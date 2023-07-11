01 of 80 Summer Fun Andy Cohen. Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com Andy Cohen flashes a smile while out and about in The Hamptons, New York, on July 10.

02 of 80 Side by Side Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble. Tomas Herold / BACKGRID Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner attend Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda fashion show in Puglia, Italy, on July 9.

03 of 80 City Chic Kim Cattrall. SplashNews.com Kim Cattrall sports an all-blue ensemble as she steps out in New York City on July 10.

04 of 80 Across the Pond 50 Cent. Joseph Okpako/WireImage 50 Cent takes the stage during day three of Wireless Festival 2023 at Finsbury Park in London on July 9.

05 of 80 Barbie Girl Sofia Sanchez. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Actress Sofia Sanchez emulates the first Barbie with Down Syndrome — which was released earlier this year — wearing the same dress and necklace seen on the doll while attending the Barbie premiere at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9 in L.A.

06 of 80 Checked Off Lucy Hale. TheImageDirect.com Dressed in a blue and red checkered outfit, Lucy Hale is spotted in New York City on July 10.

07 of 80 Lights, Camera Christine Quinn. SplashNews.com Christine Quinn wears a sheer floral look as she appears to film a project in Paris on July 8.

08 of 80 Off to the Races Florence Pugh. Mario Renzi - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images Florence Pugh sports her buzzed, pink do as she waves the checkered flag at the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit in Northampton, England, on July 9.

09 of 80 Center Stage Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye. Samir Hussein/WireImage Wearing a silver face covering and multi-layered ensemble, The Weeknd takes the stage at London Stadium during his After Hours til Dawn Tour on July 7 in London.

10 of 80 Date Night Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick. Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick step out for the Bay Street 2023 Gala Honorees on July 8 at the Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor, New York.

11 of 80 Game Time JoJo Siwa. Cheyenne Boone/MLB Photos via Getty Images JoJo Siwa is all smiles following the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game presented by Corona at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on July 8.

12 of 80 Sideline Cheers Emma Corrin. Karwai Tang/WireImage Spotted in the star-studded crowd, Emma Corrin shows their excitement during day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 9.

13 of 80 By the Beach Talia Balsam and John Slattery. Neil Rasmus/BFA.com Talia Balsam and John Slattery attend a screening of Maggie Moore(s) hosted by Air Mail and The Cinema Society in The Hamptons, New York, on July 7.

14 of 80 Front Man Matty Healy. Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns Matty Healy takes the stage with his band, The 1975, as they headline the third day of the TRNSMT Festival 2023 at Glasgow Green in Scotland on July 9.

15 of 80 Cheers! Nick Cannon. Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock Nick Cannon holds a brightly colored drink while hosting the grand opening of the Wild'N Out Sports Bar and Arcade in Miami Beach on July 8.

16 of 80 Family Time Onyx Solace Morissette-Treadway, Alanis Morissette, Paul Gordon and Katey Sagal. Bruce Glikas/WireImage Alanis Morissette poses alongside one of her children, Paul Gordon and Katey Sagal backstage at Gordon's new musical, The Gospel According to Heather, at Theatre 555 in New York City on July 9.

17 of 80 Paws Up Bernadette Peters and Randy Rainbow. Rick Edwards Bernadette Peters and Randy Rainbow are joined by some four-legged friends at the 25th Annual Broadway Barks at Shubert Alley in N.Y.C. on July 8.

18 of 80 Backstage Pals Melissa McCarthy and DeMarius R. Copes. Bruce Glikas/WireImage Melissa McCarthy and DeMarius R. Copes pose together backstage at Some Like It Hot! at The Shubert Theatre in New York City on July 9.

19 of 80 Pedal to the Medal Brett Oppenheim and Jason Oppenheim. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Brett Oppenheim and Jason Oppenheim pose together at the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit in Northampton, England, on July 9.

