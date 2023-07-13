01 of 80 On the Soundtrack Dua Lipa. SplashNews.com Looking glamorous in her colorful Versace number, Dua Lipa waves to onlookers at the European premiere of Barbie on July 12 at Cineworld Leicester Square in London.



02 of 80 Explosive Energy Robert Downey Jr. David M. Benett/Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage Oppenheimer star Robert Downey Jr. strikes a fiery pose at the Christopher Nolan film's premiere in London on July 12.

03 of 80 Color on the Carpet Ryan Gosling. Samir Hussein/WireImage Ryan Gosling embraces his "Kenergy" in a pastel teal suit at the London premiere of Barbie on July 12.

04 of 80 Out & About Rita Ora. TheImageDirect.com Rita Ora struts down the streets of London while visiting Bauer Radio on July 12.



05 of 80 Teeing Up Brody Jenner. Courtesy of Startraks Photo / Michael Simon Brody Jenner hits the green at Sports Illustrated's Golf Classic on July 10 at the Angeles National Golf Club in L.A.

06 of 80 Stateside Star David Beckham. Megan Briggs/Getty Inter Miami CF co-owner David Beckham pops by the soccer team's training session in Fort Lauderdale on July 12.

07 of 80 Brits at Home Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh. David Fisher/Shutterstock Oppenheimer costars Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh pause for pictures at a London photocall for their film on July 12.

08 of 80 Taking a Dip Michelle Rodriguez. Best Image / BACKGRID Michelle Rodriguez jumps into the seas of Saint-Tropez in France while on vacation on July 12.



09 of 80 Italian Getaway Sofia Carson. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Sofia Carson stuns in red while attending the Ischia Global Fest on July 12.

10 of 80 Date Night Sienna Miller and Oli Green. DWM/MEGA Sienna Miller and Oli Green step out for dinner in Covent Garden, London on July 11.

11 of 80 L.A. Mood Lori Harvey. @broadimage / SplashNews.com Lori Harvey flashes a smile while out and about in Los Angeles sporting a cropped top and jeans.

12 of 80 Flower Power Emily Blunt. Marc Piasecki/GC Images Wearing a floral ensemble, Emily Blunt is spotted at Gare du Nord station on July 12 in Paris.

13 of 80 Music Man Nile Rodgers. Mariano Regidor/Redferns Nile Rodgers takes the stage during Noches del Botánico Music Festival held at Real Jardín Botánico Alfonso XIII in Mardid on July 11.

14 of 80 Purple Reign Zoe Saldaña. John Phillips/Getty Images Zoe Saldaña stuns in purple at a photocall for the new Paramount+ series Special Ops: Lioness at IET London on July 11.

15 of 80 On the Go Gerard Butler. ECES / SplashNews.com Gerard Butler takes a spin on a bicycle while spending time in Barcelona on July 10.

16 of 80 All-Stars Betina Gozo Shimonek, Nic Shimonek, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes. Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Netflix Betina Gozo Shimonek, Nic Shimonek, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes pose together at the Netflix Premiere of Quarterback at Netflix Tudum Theater in L.A. on July 11.

17 of 80 Triple Threat Lisa Rinehart, Mikhail Baryshnikov and Laura Linney. Jason Crowley/BFA.com Lisa Rinehart, Mikhail Baryshnikov and Laura Linney attend a special screening ofThe Miracle Club hosted by Sony Pictures Classics and The Cinema Society in New York City on July 11.

18 of 80 Family Time Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman poses with wife, Chelsea Freeman, and their children at the All-Star Red Carpet Show at Pike Place Market in Seattle on July 11.

19 of 80 Theater Buffs Alex Brightman, Ian Shaw and Colin Donnell. Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Alex Brightman, Ian Shaw and Colin Donnell pose together at The Golden Theater in New York City on July 11 as the box office officially opens for the upcoming play The Shark Is Broken.

20 of 80 Gal Pals Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman. Dave Benett/Getty Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman share a moment at the London launch event for their new series Special Ops: Lioness, hosted by Paramount+ and Vanity Fair on July 11.

21 of 80 On Stage After Dark Nelly. T-Mobile Nelly takes the mic at T-Mobile's Derby After Dark party during MLB All-Star Week on July 10 in Seattle.

22 of 80 In the Stands Mia Regan and Romeo Beckham. Karwai Tang/WireImage Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend Mia Regan enjoy a date at Wimbledon on July 11.

23 of 80 Pooch Pals Lucy Hale. PetSmart/MEGA Lucy Hale poses with her dogs Elvis and Ethel to support Champion Pet Adoption in collaboration with PetSmart.

24 of 80 Cast Moment Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt. Domine Jerome/ABACA/Shutterstock Oppenheimer stars Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt pose together at the Paris premiere of their highly anticipated film on July 11.

25 of 80 Beach Babe Heidi Klum. Ciao Pix / Shutterstock / SplashNews.com Heidi Klum sports a leopard print bikini on July 11 while enjoying her seaside vacation on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia.



26 of 80 Pretty Partnership Lori Harvey. BACKGRID Brand new PrettyLittleThing ambassador Lori Harvey poses poolside for the July 11 announcement of her partnership with the clothing company.

