Olivia Wilde Works Up a Sweat in L.A., Plus Mads Mikkelsen, Lily Allen, Beyoncé and More

01 of 80 Feeling Fit Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Olivia Wilde is seen after a workout on Sept. 1 in Los Angeles, California.

02 of 80 Dapper Dude Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Mads Mikkelsen attends a red carpet for the movie Bastarden (The Promised Land) at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 1 in Venice, Italy.

03 of 80 Gorgeous Gal Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Lily Allen is seen leaving the Duke of York's Theatre after her performance in The Pillowman on Sept. 1 in London, England.

04 of 80 Queen Bey Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood Beyoncé performs onstage during the Renaissance World Tour at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 1 in Inglewood, California.

05 of 80 Rap Buds Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood 2 Chainz, DJ Khaled and Wiz Khalifa pose backstage during Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 1 in Inglewood, California.

06 of 80 Girl Power Paris Hilton and Katy Perry. Kevin Ostajewski Paris Hilton sports one of her go-to glittery ensembles while Katy Perry opts for red look topped off with a mushroom hat in Las Vegas on August 31.

07 of 80 Model Behavior Barbara Palvin. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Newlywed Barbara Palvin steps out at the Venice Film Festival on the red carpet for Poor Things on September 1.

08 of 80 Making Moves Diggzy/Shutterstock Cardi B is easy, breezy and beautiful in shades of brown as she heads to a rehearsal studio in L.A. on August 31.

09 of 80 Center Stage Sam Smith. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Sam Smith takes the stage at the Kia Forum in L.A. as part of GLORIA the tour on August 31.

10 of 80 Costar Reunion Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morga. TheImageDirect.com Former The Walking Dead costars Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Norman Reedus spend some time together in N.Y.C. on September 1.

11 of 80 Concert Smiles Jamie Dornan. Shutterstock Jamie Dornan is all smiles while catching Haim's show at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on August 31 in London.

12 of 80 Going Glam Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl step out on the red carpet for Finalmente L'Alba at the Venice Film Festival on September 1.

13 of 80 Sealed With a Kiss Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes. Victor Boyko/Variety via Getty Images Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes share a sweet moment at the Variety and Golden Globes party at the Venice Film Festival on August 31.

14 of 80 Leading Man Adam Driver. TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images Adam Driver gives a wave to the crowd while walking the red carpet for his film, Ferrari, at the Venice Film Festival on August 31.

15 of 80 All That Glitters Georgia May Jagger. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Georgia May Jagger walks the Ferrari red carpet at the Venice Film Festival in a sparkling gown on August 31.

16 of 80 Love on Top Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko. Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Maestro Dobel Tequila Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko cool down with an iced beverage at the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31 in N.Y.C.

17 of 80 Side by Side Aissaoui Nacer / SplashNews George and Amal Clooney are spotted in Venice on September 1 following her honor at the DVF Awards the day prior.

18 of 80 Coordinated Couple Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton. Victor Boyko/Variety via Getty Images Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton are as dapper as ever at the Variety and Golden Globes party at the Venice Film Festival on August 31.

19 of 80 Top of the Morning Darius Rucker. Darius Rucker takes the stage on September 1 in N.Y.C. as part of the Today show's Citi Concert Series.

20 of 80 Off the Track Lewis Hamilton. BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images Lewis Hamilton is spotted ahead of the first practice session on September 1 for the Italian Formula 1 Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale Monza circuit.

21 of 80 Soft Smiles Nicky Hilton. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock Nicky Hilton opts for a green dress at the Genesis House x Monse dinner on August 31 in N.Y.C.

22 of 80 Across the Pond Kylie Minogue. Raw Image LTD/MEGA Kylie Minogue rocks a black-and-white ensemble as she stops by BBC Radio 2 Studios in London on September 1.

23 of 80 Night Out Karolina Kurkova and Diane Kruger. Gisela Schober/Getty Images Karolina Kurkova and Diane Kruger attend the Marc Cain 50th anniversary fashion show event on August 31 in Bodelshausen, Germany.

24 of 80 On the Mic Mickey Guyton. Noam Galai/Getty Images Singer Mickey Guyton stops by SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on August 31.

25 of 80 Golden Hour George Clooney and Amal Clooney. Franco Origlia/GC Images George and Amal Clooney make for a stunning couple under the glow of the Italian sun while spending time in Venice on August 31.

26 of 80 Dreamy as Ever Patrick Dempsey. Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty All dressed up in a crisp tuxedo, Patrick Dempsey wows on the red carpet for the premiere of Ferrari at the Venice Film Festival on August 31.

27 of 80 Summer in the Hamptons Andy Cohen. Elder Ordonez / SplashNews Andy Cohen stands out in bubblegum pink while stopping in East Hampton, New York, on August 30.



28 of 80 Batter Up Teresa Giudice. Jackie Brown / SplashNews Teresa Giudice takes the field to play in a charity softball game on August 30 in Brooklyn, New York.

