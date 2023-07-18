Adam Sandler Plays Basketball in N.Y.C., Plus Lizzo, Nina Dobrev, Drake and More

Balling Out

Adam Sandler is spotted playing a game of pickup basketball at a park in New York City.
Adam Sandler.

TheImageDirect.com

Adam Sandler looks like a true athlete while playing some pickup basketball at a New York City park on July 17.

You're Special

Lizzo performing at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne
Lizzo.

Richard Nicholson/Shutterstock

With her sparkly getup and bright smile, Lizzo lights up the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia while performing on July 17.

It Girl

Nina Dobrev looks fashionable while out on a stroll in New York City
Nina Dobrev.

TheImageDirect.com

Looking especially glamorous in a blazer and mini skirt, Nina Dobrev steps out onto the N.Y.C. streets on July 17.

Hometown Represent

Drake is seen coming out from the Mark Hotel in New York City.
Drake.

BACKGRID

Wearing his home country proudly on his mesh shirt, Drake steps out of New York City's Mark Hotel on July 17.

A United Front

Kevin Bacon SAG-AFTRA Strike Picket Line, New York, USA
Kevin Bacon.

John Nacion/Shutterstock

Kevin Bacon mans the SAG-AFTRA strike picket line under the N.Y.C. summer sun on July 17.

City Cycle

Justin Theroux shows off his muscular arms after working out at the gym
Justin Theroux.

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Justin Theroux cruises around Manhattan's West Village neighborhood on his bicycle after sweating it out at the gym on July 17.

Birthday Fun

Casamigos helped Sharna Burgess celebrate her love Brian Austin Green
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green.

Claire Planeta & Courtesy of Casamigos

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green celebrate his 50th birthday over the weekend with a surprise 90s-themed pool party in Los Angeles.

Cheers!

Chase Stokes celebrates with Tequila Don Julio 1942 at a private event in Malibu, CA on July 15, 2023.
Chase Stokes.

Hunter Moreno (@huntermoreno)

Looking suave as ever, Chase Stokes flashes a winning smile while celebrating Don Julio 1942 Tequila, ACQUA DI GIO and Gen A in Malibu on July 15.

Cooling Off

Jaden Smith was spotted drenched & shirtless while having a blast during a watergun fight in Calabasas, CA
Jaden Smith.

CelebCandidly / SplashNews.com

Jaden Smith gets soaked during a water gun fight in the hot Calabasas sun on July 17.

Summer Break

Kristin Cavallari arrives at the Bowery Hotel wearing a Call Her Daddy Unwell University sweatshirt and pants in New York City
Kristin Cavallari.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Despite her "Unwell University" sweatshirt, Kristin Cavallari looks great upon arrival at the Bowery Hotel in N.Y.C. on July 17.

Fake Out

The wax figure of British singer Harry Styles is unveiled at Madame Tussauds Berli
Harry Styles' Wax Figure.

Tristar Media/Getty

Harry Styles' new wax figure looks just as heart-melting as the real deal as its unveiled on July 17 at Madame Tussauds Berlin.

Star Status

Shania Twain performs on day 3 of the 2023 Faster Horses Music Festival Michigan International Speedway
Shania Twain.

Scott Legato/Getty Images

Shania Twain takes the stage in rhinestones and plenty of jewels during day three of the 2023 Faster Horses Music Festival in Brooklyn, Michigan on July 16.

Mini-Me

Gwyneth Paltrow, Apple Martin Goop, Gucci and Elizabeth Saltzman Host an Intimate Dinner in the Hamptons

Neil Rasmus/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Gwyneth Paltrow poses with her daughter, Apple Martin, during a dinner hosted by Goop and Gucci at Paltrow’s home in the Hamptons on July 15.

Winner's Circle

Golden State Warrior Steph Curry after winning the ACC Golf Championship presented by American Century Investments
Steph Curry.

David Calvert/Getty Images for American Century Investments

Steph Curry is all smiles as he celebrates his win at the ACC Golf Championship on July 16 at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada.

Paling Around

Jimmy Fallon, Jerry Seinfeld, Jessica Seinfeld Goop, Gucci and Elizabeth Saltzman Host an Intimate Dinner in the Hamptons
Jimmy Fallon, Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Seinfeld.

