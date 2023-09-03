Olivia Wilde Works Up a Sweat in L.A., Plus Mads Mikkelsen, Lily Allen, Beyoncé and More

Olivia Wilde
Photo:

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC 
Feeling Fit

Olivia Wilde

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC 

Olivia Wilde is seen after a workout on Sept. 1 in Los Angeles, California.

Dapper Dude

Mads Mikkelsen

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Mads Mikkelsen attends a red carpet for the movie Bastarden (The Promised Land) at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 1 in Venice, Italy.

Gorgeous Gal

Lily Allen

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC 

Lily Allen is seen leaving the Duke of York's Theatre after her performance in The Pillowman on Sept. 1 in London, England.

Queen Bey

Beyonce

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Beyoncé performs onstage during the Renaissance World Tour at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 1 in Inglewood, California. 

Rap Buds

2 Chainz, DJ Khaled and Wiz Khalifa

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

2 Chainz, DJ Khaled and Wiz Khalifa pose backstage during Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 1 in Inglewood, California. 

Girl Power

Paris performed an exclusive DJ Set in Las Vegas. It was followed by a performance by Katy Perry.
Paris Hilton and Katy Perry.

Kevin Ostajewski

Paris Hilton sports one of her go-to glittery ensembles while Katy Perry opts for red look topped off with a mushroom hat in Las Vegas on August 31.

Model Behavior

Barbara Palvin attends a red carpet for the movie "Poor Things" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival at on September 01, 2023 in Venice, Italy.
Barbara Palvin.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Newlywed Barbara Palvin steps out at the Venice Film Festival on the red carpet for Poor Things on September 1.

Making Moves

Cardi B was spotted arriving to a rehearsal studio on Thursday evening, looking fashionable in a brown ensemble which she styled with a pair of Ugg boots

Diggzy/Shutterstock

Cardi B is easy, breezy and beautiful in shades of brown as she heads to a rehearsal studio in L.A. on August 31.

Center Stage

Sam Smith 'GLORIA The Tour' concert, Los Angeles, California, USA - 31 Aug 2023
Sam Smith.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Sam Smith takes the stage at the Kia Forum in L.A. as part of GLORIA the tour on August 31.

Costar Reunion

Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morgan have a mini Walking Dead reunion in New York City. The duo co-starred in the popular series which ran from 2010-2022.
Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morga.

TheImageDirect.com

Former The Walking Dead costars Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Norman Reedus spend some time together in N.Y.C. on September 1.

Concert Smiles

Jamie Dornan Haim in concert at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
Jamie Dornan.

Shutterstock

Jamie Dornan is all smiles while catching Haim's show at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on August 31 in London.

Going Glam

Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl attend a red carpet for the movie "Finalmente L'Alba" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2023 in Venice, Italy
Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl step out on the red carpet for Finalmente L'Alba at the Venice Film Festival on September 1.

Sealed With a Kiss

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Variety Golden Globes Venice 08 31 23
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes.

Victor Boyko/Variety via Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes share a sweet moment at the Variety and Golden Globes party at the Venice Film Festival on August 31.

Leading Man

Adam Driver Venice 08 31 23
Adam Driver.

TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images

Adam Driver gives a wave to the crowd while walking the red carpet for his film, Ferrari, at the Venice Film Festival on August 31.

All That Glitters

Georgia May Jagger Venice 08 31 23
Georgia May Jagger.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Georgia May Jagger walks the Ferrari red carpet at the Venice Film Festival in a sparkling gown on August 31.

Love on Top

Charity Lawson Dotun Olubeko US open Tennis 08 31 23
Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Maestro Dobel Tequila

Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko cool down with an iced beverage at the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31 in N.Y.C.

Side by Side

George Clooney and Amal Clooney as they depart after a brief stop at the Venice Film Festival 2023

Aissaoui Nacer / SplashNews

George and Amal Clooney are spotted in Venice on September 1 following her honor at the DVF Awards the day prior.

