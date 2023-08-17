01 of 80 Lovebirds Amber Laign and Robin Roberts. Raymond Hall/GC Images Robin Roberts and fiancée Amber Laign celebrate their upcoming nuptials with a party thrown by Roberts' colleagues at Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on August 16.

02 of 80 Poolside Hang Lori Harvey, Winnie Harlow. Marc Patrick/BFA.com/Shutterstock Lori Harvey and Winnie Harlow pose by the pool during the launch of Harvey's new brand, Yevrah Swim, in partnership with Revolve in L.A. on August 15.

03 of 80 On the Move Pax Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Gotham/GC Images Angelina Jolie steps out in New York City with her son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, on August 16.

04 of 80 Good Morning, Cover Star Jenna Bush Hager. Megan Stackhouse/TODAY Jenna Bush Hager poses with fans holding up her cover issue of PEOPLE on August 16 outside of Today in N.Y.C.

05 of 80 Bookworm Paulina Porizkova. Iris Zimmerman/INSTARimages Paulina Porizkova holds up a copy of her book, No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful, during East Hampton Library's 19th annual Author's Night at Herrick on August 12.

06 of 80 Green Machine Rita Ora. BACKGRID Rita Ora steps out in a lime-green ensemble for a performance with DJ Joel Corry at Ibiza Rocks on August 16.

07 of 80 Family Time Coco Rocha with her kids. Paul Aphisit Coco Rocha and her kids, Iver, Iley and Ioni, enjoy a family outing in N.Y.C. at Sesame Street: The Musical.

08 of 80 A Good Cause THRIVEfunds Board Member Dionne Lomax, THRIVEfunds Founder & CEO Giselle Garraway, Blair, THRIVEfunds Board Member Marlo Collins. Nicole Friedler Photography THRIVEfunds Inc.'s inaugural Humanitarian Award recipient, Blair Underwood, poses with THRIVEfunds board member Dionne Lomax, THRIVEfunds founder & CEO Giselle Garraway and board member Marlo Collins at a August 15 lecture in Martha's Vineyard.

09 of 80 Woman of the Hour Billie Eilish. Joseph Okpako/WireImage Billie Eilish takes the stage for her set at Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary, on August 15.

10 of 80 On the Line Florence Pugh. Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images Florence Pugh pulls a funny face from the picket line outside of Disney Studios on August 15 in Burbank, California.

11 of 80 New York Minute Trevor Noah. TheImageDirect.com Trevor Noah flashes a thumbs up while stepping out in New York City on August 14.

12 of 80 Across the Pond Olivia Rodrigo. Raw Image LTD/MEGA Dressed in a white turtleneck minidress, Olivia Rodrigo stops by BBC Radio 1 Studios on August 15 in London.

13 of 80 Showing Support Lori Harvey and Damson Idris. Marc Patrick/BFA.com/Shutterstock Lori Harvey and Damson Idris pose hand in hand at the launch of Harvey's new brand Yevrah Swim, in partnership with Revolve, at Villa Fiona in L.A. on August 15.

14 of 80 All Together Now Cara Delevingne, Aly Raisman, Ava Phillippe and Laura Harrier. Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com Cara Delevingne, Aly Raisman, Ava Phillippe and Laura Harrier are all smiles at the Aerie Hidden Gems Marketplace on August 15 in N.Y.C.

15 of 80 Have a Laugh Tiffany Haddish. John Salangsang/Shutterstock Tiffany Haddish takes the stage to host the Stand Up for Strikers benefit at Laugh Factory in L.A. on August 15.

16 of 80 Sunny Day Alessandra Ambrosio. thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Alessandra Ambrosio keeps it casual as she steps in Los Angeles on August 15.

17 of 80 Vacation Vibes Chris Pine. Ciao Pix / Shutterstock / SplashNews.com Chris Pine is spotted shirtless and relaxing while hanging on a boat during his vacation in Sardinia, Italy, on August 15.

18 of 80 Bumping Along Ciara. @JosiahWPhotos / BACKGRID A pregnant Ciara looks stunning in a brown long-sleeve midi dress as she grabs brunch at Sadelle's in N.Y.C. on August 15.



19 of 80 Lookin' Fly Joe Jonas. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Joe Jonas is super stylish in a bright orange jacket and blue-tinted sunglasses as he heads to the airport after shopping at Aime Leon Dore in New York City on August 15.

20 of 80 Bright and Early Olivia Rodrigo. SplashNews.com Olivia Rodrigo is beaming while arriving at Global Studios' Capital Breakfast show in London on August 15.

21 of 80 Date Night Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy. Kevin Mazur/Getty Brooke Shields and her husband, Chris Henchy, pose backstage while attending Ed Sheeran's live performance for SiriusXM at the Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, New York, on August 14.

22 of 80 John & Jon Take New York John Mayer and Jon Bon Jovi. Kevin Mazur/Getty Also in attendance at Ed Sheeran's performance in Amagansett are John Mayer and Jon Bon Jovi who stop for a photo ahead of the performance.