Neil Rasmus/BFA.com/Shutterstock 

Jimmy Fallon, Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Seinfeld share a laugh as they join Gwyneth Paltrow at her home for the soiree hosted by Goop and Gucci on July 15.

Double Date

Lukas Gage, Chase Stokes, Kelsea Ballerini, and Chris Appleton attend as Armani Beauty Celebrates ACQUA DI GIO and Gen A
Lukas Gage, Chase Stokes, Kelsea Ballerini, and Chris Appleton.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Armani beauty

Newlyweds Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton pose with Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini at Armani Beauty's celebration of ACQUA DI GIO and Gen A in Malibu on July 15.

Royal Cheers

Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales celebrate during Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final
Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

A very excited Princess Charlotte and Prince George celebrate during the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic at the Wimbledon 2023 men's final on July 16.

Up, Up and Away

EXCLUSIVE: F1 Driver Lewis Hamilton Enjoys Break In Ibiza With Friends
Lewis Hamilton.

GTres / SplashNews.com

Lewis Hamilton hovers above the water while vacationing in Ibiza.

Sideline Chat

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Andrew Garfield and Vito Schnabel attend day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Andrew Garfield and Vito Schnabel have a chat while attending day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on July 15.

New Chapter

The Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and World Cup Champion, Lionel Messi holds the Inter Miami CF Jersey (C) next to Inter Miami CF Managing Owner Jorge Mas (L), Jose Mas, and Inter Miami CF Co-Owner David Beckham (R) during the 'La PresentaSion' event hosted by Inter Miami CF at the Inter Miami CF and DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale

CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Lionel Messi holds up his new Inter Miami CF Jersey while posing next to the team's managing owner Jorge Mas and co-owners Jose Mas and David Beckham during an event hosted by the team introducing the soccer star in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on July 16.

Beach Babe

Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz enjoy their holiday in Porto Cervo, Sardinia
Heidi Klum.

Ciao Pix / Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Heidi Klum takes a dip in the ocean while vacationing with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, in Porto Cervo, Sardinia.

Side by Side

Kimora Lee Simmons, Angie Leissner, Aoki Lee Simmons HollyRod's Annual DesignCare Gala
Kimora Lee Simmons, Angie Leissner, Aoki Lee Simmons.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock for HollyRod Foundation

Kimora Lee Simmons poses with stepdaughter Angie Leissner and daughter Aoki Lee Simmons at HollyRod's Annual DesignCare Gala in Los Angeles on July 15.

Day Date

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton attend day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships

Neil Mockford/GC

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton attend day 14 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16 in London, England.

Hanging Around

Jaden Smith

 BACKGRID

Jaden Smith chats with pals at his Just Water pop-up store in Calabasas, California, on July 14.

Ballin' Brad

Brad Pitt watching the action on Centre Court Wimbledon Tennis Championships

Dave Shopland/Shutterstock 

Brad Pitt attends day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16 in London, England.

Sing It, Girl!

Jill Scott performs on stage at Le Grand Rex

Kristy Sparow/Getty

Jill Scott performs onstage at Le Grand Rex on July 15 in Paris, France.

Fab Fam

Christie Brinkley Alexa Ray Joel, Jack Brinkley-Cook

Madison McGaw/BFA.com
Alexa Ray Joel and Jack Brinkley-Cook pose with mom Christie Brinkley at Tutto il Giorno in Sag Harbor, New York for the launch of the Rove X Casa Del Sol partnership on July 14.
Star Power

Keke Palmer delivers her first live performance of year at Broccoli City Festival

Splash News

Keke Palmer delivers her first live performance of the year at the Broccoli City Festival in Washington, D.C. on July 15.

Sporty Gal

Emma Watson

Dave Benett/Getty for evian

Emma Watson poses in the evian VIP Suite at Wimbledon 2023 on July 15 in London, England.

Dapper Dude

Jay-Z

Kevin Mazur/Getty for Roc Nation

Jay-Z attends the Shawn Carter Foundation 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala at Pier 60 on July 14 in New York City.

Pretty in Pink

Issa Rae

Neil Mockford/GC 

Issa Rae attends day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 15 in London, England.

