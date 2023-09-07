The Rolling Stones Celebrate Upcoming Album in London, Plus Olivia Rodrigo, Chanel Iman and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

Published on September 7, 2023
Rock Royalty

Ronnie Wood, Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards at the Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds launch event at the Hackney Empire in London. Picture date: Wednesday September 6, 2023.
Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richard.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty

Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones pose together at the launch event for their upcoming album, Hackney Diamonds, on Sept. 6 at the Hackney Empire in London.

Pop Star

Olivia Rodrigo is seen in Midtown on September 06, 2023 in New York City
Olivia Rodrigo.

Gotham/GC Images

Olivia Rodrigo sports a bright red lip color while out in New York City on Sept. 6.

Bumping Along

Chanel Iman, Little Ways, NYC, Manhattan, New York, United States - 05 Sep 2023
Chanel Iman.

Sabrina Steck/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Chanel Iman celebrates her collaboration with Bumpsuit in a sheer off-the-shoulder dress on Sept. 5 in N.Y.C.

City Gal

Candace Bushnell attends The Museum at FIT's 2023 Couture Council Luncheon: Honoring Gabriela Hearst on September 06, 2023 in New York City
Candace Bushnell.

Bennett Raglin/Getty

Candace Bushnell is all smiles at The Museum at FIT's 2023 Couture Council Luncheon honoring Gabriela Hearst on Sept. 6 N.Y.C.

Ciao, Bella!

Bella Thorne arrives at the Hotel Excelsior pier for the 80th Venice International Film Festival 2023 on September 06, 2023 in Venice, Italy
Bella Thorne.

Victor Boyko/Getty

Bella Thorne accessorizes her T-shirt and denim shorts with an oversized cross necklace as she arrives at the Hotel Excelsior pier for the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 6.

Behind the Camera

Christine Quinn turns wildlife photographer while on safari in Kenya. The former reality TV star and current top selling author struck a pose in between snapping photos of the exotic wildlife.
Christine Quinn.

TheImageDirect.com

Christine Quinn takes a turn behind the camera while capturing wildlife on safari in Kenya.

Getting Fresh Air

*EXCLUSIVE* - Hollywood A-Listers Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds hold hands while out for a morning stroll in NYC.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Diamond / BACKGRID

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively brave the New York City heat for a morning stroll on Sept. 6.

Chic Honor

Kelly Rowland accepts the Fashion Icon of the Year Award onstage during the 16th Annual Harlem's Fashion Row Fashion Show and Style Awards
Kelly Rowland.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Kelly Rowland accepts the Fashion Icon of the Year award at Harlem's Fashion Row's annual Fashion Show and Style Awards at N.Y.C.'s Apollo Theater on Sept. 5.

Good Chat

Jake Gyllenhaal attends a conversation with Hannah Goldfield at 92nd Street Y
Jake Gyllenhaal.

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Jake Gyllenhaal wears a colorful shirt to speak in conversation with Hannah Goldfield at N.Y.C.'s 92NY on Sept. 5.

Applauding Crowd

Emma Watson and Anna Wintour are seen at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships
Emma Watson and Anna Wintour.

Gotham/GC Images

Fellow Brits in N.Y.C. Emma Watson and Anna Wintour watch the US Open tennis championships from neighboring seats on Sept. 5.

Date Night

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson J.Crew Celebrates 40 Years of American Style
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson.

Ben Rosser/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson join J.Crew for their 40 Years of American Style celebration at Pier 17 in N.Y.C. on Sept. 5.

Music Maker

Taylor Swift is seen leaving Electric Lady Music studio
Taylor Swift.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Taylor Swift matches her camel-colored bag to her baseball cap while leaving Electric Lady Studios in N.Y.C. on Sept. 5.

Curtain Call

Designers Victor Anate, Naomi Campbell, and Edvin Thompson walk the runway wearing PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell at Cipriani 25 Broadway
Victor Anate, Naomi Campbell and Edvin Thompson.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell links hands with designers Victor Anate and Edvin Thompson during the runway show for PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 5.

Front Row Friends

Emily Ratajkowski and Jasmine Tookes attend the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell runway show
Emily Ratajkowski and Jasmine Tookes.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski and Jasmine Tookes both opt for plunging necklines to attend the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell runway show at Cipriani 25 Broadway in New York City on Sept. 5.

On Air

Kevin Bacon visits SiriusXM Studios
Kevin Bacon.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Looking fresh in a dark denim jacket, Kevin Bacon hangs out at SiriusXM's New York City studios on Sept. 5.

