Jesse Williams Joins the Picket Line in N.Y.C., Plus Hilary Duff, Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps and More

By People Staff
Published on August 22, 2023 06:00AM EDT
01 of 80

Standing Together

Jesse Williams walks the SAG-AFTRA picket line outside Warner Brothers in New York City
Jesse Williams.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Jesse Williams grabs a picket sign on August 21 outside of Warner Bros. in New York City.

02 of 80

On the Go

Hilary Duff is seen on August 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Hilary Duff.

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Hilary Duff accessorizes with a butterfly necklace as she steps out in Los Angeles on August 21.

03 of 80

Beach Day

Real Housewives Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps hanging out at Sunset Beach on Shelter Island.
Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps.

John Roca / SplashNews.com

Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer are ready for some sun at Sunset Beach on Shelter Island, New York on August 20.

04 of 80

Time to Shine

Teyana Taylor performs on Day 2 of the 2023 Sol Blume Festival at Discovery Park on August 20, 2023 in Sacramento, California.
Teyana Taylor.

Steve Jennings/Getty

Teyana Taylor takes the stage at the 2023 Sol Blume Festival at Discovery Park in Sacramento, California on August 20.

05 of 80

Sun's Out

Rita Ora proudly displays her stunning physique in a tiny silver bikini, whilst spending a day at sea husband Taika Waititi and pals. She has been thoroughly enjoying her time in Ibiza, celebrating husband Taika Waititi's 48th birthday.
Rita Ora.

GTres / SplashNews.com

Rita Ora soaks up the sun while vacationing with husband, Taika Waititi, in Ibiza on August 20.

06 of 80

Bottle Service

Kendall Jenner 818 Tequila, Promo
Kendall Jenner.

Sophie Sahara

Kendall Jenner opts for a casual look while showing off an 818 Tequila display.

07 of 80

Backstage Smiles

Kevin Cahoon, Amy Poehler and Alex Newell pose backstage at the hit musical "Shucked" on Broadway at The Nederlander Theatre on August 20, 2023 in New York City.
Kevin Cahoon, Amy Poehler and Alex Newell.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Shucked costars Alex Newell and Kevin Cahoon pose backstage with Amy Poehler in N.Y.C. on August 20.

08 of 80

Skater Sisters

Rumer Willis, Tallulah Willis, Christian Hosoi (legendary skater) at the Bones Love Milk Shredquarters skating event during the 2023 US Open of Surfing Rumer and Tallulah Willis at the Bones Love Milk Shredquarters, US Open of Surfing, Huntington Beach, California, USA
Rumer Willis, Tallulah Willis and Christian Hosoi.

Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Sisters Rumer and Tallulah Willis pose with skateboarder Christian Hosoi at the Bones Love Milk Shredquarters skating event on August 4 during the 2023 US Open of Surfing.

09 of 80

Game Time

Reese Witherspoon attends the Leagues Cup 2023 final match between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC
Reese Witherspoon.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon flashes a smile at the Leagues Cup 2023 final between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC at GEODIS Park in Nashville on August 19.

10 of 80

Rock On

Phoebe Bridgers of boygenius performs on stage at Gunnersbury Park
Phoebe Bridgers.

Gus Stewart/Redferns

Phoebe Bridgers takes the stage with her band, boygenius, at Gunnersbury Park in London on August 20.

11 of 80

Pool Party

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent and Scheana Shay Valley Brat Summer Pool Party
Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent and Scheana Shay.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent and Scheana Shay pose poolside at the Valley Brat Summer Pool Party on August 19 in L.A.

12 of 80

Peace Out

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker attend 2023 Atlanta Funk Fest
Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker take date night to the 2023 Atlanta Funk Fest at Wolf Creek Amphitheater in Atlanta on August 19.

13 of 80

Vacation Vibes

Cate Blanchett Holiday Ibiza 08 18 23
Cate Blanchett.

GTres/SplashNews.com

Cate Blanchett shows off her vacation style while out and about in Ibiza on August 18.