20 of 80 Rock Star Status Mike Gray / Avalon Johnny Depp performs with the Hollywood Vampires at the Manchester Arena, in Manchester, England, on July 8.

21 of 80 Queen Bey Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood Beyoncé performs onstage during the Renaissance World Tour at Rogers Centre on July 8 in Toronto, Canada.

22 of 80 Glitter Gal Dave Benett/Getty for Hilton Garden Inn Silverstone Paris Hilton enjoys the Silverstone Circuit track views from the Hilton Garden Inn Silverstone rooftop at the hotel's opening party on the eve of the British Grand Prix on July 8 in Towcester, England.

23 of 80 Dinner Time The Image Direct Shakira is spotted enjoying a night out at the Chiltern Firehouse in London on July 7.

24 of 80 Pitt Stop Splash News Brad Pitt is seen arriving at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone as fictional formula one driver Sonny Hayes for the new Apple movie Apex on July 9 in Towcester, England.

25 of 80 Hitting the Stage John Shearer/TAS23/Getty for TAS Rights Management Taylor Swift performs onstage for night one of her Eras Tour stop at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 7 in Kansas City, Missouri.

26 of 80 Music Man Andrew Chin/Getty Snoop Dogg kicks off his High School Reunion Tour at Rogers Arena on July 7 in Vancouver, Canada.

27 of 80 Lovebirds Marc Piasecki/Getty Billy Crudup and new wife Naomi Watts attend the Cinéma Paradiso Louvre 2023 - Day Two at Louvre on July 7 in Paris.

28 of 80 Starr Status Kevin Winter/Getty Ringo Starr attends Ringo's Annual Peace & Love Birthday Celebration on July 7 in Beverly Hills, in celebration of his 83rd birthday.

29 of 80 Poker Face Denise Truscello/Getty for Caesars Entertainment Guy Fieri poses with the 2023 World Series of Poker main event bracelet and stack of cash at Horseshoe Las Vegas on July 7 in Nevada.

30 of 80 Fan Behavior Tom Hiddleston. Karwai Tang/WireImage Cheering from the stands, Tom Hiddleston watches day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championship at London's All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 7.

31 of 80 Hitmaker Overseas Ice Spice. Vianney Le Caer/Shutterstock Ice Spice's fiery locks glow during her July 7 performance on day one of London's Wireless Festival.

32 of 80 All Doll Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie. Hector Vivas/Getty Margot Robbie rocks a funky mod-patterned dress while posing with Ryan Gosling at a photo call for their Barbie movie in Mexico City on July 7.

33 of 80 Warm Wardrobe Rita Ora. Rita Ora enjoys the summer weather in London wearing striped biker shorts and a crop top on July 5.

34 of 80 From Dinner to Disco Cardi B. SplashNews.com Looking fit and fun in a form-fitting green dress, Cardi B hops from Victoria restaurant to Boum Boum nightclub in Paris on July 7.



35 of 80 Musical Interlude Camila Cabello. SplashNews.com Taking some me-time with her headphones in, Camila Cabello strolls through Paris in an oversized blazer and sunglasses on July 7.

36 of 80 Piano Man Billy Joel. Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstoc Billy Joel wears all black on day eight of London's BST Hyde Park concert series on July 7.



37 of 80 Summer Style Naomi Watts. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Naomi Watts looks poised at Paris Fashion Week on July 6 for the Fendi Haute Couture show.

38 of 80 In the Air Florence and The Machine. Joshua Mellin Florence Welch performs with her signature ethereal spirit at Bilbao BBK Live festival in Spain on June 6.

39 of 80 Game Play Andrew Garfield. David Sprague / Universal Studios Hollywood Andrew Garfield stops by Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood on July 6.

40 of 80 Get the Shot Yungblud. Josh Meitz for Summerfest Yungblud captures some footage while performing at the 2023 Summerfest music festival on July 6 in Milwaukee.



41 of 80 Come On, Barbie! Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie. Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie bring color south of the border as their Barbie press tour continues in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico, on July 6.

