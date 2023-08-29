Steve Harvey Takes the Stage in Atlanta, Plus Justin Bieber in N.Y.C., Simone Biles, Mark Wahlberg and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on August 29, 2023 06:00AM EDT
01 of 80

Mic in Hand

Steve Harvey speaks onstage during Day 2 of 2023 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia
Steve Harvey.

Paras Griffin/Getty

Steve Harvey smiles while speaking on stage during day two of Invest Fest 2023 in Atlanta on August 27.

02 of 80

Cruising Around

Justin Bieber rides a Citi Bike in New York City
Justin Bieber.

Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Hooded up in a gray sweatshirt, Justin Bieber rides through N.Y.C. on a Citi Bike on August 28.

03 of 80

Winning Smile

Simone Biles celebrates after placing first in the floor exercise competition on day four of the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at SAP Center on August 27, 2023
Simone Biles.

Ezra Shaw/Getty

Simone Biles waves to cheering crowds after winning first place in the floor competition during the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships in San Jose, California on August 27.

04 of 80

Mix Master

Mark Wahlberg Serves Up Flecha Azul Tequila Cocktails at The Roccos Tacos in Delray Beach on Friday, August 25
Mark Wahlberg.

Julian Otavo

Mark Wahlberg takes over Rocco's Tacos in Delray Beach, Florida to serve up cocktails made with his Flecha Azul tequila on August 5.

05 of 80

Date Night

Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren to celebrate
Aaron and Lauren Paul.

Kelly Lee Barrett

Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren snuggle up on August 27, the actor's birthday, to see a screening of Poltergeist hosted by Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

06 of 80

Power in Numbers

David Arquette joins the picket line outside Paramount Studios on August 28, 2023 in Los Angeles
David Arquette.

David Livingston/Getty

David Arquette joins the SAG-AFTRA and WGA picket lines outside of Paramount Studios in L.A. on August 28.

07 of 80

City Glam

Hailey Bieber is seen in midtown on August 28, 2023 in New York City
Hailey Bieber.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Hailey Bieber makes a fiery fashion statement in bright red while hanging out in Midtown Manhattan on August 28.

08 of 80

High Note

Rita Ora performing her headline show in Hungary at the SZIN festival
Rita Ora.

SplashNews.com

Rita Ora headlines the SZIN Festival in Hungary with high energy in August 26.

09 of 80

Curtain Call

Sean Hayes signs autographs after the final performance of the new play "Goodnight, Oscar" on Broadway
Sean Hayes.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Goodnight, Oscar star Sean Hayes greets fans after his final performance in the Broadway play on August 27.

10 of 80

All That Glitters

Beyonce Renaissance World Tour Las Vegas 08 26 23
Beyoncé.

Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Parkwood/Shutterstock

Beyoncé wows in Las Vegas wearing a sheer crystal bodysuit during her Renaissance World Tour on August 26.

11 of 80

Staying Fit

Jeremy Allen White jog physique 08 27 23
Jeremy Allen White.

TheImageDirect.com

Jeremy Allen White hits the streets of L.A. for a shirtless jog on August 27.

12 of 80

Model Behavior

Hailey Beiber Giorgio Baldo 08 26 23
Hailey Bieber.

The Hollywood Curtain/Backgrid

Hailey Bieber wears a bright spotted dress and a glittery initial necklace while out to dinner with friends Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid in Santa Monica on August 26.

13 of 80

Big Talent

Ricky Martin Puerto Rico San Juan 08 26 23
Ricky Martin.

The Grosby Group/BACKGRID

Ricky Martin delights crowds in San Juan, Perto Rico, with his Symphonic concert on August 26.

14 of 80

Down Under

Chris Hemsworth byron bay torso 08 28 23
Chris Hemsworth.

Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

Chris Hemsworth looks cool and casual in shades and a hat before hitting the waves to surf in Australia's Byron Bay on August 28.

15 of 80

Across the Pond

Billie Eilish Reading Festival 08 27 23
Billie Eilish.

Backgrid

Billie Eilish belts out her hits on stage during the U.K.'s Reading Festival on August 27.

