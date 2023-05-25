Heidi Klum Dazzles in Yellow in Cannes, Plus Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Winnie Harlow and More

By People Staff
Published on May 25, 2023 06:00 AM
Star Power

Heidi Klum arrives for the screening of the film "La Passion de Dodin Bouffant"
Heidi Klum.

LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty

Heidi Klum has some fun with her dramatic yellow gown at a screening of La Passion de Dodin Bouffant (The Pot au Feu) during the Cannes Film Festival on May 24.

Suns Out

Shawn Mendes goes for a solo stroll in New York City while shopping
Shawn Mendes.

WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Shawn Mendes shows off his arm tattoos during an outing in New York City on May 24.

Studio Time

Taylor Swift Electrifies Fans as She Makes a Stunning Entrance at Electric Lady Studio in New York, NY
Taylor Swift.

BACKGRID

Taylor Swift sports her classic red lipstick as she arrives at Electric Lady Studio in New York City on May 24.

Nothing But Glam

Winnie Harlow attends the "La Passion De Dodin Bouffant"
Winnie Harlow.

Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty

Winnie Harlow looks regal in a green ensemble as she walks the red carpet for La Passion De Dodin Bouffant at the Cannes Film Festival on May 24.

Fired Up

Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria.

Best Image / BACKGRID

Eva Longoria holds a sparkler and glass of bubbly at the Together We Give charity dinner during the Cannes Film Festival on May 24.

New York Minute

Camila Cabello cuts a stylish figure in a brown blazer while out and about this afternoon in Soho
Camila Cabello.

BACKGRID

Dressed in an oversized brown blazer, Camila Cabello is spotted out and about in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City on May 24.

Snack Time

Ariana Madix post-Scandoval as she is seen this afternoon filming at the drive-thru at Raising Cane's
Ariana Madix.

BACKGRID

Ariana Madix is decked out in Raising Cane's merch while filming at one of the fast-food chain's drive-through locations on May 24.

Positively Pink

Hailee Steinfeld is seen in Midtown on May 24, 2023 in New York City
Hailee Steinfeld.

Gotham/GC Images

Hailee Steinfeld is bright and spring-ready while rocking a hot pink dress in New York City on May 24.

Book Worm

Sarah Jessica Parker attends the US Book Show
Sarah Jessica Parker.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Sarah Jessica Parker takes the mic at the U.S. Book Show in New York City at the NYU Kimmel Center on May 24.

Cheers to 100 Years

Sofia Coppola and Keanu Reeves arrive at The House of Suntory 100 Year Anniversary Global Even
Sofia Coppola, Keanu Reeves.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Sofia Coppola and Keanu Reeves pose together at 100th anniversary celebration for The House of Suntory in New York City on May 23.

Big Night

50 Cent, A Boogie with da Hoodie and Wiz Khalifa perform at E11even in Miami.
50 Cent.

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

50 Cent flashes a big smile as he takes the stage at E11even in Miami on May 20.

Cannes Couple

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost attends the Cannes Film Festival Air Mail /Warner Brothers Discovery Party
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Air Mail/Warner Brothers Discovery

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are dressed to the nines at a party hosted by Air Mail and Warner Brothers Discovery at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc during the Cannes Film Festival on May 23.

Red Hot

Hailee Steinfeld is seen outside Good Morning America
Hailee Steinfeld.

 Raymond Hall/GC Images

Hailee Steinfeld stuns in a red monochrome outfit while stopping by Good Morning America in New York City on May 24.

Looking Dapper

Steve Carell Bryan Cranston and Rupert Friend attend the Asteroid City red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston and Rupert Friend.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston and Rupert Friend pose together on the red carpet for Asteroid City at the Cannes Film Festival on May 23.

Smiles and the City

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lawrence flashes a big smile while taking a stroll with a pal in New York City
Jennifer Lawrence.

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lawrence is all smiles as she steps out in New York City with a friend on May 23.

Throwback Style

Billie Eilish sports all black as she leaves the gym after getting a workout done in Los Angeles
Billie Eilish.

BACKGRID

Billie Eilish rocks and all-black ensemble topped off with a '90s zig-zag headband following a workout in L.A. on May 23.

