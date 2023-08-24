Normani Steps Out in West Hollywood, Plus Zoë Kravitz, Jennifer Lawrence, Gemma Chan and More

01 of 80

Night Out

Normani Showcases Her Incredible Physique as She Steps Out to Dinner in West Hollywood, California
Normani.

Diggzy/Shutterstock

Normani is seen out and about in West Hollywood sporting a head-turning black mini dress on August 21.

02 of 80

New York Minute

Zoe Kravitz is spotted dining out with a friend in New York City
Zoë Kravitz.

TheImageDirect.com

Zoë Kravitz sports red accessories, including a Sex and the City baseball cap, while stepping out in New York City on August 23.

03 of 80

City Stroll

Jennifer Lawrence wears blue slacks with a grey handbag in New York City.
Jennifer Lawrence.

Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lawrence keeps it casual as she hits the Big Apple in shades of blue on August 23.

04 of 80

Game On

Gemma Chan gets ready to attend Gamescom 2023 to announce Diablo IV: Season of Blood
Gemma Chan.

Lina Lacoste

Gemma Chan stops by Gamescom 2023 to announce Diablo IV: Season of Blood, where she lends her voice to one of the game's characters.

05 of 80

Golden Hour

Storm Reid models the final drop of her The ArashiBlu Collection swimwear with Pacsun.
Storm Reid.

Courtesy of Pacsun/Mega

Storm Reid shows off a yellow bikini from her swimwear line, The ArashiBlu Collection, in collaboration with Pacsun .

06 of 80

Family Time

Jane Seymour, with her grandkids and other family members at Legoland California on Wednesday August 16, 2023 in Carlsbad, CA
Jane Seymour and family.

Sandy Huffaker/Legoland

Jane Seymour enjoys a family outing at Legoland California in Carlsbad on August 16.

07 of 80

Doing Good

Julie Bowen teams up with Feeding America and North Valley Caring Services to distribute food and products from her teen skincare line, JB Skrub, to families in need.
Julie Bowen.

Feeding America

Julie Bowen shows off various items from her teen skincare line, JB Skrub, as she teams up with Feeding America and North Valley Caring Services to distribute the products along with food to families in need.

08 of 80

Sweet Serenade

Kelly Clarkson daughter River Rose duet Las Vegas 08 22 23
Kelly Clarkson and River Rose perform in Las Vegas.

@themrkingalex/LOCAL NEWS X/MEGA

Kelly Clarkson shares an adorable moment onstage with her daughter, River Rose, during an August 18 performance as part of her Las Vegas residency.

09 of 80

All in the Family

Joe Jonas Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse 08 22 23
Joe Jonas.

John D Shearer/Shutterstock

Joe Jonas grabs the mic while performing with his brothers in Indianapolis, Indiana on August 22 as part of The Tour.

10 of 80

Man of the Hour

Lionel Richie State Farm Arena Atlanda 08 22 23
Lionel Richie.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Lionel Richie takes the stage at State Farm Arena in Atlanta during his Sing a Song All Night Long tour on August 22.

11 of 80

Listen Up

Idina Menzel Grammy Museum 08 22 23
Idina Menzel.

JC Olivera/Getty Images

Idina Menzel opts for a leather ensemble while speaking at the GRAMMY Museum in L.A. on August 22.

12 of 80

Girls' Night

Alexandra Cooper Alix Earle Miami 082223
Alexandra Cooper and Alix Earle.

305pics/GC Images

Alex Cooper and Alix Earle hit the town in Miami on August 22.

13 of 80

Taking a Stand

Richard Schiff Martin Sheen Bradley Whitford Dule Hill Allison Janney Frances Fisher strike 08 22 23
Richard Schiff, Martin Sheen, Bradley Whitford, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney and Frances Fisher.

 David Livingston/Getty Images

Actors Richard Schiff, Martin Sheen, Bradley Whitford, Dulé Hill and Allison Janney gather together for the National Day of Solidarity rally outside the Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California on August 22.

