Angelina Jolie Grabs Coffee in N.Y.C., Plus Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Middleton, Henry Cavill and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on June 29, 2023 06:00AM EDT
Caffeine Queen

Angelina Jolie is spotted out in The West Village in New York City. The American actress carried a cup of coffee and wore a black dress with matching heels.
Angelina Jolie.

TheImageDirect.com

Looking chic in a black dress and sunglasses, Angelina Jolie steps out for a cup of coffee in Manhattan on June 28.

Pooch Pals

Jennifer Lawrence takes over the streets of NYC with a few puppies while filming a Dior commercial.
Jennifer Lawrence.

JosiahW / BACKGRID

Jennifer Lawrence saunters through N.Y.C. with some furry friends while filming a Dior commercial on June 28.

Pink Princess

Catherine, Princess of Wales departs after officially opening the Young V&A at V&A Museum Of Childhood on June 28, 2023 in London, England
Kate Middleton.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Looking darling in a pastel pink dress, Kate Middleton officially opens the Young V&A at V&A Museum on June 28 in London.

Bewitching

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso attending the UK premiere of The Witcher season 3, at the Now Building in London
Henry Cavill, Natalie Viscuso.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty

Henry Cavill enjoys date night with his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso at the season 3 premiere of his series The Witcher on June 28 in London.

Leading Lads

Mark Duplass, left, and Sterling K. Brown attend the afterparty at the IFC Films' Biosphere Premiere in Los Angeles on June 27, 2023
Mark Duplass, Sterling K. Brown.

Todd Williamson

Mark Duplass and Sterling K. Brown pose together at the afterparty for the premiere of their indie film Biosphere on June 27.

Industry Leader

Geena Davis attends the 9th Annual Bentonville Film Festival Led By Geena Davis on June 17, 2023 in Bentonville, Arkansas
Geena Davis.

Jason Davis/Getty

Geena Davis is all smiles on June 17 in Bentonville, Arkansas, where she led the 9th Annual Bentonville Film Festival.

City of Star Power

Katie Holmes is spotted out with Laura Linney in New York City. Katie wore a white blouse, jeans, and Adidas trainers. Laura wore a sun gatm black dress, and tan sandals.
Katie Holmes, Laura Linney.

TheImageDirect.com

Katie Holmes and Laura Linney casually stroll together through N.Y.C. on June 28.

Striking a Pose

Julia Fox Document, Feeld, and Ludovic de Saint Sernin Celebrate Pride and the LdSS S/S 24 Afterparty, The Times Square EDITION
Julia Fox.

Hannah Turner Harts/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Julia Fox wears neutral shades while celebrating Pride month alongside Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Document Journal and Feeld event in N.Y.C. on June 27.

Pretty People

Christopher Briney, Lola Tung and Gavin Casalegno visit the SiriusXM Studios on June 28, 2023 in New York City
Christopher Briney, Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno.

Cindy Ord/Getty

The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Christopher Briney, Lola Tung and Gavin Casalegno visit New York City's SiriusXM Studios on June 28.

Bow Down

Beyonce performs onstage during the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR
Beyoncé.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Beyoncé stuns in a silver ensemble as she takes the stage in Warsaw, Poland as part of her Renaissance World Tour on June 27. 

In Bloom

Orlando Bloom attends at The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2023 at The Serpentine Gallery
Orlando Bloom.

Darren Gerrish/Getty Images for the Serpentine Gallery

Orlando Bloom flashes a smile at the 2023 Serpentine Gallery Summer Party in London on June 27.

Barbie Down Under

Margot Robbie looked every inch the Barbie girl upon her arrival in Australia, landing at Sydney Airport
Margot Robbie.

Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

Margot Robbie wears her Barbie best as she lands in Australia on June 27 wearing a pink blazer and rolling along matching luggage.

In the Studio

Taylor Swift is seen on June 27, 2023 in New York City
Taylor Swift.

Gotham/GC Images

Taylor Swift heads back to the studio in New York City on June 27.

