01 of 80 Night Out Normani. Diggzy/Shutterstock Normani is seen out and about in West Hollywood sporting a head-turning black mini dress on August 21.

02 of 80 New York Minute Zoë Kravitz. TheImageDirect.com Zoë Kravitz sports red accessories, including a Sex and the City baseball cap, while stepping out in New York City on August 23.

03 of 80 City Stroll Jennifer Lawrence. Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Jennifer Lawrence keeps it casual as she hits the Big Apple in shades of blue on August 23.

04 of 80 Game On Gemma Chan. Lina Lacoste Gemma Chan stops by Gamescom 2023 to announce Diablo IV: Season of Blood, where she lends her voice to one of the game's characters.

05 of 80 Golden Hour Storm Reid. Courtesy of Pacsun/Mega Storm Reid shows off a yellow bikini from her swimwear line, The ArashiBlu Collection, in collaboration with Pacsun .

06 of 80 Family Time Jane Seymour and family. Sandy Huffaker/Legoland Jane Seymour enjoys a family outing at Legoland California in Carlsbad on August 16.

07 of 80 Doing Good Julie Bowen. Feeding America Julie Bowen shows off various items from her teen skincare line, JB Skrub, as she teams up with Feeding America and North Valley Caring Services to distribute the products along with food to families in need.

08 of 80 Sweet Serenade Kelly Clarkson and River Rose perform in Las Vegas. @themrkingalex/LOCAL NEWS X/MEGA Kelly Clarkson shares an adorable moment onstage with her daughter, River Rose, during an August 18 performance as part of her Las Vegas residency.

09 of 80 All in the Family Joe Jonas. John D Shearer/Shutterstock Joe Jonas grabs the mic while performing with his brothers in Indianapolis, Indiana on August 22 as part of The Tour.

10 of 80 Man of the Hour Lionel Richie. Paras Griffin/Getty Images Lionel Richie takes the stage at State Farm Arena in Atlanta during his Sing a Song All Night Long tour on August 22.

11 of 80 Listen Up Idina Menzel. JC Olivera/Getty Images Idina Menzel opts for a leather ensemble while speaking at the GRAMMY Museum in L.A. on August 22.

12 of 80 Girls' Night Alexandra Cooper and Alix Earle. 305pics/GC Images Alex Cooper and Alix Earle hit the town in Miami on August 22.

13 of 80 Taking a Stand Richard Schiff, Martin Sheen, Bradley Whitford, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney and Frances Fisher. David Livingston/Getty Images Actors Richard Schiff, Martin Sheen, Bradley Whitford, Dulé Hill and Allison Janney gather together for the National Day of Solidarity rally outside the Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California on August 22.

14 of 80 Top of the Morning Sheryl Lee Ralph. Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images Sheryl Lee Ralph opts for an all-green outfit as she stops by Fox 29's Good Day at FOX 29 Studios on August 22 in Philadelphia to promote her book DIVA 2.0: 12 Life Lessons From Me For You!

15 of 80 Backstage Smiles Lin-Manuel Miranda, Beatriz Haddad Maia, Miguel Cervantes, Alycia Parks and Christopher Eubanks. Bruce Glikas/WireImage Lin-Manuel Miranda and Miguel Cervantes pose backstage at Hamilton on Broadway with tennis players Beatriz Haddad Maia, Alycia Parks and Christopher Eubanks on August 22.

16 of 80 Good Eats Kathie Lee Gifford and Anthony Scotto Jr. Michael Simon/Shutterstock Kathie Lee Gifford and Anthony Scotto Jr. share a sweet moment on August 22 at the opening of Scotto's Pelato restaurant in Nashville.

17 of 80 Making a Mark Patty Loveless and Emmylou Harris. Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Patty Loveless and Emmylou Harris are all smiles as they stop by the opening of the exhibition titled, Patty Loveless: No Trouble with the Truth, at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville on August 22.

18 of 80 Back to Work Heidi Klum. TheImageDirect.com In a bright patterned dress, Heidi Klum arrives at America's Got Talent in Pasadena on August 22 fresh from her European vacation.