14 of 80

Top of the Morning

Sheryl Lee Ralph Good Day Diva Philadelphia 08 22 23
Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph opts for an all-green outfit as she stops by Fox 29's Good Day at FOX 29 Studios on August 22 in Philadelphia to promote her book DIVA 2.0: 12 Life Lessons From Me For You!

15 of 80

Backstage Smiles

Hamilton Lin-Manuel Miranda Beatriz Haddad Maia Miguel Cervantes Alycia Parks Christopher Eubanks
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Beatriz Haddad Maia, Miguel Cervantes, Alycia Parks and Christopher Eubanks.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Miguel Cervantes pose backstage at Hamilton on Broadway with tennis players Beatriz Haddad Maia, Alycia Parks and Christopher Eubanks on August 22.

16 of 80

Good Eats

Kathie Lee Gifford, Anthony Scotto Jr Pelato Nashville 08 22 23
Kathie Lee Gifford and Anthony Scotto Jr.

Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Kathie Lee Gifford and Anthony Scotto Jr. share a sweet moment on August 22 at the opening of Scotto's Pelato restaurant in Nashville.

17 of 80

Making a Mark

Patty Loveless Emmylou Harris exhibition Tennessee 08 22 23
Patty Loveless and Emmylou Harris.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Patty Loveless and Emmylou Harris are all smiles as they stop by the opening of the exhibition titled, Patty Loveless: No Trouble with the Truth, at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville on August 22.

18 of 80

Back to Work

Heidi Klum is all smiles as she arrives to work in Pasadena, California after a European vacation
Heidi Klum.

TheImageDirect.com

In a bright patterned dress, Heidi Klum arrives at America's Got Talent in Pasadena on August 22 fresh from her European vacation.

19 of 80

On the King's Watch

King Charles III inspects Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, at the gates of Balmoral, as he takes up summer residence at the castle.
King Charles III.

 Jane Barlow-PA/POOL supplied by Splash News / SplashNews.com

King Charles visits Balmoral Castle in Scotland to see Balaklava Company, the 5th Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland on August 21.

20 of 80

Glam Girl

Sofia Vergara looks effortlessly chic as she makes her way into America's Got Talent in Pasadena
Sofia Vergara.

Snorlax / MEGA

Flashing a peace sign and a grin, Sofia Vergara makes her way into America's Got Talent in Pasadena on August 22.

21 of 80

Out With Friends

Chris Rock joins a couple of buddies while out in NY catching a game at Blue Haven bar.
Chris Rock.

JosiahW / BACKGRID

Chris Rock smiles in a faded Mountain Dew shirt while hanging out at Blue Haven bar in New York City on August 21.

22 of 80

Bold Debut

Leigh-Anne Pinnock
Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Matt Crossick/Global/Shutterstock

British singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock wears a colorful slitted skirt at her first live solo showcase presented by Capital Up Close and Lucozade Zero in London on August 22.

23 of 80

On the Mic

Busta Rhymes, 50 Cent
Busta Rhymes, 50 Cent.

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

50 Cent and Busta Rhymes take the stage at LIV Nightclub in Miami on August 21.

24 of 80

Off-Duty Parents

Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney take a stroll arm in arm around Central Park in New York City.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney enjoy a sunny date in N.Y.C.'s Central Park on August 22.

25 of 80

Eating for Good

Tiffany Haddish treats students to lunch after revealing that she's partnered with the Arby's Foundation to donate $1M dollars
Tiffany Haddish.

Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Tiffany Haddish treats students to lunch at Arby's in L.A. on August 22. The comedian also reveals that she's partnered with the chain restaurant to donate $1 million dollars to help relieve school lunch debt across the nation.

26 of 80

White Hot

Linzy Luu looking chic in all white while enjoying the new brunch launch at the PCH Group
Linzy Luu.

