Pharrell Williams Attends Paris Fashion Week, Plus MC Lyte & Busta Rhymes, Chloë Grace Moretz and More

01 of 81 When in Paris Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Pharrell Williams attends the Kenzo Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23 in Paris, France.

02 of 81 Hip Hop Royalty Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Busta Rhymes MC Lyte and Busta Rhymes attend The Prelude: an Evening with Hip Hop Royalty at Andaz West Hollywood on June 23 in West Hollywood, California.

03 of 81 Red Carpet Ready Rob Kim/Getty Chloë Grace Moretz attends the New York Screening of Netflix's Nimona at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on June 24 in New York City.

04 of 81 Italian Guy Daniele Venturelli/Getty Christopher Walken attends the photocall of Filming Italy 2023 on June 24 in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy.

05 of 81 Sing It Ben Trivett for Summerfest Tegan and Sara perform at the 2023 Summerfest on June 22 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

06 of 81 Date Night NKP Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto celebrate at Electric Jane in Nashville, Tennessee, ahead of race weekend at the Nashville Super Speedway on June 23.

07 of 81 Jamming Out Cate Blanchett. James Veysey/Shutterstock Cate Blanchett gets into the groove alongside pop-duo the Sparks on day 3 of the Glastonbury Festival on June 23.

08 of 81 Show Stopper Janet Jackson. Solaiman Fazel Janet Jackson bundles up in bright purple while performing at the Yaamava' Theater in Highland, California.

09 of 81 Mom & Me Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner. BACKGRID Khloe Kardashian receives some motherly support from Kris Jenner at the first Good American storefront in Santa Monica, California on June 24.



10 of 81 Calm & Collected James Marsden. Eric Charbonneau/Le Studio Photography Jury Duty star James Marsden keeps it cool at an FYC event for the Amazon Freevee series.

11 of 81 Hands in the Air Kim Petras. Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com Kim Petras rocks shades in N.Y.C. while performing at the Today show's Citi Concert Series on June 23.

12 of 81 Winning Smile Kate Middleton. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Kate Middleton stands out in bright red on June 23, day four of the annual Royal Ascot horse races.

13 of 81 Wind Swept Julianne Hough. Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images Julianne Hough looks divine in a flowing dress on June 22 in New York City.



14 of 81 Cool Girl Christina Aguilera. Raymond Hall/GC Images Christina Aguilera rocks a biker-inspired outfit while out and about in N.Y.C. on June 23.

15 of 81 Stage Presence Eric Church. Christopher Polk for Summerfest Eric Church keeps his guitar on hand to wow crowds at this year's Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on June 22.

16 of 81 Bright Whites Demi Moore. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Wearing summer shades of eggshell and white, Demi Moore attends the Dior Homme Spring/Summer 2024 menswear show during Paris Fashion Week on June 23.

17 of 81 Bonne Nuit Billie Eilish. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen Under the glow of the Eiffel Tower, Billie Eilish flashes a grin while performing at Global Citizen's Power Our Planet: Live in Paris concert on June 22.

18 of 81 Grunge Glam Christina Aguilera. Gotham/GC Images Christina Aguilera accessorizes with a spiky pink purse while walking around New York City's Tribeca neighborhood on June 22.

19 of 81 On Pointe Mick Jagger, Melanie Hamrick. Johns PKI / SplashNews.com Mick Jagger and his girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, enjoy date night at the Metropolitan Opera House on June 22. The duo attended the American Ballet Theater's June Gala and the premiere of its new full-length show Like Water for Chocolate.

20 of 81 Industry Icons Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg. Lester Cohen/Getty Images for ASCAP Dr. Dre holds his Hip-Hop Icon Award alongside Snoop Dogg at the ASCAP's Rhythm & Soul event, which celebrated 50 Years of hip-hop on June 22.

