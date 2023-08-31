Billie Eilish is All Smiles in London, Plus Sofia Vergara, Julianne Moore, Melinda Gates and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on August 31, 2023 06:00AM EDT
01 of 79

On the Go

Billie Eilish seen here leaving her Secret Gig in London held at The Electric Ballroom in Camden
Billie Eilish.

TheImageDirect.com

Billie Eilish is all smiles as she leaves a secret concert held at the Electric Ballroom in London on August 30.

02 of 79

Reporting Live

Sofia Vergara arrives at the Red Carpet For "America's Got Talent" Season 18 Live Show
Sofia Vergara.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Sofia Vergara arrives for a taping of America's Got Talent season 18 live show in Pasadena, California on August 29.

03 of 79

Sunny Stroll

Julianne Moore is all smiles as she is spotted out on the phone in downtown Manhattan.
Julianne Moore.

TheImageDirect.com

Julianne Moore keeps it casual as she steps out in New York City on August 30 wearing a denim top and a baseball cap.

04 of 79

Three of a Kind

Melinda Gates, Phoebe Gates,Jennifer Gates Stella McCartney and Phia Co-Founders Sophia Kianni and Phoebe Gates Host an Evening Celebrating Women in Sports in Support of the Women's Tennis Association
Melinda Gates, Phoebe Gates and Jennifer Gates.

Bre Johnson/BFA.com/Shutterstock 

Melinda Gates poses with her daughters, Phoebe and Jennifer, at an Evening Celebrating Women in Sports in support of the Women's Tennis Association hosted by Stella McCartney, Phoebe and her Phia co-founder Sophia Kianni on August 29.

05 of 79

On the Court

J Balvin & Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler play pickup basketball. Balvin sports an unreleased colorway of his Air Jordan
J Balvin and Jimmy Butler.

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

J Balvin and Jimmy Butler stopped for a game of pickup basketball (and a selfie) in Downtown, New York City on August 29.

06 of 79

Fun in the Sun

Chris Martin was seen paddle boarding at a beach in Los Angeles with a friend.
Chris Martin.

Hope / SplashNews

Chris Martin makes a splash at the beach in Los Angeles on August 29.

07 of 79

Longtime Pals

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul strike 08 29 23
Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.

Robin Marshall/Shutterstock

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul hit the picket line outside of Sony in L.A. on August 29.

08 of 79

Linked Up

Ayesha Curry Stephen Curry workday classic 08 28 23
Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry.

Noah Graham/Getty Images for Eat. Learn. Play.

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry show off their golf skills as they host the Workday Charity Classic at Stanford Golf Course on August 28.

09 of 79

All Love

Queen Latifah tennis US open 08 29 23
Queen Latifah.

Jean Catuffe/GC Images

Queen Latifah opts for a Jimi Hendrix t-shirt for day two of the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29 in N.Y.C.

10 of 79

Purple Reign

Kelly Osbourne Drakes 08 29 23
Kelly Osbourne.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kelly Osbourne sports purple hair and an animal print dress at Drake's restaurant in L.A. on August 29.

11 of 79

Shimmer and Shine

Rita Ora Verona RTL You and I
Rita Ora.

Emma R/Agenzia/SplashNews

Rita Ora stuns in a sparkly outfit paired with sky-high platform shoes at RTL HITS award show on August 29 in Verona, Italy.

12 of 79

Showtime

Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons performs at Park HaYarkon Tel Aviv
Dan Reynolds.

Shlomi Pinto/Getty Images

Dan Reynolds takes the stage, sans a shirt, while performing with Imagine Dragons on August 29 at Park HaYarkon in Tel Aviv, Israel.

13 of 79

Tennis Time

Ariana Debose Tequila Tennis US Open 08 29 23
Ariana Debose.

Rob Kim/Getty Images for Maestro Dobel Tequila

Ariana DeBose shows off her refreshing cocktail at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center during the US Open on August 29 in N.Y.C.

