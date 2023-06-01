Megan Fox Catches Machine Gun Kelly's Gig in London, Plus Emily Ratajkowski, Meadow Walker and More

Showtime

Megan Fox seen leaving her hotel heading to Machine Gun Kelly's gig
Megan Fox.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Megan Fox sports red hair as she heads to Machine Gun Kelly's show at the Royal Albert Hall on May 31 in London.

Call Me, Beep Me

Emily ratajkowski steps out in a casual outfit looking amazing in NYC
Emily Ratajkowski.

WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Emily Ratajkowski has her phone on hand as she steps out in New York City on May 31.

Sweet Treat

Meadow Walker and her husband Louis Thornton-Allan are all smiles as they enjoy
Meadow Walker and Louis Thornton-Allan.

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Meadow Walker shares an ice scream with her husband, Louis Thornton-Allan, while out and about in New York City on May 31.

Dressed Up

Kelly Rowland is seen in Midtown on May 31, 2023 in New York City
Kelly Rowland.

Gotham/GC Images

Kelly Rowland is spotted in Midtown, Manhattan wearing a monochrome ensemble on May 31.

Green Time

Lea Michele steps out with a fresh green juice in New York City
Lea Michele.

TheImageDirect.com

Lea Michele grabs a green juice in New York City wearing oversized shades and a flowing white shirt on May 31.

Maroon Mood

Rose Byrne leaves The View in a maroon pants suit with colorful platform high heels in New York City
Rose Byrne.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Rose Byrne waves to photographers as she heads for her May 31 appearance on The View in New York City.

Fitness Fierce

Rita Ora spotted leaving the gym in Sydney
Rita Ora.

Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

Rita Ora shows off her fit physique while leaving the gym in Sydney, Australia on May 31.

Opening Up

Jelly Roll attends the "Jelly Roll: Save Me" Documentary World Premiere
Jelly Roll.

Jason Kempin/Getty

Jelly Roll strikes a pose at the premiere of his documentary, Jelly Roll: Save Me, at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on May 30.

The Boss Abroad

Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt perform at BT Murrayfield Stadium
Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt.

Euan Cherry/Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt share the mic while performing at BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland, on May 30.

Rocking Across the Pond

Stephen Webster and Machine Gun Kelly unveil the 'Eighth Deadly Sin, GOSSIP
Machine Gun Kelly.

Richard Young/Shutterstock

Machine Gun Kelly parties like a rockstar at the unveiling of his and Stephen Webster's The 8th Deadly Sin, "GOSSIP" limited-edition ring collaboration, held at The Bomb Factory in London on May 30.

Not Throwing Away His Shot

Lin-Manuel Miranda Delivers Hunter College Commencement Address at Barclays Center
Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lin-Manuel Miranda dons a purple gown as he serves as the Hunter College commencement speaker at Barclays Center in New York City on May 30.

Spidey Senses

Blac Chyna attends the World Premiere of Sony Pictures Animation's "Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse"
Blac Chyna.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Blac Chyna sports a red varsity jacket at the world premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse in L.A. on May 30.

Swiftie Style

EXCLUSIVE* - Sienna Miller and her boyfriend Oli Green stop by Magnolia Bakery
Sienna Miller and Oli Green.

JosiahW / BACKGRID

Sienna Miller rocks merch from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour while out in New York City with her boyfriend, Oli Green, and their four-legged friends on May 30.

Hello There

Aaron Rodgers gives a friendly wave while on a solo stroll in New York City
Aaron Rodgers.

TheImageDirect.com

Following an exciting weekend attending two of Taylor Swift's three shows in New Jersey, Aaron Rodgers flashes a wave in New York City on May 29.

Minty Fresh

Sydney Sweeney is pictured stepping out in New York City
Sydney Sweeney.

TheImageDirect.com

Sydney Sweeney is all smiles while out and about in New York City wearing a mint-hued ensemble on May 30.

Sunset Smile

Chrishell Stause stops for a selfie with a fan while out for a business meeting at the UTA office in Beverly Hills.
Chrishell Stause.

SPOT-Stoianov / BACKGRID

Chrishell Stause rocks black on black while out in Beverly Hills on May 30.

Handy Man

EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Hunnam utilizes a fallen tree for firewood
Charlie Hunnam.

MEGA

Charlie Hunnam takes hold of a tool to gather wood from a fallen tree on May 29.

Fashionable Exit

Jessica Chastain exits Good Morning America morning show in New York City
Jessica Chastain.

SplashNews.com

In N.Y.C. on May 30, Jessica Chastain leaves Good Morning America in style, wearing a bright blue suit and oversized sunglasses.