27 of 80 Stopping By Lainey Wilson. Jason Kempin/Getty In a colorful hat and snakeskin top, Lainey Wilson pays a visit to SiriusXM Studios in Nashville on July 11.

28 of 80 Florida Fashion Kariselle Snow. Brand Influential Perfect Match alum Kariselle Snow hangs out in Miami during Swim Week.



29 of 80 Rock On The Struts. Donny Evans The Struts' frontman Luke Spiller performs with his band at a show in Atlanta on July 1.



30 of 80 Evening in Paris Robert Downey Jr. Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID Robert Downey Jr. heads into the Hôtel du Bristol after a night out in Paris on July 10.

31 of 80 Tuning In Olivia Rodrigo. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM Olivia Rodrigo hangs out at SiriusXM studios in L.A. on July 10.

32 of 80 Glowing in the Night Lily Allen. SplashNews.com Lily Allen looks angelic in all white on her way out of The Pillowman at the Duke of York's Theatre in London on July 10.

33 of 80 Premiere Event Tom Cruise and Tony Danza. Theo Wargo/Getty Images Tom Cruise and Tony Danza link up at the New York City premiere of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One on July 10.



34 of 80 Island Time Jeanne Moore and Brendan Fraser. EUGENIO BLASIO/IPA/SIPA/Shutterstock Brendan Fraser brings his girlfriend, Jeanne Moore, as his date to day two of the Ischia Global Fest in Italy on July 10.

35 of 80 Shades On Hayley Atwell. Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Hayley Atwell wears a big smile and even bigger sunglasses at CBS studios in N.Y.C. on July 11.



36 of 80 Sipping in the Summer Shaggy, DJ Cassidy and Rayvon. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Malibu Collaborators Shaggy, DJ Cassidy and Rayvon celebrate their song "If You Like Piña Coladas" at an event with Malibu Rum on July 10 at The Hideaway in L.A.

37 of 80 Happy Campers Nick Lieberman, Molly Gordon, Noah Galvin and Ben Platt. Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic Theater Camp director Nick Lieberman poses with the film's stars Molly Gordon (who co-directed), Noah Galvin and Ben Platt at their opening night screening on July 10 in N.Y.C.

38 of 80 In the Spotlight Tanya Tucker. Gary Miller/Getty Images Tanya Tucker brings big bravado while performing in Austin, Texas for the Austin City Limits TV show on July 10.

39 of 80 Summer Fun Andy Cohen. Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com Andy Cohen flashes a smile while out and about in The Hamptons, New York, on July 10.

40 of 80 Side by Side Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble. Tomas Herold / BACKGRID Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner attend Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda fashion show in Puglia, Italy, on July 9.

41 of 80 City Chic Kim Cattrall. SplashNews.com Kim Cattrall sports an all-blue ensemble as she steps out in New York City on July 10.

42 of 80 Across the Pond 50 Cent. Joseph Okpako/WireImage 50 Cent takes the stage during day three of Wireless Festival 2023 at Finsbury Park in London on July 9.

43 of 80 Barbie Girl Sofia Sanchez. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Actress Sofia Sanchez emulates the first Barbie with Down Syndrome — which was released earlier this year — wearing the same dress and necklace seen on the doll while attending the Barbie premiere at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9 in L.A.

44 of 80 Checked Off Lucy Hale. TheImageDirect.com Dressed in a blue and red checkered outfit, Lucy Hale is spotted in New York City on July 10.

45 of 80 Lights, Camera Christine Quinn. SplashNews.com Christine Quinn wears a sheer floral look as she appears to film a project in Paris on July 8.

46 of 80 Off to the Races Florence Pugh. Mario Renzi - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images Florence Pugh sports her buzzed, pink do as she waves the checkered flag at the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit in Northampton, England, on July 9.

47 of 80 Center Stage Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye. Samir Hussein/WireImage Wearing a silver face covering and multi-layered ensemble, The Weeknd takes the stage at London Stadium during his After Hours til Dawn Tour on July 7 in London.

48 of 80 Date Night Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick. Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick step out for the Bay Street 2023 Gala Honorees on July 8 at the Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor, New York.

49 of 80 Game Time JoJo Siwa. Cheyenne Boone/MLB Photos via Getty Images JoJo Siwa is all smiles following the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game presented by Corona at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on July 8.

50 of 80 Sideline Cheers Emma Corrin. Karwai Tang/WireImage Spotted in the star-studded crowd, Emma Corrin shows their excitement during day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 9.

51 of 80 By the Beach Talia Balsam and John Slattery. Neil Rasmus/BFA.com Talia Balsam and John Slattery attend a screening of Maggie Moore(s) hosted by Air Mail and The Cinema Society in The Hamptons, New York, on July 7.

52 of 80 Front Man Matty Healy. Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns Matty Healy takes the stage with his band, The 1975, as they headline the third day of the TRNSMT Festival 2023 at Glasgow Green in Scotland on July 9.

53 of 80 Cheers! Nick Cannon. Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock Nick Cannon holds a brightly colored drink while hosting the grand opening of the Wild'N Out Sports Bar and Arcade in Miami Beach on July 8.

