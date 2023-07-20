Justin Bieber Steps Out in N.Y.C., Plus Mandy Moore on the Picket Line, Emily Ratajkowski and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on July 20, 2023 06:00AM EDT
01 of 80

Keeping Casual

Justin Bieber wears purple shorts in New York City
Justin Bieber.

Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Justin Bieber steps out in New York City in a black hoodie and red and white checkered baseball cap on July 19.

02 of 80

All Together Now

Mandy Moore At The Sag Actors Strike At Disney Studios In Burbank
Mandy Moore.

SplashNews.com

Mandy Moore joins the picket line at Disney Studios in Burbank, California on July 19.

03 of 80

Red Hot

Emily Ratajkowski is seen on July 19, 2023 in New York City
Emily Ratajkowski.

Gotham/GC Images

Emily Ratajkowski shows off her new red hairdo while out and about in New York City on July 19.

04 of 80

New York Minute

Julia Fox is seen on July 18, 2023 in New York City

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Julia Fox also sports a crimson 'do while spotted out in New York City on July 18.

05 of 80

Big Energy

Dave Matthews seen pumped up as he leaves his hotel in New York City. 19 Jul 2023
Dave Matthews.

Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

Dave Matthews throws his hands up in the air as he exits his hotel on July 19 in New York City.

06 of 80

Fresh Face

Alicia Keys celebrates Keys Soulcare's It's Like Skin Launch at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge on July 13, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York
Alicia Keys.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Keys Soulcare

Alicia Keys celebrates the launch of Keys Soulcare's "It's Like Skin" product at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge in New York on July 13.

07 of 80

Matchy, Matchy

Shay Mitchell is seen in soho on July 18, 2023 in New York City
Shay Mitchell.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Shay Mitchell steps out in New York City on July 18.

08 of 80

Seeing Double

Luca Garth, Jennie Garth LoveShackFancy 10th Anniversary Celebration & Collection Launch
Luca Garth and Jennie Garth.

Carl Timpone/BFA.com/Shutterstock 

Jennie and Luca Garth pose together at the LoveShackFancy 10th anniversary celebration and collection launch in Sagaponack, New York on July 18.

09 of 80

On the Town

Karen Pittman and Mario Cantone Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards 2023 Celebration
Karen Pittman and Mario Cantone.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock for Travel + Leisure

Karen Pittman and Mario Cantone pose together at Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards celebration in New York City on July 18.

10 of 80

Rocking Out

Jimmy Eat World performs at the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco on July 18, 2023.
Jimmy Eat World.

Ben Trivett 

Jimmy Eat World takes the stage at the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco on July 18.

11 of 80

Green Guy

Grammy Award-winning musician Anderson .Paak lights up the Empire State Building
Anderson .Paak.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

Anderson .Paak flashes a big smile while visiting the top of the Empire State Building in New York City on July 18. The musician lit the iconic monument for Expedia's One Key launch.

12 of 80

Multi-Talented

Keanu Reeves of Dogstar performs at The Roxy on July 18, 2023 in Los Angeles
Keanu Reeves.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Keanu Reeves performs with his band, Dogstar, at The Roxy in Los Angeles on July 18.

13 of 80

New York Moment

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images
Post Malone.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for TSX Entertainment

Post Malone shows off his extensive tattoo collection while performing at TSX in Times Square on July 18 in New York City. 

14 of 80

L.A. Outing

Jennifer Lopez is seen on July 18, 2023 in Los Angeles
Jennifer Lopez.

thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jennifer Lopez opts for a brightly colored dress, paired with matching accessories, while out and about on July 18 in Los Angeles.

15 of 80

Dog Days

*EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Selma Blair goes for a sunny day stroll with her service dog Scout by her side in Los Angeles
Selma Blair.

BACKGRID

Selma Blair takes a stroll with her service dog, Scout, in Los Angeles on July 18.

16 of 80

In Costume

The Weeknd performs live as part of the "After Hours til Dawn" tour at Civitas Metropolitano Stadium
The Weeknd.

Mariano Regidor/Redferns

The Weeknd takes the stage at Cívitas Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid as part of his After Hours til Dawn tour on July 18.

