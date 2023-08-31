01 of 79 On the Go Billie Eilish. TheImageDirect.com Billie Eilish is all smiles as she leaves a secret concert held at the Electric Ballroom in London on August 30.

02 of 79 Reporting Live Sofia Vergara. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Sofia Vergara arrives for a taping of America's Got Talent season 18 live show in Pasadena, California on August 29.

03 of 79 Sunny Stroll Julianne Moore. TheImageDirect.com Julianne Moore keeps it casual as she steps out in New York City on August 30 wearing a denim top and a baseball cap.

04 of 79 Three of a Kind Melinda Gates, Phoebe Gates and Jennifer Gates. Bre Johnson/BFA.com/Shutterstock Melinda Gates poses with her daughters, Phoebe and Jennifer, at an Evening Celebrating Women in Sports in support of the Women's Tennis Association hosted by Stella McCartney, Phoebe and her Phia co-founder Sophia Kianni on August 29.

05 of 79 On the Court J Balvin and Jimmy Butler. T.JACKSON / BACKGRID J Balvin and Jimmy Butler stopped for a game of pickup basketball (and a selfie) in Downtown, New York City on August 29.

06 of 79 Fun in the Sun Chris Martin. Hope / SplashNews Chris Martin makes a splash at the beach in Los Angeles on August 29.

07 of 79 Longtime Pals Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. Robin Marshall/Shutterstock Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul hit the picket line outside of Sony in L.A. on August 29.

08 of 79 Linked Up Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry. Noah Graham/Getty Images for Eat. Learn. Play. Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry show off their golf skills as they host the Workday Charity Classic at Stanford Golf Course on August 28.

09 of 79 All Love Queen Latifah. Jean Catuffe/GC Images Queen Latifah opts for a Jimi Hendrix t-shirt for day two of the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29 in N.Y.C.

10 of 79 Purple Reign Kelly Osbourne. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Kelly Osbourne sports purple hair and an animal print dress at Drake's restaurant in L.A. on August 29.

11 of 79 Shimmer and Shine Rita Ora. Emma R/Agenzia/SplashNews Rita Ora stuns in a sparkly outfit paired with sky-high platform shoes at RTL HITS award show on August 29 in Verona, Italy.

12 of 79 Showtime Dan Reynolds. Shlomi Pinto/Getty Images Dan Reynolds takes the stage, sans a shirt, while performing with Imagine Dragons on August 29 at Park HaYarkon in Tel Aviv, Israel.

13 of 79 Tennis Time Ariana Debose. Rob Kim/Getty Images for Maestro Dobel Tequila Ariana DeBose shows off her refreshing cocktail at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center during the US Open on August 29 in N.Y.C.

14 of 79 Red Hot Diane Kruger. Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Diane Kruger opts for a red and black ensemble at the premiere for Visions at Pathe Wepler in Paris on August 29.

15 of 79 Chic Couple Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber. Raymond Hall/GC Images Hailey and Justin Bieber show off their signature street style while strolling hand-in-hand around N.Y.C. on August 29.

16 of 79 Rallying On Danny DeVito. David Lobel/INSTARimages Danny DeVito enjoys the on-court action during opening day of the US Open tennis tournament in New York City on August 28.

17 of 79 Hip Hop Hype Snoop Dogg. Daniel DeSlover/Shutterstock Snoop Dogg raps into a gold microphone, continuing on his High School Reunion tour at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California on August 27.

18 of 79 Party of Three Winnie Harlow, Diplo and Dillon Francis. Danny Mahoney Winnie Harlow hangs out with DJs Diplo and Dillon Francis at Las Vegas' XS Nightclub on August 27.

19 of 79 Front Lines Lin-Manuel Miranda. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Lin-Manuel Miranda wears a SAG-AFTRA hat to the strike picket line in N.Y.C. on August 29.

20 of 79 Just Desserts Brody Jenner. Matt Reeves for TAO Chicago New dad Brody Jenner poses with his elaborate 40th birthday cake during his celebration at TAO restaurant in Chicago.



21 of 79 Living Luxe Lizzo. SplashNews Holding a miniature purse and a glass of champagne, Lizzo shops at Chanel in Beverly Hills on August 29.

22 of 79 Smile and Wave Heidi Klum. TheImageDirect.com Heidi Klum glows in a sunset-colored ensemble upon arrival at her work in Pasadena, California on August 29.

23 of 79 Inked Up Pete Wentz. TheImageDirect.com Pete Wentz goes shirtless under the L.A. sun while playing tennis on August 28.



24 of 79 Perfect Match Barack Obama Michelle Obama. Jean Catuffe/GC Images Barack and Michelle Obama lock eyes while watching the first round of men's singles at the US Open in N.Y.C. on August 28.

25 of 79 Jean Queen Rita Ora. SplashNews.com Rita Ora straps herself into a denim ensemble on her way to a press conference before the RTL Power Hits show in Verona, Italy on August 29.

26 of 79 Girls Rock Este Haim. Jean Catuffe/GC Images With a bass guitar around her neck, Este Haim jams out with the crowd while she and her sisters play at All Points East Festival at Victoria Park in London on August 28.

