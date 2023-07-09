Taylor Swift Hits the Stage in Missouri, Plus Snoop Dogg, Billy Crudup & Naomi Watts and More

01 of 80 Hitting the Stage John Shearer/TAS23/Getty for TAS Rights Management Taylor Swift performs onstage for night one of her Eras Tour stop at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 7in Kansas City, Missouri.

02 of 80 Music Man Andrew Chin/Getty Snoop Dogg kicks off his High School Reunion Tour at Rogers Arena on July 7 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

03 of 80 Lovebirds Marc Piasecki/Getty Billy Crudup and wife Naomi Watts attend the Cinéma Paradiso Louvre 2023 - Day Two at Louvre on July 7 in Paris, France

04 of 80 Starr Status Kevin Winter/Getty Ringo Starr attends Ringo's Annual Peace & Love Birthday Celebration on July 7 in Beverly Hills, California.

05 of 80 Poker Face Denise Truscello/Getty for Caesars Entertainment Guy Fieri poses with the 2023 World Series of Poker main event bracelet and stack of cash at Horseshoe Las Vegas on July 7 in Nevada.

06 of 80 Fan Behavior Tom Hiddleston. Karwai Tang/WireImage Cheering from the stands, Tom Hiddleston watches day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championship at London's All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 7.

07 of 80 Hitmaker Overseas Ice Spice. Vianney Le Caer/Shutterstock Ice Spice's fiery locks glow during her July 7 performance on day one of London's Wireless Festival.

08 of 80 All Doll Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie. Hector Vivas/Getty Margot Robbie rocks a funky mod-patterned dress while posing with Ryan Gosling at a photo call for their Barbie movie in Mexico City on July 7.

09 of 80 Warm Wardrobe Rita Ora. Rita Ora enjoys the summer weather in London wearing striped biker shorts and a crop top on July 5.

10 of 80 From Dinner to Disco Cardi B. SplashNews.com Looking fit and fun in a form-fitting green dress, Cardi B hops from Victoria restaurant to Boum Boum nightclub in Paris on July 7.



11 of 80 Musical Interlude Camila Cabello. SplashNews.com Taking some me-time with her headphones in, Camila Cabello strolls through Paris in an oversized blazer and sunglasses on July 7.

12 of 80 Piano Man Billy Joel. Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstoc Billy Joel wears all black on day eight of London's BST Hyde Park concert series on July 7.



13 of 80 Summer Style Naomi Watts. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Naomi Watts looks poised at Paris Fashion Week on July 6 for the Fendi Haute Couture show.

14 of 80 In the Air Florence and The Machine. Joshua Mellin Florence Welch performs with her signature ethereal spirit at Bilbao BBK Live festival in Spain on June 6.

15 of 80 Game Play Andrew Garfield. David Sprague / Universal Studios Hollywood Andrew Garfield stops by Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood on July 6.

16 of 80 Get the Shot Yungblud. Josh Meitz for Summerfest Yungblud captures some footage while performing at the 2023 Summerfest music festival on July 6 in Milwaukee.



17 of 80 Come On, Barbie! Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie. Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie bring color south of the border as their Barbie press tour continues in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico, on July 6.

18 of 80 Meet & Greet Kesha. FILMDIGITSL//MEGA Kesha shares in her fans' excitement at Fingerprints music store in Long Beach, California, when she stops in to sign copies of her new album Gag Order on July 5.



19 of 80 Diving In Jared Leto. GTres / SplashNews.com Jared Leto suits up to explore the Mediterranean seaside while vacationing in Ibiza, Spain, on July 6.

20 of 80 City Sleek Gigi Hadid. Santi / SplashNews.com Gigi Hadid accessorizes with chunky gold jewelry on a night out in New York City on July 6.

21 of 80 In the Limelight Cardi B. Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Cardi B wraps herself in a structural plush green coat to match her glittery dress at the Gaurav Gupta Haute Couture show in Paris on July 6.

22 of 80 Shades On Hayley Atwell. Neil Mockford/GC Images Hayley Atwell smiles and waves upon arrival at BBC Radio 2 Studios in London on July 7.

23 of 80 Boss Abroad Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt. Matthew Baker/Getty Images Bruce Springsteen shares the mic with one of his E Street bandmates Steven Van Zandt during their London performance at BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 on July 6.

24 of 80 America in Mexico America Ferrera. Hector Vivas/Getty Images In a strikingly non-pink ensemble, America Ferrera poses with some colorful fans as the Barbie movie press tour stops in Mexico on July 6.



25 of 80 Big Scoop Samuel L. Jackson, Magic Johnson. TheImageDirect.com On July 5, Magic Johnson and Samuel L. Jackson treat themselves to ice cream during their vacation together in Saint-Tropez, France.

26 of 80 Shining Moment Cardi B. JM HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock Once again, Cardi B makes a fun and flashy statement with her Paris Fashion Week wardrobe at the Fendi Fall/Window show on July 6.

27 of 80 Party Person exclusiveaccess.net Missy Elliott celebrates her 52nd birthday at ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans with a star-studded party sponsored by Crown Royal Golden Apple whiskey.