16 of 80

Made You Look

Meghan Trainor Streamy Awards 08 27 23
Meghan Trainor.

Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

Meghan Trainor holds her sound of the year Streamy Award at the annual ceremony for digital creators on August 27 in Los Angeles.

17 of 80

Sunday Best

Jane Seymour Hampton Classic Horse Show 08 27 23
Jane Seymour.

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

Wearing a big red hat and an even bigger smile, Jane Seymour attends the 2023 Hampton Classic Horse Show in Bridgehampton, New York, on August 27.

18 of 80

Fearless Fashion

Phaedra Parks Fashion Statement Phipps Plaza 08 27 23
Phaedra Parks.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Real Housewives of Atlanta alumna Phaedra Parks wears a sheer woven dress to the 2023 Fashion Statement event at Phipps Plaza in Atlanta on August 27.

19 of 80

Hands in the Air

Mel C Big Feastival 2023 08 27 23
Mel C.

Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Mel C brings glitz and glam to The Big Feastival in Kingham, Oxfordshire, where she performed on August 27.

20 of 80

Out & About

Zachary Levi and girlfriend Caroline Tyler Toronto 08 27 23
Zachary Levi and Caroline Tyler.

Sean O'Neill/SplashNews.com

Zachary Levi and his girlfriend Caroline Tyler explore Toronto after the actor's visit to Fan Expo Canada on August 27.

21 of 80

Dynamic Duo

Eva Longoria and Kim Kardashian
Eva Longoria and Kim Kardashian.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity

Eva Longoria and Kim Kardashian attend the This Is About Humanity 5th Anniversary Soirée on August 26 in Los Angeles.

22 of 80

Music Man

'DJ Diesel' aka Shaquille O'Neal at The Pool After Harrah's Atlantic City
Shaq.

Thomas E Briglia/PhotoGraphics 2023/Shutterstock

Shaquille O'Neal works the DJ table at The Pool After Dark at Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on August 26.

23 of 80

Having a Ball

Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo.

Emma McIntyre/Getty for Celsius

Olivia Culpo gets sporty at the Celsius pickleball tournament at David Dobrik's Los Angeles home on August 25.

24 of 80

Queen of Cream

Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel.

Gotham/GC 

Jessica Biel rocks a head-to-toe cream outfit on August 26 in New York City.

25 of 80

All Black

Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara.

BACKGRID

Sofia Vergara wears a casual black jeans and tank top look to celebrity hotspot Cecconi's in Los Angeles on August 27.

26 of 80

Pretty in Peach

Lily Allen
Lily Allen.

TheImageDirect.com

Lily Allen wears a peach maxi dress paired with white heels at The Duke of York Theatre in London on August 25.

27 of 80

Sing It!

Miguel
Miguel.

Vivien Killilea/Getty for Sony

Miguel performs music from his new album at the exclusive Viscera Experience in partnership with Sony’s For the Music on August 25 in Los Angeles.

28 of 80

Milan Man

Luke Spiller
The Struts.

Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty 

Luke Spiller of The Struts performs at Circolo Magnolia on August 25 in Milan, Italy.

29 of 80

Down Under

Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson.

Don Arnold/WireImage

Rebel Wilson attends the Miss Saigon Sydney Opera House Premiere on August 25 in Australia. 

30 of 80

Rap Star

Wiz Khalifa
Wiz Khalifa.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

Wiz Khalifa performs during the H.S. Reunion Tour at Golden 1 Center on August 25 in Sacramento, California.

31 of 80

Having a Ball

Lola Tung and Sean Kaufman take
Lola Tung and Sean Kaufman.

Sara Jaye Weiss

The Summer I Turned Pretty costars Lola Tung and Sean Kaufman have some fun with pickleball at the IHG Hotels and Resorts Athletic Club at the Kimpton Hotel Eventi in N.Y.C. on August 25.

32 of 80

Four-Legged-Friend

Jessica Simpson steals the scene in a colorful dress at a PetSafe event in Beverly Hills.
Jessica Simpson.

BACKGRID

Jessica Simpson is spotted in full glam while taking a seat with a pup during a PetSafe event on August 25 in Beverly Hills.

