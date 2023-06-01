01 of 80 Showtime Megan Fox. Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images Megan Fox sports red hair as she heads to Machine Gun Kelly's show at the Royal Albert Hall on May 31 in London.

02 of 80 Call Me, Beep Me Emily Ratajkowski. WavyPeter / SplashNews.com Emily Ratajkowski has her phone on hand as she steps out in New York City on May 31.

03 of 80 Sweet Treat Meadow Walker and Louis Thornton-Allan. BrosNYC / BACKGRID Meadow Walker shares an ice scream with her husband, Louis Thornton-Allan, while out and about in New York City on May 31.

04 of 80 Dressed Up Kelly Rowland. Gotham/GC Images Kelly Rowland is spotted in Midtown, Manhattan wearing a monochrome ensemble on May 31.

05 of 80 Green Time Lea Michele. TheImageDirect.com Lea Michele grabs a green juice in New York City wearing oversized shades and a flowing white shirt on May 31.

06 of 80 Maroon Mood Rose Byrne. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Rose Byrne waves to photographers as she heads for her May 31 appearance on The View in New York City.

07 of 80 Fitness Fierce Rita Ora. Media-Mode / SplashNews.com Rita Ora shows off her fit physique while leaving the gym in Sydney, Australia on May 31.

08 of 80 Opening Up Jelly Roll. Jason Kempin/Getty Jelly Roll strikes a pose at the premiere of his documentary, Jelly Roll: Save Me, at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on May 30.

09 of 80 The Boss Abroad Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt. Euan Cherry/Getty Images Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt share the mic while performing at BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland, on May 30.

10 of 80 Rocking Across the Pond Machine Gun Kelly. Richard Young/Shutterstock Machine Gun Kelly parties like a rockstar at the unveiling of his and Stephen Webster's The 8th Deadly Sin, "GOSSIP" limited-edition ring collaboration, held at The Bomb Factory in London on May 30.

11 of 80 Not Throwing Away His Shot Lin-Manuel Miranda. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Lin-Manuel Miranda dons a purple gown as he serves as the Hunter College commencement speaker at Barclays Center in New York City on May 30.

12 of 80 Spidey Senses Blac Chyna. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Blac Chyna sports a red varsity jacket at the world premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse in L.A. on May 30.

13 of 80 Swiftie Style Sienna Miller and Oli Green. JosiahW / BACKGRID Sienna Miller rocks merch from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour while out in New York City with her boyfriend, Oli Green, and their four-legged friends on May 30.

14 of 80 Hello There Aaron Rodgers. TheImageDirect.com Following an exciting weekend attending two of Taylor Swift's three shows in New Jersey, Aaron Rodgers flashes a wave in New York City on May 29.

15 of 80 Minty Fresh Sydney Sweeney. TheImageDirect.com Sydney Sweeney is all smiles while out and about in New York City wearing a mint-hued ensemble on May 30.

16 of 80 Sunset Smile Chrishell Stause. SPOT-Stoianov / BACKGRID Chrishell Stause rocks black on black while out in Beverly Hills on May 30.

17 of 80 Handy Man Charlie Hunnam. MEGA Charlie Hunnam takes hold of a tool to gather wood from a fallen tree on May 29.

18 of 80 Fashionable Exit Jessica Chastain. SplashNews.com In N.Y.C. on May 30, Jessica Chastain leaves Good Morning America in style, wearing a bright blue suit and oversized sunglasses.

19 of 80 Early Morning Appearance Amanda Seyfried. Brazil Photo Press / SplashNews.com In a tartan two-piece ensemble, Amanda Seyfried waves while entering Good Morning America on May 30 in New York City.

20 of 80 Out Shopping Courteney Cox. AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Under the warm New York City sunshine, Courteney Cox steps out to run errands with friends on May 30.

21 of 80 Peace Out Jared Leto. Raw Image LTD/MEGA Jared Leto poses for crowds as he leaves BBC Radio 2 Studios in Central London on May 30.

22 of 80 Photo Op Camila Cabello. AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Camila Cabello snaps a selfie while waiting for her car in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on May 30.



23 of 80 Nationwide Audience Gary Sinise and Joe Mantegna. Shutterstock Gary Sinise and Joe Mantegna take the mic at the 2023 National Memorial Day Concert in Washington, D.C., on May 29.

24 of 80 Hot Spot Tyler Cameron, Matt Harvey. Madison Fender/ BFA Matt Harvey and Tyler Cameron celebrate Memorial Day Weekend at the season opening of Bounce Beach Montauk on Long Island on May 29.

25 of 80 Beach Babes Adrien Brody, Georgina Chapman. TheImageDirect.com Adrien Brody and girlfriend Georgina Chapman enjoy the sun and sand at Gigi Beach in Saint-Tropez, France, on May 30.

