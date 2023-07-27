01 of 80 Side by Side Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann stop for a photo at the SAG-AFTRA and WGA picket line outside Warners Bros. headquarters in New York City on July 26.

02 of 80 On the Go Hailey Bieber. APEX / MEGA Hailey Bieber grabs a cold beverage as she steps out in L.A. on July 26.

03 of 80 Smile and Wave Kelly Rowland. affinitypicture / BACKGRID Kelly Rowland flashes a smile and a wave while out and about in West Hollywood on July 26.

04 of 80 Island Celebrations Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas. A LONE WOLF/MEGA Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas enjoy a beach vacation ahead of the their one-year wedding anniversary in Mykonos, Greece, on July 26.

05 of 80 On the Town Lea Michele. TheImageDirect.com Lea Michele keeps it casual as she steps out in New York City on July 26.

06 of 80 PJ Time Drew Barrymore. TheImageDirect.com Drew Barrymore wears a pair of cat pajamas on July 25 while filming a commercial in Toronto.

07 of 80 In the Studio Lil Nas X. BACKGRID Lil Nas X sports a bucket hat as he stops by Sony studios in New York City on July 26.

08 of 80 Surf's Up Minnie Driver. Hope / SplashNews.com Minnie Driver takes a seat on her surf board while out on the water at Malibu Beach on July 25.

09 of 80 Have a Drink Olivia Culpo. Sansho Scott/BFA.com/Shutterstock Olivia Culpo poses in the Santa Margherita Suite at the Walker Hotel Greenwich Village in New York City on July 25.

10 of 80 Jetsetter Gigi Hadid. TheImageDirect.com Gigi Hadid bares her torso in a beige crop top as she catches a flight at JFK airport in New York City on July 25.

11 of 80 Sing It Out Bruce Springsteen. Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images Bruce Springsteen throws his hands in the air during at performance at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on July 25 in Monza, Italy.

12 of 80 City Stroll Timothée Chalamet. JosiahW / BACKGRID Timothée Chalamet takes a walk through New York City with a beverage and headphones in hand on July 25.

13 of 80 Standing Together Christian Slater, Jessica Chastain and Arian Moayed. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Wearing a solidarity pin on her denim jumpsuit, Jessica Chastain poses with Christian Slater and Arian Moayed at the SAG-AFTRA rally in N.Y.C. on July 25.

14 of 80 Musical Reunion Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Michael J. Fox, Casey Likes and Roger Bart. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Back to the Future costars Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Michael J. Fox pose with the stars of Back To The Future: The Musical, Casey Likes and Roger Bart, at the gala performance for the new show at Winter Garden Theatre in N.Y.C on July 25.

15 of 80 Royal Appearance King Charles. Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images King Charles flashes a smile as he meets members of the public at the Sandringham Flower Show at Sandringham House on July 26 in King's Lynn, England.

16 of 80 Rock On Kiefer Sutherland. Mike Gray / Avalon Kiefer Sutherland takes the stage at the O2 Ritz in Manchester, England, on July 25.

17 of 80 Man of the Hour John Legend. Renee Cascia / Westfield Century City John Legend poses at a pop-up for his skincare line, Loved01, at Westfield Century City in L.A. on July 22.

18 of 80 Cheers Latto. Michael Will Photography for Wingstop Latto shares a toast to celebrate the launch of her new Lemon Herb Remix collaboration with Wingstop in Miami on July 22.

19 of 80 On the Air Matt Rife and Rob Lowe. Araya Doheny/Getty Images Comedian Matt Rife stops by SiriusXM's Los Angeles Studio with Rob Lowe, who hosts Literally! with Rob Lowe, on July 25.

20 of 80 Birthday Babe Winnie Harlow. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images With her hair blinged out in barrettes and butterfly clips, Winnie Harlow sparkles upon arrival at her birthday party at Delilah Restaurant in West Hollywood on July 24.

21 of 80 Under the Sun Reese Witherspoon. BACKGRID Reese Witherspoon dons a woven hat and a denim shirt for a casual shop at the Brentwood Country Mart in Los Angeles on July 25.

22 of 80 Furry Friend Hailey Bieber. BACKGRID Hailey Bieber keeps her pooch in hand while enjoying a Malibu date with her husband, Justin Bieber, on July 25.



23 of 80 Taking a Dip Melissa Gorga. Lauren Menowitz/Shutterstock Looking chic in a purple bikini, Melissa Gorga hangs out by the pool in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, on July 25. The fashion-forward reality star also snaps some promotional pics for her store, Envy by Melissa Gorga.

24 of 80 Banding Together Steve Buscemi, BD Wong, Christian Slater, Brendan Fraser, Bryan Cranston, Nancy Giles and Ezra Knight. Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Steve Buscemi, BD Wong, Christian Slater, Brendan Fraser and Bryan Cranston are among the famous faces populating SAG-AFTRA's Rock the City for a Fair Contract rally in N.Y.C. on July 25.

25 of 80 Athleisure Moment Katie Holmes. TheImageDirect.com Katie Holmes keeps it casual in green joggers and a black crop top as she steps out in N.Y.C. on July 25.



