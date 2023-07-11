Andy Cohen Steps Out in The Hamptons, Plus Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble in Italy, Kim Cattrall and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on July 11, 2023 06:00AM EDT
01 of 80

Summer Fun

Andy Cohen is all smiles while doing some shopping in The Hamptons, New York.
Andy Cohen.

Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com

Andy Cohen flashes a smile while out and about in The Hamptons, New York, on July 10.

02 of 80

Side by Side

Kim Kardashian puts on a stunning display on the first night of Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda festivities in Puglia, Italy
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble.

Tomas Herold / BACKGRID

Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner attend Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda fashion show in Puglia, Italy, on July 9.

03 of 80

City Chic

Kim Cattrall wears denim and carries a personal monogrammed leather handbag while out in New York City.
Kim Cattrall.

SplashNews.com

Kim Cattrall sports an all-blue ensemble as she steps out in New York City on July 10.

04 of 80

Across the Pond

50 Cent performs during day three of Wireless Festival 2023 at Finsbury Park on July 09, 2023
50 Cent.

Joseph Okpako/WireImage

50 Cent takes the stage during day three of Wireless Festival 2023 at Finsbury Park in London on July 9.

05 of 80

Barbie Girl

Sofia Sanchez at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Sofia Sanchez.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

Actress Sofia Sanchez emulates the first Barbie with Down Syndrome — which was released earlier this year — wearing the same dress and necklace seen on the doll while attending the Barbie premiere at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9 in L.A.

06 of 80

Checked Off

Lucy Hale is pictured stepping out in New York City
Lucy Hale.

TheImageDirect.com

Dressed in a blue and red checkered outfit, Lucy Hale is spotted in New York City on July 10.

07 of 80

Lights, Camera

Christine Quinn appears to be filming a tv show in Paris
Christine Quinn.

SplashNews.com

Christine Quinn wears a sheer floral look as she appears to film a project in Paris on July 8.

08 of 80

Off to the Races

Florence Pugh waves the chequered flag during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit
Florence Pugh.

Mario Renzi - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Florence Pugh sports her buzzed, pink do as she waves the checkered flag at the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit in Northampton, England, on July 9.

09 of 80

Center Stage

Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye performs live at the London Stadium as part of his After Hours til Dawn Tour
Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Wearing a silver face covering and multi-layered ensemble, The Weeknd takes the stage at London Stadium during his After Hours til Dawn Tour on July 7 in London.

10 of 80

Date Night

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are seen arriving at the Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor Hamptons for the Bay Street 2023 Gala Honorees
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick.

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick step out for the Bay Street 2023 Gala Honorees on July 8 at the Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor, New York.

11 of 80

Game Time

JoJo Siwa #2 of Team Finch looks on after the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game presented by Corona at T-Mobile Park
JoJo Siwa.

Cheyenne Boone/MLB Photos via Getty Images

JoJo Siwa is all smiles following the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game presented by Corona at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on July 8.

12 of 80

Sideline Cheers

Emma Corrin reacts as she attends day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships
Emma Corrin.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Spotted in the star-studded crowd, Emma Corrin shows their excitement during day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 9.

13 of 80

By the Beach

Talia Balsam, John Slattery Brunello Cucinelli, Air Mail and The Cinema Society host a Hamptons screening of Maggie Moore
Talia Balsam and John Slattery.

Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Talia Balsam and John Slattery attend a screening of Maggie Moore(s) hosted by Air Mail and The Cinema Society in The Hamptons, New York, on July 7.

14 of 80

Front Man

Matty Healy of The 1975 headlines the third day of the TRNSMT Festival 2023 at Glasgow Green
Matty Healy.

Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

Matty Healy takes the stage with his band, The 1975, as they headline the third day of the TRNSMT Festival 2023 at Glasgow Green in Scotland on July 9.

15 of 80

Cheers!

Nick Cannon hosts Wild'N Out Sports Bar and Arcade Grand Opening
Nick Cannon.

Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

Nick Cannon holds a brightly colored drink while hosting the grand opening of the Wild'N Out Sports Bar and Arcade in Miami Beach on July 8.