Hand in Hand

Sarah Paulson steps out hand-in-hand with longtime partner Holland Taylor during a romantic stroll while out in Manhattan
Sarah Paulson, Holland Taylor.

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor step out for a stroll in New York City on May 22.

Party People

Alessandra Ambrosio, Matheus Mazzafera, Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma attend the Cannes Film Festival Air Mail Party
Alessandra Ambrosio, Matheus Mazzafera, Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Air Mail/Warner Brothers Discovery

Alessandra Ambrosio and Matheus Mazzafera pose with newly-engaged Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma at the Air Mail Party at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc during the Cannes Film Festival on May 23.

Center Stage

Padma Lakshmi attends the Full Bloom: The 2023 Moth Ball Honoring Hasan Minhaj
Padma Lakshmi.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for The Moth

Padma Lakshmi takes the stage at Full Bloom: The 2023 Moth Ball honoring Hasan Minhaj on May 23.

Peace Out

Andie MacDowell is seen at the Martinez hotel during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival
Andie MacDowell.

TheImageDirect.com

Andie MacDowell throws up a peace sign at Hôtel Martinez during the Cannes Film Festival on May 23.

Two of a Kind

Billy Crystal and Bette Midler attend a conversation at The 92nd Street Y
Billy Crystal, Bette Midler.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Billy Crystal and Bette Midler attend a conversation and screening of the Broadway show, Mr. Saturday Night, at 92NY on May 23.

Seaside Star

SQUARE Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney.

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Sydney Sweeney sports a frosty blue ensemble and matching eyeshadow outside of the Hôtel Martinez in Cannes on May 23.

Romance Abroad

SQUARE Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson
Colin Jost, Scarlett Johansson.

Gisela Schober/Getty

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson share a loving gaze before a Cannes Film Festival screening on May 23.

Emerald Elegance

SQUARE Julia Garner arrives for the screening of the film "Asteroid City" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festiva
Julia Garner.

LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty

In a bold green gown, Julia Garner makes a colorful statement for the screening of Asteroid City in Cannes on May 23.

Film Fans

SQUARE Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks.

Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks wave to crowds on the red carpet for Asteroid City at the Cannes Film Festival on May 23.

At the Window

Eli Manning works the Dunkin' drive-thru
Eli Manning.

Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

In support of the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, Eli Manning tries out a new gig at a Dunkin' drive-through in New Jersey on May 23, otherwise known as Iced Coffee Day.

In the Sun

Nicky Hilton
Nicky Hilton.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Nicky Hilton rocks jeans and a button-up while out and about in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on May 23.

Camera Ready

Selling Sunset's Nicole Young
Nicole Young.

Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Selling Sunset star Nicole Young shimmers in a coral dress ahead of an L.A. photo shoot on May 23.

Star on Paper

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Jessica Chastain poses as she gets honored for her performance in "A Doll's House" & has her caricature unveiled on the wall of fame at Sardi's
Jessica Chastain.

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

In honor of her Broadway performance in A Doll's House, Jessica Chastain gets her likeness turned into a portrait to be hung on the wall of fame at N.Y.C. restaurant Sardi’s on May 18.

Back Across the Pond

Harry Styles performs live at Coventry Building Society Arena
Harry Styles.

On another U.K. leg of the Love On Tour, Harry Styles performs at the Coventry Building Society Arena on May 22.

Comedy Queen

Rachel Brosnahan at the star ceremony where Midge Maisel is honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star
Rachel Brosnahan.

Allison Dinner/Variety via Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan poses with a star honoring her Marvelous Mrs. Maisel character, Midge Maisel, on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 22.

Happy Faces

Jonathan Scott and Zoey Deschanel attends the Max Original 'What Am I Eating?' With Zooey Deschanel Premiere Dinner at Casita Hollywood
Jonathan Scott and Zoey Deschanel.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Warner Bros. Discovery

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott share a smiley moment at the L.A. premiere dinner for her Max original series, What Am I Eating?, on May 22.

Flamboyant Frills

Ashley Graham attends a party hosted by British Vogue and Chopard to celebrate the Cannes Film Festival
Ashley Graham.