14 of 79

Red Hot

Diane Kruger Visions Paris 08 29 23
Diane Kruger.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

 Diane Kruger opts for a red and black ensemble at the premiere for Visions at Pathe Wepler in Paris on August 29.

15 of 79

Chic Couple

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are seen on August 29, 2023 in New York City
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Hailey and Justin Bieber show off their signature street style while strolling hand-in-hand around N.Y.C. on August 29.

16 of 79

Rallying On

Danny DeVito Attend Opening Night Red Carpet At The US Open
Danny DeVito.

David Lobel/INSTARimages

Danny DeVito enjoys the on-court action during opening day of the US Open tennis tournament in New York City on August 28.

17 of 79

Hip Hop Hype

Snoop Dogg - Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. High School Reunion tour at FivePoint Amphitheatre
Snoop Dogg.

Daniel DeSlover/Shutterstock

Snoop Dogg raps into a gold microphone, continuing on his High School Reunion tour at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California on August 27.

18 of 79

Party of Three

Winnie Harlow Joins Diplo and Dillon Francis at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas on Aug. 27.
Winnie Harlow, Diplo and Dillon Francis.

Danny Mahoney

Winnie Harlow hangs out with DJs Diplo and Dillon Francis at Las Vegas' XS Nightclub on August 27.

19 of 79

Front Lines

Lin-Manuel Miranda is seen on the SAG-AFTRA picket line on August 29, 2023 in New York City
Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lin-Manuel Miranda wears a SAG-AFTRA hat to the strike picket line in N.Y.C. on August 29.

20 of 79

Just Desserts

Brody Jenner Celebrates 40th Birthday at TAO Chicago
Brody Jenner.

Matt Reeves for TAO Chicago

New dad Brody Jenner poses with his elaborate 40th birthday cake during his celebration at TAO restaurant in Chicago.

21 of 79

Living Luxe

Lizzo Looks Unfazed by Recent Lawsuit as She Enjoys Retail Therapy at Chanel with the Tiniest $3K Purse and a Glass of Champagne in Beverly Hills.
Lizzo.

SplashNews

Holding a miniature purse and a glass of champagne, Lizzo shops at Chanel in Beverly Hills on August 29.

22 of 79

Smile and Wave

Heidi Klum is all smiles as she arrives to work in Pasadena, California
Heidi Klum.

TheImageDirect.com

Heidi Klum glows in a sunset-colored ensemble upon arrival at her work in Pasadena, California on August 29.

23 of 79

Inked Up

Pete Wentz shows off his tattoos as he goes shirtless for a tennis match in Los Angeles
Pete Wentz.

TheImageDirect.com

Pete Wentz goes shirtless under the L.A. sun while playing tennis on August 28.

24 of 79

Perfect Match

Barack Obama Michelle Obama Tennis US Open 08 28 23
Barack Obama Michelle Obama.

Jean Catuffe/GC Images

Barack and Michelle Obama lock eyes while watching the first round of men's singles at the US Open in N.Y.C. on August 28.

25 of 79

Jean Queen

Rita Ora RTL Verona
Rita Ora.

SplashNews.com

Rita Ora straps herself into a denim ensemble on her way to a press conference before the RTL Power Hits show in Verona, Italy on August 29.

26 of 79

Girls Rock

Este Haim all points east London 08 28 23
Este Haim.

Jean Catuffe/GC Images

With a bass guitar around her neck, Este Haim jams out with the crowd while she and her sisters play at All Points East Festival at Victoria Park in London on August 28.

27 of 79

Behind the Wheel

Pete Davidson car 08 28 23
Pete Davidson.

TheImageDirect.com

Pete Davidson cruises around New York City on August 26 before heading to a venue for a stop on his comedy tour.

28 of 79

Suited Up

Seal US open Tennis 08 28 23
Seal.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Maestro Dobel Tequila

Seal wears a pinstriped suit to the US Open in the Queens borough of New York City on August 28.

29 of 79

Trendsetter

Allison Holker Kittenish North Hollywood 08 28 23
Allison Holker.

