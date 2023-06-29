01 of 89 Caffeine Queen Angelina Jolie. TheImageDirect.com Looking chic in a black dress and sunglasses, Angelina Jolie steps out for a cup of coffee in Manhattan on June 28.

02 of 89 Pooch Pals Jennifer Lawrence. JosiahW / BACKGRID Jennifer Lawrence saunters through N.Y.C. with some furry friends while filming a Dior commercial on June 28.

03 of 89 Pink Princess Kate Middleton. Karwai Tang/WireImage Looking darling in a pastel pink dress, Kate Middleton officially opens the Young V&A at V&A Museum on June 28 in London.

04 of 89 Bewitching Henry Cavill, Natalie Viscuso. Ian West/PA Images via Getty Henry Cavill enjoys date night with his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso at the season 3 premiere of his series The Witcher on June 28 in London.

05 of 89 Leading Lads Mark Duplass, Sterling K. Brown. Todd Williamson Mark Duplass and Sterling K. Brown pose together at the afterparty for the premiere of their indie film Biosphere on June 27.

06 of 89 Industry Leader Geena Davis. Jason Davis/Getty Geena Davis is all smiles on June 17 in Bentonville, Arkansas, where she led the 9th Annual Bentonville Film Festival.

07 of 89 City of Star Power Katie Holmes, Laura Linney. TheImageDirect.com Katie Holmes and Laura Linney casually stroll together through N.Y.C. on June 28.

08 of 89 Striking a Pose Julia Fox. Hannah Turner Harts/BFA.com/Shutterstock Julia Fox wears neutral shades while celebrating Pride month alongside Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Document Journal and Feeld event in N.Y.C. on June 27.

09 of 89 Pretty People Christopher Briney, Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno. Cindy Ord/Getty The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Christopher Briney, Lola Tung and Gavin Casalegno visit New York City's SiriusXM Studios on June 28.

10 of 89 Bow Down Beyoncé. Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood Beyoncé stuns in a silver ensemble as she takes the stage in Warsaw, Poland as part of her Renaissance World Tour on June 27. 

11 of 89 In Bloom Orlando Bloom. Darren Gerrish/Getty Images for the Serpentine Gallery Orlando Bloom flashes a smile at the 2023 Serpentine Gallery Summer Party in London on June 27.

12 of 89 Barbie Down Under Margot Robbie. Media-Mode / SplashNews.com Margot Robbie wears her Barbie best as she lands in Australia on June 27 wearing a pink blazer and rolling along matching luggage.

13 of 89 In the Studio Taylor Swift. Gotham/GC Images Taylor Swift heads back to the studio in New York City on June 27.

14 of 89 Date Night Lori Harvey and Damson Idris. Daniel Lindgren Lori Harvey poses with boyfriend, Damson Idris, at the 2023 Serpentine Gallery Summer Party, where guests sipped on Casamigos, in London on June 27.

15 of 89 Woman of the Hour Chloe Bailey. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images Chloe Bailey is honored with the Fearlessness Award at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards on June 27 at the Beverly Hilton International Ballroom.

16 of 89 Have a Seat Alex Edelman and Rachel Brosnahan. Bruce Glikas/WireImage Rachel Brosnahan poses with Alex Edelman at the opening night after party for the one-man show, Alex Edelman Just for Us, at SECOND in N.Y.C. on June 26.

17 of 89 Theater Kids Luke Islam, Ben Platt, Molly Gordon, Jimmy Tatro, Nick Lieberman and Noah Galvin. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Luke Islam, Ben Platt, Molly Gordon, Jimmy Tatro, Nick Lieberman and Noah Galvin stop by SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. to discuss their film, Theater Camp, on June 27.

18 of 89 Across the Pond Natasha Lyonne. Daniel Lindgren Natasha Lyonne sports a pair of statement sunglasses at the 2023 Serpentine Gallery Summer Party in London on June 27.

19 of 89 To the Point Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images Tiffany Haddish and Jason Lee strike at a pose at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at the Beverly Hilton International Ballroom on June 27.

20 of 89 Sharp Dresser Andrew Garfield. Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com Andrew Garfield arrives in style at the Serpentine Summer Party 2023 in London on June 27.

21 of 89 Style With a Smile Landa Condor. SplashNews.com Looking stylish in a button-up top and peach mini skirt, Lana Condor waves to onlookers in N.Y.C. on June 27.