22 of 81 Good Genes Katie Holmes, Kathleen Holmes. Darla Khazei/INSTARimages Katie Holmes brings her mom, Kathleen, to the Metropolitan Opera House in N.Y.C. to see opening night of the American Ballet Theatre's Like Water For Chocolate performance on June 22.



23 of 81 Going Viral Amber Rose. Unique Nicole/Getty Images Amber Rose wears her brightest smile at VidCon in Anaheim, California, where she spoke on the Mainstream Celebrity in the Age of Social Video panel on June 22.

24 of 81 TeenNick Reunion Jamie Lynn Spears, Victoria Justic. Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Paramount+ Former Nickelodeon costars Jamie Lynn Spears and Victoria Justice celebrate their show's reboot, Zoey102 (which stars Spears but not Justice), with a cocktail party at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on June 22.

25 of 81 Main Squeeze Norman Reedus, Diane Kruger. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger snuggle up backstage during Global Citizen's Power Our Planet concert event on June 22 in Paris.

26 of 81 In the Spotlight Elle King. PolkImaging/Penske Media via Getty Images Elle King shines during her June 22 performance at Summerfest 2023 in Milwaukee.

27 of 81 Expecting Abroad Rihanna, A$AP Rocky. SplashNews.com A pregnant Rihanna glows alongside her boyfriend A$AP Rocky at Nespo Restaurant in Nice, France.



28 of 81 Blazer Babe Winnie Harlow. Madison McGaw/BFA.com/Shutterstock Winnie Harlow celebrates the launch of Aroma360's Perfume & Body Collection at N.Y.C.'s Buddha-Bar restaurant on June 21.

29 of 81 Date Night Harrison Ford, Calista Flockhart. Gerald Matzka/Getty Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart go glam at the German premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on June 22 in Berlin

30 of 81 In the Spotlight Amal Clooney. Carlos Alvarez/Getty Amal Clooney glows in chartreuse while speaking at the "We Choose the Earth" conference in Madrid on June 22.

31 of 81 French Style Jack Harlow. Jacopo Raule/Getty Jack Harlow looks suave at the Givenchy menswear show during Paris Fashion Week.

32 of 81 Costar Love Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson. SplashNews.com Hayley Atwell and Rebecca Ferguson share a moment at the London premiere of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part One on June 22 in Leicester Square.

33 of 81 Sparkly Spice Emma bunton. James Gourley/Shutterstock Emma Bunton arrives at the Attitude Pride Awards in London wearing rhinestone studded attire on June 22.

34 of 81 Crowd Pleaser Carrie Underwood. Denise Truscello/Getty Looking fierce in an iridescent outfit, Carrie Underwood continues her REFLECTION Las Vegas Residency on June 21.

35 of 81 Fashion Forward Jared Leto. Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock With his eyebrows bleached and his coat looking furry, Jared Leto makes a statement upon arrival at the Givenchy menswear show in Paris on June 22.

36 of 81 Buttoned Up Miranda Cosgrove. Raymond Hall/GC Images Miranda Cosgrove wears a pink patterned suit in N.Y.C. on June 22.

37 of 81 Dog Days Emily Ratajkowski. Gotham/GC Images Emily Ratajkowski steps out for a dog walk in New York City on June 21.

38 of 81 Movie Night Olivia Wilde and Dylan Mulvaney. Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock Olivia Wilde and Dylan Mulvaney pose together at an event for the upcoming film, Theater Camp, at Neuehouse in Los Angeles on June 21.

39 of 81 On the Town Tom Cruise. Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images Tom Cruise sports an all-black ensemble as he leaves J Sheekey restaurant in London on June 21.

40 of 81 Having a Chat Issa Rae. David M. Benett/Dvae Benett/Getty Images for Spotify Issa Rae takes part in Spotify's "Connecting to the Sound of Culture" session during Cannes Lion on June 21 in Cannes, France.