Early Morning Appearance

Amanda Seyfried is seen arriving at the 'Good Morning America' show on May 30, 2023 in New York City
Amanda Seyfried.

Brazil Photo Press / SplashNews.com

In a tartan two-piece ensemble, Amanda Seyfried waves while entering Good Morning America on May 30 in New York City.

Out Shopping

Courteney Cox walking with some friends then going to shop at CVS pharmacy store in Soho
Courteney Cox.

AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Under the warm New York City sunshine, Courteney Cox steps out to run errands with friends on May 30.

Peace Out

Jared Leto seen leaving BBC Radio 2 Studios in Central London
Jared Leto.

Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Jared Leto poses for crowds as he leaves BBC Radio 2 Studios in Central London on May 30.

Photo Op

Camilla Cabello walking by herself on Broadway then waiting for a car service and taking selfies
Camila Cabello.

AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Camila Cabello snaps a selfie while waiting for her car in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on May 30.

Nationwide Audience

Gary Sinise and Joe Mantegna at the 2023 National Memorial Day Concert
Gary Sinise and Joe Mantegna.

Shutterstock

Gary Sinise and Joe Mantegna take the mic at the 2023 National Memorial Day Concert in Washington, D.C., on May 29.

Hot Spot

Tyler Cameron, Matt Harvey at the season opening of Bounce Beach Montauk Memorial weekend
Tyler Cameron, Matt Harvey.

Madison Fender/ BFA

Matt Harvey and Tyler Cameron celebrate Memorial Day Weekend at the season opening of Bounce Beach Montauk on Long Island on May 29.

Beach Babes

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman are seen leaving Gigi Beach
Adrien Brody, Georgina Chapman.

TheImageDirect.com

Adrien Brody and girlfriend Georgina Chapman enjoy the sun and sand at Gigi Beach in Saint-Tropez, France, on May 30.

Another Queen in England

Beyonce performs in London
Beyonce.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Beyoncé wows in a sparkling scarlet getup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a May 29 London stop on her Renaissance World Tour.

Courtside Spirit

Rapper Jack Harlow attends game seven of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics
Jack Harlow.

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Jack Harlow cheers on the Boston Celtics at their home court, TD Garden, for the seventh and final Eastern Conference Finals game against the Miami Heat on May 29.

All Smiles

Mariah Carey is all smiles rocking a Burberry trench coat with matching trousers and a top to go along as she's seen exiting Dan Tana's restaurant after having dinner with friends on Memorial Day in West Hollywood.
Mariah Carey.

The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

In a Burberry trench coat and matching ensemble, Mariah Carey steps out for a Memorial Day dinner in West Hollywood.

More to Read

Camila Cabello stops by McNally Jackson bookstore in Soho wearing a Jujutsu Kaisen sweatshirt in New York City
Camila Cabello.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Camila Cabello shops at McNally Jackson Books in N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood on May 29.

Wandering Abroad

Amber Heard heads to the Madrid Book Fair alongside a trusted friend.
Amber Heard.

Lagencia Press / BACKGRID

Amber Heard explores the Madrid Book Fair while in Spain on May 29.

Summer's Start

EXCLUSIVE - Selling Sunset star Nicole Young getting ready for a Memorial Day BBQ
Nicole Young.

Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Selling Sunset's Nicole Young rocks a black cut-out swimsuit in preparation for a Memorial Day barbecue on May 29 in Los Angeles.

Sport & Sun

Queen Latifah and partner Eboni Nichols attend day 2 of the 2023 French Open, Roland-Garros 2023, second Grand Slam tennis tournament
Queen Latifah, Eboni Nichols.

Getty Images

Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols watch the 2023 French Open at Stade Roland-Garros in Paris on May 29.

Fit Abroad

Rita Ora sweats it out at the 98 Gym in Sydney before embracing relaxation at North Bondi with a rejuvenating coffee break and a luxurious spa treatment.
Rita Ora.

KHAPBM / BACKGRID

Rita Ora gets her workout on at the 98 Gym in Sydney, Australia, on May 30.

Guitar Star

Maren Morris performs during the 2023 Boston Calling Music Festival
Maren Morris.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Boston Calling

In a strapless black mini dress, Maren Morris hypes up the crowd at the 2023 Boston Calling Music Festival on May 28.

Low Key Glam

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez.

thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC 

Jennifer Lopez is seen out and about in Los Angeles on May 28.

Day Off

Trevor Noah is seen playing Beach Pong at the Beach in The Hamptons
Trevor Noah.

Matt Agudo / Splash

Trevor Noah works up a sweat on the beach in The Hamptons over Memorial Day Weekend.

Good Jeans

Lily James
Lily James.

Christopher Peterson / Splash

Lily James takes a walk around Soho in New York City on May 28 sporting a black tank top and blue jeans.