FILMDIGITLS//MEGA

Looking stellar in stripes, Allison Holker poses for fashion brand Kittenish's street style shoot in North Hollywood on August 28.

30 of 79

Girl Power

Victoria Monet Cardi B JAguar II album release party 08 25 23
Victoria Monet Cardi B.

Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Tres Generaciones

Cardi B (right) supports Victoria Monét at her Jaguar II album release party sponsored by Tres Generaciones tequila in Los Angeles on August 25.

31 of 79

Fashion Statement

Anna Wintour US open Tennis 08 28 23
Anna Wintour.

Guerin Charles/ABACA/Shutterstock

Anna Wintour dons red and blue florals for the red carpet opening night session at the US Open in N.Y.C. on August 28.

32 of 79

All Dolled Up

Lily Allen Pillowman yellow london 08 28 23
Lily Allen.

BB/MEGA 

Lily Allen stands out in a bright yellow fishtail dress after seeing The Pillowman at the Duke of York's Theatre in London on August 28.

33 of 79

Fighting Together

Katherine Heigl picket line strike 08 28 23
Katherine Heigl.

jfizzy/Star Max/GC Images

Katherine Heigl joins SAG-AFTRA and WGA picketers with pride outside of Paramount Studios in Hollywood on August 28.

34 of 79

Staying in Shape

Olivia Wilde gym studio city california 08 28 23
Olivia Wilde.

SplashNews.com

Olivia Wilde sports a maroon workout outfit after leaving her gym in Studio City, California on August 28.

35 of 79

Parading Around

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Notting Hill Festival London 08 28 23
Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Lensi Photography/SplashNews.com

Covered in colors and feathers, Leigh-Anne Pinnock walks with the Mahogany Mas Band during London's Notting Hill Carnival on August 28.

36 of 79

Cheesy Style

Coral Castillo Mac N Cheese Cheetos Bold Mac collection
Coral Castillo.

Movi Inc

On August 29, fashion designer Coral Castillo flaunts her new MAC'ramé collection in collaboration with Cheetos Mac 'N Cheese in Los Angeles.

37 of 79

Mic in Hand

Steve Harvey speaks onstage during Day 2 of 2023 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia
Steve Harvey.

Paras Griffin/Getty

Steve Harvey smiles while speaking on stage during day two of Invest Fest 2023 in Atlanta on August 27.

38 of 79

Cruising Around

Justin Bieber rides a Citi Bike in New York City
Justin Bieber.

Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Hooded up in a gray sweatshirt, Justin Bieber rides through N.Y.C. on a Citi Bike on August 28.

39 of 79

Winning Smile

Simone Biles celebrates after placing first in the floor exercise competition on day four of the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at SAP Center on August 27, 2023
Simone Biles.

Ezra Shaw/Getty

Simone Biles waves to cheering crowds after winning first place in the floor competition during the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships in San Jose, California on August 27.

40 of 79

Mix Master

Mark Wahlberg Serves Up Flecha Azul Tequila Cocktails at The Roccos Tacos in Delray Beach on Friday, August 25
Mark Wahlberg.

Julian Otavo

Mark Wahlberg takes over Rocco's Tacos in Delray Beach, Florida to serve up cocktails made with his Flecha Azul tequila on August 5.

41 of 79

Date Night

Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren to celebrate
Aaron and Lauren Paul.

Kelly Lee Barrett

Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren snuggle up on August 27, the actor's birthday, to see a screening of Poltergeist hosted by Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

42 of 79

Power in Numbers

David Arquette joins the picket line outside Paramount Studios on August 28, 2023 in Los Angeles
David Arquette.

David Livingston/Getty

David Arquette joins the SAG-AFTRA and WGA picket lines outside of Paramount Studios in L.A. on August 28.

43 of 79

City Glam

Hailey Bieber is seen in midtown on August 28, 2023 in New York City
Hailey Bieber.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Hailey Bieber makes a fiery fashion statement in bright red while hanging out in Midtown Manhattan on August 28.