54 of 80 Family Time Onyx Solace Morissette-Treadway, Alanis Morissette, Paul Gordon and Katey Sagal. Bruce Glikas/WireImage Alanis Morissette poses alongside one of her children, Paul Gordon and Katey Sagal backstage at Gordon's new musical, The Gospel According to Heather, at Theatre 555 in New York City on July 9.

55 of 80 Paws Up Bernadette Peters and Randy Rainbow. Rick Edwards Bernadette Peters and Randy Rainbow are joined by some four-legged friends at the 25th Annual Broadway Barks at Shubert Alley in N.Y.C. on July 8.

56 of 80 Backstage Pals Melissa McCarthy and DeMarius R. Copes. Bruce Glikas/WireImage Melissa McCarthy and DeMarius R. Copes pose together backstage at Some Like It Hot! at The Shubert Theatre in New York City on July 9.

57 of 80 Pedal to the Medal Brett Oppenheim and Jason Oppenheim. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Brett Oppenheim and Jason Oppenheim pose together at the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit in Northampton, England, on July 9.

58 of 80 Rock Star Status Mike Gray / Avalon Johnny Depp performs with the Hollywood Vampires at the Manchester Arena, in Manchester, England, on July 8.

59 of 80 Queen Bey Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood Beyoncé performs onstage during the Renaissance World Tour at Rogers Centre on July 8 in Toronto, Canada.

60 of 80 Glitter Gal Dave Benett/Getty for Hilton Garden Inn Silverstone Paris Hilton enjoys the Silverstone Circuit track views from the Hilton Garden Inn Silverstone rooftop at the hotel's opening party on the eve of the British Grand Prix on July 8 in Towcester, England.

61 of 80 Dinner Time The Image Direct Shakira is spotted enjoying a night out at the Chiltern Firehouse in London on July 7.

62 of 80 Pitt Stop Splash News Brad Pitt is seen arriving at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone as fictional formula one driver Sonny Hayes for the new Apple movie Apex on July 9 in Towcester, England.

63 of 80 Hitting the Stage John Shearer/TAS23/Getty for TAS Rights Management Taylor Swift performs onstage for night one of her Eras Tour stop at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 7 in Kansas City, Missouri.

64 of 80 Music Man Andrew Chin/Getty Snoop Dogg kicks off his High School Reunion Tour at Rogers Arena on July 7 in Vancouver, Canada.

65 of 80 Lovebirds Marc Piasecki/Getty Billy Crudup and new wife Naomi Watts attend the Cinéma Paradiso Louvre 2023 - Day Two at Louvre on July 7 in Paris.

66 of 80 Starr Status Kevin Winter/Getty Ringo Starr attends Ringo's Annual Peace & Love Birthday Celebration on July 7 in Beverly Hills, in celebration of his 83rd birthday.

67 of 80 Poker Face Denise Truscello/Getty for Caesars Entertainment Guy Fieri poses with the 2023 World Series of Poker main event bracelet and stack of cash at Horseshoe Las Vegas on July 7 in Nevada.

68 of 80 Fan Behavior Tom Hiddleston. Karwai Tang/WireImage Cheering from the stands, Tom Hiddleston watches day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championship at London's All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 7.

69 of 80 Hitmaker Overseas Ice Spice. Vianney Le Caer/Shutterstock Ice Spice's fiery locks glow during her July 7 performance on day one of London's Wireless Festival.

70 of 80 All Doll Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie. Hector Vivas/Getty Margot Robbie rocks a funky mod-patterned dress while posing with Ryan Gosling at a photo call for their Barbie movie in Mexico City on July 7.

71 of 80 Warm Wardrobe Rita Ora. Rita Ora enjoys the summer weather in London wearing striped biker shorts and a crop top on July 5.

72 of 80 From Dinner to Disco Cardi B. SplashNews.com Looking fit and fun in a form-fitting green dress, Cardi B hops from Victoria restaurant to Boum Boum nightclub in Paris on July 7.



73 of 80 Musical Interlude Camila Cabello. SplashNews.com Taking some me-time with her headphones in, Camila Cabello strolls through Paris in an oversized blazer and sunglasses on July 7.

74 of 80 Piano Man Billy Joel. Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstoc Billy Joel wears all black on day eight of London's BST Hyde Park concert series on July 7.



75 of 80 Summer Style Naomi Watts. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Naomi Watts looks poised at Paris Fashion Week on July 6 for the Fendi Haute Couture show.

76 of 80 In the Air Florence and The Machine. Joshua Mellin Florence Welch performs with her signature ethereal spirit at Bilbao BBK Live festival in Spain on June 6.

77 of 80 Game Play Andrew Garfield. David Sprague / Universal Studios Hollywood Andrew Garfield stops by Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood on July 6.

78 of 80 Get the Shot Yungblud. Josh Meitz for Summerfest Yungblud captures some footage while performing at the 2023 Summerfest music festival on July 6 in Milwaukee.



79 of 80 Come On, Barbie! Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie. Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie bring color south of the border as their Barbie press tour continues in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico, on July 6.