Courtesy of Mon Ami

Too Hot To Handle star Linzy Luu lounges in a knit dress during the August 19 brunch launch of Mon Ami, the Pacific Coast Hospitality Group’s beachside Mediterranean supper club in Santa Monica.

27 of 80

Across the Pond

Kevin Costner Glasgow 08 21 23
Kevin Costner.

Splashnews.com

Kevin Costner bundles up in a scarf while visiting the Scottish city of Glasgow on August 21.

28 of 80

Expecting Glow

Sienna Miller pregnant Self Portrait Event Ibiza Spain
Sienna Miller.

@distilledpaper_ for SELF-PORTRAIT/SplashNews.com

Sienna Miller wears a white dress over her baby bump while attending a Self-Portrait lunch event in Ibiza on August 19.

29 of 80

Angelic Attire

Leni Klum Brick of the heart Italy
Leni Klum.

IPA/SplashNews.com

Leni Klum glows in white at the opening night for Brick of the Heart in Forte dei Marmi, Italy on August 21.

30 of 80

Polished Up

Tom Sandoval Nail Polish 08 21 23
Tom Sandoval.

BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Tom Sandoval shows off his manicured fingertips while strolling around L.A. on August 21.

31 of 80

A Win and a Ring

Bachelorette Charity Lawson Dotun 08 21 23
Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko.

Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

Bachelorette star Charity Lawson and her fiancé Dotun Olubeko show off their love during the show's season finale on August 21.

32 of 80

Girl Power

Coco Jones, Halle Bailey, Chloe Bailey and Ella Mai during the Chloe x Halle and VS Pink
Coco Jones, Halle Bailey, Chloe Bailey and Ella Mai.

Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for VS PINK

Coco Jones, Halle Bailey, Chloe Bailey and Ella Mai snap a selfie while celebrating the superstar sisters' Chloe x Halle and VS Pink collaboration at Casita Hollywood on August 21.

33 of 80

On Strike

Debra Messing Radioman Sag strike 08 21 23
Debra Messing, Radioman.

Debra Messing and Radioman band together on the SAG-AFTRA picket line in New York City on August 21.

34 of 80

Curtain Call

Ron Canada, Marcia Cross, and Bryan Batt take their curtain call during the Pay The Writer
Ron Canada, Marcia Cross and Bryan Batt.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Ron Canada, Marcia Cross and Bryan Batt link hands to take a bow on opening night of Pay The Writer at the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre on August 21 in N.Y.C.

35 of 80

Wild Style

Allison Russell SiriusXM 08 21 23
Allison Russell.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Singer Allison Russell pops by SiriusXM's New York City Studios in a leopard print jumpsuit on August 21.

36 of 80

Purple Perfection

Caylee Cowan shoots a campaign for NYC based fashion brand Love the Label
Caylee Cowan.

FILMDIGITLS/MEGA 

Caylee Cowan stuns in L.A. while shooting a campaign for N.Y.C.-based fashion brand Love the Label on August 21.

37 of 80

Standing Together

Jesse Williams walks the SAG-AFTRA picket line outside Warner Brothers in New York City
Jesse Williams.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Jesse Williams grabs a picket sign on August 21 outside of Warner Bros. in New York City.

38 of 80

On the Go

Hilary Duff is seen on August 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Hilary Duff.

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Hilary Duff accessorizes with a butterfly necklace as she steps out in Los Angeles on August 21.

39 of 80

Beach Day

Real Housewives Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps hanging out at Sunset Beach on Shelter Island.
Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps.

John Roca / SplashNews.com

Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer are ready for some sun at Sunset Beach on Shelter Island, New York on August 20.

40 of 80

Time to Shine

Teyana Taylor performs on Day 2 of the 2023 Sol Blume Festival at Discovery Park on August 20, 2023 in Sacramento, California.
Teyana Taylor.

Steve Jennings/Getty

Teyana Taylor takes the stage at the 2023 Sol Blume Festival at Discovery Park in Sacramento, California on August 20.