14 of 80

Sunday Night Smile

Christian Slater El Mago Pop 08 20 23
Christian Slater.

John Nacion/Shutterstock 

Christian Slater is all smiles at the opening night for El Mago Pop on Broadway in New York City on August 20.

15 of 80

Center Stage

Coi Leray Afro Nation Detroit Festival 08 20 23
Coi Leray.

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

 Coi Leray shows off her bright blue hair as she takes the stage during Afro Nation Detroit Festival on August 20.

16 of 80

Pink Poise

Brooke Burke Malibu 08 20 23
Brooke Burke.

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Brooke Burke opts for a silky pink ensemble on August 20 in Malibu.

17 of 80

Broadway Magic

Antonio Diaz El Mago Pop' Broadway Opening Night, New York, USA - 20 Aug 2023
Antonio Diaz.

John Nacion/Shutterstock

Illusionist Antonio Díaz poses during the opening night of his show, El Mago Pop, on Broadway on August 20 in N.Y.C.

18 of 80

Head in the Game

Ashley Darby, Terrell Owens, Captain Big Daddy Kane, Coach Ice Cube, Matt James, Gillie Da Kid Vernon Davis and Wallo
Ashley Darby, Terrell Owens, Captain Big Daddy Kane, Coach Ice Cube, Matt James, Gillie Da Kid, Vernon Davis and Wallo.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Idol Roc Entertainment

Ashley Darby, Terrell Owens, Big Daddy Kane, Ice Cube, Matt James, Gillie Da Kid, Vernon Davis and Wallo pose together during the Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Game at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. on August 19.

19 of 80

Fan Me Off

Billy Porter
Billy Porter.

Emma McIntyre/Getty 

Billy Porter attends the Debbie Allen Remember My Name Ball on August 19 in Los Angeles, California.

20 of 80

Big Apple Gal

Susan Sarandon
Susan Sarandon.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Susan Sarandon walks to breakfast in New York City on August 20.

21 of 80

Standing Up for a Cause

Tig Notaro, Elizabeth Banks, Katie Couric, and Don Cheadle
Tig Notaro, Elizabeth Banks, Katie Couric and Don Cheadle.

Charley Gallay/Getty for Stand Up To Cancer

Tig Notaro, Elizabeth Banks, Katie Couric and Don Cheadle attend the Stand Up to Cancer Biennial Telecast at NeueHouse Hollywood in California.

22 of 80

All Smiles

Idris Elba
Idris Elba.

 Kate Green/Getty for McDonalds

Idris Elba attends a screening of the final of the FIFA Women's World Cup, hosted by McDonalds, on August 20 in London, England.

23 of 80

Shades of Cool

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie.

Gotham/GC

Angelina Jolie is seen in the East Village in New York City on August 20.

24 of 80

Shaken, Not Stirred

Tom Sandoval

Todd Williamson

Tom Sandoval makes drinks at SUR Restaurant in Hollywood, California, on August 18.

25 of 80

Rap Star

50 Cent

Prince Williams/WireImage

50 Cent performs during his Final Lap Tour at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on August 17 in Atlanta, Georgia.

26 of 80

Date Night

Nicole Johnson Michael Phelps

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Nicole Johnson and husband Michael Phelps arrive at the 23rd Annual Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 18 in Beverly Hills, California. 

27 of 80

Glowing Gal

Jessica Alba

Paras Griffin/Getty

Jessica Alba speaks onstage during the Third Annual Fearless Venture Capital Summit at Atlanta Symphony Hall on August 18 in Atlanta, Georgia.

28 of 80

All Smiles

Lamar Odom

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Lamar Odom arrives at the 23rd Annual Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 18 in Beverly Hills, California. 

29 of 80

Bottoms Up

Kendall Jenner enjoys 818 Tequila cocktails at The Bungalow in Santa Monica on Aug. 17
Kendall Jenner.

Sophie Sahara

In a summery yellow halter dress, Kendall Jenner enjoys a cocktail made with her 818 Tequila brand at The Bungalow in L.A. on August 17.

30 of 80

Tuning Out

James Corden seen arriving at The Chiltern Firehouse in London for an evening out.
James Corden.