26 of 80 Glamorous Globetrotting Eva Longoria. Cordon Press/INSTARimages Eva Longoria smiles and waves in Marbella, Spain, where she attends the Global Gift Foundation Gala on July 24.

27 of 80 VIP Meet Up Tim McGraw. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA Tim McGraw meets fans in West Hollywood before his secret standing show on July 24 at the historic Sunset Strip nightclub Whisky a Go Go.

28 of 80 Clase Act Ashley Graham. Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for Clase Azul Mexico In a dazzling newsprint minidress, Ashley Graham celebrates Clase Azul Tequila Gold at The Loft Brooklyn in N.Y.C. on July 24.

29 of 80 Mic Check Franklin Jonas. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Claim to Fame host Franklin Jonas pops by SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on July 24.

30 of 80 Reunited Backstage Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack. Bruce Glikas/WireImage Sean Hayes supports his former Will and Grace costar Eric McCormack at his opening night performance in Broadway's The Cottage on July 24 in N.Y.C.

31 of 80 Strike a Pose Steven Weber and Bryan Cranston. Bruce Glikas/WireImage Steven Weber and Bryan Cranston share a goofy moment at the opening night afterparty for The Cottage on Broadway in N.Y.C. on July 24.

32 of 80 Sunny Stroll Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard. BrosNYC / BACKGRID Maggie Gyllenhaal and her husband Peter Sarsgaard take a walk around Manhattan's West Village neighborhood, beating the summertime heat in boho-style attire on July 24.

33 of 80 Apt Lighting Pink. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation Pink brings her Summer Carnival tour to Rogers Centre in Toronto on July 24.

34 of 80 Cool & Coiffed Walker Hayes. MOVI Inc. Getting ahead of back-to-school haircut season, Walker Hayes checks out his fresh new trim at his local Great Clips in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on July 25.

35 of 80 Game for Good LaToya Tonodeo and Tracy Morgan. Walik Goshorn/MediaPunch/Shutterstock Proudly wearing their New York Yankees spirit, LaToya Tonodeo and Tracy Morgan attend the 3rd annual CC Sabathia and Friends celebrity softball game on July 24. The yearly scrimmage at Yankee Stadium benefits the PiCChin Foundation, Sabathia's charity helping kids through education and sport.

36 of 80 All the Applause Lilli Cooper, Eric McCormack, Laura Bell Bundy and Dana Steingold. Cindy Ord/Getty Images The Cottage stars Lilli Cooper, Eric McCormack, Laura Bell Bundy and Dana Steingold revel in their curtain call on opening night of their Broadway show on July 24.

37 of 80 Snack Time Hilary Duff. TheImageDirect.com Looking cute and casual in a tank top and tennis skirt, Hilary Duff grabs a bite in L.A. on July 24.

38 of 80 Bow Down Beyonce and Blue Ivy. Joshua Mellin Beyoncé and Blue Ivy take Soldier Field by storm during the Chicago stop of the Renaissance World Tour on July 23.

39 of 80 Back in New York Lil Nas X. BACKGRID Lil Nas X touches down at JFK Airport in New York on July 24 in a Barbie-pink top.

40 of 80 Special Guest Cardi B and Offset. Courtesy of Rolling Loud Cardi B opts for a futuristic look at Rolling Loud Miami on July 23 where her husband, Offset, brought her onstage.

41 of 80 On the Mic Latto. Jason Koerner/Getty Latto takes the stage during day three of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on July 23.

42 of 80 Main Event Mary J. Blige and WanMor. Craig Barritt for Flipperâs Roller Boogie Palace Mary J. Blige poses with members of WanMor at Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace at Rockefeller Center in N.Y.C on July 21.

43 of 80 Helping Out Tayshia Adams. @loricannava Tayshia Adams volunteers at City Harvest alongside Feeding America in New York City.

44 of 80 Out of the Box Rachel Fuda. Ocean Casino Resort Real Housewives of New Jersey's Rachel Fuda poses inside a life-sized Barbie box during a special screening of Barbie at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City on July 19.

45 of 80 All That Glitters Taylor Swift. Mat Hayward/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Taylor Swift sparkles on stage at Lumen Field in Seattle on July 22.

46 of 80 Saturday Stroll Jennifer Garner. Boaz / BACKGRID Jennifer Garner takes a stroll around Brentwood, California, on July 22.

47 of 80 Peace Out Wiz Khalifa. Scott Legato/Getty Images Wiz Khalifa throws up a peace sign from the stage at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan, on July 23.

48 of 80 Country Strong Keith Urban. Daniel DeSlover/Zuma / SplashNews.com Keith Urban takes the stage on July 23 during the Country Thunder Music Festival in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin.

49 of 80 Rockin' Star Fred Armisen. Ethan Miller/Getty Images Fred Armisen has some fun as he leads a guided tour at The Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas on July 23.

50 of 80 Neon Lights Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz. Tristar Media/Getty Images Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz walk hand in hand during Christopher Street Day in Berlin on July 22.

51 of 80 Hostess with the Mostest Christie Brinkley. Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images Christie Brinkley hosts the Polo Hamptons Match and cocktail party with Social Life magazine on July 22 in Bridgehampton, New York.

