentwood, California on July 22.

10 of 80 Peace Out Wiz Khalifa. Scott Legato/Getty Images Wiz Khalifa throws up a peace sign from the stage at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan on July 23.

11 of 80 Country Strong Keith Urban. Daniel DeSlover/Zuma / SplashNews.com Keith Urban takes the stage on July 23 during the Country Thunder Music Festival in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin.

12 of 80 Rockin' Star Fred Armisen. Ethan Miller/Getty Images Fred Armisen has some fun as he leads a guided tour at The Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas on July 23.

13 of 80 Neon Lights Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz. Tristar Media/Getty Images Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz walk hand in hand during Christopher Street Day in Berlin on July 22.

14 of 80 Hostess With the Mostest Christie Brinkley. Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images Christie Brinkley hosts the Polo Hamptons Match and cocktail party with Social Life magazine on July 22 in Bridgehampton, New York.

15 of 80 Furry Friend Nina Agdal. 305pics/GCImages Nina Agdal is joined by a four-legged companion while out and about on July 23 in Miami.

16 of 80 Sun's Out Alessandra Ambrosio. GTres / SplashNews.com Alessandra Ambrosio takes a dip in the water while vacationing in Ibiza, Spain on July 23.

17 of 80 All Smiles Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Morgan Freeman attends Oceana's 16th Annual SeaChange Summer Party held at The Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach on July 22 in Dana Point, California.

18 of 80 Get in Formation Kevin Mazur/Getty for Parkwood Beyoncé performs onstage during the Renaissance World Tour at Soldier Field on July 22 in Chicago, Illinois.

19 of 80 When at Comic-Con Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic Tom Arnold attends the Underdeveloped press line at 2023 Comic-Con International: San Diego at Hilton Bayfront on July 22 in California.

20 of 80 Lizzo Down Under Don Arnold/WireImage Lizzo performs at Qudos Bank Arena on July 23 in Sydney, Australia.

21 of 80 Rap Superstar Rolling Loud / @BethSaravo Travis Scott closes out the second day of Rolling Loud Miami in Florida on July 22.

22 of 80 Standing United Gotham/GC Images Cynthia Nixon is seen at the SAG-AFTRA picket lines on July 21 in New York City.

23 of 80 Comic Corey John Salangsang/Shutterstock Corey Feldman appears at Comic-Con San Diego in California on July 21.

24 of 80 Showing Their Support Larry Marano/UPI/Shutterstock Victoria Beckham and David Beckham are seen as Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF plays during his first game in a League's Cup match against Cruz Azul at DRV PNK Stadium on Friday, July 21 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

25 of 80 When in Miami Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com Isabela Grutman, Kim Kardashian, David Grutman, DJ Khaled, and Swizz Beatz are spotted at LIV in Miami, Florida, on July 22.

26 of 80 Country Crooner Joshua Applegate/Getty Images Lainey Wilson performs onstage at the Country Thunder Wisconsin festival on July 21 in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin.

27 of 80 Celebrating Hip Hop Jodie Turner-Smith. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Hennessy Jodie Turner-Smith joins Hennessy and Nas to celebrate Hip Hop's 50th Anniversary with a collaborative limited edition bottle on July 20 in New York City.

28 of 80 Red Hot Samir Hussein/WireImage Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers performs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 21 in London, England.

29 of 80 Smile Wide SplashNews.com Naomi Campbell and Carlos Alcaraz enjoy a night out at NESPO in Nice, France, on July 22.

30 of 80 Summer-Ready Jeremy Allen White. BACKGRID Jeremy Allen White shows off his chiseled muscles as he goes for a workout in Studio City Hills, California on July 21.

31 of 80 Summer Whites Shay Mitchell. TheImageDirect.com Shay Mitchell looks fashionable in a black and white-themed ensemble as she strolls the streets of New York on July 20.

32 of 80 Golden Girl Hayley Williams. Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Paramore's Hayley Williams performs during the band's This Is Why Tour at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on July 20.

33 of 80 Let's Go Party Jessie J. Dave Benett/Getty Jessie J dons all leather as she attends a special screening of Barbie in London on July 20.

34 of 80 Shimmer and Shine Neil Rasmus/BFA Molly Sims is ravishing in a sparkling nude dress as she — along with Casamigos and Saie CEO Laney Crowell — hosts a private Hamptons event to launch her YSE skincare line on July 20.

