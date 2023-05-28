Leslie Jones Puts on a Show in Las Vegas, Plus Andie MacDowell, Tyson Beckford, Kylie Jenner and More

01 of 82 Funny Girl Ethan Miller/Getty Leslie Jones performs her stand-up comedy routine on a stop of the Leslie Jones: Live Tour at The Theater on May 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

02 of 82 Cannes You Believe It? Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic Andie MacDowell attends The Old Oak red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 26 in Cannes, France.

03 of 82 Hand-in-Hand Madison McGaw/BFA.com Tyson Beckford and Ashley Haas walk hand-in-hand as they celebrate the official launch of the Nassau Cruise Port with a one-of-a-kind experience in advance of the 50th Anniversary Golden Jubilee of Bahamian Independence in Nassau, Bahamas, on May 26.

04 of 82 Paris Chic TheRealSPW / MEGA Kylie Jenner rocks a black summer dress while enjoying lunch with friends in Paris, France, on May 27.

05 of 82 Bros for Life Dave Hogan/Hogan Media Ltd/Shutterstock Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers perform on stage during the Radio One Big Weekend in Dundee, Scotland, on May 27.

06 of 82 Best Buds Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Taylor Swift and Ice Spice perform onstage during The Eras Tour at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on May 26.

07 of 82 Cute Couple GAC / MEGA Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton hold each other's hands while walking to dinner at Camphor restaurant in Los Angeles, California, on May 26.

08 of 82 Teeing Up Harry Styles. News Licensing / MEGA Harry Styles plays a round of golf on the Old Course at St Andrews on May 25.

09 of 82 Summer Stunner Kendall Jenner. Best Image / BACKGRID In a sheer blue cover up, Kendall Jenner heads to lunch on the terrace of the Cap-Eden-Roc hotel in Antibes, France on May 26.

10 of 82 Laughing Out Loud Camila Cabello. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Camila Cabello sports an athletic look while heading to the gym in New York City on May 26.

11 of 82 Good Mood Shawn Mendes. TheImageDirect.com Shawn Mendes shows off his bright smile during an N.Y.C. outing on May 26.

12 of 82 Bride to Be Bella Thorne. Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Bella Thorne enjoys a day out in New York City on May 26, just after announcing her engagement to producer Mark Emms.

13 of 82 Head-Turner Eva Longoria. Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Eva Longoria shows some skin in an intricately embellished cut-out gown while attending the Cannes Film Festival premiere on The Old Oak on May 26.

14 of 82 Backstage Buddies Kristen Bell, D'Arcy Carden. Bruce Glikas/WireImage The Good Place alumni Kristen Bell and D'Arcy Carden reunite on Broadway, where Carden is starring in The Thanksgiving Play.

15 of 82 Out, About & Expecting Rose Leslie. BACKGRID Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie strolls around North London on May 26 with her baby bump on full display.

16 of 82 Glam Girls Ramona Agruma, Rebel Wilson. SplashNews.com Rebel Wilson wears glittering green at the Limitless x Powna Sake Cannes Dinner while her fiancé, Ramona Agruma, opts for a black-and-white two piece for the event.

17 of 82 Double Color Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker. Gotham/GC Images Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker rock bright jackets during an N.Y.C. outing on May 25.

18 of 82 On the Scene Halsey. Vivian Best Halsey stuns in a sheer lace top at the amfAR Cannes after party on May 25.

19 of 82 Totally Transparent Julia Fox. Victor Boyko/Getty Julia Fox wears only a glass bra top in Cannes for the Art of Elysium's Paradis party on May 21.

20 of 82 Festival Fun Geri Halliwell Horner, Orlando Bloom. David Fisher/Shutterstock Gran Turismo costars Geri Halliwell and Orlando Bloom look happy to be on the French Riviera during a Cannes photocall for their film on May 26.

21 of 82 All-Star Swan Song Carmelo Anthony. Steven Jenkins Carmelo Anthony celebrates his official retirement from the NBA with 1800 Tequila and a VIP dinner at N.Y.C.'s Aman Jazz Club.