Coordinated Couple

Lukas Gage Chris Appleton Variety Golden Globes Venice 08 31 23
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton.

Victor Boyko/Variety via Getty Images

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton are as dapper as ever at the Variety and Golden Globes party at the Venice Film Festival on August 31.

Top of the Morning

Darius Rucker Today show 09 01 23
Darius Rucker.

Darius Rucker takes the stage on September 1 in N.Y.C. as part of the Today show's Citi Concert Series.

Off the Track

Lewis Hamilton Monza F! 09 01 23
Lewis Hamilton.

BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton is spotted ahead of the first practice session on September 1 for the Italian Formula 1 Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale Monza circuit.

Soft Smiles

Nicky Hilton Genesis House x Monse Dinner 08 31 23
Nicky Hilton.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Nicky Hilton opts for a green dress at the Genesis House x Monse dinner on August 31 in N.Y.C.

Across the Pond

Kylie Minogue BBC Radio 2 London 09 01 23
Kylie Minogue.

Raw Image LTD/MEGA 

Kylie Minogue rocks a black-and-white ensemble as she stops by BBC Radio 2 Studios in London on September 1.

Night Out

Karolina Kurkova Diane Kruger Marc Cain Germany 08 31 23
Karolina Kurkova and Diane Kruger.

Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Karolina Kurkova and Diane Kruger attend the Marc Cain 50th anniversary fashion show event on August 31 in Bodelshausen, Germany. 

On the Mic

Mickey Guyton SiriusXM 08 31 23
Mickey Guyton.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Singer Mickey Guyton stops by SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on August 31.

Golden Hour

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are seen on August 31, 2023 in Venice, Italy
George Clooney and Amal Clooney.

Franco Origlia/GC Images

George and Amal Clooney make for a stunning couple under the glow of the Italian sun while spending time in Venice on August 31.

Dreamy as Ever

Patrick Dempsey attends a red carpet for the movie "Ferrari" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2023 in Venice, Italy.
Patrick Dempsey.

Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty

All dressed up in a crisp tuxedo, Patrick Dempsey wows on the red carpet for the premiere of Ferrari at the Venice Film Festival on August 31.

Summer in the Hamptons

Andy Cohen is all smiles while doing some shopping in East Hampton New York
Andy Cohen.

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews

Andy Cohen stands out in bubblegum pink while stopping in East Hampton, New York, on August 30.

Batter Up

Teresa Giudice The Real Housewives of New Jersey led by Dolores Catania played in a charity softball game at Maimonides Park in Brooklyn New York on August 30, 2023.
Teresa Giudice.

Jackie Brown / SplashNews

Teresa Giudice takes the field to play in a charity softball game on August 30 in Brooklyn, New York.

Glowing Bright

Rita Ora is seen on August 31, 2023 in Venice, Italy
Rita Ora.

Franco Origlia/GC Images

Rita Ora's all-black outfit stands out against the blue waters of Venice, Italy, on August 31.

Meet and Greet

Leanne Morgan with Reese Witherspoon at Leanne's comedy show from Monday evening at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville
Leanne Morgan with Reese Witherspoon.

Catherine Powell

Reese Witherspoon pals around with funnywoman Leanne Morgan at the latter's comedy show in Nashville on August 28.

Paradise Found

Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith, Vanessa Villela and Nicole Young, as well as Selling the OC's Polly Brindle attend the Cupshe x Isle of Paradise Beach House event today
Amanza Smith.

Cupshe

Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith wears a sheer tiger-striped dress at the Cupshe x Isle of Paradise Beach House event on August 30 in Los Angeles.

Off-Stage Stars

Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad pose during the press day for the new musical "Gutenberg! The Musical!" on Broadway at The Alvin Ailey NYC Rehearsal Studios on August 30, 2023 in New York City
Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad.

Bruce Glikas/Getty

Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad smile together on a press day for their new Broadway show Gutenberg! The Musical! at the Alvin Ailey NYC Rehearsal Studios on August 30.