Rock Star Status

Billie Joe Armstrong, and Mike Dirnt of Green Day perform onstage during the Harley-Davidson's Homecoming Festival

Daniel Boczarski/Getty for Harley-Davidson

Tré Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt of Green Day perform onstage during the Harley-Davidson's Homecoming Festival at Veterans Park on July 14 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Shades of Cool

Shakira

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Shakira attends day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14 in London, England.

Taking a Stand

Jason Sudeikis joins members of the Writers Guild of America East and SAG-AFTRA as they walk the picket line outside NBC Rockefeller Center on July 14, 2023
Jason Sudeikis.

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty

Jason Sudeikis hits the picket line outside Rockefeller Center in New York City along with Writers Guild of America East and SAG-AFTRA members on July 14.

Keeping Time

Patrick Dempsey at the TAG Heuer 5th Avenue Flagship Grand Opening Celebration on July 12, 2023 in New York, New York
Patrick Dempsey.

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty

Patrick Dempsey looks dapper at the grand opening of the TAG Heuer 5th Avenue Flagship in New York City on July 12.

Country Strong

Brad Paisley on Friday, July 14, 2023
Brad Paisley.

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty

Brad Paisley takes the stage as part of TODAY's Citi Concert Series on June 14 in New York City.

Fun in the Sun

Michelle Rodriguez taking a swim in Saint Tropez with friends.
Michelle Rodriguez.

EOUS / SplashNews.com

Michelle Rodriguez goes for a dip in a daring black swimsuit in Saint Tropez.

All Together

Rosario Dawson is seen on the SAG picket line at Warner Bro
Rosario Dawson.

CelebCandidly/ Snorlax / MEGA 

Rosario Dawson also joined Friday's picketers, marching outside of Warner Bros. in L.A. on July 14.

Good Match

Benedict Cumberbatch celebrates as he attends day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2023 in London, England
Benedict Cumberbatch.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Benedict Cumberbatch attends day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 14.

Take a Sip

Antoni Porowski, was spotted at local NYC neighborhood spot
Antoni Porowski.

DAVIDsTEA

Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski co-hosts a dinner in New York City with DAVIDsTEA on July 12.

On the Record

Rita Ora during a signing event for her new album "You & I," in London on July 14, 2023.
Rita Ora.

Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock

Rita Ora holds up her new album, You & I, at a signing in London on July 14.

City Girl

Melanie C is seen walking in midtown on July 14, 2023 in New York City
Melanie C.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Melanie C steps out rocking a white dress paired with a blue blazer on July 14 in New York City.

Hair Raising

Machine Gun Kelly performs on stage during day 2 of the Slottsfjell Festival 2023
Machine Gun Kelly.

Per Ole Hagen/Redferns

Machine Gun Kelly rocks sky-high spikes in his hair as he takes the stage during day 2 of the Slottsfjell Festival 2023 in Norway on July 13.

Mini-Me

TODAY -- Pictured: Ashley Graham on Thursday July 13, 2023
Ashley Graham.

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Ashley Graham shows off her very own Barbie while appearing on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna on July 13.

Peace Out

*EXCLUSIVE* - Joe Jonas gives the peace sign as he looks stylish in all red wearing a Norway jersey while out and about in Manhattan
Joe Jonas.

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Wearing a red Norway jersey, Joe Jonas flashes a peace sign while out and about in New York City on July 13.

Royal Pair

King Charles III (C) and Britain's Queen Camilla (R) take a tour of the Barbara Hepworth Museum and Sculpture Garden in Cornwall
King Charles and Queen Camilla.

FINNBARR WEBSTER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

King Charles and Queen Camilla take a tour of the Barbara Hepworth Museum and Sculpture Garden on July 13 in Cornwall, England.

Costar Fun

Rami Malek, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan attend the "Oppenheimer" UK Premiere
Rami Malek, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Rami Malek, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan all appear amused as Florence Pugh crouches to the ground and strikes a pose at the U.K. premiere of Oppenheimer at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 13 in London.

Princess Poise

Catherine, Princess of Wales laughs as she shakes a joke with Cadets in the Techno Zone, which aims to inspire young people into exploring science, technology, engineering and maths, during her visit to the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford
Kate Middleton.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate Middleton has a laugh during her visit to the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on July 14 in Fairford, England.

A Meal and a Smile

Matthew Koma, Hilary Duff Coach x Observed By Us Collaboration Launch Dinner

Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff enjoy dinner in L.A. on July 12 to celebrate the launch of fashion brand Observed By Us in collaboration with Coach.