35 of 80 Getting Meta Jennifer Lopez. TheImageDirect.com Jennifer Lopez rocks a vintage Selena crop top and bright pink joggers while leaving the gym in Los Angeles on July 20.

36 of 80 Double Dad Duty Daniel Radcliffe. Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock Daniel Radcliffe pulls double duty as he swaddles his newborn and protests with fellow SAG-AFTRA members in New York on July 21.

37 of 80 Smiling Bright Jamie Lee Curtis. CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Jamie Lee Curtis seems to be in high spirits while posing with her graphic novel Mother Nature during San Diego Comic-Con International on July 20.

38 of 80 Calm, Cool, Collected Offset. Jerritt Clark/Getty Offset strikes an ultra-cool pose while at the Hennessy x Nas Limited Edition Hip Hop 50th Anniversary Launch Event on July 20 in New York City.

39 of 80 Soaking in the Sun Nina Agdal. MEGA A newly engaged Nina Agdal is all smiles while walking the sandy beaches of Miami with her sweet pup on July 21.

40 of 80 Sweet Pair John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LOVED01 John Legend and Chrissy Teigen get cozy in a bathtub at a pop-up for Legend's Loved01 skincare line at Westfield Century City in L.A. on July 20.

41 of 80 Dogg House Snoop Dogg. John D Shearer/Shutterstock Snoop Dogg takes the stage at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana as part of his High School Reunion Tour with Wiz Khalifa on July 20.

42 of 80 Center Stage Wisin and Camila Cabello. Gladys Vega/Getty Images Camila Cabello takes the mic while on stage with Wisin during the 2023 Premios Juventud Awards on July 20 at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

43 of 80 Big Smiles Drew Barrymore and David Korins. Bruce Glikas/WireImage Drew Barrymore and David Korins pose together at the opening night of Here Lies Love in New York City on July 20 at Broadway Theatre.

44 of 80 Big Night Josh Gad, Nikki M. James and Andrew Rannells. Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock Josh Gad, Nikki M. James and Andrew Rannells pose together at the Broadway opening night of Here Lies Love in New York City on July 20.

45 of 80 Showing Support Vanessa Hudgens. TheImageDirect.com Vanessa Hudgens sports a SAG-AFTRA t-shirt while out and about in Los Angeles on July 20 amid ongoing strikes.

46 of 80 Cozy Outing Lisa Rinna. affinitypicture / BACKGRID Lisa Rinna keeps it casual while running errands in Bel Air on July 20.

47 of 80 Hats Off Boy George. Jason Kempin/Getty Images Boy George rocks a polka-dot jacket and a statement hat while performing with Culture Club at Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, Tennessee on July 20.

48 of 80 Sneak Peak Jessie J. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Jessie J opts for a black reptile print jacket while attending a special screening of Barbie on July 20 in London.

49 of 80 Ballin' Buds Timothée Chalamet and Adam Sandler. BACKGRID Timothée Chalamet and Adam Sandler shoot some hoops in New York City on July 20.

50 of 80 Vacation Pair Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham. SplashNews.com Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham visit the Club 55 Beach while vacationing in Saint-Tropez, France on July 20.

51 of 80 A Good Cause Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan. MEGA Larsa Pippen joins boyfriend, Marcus Jordan, at DJ Khaled's We The Best Foundation Golf Classic on July 20 in Miami.

52 of 80 In the Band Rachel Stevens, Jon Lee and Bradley McIntosh. Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com Rachel Stevens is joined by two of her S Club 7 group mates, Jon Lee and Bradley McIntosh, at Proud Cabaret in London on July 20.

53 of 80 Sunny Stroll Emily Ratajkowski. Gotham/GC Images Emily Ratajkowski keeps things simple in jean shorts and a black tank top while out on a dog walk in New York City on July 20.

54 of 80 Showing His Stripes Travis Kelce. Claude Yao Sahi @hijoshotit / SplashNews.com Travis Kelce strikes a pose and smiles big for the camera while at the private New York City club, Zero Bond, on July 19.

55 of 80 Flower Power Bethenny Frankel. Raymond Hall/GC Images Bethenny Frankel exudes summer sunshine in a bright yellow, floral embellished sweater and crisp-white skirt while visiting the ABC Studios in New York City on July 20.