52 of 80 Furry Friend Nina Agdal. 305pics/GCImages Nina Agdal is joined by a four-legged companion while out and about on July 23 in Miami.

53 of 80 Sun's Out Alessandra Ambrosio. GTres / SplashNews.com Alessandra Ambrosio takes a dip in the water while vacationing in Ibiza, Spain, on July 23.

54 of 80 All Smiles Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Honoree Morgan Freeman attends Oceana's 16th Annual SeaChange Summer Party held at The Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach on July 22 in Dana Point, California.

55 of 80 Get in Formation Kevin Mazur/Getty for Parkwood Beyoncé performs onstage during the Renaissance World Tour at Soldier Field on July 22 in Chicago.

56 of 80 When at Comic-Con Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic Tom Arnold attends the Underdeveloped press line at 2023 Comic-Con International: San Diego at Hilton Bayfront on July 22.

57 of 80 Lizzo Down Under Don Arnold/WireImage Lizzo performs at Qudos Bank Arena on July 23 in Sydney, Australia.

58 of 80 Rap Superstar Rolling Loud / @BethSaravo Travis Scott closes out the second day of Rolling Loud Miami on July 22.

59 of 80 Standing United Gotham/GC Images Cynthia Nixon joins the SAG-AFTRA picket lines on July 21 in New York City.

60 of 80 Comic Corey John Salangsang/Shutterstock Corey Feldman appears at Comic-Con San Diego on July 21.

61 of 80 Showing Their Support Larry Marano/UPI/Shutterstock Victoria Beckham and David Beckham are seen as Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF plays during his first game in a League's Cup match against Cruz Azul at DRV PNK Stadium on Friday, July 21 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

62 of 80 When in Miami Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com Isabela Grutman, Kim Kardashian, David Grutman, DJ Khaled and Swizz Beatz are spotted at LIV in Miami on July 22.

63 of 80 Country Crooner Joshua Applegate/Getty Images Lainey Wilson performs onstage at the Country Thunder festival on July 21 in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin.

64 of 80 Celebrating Hip Hop Jodie Turner-Smith. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Hennessy Jodie Turner-Smith joins Hennessy and Nas to celebrate Hip Hop's 50th Anniversary with a collaborative limited edition bottle on July 20 in New York City.

65 of 80 Red Hot Samir Hussein/WireImage Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers performs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 21 in London.

66 of 80 Smile Wide SplashNews.com Naomi Campbell and Carlos Alcaraz enjoy a night out at NESPO in Nice, France, on July 22.

67 of 80 Summer-Ready Jeremy Allen White. BACKGRID Jeremy Allen White shows off his chiseled muscles as he goes for a workout in Studio City, California, on July 21.

68 of 80 Summer Whites Shay Mitchell. TheImageDirect.com Shay Mitchell looks fashionable in a black and white-themed ensemble as she strolls the streets of New York on July 20.

69 of 80 Golden Girl Hayley Williams. Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Paramore's Hayley Williams performs during the band's This Is Why Tour at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on July 20.

70 of 80 Let's Go Party Jessie J. Dave Benett/Getty Jessie J dons all leather as she attends a special screening of Barbie in London on July 20.

71 of 80 Shimmer and Shine Neil Rasmus/BFA Molly Sims is ravishing in a sparkling nude dress as she — along with Casamigos and Saie CEO Laney Crowell — hosts a private Hamptons event to launch her YSE skincare line on July 20.

72 of 80 Getting Meta Jennifer Lopez. TheImageDirect.com Jennifer Lopez rocks a vintage Selena crop top and bright pink joggers while leaving the gym in Los Angeles on July 20.

73 of 80 Double Dad Duty Daniel Radcliffe. Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock Daniel Radcliffe pulls double duty as he swaddles his newborn and protests with fellow SAG-AFTRA members in New York City on July 21.

74 of 80 Smiling Bright Jamie Lee Curtis. CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Jamie Lee Curtis is in high spirits while posing with her graphic novel Mother Nature during San Diego Comic-Con on July 20.

75 of 80 Calm, Cool, Collected Offset. Jerritt Clark/Getty Offset strikes an ultra-cool pose while at the Hennessy x Nas Limited Edition Hip Hop 50th Anniversary Launch Event on July 20 in New York City.

76 of 80 Soaking in the Sun Nina Agdal. MEGA A newly engaged Nina Agdal is all smiles while walking the sandy beaches of Miami with her sweet pup on July 21.

77 of 80 Sweet Pair John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LOVED01 John Legend and Chrissy Teigen get cozy in a bathtub at a pop-up for Legend's Loved01 skincare line at Westfield Century City in L.A. on July 20.

78 of 80 Dogg House Snoop Dogg. John D Shearer/Shutterstock Snoop Dogg takes the stage at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana, as part of his High School Reunion Tour with Wiz Khalifa on July 20.

79 of 80 Center Stage Wisin and Camila Cabello. Gladys Vega/Getty Images Camila Cabello takes the mic while on stage with Wisin during the 2023 Premios Juventud Awards on July 20 at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico.