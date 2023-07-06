01 of 80 Over the Shoulder Florence Pugh. Jacopo Raule/Getty Florence Pugh looks dreamy in a sheer periwinkle gown while attending the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show on July 5 during Paris Fashion Week.

02 of 80 Up Close & Personal Cardi B, Offset. Julien Lienard/Getty Cardi B and Offset share a steamy, stylish moment at Balenciaga in Paris on July 5.

03 of 80 Eyes Glued David Beckham. Karwai Tang/WireImage David Beckham witnesses Wimbledon action on day three of the tennis championship tournament in London.

04 of 80 Spelling it Out Camila Cabello, Shakira. David Fisher/Shutterstock Shakira's dress sends a straightforward message at Viktor and Rolf's Paris Fashion Week show on July 5, where she sits next to fellow front-row attendee Camila Cabello.

05 of 80 Front Row Glow Alicia Silverstone. David Fisher/Shutterstock Alicia Silverstone brings big color to the Elie Saab's Paris Fashion Week show on July 5.

06 of 80 Doubles Partner Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry. Karwai Tang/WireImage In the midst of Wimbledon gameplay on July 5, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry lean in for a sweet kiss in the stands.

07 of 80 Tied on the Side Heidi Klum. Lucia Sabatelli/action press / BACKGRID Heidi Klum makes a statement in an asymmetrical, color-blocked gown at Jean Paul Gaultier on July 5.

08 of 80 Side by Side Joey King, Lana Condor. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty In contrasting yet equally glamorous looks, Joey King and Lana Condor sit together at the Elie Saab Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week on July 5.



09 of 80 Hanging in the Hamptons Jojo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers. Madison Fender/BFA.com JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers celebrate her beverage brand, Saint Spritz, with a party at Bounce Beach Montauk.



10 of 80 On the Mic Le Tigre. Ben Trivett Looking bright and bold in a colorful ensemble, Le Tigre takes the stage at Mosswood Meltdown music festival on July 1 in Oakland, California.

11 of 80 American Girl Demi Lovato. MEGA Demi Lovato celebrates the 4th of July as the headliner for Philadelphia's Wawa Welcome America concert.

12 of 80 Party Favors Cardi B. Best Image / BACKGRID Cardi B spends her 4th of July abroad in Paris, where she attends an event for Messika jewelry.



13 of 80 Firing Off Bebe Rexha. Scott Gries/NBC via Getty Images Looking like a burst of patriotic color, Bebe Rexha sparkles in red, white and blue while performing at Macy's annual 4th of July Fireworks show in N.Y.C.

14 of 80 Sip & Sign Camila Cabello. SIENA Paris / SplashNews.com Looking oh-so European with sunglasses and a glass of wine, Camila Cabello poses with her autographed dinner plate at Siena restaurant in Paris.

15 of 80 Hair Flair Lil Nas X. FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images Lil Nas X wears pigtails and a gold chest plate during his performance at Montreux Jazz Festival on July 4 in Switzerland.

16 of 80 Couture Galore Sydney Sweeney, Noah Centineo. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Sydney Sweeney and Noah Centineo match in black outfits at the Giorgio Armani Privé show during Paris Fashion Week on July 4.

17 of 80 Fun at Fashion Week Emma Thompson, Kate Hudson. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Emma Thompson and Kate Hudson take their seats at the Giorgio Armani Privé show on July 4 in Paris.

18 of 80 You Glow, Girl Alessandra Ambrosio. SplashNews.com Basking in the French summer air, Alessandra Ambrosio wears a body-hugging, cool-toned dress at Le Bristol hotel in Paris.

19 of 80 Holiday Hunger Joey Chestnut. Bobby Bank/Getty Images Reigning champion Joey Chestnut holds onto his title after winning this year's Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on Coney Island in N.Y.C. on July 4.

20 of 80 Shady Ladies Margaret Qualley, Rashida Jones. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Margaret Qualley and Rashida Jones look summertime chic at the Chanel Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week on July 4.

21 of 80 Camp Out Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock Christie Brinkley sports summer whites at the Cinema Society screening of Searchlight Pictures’ Theater Camp at Tutto Caffè in East Hampton, New York, on July 3.

22 of 80 Going Green Karwai Tang/WireImage Kate Middleton and Roger Federer share a smile at day 2 of Wimbledon in London on July 4.

23 of 80 Family Ties Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Kathy Hilton and daughter Nicky Hilton Rothschild strike a pose at the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week on July 3.

24 of 80 Blazer of Glory Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images for Disney+ Eva Longoria attends a photo call for her film Flamin' Hot at Hotel The Madrid EDITION in Spain on July 4.

25 of 80 Take the Cake Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images King Charles III and Queen Camilla cut a commemorative cake during a visit to NHS Lothian's Medicine of the Elderly Meaningful Activity Centre at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh in Scotland on July 4.

