Janet Jackson and Sia Pose at New York Fashion Week, Plus Maggie Gyllenhaal, Julia Fox and More

01 of 80 Singing Stars Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Janet Jackson and Sia pose together at the Christian Siriano Spring 2024 Ready to Wear Fashion Show at the Pierre Hotel in New York City on Sept. 8.

02 of 80 Dressed to Impress Kristy Sparow/FilmMagic Maggie Gyllenhaal attends a red carpet ahead of the closing ceremony at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 9 in Venice, Italy.

03 of 80 Gal Pals Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Avril Lavigne and Julia Fox attend the Le Robo Una Rosa premiere after party at the House of Cannabis in New York City on Sept. 8.

04 of 80 Rapper's Delight Andrew Chin/Getty Busta Rhymes opens for 50 Cent at the Rogers Arena on Sept. 8 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

05 of 80 Commanding the Stage Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Lil Uzi Vert attends a New York Fashion Week party hosted at club and lounge Drais for tequila brand Celosa Rose on Sept. 8 in New York City.

06 of 80 Venice Glow Jessica Chastain. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Jessica Chastain shines in a sparkly gown on the red carpet for Memory at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 8.

07 of 80 Behind the Camera Robert Pattinson. Dave Benett/Getty Robert Pattinson attends the premiere of Rotting in the Sun presented by MUBI and BUTT Magazine on Sept. 8 at Picturehouse Central in London.

08 of 80 TV Stars Camila Mendes and Chase Stokes. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Camila Mendes and Chase Stokes catch COACH's Spring 2024 ready-to-wear runway show on Sept. 7 from the front row at the New York Public Library.

09 of 80 Standing Together Julia Garner and Mark Foster. Lisa O'Connor/Shutterstock Julia Garner poses alongside her husband, Mark Foster, as they join the picket line at Disney in L.A. on Sept. 8.

10 of 80 Hands On Prince William and Kate Middleton. ARTHUR EDWARDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Prince William and Kate Middleton visit the Câr-y-Môr Seaweed Farm in Wales on Sept. 9.

11 of 80 Dog Days Vanessa Hudgens. JAST / BACKGRID Vanessa Hudgens keeps a four-legged companion close by as she promotes her Caliwater beverages in Sherman Oaks, California on Sept. 8.

12 of 80 Flower Power Christina Ricci. Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Christina Ricci opts for a floral dress while attending the Kate Spade Presentation during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 8.

13 of 80 Staying Cool Sofia Richie. TheImageDirect.com Sofia Richie takes a stroll on the Upper East Side of Manhattan in a summery ensemble on Sept. 8.

14 of 80 Self-Care Alix Earle. Sara Jaye Weiss Alix Earle kicks off the SkinCeuticals Treatment Tour on Sept. 8 during New York Fashion Week.

15 of 80 Fashionable Pair Roshumba Williams and Carol Alt. Mark Gunter/Getty Roshumba Williams and Carol Alt are all smiles on the red carpet for a New York Fashion Week event hosted by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on Sept. 7.

16 of 80 Catching a Match Ellen Pompeo. Gotham/GC Images Ellen Pompeo wears her tennis whites to watch the 2023 US Open in N.Y.C. on Sept. 7.

17 of 80 Keeping Time Patrick Dempsey. BabiradPicture/Shutterstock Patrick Dempsey looks dreamy as ever at a TAG Heuer event in Munich, Germany on Sept. 7.

18 of 80 Striking Abroad Jessica Chastain. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage With her SAG-AFTRA shirt on full display, Jessica Chastain attends a photocall for her film Memory at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 8.

19 of 80 Dressed to Impress Emma Watson. Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Emma Watson looks like fashion royalty in a pleated skirt and intricate top at the SoHo House Awards held in Brooklyn on Sept. 7.



20 of 80 Stylistic Differences Rita Ora Green Taika Waititi. SplashNews Taika Waititi's casual black-and-white outfit strikes a stark contrast against his wife Rita Ora's elaborate lacy green ensemble as the two stroll through Venice, Italy on Sept. 7.