41 of 81 Sweet Pals Sean Hayes and Debra Messing. Bruce Glikas/WireImage Debra Messing poses backstage with her former castmate, Sean Hayes, at his play, Goodnight, Oscar, on Broadway on June 21.

42 of 81 Order's Up Skai Jackson. Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock Skai Jackson takes her lunch to-go lunch in L.A. on June 21.

43 of 81 Premiere Pair Keyshia Cole and Lindsey Blackwell. Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images Keyshia Cole and Lindsey Blackwell pose for a sweet photo at the world premiere screening of Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story at The GRAMMY Museum in L.A. on June 21.

44 of 81 Strike a Pose Dame Shirley Bassey. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Victoria & Albert Museum Dame Shirley Bassey attends the V&A Summer Party and preview for the DIVA exhibition, supported by Net-A-Porter, on June 21 in London.

45 of 81 All Dressed Up Marlo Hampton, Phaedra Parks and Jamie Wynn. Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images for Jimmy Choo Marlo Hampton, Phaedra Parks pose with the President of Jimmy Choo Americas, Jaime Wynn, at the opening of the Jimmy Choo Phipps Plaza store on June 21 in Atlanta.

46 of 81 City Chic Sarah Jessica Parker. Gotham/GC Images Ahead of the season two premiere of And Just Like That..., Sarah Jessica Parker stops by the Empire State Building in N.Y.C. on June 21.

47 of 81 Zoom, Zoom Nina Dobrev and Shaun White. TheImageDirect.com Nina Dobrev and Shaun White take a scooter ride while also in New York City on June 20.

48 of 81 Premiere Poised Jennifer Lawrence. Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Jennifer Lawrence is all glammed up at the New York City premiere of No Hard Feelings at AMC Lincoln Square on June 20.

49 of 81 Big Smile Eva Longoria. Marc Piasecki/Getty Eva Longoria wears a colorful ensemble for the "Representing Stories of Worth" conversation during day three of Cannes Lions on June 21 in Cannes.

50 of 81 On the Airwaves Kelly Clarkson. Noam Galai/Getty Kelly Clarkson stops by SiriusXM Studios in New York City for The Howard Stern Show on June 21.

51 of 81 Feeling Shady Lewis Hamilton. Pierre Suu/GC Images F1's Lewis Hamilton stepped out in Paris sporting a purple ensemble on June 21.

52 of 81 Out of This World Rebecca Romijn. Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Rebecca Romijn attends a screening for season 2 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds in London on June 21.

53 of 81 Mom & Dad A$AP Rocky, Rihanna. BACKGRID In their matching denim outfits, A$AP Rocky shows some love for pregnant girlfriend Rihanna at the June 20 Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris.



54 of 81 High Note Lizzo. Adam Berry/Getty Images for iHeartMedia Lizzo belts out her hits during a VIP dinner party hosted by iHeartMedia and MediaLink as a part of Cannes Lions Festival on June 20.

55 of 81 Pop of Color Pink. ANNA KURTH/AFP via Getty Images Wearing a bright, glittery ensemble to match her name, Pink lights up the stage at the Paris La Defense Arena on June 20.

56 of 81 Smiles in the Sun Billie Eilish. CPR/D.Sanchez / BACKGRID Billie Eilish leaves her L.A. gym in Spice Girls merch and a baseball cap on June 20.

57 of 81 Out to Sea Tiffany Haddish, will.i.am. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images for Vayner Tiffany Haddish and will.i.am enjoy the waters of the French Riviera at the VaynerX Yacht Rose Reception on June 20 in Cannes, France.

58 of 81 Off to the Races King Charles. Samir Hussein/WireImage King Charles swaps his crown for a top hat at the 2023 Royal Ascot horse race event on June 20.

59 of 81 Wine & Dine Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis. Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living And Just Like That... star Cynthia Nixon supports her pal Kristin Davis at the Haute Living dinner hosted by Davis at N.Y.C. restaurant Avra Madison Estiatorio on June 20.