19 of 80 On the King's Watch King Charles III. Jane Barlow-PA/POOL supplied by Splash News / SplashNews.com King Charles visits Balmoral Castle in Scotland to see Balaklava Company, the 5th Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland on August 21.

20 of 80 Glam Girl Sofia Vergara. Snorlax / MEGA Flashing a peace sign and a grin, Sofia Vergara makes her way into America's Got Talent in Pasadena on August 22.

21 of 80 Out With Friends Chris Rock. JosiahW / BACKGRID Chris Rock smiles in a faded Mountain Dew shirt while hanging out at Blue Haven bar in New York City on August 21.



22 of 80 Bold Debut Leigh-Anne Pinnock. Matt Crossick/Global/Shutterstock British singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock wears a colorful slitted skirt at her first live solo showcase presented by Capital Up Close and Lucozade Zero in London on August 22.

23 of 80 On the Mic Busta Rhymes, 50 Cent. Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com 50 Cent and Busta Rhymes take the stage at LIV Nightclub in Miami on August 21.

24 of 80 Off-Duty Parents Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney enjoy a sunny date in N.Y.C.'s Central Park on August 22.



25 of 80 Eating for Good Tiffany Haddish. Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock Tiffany Haddish treats students to lunch at Arby's in L.A. on August 22. The comedian also reveals that she's partnered with the chain restaurant to donate $1 million dollars to help relieve school lunch debt across the nation.

26 of 80 White Hot Linzy Luu. Courtesy of Mon Ami Too Hot To Handle star Linzy Luu lounges in a knit dress during the August 19 brunch launch of Mon Ami, the Pacific Coast Hospitality Group’s beachside Mediterranean supper club in Santa Monica.



27 of 80 Across the Pond Kevin Costner. Splashnews.com Kevin Costner bundles up in a scarf while visiting the Scottish city of Glasgow on August 21.

28 of 80 Expecting Glow Sienna Miller. @distilledpaper_ for SELF-PORTRAIT/SplashNews.com Sienna Miller wears a white dress over her baby bump while attending a Self-Portrait lunch event in Ibiza on August 19.

29 of 80 Angelic Attire Leni Klum. IPA/SplashNews.com Leni Klum glows in white at the opening night for Brick of the Heart in Forte dei Marmi, Italy on August 21.

30 of 80 Polished Up Tom Sandoval. BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Tom Sandoval shows off his manicured fingertips while strolling around L.A. on August 21.

31 of 80 A Win and a Ring Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko. Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images Bachelorette star Charity Lawson and her fiancé Dotun Olubeko show off their love during the show's season finale on August 21.

32 of 80 Girl Power Coco Jones, Halle Bailey, Chloe Bailey and Ella Mai. Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for VS PINK Coco Jones, Halle Bailey, Chloe Bailey and Ella Mai snap a selfie while celebrating the superstar sisters' Chloe x Halle and VS Pink collaboration at Casita Hollywood on August 21.

33 of 80 On Strike Debra Messing, Radioman. Debra Messing and Radioman band together on the SAG-AFTRA picket line in New York City on August 21.

34 of 80 Curtain Call Ron Canada, Marcia Cross and Bryan Batt. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Ron Canada, Marcia Cross and Bryan Batt link hands to take a bow on opening night of Pay The Writer at the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre on August 21 in N.Y.C.

35 of 80 Wild Style Allison Russell. Cindy Ord/Getty Images Singer Allison Russell pops by SiriusXM's New York City Studios in a leopard print jumpsuit on August 21.

36 of 80 Purple Perfection Caylee Cowan. FILMDIGITLS/MEGA Caylee Cowan stuns in L.A. while shooting a campaign for N.Y.C.-based fashion brand Love the Label on August 21.

37 of 80 Standing Together Jesse Williams. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Jesse Williams grabs a picket sign on August 21 outside of Warner Bros. in New York City.

38 of 80 On the Go Hilary Duff. Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images Hilary Duff accessorizes with a butterfly necklace as she steps out in Los Angeles on August 21.

39 of 80 Beach Day Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps. John Roca / SplashNews.com Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer are ready for some sun at Sunset Beach on Shelter Island, New York on August 20.