16 of 80

Family Time

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) (L-R) Onyx Solace Morissette-Treadway, Alanis Morissette, Paul Gordon and Katey Sagal pose backstage at Paul Gordon's new musical "The Gospel According to Heather" at Theatre 555
Onyx Solace Morissette-Treadway, Alanis Morissette, Paul Gordon and Katey Sagal.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Alanis Morissette poses alongside one of her children, Paul Gordon and Katey Sagal backstage at Gordon's new musical, The Gospel According to Heather, at Theatre 555 in New York City on July 9.

17 of 80

Paws Up

Randy Rainbow and Bernadette Peters attend the 25th Annual Broadway Barks at Shubert Alley on July 08, 2023 in New York City
Bernadette Peters and Randy Rainbow.

Rick Edwards

Bernadette Peters and Randy Rainbow are joined by some four-legged friends at the 25th Annual Broadway Barks at Shubert Alley in N.Y.C. on July 8.

18 of 80

Backstage Pals

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Melissa McCarthy and DeMarius R. Copes pose backstage at the hit musical "Some Like it Hot!" on Broadway
Melissa McCarthy and DeMarius R. Copes.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Melissa McCarthy and DeMarius R. Copes pose together backstage at Some Like It Hot! at The Shubert Theatre in New York City on July 9.

19 of 80

Pedal to the Medal

Brett Oppenheim and Jason Oppenheim walk on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain
Brett Oppenheim and Jason Oppenheim.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Brett Oppenheim and Jason Oppenheim pose together at the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit in Northampton, England, on July 9.

20 of 80

Rock Star Status

Johnny Depp

Mike Gray / Avalon

Johnny Depp performs with the Hollywood Vampires at the Manchester Arena, in Manchester, England, on July 8.

21 of 80

Queen Bey

Beyonce

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Beyoncé performs onstage during the Renaissance World Tour at Rogers Centre on July 8 in Toronto, Canada.

22 of 80

Glitter Gal

Paris Hilton

Dave Benett/Getty for Hilton Garden Inn Silverstone

Paris Hilton enjoys the Silverstone Circuit track views from the Hilton Garden Inn Silverstone rooftop at the hotel's opening party on the eve of the British Grand Prix on July 8 in Towcester, England. 

23 of 80

Dinner Time

Shakira

The Image Direct

Shakira is spotted enjoying a night out at the Chiltern Firehouse in London on July 7.

24 of 80

Pitt Stop

Brad Pitt

Splash News

Brad Pitt is seen arriving at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone as fictional formula one driver Sonny Hayes for the new Apple movie Apex on July 9 in Towcester, England.

25 of 80

Hitting the Stage

Taylor Swift

John Shearer/TAS23/Getty for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift performs onstage for night one of her Eras Tour stop at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 7 in Kansas City, Missouri.

26 of 80

Music Man

Snoop Dogg

Andrew Chin/Getty 

Snoop Dogg kicks off his High School Reunion Tour at Rogers Arena on July 7 in Vancouver, Canada.

27 of 80

Lovebirds

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts

 Marc Piasecki/Getty

Billy Crudup and new wife Naomi Watts attend the Cinéma Paradiso Louvre 2023 - Day Two at Louvre on July 7 in Paris.

28 of 80

Starr Status

Ringo Starr

Kevin Winter/Getty

Ringo Starr attends Ringo's Annual Peace & Love Birthday Celebration on July 7 in Beverly Hills, in celebration of his 83rd birthday.

29 of 80

Poker Face

Guy Fieri

Denise Truscello/Getty for Caesars Entertainment

Guy Fieri poses with the 2023 World Series of Poker main event bracelet and stack of cash at Horseshoe Las Vegas on July 7 in Nevada. 

30 of 80

Fan Behavior

Tom Hiddleston attends day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 07, 2023 in London, England
Tom Hiddleston.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Cheering from the stands, Tom Hiddleston watches day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championship at London's All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 7.

31 of 80

Hitmaker Overseas

Ice Spice Wireless Festival, Day 1, Finsbury Park, London, UK
Ice Spice.

Vianney Le Caer/Shutterstock

Ice Spice's fiery locks glow during her July 7 performance on day one of London's Wireless Festival.

32 of 80

All Doll

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie pose during the photocall for the film 'Barbie' at Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City on July 07, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico
Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie.