23 of 80 On the Picket Line Elliot Paige. Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock Elliot Page lends his support while on the SAG-AFTRA strike picket line in New York City on August 15.

24 of 80 Piano Man Emily Walker / Ravinia Festival John Legend takes the microphone for a soulful performance at Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, Illinois, on August 13.

25 of 80 Think Pink SplashNews.com Padma Lakshmi stands out in a bright pink ensemble on her way out of Good Morning America on August 15 in N.Y.C.



26 of 80 Across the Pond Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images Olivia Rodrigo spends the night out in London at Chiltern Firehouse on August 14.

27 of 80 Blonde Beauty Joseph Okpako/WireImage Lorde performs at Sziget Festival in Budapest wearing a cropped shirt and high-waisted pants on August 14.

28 of 80 Live Music Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Gwyneth Paltrow sports jeans and a smile on her way out of the Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, New York, where she saw Ed Sheeran perform for SiriusXM listeners on August 14.



29 of 80 Another Brother Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas welcome Jimmy Fallon on the second night of their Five Albums, One Night. tour on August 13 at Yankee Stadium, where the talk show host gave a surprise performance for the crowd.

30 of 80 Christmas Comes Early Brett Eldredge. MOVI Inc. Brett Eldredge suits up to celebrate the holiday season early with festive decor from Lowe's in Nashville on August 14.

31 of 80 Hanging Out East Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM Ed Sheeran and Andy Cohen share a moment at the Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, New York, before the singer's performance with SiriusXM on August 14.

32 of 80 Mother-Daughter Date Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley Cook arrive at the Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett to watch Ed Sheeran perform live for SiriusXM on August 14.

33 of 80 Performing Abroad Joseph Okpako/WireImage Macklemore brings big energy to Budapest for the Sziget Festival on August 14.

34 of 80 Arriving in Style Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com Paul McCartney looks cool in aviator-style sunglasses upon arrival at Ed Sheeran's performance with SiriusXM on August 14.



35 of 80 Dining Out SplashNews.com Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan dons summer blues and whites for lunch at Ospero Restaurant in West Hollywood on August 14.



36 of 80 City Girl TheImageDirect.com Jennifer Lopez wears a boho-chic dress while shopping around N.Y.C. on August 13.

37 of 80 Funny Man SplashNews.com Tracy Morgan is all smiles in New York City following his Today appearance on August 14.

38 of 80 L.A. Day Hamilton Pytluk / Universal Studios Hollywood Drew Scott and Linda Phan visit Universal Studios Hollywood for a summertime date on August 11.

39 of 80 Eating for Three TatianaK / BACKGRID Newlyweds Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen ‚ who are expecting their first baby together — link hands while grabbing brunch in Manhattan on August 14.

40 of 80 Sweet Ride MEGA Travis Scott rides through Mediterranean waters on a jet ski while vacationing in Ibiza on August 11.



41 of 80 Summer Smiles BACKGRID Looking casual and cool in a black tank top, Katie Holmes strolls around New York City's NoHo neighborhood on August 14.

42 of 80 Coast to Coast Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com Snoop Dogg brings his lyrical talents to Miami for a performance at E11EVEN nightclub on August 12.



43 of 80 Family Affair Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com Dave Grutman and Isabela Rangel Grutman (with daughter Vida) welcome Victoria and David Beckham to Miami for the Style Saves: Back To School event on August 12.

44 of 80 Mixing Patterns Elyse Jankowski/Getty Images Looking sharp in a fringe shirt, Jeff Goldblum waves to cameras at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank's A Million Reasons celebration in Hollywood on August 13.

45 of 80 Smile & Wave Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Mindy Kaling looks bright in her summertime florals while enjoying the L.A. sunshine on August 13.

46 of 80 Celebrating the Genre Theo Wargo/Getty Images Lauryn Hill dons a flamboyant bubblegum pink dress for her performance during the Hip Hop 50 Live concert event at N.Y.C.'s Yankee Stadium on August 11.

47 of 80 Going Green TheImageDirect.com Sophie Turner glows in green while out and about in N.Y.C. on August 12.



48 of 80 Doing Good River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images Gladys Knight goes glam in black lace at the L.A. Regional Food Bank's A Million Reasons event on August 13.

49 of 80 Night to Remember Courtesy of Apple Music Apple Music radio's Ebro Darden, Lowkey, Nadeska Alexis, Ivy Rivera and Eddie Francis celebrate Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary at N.Y.C.'s Marquee Nightclub for a One Night Only event on August 10.



50 of 80 Sugar Rush John Nacion/Getty Images Nick Cannon's 12-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, support their dad while he and singer Natti Natasha (not pictured) host the grand opening of Sugar Factory in N.Y.C.'s Times Squares on August 11.

51 of 80 Enchanted Evening Juan Carlos Dominguez/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Antonio Banderas and Nicole Kimpel spend date night at the Starlite Charity Gala in Marbella, Spain, on August 13.



52 of 80 Man of Honor Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Interscope Records Machine Gun Kelly shows off his inked up torso in Cleveland, Ohio, where he performed at a special event called Machine Gun Kelly Day 2023 on August 13.



53 of 80 Double Date Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Woody Harrelson, Laura Louie, Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson pair up for Oceana's 5th annual Rock Under the Stars event in L.A. on August 12.

54 of 80 Bros for Life Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas perform onstage during Jonas Brothers' The Tour opening night at Yankee Stadium on August 12 in New York City.

55 of 80 Legends Only Paras Griffin/Getty Patti LaBelle performs in concert at Stockbridge Amphitheater on August 12 in Stockbridge, Georgia.

56 of 80 Triple Threat ACES / BACKGRID Keanu Reeves performs live with his band Dogstar in Las Vegas on August 13.

57 of 80 'Dogg' Days of Summer Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN Snoop Dogg performs at E11EVEN Miami on August 12 in Miami, Florida.

58 of 80 Model Status BACKGRID Kendall Jenner goes shopping with friends at Malibu Country Mart in California on August 12.

59 of 80 Sing It! Ben Trivett Janelle Monáe performs at the 2023 Outside Lands music festival in San Francisco, California, on August 11.

60 of 80 Yellow There Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Lily Allen is seen leaving the Duke of York's Theatre after her performance in The Pillowman on August 10 in London.

61 of 80 Like Mother, Like Daughter Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé perform onstage during the Renaissance World Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 11 in Atlanta.

62 of 80 Sweet as Can Be Splash News Saweetie and her friends pick up items from a local gas station in Los Angeles on August 11.

63 of 80 Vacation Style Jennifer Lopez. backgrid Jennifer Lopez flaunts her chic vacation style during a getaway in Capri on August 11.

64 of 80 Summer in the City Gigi Hadid. Gotham/GC Images Gigi Hadid looks effortless in a crisp white shirt while out and about in New York City on August 11.

65 of 80 Time to Celebrate Flavor Flav. Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Flavor Flav takes the mic during the Hip Hop Museum Block Party in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop in N.Y.C. on August 11.

66 of 80 Multi-Tasking Katie Holmes. The Image Direct Katie Holmes takes a phone call while grabbing a cold beverage on August 11 in New York City.

67 of 80 Back Together Colton Dunn, Adam Scott, Nick Offerman, Jim O'Heir, Aubrey Plaza, Retta and Ben Schwartz. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock The cast and crew of Parks and Recreation, including Colton Dunn, Adam Scott, Nick Offerman, Jim O'Heir, Aubrey Plaza, Retta and Ben Schwartz, join a pop-up SAG-AFTRA and WGA rally at Amazon in L.A. on August 11.

68 of 80 Bright and Early Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Spliff Star, BIA and Busta Rhymes. Jason Mendez/Getty Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Spliff Star, BIA and Busta Rhymes take the stage during Good Morning America on August 11 in Central Park in New York City.

69 of 80 Back to School The Jonas Brothers. Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas show off their coordinated looks while hosting the Best School Day Ever event with The Children's Place at Dream Live in New Jersey on August 10.

70 of 80 Sibling Smiles Ava Phillippe, Deacon Phillippe. Linnea Stephan/BFA.com/Shutterstock Ava and Deacon Phillippe have a brother-sister outing at the Madewell x Molly Dickson launch party in L.A. on August 10.

71 of 80 Standing Together Bryan Cranston. SplashNews.com Bryan Cranston joins the picket line outside of Warner Bros. Studios on August 10 in Burbank, California.

72 of 80 Cover Girl Sydney Sweeney. Juan Rico / BACKGRID Sydney Sweeney is all smiles as she holds up her issue of Variety at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood event at NeueHouse Los Angeles on August 10.

73 of 80 On the Dance Floor Noah Schnapp. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Noah Schnapp hits the dance floor at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood party at NeueHouse Hollywood on August 10.

74 of 80 All Dressed Up Alexandra Shipp and Ariana Greenblatt. Stefanie Keenan/Variety via Getty Images Barbie stars Alexandra Shipp and Ariana Greenblatt strike a pose at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood event at NeueHouse Hollywood on August 10.

75 of 80 Showtime Kelsea Ballerini. Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Kelsea Ballerini stuns in a baby blue ensemble while taking the stage for the Today show's Citi Concert Series on August 11 in N.Y.C.

76 of 80 Beach Day Vibes Matt Damon. Media-Mode / SplashNews.com Matt Damon gets a fun workout in while on vacation in Byron Bay, Australia, with wife Luciana Barroso (not pictured) on August 11.

77 of 80 Night to Remember Yara Shahidi and guests. Derek White/Getty Images Yara Shahidi poses for a selfie with guests during the TIME Honoring The March: An Impact Family Dinner at The National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta on August 10.

78 of 80 Cheers! Kendall Jenner. Nick Wiesner Kendall Jenner flashes a smile as she sports a brown leather dress and holds a bottle of her 818 Tequila at Casa Playa in Wynn Las Vegas on August 9.

79 of 80 Back in Brooklyn 50 Cent. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images 50 Cent takes the stage during his 50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour on August 10 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.