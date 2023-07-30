Taylor Swift Rocks Out with the Haim Sisters in California, Plus Oprah Winfrey, Kiefer Sutherland and More

01 of 80 Let's Go Girls! Jeff Kravitz/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Este Haim, Taylor Swift, Danielle Haim and Alana Haim perform onstage during The Eras Tour at Levi's Stadium on July 28 in Santa Clara, California.

02 of 80 Fun in the Sun Cobra Team / BACKGRID Oprah enjoys the sunshine in Portofino, Italy, on July 29.

03 of 80 Rock on DYLAN MORRISON PHOTOGRAPHY / BACKGRID Kiefer Sutherland performs for a packed audience at the Belladrum Festival in Inverness, Scotland, on July 29.

04 of 80 Hanging Out Iris and Lace Photography Jimmy Kimmel joins Mark Rober for his latest Camp CrunchLabs episode in San Francisco, California.

05 of 80 Dapper Dude Karwai Tang/WireImage Stormzy arrives at The Mike Gala: Stormzy's 30th Birthday at The Biltmore Mayfair on July 28 in London, England.

06 of 80 Heating Up GTres / SplashNews.com A sun-soaked Shawn Mendes flaunts his fit figure on his beachy vacation in Ibiza on July 28.



07 of 80 Peace Across the Pond TheImageDirect.com Bebe Rexha pouts with a peace sign on a night out in London on July 28.



08 of 80 Romantic Gesture Cardi B and Offset. BACKGRID After dining at Delilah's Restaurant and Lounge in West Hollywood on July 28, Cardi B carries a bouquet of roses almost as colorful as her hair, which her husband Offset bought from a street vendor. The rapper purchased the rest of the flower vendor's inventory as well.

09 of 80 Morning Music Debra L Rothenberg/WireImage Reneé Rapp flashes a bright smile during her Today show performance at N.Y.C.'s Rockefeller Plaza on July 28.

10 of 80 Magic Moment Frazer Harrison/Getty A pregnant Bonnie Wright shows off her baby bump at the Yugo BAFTA Student Awards on July 27 in L.A.

11 of 80 Going With the Flo Cindy Ord/Getty Flo Rida wears bedazzled sunglasses and a Givenchy jersey during his performance on July 28 at Fox & Friends Summer Concert Series in New York City.

12 of 80 High Note SplashNews.com Mel C belts it out for the crowds at England's Kendal Calling Festival on July 28.

13 of 80 Color Coodination TheImageDirect.com Venus Williams rocks a maroon blazer and striped ensemble during a Lacoste photoshoot in N.Y.C. on July 27.



14 of 80 Catering the Effort Lance Bass. London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Lance Bass serves up a hot pizza delivery from his restaurant Rocco's in support of SAG-AFTRA's strike outside Paramount Studios in Hollywood.

15 of 80 Out of Office Hailey Bieber. SplashNews.com Hailey Bieber is all business as she steps out of an office building on Sunset Boulevard in L.A.

16 of 80 Teaming Up Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Longtime pals and former costars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston attend the 10th annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose Celebrity Tournament on July 27 at Dodger Stadium in L.A.

17 of 80 You Glow, Girl! Kelly Rowland. 007 / BACKGRID Hanging out in West Hollywood, Kelly Rowland arrives for dinner in a white knit dress on July 27.

18 of 80 Sweet Smile Troye Sivan. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images On July 27, Troye Sivan tunes in at SiriusXM studio in Los Angeles.

19 of 80 Cheers! Victoria Monet. Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Tres Generaciones Victoria Monét brings the fun during her performance at Tres Generaciones' Tequila 50th anniversary celebration at Citizen News Hollywood on July 27.



20 of 80 Sheer Glam Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Winnie Harlow wears a netted dress while dining out at Tao restaurant in Los Angeles alongside her boyfriend, Kyle Kuzma, on July 27.

21 of 80 Young Hollywood Joey King and Kaitlyn Dever. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Miu Miu Joey King and Kaitlyn Dever wear their summer best at Miu Miu's Malibu Summer Club event on July 26.