Hector Vivas/Getty

Margot Robbie rocks a funky mod-patterned dress while posing with Ryan Gosling at a photo call for their Barbie movie in Mexico City on July 7.

33 of 80

Warm Wardrobe

Rita Ora is seen in Notting Hill, leaving the iconic Trellick Tower building, having done a photoshoot inside
Rita Ora.

Rita Ora enjoys the summer weather in London wearing striped biker shorts and a crop top on July 5.

34 of 80

From Dinner to Disco

Cardi B leaving the "Victoria" restaurant in Paris and going to club at Boum boum Paris Wearing an Area Dress And A Balenciaga Bag
Cardi B.

SplashNews.com

Looking fit and fun in a form-fitting green dress, Cardi B hops from Victoria restaurant to Boum Boum nightclub in Paris on July 7.

35 of 80

Musical Interlude

Camila Cabello listening to music while she was strolling in Paris. She was also wearing Dsquared2 sunglasses and Adidas shoes
Camila Cabello.

SplashNews.com

Taking some me-time with her headphones in, Camila Cabello strolls through Paris in an oversized blazer and sunglasses on July 7.

36 of 80

Piano Man

Billy Joel performs on stage on Day 8 of American Express Presents BST Hyde Park on July 7, 2023 in London, United, Kingdom
Billy Joel.

Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstoc

Billy Joel wears all black on day eight of London's BST Hyde Park concert series on July 7.

37 of 80

Summer Style

Naomi Watts attends the Fendi Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2023 in Paris, France
Naomi Watts.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Naomi Watts looks poised at Paris Fashion Week on July 6 for the Fendi Haute Couture show.

38 of 80

In the Air

Florence and The Machine at Bilbao BBK LIve 2023
Florence and The Machine.

Joshua Mellin

Florence Welch performs with her signature ethereal spirit at Bilbao BBK Live festival in Spain on June 6.

39 of 80

Game Play

Andrew Garfield visits Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood July 6, 2023
Andrew Garfield.

David Sprague / Universal Studios Hollywood

Andrew Garfield stops by Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood on July 6.

40 of 80

Get the Shot

Yungblud performs at the 2023 Summerfest music festival on July 6, 2023 in Milwaukee, WI.
Yungblud.

Josh Meitz for Summerfest

Yungblud captures some footage while performing at the 2023 Summerfest music festival on July 6 in Milwaukee.

41 of 80

Come On, Barbie!

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie pose for a photo during the pink carpet for 'Barbie' movie premiere, at Plaza Parque Toreo
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie.

Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie bring color south of the border as their Barbie press tour continues in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico, on July 6.

42 of 80

Meet & Greet

Kesha poses for photos with her crazed fans as she arrives at Fingerprints music to sign copies of her new CD
Kesha.

FILMDIGITSL//MEGA

Kesha shares in her fans' excitement at Fingerprints music store in Long Beach, California, when she stops in to sign copies of her new album Gag Order on July 5.

43 of 80

Diving In

EXCLUSIVE: Jared Leto And Steve Aoki Enjoy Together In Ibiza
Jared Leto.

GTres / SplashNews.com

Jared Leto suits up to explore the Mediterranean seaside while vacationing in Ibiza, Spain, on July 6.

44 of 80

City Sleek

Gigi Hadid spotted out and about in New York City
Gigi Hadid.

Santi / SplashNews.com

Gigi Hadid accessorizes with chunky gold jewelry on a night out in New York City on July 6.

45 of 80

In the Limelight

Cardi B attends the Gaurav Gupta Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week
Cardi B.

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Cardi B wraps herself in a structural plush green coat to match her glittery dress at the Gaurav Gupta Haute Couture show in Paris on July 6.

46 of 80

Shades On

Hayley Atwell is seen at BBC Radio 2 Studios
Hayley Atwell.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Hayley Atwell smiles and waves upon arrival at BBC Radio 2 Studios in London on July 7.

47 of 80

Boss Abroad

Bruce Springsteen (L) and Steven Van Zandt of the E Street Band perform at BST Hyde Park Festival 2023
Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt.

Matthew Baker/Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen shares the mic with one of his E Street bandmates Steven Van Zandt during their London performance at BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 on July 6.