17 of 80

Model Behavior

Chanel Iman and Olivia Culpo attend Expedia GroupÃ¢ÂÂs launch event for the game-changing new loyalty program, One Key
Chanel Iman and Olivia Culpo.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Expedia

Chanel Iman and Olivia Culpo pose together at Expedia Group's launch event for a new loyalty program, One Key, at The Standard High Line Hotel in New York City on July 18.

18 of 80

Off the Court

AT&T WNBA All Star
A'ja Wilson.

courtesy of AT&T

A'ja Wilson has some fun at the AT&T WNBA Live event in Las Vegas.

19 of 80

Pretty in Pink

Meghan King in NY for a quick meeting in NYC for her private jet company, Magna Air Group
Meghan King.

Lauren Menowitz/Shutterstock

Meghan King wears a flowy pink dress for a meeting in New York City on July 18.

20 of 80

City Boy

Timothee Chalamet is seen walking in Soho on July 18, 2023 in New York City
Timothée Chalamet.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Timothée Chalamet steps out in New York City sporting a baseball hat and sunglasses on July 18.

21 of 80

On the Go

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White ride a scooter together through New York City
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White.

TheImageDirect.com

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White ride on a scooter in New York City on July 17.

22 of 80

Dynamic Duo

Mario Lopez and Courtney Laine Mazza 'The Golden Boy' Documentary Premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 17 Jul 2023
Mario Lopez and Courtney Laine Mazza.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Mario Lopez and his wife, Courtney, pose together at the premiere for The Golden Boy in Los Angeles on July 17.

23 of 80

On the Line

Bette Midler and Susan Sarandon are seen at the SAG-AFTRA strike picket line on July 18, 2023
Bette Midler and Susan Sarandon.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Bette Midler and Susan Sarandon hit the picket line on July 18 in New York City.

24 of 80

Jetsetters

Angelina Jolie were photographed with her children at JFK Airport, ready for their next vacation as they depart from New York City.
Angelina Jolie and Zahara Jolie-Pitt.

Ave Phoenix / BACKGRID

Angelina Jolie and her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, catch a flight at JFK Airport in New York on July 18.

25 of 80

Feeling Shady

Jennifer Lopez is seen shopping at 'Nina's Kitchen, Bath and Hardware' in Los Angeles
Jennifer Lopez.

Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Jennifer Lopez sports oversized sunglasses as she steps out in Los Angeles on July 17.

26 of 80

Taking the Stage

Justin Guarini and Briga Heelan are seen during a performance from the 'Once Upon a One More Time' Broadway musical on 'Good Morning America' in Times Square on July 18, 2023 i
Justin Guarini and Briga Heelan.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Justin Guarini and Briga Heelan, who star in Once Upon a One More Time on Broadway, pose together at Good Morning America on July 18 in New York City.

27 of 80

With the Band

Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas are seen in midtown on July 17, 2023 in New York City
Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Longtime couple Kevin and Danielle Jonas wear contrasting attire while spending the day in Midtown N.Y.C. on July 17.

28 of 80

Hanging Out

Mary J. Blige attends The Surf Lodge on July 16, 2023 in New York City
Mary J. Blige.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Mary J. Blige spends a summer night at The Surf Lodge in New York City on July 16.

29 of 80

Sweat it Out

*EXCLUSIVE* - Fit actress Jennifer Garner shows off her fit physique while out for an intense run with a gal pal around her neighborhood in Santa Monica.
Jennifer Garner.

BACKGRID

Jennifer Garner steps out and stays fit on a run around Santa Monica on July 17.

30 of 80

Dressing Up

Jamie Lynn Spears looking pretty in purple
Jamie Lynn Spears.

Joey Andrew/startraksphoto.com

Zoey 102 star Jamie Lynn Spears poses in L.A. while wearing a form-fitting mauve dress on July 17.

31 of 80

French Getaway

*EXCLUSIVE* Damson Idris and Lori Harvey Bask in the Sun
Damson Idris and Lori Harvey.

Best Image / BACKGRID

Lori Harvey and her boyfriend Damson Idris enjoy the warm weather and blue seas of Saint-Tropez on July 16.

32 of 80

Gray Day

Kristin Cavallari stuns at Good Morning America in a grey halter top and pants in New York City
Kristin Cavallari.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Kristin Cavallari rocks a monochrome gray look while making an appearance on Good Morning America in support of her lifestyle brand, Uncommon James, in N.Y.C. on July 18.