28 of 80 'I Do' on Location Jenna Ortega. Click News / Dean / SplashNews.com Jenna Ortega dons a lilac gown to film her character's wedding scenes for Beetlejuice 2 in Hertfordshire, England. The young star will play the daughter of Winona Ryder's character, Lydia Deetz, in Tim Burton's upcoming sequel.



29 of 80 Here to Cheer Kate Middleton, Prince William. Chris Jackson/Getty Kate Middleton supports Prince William at the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 in Windsor, England, on July 6.

30 of 80 Fashion's Frontline Haruna Kawaguchi, Lily James, Zita d'Hauteville, Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Shakira. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Wearing varying colors and cuts of couture, Haruna Kawaguchi, Lily James, Zita d'Hauteville, Cardi B, Camila Cabello and Shakira sit front row at Fendi's Paris Fashion Week show on July 6.

31 of 80 With the Band Spice Girls Tribute Wannabes. Jimmy Smith/TheActivity.org Jeff Timmons hangs out with the Spice Girls tribute group, Spice Wannabe, during their premiere celebration at Las Vegas' Excalibur hotel and casino on July 5.

32 of 80 Off the Runway Shakira. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Shakira keeps it classy in black and white at the Fendi Haute Couture show in Paris on July 6.

33 of 80 On Set & Across the Pond Motorsport Images / SplashNews.com Brad Pitt rocks reflective frames in Silverstone, U.K. while filming his new Formula 1 movie on July 6.



34 of 80 High Fashion Kaia Gerber. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Kaia Gerber wears a collared mini dress to the Valentino Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week on July 5.

35 of 80 Dressed to Impress Ariana Madix. TheImageDirect.com Looking summertime chic in a rose-colored dress, Ariana Madix heads out to a business lunch in L.A. on July 5.



36 of 80 Sunny Day The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID Jeremy Allen White steps out for groceries in a matching baseball cap and shirt on the 4th of July in L.A.

37 of 80 Taking the Stage Chris Martin. Ole Jensen/Getty Images Chris Martin brings high energy to Copenhagen during his July 5 performance at Parken Stadium.

38 of 80 Jamming Out Johnny Depp. Graham Finney/INSTARimages Johnny Depp performs with his supergroup Hollywood Vampires – which he formed with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry – at the Open Air Theatre in Scarborough, U.K., on July 5.

39 of 80 Anniversary Event Dakota Johnson, Lucien Laviscount. Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images for Martini Dakota Johnson and Lucien Laviscount arrive in sleek style at the 160th anniversary party for the vermouth brand Martini at Dazi Milano restaurant on July 5.

40 of 80 'Thanks for Everything' Austin Butler. SIENA PARIS / SplashNews.com Austin Butler signs a dinner plate with gratitude at Siena Paris restaurant on July 5.

41 of 80 Over the Shoulder Florence Pugh. Jacopo Raule/Getty Florence Pugh looks dreamy in a sheer periwinkle gown while attending the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show on July 5 during Paris Fashion Week.

42 of 80 Up Close & Personal Cardi B, Offset. Julien Lienard/Getty Cardi B and Offset share a steamy, stylish moment at Balenciaga in Paris on July 5.

43 of 80 Eyes Glued David Beckham. Karwai Tang/WireImage David Beckham witnesses Wimbledon action on day three of the tennis championship tournament in London.

44 of 80 Spelling It Out Camila Cabello, Shakira. David Fisher/Shutterstock Shakira's dress sends a straightforward message at Viktor and Rolf's Paris Fashion Week show on July 5, where she sits next to fellow front-row attendee Camila Cabello.

45 of 80 SPF on Hand Thom Filicia. Florida Squeezed Queer Eye design expert Thom Filicia keeps himself covered under the Sag Harbor sun with Florida Squeezed sunscreen over 4th of July weekend.



46 of 80 Front Row Glow Alicia Silverstone. David Fisher/Shutterstock Alicia Silverstone brings big color to the Elie Saab's Paris Fashion Week show on July 5.

47 of 80 Doubles Partner Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry. Karwai Tang/WireImage In the midst of Wimbledon gameplay on July 5, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry lean in for a sweet kiss in the stands.

48 of 80 Tied on the Side Heidi Klum. Lucia Sabatelli/action press / BACKGRID Heidi Klum makes a statement in an asymmetrical, color-blocked gown at Jean Paul Gaultier on July 5.

49 of 80 Side by Side Joey King, Lana Condor. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty In contrasting yet equally glamorous looks, Joey King and Lana Condor sit together at the Elie Saab Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week on July 5.



50 of 80 Hanging in the Hamptons Jojo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers. Madison Fender/BFA.com JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers celebrate her beverage brand, Saint Spritz, with a party at Bounce Beach Montauk.



51 of 80 On the Mic Le Tigre. Ben Trivett Looking bright and bold in a colorful ensemble, Le Tigre takes the stage at Mosswood Meltdown music festival on July 1 in Oakland, California.