42 of 80 Meet & Greet Kesha. FILMDIGITSL//MEGA Kesha shares in her fans' excitement at Fingerprints music store in Long Beach, California, when she stops in to sign copies of her new album Gag Order on July 5.



43 of 80 Diving In Jared Leto. GTres / SplashNews.com Jared Leto suits up to explore the Mediterranean seaside while vacationing in Ibiza, Spain, on July 6.

44 of 80 City Sleek Gigi Hadid. Santi / SplashNews.com Gigi Hadid accessorizes with chunky gold jewelry on a night out in New York City on July 6.

45 of 80 In the Limelight Cardi B. Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Cardi B wraps herself in a structural plush green coat to match her glittery dress at the Gaurav Gupta Haute Couture show in Paris on July 6.

46 of 80 Shades On Hayley Atwell. Neil Mockford/GC Images Hayley Atwell smiles and waves upon arrival at BBC Radio 2 Studios in London on July 7.

47 of 80 Boss Abroad Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt. Matthew Baker/Getty Images Bruce Springsteen shares the mic with one of his E Street bandmates Steven Van Zandt during their London performance at BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 on July 6.

48 of 80 America in Mexico America Ferrera. Hector Vivas/Getty Images In a strikingly non-pink ensemble, America Ferrera poses with some colorful fans as the Barbie movie press tour stops in Mexico on July 6.



49 of 80 Big Scoop Samuel L. Jackson, Magic Johnson. TheImageDirect.com On July 5, Magic Johnson and Samuel L. Jackson treat themselves to ice cream during their vacation together in Saint-Tropez, France.

50 of 80 Shining Moment Cardi B. JM HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock Once again, Cardi B makes a fun and flashy statement with her Paris Fashion Week wardrobe at the Fendi Fall/Window show on July 6.

51 of 80 Party Person exclusiveaccess.net Missy Elliott celebrates her 52nd birthday at ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans with a star-studded party sponsored by Crown Royal Golden Apple whiskey.



52 of 80 'I Do' on Location Jenna Ortega. Click News / Dean / SplashNews.com Jenna Ortega dons a lilac gown to film her character's wedding scenes for Beetlejuice 2 in Hertfordshire, England. The young star will play the daughter of Winona Ryder's character, Lydia Deetz, in Tim Burton's upcoming sequel.



53 of 80 Here to Cheer Kate Middleton, Prince William. Chris Jackson/Getty Kate Middleton supports Prince William at the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 in Windsor, England, on July 6.

54 of 80 Fashion's Frontline Haruna Kawaguchi, Lily James, Zita d'Hauteville, Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Shakira. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Wearing varying colors and cuts of couture, Haruna Kawaguchi, Lily James, Zita d'Hauteville, Cardi B, Camila Cabello and Shakira sit front row at Fendi's Paris Fashion Week show on July 6.

55 of 80 With the Band Spice Girls Tribute Wannabes. Jimmy Smith/TheActivity.org Jeff Timmons hangs out with the Spice Girls tribute group, Spice Wannabe, during their premiere celebration at Las Vegas' Excalibur hotel and casino on July 5.

56 of 80 Off the Runway Shakira. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Shakira keeps it classy in black and white at the Fendi Haute Couture show in Paris on July 6.

57 of 80 On Set & Across the Pond Motorsport Images / SplashNews.com Brad Pitt rocks reflective frames in Silverstone, U.K. while filming his new Formula 1 movie on July 6.



58 of 80 High Fashion Kaia Gerber. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Kaia Gerber wears a collared mini dress to the Valentino Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week on July 5.

59 of 80 Dressed to Impress Ariana Madix. TheImageDirect.com Looking summertime chic in a rose-colored dress, Ariana Madix heads out to a business lunch in L.A. on July 5.



60 of 80 Sunny Day The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID Jeremy Allen White steps out for groceries in a matching baseball cap and shirt on the 4th of July in L.A.