33 of 80

Peace Out

Jung Kook visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios
Jung Kook.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

K-pop idol Jung Kook pops by SiriusXM Studios in New York City on July 17.

34 of 80

Foxy Lady

Julia Fox is seen at the beach on July 17, 2023 in New York City
Julia Fox.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In a striking cut-out swimsuit, Julia Fox enjoys a day at the beach on July 17 in N.Y.C.

35 of 80

Balling Out

Adam Sandler is spotted playing a game of pickup basketball at a park in New York City.
Adam Sandler.

TheImageDirect.com

Adam Sandler looks like a true athlete while playing some pickup basketball at a New York City park on July 17.

36 of 80

You're Special

Lizzo performing at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne
Lizzo.

Richard Nicholson/Shutterstock

With her sparkly getup and bright smile, Lizzo lights up the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia while performing on July 17.

37 of 80

It Girl

Nina Dobrev looks fashionable while out on a stroll in New York City
Nina Dobrev.

TheImageDirect.com

Looking especially glamorous in a blazer and mini skirt, Nina Dobrev steps out onto the N.Y.C. streets on July 17.

38 of 80

Hometown Represent

Drake is seen coming out from the Mark Hotel in New York City.
Drake.

BACKGRID

Wearing his home country proudly on his mesh shirt, Drake steps out of New York City's Mark Hotel on July 17.

39 of 80

A United Front

Kevin Bacon SAG-AFTRA Strike Picket Line, New York, USA
Kevin Bacon.

John Nacion/Shutterstock

Kevin Bacon mans the SAG-AFTRA strike picket line under the N.Y.C. summer sun on July 17.

40 of 80

City Cycle

Justin Theroux shows off his muscular arms after working out at the gym
Justin Theroux.

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Justin Theroux cruises around Manhattan's West Village neighborhood on his bicycle after sweating it out at the gym on July 17.

41 of 80

Birthday Fun

Casamigos helped Sharna Burgess celebrate her love Brian Austin Green
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green.

Claire Planeta & Courtesy of Casamigos

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green celebrate his 50th birthday over the weekend with a surprise 90s-themed pool party in Los Angeles.

42 of 80

Cheers!

Chase Stokes celebrates with Tequila Don Julio 1942 at a private event in Malibu, CA on July 15, 2023.
Chase Stokes.

Hunter Moreno (@huntermoreno)

Looking suave as ever, Chase Stokes flashes a winning smile while celebrating Don Julio 1942 Tequila, ACQUA DI GIO and Gen A in Malibu on July 15.

43 of 80

Cooling Off

Jaden Smith was spotted drenched & shirtless while having a blast during a watergun fight in Calabasas, CA
Jaden Smith.

CelebCandidly / SplashNews.com

Jaden Smith gets soaked during a water gun fight in the hot Calabasas sun on July 17.

44 of 80

Summer Break

Kristin Cavallari arrives at the Bowery Hotel wearing a Call Her Daddy Unwell University sweatshirt and pants in New York City
Kristin Cavallari.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Despite her "Unwell University" sweatshirt, Kristin Cavallari looks great upon arrival at the Bowery Hotel in N.Y.C. on July 17.

45 of 80

Fake Out

The wax figure of British singer Harry Styles is unveiled at Madame Tussauds Berli
Harry Styles' Wax Figure.

Tristar Media/Getty

Harry Styles' new wax figure looks just as heart-melting as the real deal as its unveiled on July 17 at Madame Tussauds Berlin.

46 of 80

Star Status

Shania Twain performs on day 3 of the 2023 Faster Horses Music Festival Michigan International Speedway
Shania Twain.

Scott Legato/Getty Images

Shania Twain takes the stage in rhinestones and plenty of jewels during day three of the 2023 Faster Horses Music Festival in Brooklyn, Michigan on July 16.

47 of 80

Mini-Me

Gwyneth Paltrow, Apple Martin Goop, Gucci and Elizabeth Saltzman Host an Intimate Dinner in the Hamptons

Neil Rasmus/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Gwyneth Paltrow poses with her daughter, Apple Martin, during a dinner hosted by Goop and Gucci at Paltrow’s home in the Hamptons on July 15.

48 of 80

Winner's Circle

Golden State Warrior Steph Curry after winning the ACC Golf Championship presented by American Century Investments
Steph Curry.

David Calvert/Getty Images for American Century Investments

Steph Curry is all smiles as he celebrates his win at the ACC Golf Championship on July 16 at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada.