48 of 80

America in Mexico

America Ferrera takes a picture with fans during the pink carpet for 'Barbie' at Plaza Parque Toreo
America Ferrera.

Hector Vivas/Getty Images

In a strikingly non-pink ensemble, America Ferrera poses with some colorful fans as the Barbie movie press tour stops in Mexico on July 6.

49 of 80

Big Scoop

Samuel L. Jackson and Magic Johnson are seen enjoying an ice cream in Saint-Tropez, France. The NBA Los Angeles Lakers legend and the prolific actor were seen boarding a water taxi to a mega yacht.
Samuel L. Jackson, Magic Johnson.

TheImageDirect.com

On July 5, Magic Johnson and Samuel L. Jackson treat themselves to ice cream during their vacation together in Saint-Tropez, France.

50 of 80

Shining Moment

Cardi B. Fendi show, Arrivals, Fall Winter 2024, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 06 Jul 2023
Cardi B.

JM HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock

Once again, Cardi B makes a fun and flashy statement with her Paris Fashion Week wardrobe at the Fendi Fall/Window show on July 6.

51 of 80

Party Person

Missy Elliot birthday Crown Royal Golden Apple sponsored

exclusiveaccess.net

Missy Elliott celebrates her 52nd birthday at ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans with a star-studded party sponsored by Crown Royal Golden Apple whiskey.

52 of 80

'I Do' on Location

Beetlejuice 2 - filming wedding scenes in Hertfordshire, England. Jenna Ortega who plays the daughter of of Lydia Deetz
Jenna Ortega.

Click News / Dean / SplashNews.com

Jenna Ortega dons a lilac gown to film her character's wedding scenes for Beetlejuice 2 in Hertfordshire, England. The young star will play the daughter of Winona Ryder's character, Lydia Deetz, in Tim Burton's upcoming sequel.

53 of 80

Here to Cheer

Catherine, Princess of Wales after the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club during the Outsourcing Inc. Royal Polo Cup at Guards Polo Club, Flemish Farm on July 06, 2023
Kate Middleton, Prince William.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate Middleton supports Prince William at the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 in Windsor, England, on July 6.

54 of 80

Fashion's Frontline

Haruna Kawaguchi, Lily James, Zita d'Hauteville, Cardi B, Camila Cabello and Shakira attend the Fendi Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show at Palais Brogniart on July 06, 2023 in Paris,
Haruna Kawaguchi, Lily James, Zita d'Hauteville, Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Shakira.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Wearing varying colors and cuts of couture, Haruna Kawaguchi, Lily James, Zita d'Hauteville, Cardi B, Camila Cabello and Shakira sit front row at Fendi's Paris Fashion Week show on July 6.

55 of 80

With the Band

SPICE WANNABEÂ THE SPICE GIRLS TRIBUTEÂ SPICES UP LAS VEGAS WITH PREMIERE CELEBRATION AT EXCALIBUR JULY 5, 2023
Spice Girls Tribute Wannabes.

Jimmy Smith/TheActivity.org

Jeff Timmons hangs out with the Spice Girls tribute group, Spice Wannabe, during their premiere celebration at Las Vegas' Excalibur hotel and casino on July 5.

56 of 80

Off the Runway

Shakira attends the Fendi Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2023 in Paris, France
Shakira.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Shakira keeps it classy in black and white at the Fendi Haute Couture show in Paris on July 6.

57 of 80

On Set & Across the Pond

Brad Pitt Spotted At Silverstone As Filming For His New F1 Movie Begins at Silverstone Circuit

Motorsport Images / SplashNews.com

Brad Pitt rocks reflective frames in Silverstone, U.K. while filming his new Formula 1 movie on July 6.

58 of 80

High Fashion

Kaia Gerber leaves the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week
Kaia Gerber.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Kaia Gerber wears a collared mini dress to the Valentino Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week on July 5.

59 of 80

Dressed to Impress

EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Madix and Derek Hough share a hug while meeting up in Los Angeles
Ariana Madix.

TheImageDirect.com

Looking summertime chic in a rose-colored dress, Ariana Madix heads out to a business lunch in L.A. on July 5.

60 of 80

Sunny Day

*EXCLUSIVE* - Jeremy Allen White is pictured on the Fourth of July leaving Gelson's Market

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Jeremy Allen White steps out for groceries in a matching baseball cap and shirt on the 4th of July in L.A.