SplashNews.com

James Corden wears a heart on his shirt with tunes in his ears as he arrives at the Chiltern Firehouse for a night out in London on August 18.

31 of 80

With a Wink

Jon Batiste performed LIVE on NBCÃ¢ÂÂs TODAY as part of the 2023 Citi Concert Series.
Jon Batiste.

NBC / TODAY

Jon Batiste wears a rosy black shirt for his August 18 performance on Today as part of the show's 2023 Citi Concert Series in N.Y.C.

32 of 80

All Love

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba are spotted on a date in London
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba.

TheImageDirect.com

Idris Elba wraps his arms around his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, after their date night at London's Chiltern Firehouse on August 18.

33 of 80

City Chic

Angelina Jolie returns to the Mercer Hotel in a white dress in New York City
Angelina Jolie.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Angelina Jolie glows in white as she heads into N.Y.C.'s Mercer Hotel on August 18.

34 of 80

Union Strong

Julianna Margulies, Susan Sarandon and Rosie Perez are seen at the SAG AFTRA picket line in Downtown, Manhattan on August 18, 2023 in New York City
Julianna Margulies, Susan Sarandon and Rosie Perez.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

SAG-AFTRA members Julianna Margulies, Susan Sarandon and Rosie Perez take the picket lines in Downtown Manhattan on August 18.

35 of 80

Fashion Forward

Lele Pons Visits alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet at alice + olivia August 17, 2023 in Miami, Florida
Lele Pons.

Shutterstock

Lele Pons raises her glass at the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet event in Miami on August 17.

36 of 80

Warm Weather Sweater

Chrissy Teigen is seen on August 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Chrissy Teigen.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Chrissy Teigen enjoys the L.A. sun in an off-the-shoulder sweater on August 17.

37 of 80

All Good

Lewis Capaldi at The Chiltern Firehouse in London
Lewis Capaldi.

SplashNews.com

Lewis Capaldi shows his approval with a thumbs up while hanging out at the Chiltern Firehouse in London on August 17.

38 of 80

Dining for Good

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen Play Sous Chef at the Million Reasons 50th Anniversary Gala benefit for the LA Food Bank Presented by HexClad.
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen.

Alex Berliner /AB Images 

Longtime loves Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen chef up their dishes at the L.A. Food Bank's Million Reasons 50th anniversary gala with HexClad on August 13.

39 of 80

Game On

Anderson Paak throws out the first pitch at a game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium
Anderson .Paak.

Giles Harrison/London Entertainment/Shutterstock

In a pink fluffy hat and purple jersey, Anderson .Paak brings major color to Dodger Stadium to throw the first pitch before the L.A. team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers on August 17.

40 of 80

Tour Stop

Justine Skye, Coi Leray, Rema and Hailey Bieber at the Rema Rave & Roses North American Tour II at The Wiltern
Justine Skye, Coi Leray, Rema and Hailey Bieber.

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Singer-songwriter Rema (second from right) poses with Justine Skye, Coi Leray and Hailey Bieber at The Wiltern theater in Los Angeles, where he performed on his Rave & Roses Tour on August 17.

41 of 80

Open for Business

Mark Wahlberg (2nd L) poses for a photo at the grand opening of Juliet Cocktail Room at The VenetianÃÂ® Resort Las Vegas
Mark Wahlberg.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Juliet Cocktail Room

Mark Wahlberg poses for a picture at the grand opening of the Juliet Cocktail Room at Las Vegas' Venetian Resort on August 17.

42 of 80

Bubbles at the Beach

EXCLUSIVE - Bryan Greenberg & Jamie Chung host G.H.Mumm Champagne 'Perfect Pairing', Sunset Beach, The Hamptons
Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung.

ROB RICH/Shutterstock

Arm in arm, Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung host G.H.Mumm Champagne's Perfect Pairing event at Sunset Beach in the Hamptons on August 16.