22 of 89 Attached at the Plate Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid. SIENA PARIS / SplashNews.com Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid leave a joint "Ken-Gi" signature at Siena Paris restaurant in the French capital city.



23 of 89 Bold Color Bethenny Frankel. SplashNews.com Bethenny Frankel wows in bright blue upon arrival at the Today show's N.Y.C. studios on June 27.

24 of 89 Quiet Luxury Victoria Beckham. Marc Piasecki/GC Images Victoria Beckham looks posh as ever in sunglasses and a blazer while enjoy Paris' summer weather on June 27.

25 of 89 Joy All Around Ashley Park. Araya Doheny/Getty Ashley Park greets fans at the premiere of her new film Joy Ride in Los Angeles on June 26.

26 of 89 Game On Luis Fonsi. Jasen Vinlove/Miami Marlins/Getty Luis Fonsi tosses the first pitch ahead of the Miami Marlins game during the team's Puerto Rican Heritage celebration on June 24. The singer brought his son Rocco with him on the mound.

27 of 89 Lasting Color Cristina Aguilera. WavyPeter / SplashNews.com Fresh after her weekend Pride performances, Christina Aguilera carries a rainbow clutch on a day out in N.Y.C. on June 27.

28 of 89 New York Minute Nicky Hilton. BACKGRID Nicky Hilton matches her shirt to the city as she strolls through N.Y.C. on June 27.



29 of 89 Popping Out Carmen Electra. Joey Andrew/startraksphoto.com Carmen Electra beams a bright smile while stepping out of her trailer on set in Burbank, California on June 26.



30 of 89 Living Legends Chrissie Hynde, Paul McCartney. Dave Benett/Getty Images for MPL Communications Chrissie Hynde and Paul McCartney attend a private viewing of his exhibition "Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm" on June 26 in London.

31 of 89 Pops of Color Tiffany Haddish, Gayle King. Johnny Nunez/WireImage Tiffany Haddish and Gayle King match in bright shades of pink for the Afternoon with Tiffany Haddish event in N.Y.C. on June 26.

32 of 89 In Conversation G Flip. Michael Tullberg/Getty Images In celebration of Pride month on June 26, Australian musician G Flip holds a Q&A during the GRAMMY Museum's spotlight on them.

33 of 89 Red Carpet Cuties Nina Dobrev, Shaun White. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Shaun White supports his longtime girlfriend Nina Dobrev at the premiere of her new Netflix film The Out-Laws on June 26 in Los Angeles.

34 of 89 Main Character Jamie Lynn Spears. Michael Simon/Shutterstock Jamie Lynn Spears dresses in neon shades while promoting her show Zoey 102 on June 26 in Los Angeles.

35 of 89 Movie Makers Seth Rogen, Teresa Hsiao. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images Joy Ride producers Seth Rogen and Teresa Hsiao smile together at the L.A. premiere of their movie on June 26.

36 of 89 High Energy Stephanie Hsu. Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Lionsgate Stephanie Hsu poses with cheering fans at the L.A. premiere of Joy Ride.

37 of 89 Side by Side Jason Ralph, Rachel Brosnahan. Cindy Ord/Getty Images Rachel Brosnahan and her husband Jason Ralph mirror each other's body language at the opening night of Broadway's Just For Us on June 26.

38 of 89 Quality Time Christian Cowan, Sam Smith. JosiahW / BACKGRID Sam Smith spends time with their rumored boyfriend Christian Cowan during New York City's Pride March over the weekend.

39 of 89 Family Affair Harper Grohl, Violet Grohl, Jordyn Grohl, Ophelia Grohl, Dave Grohl. Dave Benett/Getty Images for MPL Communications Dave Grohl brings his wife Jordyn Blum (middle) and their daughters Harper, Violet and Ophelia to the National Portrait Gallery in London for an exclusive look at the "Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm."

40 of 89 Pink for Pink Serena Williams. TheImageDirect.com Venus Williams sports the on-theme hue while catching Pink's show during BST Hyde Park in London on June 24.

41 of 89 Boat Day Victoria and David Beckham. Pierre Suu/WireImage Victoria and David Beckham watch Jacquemus' Fashion Show from a row boat at Chateau de Versailles on June 26 in Versailles, France.