61 of 80

Taking the Stage

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs live on stage at Parken Stadium
Chris Martin.

Ole Jensen/Getty Images

Chris Martin brings high energy to Copenhagen during his July 5 performance at Parken Stadium.

62 of 80

Jamming Out

Hollywood Vampires perform live at Open Air Theatre in Scarborough
Johnny Depp.

Graham Finney/INSTARimages

Johnny Depp performs with his supergroup Hollywood Vampires – which he formed with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry – at the Open Air Theatre in Scarborough, U.K., on July 5.

63 of 80

Anniversary Event

Dakota Johnson and Lucien Laviscount were spotted arriving at the MARTINI 160th celebration at Dazi Milan
Dakota Johnson, Lucien Laviscount.

Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images for Martini

Dakota Johnson and Lucien Laviscount arrive in sleek style at the 160th anniversary party for the vermouth brand Martini at Dazi Milano restaurant on July 5.

64 of 80

'Thanks for Everything'

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler enjoy a date night at Siena restaurant in Paris
Austin Butler.

SIENA PARIS / SplashNews.com

Austin Butler signs a dinner plate with gratitude at Siena Paris restaurant on July 5.

65 of 80

Over the Shoulder

Florence Pugh attends the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Chateau de Chantilly on July 05, 2023 in Chantilly, France
Florence Pugh.

Jacopo Raule/Getty

Florence Pugh looks dreamy in a sheer periwinkle gown while attending the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show on July 5 during Paris Fashion Week.

66 of 80

Up Close & Personal

Cardi B and Offset attend Balenciaga on July 05, 2023 in Paris, France
Cardi B, Offset.

Julien Lienard/Getty

Cardi B and Offset share a steamy, stylish moment at Balenciaga in Paris on July 5.

67 of 80

Eyes Glued

David Beckham attends day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2023 in London, England
David Beckham.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

David Beckham witnesses Wimbledon action on day three of the tennis championship tournament in London.

68 of 80

Spelling It Out

Camila Cabello and Shakira Viktor and Rolf show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2024, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France
Camila Cabello, Shakira.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Shakira's dress sends a straightforward message at Viktor and Rolf's Paris Fashion Week show on July 5, where she sits next to fellow front-row attendee Camila Cabello.

69 of 80

SPF on Hand

Thom Filicia in Sag Harbor over July 4th weekend.
Thom Filicia.

Florida Squeezed

Queer Eye design expert Thom Filicia keeps himself covered under the Sag Harbor sun with Florida Squeezed sunscreen over 4th of July weekend.

70 of 80

Front Row Glow

Alicia Silverstone Elie Saab show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2024, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France
Alicia Silverstone.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Alicia Silverstone brings big color to the Elie Saab's Paris Fashion Week show on July 5.

71 of 80

Doubles Partner

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry attend day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2023 in London, England
Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

In the midst of Wimbledon gameplay on July 5, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry lean in for a sweet kiss in the stands.

72 of 80

Tied on the Side

Heidi Klum and other celebs at Jean Paul Gaultier by Julien Dossena Haute Couture Fall/Winter.
Heidi Klum.

Lucia Sabatelli/action press / BACKGRID

Heidi Klum makes a statement in an asymmetrical, color-blocked gown at Jean Paul Gaultier on July 5.

73 of 80

Side by Side

Joey King, Lana Condor attend the Elie Saab Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024
Joey King, Lana Condor.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

In contrasting yet equally glamorous looks, Joey King and Lana Condor sit together at the Elie Saab Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week on July 5.

74 of 80

Hanging in the Hamptons

Jojo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers Saint Spritz Day Party with JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers at Bounce Beach Montauk
Jojo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers.

Madison Fender/BFA.com

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers celebrate her beverage brand, Saint Spritz, with a party at Bounce Beach Montauk.

75 of 80

On the Mic

Le Tigre performs at the 2023 Mosswood Meltdown
Le Tigre.

Ben Trivett 

Looking bright and bold in a colorful ensemble, Le Tigre takes the stage at Mosswood Meltdown music festival on July 1 in Oakland, California. 