43 of 80

Party Girls

Sshh Starkey, guest, Mischa Barton and Jules Wood attend the Mantra Of The Cosmos 'X (Wot You Sayin?)' single release with Reserved Magazine Issue 7 at Chiltern Firehouse
Sshh Starkey, guest, Mischa Barton and Jules Wood.

Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Sshh Starkey (far left), Mischa Barton, Jules Wood (right) and a friend gather at London's Chiltern Firehouse for Mantra Of The Cosmos' "X (Wot You Sayin?)" single release party with Reserved Magazine Issue 7 on August 17.

44 of 80

Purple Reign

Jessica Alba turns heads as she exits Good Morning America in a full purple outfit in New York City.
Jessica Alba.

WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Jessica Alba stuns in a bright purple ensemble as she leaves Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on August 17.

45 of 80

Backstage Pass

Robert DeNiro came to see FLEX at Lincoln Center Theater last night
Robert DeNiro and the cast of FLEX at Lincoln Center Theater.

Charles M. Turner III

Ahead of his 80th birthday, Robert De Niro makes a pit-stop backstage at FLEX at Lincoln Center Theater in N.Y.C. on August 16.

46 of 80

Dog Days

Joey King partners with Hill's Pet Nutrition to support Clear The Shelters campaign at Pasadena Humane Society
Joey King.

INSTARimages.com

Joey King spends some time with a four-legged companion as she partners with Hill's Pet Nutrition in support of the Clear The Shelters campaign at Pasadena Humane Society.

47 of 80

Summer Colors

Idina Menzel wears a coral knit sweater and matching pants outside NBC Studios in New York City
Idina Menzel.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Idina Menzel opts for a turquoise knit top as she stops by NBC Studios in N.Y.C. on August 17.

48 of 80

Man of the Hour

Dwayne Wade celebrates his Hall of Fame induction with Grand Marnier and friends.
Dwayne Wade.

Erica Rodriguez & Bob Metelus

Dwayne Wade holds up a bottle of Grand Marnier as he celebrates his Hall of Fame induction.

49 of 80

Summertime Smile

Sarah Jessica Parker poses with her RoC Skincare curated gift set to promote purchase with all proceeds going to mental health advocacy charity, SeekHer Foundation.
Sarah Jessica Parker.

RoC Skincare

Sarah Jessica Parker shows off her RoC Skincare curated gift which helps to benefit the mental health advocacy charity, SeekHer Foundation.  

50 of 80

Funnyman

Matt Rife is seen in Midtown on August 17, 2023 in New York City
Matt Rife.

Gotham/GC Images

Matt Rife wears a coordinated set while out and about in New York City on August 17.

51 of 80

Fun in the Sun

Kaley Cuoco attends InStyle's exclusive "Day of Indulgence" event held at Jennifer Klein's Brentwood, CA bungalow.
Kaley Cuoco.

Amy Graves for InStyle

Kaley Cuoco peeks from under her sunglasses during the Day of Indulgence event held at Jennifer Klein's bungalow in Brentwood, California on August 13, exclusively reported by InStyle.

52 of 80

Shades On

Hailey Rhode Bieber running errands in Beverly Hills
Hailey Bieber.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Hailey Bieber steps out in Beverly Hills on August 16 sporting chic sunglasses and carrying a bright orange purse.

53 of 80

Zipping Around

EXCLUSIVE: Steve Carell is spotted out for a bike ride in Los Angeles.
Steve Carell.

TheImageDirect.com

Steve Carell keeps it casual while out on a bike ride in L.A. on August 15 — a day before the actor's 61st birthday.

54 of 80

Showtime

Brandi Carlile performing at Comerica Park, Detroit, MI
Brandi Carlile.

Brandon Nagy/Shutterstock

Brandi Carlile takes the stage in a pink pantsuit as one of Pink's special guests during her show at Comerica Park in Detroit on August 16.

55 of 80

Gal Pals

Leslie Mann, Molly Shannon and Alexandra Daddario attend InStyle's exclusive "Day of Indulgence" event held at Jennifer Klein's Brentwood, CA bungalow.
Leslie Mann, Molly Shannon and Alexandra Daddario.