40 of 80 Time to Shine Teyana Taylor. Steve Jennings/Getty Teyana Taylor takes the stage at the 2023 Sol Blume Festival at Discovery Park in Sacramento, California on August 20.

41 of 80 Sun's Out Rita Ora. GTres / SplashNews.com Rita Ora soaks up the sun while vacationing with husband, Taika Waititi, in Ibiza on August 20.

42 of 80 Bottle Service Kendall Jenner. Sophie Sahara Kendall Jenner opts for a casual look while showing off an 818 Tequila display.

43 of 80 Backstage Smiles Kevin Cahoon, Amy Poehler and Alex Newell. Bruce Glikas/WireImage Shucked costars Alex Newell and Kevin Cahoon pose backstage with Amy Poehler in N.Y.C. on August 20.

44 of 80 Skater Sisters Rumer Willis, Tallulah Willis and Christian Hosoi. Michael Simon/Shutterstock Sisters Rumer and Tallulah Willis pose with skateboarder Christian Hosoi at the Bones Love Milk Shredquarters skating event on August 4 during the 2023 US Open of Surfing.

45 of 80 Game Time Reese Witherspoon. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Reese Witherspoon flashes a smile at the Leagues Cup 2023 final between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC at GEODIS Park in Nashville on August 19.

46 of 80 Rock On Phoebe Bridgers. Gus Stewart/Redferns Phoebe Bridgers takes the stage with her band, boygenius, at Gunnersbury Park in London on August 20.

47 of 80 Pool Party Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent and Scheana Shay. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent and Scheana Shay pose poolside at the Valley Brat Summer Pool Party on August 19 in L.A.

48 of 80 Peace Out Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker. Paras Griffin/Getty Images Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker take date night to the 2023 Atlanta Funk Fest at Wolf Creek Amphitheater in Atlanta on August 19.

49 of 80 Vacation Vibes Cate Blanchett. GTres/SplashNews.com Cate Blanchett shows off her vacation style while out and about in Ibiza on August 18.

50 of 80 Sunday Night Smile Christian Slater. John Nacion/Shutterstock Christian Slater is all smiles at the opening night for El Mago Pop on Broadway in New York City on August 20.

51 of 80 Center Stage Coi Leray. Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images Coi Leray shows off her bright blue hair as she takes the stage during Afro Nation Detroit Festival on August 20.

52 of 80 Pink Poise Brooke Burke. Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com Brooke Burke opts for a silky pink ensemble on August 20 in Malibu.

53 of 80 Broadway Magic Antonio Diaz. John Nacion/Shutterstock Illusionist Antonio Díaz poses during the opening night of his show, El Mago Pop, on Broadway on August 20 in N.Y.C.

54 of 80 Head in the Game Ashley Darby, Terrell Owens, Captain Big Daddy Kane, Coach Ice Cube, Matt James, Gillie Da Kid, Vernon Davis and Wallo. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Idol Roc Entertainment Ashley Darby, Terrell Owens, Big Daddy Kane, Ice Cube, Matt James, Gillie Da Kid, Vernon Davis and Wallo pose together during the Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Game at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. on August 19.

55 of 80 Fan Me Off Billy Porter. Emma McIntyre/Getty Billy Porter attends the Debbie Allen Remember My Name Ball on August 19 in Los Angeles, California.

56 of 80 Big Apple Gal Susan Sarandon. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Susan Sarandon walks to breakfast in New York City on August 20.

57 of 80 Standing Up for a Cause Tig Notaro, Elizabeth Banks, Katie Couric and Don Cheadle. Charley Gallay/Getty for Stand Up To Cancer Tig Notaro, Elizabeth Banks, Katie Couric and Don Cheadle attend the Stand Up to Cancer Biennial Telecast at NeueHouse Hollywood in California.

58 of 80 All Smiles Idris Elba. Kate Green/Getty for McDonalds Idris Elba attends a screening of the final of the FIFA Women's World Cup, hosted by McDonalds, on August 20 in London, England.