26 of 80 Flag Day Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Richard E. Grant dons a bright ensemble to the Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders from Mars premiere in London on July 3.

27 of 80 Theater Buffs Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images Noah Galvin and Ben Platt celebrate at the Cinema Society screening of Searchlight Pictures’ Theater Camp at Tutto Caffè in East Hampton, New York, on July 3.

28 of 80 Going Glam Susan Sarandon. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Pomellato Susan Sarandon looks chic in black at the Pomellato High Jewelry Gala Event at Palais de Tokyo in Paris on July 3.

29 of 80 Goddess Mode David Fisher/Shutterstock Camila Cabello continues her Paris Fashion Week style streak at the Stephane Rolland show in France on July 4.

30 of 80 Stage Right Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock Jennifer Hudson hangs with A Strange Loop's Kyle Ramar Freeman backstage at the show in London on July 3.

31 of 80 Golden Girl Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Cardi B gets all dolled up for the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 3 in France.

32 of 80 Color Up Dave Benett/Getty Images for The London EDITION Rita Ora, Jade Thirlwall and Nicola Coughlan get together at the London Pride brunch, co-hosted by Jean Paul Gaultier, Violet Chachki and Henry Holland, on July 1 at the London EDITION.

33 of 80 Purse Pooch Diane Keaton. Pierre Suu/Getty Diane Keaton accessorizes with a dog-shaped bag at the Thom Browne Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week on July 3.

34 of 80 Smiling on Stage Lil Wayne. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE Lil Wayne brings big color to day 3 of ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans on July 2.

35 of 80 Glam Girl Natalie Portman. Marc Piasecki/WireImage Looking elegant in a strapless dress, Natalie Portman attends the Dior Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week on July 3.

36 of 80 Wearing Whimsy Latto. Pierre Suu/Getty Latto dons an intricate purple ensemble to attend Paris Fashion Week's Iris Van Herpen show on July 3.

37 of 80 Bringing the Heat Megan Thee Stallion. Josh Brasted/WireImage Megan Thee Stallion lights up New Orleans on day 3 of ESSENCE Festival.

38 of 80 All That Glitters Christine Quinn. SplashNews.com Christine Quinn rocks a sparkly sheer Georges Hobeika dress with Jimmy Choo shoes on the streets of Paris.

39 of 80 Girl Squad Mandy Haught, Michelle Betos, Meleana Shim, Hannah Waddingham. Elsa/Getty Images NJ/NY Gotham FC teammates Mandy Haught, Michelle Betos and Meleana Shim pose with Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham during the July 2 Women's Empowerment Game presented by Johnnie Walker at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey.



40 of 80 Sheer Madness Pierre Suu/Getty Images Camila Cabello makes a style statement at the Iris Van Herpen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 2.

41 of 80 Flower Child Erika Goldring/Getty Images Janelle Monae performs during the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on June 30 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

42 of 80 Hot Seat Soul Brother/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock Oprah speaks to the crowd during the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on June 30 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

43 of 80 Pink Lady JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images Another day, another Barbie moment for Margot Robbie, who promotes the film in Seoul, South Korea, on July 2.

44 of 80 Down Under James Gourley/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures Tom Cruise attends a photo call in support of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One at the Overseas Passenger Terminal on July 2 in Sydney, Australia.

45 of 80 Feeling Blue dath / SplashNews.com Camila Cabello strolls through Paris with a book in her hand on July 2.

46 of 80 Rock Star Status Lorne Thomson/Redferns Billy Idol of Generation Sex performs at Dog Day Afternoon Festival 2023 at Crystal Palace Park on July 1 in London.

47 of 80 Beach Babe GTres / SplashNews.com Eva Longoria enjoys time at the beach in Marbella, Spain, on July 2.

48 of 80 Don't Rain on Her Parade Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Dwight D. Opperman Foundation Barbra Streisand receives The Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award on July 1 in Malibu, California.

49 of 80 Peace Out PapCulture / BACKGRID Christina Aguilera throws up a peace sign after taking her kids to the Color Factory in New York City on July 1.

50 of 80 Drink Up Jason DeCrow/AP Images for Fresca Mixed Andy Cohen shows off his bartending skills on June 30 in Montauk, New York.

51 of 80 When in Italy Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Damiani Bella Thorne attends The Absence of Eden world premiere afterparty on June 30 in Taormina, Italy.

52 of 80 Disney Darling Erika Goldring/Getty Images FOR ESSENCE Rosario Dawson speaks onstage and promotes her new Disney film, The Haunted Mansion, at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 1 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

53 of 80 Rock on Josh Meitz for Summerfest Yung Gravy poses for a portrait at the 2023 SummerFest music festival on June 30 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

54 of 80 Purple Princess Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE Lauryn Hill performs onstage during day 1 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture at Caesars Superdome on June 30 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

55 of 80 Purple Reign Rita Ora. Click News and Media / BACKGRID Rita Ora has some fun with her purple boa while onstage at the BBC One Show in London on June 29.