22 of 82 Plane Attire Ashley Graham. TheImageDirect.com Sporting a casually colorful traveling outfit, Ashley Graham departs Cannes from Nice Airport on May 26.

23 of 82 Two of a Kind Matt Rife, Dane Cook. Kevin Winter/Getty Matt Rife and Dane Cook put up a tough front at the L.A. premiere of The Machine on May 25.

24 of 82 All Smiles Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes. Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Rumored to be reigniting their romantic flame, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes step out for some shopping in N.Y.C. on May 25.

25 of 82 It's an Honor Jay Connor / SplashNews.com After delivering the commencement speech at Harvard University graduation on May 25, Tom Hanks receives a Cast Away-themed gift with his honorary degree from the university.

26 of 82 Fangirl Fashion Kim Kardashian. Jackson Lee / Shutterstock / SplashNews.com Kim Kardashian sports a camouflage jacket at the Blink-182 concert in Brooklyn on May 24.



27 of 82 Sound Check Ryan Seacrest. Lisa Buser, Le Bonheur Childrenâs Hospital, Brad Vest, Le Bonheur Childrenâs Hospital, Katie Klochany, Ryan Seacrest Foundation Ryan Seacrest appears at the opening of his foundation's 12th state-of-the-art broadcast studio at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis.

28 of 82 Light Show Zoey Deutch. Courtesy St.Regis Hotels&Resorts / MEGA Zoey Deutch glows at the St. Regis Kanai Resort in Mexico, where she attended a Midnight Supper to celebrate the hotel's opening on May 19.

29 of 82 Bold Look Hailee Steinfeld. Eric Kowalsky / BACKGRID Hailee Steinfeld wears head-to-toe orange in a netted dress and matching overcoat in New York City on May 25.

30 of 82 Fiery in France Lori Harvey. Gisela Schober/Getty Lori Harvey wows in a cut-out red dress at the amfAR Cannes Gala, where guests sipped Clase Azul Tequila, at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25.

31 of 82 Suitably Accessorized Ashley Graham. Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR/Getty Ashley Graham sports a black-and-white ensemble with an oversized hat and ascot at the amfAR Cannes Gala.

32 of 82 Statement Style Bebe Rexha. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Looking like a butterfly in an elaborate winged gown, Bebe Rexha makes a statement at the amfAR Gala in Cannes on May 25.

33 of 82 Unbreakable Bond Kelly Rowland. Spencer Paddock for FamilyGuardÃ¢ Kelly Rowland spends quality time with her son Noah to support the FamilyGuard Brand's YES, PLAY! initiative.

34 of 82 Summer Stroll Julia Garner. TheImageDirect.com Julia Garner and her Ozark costar Charlie Tahan step into the sun for a walk around N.Y.C. on May 25.

35 of 82 Rainbow Regalia JoJo Siwa. TheImageDirect.com JoJo Siwa rocks her own colorful merch while enjoying a day out in L.A. on May 24.

36 of 82 Pucker Up Marni Senofonte, Olivier Rousteing and Kim Kardashian. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Marni Senofonte, Olivier Rousteing and Kim Kardashian pose for a sweet photo at the 74th Annual Parsons Benefit at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on May 24.

37 of 82 Leading Man George Clooney. Joshua Sammer/Getty George Clooney is all smiles at the Deutsche Postcode Lotterie Charity Gala on May 24 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

38 of 82 All Blue Cara Delevingne. MM/ABACA/Shutterstock Cara Delevingne is model fierce in a blue ensemble with coordinating eye makeup as she attends the 74th Annual Parsons Benefit at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on May 24.

39 of 82 Longtime Love Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas. Dave Benett/Getty Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have a date night at the launch of the new Aston Martin DB12 held at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 24 during the Cannes Film Festival.

40 of 82 Biggest Fan Kourtney Kardashian. PapCulture / BACKGRID Kourtney Kardashian shows her support for husband, Travis Barker, by sporting a Blink-182 T-shirt ahead of the band's show at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on May 24.

41 of 82 Gal Pals Gayle King, Ava Duvernay and Oprah Winfrey. Lorenzo Palizzolo/Getty Images Gayle King, Ava DuVernay and Oprah Winfrey pose together ahead of the Louis Vuitton Cruise Show 2024 at Isola Bella in Stresa, Italy, on May 24.