76 of 80

American Girl

Demi Lovato headlines Wawa Welcome America July 4th Free Concert at Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Demi Lovato.

MEGA

Demi Lovato celebrates the 4th of July as the headliner for Philadelphia's Wawa Welcome America concert.

77 of 80

Party Favors

Cardi B exits the Hotel de Crillon after a Messika event in Paris
Cardi B.

Best Image / BACKGRID

Cardi B spends her 4th of July abroad in Paris, where she attends an event for Messika jewelry.

78 of 80

Firing Off

Bebe Rexha at the 2023 "Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks
Bebe Rexha.

Scott Gries/NBC via Getty Images

Looking like a burst of patriotic color, Bebe Rexha sparkles in red, white and blue while performing at Macy's annual 4th of July Fireworks show in N.Y.C.

79 of 80

Sip & Sign

Camila Cabello enjoy a night out at Siena Paris restaurant
Camila Cabello.

SIENA Paris / SplashNews.com

Looking oh-so European with sunglasses and a glass of wine, Camila Cabello poses with her autographed dinner plate at Siena restaurant in Paris.

80 of 80

Hair Flair

Lil Nas X performs during the 57th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux
Lil Nas X.

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Lil Nas X wears pigtails and a gold chest plate during his performance at Montreux Jazz Festival on July 4 in Switzerland.

Related Articles
Florence Pugh waves the chequered flag during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit
Florence Pugh Waves the Flag at the F1 Grand Prix, Plus The Weeknd, Sarah Jessica Parker and More
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Hits the Stage in Missouri, Plus Snoop Dogg, Billy Crudup & Naomi Watts and More
Tom Hiddleston attends day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 07, 2023 in London, England
Tom Hiddleston Watches Wimbledon in London, Plus Ice Spice, Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie and More
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie pose for a photo during the pink carpet for 'Barbie' movie premiere, at Plaza Parque Toreo
Ryan Gosling & Margot Robbie Bring 'Barbie' to Mexico, Plus Kesha, Jared Leto, Gigi Hadid and More
Brad Pitt Spotted At Silverstone As Filming For His New F1 Movie Begins at Silverstone Circuit
Brad Pitt Spends Time On Set in the U.K., Plus Kaia Gerber, Ariana Madix and More
Deal Roundup: Tayshia Adams Interview Tout
Tayshia Adams Shared Her Amazon Prime Day 2023 Picks with Us — and They Start at $9
Andy Cohen Shares Adorable New Selfies with Daughter Lucy, 14 Months
Andy Cohen Shares Selfies with Daughter Lucy During Fourth of July Celebration With Sarah Jessica Parker
Cardi B exits the Hotel de Crillon after a Messika event in Paris
Cardi B Spends 4th of July in Paris, Plus Bebe Rexha, Camila Cabello and More
Christie Brinkley 'Theater Camp' After Party
Christie Brinkley Celebrates Summer in The Hamptons, Plus Kate Middleton, Eva Longoria and More
Camilla Cabello attends the Iris Van Herpen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week
Camila Cabello Takes Paris, Plus Oprah Winfrey, Margot Robbie and More
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera Brings Peace to N.Y.C., Plus Andy Cohen, Bella Thorne, Rosario Dawson and More
Rita Ora performs her new single 'Don't Think Twice', live on the BBC One Show. Rita wore a black outfit and a purple feather boa for the performance
Rita Ora Takes the Stage in London, Plus Ryan Gosling in Toronto, George Clooney, Sam Smith and More
Dolly Parton attends the Dolly Parton Album Press Conference at Four Seasons Hotel
Dolly Parton Celebrates Her New Music in London, Plus Kendall Jenner in N.Y.C., Heidi Klum and More
Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu attend "Barbie" Canadian Press Day
Ryan Gosling & Simu Liu Promote 'Barbie' in Canada, Plus Kim Cattrall, Bella Thorne and More
Beyonce performs onstage during the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR
Beyoncé Takes the Stage in Poland, Plus Orlando Bloom in London, Margot Robbie, Taylor Swift and More
Chrissie Hynde and Sir Paul McCartney attend the private view of 'Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm" at the National Portrait Gallery
Chrissie Hynde & Paul McCartney View His Photo Exhibition in London, Plus Tiffany Haddish, Gayle King and More