Date Night

Lori Harvey, Damson Idris The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2023 at The Serpentine Gallery
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris.

Daniel Lindgren

Lori Harvey poses with boyfriend, Damson Idris, at the 2023 Serpentine Gallery Summer Party, where guests sipped on Casamigos, in London on June 27.

Woman of the Hour

Chloe Bailey at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards
Chloe Bailey.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Chloe Bailey is honored with the Fearlessness Award at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards on June 27 at the Beverly Hilton International Ballroom.

Have a Seat

Alex Edelman and Rachel Brosnahan pose at the opening night after party for the new one man show "Alex Edelman Just for Us"
Alex Edelman and Rachel Brosnahan.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Rachel Brosnahan poses with Alex Edelman at the opening night after party for the one-man show, Alex Edelman Just for Us, at SECOND in N.Y.C. on June 26.

Theater Kids

Luke Islam, Ben Platt, Molly Gordon, Jimmy Tatro, Nick Lieberman and Noah Galvin visit SiriusXM
Luke Islam, Ben Platt, Molly Gordon, Jimmy Tatro, Nick Lieberman and Noah Galvin.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Luke Islam, Ben Platt, Molly Gordon, Jimmy Tatro, Nick Lieberman and Noah Galvin stop by SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. to discuss their film, Theater Camp, on June 27.

Across the Pond

Natasha Lyonne The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2023 at The Serpentine Gallery
Natasha Lyonne.

Daniel Lindgren

Natasha Lyonne sports a pair of statement sunglasses at the 2023 Serpentine Gallery Summer Party in London on June 27.

To the Point

Tiffany Haddish and Jason Lee at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish and Jason Lee strike at a pose at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at the Beverly Hilton International Ballroom on June 27.

Sharp Dresser

Andrew Garfield at The Serpentine Summer Party 2023 in London.
Andrew Garfield.

Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com

Andrew Garfield arrives in style at the Serpentine Summer Party 2023 in London on June 27.

Style With a Smile

Lana Condor is stylish in a button down top and peach flowing mini skirt and Versace handbag while arriving at Today show studios in New York City.
Landa Condor.

SplashNews.com

Looking stylish in a button-up top and peach mini skirt, Lana Condor waves to onlookers in N.Y.C. on June 27.

Attached at the Plate

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid at 'Siena Paris' restaurant in Paris.
Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid.

SIENA PARIS / SplashNews.com

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid leave a joint "Ken-Gi" signature at Siena Paris restaurant in the French capital city.

Bold Color

Bethenny Frankel wears luxury sleepwear while arriving at the Today show studios in New York City.
Bethenny Frankel.

SplashNews.com

Bethenny Frankel wows in bright blue upon arrival at the Today show's N.Y.C. studios on June 27.

Quiet Luxury

Victoria Beckham is seen on June 27, 2023 in Paris, France
Victoria Beckham.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Victoria Beckham looks posh as ever in sunglasses and a blazer while enjoy Paris' summer weather on June 27.

Joy All Around

Ashley Park attends the Joy Ride premiere
Ashley Park.

Araya Doheny/Getty

Ashley Park greets fans at the premiere of her new film Joy Ride in Los Angeles on June 26.

Game On

XXX at loanDepot park on June 24, 2023 in Miami, Florida
Luis Fonsi.

Jasen Vinlove/Miami Marlins/Getty

Luis Fonsi tosses the first pitch ahead of the Miami Marlins game during the team's Puerto Rican Heritage celebration on June 24. The singer brought his son Rocco with him on the mound.

Lasting Color

Christina Aguilera leaves her hotel for a day out in New York City wearing a colorful purse and jacket
Cristina Aguilera.

WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Fresh after her weekend Pride performances, Christina Aguilera carries a rainbow clutch on a day out in N.Y.C. on June 27.

New York Minute

Nicky Hilton looks stylish while taking a stroll on the streets of New York.
Nicky Hilton.