27 of 79 Behind the Wheel Pete Davidson. TheImageDirect.com Pete Davidson cruises around New York City on August 26 before heading to a venue for a stop on his comedy tour.



28 of 79 Suited Up Seal. Noam Galai/Getty Images for Maestro Dobel Tequila Seal wears a pinstriped suit to the US Open in the Queens borough of New York City on August 28.

29 of 79 Trendsetter Allison Holker. FILMDIGITLS//MEGA Looking stellar in stripes, Allison Holker poses for fashion brand Kittenish's street style shoot in North Hollywood on August 28.

30 of 79 Girl Power Victoria Monet Cardi B. Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Tres Generaciones Cardi B (right) supports Victoria Monét at her Jaguar II album release party sponsored by Tres Generaciones tequila in Los Angeles on August 25.

31 of 79 Fashion Statement Anna Wintour. Guerin Charles/ABACA/Shutterstock Anna Wintour dons red and blue florals for the red carpet opening night session at the US Open in N.Y.C. on August 28.

32 of 79 All Dolled Up Lily Allen. BB/MEGA Lily Allen stands out in a bright yellow fishtail dress after seeing The Pillowman at the Duke of York's Theatre in London on August 28.

33 of 79 Fighting Together Katherine Heigl. jfizzy/Star Max/GC Images Katherine Heigl joins SAG-AFTRA and WGA picketers with pride outside of Paramount Studios in Hollywood on August 28.

34 of 79 Staying in Shape Olivia Wilde. SplashNews.com Olivia Wilde sports a maroon workout outfit after leaving her gym in Studio City, California on August 28.

35 of 79 Parading Around Leigh-Anne Pinnock. Lensi Photography/SplashNews.com Covered in colors and feathers, Leigh-Anne Pinnock walks with the Mahogany Mas Band during London's Notting Hill Carnival on August 28.



36 of 79 Cheesy Style Coral Castillo. Movi Inc On August 29, fashion designer Coral Castillo flaunts her new MAC'ramé collection in collaboration with Cheetos Mac 'N Cheese in Los Angeles.



37 of 79 Mic in Hand Steve Harvey. Paras Griffin/Getty Steve Harvey smiles while speaking on stage during day two of Invest Fest 2023 in Atlanta on August 27.



38 of 79 Cruising Around Justin Bieber. Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Hooded up in a gray sweatshirt, Justin Bieber rides through N.Y.C. on a Citi Bike on August 28.

39 of 79 Winning Smile Simone Biles. Ezra Shaw/Getty Simone Biles waves to cheering crowds after winning first place in the floor competition during the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships in San Jose, California on August 27.

40 of 79 Mix Master Mark Wahlberg. Julian Otavo Mark Wahlberg takes over Rocco's Tacos in Delray Beach, Florida to serve up cocktails made with his Flecha Azul tequila on August 5.

41 of 79 Date Night Aaron and Lauren Paul. Kelly Lee Barrett Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren snuggle up on August 27, the actor's birthday, to see a screening of Poltergeist hosted by Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.



42 of 79 Power in Numbers David Arquette. David Livingston/Getty David Arquette joins the SAG-AFTRA and WGA picket lines outside of Paramount Studios in L.A. on August 28.

43 of 79 City Glam Hailey Bieber. Raymond Hall/GC Images Hailey Bieber makes a fiery fashion statement in bright red while hanging out in Midtown Manhattan on August 28.

44 of 79 High Note Rita Ora. SplashNews.com Rita Ora headlines the SZIN Festival in Hungary with high energy in August 26.



45 of 79 Curtain Call Sean Hayes. Bruce Glikas/WireImage Goodnight, Oscar star Sean Hayes greets fans after his final performance in the Broadway play on August 27.

46 of 79 All That Glitters Beyoncé. Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Parkwood/Shutterstock Beyoncé wows in Las Vegas wearing a sheer crystal bodysuit during her Renaissance World Tour on August 26.

47 of 79 Staying Fit Jeremy Allen White. TheImageDirect.com Jeremy Allen White hits the streets of L.A. for a shirtless jog on August 27.



48 of 79 Model Behavior Hailey Bieber. The Hollywood Curtain/Backgrid Hailey Bieber wears a bright spotted dress and a glittery initial necklace while out to dinner with friends Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid in Santa Monica on August 26.



49 of 79 Big Talent Ricky Martin. The Grosby Group/BACKGRID Ricky Martin delights crowds in San Juan, Perto Rico, with his Symphonic concert on August 26.



50 of 79 Down Under Chris Hemsworth. Media-Mode/SplashNews.com Chris Hemsworth looks cool and casual in shades and a hat before hitting the waves to surf in Australia's Byron Bay on August 28.



51 of 79 Across the Pond Billie Eilish. Backgrid Billie Eilish belts out her hits on stage during the U.K.'s Reading Festival on August 27.

52 of 79 Made You Look Meghan Trainor. Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images Meghan Trainor holds her sound of the year Streamy Award at the annual ceremony for digital creators on August 27 in Los Angeles.