42 of 89 Bejeweled Kendall Jenner. SplashNews.com Kendall Jenner walks the runway during Jacquemus' fashion show titled "Le Chouchou" at Chateau de Versailles on June 26 in Versailles, France.

43 of 89 Party Time Paris Hilton. Michael Zorn/Shutterstock Paris Hilton takes the stage behind her bedazzled laptop during 2023 Dreamland Pride produced by Jack Resnicow at SummerStage in Central Park on June 25.

44 of 89 Summer Night Christie Brinkley. Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Christie Brinkley attends the Cinema Society screening of National Geographic's A Small Light at designer Donna Karan’s home in The Hamptons, New York, on June 25.

45 of 89 Big Show Gwen Stefani. Lorne Thomson/Redferns Gwen Stefani takes the stage as Pink's opening act during her two-night stint at London's BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 on June 25.

46 of 89 Icon Living Busta Rhymes. Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Busta Rhymes sports a white bedazzled ensemble at the 2023 BET Awards in Los Angeles, where he was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award during the June 25 show.

47 of 89 Weekend Celebration Christina Aguilera. PapCulture / BACKGRID Christina Aguilera strikes a pose ahead of her Pride Island party at DOM in New York City on June 25.

48 of 89 Sun's Out Shemar Moore. Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock Shemar Moore shows off his muscles at Jimmy John's "Thirst Traps and Summer Wraps" pool party in Los Angeles on June 26.

49 of 89 Let's Go Party Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie pose together at a press junket for Barbie at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles on June 25.

50 of 89 Keep Shining Elton John. Samir Hussein/WireImage Elton John sports a metallic suit while belting out a song during day five of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25 in Glastonbury, England.

51 of 89 Touching Tribute Offset and Quavo. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Quavo and Offset take the stage for a surprise tribute to their late Migos groupmate, Takeoff, at the 2023 BET Awards which were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 25.

52 of 89 Feeling the Love Dan Reynolds and Minka Kelly. SPOT-Stoianov / BACKGRID Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds share a sweet moment while out and about in Los Angeles on June 23.

53 of 89 Model Behavior Gigi Hadid. TheImageDirect.com Gigi Hadid rocks a crop top and denim cut-offs while stepping out for a bite to eat with her friend, Leah McCarthy, in New York City on June 25.

54 of 89 Big Fans Kate Hudson, Stella McCartney. Leon Neal/Getty Images Kate Hudson (center) and Stella McCartney (far right) catch Blondie's set during day five of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25 in Glastonbury, England.

55 of 89 Rock On Debbie Harry. Samir Hussein/WireImage Debbie Harry rocks out with Blondie during Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25.

56 of 89 Cheers! Stephen Colbert and Jim Gaffigan. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Montclair Film and North to Shore Festival Stephen Colbert and Jim Gaffigan clink their glasses onstage during An Evening with Stephen Colbert and Jim Gaffigan at the North to Shore Festival presented by Montclair Film at NJPAC in Newark, New Jersey, on June 24.

57 of 89 Flower Power Sofia Vergara. BACKGRID Sofia Vergara wears a floral ensemble while stepping out in Beverly Hills on June 26.

58 of 89 Taking the Mic Amber Heard. Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images Amber Heard flashes a smile from the stage during the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Taormina, Italy, on June 24.

59 of 89 Girl Power Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder Clark, Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute pose together backstage at Straight Up With Stassi Live at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles on June 24.

60 of 89 Rock Star Gal BACKGRID Gwen Stefani performs at BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 on June 24 in London.

61 of 89 Taking the Stage Samir Hussein/WireImage Cat Stevens performs on the Pyramid Stage at Day 5 of the Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25 in the United Kingdom.

62 of 89 Pretty in Pink Harry Durrant/Getty Lizzo performs on The Pyramid Stage at Day 4 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 24 in England.

63 of 89 New York Minute Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Jane Krakowski and Titus Burgess get ready to ride the Audible bus in the 2023 Pride March in New York City.

64 of 89 Beach Babe EliotPress / ELIOTPRESS / MEGA Kate Upton arrives at Club 55 for lunch during a holiday in Saint-Tropez, France, on June 24.

65 of 89 When in Paris Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Pharrell Williams attends the Kenzo Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23 in France.