BACKGRID

Nicky Hilton matches her shirt to the city as she strolls through N.Y.C. on June 27.

Popping Out

Carmen Electra leaving her dressing room/trailer on a set in Burbank, CA.
Carmen Electra.

Joey Andrew/startraksphoto.com

Carmen Electra beams a bright smile while stepping out of her trailer on set in Burbank, California on June 26.

Living Legends

Chrissie Hynde and Sir Paul McCartney attend the private view of 'Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm" at the National Portrait Gallery
Chrissie Hynde, Paul McCartney.

Dave Benett/Getty Images for MPL Communications

Chrissie Hynde and Paul McCartney attend a private viewing of his exhibition "Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm" on June 26 in London.

Pops of Color

Tiffany Haddish, Richard Thompson, and Gayle King attend An Afternoon With Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish, Gayle King.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Tiffany Haddish and Gayle King match in bright shades of pink for the Afternoon with Tiffany Haddish event in N.Y.C. on June 26.

In Conversation

G Flip takes part in a Q&A during "The GRAMMY Museum Presents Spotlight: G Flip"
G Flip.

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

In celebration of Pride month on June 26, Australian musician G Flip holds a Q&A during the GRAMMY Museum's spotlight on them.

Red Carpet Cuties

Nina Dobrev wearing Khaite and Shaun White arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "The Out-Laws"
Nina Dobrev, Shaun White.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Shaun White supports his longtime girlfriend Nina Dobrev at the premiere of her new Netflix film The Out-Laws on June 26 in Los Angeles.

Main Character

EXCLUSIVE- Jamie Lynn Spears Getting Ready to Promote Zoey 102
Jamie Lynn Spears.

Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Jamie Lynn Spears dresses in neon shades while promoting her show Zoey 102 on June 26 in Los Angeles.

Movie Makers

Seth Rogen and Teresa Hsiao at the premiere of "Joy Ride" held at Regency Village Theatre
Seth Rogen, Teresa Hsiao.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Joy Ride producers Seth Rogen and Teresa Hsiao smile together at the L.A. premiere of their movie on June 26.

High Energy

Stephanie Hsu attends the Joy Ride Los Angeles Premiere
Stephanie Hsu.

Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Lionsgate

Stephanie Hsu poses with cheering fans at the L.A. premiere of Joy Ride.

Side by Side

Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan attend the "Just For Us" Broadway Opening Night
Jason Ralph, Rachel Brosnahan.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan and her husband Jason Ralph mirror each other's body language at the opening night of Broadway's Just For Us on June 26.

Quality Time

*EXCLUSIVE* - English singer Sam Smith PDA with boyfriend Christian Cowan in Soho
Christian Cowan, Sam Smith.

JosiahW / BACKGRID

Sam Smith spends time with their rumored boyfriend Christian Cowan during New York City's Pride March over the weekend.

Family Affair

Harper Grohl, Violet Grohl, Jordyn Grohl, Ophelia Grohl and Dave Grohl attend the private view of 'Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm"
Harper Grohl, Violet Grohl, Jordyn Grohl, Ophelia Grohl, Dave Grohl.

Dave Benett/Getty Images for MPL Communications

Dave Grohl brings his wife Jordyn Blum (middle) and their daughters Harper, Violet and Ophelia to the National Portrait Gallery in London for an exclusive look at the "Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm."

Pink for Pink

Serena Williams attending ?Pink? at British Summertime 2023, Hyde Park in London
Serena Williams.

TheImageDirect.com

Venus Williams sports the on-theme hue while catching Pink's show during BST Hyde Park in London on June 24.

Boat Day

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham attend the "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles on June 26, 2023 in Versailles, France
Victoria and David Beckham.

Pierre Suu/WireImage

Victoria and David Beckham watch Jacquemus' Fashion Show from a row boat at Chateau de Versailles on June 26 in Versailles, France.

Bejeweled

Kendall Jenner walks the runway during "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles on June 26, 2023 in Versailles, France.
Kendall Jenner.