41 of 80

Sun's Out

Rita Ora proudly displays her stunning physique in a tiny silver bikini, whilst spending a day at sea husband Taika Waititi and pals. She has been thoroughly enjoying her time in Ibiza, celebrating husband Taika Waititi's 48th birthday.
Rita Ora.

GTres / SplashNews.com

Rita Ora soaks up the sun while vacationing with husband, Taika Waititi, in Ibiza on August 20.

42 of 80

Bottle Service

Kendall Jenner 818 Tequila, Promo
Kendall Jenner.

Sophie Sahara

Kendall Jenner opts for a casual look while showing off an 818 Tequila display.

43 of 80

Backstage Smiles

Kevin Cahoon, Amy Poehler and Alex Newell pose backstage at the hit musical "Shucked" on Broadway at The Nederlander Theatre on August 20, 2023 in New York City.
Kevin Cahoon, Amy Poehler and Alex Newell.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Shucked costars Alex Newell and Kevin Cahoon pose backstage with Amy Poehler in N.Y.C. on August 20.

44 of 80

Skater Sisters

Rumer Willis, Tallulah Willis, Christian Hosoi (legendary skater) at the Bones Love Milk Shredquarters skating event during the 2023 US Open of Surfing Rumer and Tallulah Willis at the Bones Love Milk Shredquarters, US Open of Surfing, Huntington Beach, California, USA
Rumer Willis, Tallulah Willis and Christian Hosoi.

Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Sisters Rumer and Tallulah Willis pose with skateboarder Christian Hosoi at the Bones Love Milk Shredquarters skating event on August 4 during the 2023 US Open of Surfing.

45 of 80

Game Time

Reese Witherspoon attends the Leagues Cup 2023 final match between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC
Reese Witherspoon.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon flashes a smile at the Leagues Cup 2023 final between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC at GEODIS Park in Nashville on August 19.

46 of 80

Rock On

Phoebe Bridgers of boygenius performs on stage at Gunnersbury Park
Phoebe Bridgers.

Gus Stewart/Redferns

Phoebe Bridgers takes the stage with her band, boygenius, at Gunnersbury Park in London on August 20.

47 of 80

Pool Party

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent and Scheana Shay Valley Brat Summer Pool Party
Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent and Scheana Shay.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent and Scheana Shay pose poolside at the Valley Brat Summer Pool Party on August 19 in L.A.

48 of 80

Peace Out

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker attend 2023 Atlanta Funk Fest
Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker take date night to the 2023 Atlanta Funk Fest at Wolf Creek Amphitheater in Atlanta on August 19.

49 of 80

Vacation Vibes

Cate Blanchett Holiday Ibiza 08 18 23
Cate Blanchett.

GTres/SplashNews.com

Cate Blanchett shows off her vacation style while out and about in Ibiza on August 18.

50 of 80

Sunday Night Smile

Christian Slater El Mago Pop 08 20 23
Christian Slater.

John Nacion/Shutterstock 

Christian Slater is all smiles at the opening night for El Mago Pop on Broadway in New York City on August 20.

51 of 80

Center Stage

Coi Leray Afro Nation Detroit Festival 08 20 23
Coi Leray.

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

 Coi Leray shows off her bright blue hair as she takes the stage during Afro Nation Detroit Festival on August 20.

52 of 80

Pink Poise

Brooke Burke Malibu 08 20 23
Brooke Burke.

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Brooke Burke opts for a silky pink ensemble on August 20 in Malibu.

53 of 80

Broadway Magic

Antonio Diaz El Mago Pop' Broadway Opening Night, New York, USA - 20 Aug 2023
Antonio Diaz.

John Nacion/Shutterstock

Illusionist Antonio Díaz poses during the opening night of his show, El Mago Pop, on Broadway on August 20 in N.Y.C.