44 of 79

High Note

Rita Ora performing her headline show in Hungary at the SZIN festival
Rita Ora.

SplashNews.com

Rita Ora headlines the SZIN Festival in Hungary with high energy in August 26.

45 of 79

Curtain Call

Sean Hayes signs autographs after the final performance of the new play "Goodnight, Oscar" on Broadway
Sean Hayes.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Goodnight, Oscar star Sean Hayes greets fans after his final performance in the Broadway play on August 27.

46 of 79

All That Glitters

Beyonce Renaissance World Tour Las Vegas 08 26 23
Beyoncé.

Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Parkwood/Shutterstock

Beyoncé wows in Las Vegas wearing a sheer crystal bodysuit during her Renaissance World Tour on August 26.

47 of 79

Staying Fit

Jeremy Allen White jog physique 08 27 23
Jeremy Allen White.

TheImageDirect.com

Jeremy Allen White hits the streets of L.A. for a shirtless jog on August 27.

48 of 79

Model Behavior

Hailey Beiber Giorgio Baldo 08 26 23
Hailey Bieber.

The Hollywood Curtain/Backgrid

Hailey Bieber wears a bright spotted dress and a glittery initial necklace while out to dinner with friends Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid in Santa Monica on August 26.

49 of 79

Big Talent

Ricky Martin Puerto Rico San Juan 08 26 23
Ricky Martin.

The Grosby Group/BACKGRID

Ricky Martin delights crowds in San Juan, Perto Rico, with his Symphonic concert on August 26.

50 of 79

Down Under

Chris Hemsworth byron bay torso 08 28 23
Chris Hemsworth.

Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

Chris Hemsworth looks cool and casual in shades and a hat before hitting the waves to surf in Australia's Byron Bay on August 28.

51 of 79

Across the Pond

Billie Eilish Reading Festival 08 27 23
Billie Eilish.

Backgrid

Billie Eilish belts out her hits on stage during the U.K.'s Reading Festival on August 27.

52 of 79

Made You Look

Meghan Trainor Streamy Awards 08 27 23
Meghan Trainor.

Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

Meghan Trainor holds her sound of the year Streamy Award at the annual ceremony for digital creators on August 27 in Los Angeles.

53 of 79

Sunday Best

Jane Seymour Hampton Classic Horse Show 08 27 23
Jane Seymour.

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

Wearing a big red hat and an even bigger smile, Jane Seymour attends the 2023 Hampton Classic Horse Show in Bridgehampton, New York, on August 27.

54 of 79

Fearless Fashion

Phaedra Parks Fashion Statement Phipps Plaza 08 27 23
Phaedra Parks.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Real Housewives of Atlanta alumna Phaedra Parks wears a sheer woven dress to the 2023 Fashion Statement event at Phipps Plaza in Atlanta on August 27.

55 of 79

Hands in the Air

Mel C Big Feastival 2023 08 27 23
Mel C.

Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Mel C brings glitz and glam to The Big Feastival in Kingham, Oxfordshire, where she performed on August 27.

56 of 79

Out & About

Zachary Levi and girlfriend Caroline Tyler Toronto 08 27 23
Zachary Levi and Caroline Tyler.

Sean O'Neill/SplashNews.com

Zachary Levi and his girlfriend Caroline Tyler explore Toronto after the actor's visit to Fan Expo Canada on August 27.

57 of 79

Dynamic Duo

Eva Longoria and Kim Kardashian
Eva Longoria and Kim Kardashian.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity

Eva Longoria and Kim Kardashian attend the This Is About Humanity 5th Anniversary Soirée on August 26 in Los Angeles.

58 of 79

Music Man

'DJ Diesel' aka Shaquille O'Neal at The Pool After Harrah's Atlantic City
Shaq.

Thomas E Briglia/PhotoGraphics 2023/Shutterstock

Shaquille O'Neal works the DJ table at The Pool After Dark at Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on August 26.

59 of 79

Having a Ball

Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo.