Dave Benett/Getty Images for Conde Nast

Ashley Graham brings feathers and flair to a Cannes Film Festival party for British Vogue and Chopard on May 22 in the French town. 

Cocktail Party

Cardi B poses as Whipshots presents Summer Cocktails with Cardi at The Bungalow
Cardi B.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Starco Brands

Looking bright in a colorful catsuit, Cardi B poses in Santa Monica on May 22 during the Summer Cocktails with Cardi event for her own alcohol brand Whipshots.

Song & Dance

Ronald Burkle, Naomi Campbell, Robin Thicke, Mohammed Al Turki and Jon Kortajarena attend 'BOSS Loves Naomi', a special birthday event for Naomi Campbell, hosted by Daniel Grieder
Ronald Burkle, Naomi Campbell, Robin Thicke, Mohammed Al Turki and Jon Kortajarena.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for HUGO BOSS

Naomi Campbell gets serenaded by Robin Thicke at her BOSS Loves Naomi birthday event on May 22 in Cannes while attendees Ronald Burkle, Mohammed Al Turki and Jon Kortajarena look on.

Dads' Night Out

Jason Bateman and Jason Sudeikis with their kids watch game four of the Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena
Jason Bateman and Jason Sudeikis.

London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

Jason Sudeikis and his son, Otis, 9, watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the Denver Nuggets alongside Jason Bateman and his daughter, Maple, 11, in Downtown L.A. at Crypto.com Arena on May 22.

Sporty Chic

Kesha is spotted running errands in Los Angeles.
Kesha.

TheImageDirect.com

Kesha steps out to run errands on May 22 in L.A.

Party Time

Eva HerzigovÃÂ¡ and Helena Christensen attend a party hosted by British Vogue and Chopard to celebrate the Cannes Film Festival at Hotel Martinez
Eva Herzigová and Helena Christensen.

Dave Benett/Getty Images for Conde Nast

Models Eva Herzigová and Helena Christensen doll up in Cannes on May 22 for a celebration at the Hôtel Martinez hosted by British Vogue and Chopard.

Family Affair

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Christina Schwarzenegger attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "FUBAR" at The Grove
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Christina Schwarzenegger.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Christina Schwarzenegger arrive at The Grove in Los Angeles for the premiere of Netflix’s new series FUBAR on May 22.

Marvel Madness

Brian Tyree Henry, Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson and Lauren VÃÂ©lez at the "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" Photo Call held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel
Brian Tyree Henry, Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson and Lauren Vélez.

Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse stars Brian Tyree Henry, Hailee Steinfeld, Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson and Lauren Vélez attend a photo call for their new film in Beverly Hills on May 22.

All Love

Gigi Hadid SQUARE
Shootpix/ABACA/Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid sends some love while walking the red carpet for Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine) at the Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21.

Welcome to New York

Taylor Swift SQUARE
TheImageDirect.com

Taylor Swift returns to the Electric Lady Recording Studio in New York City on May 22 following her three-day stint at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Warm Embrace

Renee Zellweger, Ant Anstead EXCLUSIVE SQUARE
MEGA / BACKGRID

Renée Zellweger shares a celebratory hug with Ant Anstead after his semi-professional soccer team wins a championship game in La Mirada, California, on May 21.

Model Behavior

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley SQUARE
LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stuns at a screening for Club Zero at the Cannes Film Festival on May 22.

Ruffin' It

Emily Ratajkowski
TheImageDirect.com

Emily Ratajkowski steps out for a dog walk on May 22 as warm weather sweeps over the Big Apple.

Top of the Morning

Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is quite colorful at Good Morning America in New York City on May 22.

Puppy Love

Demi Moore
TheImageDirect.com

Demi Moore is spotted out and about in New York City with a tiny four-legged friend in tow.

Très Chic

Eva Longoria
Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Sporting oversized shades, Eva Longoria is seen at the Hôtel Martinez during the Cannes Film Festival on May 22.

Tip Off!

Adele attends game three of the Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Adele sits courtside at the Crypto.com Arena in L.A. for game three of the Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets on May 20.