21 of 80 Got Guts? Olivia Rodrigo. Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images Following the release of her new album Guts, Olivia Rodrigo rehearses for NBC's Today Citi Concert Series at Rockefeller Plaza in N.Y.C. on Sept. 8.

22 of 80 Euro Style Idris Elba Sabrina Elba. Dave Benett/Getty Idris and Sabrina Elba wow in Paris for the launch of the 2023 Rugby World Cup Defender campaign on Sept. 7.



23 of 80 Adorable Duo Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith. Brian Ach/Getty Joshua Jackson wears earth tones while Jodie Turner-Smith stands out in her Barbie best at the unveiling of the Lotus Emeya electric car on Sept. 7 in New York City.

24 of 80 Shades On Edward Enninful, Jennifer Lopez and Anna Wintour. Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Edward Enniful, Jennifer Lopez and Anna Wintour match in sunglasses while sitting front row at COACH's ready-to-wear runway show at the New York Public Library on Sept. 7.



25 of 80 Cocktail Hour Ashanti. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Ashanti enjoys a drink at Bacardi's celebration of 50 years of Hip-Hop with MTV on Sept. 7 in N.Y.C.

26 of 80 Radio Hitmaker Alice Cooper. Theo Wargo/Getty Alice Cooper gets ready to tune in on the radio at SiriusXM in N.Y.C. on Sept. 7.

27 of 80 Date Night Sofia Richie Elliot Grainge. Gotham/GC Images Sofia Richie walks arm-in-arm with her husband Elliot Grainge while attending a David Yurman dinner at Midtown Manhattan's Casa Cruz on Sept. 7.

28 of 80 Punk Style Jared Leto. Theo Wargo/Getty Jared Leto visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City wearing a sheer printed shirt on Sept. 7.

29 of 80 Spooky Season Natalia Bryant. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Natalia Bryant visits Universal Studios Hollywood for the opening night celebration of Halloween Horror Nights on Sept. 7.

30 of 80 Fashion Forward Dove Cameron and Lil Nas X. Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Dove Cameron and Lil Nas X sport statement sunglasses at Coach's spring 2024 ready-to-wear runway show and dinner at the New York Public Library on Sept. 7.

31 of 80 Arm-in-Arm Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. BACKGRID Another day, another outing for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who step out again in N.Y.C. on Sept. 7.

32 of 80 Sparkle Motion Penn Badgley. Mark Sagliocco/Getty Penn Badgley has some fun with fashion on Sept. 6 at the Montblanc "Library Spirit: Episodes from Around the World" event in N.Y.C.

33 of 80 Royal Welcome Prince Harry. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Prince Harry smiles for the cameras as he arrives to the Sept. 7 WellChild Awards in London.

34 of 80 In the Shades Bradley Cooper. Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com An (almost) unrecognizable Bradley Cooper takes a walk around N.Y.C. on Sept. 7.

35 of 80 Such a Star Marc Anthony and David Beckham. Stewart Cook/Variety via Getty David Beckham helps present friend Marc Anthony with his Walk of Fame star during a ceremony in Hollywood on Sept. 7.

36 of 80 Sweater Weather Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Raymond Hall/GC Images Machine Gun Kelly leads the way for girlfriend Megan Fox as they exit a building in N.Y.C. on Sept. 6.

37 of 80 Up in Arms Andy Cohen. Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com Andy Cohen has some fun with photographers while out in The Hamptons, New York, on Sept. 7.

38 of 80 Jean Queen Emily Ratajkowski. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock Emily Ratajkowski hosts a launch event for her EmRata x AG collection launch event at The Highlight Room in N.Y.C. on Sept. 6.

39 of 80 In Her Head Lilly Singh. Craig Barritt/Getty Lilly Singh makes an appearance at the Headspace Mindful Families event on Sept. 6th in New York City to launch her YouTube series Mindful Adventures of Unicorn Island by Singh’s Unicorn Island Productions.

40 of 80 Spin Cycle Arnold and Patrick Schwarzenegger. thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Patrick and Arnold Schwarzenegger take a father-son ride around Los Angeles on Sept. 7.

