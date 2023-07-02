Christina Aguilera Brings Peace to N.Y.C., Plus Andy Cohen, Bella Thorne, Rosario Dawson and More

01 of 80 Peace Out PapCulture / BACKGRID Christina Aguilera throws up peace sign after taking her kids to the Color Exhibit in New York City on July 1.

02 of 80 Drink Up Jason DeCrow/AP Images for Fresca Mixed Andy Cohen shows off his bartending skills on June 30 in Montauk, New York.

03 of 80 When in Italy Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Damiani Bella Thorne attends The Absence Of Eden world premiere after-party on June 30 in Taormina, Italy.

04 of 80 Disney Darling Erika Goldring/Getty Images FOR ESSENCE Rosario Dawson speaks onstage and promotes her new Disney film, The Haunted Mansion, at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 1 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

05 of 80 Rock on Josh Meitz for Summerfest Yung Gravy poses for a portrait at the 2023 SummerFest music festival on June 30 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

06 of 80 Purple Princess Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE Lauryn Hill performs onstage during day 1 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture at Caesars Superdome on June 30 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

07 of 80 Purple Reign Rita Ora. Click News and Media / BACKGRID Rita Ora has some fun with her purple boa while onstage at the BBC One Show in London on June 29.

08 of 80 Jet Setter Ryan Gosling. TheImageDirect.com Ryan Gosling rocks a denim jacket at the airport in Toronto on June 30.

09 of 80 Watch Out George Clooney. BACKGRID A dapper George Clooney is spotted filming a project for Omega watches on June 28 at Liasti Beach, Mykonos.

10 of 80 Seeing Double Sam Smith and Christian Cowan. Ave Phoenix / BACKGRID Sam Smith steps out with Christian Cowan in coordinated looks on June 30 in New York City.

11 of 80 Pop of Pink Emily Ratajkowski. Ave Phoenix / BACKGRID Emily Ratajkowski wears a crop top and hot pink maxi skirt as she arrives at Sony Music Studios in New York City on June 30.

12 of 80 Hats Off dina Menzel. Neil Mockford/GC Images Idina Menzel is all smiles as she leaves Heart Radio Studios in London on June 30.

13 of 80 Red Hot Karrueche Tran. Maurizio D'Avanzo/ipa-agency n/Shutterstock Karrueche Tran stuns in low-cut red ensemble at the 69th Taormina Film Fest in Italy on June 29.

14 of 80 Orange You Glad? Ashley Park. Jason Koerner/Getty Ashley Park stops by SiriusXM Studios in Miami on June 30 to promote her new film Joy Ride.

15 of 80 It's Showtime Karol G. Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images Karol G rehearses for her Today show performance as part of the Citi Concert Series on June 20 in New York City.

16 of 80 Giving Back Chef Tyler Florence. Daniel Arias With the USO, chef Tyler Florence stops by the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center in Bridgeport, California, to serve up a barbecue lunch for 150 service members.

17 of 80 Peace & Love Dolly Parton. Mike Marsland/WireImage Dolly Parton rocks one of her signature looks during a press conference on June 29 for her upcoming album, Rockstar, at the Four Seasons Hotel in London.

18 of 80 Model Behavior Kendall Jenner. TatianaK / BACKGRID Kendall Jenner sports a New York Yankees baseball hat while leaving her hotel in New York City on June 29.

19 of 80 Boat Day Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz. Cobra Team / BACKGRID Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz take a ride on a boat in Lake Como, Italy, on June 29.

20 of 80 New York Outing John Boyega. Gotham/GC Images John Boyega steps out in New York City on June 29 in a monochrome look topped off with a reptile print jacket and a pair of sunglasses.

21 of 80 Pretty in Pink Margot Robbie. James Gourley/Getty Images Margot Robbie wears a pink, reflective dress at a celebration for Barbie at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney, Australia, on June 30.

22 of 80 Taking the Stage Sally Field. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Sally Field takes the mic during a Q&A at a screening of Norma Rae as part of the Women in Film's 50th anniversary screening series at Vidiots Foundation, Eagle Theatre in L.A. on June 29.

23 of 80 Blockbuster Buds Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell and Christopher McQuarrie. Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images for Paramount pictures Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell and Christopher McQuarrie show the love at the Korea premiere of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One at the Lotte World Mall on June 29 in Seoul.

24 of 80 Keeping Time Jennifer Lawrence. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Jennifer Lawrence is spotted on the set of a commercial for Longines watches in New York City on June 29.

25 of 80 Top of the Morning Fran Drescher. MediaPunch/Shutterstock Fran Drescher throws up a peace sign as she stops by Good Morning America in New York City on June 29.

26 of 80 It's Fantastic! Margot Robbie. MTRX / BACKGRID Margot Robbie keeps her 'Barbie' inspired looks coming, as she wears a black-and-white striped ensemble paired with retro sunglasses on June 29 as she continues to promote the upcoming film in Australia.