Amy Graves for InStyle

Also in attendance at the Day of Indulgence event held at Jennifer Klein's Brentwood Bungalow are Leslie Mann, Molly Shannon and Alexandra Daddario who flash big smiles as they pose for the camera. The August 13 event was exclusively reported by InStyle.

56 of 80

Center Stage

Pink performing at Comerica Park, Detroit, MI
Pink.

Brandon Nagy/Shutterstock

Pink takes the stage in a sparkly leotard during her set at Comerica Park in Detroit on August 16.

57 of 80

City Chic

Jessica Alba is seen in Midtown
Jessica Alba.

Gotham/GC Images

Jessica Alba wears a neutral set while out in New York City on August 16.

58 of 80

On the Keys

Jon Batiste visits SiriusXM Studios
Jon Batiste.

Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Jon Batiste sits behind a keyboard while stopping by SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on August 16.

59 of 80

Lovebirds

Amber Laign and Robin Roberts are seen on set of "Good Morning America" on August 16, 2023 in New York City
Amber Laign and Robin Roberts.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Robin Roberts and fiancée Amber Laign celebrate their upcoming nuptials with a party thrown by Roberts' colleagues at Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on August 16.

60 of 80

Poolside Hang

LORI HARVEY PARTNERS WITH REVOLVE TO LAUNCH HER NEW BRAND, YEVRAH SWIM AT VILLA FIONA IN HOLLYWOOD
Lori Harvey, Winnie Harlow.

Marc Patrick/BFA.com/Shutterstock 

Lori Harvey and Winnie Harlow pose by the pool during the launch of Harvey's new brand, Yevrah Swim, in partnership with Revolve in L.A. on August 15.

61 of 80

On the Move

Pax Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie are seen in SoHo on August 16, 2023 in New York City
Pax Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Gotham/GC Images

Angelina Jolie steps out in New York City with her son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, on August 16.

62 of 80

Good Morning, Cover Star

Jenna Bush Hager / people magazine
Jenna Bush Hager.

Megan Stackhouse/TODAY

Jenna Bush Hager poses with fans holding up her cover issue of PEOPLE on August 16 outside of Today in N.Y.C.

63 of 80

Bookworm

Paulina Porizkova East Hampton Library's 19th Annual Author's Night 2023 at Herrick Park.
Paulina Porizkova.

Iris Zimmerman/INSTARimages

Paulina Porizkova holds up a copy of her book, No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful, during East Hampton Library's 19th annual Author's Night at Herrick on August 12.

64 of 80

Green Machine

Rita Ora performs her latest single with Joel Corry At Ibiza Rocks wearing a lime green Self-Portrait swimsuit.
Rita Ora.

SplashNews.com

Rita Ora steps out in a lime-green ensemble for a performance with DJ Joel Corry at Ibiza Rocks on August 16.

65 of 80

Family Time

COCO ROCHA brought her kids, IVER, ILEY and IONI to see SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL in NYC at THEATER 555
Coco Rocha with her kids.

Paul Aphisit

Coco Rocha and her kids, Iver, Iley and Ioni, enjoy a family outing in N.Y.C. at Sesame Street: The Musical.

66 of 80

A Good Cause

BLAIR UNDERWOOD receives the THRIVEfunds Inc. inaugural Humanitarian Award at their August 15th Lost Lecture event
THRIVEfunds Board Member Dionne Lomax, THRIVEfunds Founder & CEO Giselle Garraway, Blair Underwood, THRIVEfunds Board Member Marlo Collins.

Nicole Friedler Photography

THRIVEfunds Inc.'s inaugural Humanitarian Award recipient, Blair Underwood, poses with THRIVEfunds board member Dionne Lomax, THRIVEfunds founder & CEO Giselle Garraway and board member Marlo Collins at a August 15 lecture in Martha's Vineyard.

67 of 80

Woman of the Hour

Billie Eilish performs at Sziget Festival 2023
Billie Eilish.

Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Billie Eilish takes the stage for her set at Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary, on August 15.