41 of 80 Worlds Collide The Cast of &Juliet. Rebecca J Michelson AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys hangs with the cast of & Juliet on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Sept. 6.



42 of 80 Body Jewelry Charlize Theron. Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock Charlize Theron wears a pearl bodice under her blazer at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Breitling's Meatpacking boutique in N.Y.C. on Sept. 6.

43 of 80 Power in Purple Cardi B. Theo Wargo/Getty Images In a pale lavender dress with matching accessories, Cardi B graces SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Sept. 6.

44 of 80 Sister-Made Shoes Charli D`Amelio, Dixie D`Amelio. Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com Charli and Dixie D'Amelio keep their looks casually chic at the L.A. pop-up for their D'Amelio Footwear brand on Sept. 6.



45 of 80 Stylish Songstress Doja Cat. Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images Decorated in bold accessories, Doja Cat glitters upon arrival at Victoria's Secret's celebration of The Tour '23 at The Manhattan Center on Sept. 6.

46 of 80 NYFW Mainstay Gigi Hadid. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Gigi Hadid stands out in a bold yellow dress at Victoria's Secret's New York Fashion Week kickoff event in New York City on Sept. 6.

47 of 80 Glittering Trio Brandon Lee, Pamela Anderson and Dylan Lee. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Pamela Anderson brings her sons Brandon and Dylan Lee to the Pandora Celebrates Lab Grown Diamonds event in New York City on Sept. 6.

48 of 80 Glam Abroad Bar Refaeli. Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage Bar Refaeli glows in a strapless black gown with a white train at the Venice Film Festival red carpet for the film Origin on Sept. 6.

49 of 80 Radio Star Shaggy. Theo Wargo/Getty Images Shaggy rocks a denim jacket while visiting SiriusXM's N.Y.C. studios on Sept. 6.

50 of 80 High Energy Kyle Gass, Jack Black and John Spiker. Jeff Hahne/Getty Images Kyle Gass, Jack Black and their Tenacious D bassist John Spiker jam out on stage at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sept. 6.

51 of 80 Family Fashion Alysia Reiner and Livia Basche. Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock Alysia Reiner sports a summery jumpsuit with a watermelon pattern alongside her daughter, Livia Basche, at the 13th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show in N.Y.C. on Sept. 6.

52 of 80 Behind the Scenes Bruce Sussman, Melissa Etheridge and Barry Manilow. Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Harmony co-composers Bruce Sussman and Barry Manilow smile with Melissa Etheridge during rehearsals for their respective Broadway shows in New York City on Sept. 6. (Etheridge's show is called My Window.)



53 of 80 Rock Royalty Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richard. Ian West/PA Images via Getty Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones pose together at the launch event for their upcoming album, Hackney Diamonds, on Sept. 6 at the Hackney Empire in London.

54 of 80 Across the Pond Sydney Sweeney. Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock Sydney Sweeney goes glam in London to attend the Rolling Stones' Hackney Diamonds album launch on Sept. 6.

55 of 80 Pop Star Olivia Rodrigo. Gotham/GC Images Olivia Rodrigo sports a bright red lip color while out in New York City on Sept. 6.

56 of 80 Bumping Along Chanel Iman. Sabrina Steck/BFA.com/Shutterstock Chanel Iman celebrates her collaboration with Bumpsuit in a sheer off-the-shoulder dress on Sept. 5 in N.Y.C.

57 of 80 City Gal Candace Bushnell. Bennett Raglin/Getty Candace Bushnell is all smiles at The Museum at FIT's 2023 Couture Council Luncheon honoring Gabriela Hearst on Sept. 6 N.Y.C.

58 of 80 Ciao, Bella! Bella Thorne. Victor Boyko/Getty Bella Thorne accessorizes her T-shirt and denim shorts with an oversized cross necklace as she arrives at the Hotel Excelsior pier for the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 6.

59 of 80 Behind the Camera Christine Quinn. TheImageDirect.com Christine Quinn takes a turn behind the camera while capturing wildlife on safari in Kenya.