Sister, Sister

Dixie D’Amelio and Charli D'Amelio attend the Rookie Premiere Wrap Party hosted by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics

Dixie and Charli D'Amelio pose together at the Rookie Premiere wrap party hosted by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin in Beverly Hills on May 20.

Center Stage

Ashanti performs onstage during "An Evening Of R&B" concert at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Ashanti takes the stage for An Evening of R&B concert at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre in Mableton, Georgia, on May 20.

Shop 'Til You Drop

Ariana Madix at Steve Madden Soho
Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Ariana Madix has her hands full with shopping bags as she visits the Steve Madden store in the SoHo neighborhood of N.Y.C. on May 20.

Sweet Duet

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks perform a duet of “Stop Dragging My Heart Around”
Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images for ABA

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks perform "Stop Dragging My Heart Around" together at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on May 19.

Stars Align

Jeremy Strong, Jessica Chastain, Arian Moayed and Lin-Manuel Miranda pose with the cast of "Kimberly Akimbo"
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Jeremy Strong, Jessica Chastain, Arian Moayed and Lin-Manuel Miranda pose with the cast of Broadway's Kimberly Akimbo backstage at The Richard Rodgers Theatre in N.Y.C. during a special edition of "Ham4Ham" performed by the casts of Kimberly Akimbo and Lincoln Center Theater's Camelot on May 19.

For a Good Cause

Leonardo DiCaprio attends the "Better World Fund For Climate Gala" during the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio attends the Better World Fund for Climate Gala at Carlton Hotel on May 21 during the Cannes Film Festival.

Night of Music

Missy Elliott at 2023 Black Music Honors at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on May 19, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia
Derek Blanks

Honoree Missy Elliott poses with Da Brat at the 2023 Black Music Honors in Atlanta on May 19.

Strike a Pose

Alessandra Ambrosio and Luke Evans attend iconic Campari event at The Martinez Hotel
Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Campari

Alessandra Ambrosio and Luke Evans pose together during the Campari event at the Hôtel Martinez during the Cannes Film Festival on May 20.

Big Smiles

HOT WHEELS: ULTIMATE CHALLENGE -- Press Event -- Pictured: (l-r) Anthony Anderson, Jay Leno, Doris Bowman in El Segundo, CA
Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images

Anthony Anderson, Jay Leno and Doris Bowman pose together during a Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge press event in El Segundo, California, on May 20.

Show Time

Wyclef Jean performs during the WNBA game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Wyclef Jean performs during the WNBA game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, on May 21.

Pretty in Pink

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - MAY 20: Paris Jackson attends Charlize Theron's Africa Outreach Project Block Party at Universal Studios Backlot on May 20, 2023 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for CTAOP)
Stefanie Keenan/Getty for CTAOP

Paris Jackson attends Charlize Theron's Africa Outreach Project Block Party at Universal Studios Backlot on May 20 in Universal City, California.

Shades of Cool

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Julianne Moore attends the "May December" photocall at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
Lionel Hahn/Getty

Julianne Moore attends the May December photocall at the 76th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21 in France.

Rap Queen

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 20: Rap Artist Lil Kim performs onstage at the Fox Theatre on May 20, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
Aaron J. Thornton/Getty

Lil' Kim performs onstage at the Fox Theatre on May 20 in Detroit, Michigan.

Go Grads!

Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen deliver the keynote speech at the 2023 UC Irvine Medical School Commencement representing their Alzheimer's organization – Hilarity for Charity (HFC). HFC's mission is to care for families impacted by Alzheimer's disease, activate the next generation of Alzheimer's advocates, and be a leader in brain health research and education.. Seth Rogen + wife Lauren Miller Rogen. Photo Credit: Michelle Kim Photography
Michelle Kim Photography

Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen deliver the keynote speech at the 2023 UC Irvine Medical School Commencement, representing their Alzheimer's organization Hilarity for Charity in California on May 20.

Green Gal

Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh arrives for the screening of the film "Firebrand" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 21, 2023. (Photo by Patricia DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)
PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty

Michelle Yeoh arrives for the screening of the film Firebrand during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 21.