42 of 82 In Character Justin Baldoni. Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com Justin Baldoni is seen on the set of It Ends with Us in New Jersey dressed as his character, Ryle, in a onesie covered in rainbows.

43 of 82 Princess Pink Kate Middleton. Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com Kate Middleton visits the Foundling Museum in London dressed in a pink pantsuit paired with a white belt and matching earrings on May 25.

44 of 82 Bejeweled Beauty Kate Beckinsale. Castel Franck/ABACA/Shutterstock Kate Beckinsale dazzles in a light green gown featuring a bejeweled bodice at the screening of La Passion De Dodin Bouffant at the Cannes Film Festival on May 24.

45 of 82 Jumping for Joy Rebel Wilson, Natalie Abbott, Charlotte MacInnes and Stevie Jean. Dave Benett/Getty Rebel Wilson stays dry as Natalie Abbott, Charlotte MacInnes and Stevie Jean take a dip in the sea during a party hosted by Wilson, Unigram, Access Entertainment and Warner Music in celebration of her film,The Deb, during the Cannes Film Festival on May 24.

46 of 82 Good Night LL Cool J. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images LL Cool J attends the 12th Annual Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation "Big Fighters, Big Cause" charity boxing night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 24.

47 of 82 Star Power Heidi Klum. LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Heidi Klum has some fun with her dramatic yellow gown at a screening of La Passion de Dodin Bouffant (The Pot au Feu) during the Cannes Film Festival on May 24.

48 of 82 Suns Out Shawn Mendes. WavyPeter / SplashNews.com Shawn Mendes shows off his arm tattoos during an outing in New York City on May 24.

49 of 82 Studio Time Taylor Swift. BACKGRID Taylor Swift sports her classic red lipstick as she arrives at Electric Lady Studio in New York City on May 24.

50 of 82 Nothing But Glam Winnie Harlow. Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Winnie Harlow looks regal in a green ensemble as she walks the red carpet for La Passion De Dodin Bouffant at the Cannes Film Festival on May 24.

51 of 82 Fired Up Eva Longoria. Best Image / BACKGRID Eva Longoria holds a sparkler and glass of bubbly at the Together We Give charity dinner during the Cannes Film Festival on May 24.

52 of 82 New York Minute Camila Cabello. BACKGRID Dressed in an oversized brown blazer, Camila Cabello is spotted out and about in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City on May 24.

53 of 82 Snack Time Ariana Madix. BACKGRID Ariana Madix is decked out in Raising Cane's merch while filming at one of the fast-food chain's drive-through locations on May 24.

54 of 82 Positively Pink Hailee Steinfeld. Gotham/GC Images Hailee Steinfeld is bright and spring-ready while rocking a hot pink dress in New York City on May 24.

55 of 82 Book Worm Sarah Jessica Parker. Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Sarah Jessica Parker takes the mic at the U.S. Book Show in New York City at the NYU Kimmel Center on May 24.

56 of 82 Cheers to 100 Years Sofia Coppola, Keanu Reeves. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Sofia Coppola and Keanu Reeves pose together at 100th anniversary celebration for The House of Suntory in New York City on May 23.

57 of 82 Big Night 50 Cent. Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com 50 Cent flashes a big smile as he takes the stage at E11even in Miami on May 20.

58 of 82 Cannes Couple Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost. Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Air Mail/Warner Brothers Discovery Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are dressed to the nines at a party hosted by Air Mail and Warner Brothers Discovery at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc during the Cannes Film Festival on May 23.

59 of 82 Red Hot Hailee Steinfeld. Raymond Hall/GC Images Hailee Steinfeld stuns in a red monochrome outfit while stopping by Good Morning America in New York City on May 24.

60 of 82 Looking Dapper Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston and Rupert Friend. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston and Rupert Friend pose together on the red carpet for Asteroid City at the Cannes Film Festival on May 23.

61 of 82 Smiles and the City Jennifer Lawrence. Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Jennifer Lawrence is all smiles as she steps out in New York City with a friend on May 23.