56 of 80 It's a Celebration DJ Khaled & Ja Rule. Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com DJ Khaled poses in a geometric ensemble alongside Ja Rule at the We The Best Golf Tournament VIP reception at Swan Miami on July 19.

57 of 80 On the Move The Weeknd. Emilio Utrabo / MEGA The Weeknd explores Barcelona while visiting the European city as part of his After Hours til Dawn Tour on July 19.

58 of 80 Hand in Hand Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber. MEGA Justin and Hailey Bieber step out for date night at L'artusi in New York City on July 19.

59 of 80 A Royal Welcome King Charles III. Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images King Charles is greeted by children waving the Union Jack during a visit to Brecon Cathedral in Brecon, Wales on July 20.

60 of 80 Drink Up Usher. Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Remy Martin Usher gets into the spirit during the launch of the Rémy Martin x Usher “Life is a Melody” campaign on July 15 in Las Vegas.

61 of 80 Special Guest G Flip. Timothy Norris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy G Flip attends the Grammy Camp guest artist panel in Los Angeles on July 19.

62 of 80 Shimmer and Shine June Ambrose. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for St-Germain June Ambrose opts for a gold dress paired with matching shoes as she hosts a launch event with St-Germain for the Avant Garden Party Kit at Public Hotel in N.Y.C. on July 19.

63 of 80 Keeping Casual Justin Bieber. Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Justin Bieber steps out in New York City in a black hoodie and red and white checkered baseball cap on July 19.

64 of 80 All Together Now Mandy Moore. SplashNews.com Mandy Moore joins the picket line at Disney Studios in Burbank, California on July 19.

65 of 80 Red Hot Emily Ratajkowski. Gotham/GC Images Emily Ratajkowski shows off her new red hairdo while out and about in New York City on July 19.

66 of 80 New York Minute Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Julia Fox also sports a crimson 'do while spotted out in New York City on July 18.

67 of 80 Big Energy Dave Matthews. Eric Kowalsky / MEGA Dave Matthews throws his hands up in the air as he exits his hotel on July 19 in New York City.

68 of 80 Fresh Face Alicia Keys. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Keys Soulcare Alicia Keys celebrates the launch of Keys Soulcare's "It's Like Skin" product at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge in New York on July 13.

69 of 80 Matchy, Matchy Shay Mitchell. Raymond Hall/GC Images Shay Mitchell steps out in New York City on July 18.

70 of 80 Seeing Double Luca Garth and Jennie Garth. Carl Timpone/BFA.com/Shutterstock Jennie and Luca Garth pose together at the LoveShackFancy 10th anniversary celebration and collection launch in Sagaponack, New York on July 18.

71 of 80 On the Town Karen Pittman and Mario Cantone. Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock for Travel + Leisure Karen Pittman and Mario Cantone pose together at Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards celebration in New York City on July 18.

72 of 80 Rocking Out Jimmy Eat World. Ben Trivett Jimmy Eat World takes the stage at the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco on July 18.

73 of 80 Green Guy Anderson .Paak. Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust Anderson .Paak flashes a big smile while visiting the top of the Empire State Building in New York City on July 18. The musician lit the iconic monument for Expedia's One Key launch.

74 of 80 Multi-Talented Keanu Reeves. Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images Keanu Reeves performs with his band, Dogstar, at The Roxy in Los Angeles on July 18.

75 of 80 New York Moment Post Malone. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for TSX Entertainment Post Malone shows off his extensive tattoo collection while performing at TSX in Times Square on July 18 in New York City.

76 of 80 L.A. Outing Jennifer Lopez. thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Jennifer Lopez opts for a brightly colored dress, paired with matching accessories, while out and about on July 18 in Los Angeles.

77 of 80 Dog Days Selma Blair. BACKGRID Selma Blair takes a stroll with her service dog, Scout, in Los Angeles on July 18.

78 of 80 In Costume The Weeknd. Mariano Regidor/Redferns The Weeknd takes the stage at Cívitas Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid as part of his After Hours til Dawn tour on July 18.

79 of 80 Model Behavior Chanel Iman and Olivia Culpo. Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Expedia Chanel Iman and Olivia Culpo pose together at Expedia Group's launch event for a new loyalty program, One Key, at The Standard High Line Hotel in New York City on July 18.