Rock On

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Travis Barker of Blink-182 performs onstage at Madison Square Garden on May 19, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)
Manny Carabel/Getty

Travis Barker performs onstage with Blink-182 at Madison Square Garden on May 19 in New York City.

Sing It, Girl!

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - MAY 19: Kim Petras performs onstage during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue Release Party at The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 19, 2023 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)
Alberto Tamargo/Getty for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Kim Petras performs onstage during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue release party at The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 19 in Hollywood, Florida.

Grad Glam

ORANGE, CALIFORNIA - MAY 19: Angela Bassett gives the commencement speech at 2023 Chapman University Commencement Ceremony at Chapman University on May 19, 2023 in Orange, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)
Jerod Harris/Getty

Angela Bassett gives the keynote at the 2023 Chapman University Commencement Ceremony on May 19 in Orange, California.

Under the Sea

MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 19: Spanish actor Javier Bardem attends the premiere of "La Sirenita" by Disney at Cine Callao on May 19, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for Disney)
Carlos Alvarez/Getty for Disney

Javier Bardem attends the premiere of The Little Mermaid at Cine Callao on May 19 in Madrid, Spain.

Came to Slay

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Dua Lipa attends the "Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Mike Coppola/Getty

Dua Lipa attends the Omar La Fraise red carpet during the 76th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19 in France.

Movie Buff

Natalie Portman SQUARE
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

A glamorous Natalie Portman wows on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet before watching The Zone of Interest on May 19 in France.

Morning Vibes

Angelina Jolie SQUARE
TheImageDirect.com

Angelina Jolie takes a stroll around New York City in neutrals on May 19.

Dynamic Duo

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker SQUARE
TheImageDirect.com

Kourtney Kardashian walks through N.Y.C. with her husband, Travis Barker, on May 19.

On the Go

Ben Affleck SQUARE
SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

Coffee in hand, Ben Affleck bundles up in a sweater and jacket while out and about in Los Angeles on May 19.

Seaside Stunner

Alessandra Ambrosio EXCLUSIVE
AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Alessandra Ambrosio enjoys the ocean air on the French Rivera during the Cannes Film Festival on May 19.

Hand in Hand

Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell
BLW Clips / BACKGRID

Wearing matching Star Trek merch, Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn rally in support of the Writers Guild of America strike at Paramount Studios in Hollywood on May 19.

Staring Contest

Gottmik and David Harbour
Jason Mendez/Getty

In anticipation of Blizzard Entertainment's Diablo IV video game launch, David Harbour and drag performer Gottmik attend an IV-Course dinner experience on May 17 in N.Y.C.

Girl Power

Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Sophie Lane Curtis, Andrea Bucko
Yvonne TNT/BFA

Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Sophie Lane Curtis and Andrea Bucko strike a pose at the N.Y.C. premiere of Curtis' directorial debut, On Our Way, at the Village East and Sebring Revolution on May 18.

Cover Girl

Martha Stewart at the Sports Illustrated Swim Issue Launch Party
Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Sports Illustrated cover star Martha Stewart holds her magazine at an N.Y.C. launch party for the Swimsuit Issue on May 18.

Angelic Form

Jen Garner poses for a photo on the red carpet at Charter Oak Restaurant
Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for St. Helena Hospital Foundation

Jennifer Garner wows in white on May 18 at the Rockout Knockout Cancer Event she hosted with Elyse Walker at the Charter Oak in St. Helena, California. The event raised nearly $1 million for the St. Helena Hospital Foundation and early cancer detection research.

Much to Celebrate

Mel Brooks attends the opening night gala for the 2023 Los Angeles Jewish Film Festival
David Livingston/Getty Images

Mel Brooks looks happy to hang out in Beverly Hills for the opening night gala of the Los Angeles Jewish Film Festival on May 18.

Nailed It

Megan Fox attends the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch
Gotham/FilmMagic

Megan Fox smiles upon arrival at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City, where she attended the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch event on May 18.

What an Honor

Thierry Frémaux with Harrison Ford who receives an honorary Palme D'Or during the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Cannes Film Festival chief Thierry Frémaux celebrates Harrison Ford as he receives an honorary Palme D'Or award from the annual French event on May 18.