56 of 80 Jet Setter Ryan Gosling. TheImageDirect.com Ryan Gosling rocks a denim jacket at the airport in Toronto on June 30.

57 of 80 Watch Out George Clooney. BACKGRID A dapper George Clooney is spotted filming a project for Omega watches on June 28 at Liasti Beach, Mykonos.

58 of 80 Seeing Double Sam Smith and Christian Cowan. Ave Phoenix / BACKGRID Sam Smith steps out with Christian Cowan in coordinated looks on June 30 in New York City.

59 of 80 Pop of Pink Emily Ratajkowski. Ave Phoenix / BACKGRID Emily Ratajkowski wears a crop top and hot pink maxi skirt as she arrives at Sony Music Studios in New York City on June 30.

60 of 80 Hats Off dina Menzel. Neil Mockford/GC Images Idina Menzel is all smiles as she leaves Heart Radio Studios in London on June 30.

61 of 80 Red Hot Karrueche Tran. Maurizio D'Avanzo/ipa-agency n/Shutterstock Karrueche Tran stuns in low-cut red ensemble at the 69th Taormina Film Fest in Italy on June 29.

62 of 80 Orange You Glad? Ashley Park. Jason Koerner/Getty Ashley Park stops by SiriusXM Studios in Miami on June 30 to promote her new film Joy Ride.

63 of 80 It's Showtime Karol G. Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images Karol G rehearses for her Today show performance as part of the Citi Concert Series on June 20 in New York City.

64 of 80 Giving Back Chef Tyler Florence. Daniel Arias With the USO, chef Tyler Florence stops by the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center in Bridgeport, California, to serve up a barbecue lunch for 150 service members.

65 of 80 Peace & Love Dolly Parton. Mike Marsland/WireImage Dolly Parton rocks one of her signature looks during a press conference on June 29 for her upcoming album, Rockstar, at the Four Seasons Hotel in London.

66 of 80 Model Behavior Kendall Jenner. TatianaK / BACKGRID Kendall Jenner sports a New York Yankees baseball hat while leaving her hotel in New York City on June 29.

67 of 80 Boat Day Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz. Cobra Team / BACKGRID Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz take a ride on a boat in Lake Como, Italy, on June 29.

68 of 80 New York Outing John Boyega. Gotham/GC Images John Boyega steps out in New York City on June 29 in a monochrome look topped off with a reptile print jacket and a pair of sunglasses.

69 of 80 Pretty in Pink Margot Robbie. James Gourley/Getty Images Margot Robbie wears a pink, reflective dress at a celebration for Barbie at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney, Australia, on June 30.

70 of 80 Taking the Stage Sally Field. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Sally Field takes the mic during a Q&A at a screening of Norma Rae as part of the Women in Film's 50th anniversary screening series at Vidiots Foundation, Eagle Theatre in L.A. on June 29.

71 of 80 Blockbuster Buds Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell and Christopher McQuarrie. Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images for Paramount pictures Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell and Christopher McQuarrie show the love at the Korea premiere of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One at the Lotte World Mall on June 29 in Seoul.

72 of 80 Keeping Time Jennifer Lawrence. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Jennifer Lawrence is spotted on the set of a commercial for Longines watches in New York City on June 29.

73 of 80 Top of the Morning Fran Drescher. MediaPunch/Shutterstock Fran Drescher throws up a peace sign as she stops by Good Morning America in New York City on June 29.

74 of 80 It's Fantastic! Margot Robbie. MTRX / BACKGRID Margot Robbie keeps her 'Barbie' inspired looks coming, as she wears a black-and-white striped ensemble paired with retro sunglasses on June 29 as she continues to promote the upcoming film in Australia.

75 of 80 Smile and Wave Jennifer Lawrence. James Devaney/GC Images Wearing a chic all-black outfit, Jennifer Lawrence is spotted filming a commercial in New York City on June 29.

76 of 80 Strike a Pose Gigi Hadid. Marc Piasecki/WireImage Gigi Hadid takes a seat on the ground during the 2023 ANDAM Fashion Awards at Palais Royal in Paris on June 29.

77 of 80 Book Worms Jenny Han and Lola Tung. Andrew Walker/Shutterstock Jenny Han and Lola Tung pose together at a book signing and meet and greet event at the Nantucket Film Festival ahead of the Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 premiere on June 29.

78 of 80 Studio Time Taylor Swift. Gotham/GC Images Taylor Swift heads to the studio in New York City on June 29.

79 of 80 VIP Christina Aguilera, Brandon McCall and Pearl Khwezi. Robb Sapp/Disney Theatrical Productions Dressed in an animal-print look, Christina Aguilera poses backstage at Lion King on Broadway on June 28 with Brandon McCall and Pearl Khwezi, who play Simba and Nala respectively.