33 of 80

Something to Celebrate

Justin Timberlake attends a dinner in New York City
Justin Timberlake.

TheImageDirect.com

Justin Timberlake steps out for dinner on August 24 in New York City in a green monochrome ensemble.

34 of 80

All Together Now

Amy Adams (L) and Elizabeth Banks join the picket line outside Warner Bros. Studios on August 25, 2023 in Burbank, California
Amy Adams and Elizabeth Banks.

David Livingston/Getty

Amy Adams and Elizabeth Banks sport matching t-shirts on the picket line outside Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, on August 25.

35 of 80

Things to Do

Channing Tatum spotted out in West Hollywood today hitting a number of vintage stores to get something old and fun
Channing Tatum.

SplashNews.com

Channing Tatum opts for a backwards trucker hat and sunglasses as he steps out in West Hollywood on August 24.

36 of 80

Morning Melodies

Becky G performs on the "Today Show" on August 25, 2023 in New York City
Becky G.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Becky G sports a lacy number as she takes the stage to perform on the Today show on August 25 in N.Y.C.

37 of 80

Birthday Boy

Rick Springfield, Rick's birthday concert in Oklahoma on Aug. 23.
Rick Springfield.

Mary Ellis

Rick Springfield performs in Oklahoma City during his I Want My ’80s summer tour on his birthday, August 23.

38 of 80

Peace Out

Mya visits the SiriusXM Studios on August 24, 2023 in New York City
Mya.

Cindy Ord/Getty

Mýa stops by SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on August 24.

39 of 80

She's Back

Taylor Swift Eras Mexico City 08 24 23
Taylor Swift.

Hector Vivas/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift dazzles onstage as she brings The Eras Tour to Mexico City on August 24 at Foro Sol.

40 of 80

Night Out

Sean Dickerson, AK, Mario, Leon Thomas
Sean Dickerson, AK, Mario, Leon Thomas.

Jeremiah Lazo

Sean Dickerson, AK, Mario and Leon Thomas pose together at The Highlight Room during a party hosted by Dickerson in L.A. on August 23.

41 of 80

Piano Man

John Legend Beloved Benefit 08 24 23
John Legend.

Derek White/Getty Images for The Same House

John Legend performs amid some purple mood lighting during the 2023 Beloved Benefit at the Georgia World Congress Center on August 24 in Atlanta.

42 of 80

Side by Side

Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino Manhatten 08 24 23
Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino, who recently welcomed their first child together, are spotted at a film shoot in N.Y.C. on August 24.

43 of 80

Cheers!

Jason Momoa and Eva Longoria attend special Maui fundraiser Fairmont Miramar Hotel 08 24 23
Jason Momoa and Eva Longoria.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Jason Momoa and Eva Longoria show off a few bottles of Mamoa's Meili Vodka during a fundraiser for Maui at The Bungalow Santa Monica on August 24.

44 of 80

Sparkle and Shine

Sabrina Carpenter Taylor swift Eras tour Mexico City 08 24 23
Sabrina Carpenter.

Hector Vivas/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Sabrina Carpenter wears a sparkly ensemble for her first performance as Taylor Swift's opening act on The Eras Tour at Foro Sol in Mexico City on August 24.

45 of 80

Stars of the Court

Venus Williams John McEnroe 08 24 23
Venus Williams and John McEnroe.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Tennis stars Venus Williams and John McEnroe attend Citi's Taste of Tennis event in New York City on August 24 ahead of the US Open.

46 of 80

Shades On

Tyga 811 Originals 08 24 23
Tyga.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for 811 ORIGINALS

Tyga attends the launch party for 811 originals at Sierra on Vine in L.A. on August 24.

47 of 80

Thursday Stroll

Shanina Shaik Los Angeles 08 24 23
Shanina Shaik.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Shanina Shaik steps out in L.A. on August 24.

48 of 80

Drink Up

Mark Wahlberg spotted at Papi Steak Miami 08 24 23
Mark Wahlberg.

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

Mark Wahlberg steps behind the bar at Papi Steak in Miami with a bottle of his Flecha Azul tequila on August 24.