60 of 80 Getting Fresh Air Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Diamond / BACKGRID Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively brave the New York City heat for a morning stroll on Sept. 6.

61 of 80 Chic Honor Kelly Rowland. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Kelly Rowland accepts the Fashion Icon of the Year award at Harlem's Fashion Row's annual Fashion Show and Style Awards at N.Y.C.'s Apollo Theater on Sept. 5.

62 of 80 Good Chat Jake Gyllenhaal. Dominik Bindl/Getty Images Jake Gyllenhaal wears a colorful shirt to speak in conversation with Hannah Goldfield at N.Y.C.'s 92NY on Sept. 5.

63 of 80 Applauding Crowd Emma Watson and Anna Wintour. Gotham/GC Images Fellow Brits in N.Y.C. Emma Watson and Anna Wintour watch the US Open tennis championships from neighboring seats on Sept. 5.

64 of 80 Date Night Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson. Ben Rosser/BFA.com/Shutterstock Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson join J.Crew for their 40 Years of American Style celebration at Pier 17 in N.Y.C. on Sept. 5.

65 of 80 Music Maker Taylor Swift. Robert Kamau/GC Images Taylor Swift matches her camel-colored bag to her baseball cap while leaving Electric Lady Studios in N.Y.C. on Sept. 5.

66 of 80 Curtain Call Victor Anate, Naomi Campbell and Edvin Thompson. Theo Wargo/Getty Images Naomi Campbell links hands with designers Victor Anate and Edvin Thompson during the runway show for PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 5.



67 of 80 Front Row Friends Emily Ratajkowski and Jasmine Tookes. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Emily Ratajkowski and Jasmine Tookes both opt for plunging necklines to attend the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell runway show at Cipriani 25 Broadway in New York City on Sept. 5.

68 of 80 On Air Kevin Bacon. Noam Galai/Getty Images Looking fresh in a dark denim jacket, Kevin Bacon hangs out at SiriusXM's New York City studios on Sept. 5.

69 of 80 Game Time Chloe Grace Moretz. Gotham/GC Images Chloë Grace Moretz watches the US Open in the Emirates Suite from behind sleek cat-eye sunglasses on Sept. 5 in New York City.

70 of 80 Expert Voice Elijah Wood. Donny Evans Elijah Wood takes the mic to speak at Dragon Con in Atlanta.

71 of 80 Stylish Duo Harris Reed and Florence Pugh. Ian West/PA Images via Getty Florence Pugh shows off her spiky blonde 'do alongside Harris Reed while attending the Elle Style Awards at the Old Sessions House in London on Sept. 5.

72 of 80 Big Night Gemma Chan. Dave Benett/Getty Gemma Chan attends the Elle Style Awards, where she received the Changemaker Award, at The Old Sessions House in London on Sept. 5.

73 of 80 Flower Power Heidi Klum. thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Heidi Klum steps out in a floral coat on Sept. 5 in L.A.

74 of 80 Coordinated Couple Bella Thorne and Mark Emms. Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage Bella Thorne looks up at her fiancé Mark Emms as they walk the red carpet for Priscilla at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 4.

75 of 80 City Gal Emily Ratajkowski. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews Emily Ratajkowski opts for a sheer grey maxidress while out and about in N.Y.C on Sept. 5.

76 of 80 Fashion Forward Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Gotham/GC Images Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly sport sunglasses as they step out in New York City on Sept. 5.

77 of 80 Funny Girl Kathy Griffin. Kelly Lee Barrett Kathy Griffin stops by the Hollywood Forever Cemetery for a screening of The Devil Wears Prada on Sept. 2, hosted by Cinespia.

78 of 80 Girls' Night Lele Pons, Anitta. World Red Eye Lele Pons and Anitta look ready for a night out at LIV Miami on Sept. 3.

79 of 80 Bow Down Khloé Kardashian and Hailey Bieber. Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood Khloé Kardashian and Hailey Bieber are among the star-studded attendees at Beyoncé's Sept. 4 concert on the Renaissance World Tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.