On Air

Selena Gomez SiriusXM 08 30 23
Selena Gomez.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Selena Gomez tunes in at SiriusXM Studios in Los Angeles on August 30.

Visiting Italy

Patrick Dempsey Venice 08 31 23
Patrick Dempsey.

Daniele Cifala/Mega

Patrick Dempsey wears pinstripes at the 80th Venice International Film Festival, where he smiles at a photo call for his upcoming flick Ferrari on August 31.

Street Strut

Rita Ora Venice 08 31 23
Rita Ora.

Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic

Rita Ora looks sleek and stylish in glossy black pants and a lace top in Venice, Italy, on August 31.

Neon Trio

Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara AGT 08 30 23
Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara.

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

America's Got Talent judges and host Heidi Klum, Terry Crews and Sofia Vergara snap a selfie during an episode of their show on August 30.

Driving Abroad

Adam Driver Venice 08 31 23
Adam Driver.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Adam Driver smiles at a photo call for his upcoming biopic Ferrari at the Venice International Film Festival on August 31.

In the Stands

Pusha T US Open Tennis 08 30 23
Pusha T.

Gotham/GC Images

Pusha T sits courtside at the US Open tennis tournament in New York City's Queens borough on August 30.

Summer Whites

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Paris 08 30 23
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears an eggshell blazer while out and about in Paris on August 31.

Under Spotlights

Finneas Electric Ballroom London 08 30 23
Finneas.

Burak Cingi/Redferns

Finneas takes the stage at London's Electric Ballroom for a performance on August 30.

Retail Therapy

Jasmine Tookes Beverly Hills 08 30 23
Jasmine Tookes.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Wearing all black from head-to-toe, Jasmine Tookes steps out of a L'Agence store in Beverly Hills on August 30.

Tournament Time

Laurie Hernandez US Open Tennis 08 30 23
Laurie Hernandez.

Gotham/GC Images

In a sporty ensemble with white tennis shoes, Laurie Hernandez poses during the 2023 US Open in N.Y.C. on August 30.

On the Go

Billie Eilish seen here leaving her Secret Gig in London held at The Electric Ballroom in Camden
Billie Eilish.

TheImageDirect.com

Billie Eilish is all smiles as she leaves a secret concert held at the Electric Ballroom in London on August 30.

Reporting Live

Sofia Vergara arrives at the Red Carpet For "America's Got Talent" Season 18 Live Show
Sofia Vergara.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Sofia Vergara arrives for a taping of America's Got Talent season 18 live show in Pasadena, California, on August 29.

Sunny Stroll

Julianne Moore is all smiles as she is spotted out on the phone in downtown Manhattan.
Julianne Moore.

TheImageDirect.com

Julianne Moore keeps it casual as she steps out in New York City on August 30 wearing a denim top and a baseball cap.

Three of a Kind

Melinda Gates, Phoebe Gates,Jennifer Gates Stella McCartney and Phia Co-Founders Sophia Kianni and Phoebe Gates Host an Evening Celebrating Women in Sports in Support of the Women's Tennis Association
Melinda Gates, Phoebe Gates and Jennifer Gates.

Bre Johnson/BFA.com/Shutterstock 

Melinda Gates poses with her daughters, Phoebe and Jennifer, at an Evening Celebrating Women in Sports in support of the Women's Tennis Association hosted by Stella McCartney, Phoebe and her Phia co-founder Sophia Kianni on August 29 in N.Y.C.

On the Court

J Balvin & Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler play pickup basketball. Balvin sports an unreleased colorway of his Air Jordan
J Balvin and Jimmy Butler.

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

J Balvin and Jimmy Butler stop for a game of pickup basketball (and a selfie) in New York City on August 29.

Fun in the Sun

Chris Martin was seen paddle boarding at a beach in Los Angeles with a friend.
Chris Martin.

Hope / SplashNews

Chris Martin makes a splash at the beach in Los Angeles on August 29.