49 of 80

Strike a Pose

Eva Marcille Cynthia Bailey Beloved Benefit 08 24 23
Eva Marcille and Cynthia Bailey.

Derek White/Getty Images for The Same House

Eva Marcille and Cynthia Bailey pose together at the Beloved Benefit, presented by The Same House, in Atlanta at the Georgia World Congress Center on August 24.

50 of 80

Sisters' Night Out

Rebel Wilson and Liberty Wilson Miss Saigon premiere Sydney
Rebel Wilson and Liberty Wilson.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images for Opera Australia

Rebel and Liberty Wilson attend the Sydney Opera House premiere of Miss Saigon on August 25 in Australia. 

51 of 80

Beach Day

Jodie Sweetin and her daughters Zoie Herpin and Beatrix Sweetin Coyle beaches jamaica 08 10 23
Jodie Sweetin and her daughters Zoie Herpin and Beatrix Sweetin Coyle.

John Parra/Getty Images for Beaches Resorts

Jodie Sweetin her daughters, Zoie and Beatrix, are all smiles during their end-of-summer trip to Beaches Resort in Negril, Jamaica, on August 10.

52 of 80

Cover Star

Jesse Metcalfe's Deluxe Magazine Cover Release 08 24 23
Jesse Metcalfe.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Jesse Metcalfe poses alongside his issue of Deluxe Version Magazine in L.A. on August 24.

53 of 80

Off to Work

Heidi Klum is seen arriving to an 'America's Got Talent' taping on August 23, 2023 in Pasadena, California
Heidi Klum.

thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Heidi Klum stuns in a strapless top and retro sunglasses as she arrives to work at an America's Got Talent taping on August 23 in Pasadena.

54 of 80

Red Hot

CHLOE BAILEY) during the 'In Pieces Tour' at House of Blues in Anaheim, California.
Chloe Bailey.

Daniel DeSlover/ZUMA / SplashNews.com

Chloe Bailey takes the stage at House of Blues in Anaheim, California, on August 23 as part of her In Pieces tour.

55 of 80

Model Behavior

Kaia Gerber looks fashionable stepping out in Los Angeles. The American supermodel carried a canvas tote bag and wore a white crop top, dark trousers, and Mary-Jane shoes
Kaia Gerber.

TheImageDirect.com

Kaia Gerber opts for a pair of chic sunglasses as she steps out in Los Angeles on August 23.

56 of 80

Ready for His Close Up

Al Roker is seen walking in midtown on August 24, 2023 in New York City
Al Roker.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Al Roker sports his signature style on August 24 in New York City,

57 of 80

Talented Duo

Common, Mark Ronson
Common and Mark Ronson.

Ben Rosser/BFA.com

Common, the evening's host, poses with Mark Ronson at the Grand Slam Social hosted by IHG Hotels & Resorts at Kimpton Hotel Eventi on August 23 in N.Y.C.

58 of 80

French Fabulous

Diane Kruger attends the 'Visions' Photocall during Day Three of the 16th Angouleme French-Speaking Film Festival on August 24, 2023 in Angouleme, France
Diane Kruger.

Marc Piasecki/Getty

Diane Kruger goes for a pop of color with her eyewear selection during a photo call for Visions at the Angouleme French-Speaking Film Festival on August 24 in Angouleme, France.

59 of 80

Dog Days

tennis stars Belinda Bencic and Alex de Minaur.
Belinda Bencic and Alex de Minaur.

Jay Jimeno

Tennis players Belinda Bencic and Alex de Minaur pose with some four-legged friends at the Woof Wellness puppy yoga class ahead of the US Open at the Park Terrace Hotel in N.Y.C.

60 of 80

Family Night

Audrey McGraw, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw and Maggie McGraw Country Music Honors 08 23 23
Audrey McGraw, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw and Maggie McGraw.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw pose with two of their daughters, Audrey and Maggie, at the 16th annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on August 23.

61 of 80

Studio Time

Justin Timberlake Electric Lady Studios 08 23 23
Justin Timberlake.

T.JACKSON/BACKGRID

Justin Timberlake stops by Electric Lady Studios in N.Y.C. on August 23.