26 of 80 Another Queen in England Beyonce. Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood Beyoncé wows in a sparkling scarlet getup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a May 29 London stop on her Renaissance World Tour.

27 of 80 Courtside Spirit Jack Harlow. Adam Glanzman/Getty Images Jack Harlow cheers on the Boston Celtics at their home court, TD Garden, for the seventh and final Eastern Conference Finals game against the Miami Heat on May 29.

28 of 80 All Smiles Mariah Carey. The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID In a Burberry trench coat and matching ensemble, Mariah Carey steps out for a Memorial Day dinner in West Hollywood.

29 of 80 More to Read Camila Cabello. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Camila Cabello shops at McNally Jackson Books in N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood on May 29.

30 of 80 Wandering Abroad Amber Heard. Lagencia Press / BACKGRID Amber Heard explores the Madrid Book Fair while in Spain on May 29.



31 of 80 Summer's Start Nicole Young. Michael Simon/Shutterstock Selling Sunset's Nicole Young rocks a black cut-out swimsuit in preparation for a Memorial Day barbecue on May 29 in Los Angeles.

32 of 80 Sport & Sun Queen Latifah, Eboni Nichols. Getty Images Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols watch the 2023 French Open at Stade Roland-Garros in Paris on May 29.

33 of 80 Fit Abroad Rita Ora. KHAPBM / BACKGRID Rita Ora gets her workout on at the 98 Gym in Sydney, Australia, on May 30.

34 of 80 Guitar Star Maren Morris. Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Boston Calling In a strapless black mini dress, Maren Morris hypes up the crowd at the 2023 Boston Calling Music Festival on May 28.

35 of 80 Low Key Glam Jennifer Lopez. thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Jennifer Lopez is seen out and about in Los Angeles on May 28.

36 of 80 Day Off Trevor Noah. Matt Agudo / Splash Trevor Noah works up a sweat on the beach in The Hamptons over Memorial Day Weekend.

37 of 80 Good Jeans Lily James. Christopher Peterson / Splash Lily James takes a walk around Soho in New York City on May 28 sporting a black tank top and blue jeans.

38 of 80 VIP Steven Blanco Doja Cat poses with a bedazzled bottle of Patrón El Cielo at a New York City celebration of the special tequila.



39 of 80 Dressed Up Julia Fox. Spread Pictures / MEGA Julia Fox looks over her shoulder as she leaves her hotel in Paris wearing a deconstructed ensemble on May 27.

40 of 80 Island Time Pitbull. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Atlantis Paradise Island Pitbull takes the stage at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas on May 28.

41 of 80 Pool Day Larsa Pippen and Kiki Barthlook. BACKGRID Larsa Pippen and Kiki Barth sport bikinis during a pool day in Miami on May 28.

42 of 80 About Damn Time Lizzo. Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock Lizzo takes the stage at the 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley festival in a leather ensemble on May 27 in California.

43 of 80 Need for Speed Tom Holland. Mario Renzi - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images Tom Holland takes hold of the checkered flag during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 28 in Monte Carlo.

44 of 80 Viva Las Vegas Katy Perry. ACES / BACKGRID Katy Perry sports one of her signature brightly colored looks while promoting the new Viva Vision show featuring her music on Las Vegas' Fremont Street.

45 of 80 Center Stage Sheryl Crow. Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic Sheryl Crow performs in a Wonder Woman T-shirt at the 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley Festival on May 28 in California.

46 of 80 Wine O'Clock Matty Healy. Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns Matty Healy has a bottle of wine in one hand and a microphone in the other while performing with his band, The 1975, during BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend on May 27.

47 of 80 Night Out Kylie Jenner. TheRealSPW / BACKGRID Kylie Jenner steps out in Paris on May 28 to attend a burlesque show at the Crazy Horse in celebration of her friend's birthday.

48 of 80 Look Out Below! fg/SIPA/Shutterstock Orlando Bloom takes a ride on a swing at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc ahead of a red carpet appearance during the Cannes Film Festival on May 27.

49 of 80 Snack Attack Avril Lavigne. BUZZIPPER / BACKGRID Avril Lavigne grabs an ice cream while stopping for gas on May 28.

50 of 80 Time to Shine Paris Jackson. London Entertainment/Shutterstock Paris Jackson performs during day two of the 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley Festival on May 27 in California.

51 of 80 At the Track Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones catch the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 27 in Monte Carlo.

52 of 80 Cheers! DeeCee Carter/MediaPunch/Shutterstock Mark Wahlberg steps behind the bar while promoting Flecha Azul Tequila at Circa Resort & Casino bar in Las Vegas on May 27.

53 of 80 Rock On! Jim Bennett/Getty Keanu Reeves performs live on stage with his band Dogstar during the 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley Festival on May 27 in California.