54 of 80

Head in the Game

Ashley Darby, Terrell Owens, Captain Big Daddy Kane, Coach Ice Cube, Matt James, Gillie Da Kid Vernon Davis and Wallo
Ashley Darby, Terrell Owens, Captain Big Daddy Kane, Coach Ice Cube, Matt James, Gillie Da Kid, Vernon Davis and Wallo.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Idol Roc Entertainment

Ashley Darby, Terrell Owens, Big Daddy Kane, Ice Cube, Matt James, Gillie Da Kid, Vernon Davis and Wallo pose together during the Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Game at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. on August 19.

55 of 80

Fan Me Off

Billy Porter
Billy Porter.

Emma McIntyre/Getty 

Billy Porter attends the Debbie Allen Remember My Name Ball on August 19 in Los Angeles, California.

56 of 80

Big Apple Gal

Susan Sarandon
Susan Sarandon.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Susan Sarandon walks to breakfast in New York City on August 20.

57 of 80

Standing Up for a Cause

Tig Notaro, Elizabeth Banks, Katie Couric, and Don Cheadle
Tig Notaro, Elizabeth Banks, Katie Couric and Don Cheadle.

Charley Gallay/Getty for Stand Up To Cancer

Tig Notaro, Elizabeth Banks, Katie Couric and Don Cheadle attend the Stand Up to Cancer Biennial Telecast at NeueHouse Hollywood in California.

58 of 80

All Smiles

Idris Elba
Idris Elba.

 Kate Green/Getty for McDonalds

Idris Elba attends a screening of the final of the FIFA Women's World Cup, hosted by McDonalds, on August 20 in London, England.

59 of 80

Shades of Cool

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie.

Gotham/GC

Angelina Jolie is seen in the East Village in New York City on August 20.

60 of 80

Shaken, Not Stirred

Tom Sandoval

Todd Williamson

Tom Sandoval makes drinks at SUR Restaurant in Hollywood, California, on August 18.

61 of 80

Rap Star

50 Cent

Prince Williams/WireImage

50 Cent performs during his Final Lap Tour at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on August 17 in Atlanta, Georgia.

62 of 80

Date Night

Nicole Johnson Michael Phelps

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Nicole Johnson and husband Michael Phelps arrive at the 23rd Annual Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 18 in Beverly Hills, California. 

63 of 80

Glowing Gal

Jessica Alba

Paras Griffin/Getty

Jessica Alba speaks onstage during the Third Annual Fearless Venture Capital Summit at Atlanta Symphony Hall on August 18 in Atlanta, Georgia.

64 of 80

All Smiles

Lamar Odom

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Lamar Odom arrives at the 23rd Annual Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 18 in Beverly Hills, California. 

65 of 80

Bottoms Up

Kendall Jenner enjoys 818 Tequila cocktails at The Bungalow in Santa Monica on Aug. 17
Kendall Jenner.

Sophie Sahara

In a summery yellow halter dress, Kendall Jenner enjoys a cocktail made with her 818 Tequila brand at The Bungalow in L.A. on August 17.

66 of 80

Tuning Out

James Corden seen arriving at The Chiltern Firehouse in London for an evening out.
James Corden.

SplashNews.com

James Corden wears a heart on his shirt with tunes in his ears as he arrives at the Chiltern Firehouse for a night out in London on August 18.

67 of 80

With a Wink

Jon Batiste performed LIVE on NBCÃ¢ÂÂs TODAY as part of the 2023 Citi Concert Series.
Jon Batiste.

NBC / TODAY

Jon Batiste wears a rosy black shirt for his August 18 performance on Today as part of the show's 2023 Citi Concert Series in N.Y.C.

68 of 80

All Love

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba are spotted on a date in London
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba.

TheImageDirect.com

Idris Elba wraps his arms around his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, after their date night at London's Chiltern Firehouse on August 18.