62 of 80

What a Night

Keith Urban and Breland Country Music Honors 08 23 23
Keith Urban and Breland.

John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM

Keith Urban and BRELAND also attend the August 23 Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

63 of 80

Perfect Match

Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder Tennis Channel's 20th Anniversary Celebration 08 23 23
Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock for Tennis Channel

Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder get into the spirit while hosting Tennis Channel's 20th anniversary celebration on August 23 with their Brother's Bond Bourbon and SiriusXM.

64 of 80

Work Day

Sofia Vergara AGT America's got talent 08 23 23
Sofia Vergara.

Vasquez/LAGOSSIPTV/BACKGRID

Sofia Vergara rocks a neutral outfit as she arrives at America's Got Talent in Pasadena, California, on August 23.

65 of 80

Music Moment

Tove Lo Rock en Seine Festival Paris 08 23 23
Tove Lo.

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Tove Lo sports futuristic sunglasses and a matching ensemble during her set at the Rock en Seine music festival on August 23 in Saint-Cloud, France.

66 of 80

Good Conversation

Jimmy Jam and Smokey Robinson Celebrating Motown 73 at The GRAMMY Museum
Jimmy Jam and Smokey Robinson.

Sarah Morris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jimmy Jam and Smokey Robinson are all smiles as they speak during Let's Get It On: Celebrating Motown '73 on August 23 at The GRAMMY Museum in L.A.

67 of 80

Double Date

Kane Brown Katelyn Brown Caleigh Ryan and HARDY country music honors 08 23 23
Kane Brown Katelyn Brown Caleigh Ryan and HARDY.

John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM

Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown, Caleigh Ryan and HARDY sit side by side at the 16th annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on August 23.

68 of 80

Country Strong

Dennis Quaid performs Country Music Honors 08 23 23
Dennis Quaid.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM

Dennis Quaid strums his guitar during a performance at the 16th annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on August 23.

69 of 80

Matchy, Matchy

GloRilla performs Little Caesars Arena Detroit Michigan 08 23 23
GloRilla.

Scott Legato/WireImage

GloRilla takes the stage at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on August 23.

70 of 80

Night Out

Normani Showcases Her Incredible Physique as She Steps Out to Dinner in West Hollywood, California
Normani.

Diggzy/Shutterstock

Normani is seen out and about in West Hollywood sporting a head-turning black mini dress on August 21.

71 of 80

New York Minute

Zoe Kravitz is spotted dining out with a friend in New York City
Zoë Kravitz.

TheImageDirect.com

Zoë Kravitz dons red accessories, including a Sex and the City baseball cap, while stepping out in New York City on August 23.

72 of 80

City Stroll

Jennifer Lawrence wears blue slacks with a grey handbag in New York City.
Jennifer Lawrence.

Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lawrence keeps it casual as she hits the Big Apple in shades of blue on August 23.

73 of 80

Game On

Gemma Chan gets ready to attend Gamescom 2023 to announce Diablo IV: Season of Blood
Gemma Chan.

Lina Lacoste

Gemma Chan stops by Gamescom 2023 in Cologne, Germany, on August 22 to announce Diablo IV: Season of Blood, in which she lends her voice to one of the game's characters.

74 of 80

Golden Hour

Storm Reid models the final drop of her The ArashiBlu Collection swimwear with Pacsun.
Storm Reid.

Courtesy of Pacsun/Mega

Storm Reid shows off a yellow bikini from her swimwear line, The ArashiBlu Collection, in collaboration with Pacsun .

75 of 80

Family Time

Jane Seymour, with her grandkids and other family members at Legoland California on Wednesday August 16, 2023 in Carlsbad, CA
Jane Seymour and family.

Sandy Huffaker/Legoland

Jane Seymour enjoys a family outing with her grandkids at Legoland California in Carlsbad on August 16.

76 of 80

Doing Good

Julie Bowen teams up with Feeding America and North Valley Caring Services to distribute food and products from her teen skincare line, JB Skrub, to families in need.
Julie Bowen.