54 of 80 Strike a Pose Marco Piovanotto/AbacaPress / Splash News Eva Longoria leaves the Hôtel Martinez to attend the awards ceremony at Cinema Palace during the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 27.

55 of 80 Race Day Fun Marc Piasecki/WireImage Orlando Bloom attends the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 28 in Monte Carlo.

56 of 80 Saturday Stroll The Image Direct Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler are spotted on a dog walk in Los Angeles on May 27.

57 of 80 Funny Girl Ethan Miller/Getty Leslie Jones performs her stand-up comedy routine on a stop of the Leslie Jones: Live Tour at The Theater at the Virgin Hotels on May 26 in Las Vegas.

58 of 80 Cannes You Believe It? Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic Andie MacDowell attends The Old Oak red carpet during the Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 26 in France.

59 of 80 Hand-in-Hand Madison McGaw/BFA.com Tyson Beckford and Ashley Haas walk hand-in-hand as they celebrate the official launch of the Nassau Cruise Port with a one-of-a-kind experience in advance of the 50th Anniversary Golden Jubilee of Bahamian Independence in Nassau, Bahamas, on May 26.

60 of 80 Paris Chic TheRealSPW / MEGA Kylie Jenner rocks a black summer dress while enjoying lunch with friends in Paris on May 27.

61 of 80 Bros for Life Dave Hogan/Hogan Media Ltd/Shutterstock Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers perform on stage during the Radio One Big Weekend in Dundee, Scotland, on May 27.

62 of 80 Best Buds Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Taylor Swift and Ice Spice perform onstage during The Eras Tour at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on May 26.

63 of 80 Cute Couple GAC / MEGA Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton hold each other's hands while walking to dinner at Camphor restaurant in Los Angeles on May 26.

64 of 80 Teeing Up Harry Styles. News Licensing / MEGA Harry Styles plays a round of golf on the Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland on May 25.

65 of 80 Summer Stunner Kendall Jenner. Best Image / BACKGRID In a sheer blue cover-up, Kendall Jenner heads to lunch on the terrace of the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, on May 26.

66 of 80 Laughing Out Loud Camila Cabello. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Camila Cabello sports an athletic look while heading to the gym in New York City on May 26.

67 of 80 Good Mood Shawn Mendes. TheImageDirect.com Shawn Mendes shows off his bright smile during an N.Y.C. outing on May 26.

68 of 80 Bride to Be Bella Thorne. Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Bella Thorne enjoys a day out in New York City on May 26, just after announcing her engagement to producer Mark Emms.

69 of 80 Head-Turner Eva Longoria. Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Eva Longoria shows some skin in an intricately embellished cut-out gown while attending the Cannes Film Festival premiere on The Old Oak on May 26.

70 of 80 Backstage Buddies Kristen Bell, D'Arcy Carden. Bruce Glikas/WireImage The Good Place alumni Kristen Bell and D'Arcy Carden reunite on Broadway, where Carden is starring in The Thanksgiving Play.

71 of 80 Out, About & Expecting Rose Leslie. BACKGRID Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie strolls around North London on May 26 with her baby bump on full display.

72 of 80 Glam Girls Ramona Agruma, Rebel Wilson. SplashNews.com Rebel Wilson wears glittering green at the Limitless x Powna Sake Cannes Dinner while her fiancé, Ramona Agruma, opts for a black-and-white two-piece for the event.

73 of 80 Double Color Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker. Gotham/GC Images Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker rock bright jackets during an N.Y.C. outing on May 25.

74 of 80 On the Scene Halsey. Vivian Best Halsey stuns in a sheer lace top at the amfAR Cannes afterparty on May 25.

75 of 80 Totally Transparent Julia Fox. Victor Boyko/Getty Julia Fox wears only a glass bra top in Cannes for the Art of Elysium's Paradis party on May 21.

76 of 80 Festival Fun Geri Halliwell Horner, Orlando Bloom. David Fisher/Shutterstock Gran Turismo costars Geri Halliwell and Orlando Bloom look happy to be on the French Riviera during a Cannes photo call for their film on May 26.

77 of 80 All-Star Swan Song Carmelo Anthony. Steven Jenkins Carmelo Anthony celebrates his official retirement from the NBA with 1800 Tequila and a VIP dinner at N.Y.C.'s Aman Jazz Club.

78 of 80 Plane Attire Ashley Graham. TheImageDirect.com Sporting a casually colorful traveling outfit, Ashley Graham departs Cannes from Nice Airport in France on May 26.

79 of 80 Two of a Kind Matt Rife, Dane Cook. Kevin Winter/Getty Matt Rife and Dane Cook put up a tough front at the L.A. premiere of The Machine on May 25.