Game Time

Chloe Grace Moretz is seen at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships
Chloe Grace Moretz.

Gotham/GC Images

Chloë Grace Moretz watches the US Open in the Emirates Suite from behind sleek cat-eye sunglasses on Sept. 5 in New York City.

Expert Voice

Elijah Wood attends Dragon Con
Elijah Wood.

Donny Evans

Elijah Wood takes the mic to speak at Dragon Con in Atlanta.

Stylish Duo

Harris Reed and Florence Pugh arrive at the Elle Style Awards held at the Old Sessions House in London.
Harris Reed and Florence Pugh.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty

Florence Pugh shows off her spiky blonde 'do alongside Harris Reed while attending the Elle Style Awards at the Old Sessions House in London on Sept. 5.

Big Night

Gemma Chan, winner of The Changemaker Award attends the ELLE Style Awards 2023, in partnership with Tiffany & Co. at The Old Sessions House on September 5, 2023 in London, England.
Gemma Chan.

Dave Benett/Getty

Gemma Chan attends the Elle Style Awards, where she received the Changemaker Award, at The Old Sessions House in London on Sept. 5.

Flower Power

Heidi Klum is seen on September 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Heidi Klum.

 thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Heidi Klum steps out in a floral coat on Sept. 5 in L.A.

Coordinated Couple

Bella Thorne and Mark Emms attend a red carpet for the movie "Priscilla" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2023 in Venice, Italy
Bella Thorne and Mark Emms.

Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage

Bella Thorne looks up at her fiancé Mark Emms as they walk the red carpet for Priscilla at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 4.

City Gal

Emily Ratajkowski stuns going braless in a see-through grey Maxi dress outside Victoria's Secret in New York City
Emily Ratajkowski.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews

Emily Ratajkowski opts for a sheer grey maxidress while out and about in N.Y.C on Sept. 5.

Fashion Forward

Megan Fox (L) and Machine Gun Kelly are seen in Tribeca on September 05, 2023 in New York City.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

Gotham/GC Images

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly sport sunglasses as they step out in New York City on Sept. 5.

Funny Girl

Sept 2, 2023: Cinespia hosted a screening of âThe Devil Wears Pradaâ at Hollywood Forever Cemetery that hosted talent Kathy Griffin, Diana Silvers, and more. Kathy Griffin surprised the crowd with an introduction to the film and even joined Cinespiaâs photo booth and to dress up as the filmâs Miranda Priestly.
Kathy Griffin.

Kelly Lee Barrett

Kathy Griffin stops by the Hollywood Forever Cemetery for a screening of The Devil Wears Prada on Sept. 2, hosted by Cinespia.

Girls' Night

LELE PONS & ANITTA SPOTTED AT LIV MIAMI - SEPTEMBER 3RD
Lele Pons, Anitta.

World Red Eye

Lele Pons and Anitta look ready for a night out at LIV Miami on Sept. 3.

Bow Down

Khloe Kardashian and Hailey Bieber attend the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium
Khloé Kardashian and Hailey Bieber.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Khloé Kardashian and Hailey Bieber are among the star-studded attendees at Beyoncé's Sept. 4 concert on the Renaissance World Tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. 

Movie Star

Jacob Elordi attends a red carpet for the movie "Priscilla" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival
Jacob Elordi.

Franco Origlia/Getty Images

Jacob Elordi rocks a classic black suit — featuring a subtle butterfly pinned to his lapel — on the red carpet for Priscilla at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 4.

All Together

Sheryl Lee Ralph is seen walking with SAG-AFTRA and WGA members during The Philadelphia Council
Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph is all smiles as she joins the the Philadelphia Council AFL-CIO's 36th annual Labor Day Parade in Philadelphia on Sept. 4.

Red Hot

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are loved-up as theywalk arm-in-arm leaving Soho House in New York City
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews

Megan Fox shows off a new red 'do while stepping out with Machine Gun Kelly on Sept. 4 in New York City.

On the Court

Tina Fey is seen at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships
Tina Fey.

Gotham/GC Images

Tina Fey keeps it casual as attends the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships in N.Y.C. on Sept. 4.

Listen Up

Natalie Portman speaks on stage during the IAA Conference on Affordable Sustainable Mobility
Natalie Portman.

Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images

Natalie Portman sports a tweed outfit onstage at the IAA Conference on Affordable Sustainable Mobility as part of the IAA MOBILITY 2023 at Trade Fair Center Messe München on Sept. 5 in Munich, Germany.

Peace Out

Lizzo and Chris Rock attend the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium
Lizzo and Chris Rock.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Lizzo throws up a peace sign as she poses with Chris Rock at the Renaissance World Tour at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 4.

Double Date

EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney and her boyfriend Jonathan Davino go on a double date with Lili Reinhart and her boyfriend Jack Martin Cipriani in Venice
Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino.

Billy Rosewood / SplashNews

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino walk hand in hand as the step out for a double date with Lili Reinhart and Jack Martin (not pictured) in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 3.

City Walk

Rita Ora goes on a morning fashion stroll in Roma heading to do promo for her new album
Rita Ora.

SplashNews

Rita Ora rocks a jungle-inspired ensemble in Rome while promoting her new album, You & I, on Sept. 5.

Game Time

Naomi Campbell attends Carlos Alcaraz's game during The US Open
Naomi Campbell.

Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / SplashNews

Naomi Campbell catches Carlos Alcaraz's match during the US Open in N.Y.C on Sept. 4.

Concert Kiss

Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai attend SoFi Beyonce Renaissance Tour Pre-Party
Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai.

Presley Ann/Getty Images

Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai share a sweet moment at SoFi's pre-party for Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour at The Shay in L.A. on Sept. 4.

Backstage Pass

Tiernan Tunnicliffe, Lorna Courtney, Ben Jackson Walker, Billie Jean King, Joe Moeller, Melanie La Barrie, Paulo Szot, Brandon Antonio, Justin David Sullivan pose backstage at the new Max Martin musical "& Juliet"
Tiernan Tunnicliffe, Lorna Courtney, Ben Jackson Walker, Billie Jean King, Joe Moeller, Melanie La Barrie, Paulo Szot, Brandon Antonio and Justin David Sullivan.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Billie Jean King poses backstage with Tiernan Tunnicliffe, Lorna Courtney, Ben Jackson Walker, Joe Moeller, Melanie La Barrie, Paulo Szot, Brandon Antonio and Justin David Sullivan at & Juliet on Broadway at The Stephen Sondheim Theatre in N.Y.C on Sept. 2.

Show Time

Bruno Mars Bandana Sao Paulo Brazil 09 03 23
Bruno Mars.

Splashnews

A bandana-clad Bruno Mars performs at São Paulo's The Town festival in Brazil on Sept. 3.

Shimmer & Shine

LAdy Gaga Las Vegas Park MGM 08 31 23
Lady Gaga.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas

Lady Gaga leans into retro style for her Jazz & Piano residency at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Aug. 31.

Eyes on the Game

Spike Lee US open tennis 09 02 23
Spike Lee.

Gotham/GC Images

Spike Lee zones in on the court at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships on Sept. 2 in N.Y.C.

Rock Break

Queens of the Stone Age at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta for "The End is Nero'' Tour
Queens of the Stone Age.

Donny Evans

Rock band Queens of the Stone Age visits the Fox Theatre in Atlanta while on their The End Is Nero tour on Aug. 18.

Sparkling Star

Leona Lewis Venice 09 03 23
Leona Lewis.

Victor Boyko/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR

Leona Lewis wows in a glitzy silver gown at the amfAR Venezia gala on Sept. 3 in Venice, Italy.

Highland Style

King Charles Queen Camilla Braemar Scotland 09 02 23
King Charles Queen Camilla.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Wearing a kilt in his official tartan pattern, King Charles sits with Queen Camilla at the 2023 Braemar Gathering at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park in Scotland on Sept. 2.

Hot Couple

Taika Waititi Rita Ora Venice 09 03 23
Taika Waititi Rita Ora.

Ryan Emberley/amfAR/amfAR via Getty Images

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora spend date night at the amfAR Venezia gala, presented by Mastercard and Red Sea International Film Festival, on Sept. 3 in Venice, Italy.

Movie Goer

Priscilla Presley Venice 09 04 23
Priscilla Presley.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Priscilla Presley visits Italy for the 80th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 4.

Father-Daughter Dinner

Ethan Hawke and Maya Thurman Hawke 09 03 23 Telluride
Ethan Hawke and Maya Thurman Hawke.

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

Ethan Hawke shares a moment with his daughter Maya Hawke at IFC Films' The Taste of Things dinner in Telluride, Colorado, on Sept. 3.