SplashNews.com

Kendall Jenner walks the runway during Jacquemus' fashion show titled "Le Chouchou" at Chateau de Versailles on June 26 in Versailles, France.

Party Time

Paris Hilton 2023 Dreamland Pride at SummerStage in Central Park, featuring Paris Hilton, New York, USA - 25 June 2023
Paris Hilton.

Michael Zorn/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton takes the stage behind her bedazzled laptop during 2023 Dreamland Pride produced by Jack Resnicow at SummerStage in Central Park on June 25.

Summer Night

Christie Brinkley at the Cinema Society screening of National Geographic's A Small Light at Donna Karans Hamptons home.
Christie Brinkley.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Christie Brinkley attends the Cinema Society screening of National Geographic's A Small Light at designer Donna Karan’s home in The Hamptons, New York, on June 25.

Big Show

Gwen Stefani performs at BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 at Hyde Park on June 25, 2023 in London, England
Gwen Stefani.

Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Gwen Stefani takes the stage as Pink's opening act during her two-night stint at London's BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 on June 25.

Icon Living

Busta Rhymes at the BET Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Busta Rhymes.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty

Busta Rhymes sports a white bedazzled ensemble at the 2023 BET Awards in Los Angeles, where he was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award during the June 25 show.

Weekend Celebration

Christina Aguilera arrives at her Pride Island party held at DOM New York with food by Novita in NYC.
Christina Aguilera.

PapCulture / BACKGRID

Christina Aguilera strikes a pose ahead of her Pride Island party at DOM in New York City on June 25.

Sun's Out

Shemar Moore Gets Shirtless with Jimmy John's
Shemar Moore.

Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Shemar Moore shows off his muscles at Jimmy John's "Thirst Traps and Summer Wraps" pool party in Los Angeles on June 26.

Let's Go Party

Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie attend the press junket and photo call for "Barbie"
Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie pose together at a press junket for Barbie at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles on June 25.

Keep Shining

Sir Elton John performs on the Pyramid stage during day 5 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 Worthy Farm
Elton John.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Elton John sports a metallic suit while belting out a song during day five of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25 in Glastonbury, England.

Touching Tribute

Offset and Quavo perform onstage during the BET Awards 2023
Offset and Quavo.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Quavo and Offset take the stage for a surprise tribute to their late Migos groupmate, Takeoff, at the 2023 BET Awards which were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 25.

Feeling the Love

*EXCLUSIVE* - Love is in the air! Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds enjoy a make-out session after having a couples massage at Olehenriksen Spa in Los Angeles
Dan Reynolds and Minka Kelly.

SPOT-Stoianov / BACKGRID

Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds share a sweet moment while out and about in Los Angeles on June 23.

Model Behavior

Gigi Hadid is spotted heading to lunch with her friend Leah McCarthy at Sadelles in New York City
Gigi Hadid.

TheImageDirect.com

Gigi Hadid rocks a crop top and denim cut-offs while stepping out for a bite to eat with her friend, Leah McCarthy, in New York City on June 25.

Big Fans

Kate Hudson (C) and Stella McCartney (R) watch Blondie during Day 5 of Glastonbury Festival 2023
Kate Hudson, Stella McCartney.

Leon Neal/Getty Images

Kate Hudson (center) and Stella McCartney (far right) catch Blondie's set during day five of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25 in Glastonbury, England. 

Rock On

Debbie Harry of Blondie performs on the Pyramid Stage on Day 5 of Glastonbury Festival 2023
Debbie Harry.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Debbie Harry rocks out with Blondie during Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25.

Cheers!

Stephen Colbert and Jim Gaffigan speak onstage during An Evening with Stephen Colbert and Jim Gaffigan
Stephen Colbert and Jim Gaffigan.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Montclair Film and North to Shore Festival 

Stephen Colbert and Jim Gaffigan clink their glasses onstage during An Evening with Stephen Colbert and Jim Gaffigan at the North to Shore Festival presented by Montclair Film at NJPAC in Newark, New Jersey, on June 24.

Flower Power

*EXCLUSIVE* - Sofia Vergara whom recently debuted her Beauty Line and Sunscreen Toty
Sofia Vergara.

BACKGRID

Sofia Vergara wears a floral ensemble while stepping out in Beverly Hills on June 26.

Taking the Mic

Amber Heard speaks on the stage during the 69th Taormina Film Festival
Amber Heard.

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Amber Heard flashes a smile from the stage during the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Taormina, Italy, on June 24.

Girl Power

Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder Clark, Katie Maloney, and Kristen Doute pose bakstage at Straight Up With Stassi Live
Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder Clark, Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute pose together backstage at Straight Up With Stassi Live at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles on June 24.

Rock Star Gal

Gwen Stefani

BACKGRID

Gwen Stefani performs at BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 on June 24 in London.

Taking the Stage

Yusuf Islam,

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Cat Stevens performs on the Pyramid Stage at Day 5 of the Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25 in the United Kingdom.

Pretty in Pink

Lizzo

Harry Durrant/Getty

Lizzo performs on The Pyramid Stage at Day 4 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 24 in England.

New York Minute

Jane Krakowski and Titus Burgess

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Jane Krakowski and Titus Burgess get ready to ride the Audible bus in the 2023 Pride March in New York City.

Beach Babe

Kate Upton

EliotPress / ELIOTPRESS / MEGA 

Kate Upton arrives at Club 55 for lunch during a holiday in Saint-Tropez, France, on June 24.

When in Paris

Pharrell Williams

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Pharrell Williams attends the Kenzo Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23 in France.

Hip Hop Royalty

MC Lyte and Busta Rhymes

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Busta Rhymes

MC Lyte and Busta Rhymes attend The Prelude: an Evening with Hip Hop Royalty at Andaz West Hollywood on June 23 in California.

Red Carpet Ready

Chloe Grace Moretz

Rob Kim/Getty 

Chloë Grace Moretz attends the New York City screening of Netflix's Nimona at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on June 24 in New York City.

Italian Guy

Christopher Walken

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Christopher Walken attends the photo call of Filming Italy 2023 on June 24 in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy.

Sing It

Tegan and Sara performs at the 2023 Summerfest

Ben Trivett for Summerfest

Tegan and Sara perform at the 2023 Summerfest on June 22 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date Night

Ahead of race weekend at the Nashville Superspeedway, Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto celebrated at Electric Jane in Nashville

NKP

Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto celebrate with his Cincoro tequila at Electric Jane in Nashville ahead of race weekend at the Nashville Super Speedway on June 23.

Jamming Out

Cate Blanchett, alongside the Sparks, performs on the Park Stage Glastonbury Festival, Day 3, UK
Cate Blanchett.

James Veysey/Shutterstock

Cate Blanchett gets into the groove alongside pop duo the Sparks on day 3 of the Glastonbury Festival on June 23.

Show Stopper

Janet Jackson, June 14 - (photo credit: Solaiman Fazel) performance at the Yaamava
Janet Jackson.

Solaiman Fazel

Janet Jackson bundles up in bright purple while performing at the Yaamava' Theater in Highland, California.

Mom & Me

Khloe Kardashian is supported by her mom Kris Jenner at her first Good American store!
Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner.

BACKGRID

Khloé Kardashian receives some motherly support from Kris Jenner at the first Good American storefront in Santa Monica, California, on June 24.

Calm & Collected

James Marsden at the Amazon Freevee Jury Duty FYC event.
James Marsden.

Eric Charbonneau/Le Studio Photography 

Jury Duty star James Marsden keeps it cool at an FYC event for the Amazon Freevee series in L.A.

Hands in the Air

Kim Petras performing at the Citi Concert Series on the 'Today' show on June 23, 2023 in New York City.
Kim Petras.

Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com

Kim Petras rocks shades in N.Y.C. while performing on the Today show's Citi Concert Series on June 23.