27 of 80 Smile and Wave Jennifer Lawrence. James Devaney/GC Images Wearing a chic all-black outfit, Jennifer Lawrence is spotted filming a commercial in New York City on June 29.

28 of 80 Strike a Pose Gigi Hadid. Marc Piasecki/WireImage Gigi Hadid takes a seat on the ground during the 2023 ANDAM Fashion Awards at Palais Royal in Paris on June 29.

29 of 80 Book Worms Jenny Han and Lola Tung. Andrew Walker/Shutterstock Jenny Han and Lola Tung pose together at a book signing and meet and greet event at the Nantucket Film Festival ahead of the Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 premiere on June 29.

30 of 80 Studio Time Taylor Swift. Gotham/GC Images Taylor Swift heads to the studio in New York City on June 29.

31 of 80 VIP Christina Aguilera, Brandon McCall and Pearl Khwezi. Robb Sapp/Disney Theatrical Productions Dressed in an animal-print look, Christina Aguilera poses backstage at Lion King on Broadway on June 28 with Brandon McCall and Pearl Khwezi, who play Simba and Nala respectively.

32 of 80 Big Event Penélope Cruz. JB Lacroix/WireImage Penélope Cruz wears a colorful dress while attending a photo call during the inaugural Nouvelles Vagues Biarritz International Film Festival at Hotel du Palais on June 29 in Biarritz, France.

33 of 80 Making a Splash Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell. Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell soak up the sun as they pose in Panera's "Swim Soups" in Utah.

34 of 80 Kenadians Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu. Mathew Tsang/Getty Images Canadian actors Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu return home for a Barbie press day in Toronto on June 28.

35 of 80 Sparkles and the City Kim Cattrall. Theo Wargo/Getty Images Kim Cattrall glitters in gold while speaking to her audience at 92NY in New York City on June 28.

36 of 80 Lots of Love Bella Thorne, Mark Emms. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Bella Thorne and her fiancé, Mark Emms, share a moment during the Taormina Film Festival in Italy on June 28.

37 of 80 Tiger Beat Hiran Abeysekera, Whoopi Goldberg. Bruce Glikas/WireImage Whoopi Goldberg visits Broadway's Schoenfeld Theatre on June 28 to see the new stage adaptation of Life of Pi and meet its star, Hiran Abeysekera.

38 of 80 Giving Props Ken Jeong, John Cho. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In a gesture of recognition, Ken Jeong kneels before John Cho at the red carpet premiere of their Apple TV+ series The Afterparty on June 28 in Los Angeles.

39 of 80 A Retrospective Arnold Schwarzenegger. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Arnold Schwarzenegger looks back on his career through a Taschen book at L.A.'s Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, where he hosted An Evening with Arnold Schwarzenegger on June 28.

40 of 80 Mask Mandate King Charles, Queen Camilla. Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Animal Ball King Charles and Queen Camilla hold up matching masquerade accessories while attending The Animal Ball on June 28 in London.

41 of 80 In-Air Flair Pink. Action Press/Shutterstock Pink brings some acrobatics to her performance in Berlin, Germany, on June 28.

42 of 80 Off-Duty Parents Mark Ronson, Grace Gummer. Ave Phoenix / BACKGRID Mark Ronson and his wife, Grace Gummer, enjoy dinner at N.Y.C. restaurant Bar Pitti on June 28.

43 of 80 Backstage Passes Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton. Bruce Glikas/WireImage Bill and Hillary Clinton hang out behind the scenes at Broadway's new play Leopoldstadt on June 28.

44 of 80 Down South Shania Twain. Jeff Hahne/Getty Images Shania Twain brings bright color to Charlotte, North Carolina, for her June 28 performance at the PNC Music Pavilion.

45 of 80 Caffeine Queen Angelina Jolie. TheImageDirect.com Looking chic in a black dress and sunglasses, Angelina Jolie steps out for a cup of coffee in Manhattan on June 28.

46 of 80 Pooch Pals Jennifer Lawrence. JosiahW / BACKGRID Jennifer Lawrence saunters through N.Y.C. with some furry friends while filming a Longines campaign on June 28.

47 of 80 Pink Princess Kate Middleton. Karwai Tang/WireImage Looking darling in a pastel pink dress, Kate Middleton officially opens the Young V&A at V&A Museum on June 28 in London.

48 of 80 Bewitching Henry Cavill, Natalie Viscuso. Ian West/PA Images via Getty Henry Cavill enjoys date night with his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso at the season 3 premiere of his series The Witcher on June 28 in London.

49 of 80 Leading Lads Mark Duplass, Sterling K. Brown. Todd Williamson Mark Duplass and Sterling K. Brown pose together at the afterparty for the premiere of their indie film Biosphere on June 27.

50 of 80 Industry Leader Geena Davis. Jason Davis/Getty Geena Davis is all smiles on June 17 in Bentonville, Arkansas, where she leads the 9th Annual Bentonville Film Festival.