Longtime Pals

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul strike 08 29 23
Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.

Robin Marshall/Shutterstock

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul hit the picket line outside of Sony Studios in L.A. on August 29.

Linked Up

Ayesha Curry Stephen Curry workday classic 08 28 23
Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry.

Noah Graham/Getty Images for Eat. Learn. Play.

Ayesha and Stephen Curry show off their golf skills as they host the Workday Charity Classic at Stanford Golf Course in California on August 28.

All Love

Queen Latifah tennis US open 08 29 23
Queen Latifah.

Jean Catuffe/GC Images

Queen Latifah opts for a Jimi Hendrix T-shirt for day two of the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29 in N.Y.C.

Purple Reign

Kelly Osbourne Drakes 08 29 23
Kelly Osbourne.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kelly Osbourne sports purple hair and an animal-print dress at Drake's restaurant in L.A. on August 29.

Shimmer and Shine

Rita Ora Verona RTL You and I
Rita Ora.

Emma R/Agenzia/SplashNews

Rita Ora stuns in a sparkly outfit paired with sky-high platform shoes at RTL HITS award show on August 29 in Verona, Italy.

Showtime

Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons performs at Park HaYarkon Tel Aviv
Dan Reynolds.

Shlomi Pinto/Getty Images

Dan Reynolds takes the stage, sans a shirt, while performing with Imagine Dragons on August 29 at Park HaYarkon in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Tennis Time

Ariana Debose Tequila Tennis US Open 08 29 23
Ariana Debose.

Rob Kim/Getty Images for Maestro Dobel Tequila

Ariana DeBose shows off her refreshing cocktail at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center during the US Open on August 29 in N.Y.C.

Red Hot

Diane Kruger Visions Paris 08 29 23
Diane Kruger.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Diane Kruger opts for a red and black ensemble at the premiere for Visions at Pathe Wepler in Paris on August 29.

Chic Couple

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are seen on August 29, 2023 in New York City
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Hailey and Justin Bieber show off their signature street style while strolling hand-in-hand around N.Y.C. on August 29.

Rallying On

Danny DeVito Attend Opening Night Red Carpet At The US Open
Danny DeVito.

David Lobel/INSTARimages

Danny DeVito enjoys the on-court action during opening day of the US Open tennis tournament in New York City on August 28.

Hip Hop Hype

Snoop Dogg - Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. High School Reunion tour at FivePoint Amphitheatre
Snoop Dogg.

Daniel DeSlover/Shutterstock

Snoop Dogg raps into a gold microphone, continuing on his High School Reunion tour at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California, on August 27.

Party of Three

Winnie Harlow Joins Diplo and Dillon Francis at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas on Aug. 27.
Winnie Harlow, Diplo and Dillon Francis.

Danny Mahoney

Winnie Harlow hangs out with DJs Diplo and Dillon Francis at Las Vegas' XS Nightclub at The Wynn on August 27.

Front Lines

Lin-Manuel Miranda is seen on the SAG-AFTRA picket line on August 29, 2023 in New York City
Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lin-Manuel Miranda wears a SAG-AFTRA hat to the picket line in N.Y.C. on August 29.

Just Desserts

Brody Jenner Celebrates 40th Birthday at TAO Chicago
Brody Jenner.

Matt Reeves for TAO Chicago

New dad Brody Jenner poses with his elaborate 40th birthday cake during his celebration at TAO restaurant in Chicago.

Living Luxe

Lizzo Looks Unfazed by Recent Lawsuit as She Enjoys Retail Therapy at Chanel with the Tiniest $3K Purse and a Glass of Champagne in Beverly Hills.
Lizzo.

SplashNews

Holding a miniature purse and a glass of champagne, Lizzo shops at Chanel in Beverly Hills on August 29.

Smile and Wave

Heidi Klum is all smiles as she arrives to work in Pasadena, California
Heidi Klum.

TheImageDirect.com

Heidi Klum glows in a sunset-colored ensemble upon arrival at America's Got Talent in Pasadena, California, on August 29.