Emma McIntyre/Getty for Celsius

Olivia Culpo gets sporty at the Celsius pickleball tournament at David Dobrik's Los Angeles home on August 25.

60 of 79

Queen of Cream

Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel.

Gotham/GC 

Jessica Biel rocks a head-to-toe cream outfit on August 26 in New York City.

61 of 79

All Black

Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara.

BACKGRID

Sofia Vergara wears a casual black jeans and tank top look to celebrity hotspot Cecconi's in Los Angeles on August 27.

62 of 79

Pretty in Peach

Lily Allen
Lily Allen.

TheImageDirect.com

Lily Allen wears a peach maxi dress paired with white heels at The Duke of York Theatre in London on August 25.

63 of 79

Sing It!

Miguel
Miguel.

Vivien Killilea/Getty for Sony

Miguel performs music from his new album at the exclusive Viscera Experience in partnership with Sony’s For the Music on August 25 in Los Angeles.

64 of 79

Milan Man

Luke Spiller
The Struts.

Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty 

Luke Spiller of The Struts performs at Circolo Magnolia on August 25 in Milan, Italy.

65 of 79

Down Under

Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson.

Don Arnold/WireImage

Rebel Wilson attends the Miss Saigon Sydney Opera House Premiere on August 25 in Australia. 

66 of 79

Rap Star

Wiz Khalifa
Wiz Khalifa.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

Wiz Khalifa performs during the H.S. Reunion Tour at Golden 1 Center on August 25 in Sacramento, California.

67 of 79

Having a Ball

Lola Tung and Sean Kaufman take
Lola Tung and Sean Kaufman.

Sara Jaye Weiss

The Summer I Turned Pretty costars Lola Tung and Sean Kaufman have some fun with pickleball at the IHG Hotels and Resorts Athletic Club at the Kimpton Hotel Eventi in N.Y.C. on August 25.

68 of 79

Four-Legged-Friend

Jessica Simpson steals the scene in a colorful dress at a PetSafe event in Beverly Hills.
Jessica Simpson.

BACKGRID

Jessica Simpson is spotted in full glam while taking a seat with a pup during a PetSafe event on August 25 in Beverly Hills.

69 of 79

Something to Celebrate

Justin Timberlake attends a dinner in New York City
Justin Timberlake.

TheImageDirect.com

Justin Timberlake steps out for dinner on August 24 in New York City in a green monochrome ensemble.

70 of 79

All Together Now

Amy Adams (L) and Elizabeth Banks join the picket line outside Warner Bros. Studios on August 25, 2023 in Burbank, California
Amy Adams and Elizabeth Banks.

David Livingston/Getty

Amy Adams and Elizabeth Banks sport matching t-shirts on the picket line outside Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, on August 25.

71 of 79

Things to Do

Channing Tatum spotted out in West Hollywood today hitting a number of vintage stores to get something old and fun
Channing Tatum.

SplashNews.com

Channing Tatum opts for a backwards trucker hat and sunglasses as he steps out in West Hollywood on August 24.

72 of 79

Morning Melodies

Becky G performs on the "Today Show" on August 25, 2023 in New York City
Becky G.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Becky G sports a lacy number as she takes the stage to perform on the Today show on August 25 in N.Y.C.

73 of 79

Birthday Boy

Rick Springfield, Rick's birthday concert in Oklahoma on Aug. 23.
Rick Springfield.

Mary Ellis

Rick Springfield performs in Oklahoma City during his I Want My ’80s summer tour on his birthday, August 23.

74 of 79

Peace Out

Mya visits the SiriusXM Studios on August 24, 2023 in New York City
Mya.

Cindy Ord/Getty

Mýa stops by SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on August 24.

75 of 79

She's Back

Taylor Swift Eras Mexico City 08 24 23
Taylor Swift.

Hector Vivas/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift dazzles onstage as she brings The Eras Tour to Mexico City on August 24 at Foro Sol.