49 of 80

Paling Around

Jimmy Fallon, Jerry Seinfeld, Jessica Seinfeld Goop, Gucci and Elizabeth Saltzman Host an Intimate Dinner in the Hamptons
Jimmy Fallon, Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Seinfeld.

Neil Rasmus/BFA.com/Shutterstock 

Jimmy Fallon, Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Seinfeld share a laugh as they join Gwyneth Paltrow at her home for the soiree hosted by Goop and Gucci on July 15.

50 of 80

Double Date

Lukas Gage, Chase Stokes, Kelsea Ballerini, and Chris Appleton attend as Armani Beauty Celebrates ACQUA DI GIO and Gen A
Lukas Gage, Chase Stokes, Kelsea Ballerini, and Chris Appleton.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Armani beauty

Newlyweds Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton pose with Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini at Armani Beauty's celebration of ACQUA DI GIO and Gen A in Malibu on July 15.

51 of 80

Royal Cheers

Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales celebrate during Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final
Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

A very excited Princess Charlotte and Prince George celebrate during the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic at the Wimbledon 2023 men's final on July 16.

52 of 80

Up, Up and Away

EXCLUSIVE: F1 Driver Lewis Hamilton Enjoys Break In Ibiza With Friends
Lewis Hamilton.

GTres / SplashNews.com

Lewis Hamilton hovers above the water while vacationing in Ibiza.

53 of 80

Sideline Chat

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Andrew Garfield and Vito Schnabel attend day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Andrew Garfield and Vito Schnabel have a chat while attending day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on July 15.

54 of 80

New Chapter

The Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and World Cup Champion, Lionel Messi holds the Inter Miami CF Jersey (C) next to Inter Miami CF Managing Owner Jorge Mas (L), Jose Mas, and Inter Miami CF Co-Owner David Beckham (R) during the 'La PresentaSion' event hosted by Inter Miami CF at the Inter Miami CF and DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale

CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Lionel Messi holds up his new Inter Miami CF Jersey while posing next to the team's managing owner Jorge Mas and co-owners Jose Mas and David Beckham during an event hosted by the team introducing the soccer star in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on July 16.

55 of 80

Beach Babe

Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz enjoy their holiday in Porto Cervo, Sardinia
Heidi Klum.

Ciao Pix / Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Heidi Klum takes a dip in the ocean while vacationing with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, in Porto Cervo, Sardinia.

56 of 80

Side by Side

Kimora Lee Simmons, Angie Leissner, Aoki Lee Simmons HollyRod's Annual DesignCare Gala
Kimora Lee Simmons, Angie Leissner, Aoki Lee Simmons.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock for HollyRod Foundation

Kimora Lee Simmons poses with stepdaughter Angie Leissner and daughter Aoki Lee Simmons at HollyRod's Annual DesignCare Gala in Los Angeles on July 15.

57 of 80

Day Date

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton attend day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships

Neil Mockford/GC

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton attend day 14 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16 in London, England.

58 of 80

Hanging Around

Jaden Smith

 BACKGRID

Jaden Smith chats with pals at his Just Water pop-up store in Calabasas, California, on July 14.

59 of 80

Ballin' Brad

Brad Pitt watching the action on Centre Court Wimbledon Tennis Championships

Dave Shopland/Shutterstock 

Brad Pitt attends day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16 in London, England.

60 of 80

Sing It, Girl!

Jill Scott performs on stage at Le Grand Rex

Kristy Sparow/Getty

Jill Scott performs onstage at Le Grand Rex on July 15 in Paris, France.

61 of 80

Fab Fam

Christie Brinkley Alexa Ray Joel, Jack Brinkley-Cook

Madison McGaw/BFA.com
Alexa Ray Joel and Jack Brinkley-Cook pose with mom Christie Brinkley at Tutto il Giorno in Sag Harbor, New York for the launch of the Rove X Casa Del Sol partnership on July 14.
62 of 80

Star Power

Keke Palmer delivers her first live performance of year at Broccoli City Festival

Splash News

Keke Palmer delivers her first live performance of the year at the Broccoli City Festival in Washington, D.C. on July 15.

63 of 80

Sporty Gal

Emma Watson

Dave Benett/Getty for evian

Emma Watson poses in the evian VIP Suite at Wimbledon 2023 on July 15 in London, England.