Celebrating in the Hamptons

Taylor Neisen and Liev Schreiber attend Rufus Wainwright 50th Birthday Celebration at The Montauk Point Lighthouse
Taylor Neisen and Liev Schreiber.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Taylor Neisen and Liev Schreiber hold hangs at Rufus Wainwright's 50th Birthday Celebration in Montauk on July 13.

Cover Girl

Nina Dobrev and DuJour Media's Jason Binn celebrate DuJour's summer cover star Nina Dobrev at Gospel
Nina Dobrev.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for DuJour Media

Nina Dobrev looks happy to be DuJour's summer cover star as she celebrates with DuJour Media's Jason Binn on July 13 in N.Y.C.

On Air

Mark Duplass and Sterling K. Brown visit SiriusXM Studios
Mark Duplass and Sterling K. Brown.

Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Biosphere costars Mark Duplass and Sterling K. Brown stop by SiriusXM Studios on July 13 in New York City.

Red Hot

Florence Pugh the UK premiere of 'Oppenheimer' at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, London.
Florence Pugh.

Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com

Florence Pugh stuns in an open-back gown paired with a fiery hairdo at the U.K. premiere of Oppenheimer at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on July 13.

Stylish Pair

Rita Ora and Emily Ratajkowski attend the British Vogue x Self Portrait Summer Party at Chiltern Firehouse on July 13, 2023 in London, England
Rita Ora and Emily Ratajkowski.

Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty

Rita Ora and Emily Ratajkowski pose together at the British Vogue x Self Portrait Summer Party at Chiltern Firehouse in London on July 13.

Dapper Look

Josh Hartnett attends the "Oppenheimer" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 13, 2023 in London
Josh Hartnett.

Joe Maher/WireImage

Josh Hartnett wears cool shades of blue while at the U.K. premiere of Oppenheimer at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 13 in London.

After Hours

Alicia Keys arrives at her after party held at The 1 Hotel Brooklyn on July 12, 2023 in New York City
Alicia Keys.

Adrian Edwards/GC Images

Alicia Keys flashes a smile as she arrives at her after party at The 1 Hotel Brooklyn on July 12 following her concert at Barclays Center.

By the Sea

Zac Efron on vacation in Saint-Tropez, France on July 12, 2023. Photo by AABACAPRESS.COM
Zac Efron.

AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Zac Efron is seen soaking up the sun while on vacation in Saint-Tropez, France on July 12.

Leading Man

Matt Damon at BBC Radio 2 promoting new movie 'Oppenheimer' on July 13, 2023 in London, England
Matt Damon.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Matt Damon appears to be in good spirits as he stops by BBC Radio 2 in London on July 13.

Good Night

Shakira attends the British Vogue x Self Portrait Summer Party at Chiltern Firehouse on July 13, 2023 in London, England
Shakira.

Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty

Shakira showcases some statement accessories at the British Vogue x Self Portrait Summer Party at Chiltern Firehouse in London on July 13.

New York Minute

Ashley Graham is seen outside ABC Studios on July 13, 2023 in New York City
Ashley Graham.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Ashley Graham wears a bright green ensemble as she stops by ABC Studios in New York City on July 13.

On the Mic

T-Pain performs at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York CIty Tuesday night as part of his 'Escape From Wiscansin: The Invasion' Tour.
T-Pain.

John Krug, @krug.visuals

T-Pain takes the stage at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City as part of his Escape From Wiscansin: The Invasion Tour on July 11.

On the Move

Anna Delvey Heads To An Immigration Appointment In Style in NYC Lower East Side, NY
Anna Delvey.

Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com

Anna Delvey steps out in New York City as she heads to an immigration appointment on July 13.

Hands In!

America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig attend a photocall for "Barbie" at the London Eye
America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig.

David M. Benett/Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage

America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig are all smiles at a photocall for Barbie at the London Eye on July 12.

Pool Day

EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Madix slips into a neon green bikini on her way to a pool party after being nominated for an Emmy in Los Angeles
Ariana Madix.

TheImageDirect.com

Ariana Madix heads to the pool in a lime green bikini in Los Angeles on July 12.

Big Smile

Damar Hamlin at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Damar Hamlin.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Damar Hamlin strikes a fun pose while on the ESPYs red carpet on July 12. During the ceremony, held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, the NFL star honored the first responders who helped save his life after his cardiac arrest in January.

To a Tee

Miles Teller reacts after he hits his tee on the 2nd hole prior to the 2023 American Century Championship
Miles Teller.

Isaiah Vazquez/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images

Miles Teller participates in the 2023 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada on July 12.

In the Bag

Mia Regan and Elle Fanning attend the Longchamp x Toiletpaper Pop Revolution launch party
Mia Regan and Elle Fanning.

Dave Benett/Getty Images for Longchamp

Mia Regan and Elle Fanning sport colorful handbags at the Longchamp x Toiletpaper Pop Revolution launch party on July 12 in London.

Center Stage

Lil Wayne performs onstage during The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre
Lil Wayne.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lil Wayne wears a Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation sweatshirt as he takes the stage at the 2023 ESPY Awards on July 12.

Ladies Night

Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Andy Cohen, Jessel Taank, Jenna Lyons and Brynn Whitfield 'The Real Housewives of New York City' TV series season 14 premiere
Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Andy Cohen, Jessel Taank, Jenna Lyons and Brynn Whitfield.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

The cast of The Real Housewives of New York City pose with Andy Cohen at the season 14 premiere of the show in New York City on July 12.

All Dressed Up

Tiffany Haddish attends The 2023 ESPY Awards
Tiffany Haddish.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish flashes a smile from her seat at the 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on July 12.

Sparkle and Shine

Alexandra Daddario TAG Heuer Celebrates the Grand Opening of their New Boutique on 5th Avenue
Alexandra Daddario.

Madison McGaw/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Alexandra Daddario stuns in a sequined dress at the grand opening of the new TAG Heuer boutique on 5th Avenue in New York City on July 12.

Having a Ball

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy pose in the evian VIP Suite At Wimbledon 2023
Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy.

Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy have some fun in the Evian VIP Suite at Wimbledon on July 12 in London.

Milestone Moment

Ringo Starr, Sheila E. and H.E.R. at the star ceremony where Sheila E. is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Ringo Starr, Sheila E. and H.E.R.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Ringo Starr, Sheila E. and H.E.R. pose together at Sheila E.'s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on July 12.

For a Good Cause

Sally Wood and Ronnie Wood are seen at the launch of the Tusk Gorilla Trail at Covent Garden on July 13, 2023 in London
Sally Wood and Ronnie Wood.

John Phillips/Getty Images

Sally Wood and Ronnie Wood pose together at the launch of the Tusk Gorilla Trail at Covent Garden in London on July 13.

On the Soundtrack

Dua Lipa attend the European Premiere of Barbie at Cineworld Leicester Square in London
Dua Lipa.

SplashNews.com

Looking glamorous in her colorful Versace number, Dua Lipa waves to onlookers at the European premiere of Barbie on July 12 at Cineworld Leicester Square in London.

Explosive Energy

Robert Downey Jr attends a photocall for "Oppenheimer" in Trafalgar Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England.
Robert Downey Jr.

David M. Benett/Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage

Oppenheimer star Robert Downey Jr. strikes a fiery pose at the Christopher Nolan film's premiere in London on July 12.

Color on the Carpet

Ryan Gosling attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England
Ryan Gosling.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Ryan Gosling embraces his "Kenergy" in a pastel teal suit at the London premiere of Barbie on July 12.

Out & About

Rita Ora is seen at Bauer Radio in London. The British singer and actress carried a Miu Miu bag and wore a green bomber jacket, crop top, black skirt, cowboy boots.
Rita Ora.

TheImageDirect.com

Rita Ora struts down the streets of London while visiting Bauer Radio on July 12.

Teeing Up

Brody Jenner at the Sports Illustrated Presents
Brody Jenner.

Courtesy of Startraks Photo / Michael Simon

Brody Jenner hits the green at Sports Illustrated's Golf Classic on July 10 at the Angeles National Golf Club in L.A.

Stateside Star

David Beckham of Inter Miami CF looks on during a training session at DRV PNK Stadium on July 12, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
David Beckham.

Megan Briggs/Getty

Inter Miami CF co-owner David Beckham pops by the soccer team's training session in Fort Lauderdale on July 12.