29 of 80 Glowing Bright Rita Ora. Franco Origlia/GC Images Rita Ora's all-black outfit stands out against the blue waters of Venice, Italy, on August 31.

30 of 80 Meet and Greet Leanne Morgan with Reese Witherspoon. Catherine Powell Reese Witherspoon pals around with funnywoman Leanne Morgan at the latter's comedy show in Nashville on August 28.



31 of 80 Paradise Found Amanza Smith. Cupshe Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith wears a sheer tiger-striped dress at the Cupshe x Isle of Paradise Beach House event on August 30 in Los Angeles.



32 of 80 Off-Stage Stars Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad. Bruce Glikas/Getty Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad smile together on a press day for their new Broadway show Gutenberg! The Musical! at the Alvin Ailey NYC Rehearsal Studios on August 30.

33 of 80 On Air Selena Gomez. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for SiriusXM Selena Gomez tunes in at SiriusXM Studios in Los Angeles on August 30.

34 of 80 Visiting Italy Patrick Dempsey. Daniele Cifala/Mega Patrick Dempsey wears pinstripes at the 80th Venice International Film Festival, where he smiles at a photo call for his upcoming flick Ferrari on August 31.

35 of 80 Street Strut Rita Ora. Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic Rita Ora looks sleek and stylish in glossy black pants and a lace top in Venice, Italy, on August 31.

36 of 80 Neon Trio Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara. Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images America's Got Talent judges and host Heidi Klum, Terry Crews and Sofia Vergara snap a selfie during an episode of their show on August 30.

37 of 80 Driving Abroad Adam Driver. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Adam Driver smiles at a photo call for his upcoming biopic Ferrari at the Venice International Film Festival on August 31.

38 of 80 In the Stands Pusha T. Gotham/GC Images Pusha T sits courtside at the US Open tennis tournament in New York City's Queens borough on August 30.

39 of 80 Summer Whites Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Pierre Suu/GC Images Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears an eggshell blazer while out and about in Paris on August 31.

40 of 80 Under Spotlights Finneas. Burak Cingi/Redferns Finneas takes the stage at London's Electric Ballroom for a performance on August 30.

41 of 80 Retail Therapy Jasmine Tookes. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Wearing all black from head-to-toe, Jasmine Tookes steps out of a L'Agence store in Beverly Hills on August 30.



42 of 80 Tournament Time Laurie Hernandez. Gotham/GC Images In a sporty ensemble with white tennis shoes, Laurie Hernandez poses during the 2023 US Open in N.Y.C. on August 30.

43 of 80 On the Go Billie Eilish. TheImageDirect.com Billie Eilish is all smiles as she leaves a secret concert held at the Electric Ballroom in London on August 30.

44 of 80 Reporting Live Sofia Vergara. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Sofia Vergara arrives for a taping of America's Got Talent season 18 live show in Pasadena, California, on August 29.

45 of 80 Sunny Stroll Julianne Moore. TheImageDirect.com Julianne Moore keeps it casual as she steps out in New York City on August 30 wearing a denim top and a baseball cap.

46 of 80 Three of a Kind Melinda Gates, Phoebe Gates and Jennifer Gates. Bre Johnson/BFA.com/Shutterstock Melinda Gates poses with her daughters, Phoebe and Jennifer, at an Evening Celebrating Women in Sports in support of the Women's Tennis Association hosted by Stella McCartney, Phoebe and her Phia co-founder Sophia Kianni on August 29 in N.Y.C.

47 of 80 On the Court J Balvin and Jimmy Butler. T.JACKSON / BACKGRID J Balvin and Jimmy Butler stop for a game of pickup basketball (and a selfie) in New York City on August 29.

48 of 80 Fun in the Sun Chris Martin. Hope / SplashNews Chris Martin makes a splash at the beach in Los Angeles on August 29.

49 of 80 Longtime Pals Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. Robin Marshall/Shutterstock Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul hit the picket line outside of Sony Studios in L.A. on August 29.

50 of 80 Linked Up Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry. Noah Graham/Getty Images for Eat. Learn. Play. Ayesha and Stephen Curry show off their golf skills as they host the Workday Charity Classic at Stanford Golf Course in California on August 28.

51 of 80 All Love Queen Latifah. Jean Catuffe/GC Images Queen Latifah opts for a Jimi Hendrix T-shirt for day two of the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29 in N.Y.C.

52 of 80 Purple Reign Kelly Osbourne. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Kelly Osbourne sports purple hair and an animal-print dress at Drake's restaurant in L.A. on August 29.

53 of 80 Shimmer and Shine Rita Ora. Emma R/Agenzia/SplashNews Rita Ora stuns in a sparkly outfit paired with sky-high platform shoes at RTL HITS award show on August 29 in Verona, Italy.

54 of 80 Showtime Dan Reynolds. Shlomi Pinto/Getty Images Dan Reynolds takes the stage, sans a shirt, while performing with Imagine Dragons on August 29 at Park HaYarkon in Tel Aviv, Israel.