Feeding America

Julie Bowen shows off various items from her teen skincare line, JB Skrub, as she teams up with Feeding America and North Valley Caring Services to distribute the products along with food to families in need.

77 of 80

Sweet Serenade

Kelly Clarkson daughter River Rose duet Las Vegas 08 22 23
Kelly Clarkson and River Rose perform in Las Vegas.

@themrkingalex/LOCAL NEWS X/MEGA

Kelly Clarkson shares an adorable moment onstage with her daughter, River Rose, during an August 18 performance as part of her Las Vegas residency.

78 of 80

All in the Family

Joe Jonas Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse 08 22 23
Joe Jonas.

John D Shearer/Shutterstock

Joe Jonas grabs the mic while performing with his brothers in Indianapolis, Indiana, on August 22 as part of The Tour.

79 of 80

Man of the Hour

Lionel Richie State Farm Arena Atlanda 08 22 23
Lionel Richie.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Lionel Richie takes the stage at State Farm Arena in Atlanta during his Sing a Song All Night Long tour on August 22.

80 of 80

Listen Up

Idina Menzel Grammy Museum 08 22 23
Idina Menzel.

JC Olivera/Getty Images

Idina Menzel opts for a leather ensemble while speaking at The GRAMMY Museum in L.A. on August 22.

Related Articles
Meghan Trainor Streamy Awards 08 27 23
The 2023 Streamys Were Sunday Night: Here Are the Red Carpet Photos You Don't Want to Miss
Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey arrive at the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 26,
Steve Harvey Says His 'Marriage Is Fine' as Marjorie Harvey Calls Cheating Rumors 'Foolishness and Lies'
Simone Biles celebrates after placing first in the floor exercise competition on day four of the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at SAP Center on August 27, 2023
Simone Biles Makes History After Winning 8th National Gymnastics Title
Rich Guy streamy awards photo booth tout
The 2023 Streamys Photo Booth Was Where All the Fun Happened Sunday Night: Photos (Exclusive)
Beyonce Renaissance World Tour Las Vegas 08 26 23
Beyoncé Glitters During Her Las Vegas Performance, Plus Jeremy Allen White in L.A., Hailey Bieber and More
Lily Allen
Lily Allen Is All Smiles in London, Plus Miguel, Luke Spiller of The Struts, Rebel Wilson and More
Justin Bieber Returns to Instagram After 3 Month Hiatus to Share Sweet Photo with Wife Hailey Bieber
Justin Bieber Returns to Instagram After 3-Month Hiatus to Share Sweet Photo with Wife Hailey
Kendall, Haley, Lori Harvey, Justine Skye yachting
Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Lori Harvey and Justine Skye Go Yachting in Mexico
Lola Tung and Sean Kaufman take
Lola Tung & Sean Kaufman Hit the Pickleball Court, Plus Jessica Simpson, Justin Timberlake, Amy Adams and More
SZA Falls in and Out of Love with Justin Bieber in the Dreamy âSnoozeâ Music Video
SZA Falls in and Out of Love with Justin Bieber in the Dreamy 'Snooze' Music Video — Watch!
Stars Turning 30, Keke Palmer
12 Former Child Stars Turning 30 in 2023
Kendall Jenner Drinks Tequila with Hailey Bieber and Lori Harvey in Fun TikTok 08 24 23
Kendall Jenner Drinks Tequila with Hailey Bieber, Lori Harvey and Justine Skye in Fun TikTok
Taylor Swift Eras Mexico City 08 24 23
Taylor Swift Brings The Eras Tour to Mexico City, Plus John Legend, Al Pacino, Eva Longoria and More
Audrey McGraw, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw and Maggie McGraw Country Music Honors 08 23 23
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill in Nashville with Their Daughters, Plus Justin Timberlake, Ian Somerhalder and More
Kelly Clarkson daughter River Rose duet Las Vegas 08 22 23
Kelly Clarkson Welcomes Her Daughter to the Stage, Plus Joe Jonas, Lionel Richie, Idina Menzel and More
Kevin Costner Glasgow 08 21 23
Kevin Costner Bundles Up in Glasgow, Plus Sienna Miller in Ibiza, Leni Klum, Tom Sandoval and More