64 of 80

Dapper Dude

Jay-Z

Kevin Mazur/Getty for Roc Nation

Jay-Z attends the Shawn Carter Foundation 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala at Pier 60 on July 14 in New York City.

65 of 80

Pretty in Pink

Issa Rae

Neil Mockford/GC 

Issa Rae attends day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 15 in London, England.

66 of 80

Rock Star Status

Billie Joe Armstrong, and Mike Dirnt of Green Day perform onstage during the Harley-Davidson's Homecoming Festival

Daniel Boczarski/Getty for Harley-Davidson

Tré Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt of Green Day perform onstage during the Harley-Davidson's Homecoming Festival at Veterans Park on July 14 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

67 of 80

Shades of Cool

Shakira

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Shakira attends day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14 in London, England.

68 of 80

Taking a Stand

Jason Sudeikis joins members of the Writers Guild of America East and SAG-AFTRA as they walk the picket line outside NBC Rockefeller Center on July 14, 2023
Jason Sudeikis.

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty

Jason Sudeikis hits the picket line outside Rockefeller Center in New York City along with Writers Guild of America East and SAG-AFTRA members on July 14.

69 of 80

Keeping Time

Patrick Dempsey at the TAG Heuer 5th Avenue Flagship Grand Opening Celebration on July 12, 2023 in New York, New York
Patrick Dempsey.

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty

Patrick Dempsey looks dapper at the grand opening of the TAG Heuer 5th Avenue Flagship in New York City on July 12.

70 of 80

Country Strong

Brad Paisley on Friday, July 14, 2023
Brad Paisley.

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty

Brad Paisley takes the stage as part of TODAY's Citi Concert Series on June 14 in New York City.

71 of 80

Fun in the Sun

Michelle Rodriguez taking a swim in Saint Tropez with friends.
Michelle Rodriguez.

EOUS / SplashNews.com

Michelle Rodriguez goes for a dip in a daring black swimsuit in Saint Tropez.

72 of 80

All Together

Rosario Dawson is seen on the SAG picket line at Warner Bro
Rosario Dawson.

CelebCandidly/ Snorlax / MEGA 

Rosario Dawson also joined Friday's picketers, marching outside of Warner Bros. in L.A. on July 14.

73 of 80

Good Match

Benedict Cumberbatch celebrates as he attends day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2023 in London, England
Benedict Cumberbatch.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Benedict Cumberbatch attends day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 14.

74 of 80

Take a Sip

Antoni Porowski, was spotted at local NYC neighborhood spot
Antoni Porowski.

DAVIDsTEA

Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski co-hosts a dinner in New York City with DAVIDsTEA on July 12.

75 of 80

On the Record

Rita Ora during a signing event for her new album "You & I," in London on July 14, 2023.
Rita Ora.

Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock

Rita Ora holds up her new album, You & I, at a signing in London on July 14.

76 of 80

City Girl

Melanie C is seen walking in midtown on July 14, 2023 in New York City
Melanie C.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Melanie C steps out rocking a white dress paired with a blue blazer on July 14 in New York City.

77 of 80

Hair Raising

Machine Gun Kelly performs on stage during day 2 of the Slottsfjell Festival 2023
Machine Gun Kelly.

Per Ole Hagen/Redferns

Machine Gun Kelly rocks sky-high spikes in his hair as he takes the stage during day 2 of the Slottsfjell Festival 2023 in Norway on July 13.

78 of 80

Mini-Me

TODAY -- Pictured: Ashley Graham on Thursday July 13, 2023
Ashley Graham.

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Ashley Graham shows off her very own Barbie while appearing on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna on July 13.

79 of 80

Peace Out

*EXCLUSIVE* - Joe Jonas gives the peace sign as he looks stylish in all red wearing a Norway jersey while out and about in Manhattan
Joe Jonas.

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Wearing a red Norway jersey, Joe Jonas flashes a peace sign while out and about in New York City on July 13.

80 of 80

Royal Pair

King Charles III (C) and Britain's Queen Camilla (R) take a tour of the Barbara Hepworth Museum and Sculpture Garden in Cornwall
King Charles and Queen Camilla.

FINNBARR WEBSTER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

King Charles and Queen Camilla take a tour of the Barbara Hepworth Museum and Sculpture Garden on July 13 in Cornwall, England.