55 of 80 Tennis Time Ariana Debose. Rob Kim/Getty Images for Maestro Dobel Tequila Ariana DeBose shows off her refreshing cocktail at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center during the US Open on August 29 in N.Y.C.

56 of 80 Red Hot Diane Kruger. Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Diane Kruger opts for a red and black ensemble at the premiere for Visions at Pathe Wepler in Paris on August 29.

57 of 80 Chic Couple Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber. Raymond Hall/GC Images Hailey and Justin Bieber show off their signature street style while strolling hand-in-hand around N.Y.C. on August 29.

58 of 80 Rallying On Danny DeVito. David Lobel/INSTARimages Danny DeVito enjoys the on-court action during opening day of the US Open tennis tournament in New York City on August 28.

59 of 80 Hip Hop Hype Snoop Dogg. Daniel DeSlover/Shutterstock Snoop Dogg raps into a gold microphone, continuing on his High School Reunion tour at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California, on August 27.

60 of 80 Party of Three Winnie Harlow, Diplo and Dillon Francis. Danny Mahoney Winnie Harlow hangs out with DJs Diplo and Dillon Francis at Las Vegas' XS Nightclub at The Wynn on August 27.

61 of 80 Front Lines Lin-Manuel Miranda. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Lin-Manuel Miranda wears a SAG-AFTRA hat to the picket line in N.Y.C. on August 29.

62 of 80 Just Desserts Brody Jenner. Matt Reeves for TAO Chicago New dad Brody Jenner poses with his elaborate 40th birthday cake during his celebration at TAO restaurant in Chicago.



63 of 80 Living Luxe Lizzo. SplashNews Holding a miniature purse and a glass of champagne, Lizzo shops at Chanel in Beverly Hills on August 29.

64 of 80 Smile and Wave Heidi Klum. TheImageDirect.com Heidi Klum glows in a sunset-colored ensemble upon arrival at America's Got Talent in Pasadena, California, on August 29.

65 of 80 Inked Up Pete Wentz. TheImageDirect.com Pete Wentz goes shirtless under the L.A. sun while playing tennis on August 28.



66 of 80 Perfect Match Barack Obama Michelle Obama. Jean Catuffe/GC Images Barack and Michelle Obama lock eyes while watching the first round of men's singles at the US Open in N.Y.C. on August 28.

67 of 80 Jean Queen Rita Ora. SplashNews.com Rita Ora straps herself into a denim ensemble on her way to a press conference before the RTL Power Hits show in Verona, Italy, on August 29.

68 of 80 Girls Rock Este Haim. Jean Catuffe/GC Images With a bass guitar around her neck, Este Haim jams out with the crowd while she and her sisters play at All Points East Festival at Victoria Park in London on August 28.

69 of 80 Behind the Wheel Pete Davidson. TheImageDirect.com Pete Davidson cruises around New York City on August 26 before heading to a venue for a stop on his comedy tour.



70 of 80 Suited Up Seal. Noam Galai/Getty Images for Maestro Dobel Tequila Seal wears a pinstripe suit to the US Open in the Queens borough of New York City on August 28.

71 of 80 Trendsetter Allison Holker. FILMDIGITLS//MEGA Looking stellar in stripes, Allison Holker poses for fashion brand Kittenish's street style shoot in North Hollywood on August 28.

72 of 80 Girl Power Victoria Monet Cardi B. Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Tres Generaciones Cardi B (right) supports Victoria Monét at her Jaguar II album release party sponsored by Tres Generaciones tequila in Los Angeles on August 25.

73 of 80 Fashion Statement Anna Wintour. Guerin Charles/ABACA/Shutterstock Anna Wintour dons red and blue florals for the red carpet opening night session at the US Open in N.Y.C. on August 28.

74 of 80 All Dolled Up Lily Allen. BB/MEGA Lily Allen stands out in a bright yellow fishtail dress after performing in The Pillowman at the Duke of York's Theatre in London on August 28.

75 of 80 Fighting Together Katherine Heigl. jfizzy/Star Max/GC Images Katherine Heigl joins SAG-AFTRA and WGA picketers outside of Paramount Studios in Hollywood on August 28.

76 of 80 Staying in Shape Olivia Wilde. SplashNews.com Olivia Wilde sports a maroon workout outfit after leaving her gym in Studio City, California, on August 28.

77 of 80 Parading Around Leigh-Anne Pinnock. Lensi Photography/SplashNews.com Covered in colors and feathers, Leigh-Anne Pinnock walks with the Mahogany Mas Band during London's Notting Hill Carnival on August 28.



78 of 80 Cheesy Style Coral Castillo. Movi Inc On August 29, fashion designer Coral Castillo flaunts her new MAC'ramé collection in collaboration with Cheetos Mac 'N Cheese in Los Angeles.



79 of 80 Mic in Hand Steve Harvey. Paras Griffin/Getty Steve Harvey smiles while speaking on stage during day two of Invest Fest 2023 in Atlanta on August 27.