VIP

Doja Cat

Steven Blanco
Doja Cat poses with a bedazzled bottle of Patrón El Cielo at a New York City celebration of the special tequila.
Dressed Up

Julia Fox i
Julia Fox.

Spread Pictures / MEGA 

Julia Fox looks over her shoulder as she leaves her hotel in Paris wearing a deconstructed ensemble on May 27.

Island Time

Pitbull performs live on stage at Atlantis Paradise Island
Pitbull.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Atlantis Paradise Island

Pitbull takes the stage at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas on May 28.

Pool Day

Real Housewives of Miami stars Larsa Pippen and Kiki Barthlook show off their bikini bodies in pastel bikinis as they sit by the pool in Miami
Larsa Pippen and Kiki Barthlook.

BACKGRID

Larsa Pippen and Kiki Barth sport bikinis during a pool day in Miami on May 28.

About Damn Time

Lizzo BottleRock Napa Valley
Lizzo.

Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock 

Lizzo takes the stage at the 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley festival in a leather ensemble on May 27 in California.

Need for Speed

Tom Holland waves the chequered flag during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco
Tom Holland.

Mario Renzi - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Tom Holland takes hold of the checkered flag during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 28 in Monte Carlo.

Viva Las Vegas

Katy Perry Lights up Fremont Street in Las Vegas
Katy Perry.

ACES / BACKGRID

Katy Perry sports one of her signature brightly colored looks while promoting the new Viva Vision show featuring her music on Las Vegas' Fremont Street.

Center Stage

Sheryl Crow performs during the 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley festival
Sheryl Crow.

Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic

Sheryl Crow performs in a Wonder Woman T-shirt at the 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley Festival on May 28 in California.

Wine O'Clock

Matt Healy of The 1975 headlines Radio 1 Stage during BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2023
Matty Healy.

Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

Matty Healy has a bottle of wine in one hand and a microphone in the other while performing with his band, The 1975, during BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend on May 27.

Night Out

Kylie Jenner attends a Burlesque show at the Crazy Horse in Paris
Kylie Jenner.

TheRealSPW / BACKGRID

Kylie Jenner steps out in Paris on May 28 to attend a burlesque show at the Crazy Horse in celebration of her friend's birthday.

Look Out Below!

Orlando Bloom at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, Antibes, France - 27 May 2023

fg/SIPA/Shutterstock 

Orlando Bloom takes a ride on a swing at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc ahead of a red carpet appearance during the Cannes Film Festival on May 27.

Snack Attack

Avril Lavigne is seen refueling her truck at a gas station in Malibu
Avril Lavigne.

BUZZIPPER / BACKGRID

 Avril Lavigne grabs an ice cream while stopping for gas on May 28.

Time to Shine

Paris Jackson BottleRock Napa Valley
Paris Jackson.

London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Paris Jackson performs during day two of the 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley Festival on May 27 in California.

At the Track

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones catch the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 27 in Monte Carlo.

Cheers!

Mark Wahlberg Promotes Flecha Azul Tequila, Circa Resort & Casino, Las Vegas

DeeCee Carter/MediaPunch/Shutterstock 

Mark Wahlberg steps behind the bar while promoting Flecha Azul Tequila at Circa Resort & Casino bar in Las Vegas on May 27.

Rock On!

Bassist Keanu Reeves of Dogstar performs live on stage during the 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley festival

Jim Bennett/Getty 

Keanu Reeves performs live on stage with his band Dogstar during the 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley Festival on May 27 in California.

Strike a Pose

Eva Longoria leaves Martinez Hotel to attend the awards ceremony at Cinema Palace

 Marco Piovanotto/AbacaPress / Splash News

Eva Longoria leaves the Hôtel Martinez to attend the awards ceremony at Cinema Palace during the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 27.

Race Day Fun

Orlando Bloom attends the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Orlando Bloom attends the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 28 in Monte Carlo.

Saturday Stroll

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler

The Image Direct

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler are spotted on a dog walk in Los Angeles on May 27.

Funny Girl

Leslie Jones performs her stand-up comedy routine on a stop of the Leslie Jones: Live Tour at The Theater

Ethan Miller/Getty

Leslie Jones performs her stand-up comedy routine on a stop of the Leslie Jones: Live Tour at The Theater at the Virgin Hotels on May 26 in Las Vegas.

Cannes You Believe It?

Andie MacDowell

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

Andie MacDowell attends The Old Oak red carpet during the Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 26 in France.

Hand-in-Hand

Tyson Beckford Ashley Haas

Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Tyson Beckford and Ashley Haas walk hand-in-hand as they celebrate the official launch of the Nassau Cruise Port with a one-of-a-kind experience in advance of the 50th Anniversary Golden Jubilee of Bahamian Independence in Nassau, Bahamas, on May 26.

Paris Chic

Kylie Jenner in Paris

TheRealSPW / MEGA 

Kylie Jenner rocks a black summer dress while enjoying lunch with friends in Paris on May 27.

Bros for Life

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers perform on stage during the Radio One Big Weekend

Dave Hogan/Hogan Media Ltd/Shutterstock 

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers perform on stage during the Radio One Big Weekend in Dundee, Scotland, on May 27.

Best Buds

Taylor Swift and Ice Spice perform onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at MetLife Stadium

Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift and Ice Spice perform onstage during The Eras Tour at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on May 26.

Cute Couple

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have the look of love as they hold each others hands while walking romantically to dinner at Camphor restaurant in Downtown L.A

GAC / MEGA

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton hold each other's hands while walking to dinner at Camphor restaurant in Los Angeles on May 26.

Teeing Up

Harry Styles playing golf at St Andrews
Harry Styles.

News Licensing / MEGA

Harry Styles plays a round of golf on the Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland on May 25.

Summer Stunner

Kendall Jenner,
Kendall Jenner.

Best Image / BACKGRID

In a sheer blue cover-up, Kendall Jenner heads to lunch on the terrace of the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, on May 26.

Laughing Out Loud

Camila Cabello walks to the gym in pink biker shorts with two girlfriends in New York City
Camila Cabello.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Camila Cabello sports an athletic look while heading to the gym in New York City on May 26.

Good Mood

Shawn Mendes is all smiles while heading out in New York City
Shawn Mendes.

TheImageDirect.com

Shawn Mendes shows off his bright smile during an N.Y.C. outing on May 26.

Bride to Be

Bella Thorne is seen for the First Time all smiles showing her engagement ring in New York
Bella Thorne.

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Bella Thorne enjoys a day out in New York City on May 26, just after announcing her engagement to producer Mark Emms.

Head-Turner

Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Eva Longoria shows some skin in an intricately embellished cut-out gown while attending the Cannes Film Festival premiere on The Old Oak on May 26.

Backstage Buddies

Kristen Bell and D'Arcy Carden pose backstage at the new play "The Thanksgiving Play"
Kristen Bell, D'Arcy Carden.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

The Good Place alumni Kristen Bell and D'Arcy Carden reunite on Broadway, where Carden is starring in The Thanksgiving Play.

Out, About & Expecting

Rose Leslie shows off her baby bump
Rose Leslie.

BACKGRID

Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie strolls around North London on May 26 with her baby bump on full display.

Glam Girls

Ramona Agruma,Rebel Wilson
Ramona Agruma, Rebel Wilson.

SplashNews.com

Rebel Wilson wears glittering green at the Limitless x Powna Sake Cannes Dinner while her fiancé, Ramona Agruma, opts for a black-and-white two-piece for the event.

Double Color

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen on May 25, 2023
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker.

Gotham/GC Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker rock bright jackets during an N.Y.C. outing on May 25.

On the Scene

Halsey
Halsey.

Vivian Best

Halsey stuns in a sheer lace top at the amfAR Cannes afterparty on May 25.

Totally Transparent

Julia Fox attends the The Art of Elysium "Paradis" 25th anniversary
Julia Fox.

Victor Boyko/Getty

Julia Fox wears only a glass bra top in Cannes for the Art of Elysium's Paradis party on May 21.

Festival Fun

Geri Halliwell Horner and Orlando Bloom
Geri Halliwell Horner, Orlando Bloom.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Gran Turismo costars Geri Halliwell and Orlando Bloom look happy to be on the French Riviera during a Cannes photo call for their film on May 26.

All-Star Swan Song

Carmelo Anthony celebrated his official retirement from the NBA with an exclusive VIP dinner
Carmelo Anthony.

Steven Jenkins

Carmelo Anthony celebrates his official retirement from the NBA with 1800 Tequila and a VIP dinner at N.Y.C.'s Aman Jazz Club.

Plane Attire

Ashley Graham is seen leaving the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Ashley Graham.

TheImageDirect.com

Sporting a casually colorful traveling outfit, Ashley Graham departs Cannes from Nice Airport in France on May 26.

Two of a Kind

Matt Rife and Dane Cook
Matt Rife, Dane Cook.

Kevin Winter/Getty

Matt Rife and Dane Cook put up a tough front at the L.A. premiere of The Machine on May 25.

All Smiles

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello all smiles while doing some shopping in Soho New York
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes.

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Rumored to be reigniting their romantic flame, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes step out for some shopping in N.Y.C. on May 25.