Inked Up

Pete Wentz shows off his tattoos as he goes shirtless for a tennis match in Los Angeles
Pete Wentz.

TheImageDirect.com

Pete Wentz goes shirtless under the L.A. sun while playing tennis on August 28.

Perfect Match

Barack Obama Michelle Obama Tennis US Open 08 28 23
Barack Obama Michelle Obama.

Jean Catuffe/GC Images

Barack and Michelle Obama lock eyes while watching the first round of men's singles at the US Open in N.Y.C. on August 28.

Jean Queen

Rita Ora RTL Verona
Rita Ora.

SplashNews.com

Rita Ora straps herself into a denim ensemble on her way to a press conference before the RTL Power Hits show in Verona, Italy, on August 29.

Girls Rock

Este Haim all points east London 08 28 23
Este Haim.

Jean Catuffe/GC Images

With a bass guitar around her neck, Este Haim jams out with the crowd while she and her sisters play at All Points East Festival at Victoria Park in London on August 28.

Behind the Wheel

Pete Davidson car 08 28 23
Pete Davidson.

TheImageDirect.com

Pete Davidson cruises around New York City on August 26 before heading to a venue for a stop on his comedy tour.

Suited Up

Seal US open Tennis 08 28 23
Seal.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Maestro Dobel Tequila

Seal wears a pinstripe suit to the US Open in the Queens borough of New York City on August 28.

Trendsetter

Allison Holker Kittenish North Hollywood 08 28 23
Allison Holker.

FILMDIGITLS//MEGA

Looking stellar in stripes, Allison Holker poses for fashion brand Kittenish's street style shoot in North Hollywood on August 28.

Girl Power

Victoria Monet Cardi B JAguar II album release party 08 25 23
Victoria Monet Cardi B.

Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Tres Generaciones

Cardi B (right) supports Victoria Monét at her Jaguar II album release party sponsored by Tres Generaciones tequila in Los Angeles on August 25.

Fashion Statement

Anna Wintour US open Tennis 08 28 23
Anna Wintour.

Guerin Charles/ABACA/Shutterstock

Anna Wintour dons red and blue florals for the red carpet opening night session at the US Open in N.Y.C. on August 28.

All Dolled Up

Lily Allen Pillowman yellow london 08 28 23
Lily Allen.

BB/MEGA 

Lily Allen stands out in a bright yellow fishtail dress after performing in The Pillowman at the Duke of York's Theatre in London on August 28.

Fighting Together

Katherine Heigl picket line strike 08 28 23
Katherine Heigl.

jfizzy/Star Max/GC Images

Katherine Heigl joins SAG-AFTRA and WGA picketers outside of Paramount Studios in Hollywood on August 28.

Staying in Shape

Olivia Wilde gym studio city california 08 28 23
Olivia Wilde.

SplashNews.com

Olivia Wilde sports a maroon workout outfit after leaving her gym in Studio City, California, on August 28.

Parading Around

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Notting Hill Festival London 08 28 23
Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Lensi Photography/SplashNews.com

Covered in colors and feathers, Leigh-Anne Pinnock walks with the Mahogany Mas Band during London's Notting Hill Carnival on August 28.

Cheesy Style

Coral Castillo Mac N Cheese Cheetos Bold Mac collection
Coral Castillo.

Movi Inc

On August 29, fashion designer Coral Castillo flaunts her new MAC'ramé collection in collaboration with Cheetos Mac 'N Cheese in Los Angeles.

Mic in Hand

Steve Harvey speaks onstage during Day 2 of 2023 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia
Steve Harvey.

Paras Griffin/Getty

Steve Harvey smiles while speaking on stage during day two of Invest Fest 2023 in Atlanta on August 27.

Cruising Around

Justin Bieber rides a Citi Bike in New York City
Justin Bieber.

Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Hooded up in a gray sweatshirt, Justin Bieber rides through N.Y.C. on a Citi Bike on August 28.