53 of 79 Sunday Best Jane Seymour. Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images Wearing a big red hat and an even bigger smile, Jane Seymour attends the 2023 Hampton Classic Horse Show in Bridgehampton, New York, on August 27.

54 of 79 Fearless Fashion Phaedra Parks. Paras Griffin/Getty Images Real Housewives of Atlanta alumna Phaedra Parks wears a sheer woven dress to the 2023 Fashion Statement event at Phipps Plaza in Atlanta on August 27.

55 of 79 Hands in the Air Mel C. Lorne Thomson/Redferns Mel C brings glitz and glam to The Big Feastival in Kingham, Oxfordshire, where she performed on August 27.

56 of 79 Out & About Zachary Levi and Caroline Tyler. Sean O'Neill/SplashNews.com Zachary Levi and his girlfriend Caroline Tyler explore Toronto after the actor's visit to Fan Expo Canada on August 27.



57 of 79 Dynamic Duo Eva Longoria and Kim Kardashian. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity Eva Longoria and Kim Kardashian attend the This Is About Humanity 5th Anniversary Soirée on August 26 in Los Angeles.

58 of 79 Music Man Shaq. Thomas E Briglia/PhotoGraphics 2023/Shutterstock Shaquille O'Neal works the DJ table at The Pool After Dark at Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on August 26.

59 of 79 Having a Ball Olivia Culpo. Emma McIntyre/Getty for Celsius Olivia Culpo gets sporty at the Celsius pickleball tournament at David Dobrik's Los Angeles home on August 25.

60 of 79 Queen of Cream Jessica Biel. Gotham/GC Jessica Biel rocks a head-to-toe cream outfit on August 26 in New York City.

61 of 79 All Black Sofia Vergara. BACKGRID Sofia Vergara wears a casual black jeans and tank top look to celebrity hotspot Cecconi's in Los Angeles on August 27.

62 of 79 Pretty in Peach Lily Allen. TheImageDirect.com Lily Allen wears a peach maxi dress paired with white heels at The Duke of York Theatre in London on August 25.

63 of 79 Sing It! Miguel. Vivien Killilea/Getty for Sony Miguel performs music from his new album at the exclusive Viscera Experience in partnership with Sony’s For the Music on August 25 in Los Angeles.

64 of 79 Milan Man The Struts. Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Luke Spiller of The Struts performs at Circolo Magnolia on August 25 in Milan, Italy.

65 of 79 Down Under Rebel Wilson. Don Arnold/WireImage Rebel Wilson attends the Miss Saigon Sydney Opera House Premiere on August 25 in Australia.

66 of 79 Rap Star Wiz Khalifa. Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Wiz Khalifa performs during the H.S. Reunion Tour at Golden 1 Center on August 25 in Sacramento, California.

67 of 79 Having a Ball Lola Tung and Sean Kaufman. Sara Jaye Weiss The Summer I Turned Pretty costars Lola Tung and Sean Kaufman have some fun with pickleball at the IHG Hotels and Resorts Athletic Club at the Kimpton Hotel Eventi in N.Y.C. on August 25.

68 of 79 Four-Legged-Friend Jessica Simpson. BACKGRID Jessica Simpson is spotted in full glam while taking a seat with a pup during a PetSafe event on August 25 in Beverly Hills.

69 of 79 Something to Celebrate Justin Timberlake. TheImageDirect.com Justin Timberlake steps out for dinner on August 24 in New York City in a green monochrome ensemble.

70 of 79 All Together Now Amy Adams and Elizabeth Banks. David Livingston/Getty Amy Adams and Elizabeth Banks sport matching t-shirts on the picket line outside Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, on August 25.

71 of 79 Things to Do Channing Tatum. SplashNews.com Channing Tatum opts for a backwards trucker hat and sunglasses as he steps out in West Hollywood on August 24.

72 of 79 Morning Melodies Becky G. Raymond Hall/GC Images Becky G sports a lacy number as she takes the stage to perform on the Today show on August 25 in N.Y.C.

73 of 79 Birthday Boy Rick Springfield. Mary Ellis Rick Springfield performs in Oklahoma City during his I Want My ’80s summer tour on his birthday, August 23.

74 of 79 Peace Out Mya. Cindy Ord/Getty Mýa stops by SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on August 24.

75 of 79 She's Back Taylor Swift. Hector Vivas/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Taylor Swift dazzles onstage as she brings The Eras Tour to Mexico City on August 24 at Foro Sol.

76 of 79 Night Out Sean Dickerson, AK, Mario, Leon Thomas. Jeremiah Lazo Sean Dickerson, AK, Mario and Leon Thomas pose together at The Highlight Room during a party hosted by Dickerson in L.A. on August 23.

77 of 79 Piano Man John Legend. Derek White/Getty Images for The Same House John Legend performs amid some purple mood lighting during the 2023 Beloved Benefit at the Georgia World Congress Center on August 24 in Atlanta.

78 of 79 Side by Side Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino. Robert Kamau/GC Images Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino, who recently welcomed their first child together, are spotted at a film shoot in N.Y.C. on August 24.