59 of 80 Shades of Cool Angelina Jolie. Gotham/GC Angelina Jolie is seen in the East Village in New York City on August 20.

60 of 80 Shaken, Not Stirred Todd Williamson Tom Sandoval makes drinks at SUR Restaurant in Hollywood, California, on August 18.

61 of 80 Rap Star Prince Williams/WireImage 50 Cent performs during his Final Lap Tour at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on August 17 in Atlanta, Georgia.

62 of 80 Date Night Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Nicole Johnson and husband Michael Phelps arrive at the 23rd Annual Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 18 in Beverly Hills, California.

63 of 80 Glowing Gal Paras Griffin/Getty Jessica Alba speaks onstage during the Third Annual Fearless Venture Capital Summit at Atlanta Symphony Hall on August 18 in Atlanta, Georgia.

64 of 80 All Smiles Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Lamar Odom arrives at the 23rd Annual Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 18 in Beverly Hills, California.

65 of 80 Bottoms Up Kendall Jenner. Sophie Sahara In a summery yellow halter dress, Kendall Jenner enjoys a cocktail made with her 818 Tequila brand at The Bungalow in L.A. on August 17.



66 of 80 Tuning Out James Corden. SplashNews.com James Corden wears a heart on his shirt with tunes in his ears as he arrives at the Chiltern Firehouse for a night out in London on August 18.

67 of 80 With a Wink Jon Batiste. NBC / TODAY Jon Batiste wears a rosy black shirt for his August 18 performance on Today as part of the show's 2023 Citi Concert Series in N.Y.C.

68 of 80 All Love Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba. TheImageDirect.com Idris Elba wraps his arms around his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, after their date night at London's Chiltern Firehouse on August 18.



69 of 80 City Chic Angelina Jolie. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Angelina Jolie glows in white as she heads into N.Y.C.'s Mercer Hotel on August 18.



70 of 80 Union Strong Julianna Margulies, Susan Sarandon and Rosie Perez. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images SAG-AFTRA members Julianna Margulies, Susan Sarandon and Rosie Perez take the picket lines in Downtown Manhattan on August 18.

71 of 80 Fashion Forward Lele Pons. Shutterstock Lele Pons raises her glass at the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet event in Miami on August 17.

72 of 80 Warm Weather Sweater Chrissy Teigen. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Chrissy Teigen enjoys the L.A. sun in an off-the-shoulder sweater on August 17.

73 of 80 All Good Lewis Capaldi. SplashNews.com Lewis Capaldi shows his approval with a thumbs up while hanging out at the Chiltern Firehouse in London on August 17.



74 of 80 Dining for Good Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen. Alex Berliner /AB Images Longtime loves Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen chef up their dishes at the L.A. Food Bank's Million Reasons 50th anniversary gala with HexClad on August 13.

75 of 80 Game On Anderson .Paak. Giles Harrison/London Entertainment/Shutterstock In a pink fluffy hat and purple jersey, Anderson .Paak brings major color to Dodger Stadium to throw the first pitch before the L.A. team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers on August 17.

76 of 80 Tour Stop Justine Skye, Coi Leray, Rema and Hailey Bieber. Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images Singer-songwriter Rema (second from right) poses with Justine Skye, Coi Leray and Hailey Bieber at The Wiltern theater in Los Angeles, where he performed on his Rave & Roses Tour on August 17.

77 of 80 Open for Business Mark Wahlberg. Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Juliet Cocktail Room Mark Wahlberg poses for a picture at the grand opening of the Juliet Cocktail Room at Las Vegas' Venetian Resort on August 17.

78 of 80 Bubbles at the Beach Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung. ROB RICH/Shutterstock Arm in arm, Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung host G.H.Mumm Champagne's Perfect Pairing event at Sunset Beach in the Hamptons on August 16.

79 of 80 Party Girls Sshh Starkey, guest, Mischa Barton and Jules Wood. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images Sshh Starkey (far left), Mischa Barton, Jules Wood (right) and a friend gather at London's Chiltern Firehouse for Mantra Of The Cosmos' "X (Wot You Sayin?)" single release party with Reserved Magazine Issue 7 on August 17.