Long Island Time

Grier Henchy Brook Shields Hampton Classic Horse Show 09 03 23
Grier Henchy Brook Shield.

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

Brooke Shields brings her daughter Grier Henchy as her date to the 2023 Hampton Classic Horse Show on Sept. 3 in Bridgehampton, New York.

Glam Girl

Adriana Lima Venice 09 03 23
Adriana Lima.

Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images

Adriana Lima sparkles in a night sky-inspired gown during the Venice International Film Festival premiere of The Killer on Sept. 3.

Winning Smile

Emilia Clarke Nouvel Hollywood Pod Generation Deauville France 09 03 23
Emilia Clarke.

Francois G. Durand/Getty Images

A proud Emilia Clarke holds her Nouvel Hollywood award for her role in The Pod Generation at the 49th Deauville American Film Festival in France on Sept. 3.

Gold Trim

Kate Beckinsale Venice 09 03 23
Kate Beckinsale.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

Kate Beckinsale brings high fashion to the amfAR Venezia gala on Sept. 3 in Venice, Italy.

Royal Cheer

Prince HArry Inter Miami Los Angeles 09 03 23
Prince Harry.

Harry How/Getty Images

Prince Harry looks excited to catch the on-field action as Inter Miami CF plays home team Los Angeles Football Club on Sept. 3.

Team Spirit

c Inter Miami Los Angeles 0309 23
David Beckham.

Carlos Piaggio/Shutterstock

Inter Miami CF co-owner David Beckham greets his soccer players at BMO Stadium in L.A., where the team played Los Angeles Football Club on Sept. 3.

Sports Fan

Selina Gomez Inter Miami Los Angelese 09 03 23
Selena Gomez.

Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

Selena Gomez reacts to the second-half action of the Los Angeles Football Club vs. Inter Miami CF game at BMO Stadium in L.A. on Sept. 3.

Fashionable Friends

Emma Corrin and Sydney Sweeney Venice 09 03 23
Emma Corrin and Sydney Sweeney.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Emma Corrin and Sydney Sweeney lock eyes at a photo call for MiuMiu Women's Tales during the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3.

Commanding the Carpet

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty 

Maggie Gyllenhaal attends a photo call for MiuMiu Women's Tales during the 80th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3 in Italy.

Love Abroad

Bella Thorne Mark Emms Venice 09 03 23
Bella Thorne Mark Emms.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Fiancés Bella Thorne and Mark Emms cozy up at the amfAR Venezia gala during the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3.

South of the Border

Will Smith Mexico 09 01 23
Will Smith.

Medios y Media/Getty Images

Will Smith makes an appearance in Mexico City for the Mexico Siglo XX1 "Lo Haces Tu" event on Sept. 1.

Sweet Sydney

Sydney Sweeney

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty 

Sydney Sweeney is seen arriving at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3 in Italy.

Blue Dude

Jesse Williams

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty 

Jesse Williams attends Giorgio Armani's One Night In Venice on Sept. 2 in Italy. 

Dazzling Diva

Kerry Washington

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty 

Kerry Washington attends Giorgio Armani's One Night In Venice on Sept. 2 in Italy. 

Sing It!

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs

Lisa Lake/Getty 

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs live on stage at the Wells Fargo Center on Sept. 2 in Philadelphia. 

Feeling Fit

Olivia Wilde

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC 

Olivia Wilde is seen after a workout on Sept. 1 in Los Angeles.

Dapper Dude

Mads Mikkelsen

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Mads Mikkelsen attends a red carpet for the movie Bastarden (The Promised Land) at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 1.

Gorgeous Gal

Lily Allen

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC 

Lily Allen is seen leaving the Duke of York's Theatre after her performance in The Pillowman on Sept. 1 in London.

Queen Bey

Beyonce

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Beyoncé performs onstage during the Renaissance World Tour at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 1 in Inglewood, California. 

Rap Buds

2 Chainz, DJ Khaled and Wiz Khalifa

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

2 Chainz, DJ Khaled and Wiz Khalifa pose backstage during Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 1 in Inglewood, California. 

Girl Power

Paris performed an exclusive DJ Set in Las Vegas. It was followed by a performance by Katy Perry.
Paris Hilton and Katy Perry.

Kevin Ostajewski

Paris Hilton sports one of her go-to glittery ensembles while Katy Perry opts for red look topped off with a mushroom hat in Las Vegas on Aug. 31.