76 of 79

Night Out

Sean Dickerson, AK, Mario, Leon Thomas
Sean Dickerson, AK, Mario, Leon Thomas.

Jeremiah Lazo

Sean Dickerson, AK, Mario and Leon Thomas pose together at The Highlight Room during a party hosted by Dickerson in L.A. on August 23.

77 of 79

Piano Man

John Legend Beloved Benefit 08 24 23
John Legend.

Derek White/Getty Images for The Same House

John Legend performs amid some purple mood lighting during the 2023 Beloved Benefit at the Georgia World Congress Center on August 24 in Atlanta.

78 of 79

Side by Side

Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino Manhatten 08 24 23
Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino, who recently welcomed their first child together, are spotted at a film shoot in N.Y.C. on August 24.

79 of 79

Cheers!

Jason Momoa and Eva Longoria attend special Maui fundraiser Fairmont Miramar Hotel 08 24 23
Jason Momoa and Eva Longoria.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Jason Momoa and Eva Longoria show off a few bottles of Mamoa's Meili Vodka during a fundraiser for Maui at The Bungalow Santa Monica on August 24.

Related Articles
Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul strike 08 29 23
Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul Hit the Picket Line in L.A., Plus Steph and Ayesha Curry, Queen Latifah and More
Barack Obama Michelle Obama Tennis US Open 08 28 23
Barack and Michelle Obama Watch the US Open in N.Y.C., Plus Rita Ora, Este Haim, Pete Davidson and More
Beyonce Renaissance World Tour Las Vegas 08 26 23
Beyoncé Glitters During Her Las Vegas Performance, Plus Jeremy Allen White in L.A., Hailey Bieber and More
Former U.S. President Barack Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama are seen at the opening day 2023 US Open Tennis Tournament
See All the Stars at the 2023 US Open in N.Y.C.
Lola Tung and Sean Kaufman take
Lola Tung & Sean Kaufman Hit the Pickleball Court, Plus Jessica Simpson, Justin Timberlake, Amy Adams and More
Taylor Swift Eras Mexico City 08 24 23
Taylor Swift Brings The Eras Tour to Mexico City, Plus John Legend, Al Pacino, Eva Longoria and More
Kevin Costner Glasgow 08 21 23
Kevin Costner Bundles Up in Glasgow, Plus Sienna Miller in Ibiza, Leni Klum, Tom Sandoval and More
Reese Witherspoon attends the Leagues Cup 2023 final match between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC
Reese Witherspoon Watches Soccer in Nashville, Plus Phoebe Bridgers, Ariana Madix and More
Kelly Clarkson daughter River Rose duet Las Vegas 08 22 23
Kelly Clarkson Welcomes Her Daughter to the Stage, Plus Joe Jonas, Lionel Richie, Idina Menzel and More
Tom Sandoval
Tom Sandoval Shakes Things Up in Hollywood, Plus 50 Cent, Michael Phelps, Jessica Alba and More
Audrey McGraw, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw and Maggie McGraw Country Music Honors 08 23 23
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill in Nashville with Their Daughters, Plus Justin Timberlake, Ian Somerhalder and More
Kaley Cuoco attends InStyle's exclusive "Day of Indulgence" event held at Jennifer Klein's Brentwood, CA bungalow.
Kaley Cuoco Strikes a Pose in Brentwood, Plus Hailey Bieber, Steve Carrell, Brandi Carlile and More
Chrissy Teigen is seen on August 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Chrissy Teigen Spends Time in the L.A. Sun, Plus Lewis Capaldi, Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen and More
Jeff Goldblum attends LA Regional Food Bank's "A Million Reasons" Celebration
Jeff Goldblum Makes a Fashion Statement in L.A., Plus Mindy Kaling, Lauryn Hill, Sophie Turner and More
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monáe Performs in San Francisco, Plus Lily Allen, Beyoncé & Blue Ivy, Saweetie and More
John legend performing at Ravinia Festival
John Legend Performs in Highland Park, Plus Padma Lakshmi in N.Y.C., Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde and More