62 of 82 Throwback Style Billie Eilish. BACKGRID Billie Eilish rocks and all-black ensemble topped off with a '90s zig-zag headband following a workout in L.A. on May 23.

63 of 82 Hand in Hand Sarah Paulson, Holland Taylor. BrosNYC / BACKGRID Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor step out for a stroll in New York City on May 22.

64 of 82 Party People Alessandra Ambrosio, Matheus Mazzafera, Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma. Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Air Mail/Warner Brothers Discovery Alessandra Ambrosio and Matheus Mazzafera pose with newly-engaged Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma at the Air Mail Party at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc during the Cannes Film Festival on May 23.

65 of 82 Center Stage Padma Lakshmi. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for The Moth Padma Lakshmi takes the stage at Full Bloom: The 2023 Moth Ball honoring Hasan Minhaj on May 23.

66 of 82 Peace Out Andie MacDowell. TheImageDirect.com Andie MacDowell throws up a peace sign at Hôtel Martinez during the Cannes Film Festival on May 23.

67 of 82 Two of a Kind Billy Crystal, Bette Midler. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Billy Crystal and Bette Midler attend a conversation and screening of the Broadway show, Mr. Saturday Night, at 92NY on May 23.

68 of 82 Seaside Star Sydney Sweeney. Arnold Jerocki/GC Images Sydney Sweeney sports a frosty blue ensemble and matching eyeshadow outside of the Hôtel Martinez in Cannes on May 23.

69 of 82 Romance Abroad Colin Jost, Scarlett Johansson. Gisela Schober/Getty Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson share a loving gaze before a Cannes Film Festival screening on May 23.

70 of 82 Emerald Elegance Julia Garner. LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty In a bold green gown, Julia Garner makes a colorful statement for the screening of Asteroid City in Cannes on May 23.

71 of 82 Film Fans Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks. Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks wave to crowds on the red carpet for Asteroid City at the Cannes Film Festival on May 23.

72 of 82 At the Window Eli Manning. Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock In support of the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, Eli Manning tries out a new gig at a Dunkin' drive-through in New Jersey on May 23, otherwise known as Iced Coffee Day.

73 of 82 In the Sun Nicky Hilton. BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID Nicky Hilton rocks jeans and a button-up while out and about in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on May 23.

74 of 82 Camera Ready Nicole Young. Michael Simon/Shutterstock Selling Sunset star Nicole Young shimmers in a coral dress ahead of an L.A. photo shoot on May 23.

75 of 82 Star on Paper Jessica Chastain. Bruce Glikas/Getty Images In honor of her Broadway performance in A Doll's House, Jessica Chastain gets her likeness turned into a portrait to be hung on the wall of fame at N.Y.C. restaurant Sardi’s on May 18.

76 of 82 Back Across the Pond Harry Styles. On another U.K. leg of the Love On Tour, Harry Styles performs at the Coventry Building Society Arena on May 22.

77 of 82 Comedy Queen Rachel Brosnahan. Allison Dinner/Variety via Getty Images Rachel Brosnahan poses with a star honoring her Marvelous Mrs. Maisel character, Midge Maisel, on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 22.

78 of 82 Happy Faces Jonathan Scott and Zoey Deschanel. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Warner Bros. Discovery Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott share a smiley moment at the L.A. premiere dinner for her Max original series, What Am I Eating?, on May 22.

79 of 82 Flamboyant Frills Ashley Graham. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Conde Nast Ashley Graham brings feathers and flair to a Cannes Film Festival party for British Vogue and Chopard on May 22 in the French town.

80 of 82 Cocktail Party Cardi B. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Starco Brands Looking bright in a colorful catsuit, Cardi B poses in Santa Monica on May 22 during the Summer Cocktails with Cardi event for her own alcohol brand Whipshots.

81 of 82 Song & Dance Ronald Burkle, Naomi Campbell, Robin Thicke, Mohammed Al Turki and Jon Kortajarena. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for HUGO BOSS Naomi Campbell gets serenaded by Robin Thicke at her BOSS Loves Naomi birthday event on May 22 in Cannes while attendees Ronald Burkle, Mohammed Al Turki and Jon Kortajarena look on.