66 of 89 Hip Hop Royalty Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Busta Rhymes MC Lyte and Busta Rhymes attend The Prelude: an Evening with Hip Hop Royalty at Andaz West Hollywood on June 23 in California.

67 of 89 Red Carpet Ready Rob Kim/Getty Chloë Grace Moretz attends the New York City screening of Netflix's Nimona at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on June 24 in New York City.

68 of 89 Italian Guy Daniele Venturelli/Getty Christopher Walken attends the photo call of Filming Italy 2023 on June 24 in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy.

69 of 89 Sing It Ben Trivett for Summerfest Tegan and Sara perform at the 2023 Summerfest on June 22 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

70 of 89 Date Night NKP Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto celebrate with his Cincoro tequila at Electric Jane in Nashville ahead of race weekend at the Nashville Super Speedway on June 23.

71 of 89 Jamming Out Cate Blanchett. James Veysey/Shutterstock Cate Blanchett gets into the groove alongside pop duo the Sparks on day 3 of the Glastonbury Festival on June 23.

72 of 89 Show Stopper Janet Jackson. Solaiman Fazel Janet Jackson bundles up in bright purple while performing at the Yaamava' Theater in Highland, California.

73 of 89 Mom & Me Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner. BACKGRID Khloé Kardashian receives some motherly support from Kris Jenner at the first Good American storefront in Santa Monica, California, on June 24.



74 of 89 Calm & Collected James Marsden. Eric Charbonneau/Le Studio Photography Jury Duty star James Marsden keeps it cool at an FYC event for the Amazon Freevee series in L.A.

75 of 89 Hands in the Air Kim Petras. Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com Kim Petras rocks shades in N.Y.C. while performing on the Today show's Citi Concert Series on June 23.

76 of 89 Winning Smile Kate Middleton. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Kate Middleton stands out in bright red on June 23, day four of the annual Royal Ascot horse races.

77 of 89 Wind Swept Julianne Hough. Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images Julianne Hough looks divine in a flowing dress on June 22 in New York City.



78 of 89 Cool Girl Christina Aguilera. Raymond Hall/GC Images Christina Aguilera rocks a biker-inspired outfit while out and about in N.Y.C. on June 23.

79 of 89 Stage Presence Eric Church. Christopher Polk for Summerfest Eric Church keeps his guitar on hand to wow crowds at this year's Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on June 22.

80 of 89 Bright Whites Demi Moore. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Wearing summer shades of eggshell and white, Demi Moore attends the Dior Homme Spring/Summer 2024 menswear show during Paris Fashion Week on June 23.

81 of 89 Bonne Nuit Billie Eilish. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen Under the glow of the Eiffel Tower, Billie Eilish flashes a grin while performing at Global Citizen's Power Our Planet: Live in Paris concert on June 22.

82 of 89 Grunge Glam Christina Aguilera. Gotham/GC Images Christina Aguilera accessorizes with a spiky pink purse while walking around New York City's Tribeca neighborhood on June 22.

83 of 89 On Pointe Mick Jagger, Melanie Hamrick. Johns PKI / SplashNews.com Mick Jagger and his girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, enjoy date night at N.Y.C.'s Metropolitan Opera House on June 22. The duo attended the American Ballet Theater's June Gala and the premiere of its new full-length show Like Water for Chocolate.

84 of 89 Industry Icons Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg. Lester Cohen/Getty Images for ASCAP Dr. Dre holds his Hip-Hop Icon Award alongside Snoop Dogg at the ASCAP's Rhythm & Soul event, which celebrated 50 Years of hip-hop on June 22.

85 of 89 Good Genes Katie Holmes, Kathleen Holmes. Darla Khazei/INSTARimages Katie Holmes brings her mom, Kathleen, to the Metropolitan Opera House in N.Y.C. to see opening night of the American Ballet Theatre's Like Water For Chocolate performance on June 22.



87 of 89 Going Viral Amber Rose. Unique Nicole/Getty Images Amber Rose wears her brightest smile at VidCon in Anaheim, California, where she spoke on the Mainstream Celebrity in the Age of Social Video panel on June 22.

88 of 89 TeenNick Reunion Jamie Lynn Spears, Victoria Justic. Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Paramount+ Former Nickelodeon costars Jamie Lynn Spears and Victoria Justice celebrate their show's reboot, Zoey102 (which stars Spears but not Justice), with a cocktail party at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on June 22.