68 of 80

On the Line

Florence Pugh (L) walks the picket line in support of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike
Florence Pugh.

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Florence Pugh pulls a funny face from the picket line outside of Disney Studios on August 15 in Burbank, California.

69 of 80

New York Minute

EXCLUSIVE: Trevor Noah is animated as he is spotted stepping out in New York City.
Trevor Noah.

TheImageDirect.com

Trevor Noah flashes a thumbs up while stepping out in New York City on August 14.

70 of 80

Across the Pond

Olivia Rodrigo seen leaving BBC Radio 1 Studios in Central London
Olivia Rodrigo.

Raw Image LTD/MEGA 

Dressed in a white turtleneck minidress, Olivia Rodrigo stops by BBC Radio 1 Studios on August 15 in London.

71 of 80

Showing Support

Lori Harvey, Damson Idris - LORI HARVEY PARTNERS WITH REVOLVE TO LAUNCH HER NEW BRAND, YEVRAH SWIM AT VILLA FIONA
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris.

Marc Patrick/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris pose hand in hand at the launch of Harvey's new brand Yevrah Swim, in partnership with Revolve, at Villa Fiona in L.A. on August 15.

72 of 80

All Together Now

Cara Delevingne, Aly Raisman, Ava Phillippe, Laura Harrier and more at the Aerie Hidden Gems Marketplace
Cara Delevingne, Aly Raisman, Ava Phillippe and Laura Harrier.

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Cara Delevingne, Aly Raisman, Ava Phillippe and Laura Harrier are all smiles at the Aerie Hidden Gems Marketplace on August 15 in N.Y.C.

73 of 80

Have a Laugh

Tiffany Haddish Laugh Factory Hollywood hosts a 'Stand Up for Strikers' benefit
Tiffany Haddish.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Tiffany Haddish takes the stage to host the Stand Up for Strikers benefit at Laugh Factory in L.A. on August 15.

74 of 80

Sunny Day

Alessandra Ambrosio is seen on August 15, 2023 in Los Angeles
Alessandra Ambrosio.

thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Alessandra Ambrosio keeps it casual as she steps in Los Angeles on August 15.

75 of 80

Vacation Vibes

Chris Pine and an unknown brunette enjoying a holiday in Sardinia
Chris Pine.

Ciao Pix / Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Chris Pine is spotted shirtless and relaxing while hanging on a boat during his vacation in Sardinia, Italy, on August 15.

76 of 80

Bumping Along

Ciara looks stunning in her Brown long-sleeve midi dress as she grabs brunch at Sadelle's in NYC
Ciara.

@JosiahWPhotos / BACKGRID

A pregnant Ciara looks stunning in a brown long-sleeve midi dress as she grabs brunch at Sadelle's in N.Y.C. on August 15.

77 of 80

Lookin' Fly

Joe Jonas heads to the airport after shopping at Aime Leon Dore in New York City
Joe Jonas.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Joe Jonas is super stylish in a bright orange jacket and blue-tinted sunglasses as he heads to the airport after shopping at Aime Leon Dore in New York City on August 15.

78 of 80

Bright and Early

Olivia Rodrigo seen arriving at Global Studios, Capital Breakfast Show. London UK 15 August 2023
Olivia Rodrigo.

SplashNews.com

Olivia Rodrigo is beaming while arriving at Global Studios' Capital Breakfast show in London on August 15.

79 of 80

Date Night

Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy attend as Ed Sheeran performs live for SiriusXM at the Stephen Talkhouse on August 14, 2023 in Amagansett, New York
Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Brooke Shields and her husband, Chris Henchy, pose backstage while attending Ed Sheeran's live performance for SiriusXM at the Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, New York, on August 14.

80 of 80

John & Jon Take New York

John Mayer and Jon Bon Jovi attend as Ed Sheeran performs live for SiriusXM at the Stephen Talkhouse on August 14, 2023 in Amagansett, New York
John Mayer and Jon Bon Jovi.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Also in attendance at Ed Sheeran's performance in Amagansett are John Mayer and Jon Bon Jovi who stop for a photo ahead of the performance.