61 of 80 Taking the Stage Chris Martin. Ole Jensen/Getty Images Chris Martin brings high energy to Copenhagen during his July 5 performance at Parken Stadium.

62 of 80 Jamming Out Johnny Depp. Graham Finney/INSTARimages Johnny Depp performs with his supergroup Hollywood Vampires – which he formed with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry – at the Open Air Theatre in Scarborough, U.K., on July 5.

63 of 80 Anniversary Event Dakota Johnson, Lucien Laviscount. Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images for Martini Dakota Johnson and Lucien Laviscount arrive in sleek style at the 160th anniversary party for the vermouth brand Martini at Dazi Milano restaurant on July 5.

64 of 80 'Thanks for Everything' Austin Butler. SIENA PARIS / SplashNews.com Austin Butler signs a dinner plate with gratitude at Siena Paris restaurant on July 5.

65 of 80 Over the Shoulder Florence Pugh. Jacopo Raule/Getty Florence Pugh looks dreamy in a sheer periwinkle gown while attending the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show on July 5 during Paris Fashion Week.

66 of 80 Up Close & Personal Cardi B, Offset. Julien Lienard/Getty Cardi B and Offset share a steamy, stylish moment at Balenciaga in Paris on July 5.

67 of 80 Eyes Glued David Beckham. Karwai Tang/WireImage David Beckham witnesses Wimbledon action on day three of the tennis championship tournament in London.

68 of 80 Spelling It Out Camila Cabello, Shakira. David Fisher/Shutterstock Shakira's dress sends a straightforward message at Viktor and Rolf's Paris Fashion Week show on July 5, where she sits next to fellow front-row attendee Camila Cabello.

69 of 80 SPF on Hand Thom Filicia. Florida Squeezed Queer Eye design expert Thom Filicia keeps himself covered under the Sag Harbor sun with Florida Squeezed sunscreen over 4th of July weekend.



70 of 80 Front Row Glow Alicia Silverstone. David Fisher/Shutterstock Alicia Silverstone brings big color to the Elie Saab's Paris Fashion Week show on July 5.

71 of 80 Doubles Partner Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry. Karwai Tang/WireImage In the midst of Wimbledon gameplay on July 5, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry lean in for a sweet kiss in the stands.

72 of 80 Tied on the Side Heidi Klum. Lucia Sabatelli/action press / BACKGRID Heidi Klum makes a statement in an asymmetrical, color-blocked gown at Jean Paul Gaultier on July 5.

73 of 80 Side by Side Joey King, Lana Condor. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty In contrasting yet equally glamorous looks, Joey King and Lana Condor sit together at the Elie Saab Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week on July 5.



74 of 80 Hanging in the Hamptons Jojo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers. Madison Fender/BFA.com JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers celebrate her beverage brand, Saint Spritz, with a party at Bounce Beach Montauk.



75 of 80 On the Mic Le Tigre. Ben Trivett Looking bright and bold in a colorful ensemble, Le Tigre takes the stage at Mosswood Meltdown music festival on July 1 in Oakland, California.

76 of 80 American Girl Demi Lovato. MEGA Demi Lovato celebrates the 4th of July as the headliner for Philadelphia's Wawa Welcome America concert.

77 of 80 Party Favors Cardi B. Best Image / BACKGRID Cardi B spends her 4th of July abroad in Paris, where she attends an event for Messika jewelry.



78 of 80 Firing Off Bebe Rexha. Scott Gries/NBC via Getty Images Looking like a burst of patriotic color, Bebe Rexha sparkles in red, white and blue while performing at Macy's annual 4th of July Fireworks show in N.Y.C.

79 of 80 Sip & Sign Camila Cabello. SIENA Paris / SplashNews.com Looking oh-so European with sunglasses and a glass of wine, Camila Cabello poses with her autographed dinner plate at Siena restaurant in Paris.