22 of 80 On Air Mickey Guyton. Brett Carlsen/Getty Images Sitting at the microphone, Mickey Guyton wears a big smile to SiriusXM Nashville on July 27.

23 of 80 Sparking Romance Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner. BACKGRID Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny enjoy a date together at Sushi Park in West Hollywood on July 27.



24 of 80 Grunge Glam Florence Pugh. Justin E Palmer/GC Images Florence Pugh accessorizes with silver jewelry at the launch of Lotus' flagship showroom at 73 Piccadilly in London on July 27.

25 of 80 Love in the Air Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. EliotPress / ELIOTPRESS / MEGA Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz flaunt their love around the French coastal town of Saint-Tropez on July 27.

26 of 80 Over the Shoulder Chrissy Teigen. @jorgemezaphotos With some sparkly art on her shoulder, Chrissy Teigen flashes a big smile while at the L.A. launch event for Lisa Frank's collaborative collection with Evite.



27 of 80 Crowd Work Ashanti. BACKGRID Ashanti holds up some handcuffs for one lucky fan brought up on stage during her performance in Sacramento, California on July 26.

28 of 80 Balling Out Shaquille O'Neal. BACKGRID Shaquille O'Neal continues his summer vacation at a nightclub in Mykonos on July 25.

29 of 80 Pop Pals Bradley McIntosh, Rachel Stevens, Jo O'Meara, Tina Barrett and Jon Lee. Kate Green/Getty S Club bandmates Bradley McIntosh, Rachel Stevens, Jo O'Meara, Tina Barrett and Jon Lee visit London's Magic Radio at 1 Golden Square on July 27.

30 of 80 Pouty & Poised Rachel Zoe. Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Rachel Zoe rocks oversized shades at a Thirteen Lune + MYTHERESA Hamptons luncheon in Sagaponack, New York on July 27.

31 of 80 Milestone Celebration Lenny Kravitz. Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images Looking chic in his signature shades, Lenny Kravitz flashes a peace sign on his way out of Mick Jagger's 80th birthday party at London's Embargo Republica nightclub on July 26.

32 of 80 Style Savant Tan France. River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images Fashion guru Tan France looks cool at the VIP event for Trainline x Tan France Style Guide to Europe in Beverly Hills on July 26.

33 of 80 Summer Smiles Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Emma Roberts. Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images Nicky Hilton Rothschild is pretty in paisley as she hugs Emma Roberts in East Hampton for Tod's Hamptons Summer Celebration and dinner party on July 26.

34 of 80 Metallic Man The Weeknd. Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images The Weeknd masks up for a performance in Milan on July 26.

35 of 80 Front Row Fun Chloe Cherry. Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Urban Decay Euphoria star Chloe Cherry kicks back with some popcorn at Urban Decay's reveal event for their Vice Lip Bond Backtalk collection at The Roxy Cinema in N.Y.C. on July 25.

36 of 80 Beach Babe Gigi Hadid. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Miu Miu Gigi Hadid strikes a pose with her Miu Miu purse at the brand's summer club beach party at the Malibu Pier on July 26.



37 of 80 Neon Attire allulah Willis. Lauren Menowitz/Shutterstock Tallulah Willis sports a colorful ensemble while strolling around Melrose Place in L.A. on July 26.

38 of 80 Hands in the Air Rachel Zoe, Isolde Brielmaier. Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images Rachel Zoe (center) grooves with Isolde Brielmaier (right) at Tod's Hamptons Summer Celebration on July 26.

39 of 80 Striking Out Jamie Lynn Spears. London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Jamie Lynn Spears hangs out on the picket lines at the SAG-AFTRA strike outside of Warner Bros Studios in Burbank on July 26.

40 of 80 Side by Side Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann stop for a photo at the SAG-AFTRA and WGA picket line outside Warners Bros. headquarters in New York City on July 26.

41 of 80 On the Go Hailey Bieber. APEX / MEGA Hailey Bieber grabs a cold beverage as she steps out in L.A. on July 26.