Model Behavior

Barbara Palvin attends a red carpet for the movie "Poor Things" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival at on September 01, 2023 in Venice, Italy.
Barbara Palvin.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Newlywed Barbara Palvin steps out at the Venice Film Festival on the red carpet for Poor Things on Sept. 1.

Making Moves

Cardi B was spotted arriving to a rehearsal studio on Thursday evening, looking fashionable in a brown ensemble which she styled with a pair of Ugg boots

Diggzy/Shutterstock

Cardi B is easy, breezy and beautiful in shades of brown as she heads to a rehearsal studio in L.A. on Aug. 31.

Center Stage

Sam Smith 'GLORIA The Tour' concert, Los Angeles, California, USA - 31 Aug 2023
Sam Smith.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Sam Smith takes the stage at the Kia Forum in L.A. as part of GLORIA the tour on Aug. 31.

Costar Reunion

Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morgan have a mini Walking Dead reunion in New York City. The duo co-starred in the popular series which ran from 2010-2022.
Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morga.

TheImageDirect.com

Former The Walking Dead costars Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Norman Reedus spend some time together in N.Y.C. on Sept. 1.

Concert Smiles

Jamie Dornan Haim in concert at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
Jamie Dornan.

Shutterstock

Jamie Dornan is all smiles while catching Haim's show at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on Aug. 31 in London.

Going Glam

Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl attend a red carpet for the movie "Finalmente L'Alba" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2023 in Venice, Italy
Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl step out on the red carpet for Finalmente L'Alba at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 1.

Sealed with a Kiss

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Variety Golden Globes Venice 08 31 23
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes.

Victor Boyko/Variety via Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes share a sweet moment at the Variety and Golden Globes party at the Venice Film Festival on Aug. 31.

Leading Man

Adam Driver Venice 08 31 23
Adam Driver.

TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images

Adam Driver gives a wave to the crowd while walking the red carpet for his film, Ferrari, at the Venice Film Festival on Aug. 31.

All That Glitters

Georgia May Jagger Venice 08 31 23
Georgia May Jagger.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Georgia May Jagger walks the Ferrari red carpet at the Venice Film Festival in a sparkling gown on Aug. 31.

Love on Top

Charity Lawson Dotun Olubeko US open Tennis 08 31 23
Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Maestro Dobel Tequila

Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko cool down with an iced beverage at the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug. 31 in N.Y.C.

Side by Side

George Clooney and Amal Clooney as they depart after a brief stop at the Venice Film Festival 2023

Aissaoui Nacer / SplashNews

George and Amal Clooney are spotted in Venice on Sept. 1 following her honor at the DVF Awards the day prior.

Coordinated Couple

Lukas Gage Chris Appleton Variety Golden Globes Venice 08 31 23
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton.

Victor Boyko/Variety via Getty Images

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton are as dapper as ever at the Variety and Golden Globes party at the Venice Film Festival on Aug. 31.

Top of the Morning

Darius Rucker Today show 09 01 23
Darius Rucker.

Darius Rucker takes the stage on Sept. 1 in N.Y.C. as part of the Today show's Citi Concert Series.

Off the Track

Lewis Hamilton Monza F! 09 01 23
Lewis Hamilton.

BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton is spotted ahead of the first practice session on Sept. 1 for the Italian Formula 1 Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale Monza circuit.

Soft Smiles

Nicky Hilton Genesis House x Monse Dinner 08 31 23
Nicky Hilton.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Nicky Hilton opts for a green dress at the Genesis House x Monse dinner on Aug. 31 in N.Y.C.

Across the Pond

Kylie Minogue BBC Radio 2 London 09 01 23
Kylie Minogue.

Raw Image LTD/MEGA 

Kylie Minogue rocks a black-and-white ensemble as she stops by BBC Radio 2 Studios in London on Sept. 1.

Night Out

Karolina Kurkova Diane Kruger Marc Cain Germany 08 31 23
Karolina Kurkova and Diane Kruger.

Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Karolina Kurkova and Diane Kruger attend the Marc Cain 50th anniversary fashion show event on Aug. 31 in Bodelshausen, Germany. 

On the Mic

Mickey Guyton SiriusXM 08 31 23
Mickey Guyton.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Singer Mickey Guyton stops by SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Aug. 31.

Golden Hour

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are seen on August 31, 2023 in Venice, Italy
George Clooney and Amal Clooney.

Franco Origlia/GC Images

George and Amal Clooney make for a stunning couple under the glow of the Italian sun while spending time in Venice on Aug. 31.