52 of 80 American Girl Demi Lovato. MEGA Demi Lovato celebrates the 4th of July as the headliner for Philadelphia's Wawa Welcome America concert.

53 of 80 Party Favors Cardi B. Best Image / BACKGRID Cardi B spends her 4th of July abroad in Paris, where she attends an event for Messika jewelry.



54 of 80 Firing Off Bebe Rexha. Scott Gries/NBC via Getty Images Looking like a burst of patriotic color, Bebe Rexha sparkles in red, white and blue while performing at Macy's annual 4th of July Fireworks show in N.Y.C.

55 of 80 Sip & Sign Camila Cabello. SIENA Paris / SplashNews.com Looking oh-so European with sunglasses and a glass of wine, Camila Cabello poses with her autographed dinner plate at Siena restaurant in Paris.

56 of 80 Hair Flair Lil Nas X. FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images Lil Nas X wears pigtails and a gold chest plate during his performance at Montreux Jazz Festival on July 4 in Switzerland.

57 of 80 Couture Galore Sydney Sweeney, Noah Centineo. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Sydney Sweeney and Noah Centineo match in black outfits at the Giorgio Armani Privé show during Paris Fashion Week on July 4.

58 of 80 Fun at Fashion Week Emma Thompson, Kate Hudson. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Emma Thompson and Kate Hudson take their seats at the Giorgio Armani Privé show on July 4 in Paris.

59 of 80 You Glow, Girl Alessandra Ambrosio. SplashNews.com Basking in the French summer air, Alessandra Ambrosio wears a body-hugging, cool-toned dress at Le Bristol hotel in Paris.

60 of 80 Holiday Hunger Joey Chestnut. Bobby Bank/Getty Images Reigning champion Joey Chestnut holds onto his title after winning this year's Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on Coney Island in N.Y.C. on July 4.

61 of 80 Shady Ladies Margaret Qualley, Rashida Jones. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Margaret Qualley and Rashida Jones look summertime chic at the Chanel Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week on July 4.

62 of 80 Camp Out Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock Christie Brinkley sports summer whites at the Cinema Society screening of Searchlight Pictures’ Theater Camp at Tutto Caffè in East Hampton, New York, on July 3.

63 of 80 Going Green Karwai Tang/WireImage Kate Middleton and Roger Federer share a smile at day 2 of Wimbledon in London on July 4.

64 of 80 Family Ties Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Kathy Hilton and daughter Nicky Hilton Rothschild strike a pose at the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week on July 3.

65 of 80 Blazer of Glory Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images for Disney+ Eva Longoria attends a photo call for her film Flamin' Hot at Hotel The Madrid EDITION in Spain on July 4.

66 of 80 Take the Cake Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images King Charles III and Queen Camilla cut a commemorative cake during a visit to NHS Lothian's Medicine of the Elderly Meaningful Activity Centre at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh in Scotland on July 4.

67 of 80 Flag Day Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Richard E. Grant dons a bright ensemble to the Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders from Mars premiere in London on July 3.

68 of 80 Theater Buffs Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images Noah Galvin and Ben Platt celebrate at the Cinema Society screening of Searchlight Pictures’ Theater Camp at Tutto Caffè in East Hampton, New York, on July 3.

69 of 80 Going Glam Susan Sarandon. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Pomellato Susan Sarandon looks chic in black at the Pomellato High Jewelry Gala Event at Palais de Tokyo in Paris on July 3.

70 of 80 Goddess Mode David Fisher/Shutterstock Camila Cabello continues her Paris Fashion Week style streak at the Stephane Rolland show in France on July 4.

71 of 80 Stage Right Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock Jennifer Hudson hangs with A Strange Loop's Kyle Ramar Freeman backstage at the show in London on July 3.

72 of 80 Golden Girl Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Cardi B gets all dolled up for the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 3 in France.

73 of 80 Color Up Dave Benett/Getty Images for The London EDITION Rita Ora, Jade Thirlwall and Nicola Coughlan get together at the London Pride brunch, co-hosted by Jean Paul Gaultier, Violet Chachki and Henry Holland, on July 1 at the London EDITION.

74 of 80 Purse Pooch Diane Keaton. Pierre Suu/Getty Diane Keaton accessorizes with a dog-shaped bag at the Thom Browne Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week on July 3.

75 of 80 Smiling on Stage Lil Wayne. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE Lil Wayne brings big color to day 3 of ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans on July 2.

76 of 80 Glam Girl Natalie Portman. Marc Piasecki/WireImage Looking elegant in a strapless dress, Natalie Portman attends the Dior Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week on July 3.

77 of 80 Wearing Whimsy Latto. Pierre Suu/Getty Latto dons an intricate purple ensemble to attend Paris Fashion Week's Iris Van Herpen show on July 3.

78 of 80 Bringing the Heat Megan Thee Stallion. Josh Brasted/WireImage Megan Thee Stallion lights up New Orleans on day 3 of ESSENCE Festival.

79 of 80 All That Glitters Christine Quinn. SplashNews.com Christine Quinn rocks a sparkly sheer Georges Hobeika dress with Jimmy Choo shoes on the streets of Paris.