42 of 80 Smile and Wave Kelly Rowland. affinitypicture / BACKGRID Kelly Rowland flashes a smile and a wave while out and about in West Hollywood on July 26.

43 of 80 Island Celebrations Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas. A LONE WOLF/MEGA Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas enjoy a beach vacation ahead of the their one-year wedding anniversary in Mykonos, Greece, on July 26.

44 of 80 On the Town Lea Michele. TheImageDirect.com Lea Michele keeps it casual as she steps out in New York City on July 26.

45 of 80 PJ Time Drew Barrymore. TheImageDirect.com Drew Barrymore wears a pair of cat pajamas on July 25 while filming a commercial in Toronto.

46 of 80 In the Studio Lil Nas X. BACKGRID Lil Nas X sports a bucket hat as he stops by Sony studios in New York City on July 26.

47 of 80 Surf's Up Minnie Driver. Hope / SplashNews.com Minnie Driver takes a seat on her surf board while out on the water at Malibu Beach on July 25.

48 of 80 Have a Drink Olivia Culpo. Sansho Scott/BFA.com/Shutterstock Olivia Culpo poses in the Santa Margherita Suite at the Walker Hotel Greenwich Village in New York City on July 25.

49 of 80 Jetsetter Gigi Hadid. TheImageDirect.com Gigi Hadid bares her torso in a beige crop top as she catches a flight at JFK airport in New York City on July 25.

50 of 80 Sing It Out Bruce Springsteen. Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images Bruce Springsteen throws his hands in the air during at performance at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on July 25 in Monza, Italy.

51 of 80 City Stroll Timothée Chalamet. JosiahW / BACKGRID Timothée Chalamet takes a walk through New York City with a beverage and headphones in hand on July 25.

52 of 80 Standing Together Christian Slater, Jessica Chastain and Arian Moayed. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Wearing a solidarity pin on her denim jumpsuit, Jessica Chastain poses with Christian Slater and Arian Moayed at the SAG-AFTRA rally in N.Y.C. on July 25.

53 of 80 Musical Reunion Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Michael J. Fox, Casey Likes and Roger Bart. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Back to the Future costars Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Michael J. Fox pose with the stars of Back To The Future: The Musical, Casey Likes and Roger Bart, at the gala performance for the new show at Winter Garden Theatre in N.Y.C on July 25.

54 of 80 Royal Appearance King Charles. Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images King Charles flashes a smile as he meets members of the public at the Sandringham Flower Show at Sandringham House on July 26 in King's Lynn, England.

55 of 80 Rock On Kiefer Sutherland. Mike Gray / Avalon Kiefer Sutherland takes the stage at the O2 Ritz in Manchester, England, on July 25.

56 of 80 Man of the Hour John Legend. Renee Cascia / Westfield Century City John Legend poses at a pop-up for his skincare line, Loved01, at Westfield Century City in L.A. on July 22.

57 of 80 Cheers Latto. Michael Will Photography for Wingstop Latto shares a toast to celebrate the launch of her new Lemon Herb Remix collaboration with Wingstop in Miami on July 22.

58 of 80 On the Air Matt Rife and Rob Lowe. Araya Doheny/Getty Images Comedian Matt Rife stops by SiriusXM's Los Angeles Studio with Rob Lowe, who hosts Literally! with Rob Lowe, on July 25.

59 of 80 Birthday Babe Winnie Harlow. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images With her hair blinged out in barrettes and butterfly clips, Winnie Harlow sparkles upon arrival at her birthday party at Delilah Restaurant in West Hollywood on July 24.

60 of 80 Under the Sun Reese Witherspoon. BACKGRID Reese Witherspoon dons a woven hat and a denim shirt for a casual shop at the Brentwood Country Mart in Los Angeles on July 25.

61 of 80 Furry Friend Hailey Bieber. BACKGRID Hailey Bieber keeps her pooch in hand while enjoying a Malibu date with her husband, Justin Bieber, on July 25.



62 of 80 Taking a Dip Melissa Gorga. Lauren Menowitz/Shutterstock Looking chic in a purple bikini, Melissa Gorga hangs out by the pool in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, on July 25. The fashion-forward reality star also snaps some promotional pics for her store, Envy by Melissa Gorga.