69 of 80

City Chic

Angelina Jolie returns to the Mercer Hotel in a white dress in New York City
Angelina Jolie.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Angelina Jolie glows in white as she heads into N.Y.C.'s Mercer Hotel on August 18.

70 of 80

Union Strong

Julianna Margulies, Susan Sarandon and Rosie Perez are seen at the SAG AFTRA picket line in Downtown, Manhattan on August 18, 2023 in New York City
Julianna Margulies, Susan Sarandon and Rosie Perez.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

SAG-AFTRA members Julianna Margulies, Susan Sarandon and Rosie Perez take the picket lines in Downtown Manhattan on August 18.

71 of 80

Fashion Forward

Lele Pons Visits alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet at alice + olivia August 17, 2023 in Miami, Florida
Lele Pons.

Shutterstock

Lele Pons raises her glass at the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet event in Miami on August 17.

72 of 80

Warm Weather Sweater

Chrissy Teigen is seen on August 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Chrissy Teigen.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Chrissy Teigen enjoys the L.A. sun in an off-the-shoulder sweater on August 17.

73 of 80

All Good

Lewis Capaldi at The Chiltern Firehouse in London
Lewis Capaldi.

SplashNews.com

Lewis Capaldi shows his approval with a thumbs up while hanging out at the Chiltern Firehouse in London on August 17.

74 of 80

Dining for Good

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen Play Sous Chef at the Million Reasons 50th Anniversary Gala benefit for the LA Food Bank Presented by HexClad.
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen.

Alex Berliner /AB Images 

Longtime loves Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen chef up their dishes at the L.A. Food Bank's Million Reasons 50th anniversary gala with HexClad on August 13.

75 of 80

Game On

Anderson Paak throws out the first pitch at a game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium
Anderson .Paak.

Giles Harrison/London Entertainment/Shutterstock

In a pink fluffy hat and purple jersey, Anderson .Paak brings major color to Dodger Stadium to throw the first pitch before the L.A. team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers on August 17.

76 of 80

Tour Stop

Justine Skye, Coi Leray, Rema and Hailey Bieber at the Rema Rave & Roses North American Tour II at The Wiltern
Justine Skye, Coi Leray, Rema and Hailey Bieber.

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Singer-songwriter Rema (second from right) poses with Justine Skye, Coi Leray and Hailey Bieber at The Wiltern theater in Los Angeles, where he performed on his Rave & Roses Tour on August 17.

77 of 80

Open for Business

Mark Wahlberg (2nd L) poses for a photo at the grand opening of Juliet Cocktail Room at The VenetianÃÂ® Resort Las Vegas
Mark Wahlberg.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Juliet Cocktail Room

Mark Wahlberg poses for a picture at the grand opening of the Juliet Cocktail Room at Las Vegas' Venetian Resort on August 17.

78 of 80

Bubbles at the Beach

EXCLUSIVE - Bryan Greenberg & Jamie Chung host G.H.Mumm Champagne 'Perfect Pairing', Sunset Beach, The Hamptons
Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung.

ROB RICH/Shutterstock

Arm in arm, Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung host G.H.Mumm Champagne's Perfect Pairing event at Sunset Beach in the Hamptons on August 16.

79 of 80

Party Girls

Sshh Starkey, guest, Mischa Barton and Jules Wood attend the Mantra Of The Cosmos 'X (Wot You Sayin?)' single release with Reserved Magazine Issue 7 at Chiltern Firehouse
Sshh Starkey, guest, Mischa Barton and Jules Wood.

Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Sshh Starkey (far left), Mischa Barton, Jules Wood (right) and a friend gather at London's Chiltern Firehouse for Mantra Of The Cosmos' "X (Wot You Sayin?)" single release party with Reserved Magazine Issue 7 on August 17.

80 of 80

Purple Reign

Jessica Alba turns heads as she exits Good Morning America in a full purple outfit in New York City.
Jessica Alba.

WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Jessica Alba stuns in a bright purple ensemble as she leaves Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on August 17.