60 of 81 Waving to the Crowd Russell Crowe. Ivan Romano/Getty Images Russell Crowe makes an on-stage appearance at the Magna Grecia Film Festival in Catanzaro, Italy, on June 20.

61 of 81 Southern Sun Matthew McConaughey. BACKGRID Matthew McConaughey gets into character on the set of his upcoming thriller Rivals of Amziah King in Bessemer, Alabama, on June 20.

62 of 81 Stage Lights Ellie Kemper. Bruce Glikas/Getty Images With a bright, red-lipped smile, Ellie Kemper makes her Broadway debut on June 20 as a guest star in Peter Pan Goes Wrong.

63 of 81 Power Couple Jay- Z and Beyoncé. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Jay-Z and Beyoncé arrive hand-in-hand at the Louis Vuitton fashion show on June 20, where Jay later took the stage with Pharrell Williams, men's creative director at the brand.

64 of 81 Strike a Pose Kim Kardashian. Pierrick Rocher/BFA.com/Shutterstock Kim Kardashian also attends the June 20 Louis Vuitton event in Paris, sporting a midriff-baring ensemble.

65 of 81 Fashion Icon Zendaya. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Zendaya dazzles as she takes her seat inside the Louis Vuitton event on June 20.

66 of 81 Across the Pond Gwen Stefani. Neil Mockford/GC Images Gwen Stefani stops by 1 Warwick member's club in London while promoting GXVE Beauty on June 20.

67 of 81 Milestone Moment Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka. KRISTA SCHUELTER Neil Patrick Harris celebrates his 50th birthday with husband, David Burtka, at the Paradise Club in N.Y.C.

68 of 81 Summertime Smile Kristin Davis. Raymond Hall/GC Images Kristin Davis is ready for summer in a green full-length dress while out and about in New York City on June 20.

69 of 81 Pretty in Pink Nina Dobrev. Raymond Hall/GC Images Nina Dobrev sports a pink pantsuit at CBS Studios in New York City on on June 20.

70 of 81 Back to Vegas Carrie Underwood. Jeff Johnson Carrie Underwood rocks a silver jumpsuit as she gears up to resume REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre on June 21.

71 of 81 Day in Paris Christina Milian. Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com Christina Milian steps out in Paris wearing a metallic skirt and tank top paired with statement sunglasses.

72 of 81 Raise a Glass Sophia Bush. Johnnie Walker Sophia Bush, who is an investor of Angel City Football Club, discusses investing in women's sports at a Johnnie Walker event during Cannes Liones 2023 in France.

73 of 81 New York Minute Adam DeVine. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Adam DeVine flashes a smile as he stops by CBS Studios in New York City on June 19.

74 of 81 Party People La La and Woody McClain. World Red Eye La La Anthony and Woody McClain pose together at LIV nightclub in Miami on June 18.

75 of 81 Power Duo Nelly and Chloe Bailey. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images Nelly and Chloe Bailey take the stage at Juneteenth: A Global Celebration For Freedom at The Greek Theatre in L.A. on June 19.

76 of 81 Sparkle and Shine Sabrina Carpenter. Burak Cingi/Redferns Sabrina Carpenter sparkles on stage at the Eventim Apollo in London on June 19.

77 of 81 Sing It Out Patti LaBelle. SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images Patti LaBelle is a vision in blue while performing at the Bass Concert Hall in Austin, Texas, on June 19.

78 of 81 Eyes Up Adam Lambert. Gotham/GC Images Adam Lambert flashes a wave while out in New York City on June 19.

79 of 81 Royal Visit Kate Middleton. Neil Mockford/GC Images Kate Middleton attends the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery on June 20 in London, following its three-year refurbishment. The Princess of Wales is a patron of the organization.

80 of 81 Under the Radar Chris Rock. JosiahW / BACKGRID Chris Rock sports a baseball hat and sunglasses while out shopping in New York City on June 19.