63 of 80 Banding Together Steve Buscemi, BD Wong, Christian Slater, Brendan Fraser, Bryan Cranston, Nancy Giles and Ezra Knight. Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Steve Buscemi, BD Wong, Christian Slater, Brendan Fraser and Bryan Cranston are among the famous faces populating SAG-AFTRA's Rock the City for a Fair Contract rally in N.Y.C. on July 25.

64 of 80 Athleisure Moment Katie Holmes. TheImageDirect.com Katie Holmes keeps it casual in green joggers and a black crop top as she steps out in N.Y.C. on July 25.



65 of 80 Glamorous Globetrotting Eva Longoria. Cordon Press/INSTARimages Eva Longoria smiles and waves in Marbella, Spain, where she attends the Global Gift Foundation Gala on July 24.

66 of 80 VIP Meet Up Tim McGraw. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA Tim McGraw meets fans in West Hollywood before his secret standing show on July 24 at the historic Sunset Strip nightclub Whisky a Go Go.

67 of 80 Clase Act Ashley Graham. Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for Clase Azul Mexico In a dazzling newsprint minidress, Ashley Graham celebrates Clase Azul Tequila Gold at The Loft Brooklyn in N.Y.C. on July 24.

68 of 80 Mic Check Franklin Jonas. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Claim to Fame host Franklin Jonas pops by SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on July 24.

69 of 80 Reunited Backstage Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack. Bruce Glikas/WireImage Sean Hayes supports his former Will and Grace costar Eric McCormack at his opening night performance in Broadway's The Cottage on July 24 in N.Y.C.

70 of 80 Strike a Pose Steven Weber and Bryan Cranston. Bruce Glikas/WireImage Steven Weber and Bryan Cranston share a goofy moment at the opening night afterparty for The Cottage on Broadway in N.Y.C. on July 24.

71 of 80 Sunny Stroll Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard. BrosNYC / BACKGRID Maggie Gyllenhaal and her husband Peter Sarsgaard take a walk around Manhattan's West Village neighborhood, beating the summertime heat in boho-style attire on July 24.

72 of 80 Apt Lighting Pink. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation Pink brings her Summer Carnival tour to Rogers Centre in Toronto on July 24.

73 of 80 Cool & Coiffed Walker Hayes. MOVI Inc. Getting ahead of back-to-school haircut season, Walker Hayes checks out his fresh new trim at his local Great Clips in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on July 25.

74 of 80 Game for Good LaToya Tonodeo and Tracy Morgan. Walik Goshorn/MediaPunch/Shutterstock Proudly wearing their New York Yankees spirit, LaToya Tonodeo and Tracy Morgan attend the 3rd annual CC Sabathia and Friends celebrity softball game on July 24. The yearly scrimmage at Yankee Stadium benefits the PiCChin Foundation, Sabathia's charity helping kids through education and sport.

75 of 80 All the Applause Lilli Cooper, Eric McCormack, Laura Bell Bundy and Dana Steingold. Cindy Ord/Getty Images The Cottage stars Lilli Cooper, Eric McCormack, Laura Bell Bundy and Dana Steingold revel in their curtain call on opening night of their Broadway show on July 24.

76 of 80 Snack Time Hilary Duff. TheImageDirect.com Looking cute and casual in a tank top and tennis skirt, Hilary Duff grabs a bite in L.A. on July 24.

77 of 80 Bow Down Beyonce and Blue Ivy. Joshua Mellin Beyoncé and Blue Ivy take Soldier Field by storm during the Chicago stop of the Renaissance World Tour on July 23.

78 of 80 Back in New York Lil Nas X. BACKGRID Lil Nas X touches down at JFK Airport in New York on July 24 in a Barbie-pink top.

79 of 80 Special Guest Cardi B and Offset. Courtesy of Rolling Loud Cardi B opts for a futuristic look at Rolling Loud Miami on July 23 where her husband, Offset, brought her onstage.