Winning Smile

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends day four of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 23, 2023 in Ascot, England
Kate Middleton.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Kate Middleton stands out in bright red on June 23, day four of the annual Royal Ascot horse races.

Wind Swept

Julianne Hough is seen on June 22, 2023 in New York City
Julianne Hough.

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

Julianne Hough looks divine in a flowing dress on June 22 in New York City.

Cool Girl

Christina Aguilera is seen on June 23, 2023 in New York City
Christina Aguilera.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Christina Aguilera rocks a biker-inspired outfit while out and about in N.Y.C. on June 23.

Stage Presence

Eric Church performs at 2023 Summerfest on June, 22 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Eric Church.

Christopher Polk for Summerfest

Eric Church keeps his guitar on hand to wow crowds at this year's Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on June 22.

Bright Whites

Demi Moore attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2023 in Paris, France
Demi Moore.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Wearing summer shades of eggshell and white, Demi Moore attends the Dior Homme Spring/Summer 2024 menswear show during Paris Fashion Week on June 23.

Bonne Nuit

Billie Eilish performs onstage during Global Citizen's Power Our Planet: Live in Paris
Billie Eilish.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Under the glow of the Eiffel Tower, Billie Eilish flashes a grin while performing at Global Citizen's Power Our Planet: Live in Paris concert on June 22.

Grunge Glam

Christina Aguilera is seen in Tribeca
Christina Aguilera.

 Gotham/GC Images

Christina Aguilera accessorizes with a spiky pink purse while walking around New York City's Tribeca neighborhood on June 22.

On Pointe

Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick American Ballet Theater June Gala and New York Premier of Like Water for Chocolate
Mick Jagger, Melanie Hamrick.

Johns PKI / SplashNews.com

Mick Jagger and his girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, enjoy date night at N.Y.C.'s Metropolitan Opera House on June 22. The duo attended the American Ballet Theater's June Gala and the premiere of its new full-length show Like Water for Chocolate.

Industry Icons

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg attend ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Celebration of 50 Years of Hip-Hop
Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for ASCAP

Dr. Dre holds his Hip-Hop Icon Award alongside Snoop Dogg at the ASCAP's Rhythm & Soul event, which celebrated 50 Years of hip-hop on June 22.

Good Genes

Katie Holmes and her mother 2023 American Ballet Theatre's opening night of Like Water For Chocolate at the Metropolitan Opera House
Katie Holmes, Kathleen Holmes.

Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Katie Holmes brings her mom, Kathleen, to the Metropolitan Opera House in N.Y.C. to see opening night of the American Ballet Theatre's Like Water For Chocolate performance on June 22.

City Girls

And Just Like That... Nicole Ari Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Sarita Choudhury, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Karen Pittman
Nicole Ari Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Sarita Choudhury, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Karen Pittman.

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO

And Just Like That... costars Nicole Ari Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Sarita Choudhury, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Karen Pittman gather in N.Y.C. to celebrate their show's season 2 debut on June 22.

Going Viral

Panelist Amber Rose attends MAINSTREAM CELEBRITY IN THE AGE OF SOCIAL VIDEO during VidCon Anaheim 2023
Amber Rose.

Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Amber Rose wears her brightest smile at VidCon in Anaheim, California, where she spoke on the Mainstream Celebrity in the Age of Social Video panel on June 22.

TeenNick Reunion

Jamie Lynn Spears and Victoria Justice attend the "Zoey 102" Cocktail Party
Jamie Lynn Spears, Victoria Justic.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Paramount+

Former Nickelodeon costars Jamie Lynn Spears and Victoria Justice celebrate their show's reboot, Zoey102 (which stars Spears but not Justice), with a cocktail party at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on June 22.

Main Squeeze

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger are seen backstage during Global Citizen's Power Our Planet: Live in Paris
Norman Reedus, Diane Kruger.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger snuggle up backstage during Global Citizen's Power Our Planet concert event on June 22 in Paris.