51 of 80 City of Star Power Katie Holmes, Laura Linney. TheImageDirect.com Katie Holmes and Laura Linney casually stroll together through N.Y.C. on June 28.

52 of 80 Striking a Pose Julia Fox. Hannah Turner Harts/BFA.com/Shutterstock Julia Fox wears neutral shades while celebrating Pride month alongside Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Document Journal and Feeld in N.Y.C. on June 27.

53 of 80 Pretty People Christopher Briney, Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno. Cindy Ord/Getty The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Christopher Briney, Lola Tung and Gavin Casalegno visit New York City's SiriusXM Studios on June 28.

54 of 80 Bow Down Beyoncé. Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood Beyoncé stuns in a silver ensemble as she takes the stage in Warsaw, Poland, as part of her Renaissance World Tour on June 27. 

55 of 80 In Bloom Orlando Bloom. Darren Gerrish/Getty Images for the Serpentine Gallery Orlando Bloom flashes a smile at the 2023 Serpentine Gallery Summer Party in London on June 27.

56 of 80 Date Night Lori Harvey and Damson Idris. Daniel Lindgren Lori Harvey poses with boyfriend Damson Idris at the 2023 Serpentine Gallery Summer Party, where guests sipped on Casamigos, in London on June 27.

57 of 80 Across the Pond Natasha Lyonne. Daniel Lindgren Natasha Lyonne sports a pair of statement sunglasses at the 2023 Serpentine Gallery Summer Party in London on June 27.

58 of 80 Sharp Dresser Andrew Garfield. Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com Andrew Garfield arrives in style at the Serpentine Summer Party 2023 in London on June 27.

59 of 80 Barbie Down Under Margot Robbie. Media-Mode / SplashNews.com Margot Robbie wears her Barbie best as she lands in Australia on June 27 wearing a pink blazer and rolling along matching luggage.

60 of 80 In the Studio Taylor Swift. Gotham/GC Images Taylor Swift heads back to the studio in New York City on June 27.

61 of 80 Woman of the Hour Chloe Bailey. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images Chloe Bailey is honored with the Fearlessness Award at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards on June 27 at the Beverly Hilton International Ballroom.

62 of 80 Have a Seat Alex Edelman and Rachel Brosnahan. Bruce Glikas/WireImage Rachel Brosnahan poses with Alex Edelman at the opening night afterparty for the one-man show, Alex Edelman Just for Us, at SECOND in N.Y.C. on June 26.

63 of 80 Theater Kids Luke Islam, Ben Platt, Molly Gordon, Jimmy Tatro, Nick Lieberman and Noah Galvin. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Luke Islam, Ben Platt, Molly Gordon, Jimmy Tatro, Nick Lieberman and Noah Galvin stop by SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. to discuss their film, Theater Camp, on June 27.

64 of 80 To the Point Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images Tiffany Haddish and Jason Lee strike at a pose at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at the Beverly Hilton International Ballroom on June 27.

65 of 80 Style With a Smile Landa Condor. SplashNews.com Looking stylish in a button-up top and peach miniskirt, Lana Condor waves to onlookers in N.Y.C. on June 27.



66 of 80 Attached at the Plate Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid. SIENA PARIS / SplashNews.com Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid leave a joint "Ken-Gi" signature at Siena Paris restaurant in the French capital city.



67 of 80 Bold Color Bethenny Frankel. SplashNews.com Bethenny Frankel wows in bright blue upon arrival at the Today show's N.Y.C. studios on June 27.

68 of 80 Quiet Luxury Victoria Beckham. Marc Piasecki/GC Images Victoria Beckham looks posh as ever in sunglasses and a blazer while enjoy Paris' summer weather on June 27.

69 of 80 Joy All Around Ashley Park. Araya Doheny/Getty Ashley Park greets fans at the premiere of her new film Joy Ride in Los Angeles on June 26.

70 of 80 Game On Luis Fonsi. Jasen Vinlove/Miami Marlins/Getty Luis Fonsi tosses the first pitch ahead of the Miami Marlins game during the team's Puerto Rican Heritage celebration on June 24. The singer brought his son Rocco with him on the mound.

71 of 80 Lasting Color Cristina Aguilera. WavyPeter / SplashNews.com Fresh off her weekend Pride performances, Christina Aguilera carries a rainbow clutch on a day out in N.Y.C. on June 27.

72 of 80 New York Minute Nicky Hilton. BACKGRID Nicky Hilton matches her shirt to the city as she strolls through N.Y.C. on June 27.



73 of 80 Popping Out Carmen Electra. Joey Andrew/startraksphoto.com Carmen Electra beams a bright smile while stepping out of her trailer on set in Burbank, California, on June 26.



74 of 80 Living Legends Chrissie Hynde, Paul McCartney. Dave Benett/Getty Images for MPL Communications Chrissie Hynde and Paul McCartney attend a private viewing of his exhibition "Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm" on June 26 in London.

75 of 80 Pops of Color Tiffany Haddish, Gayle King. Johnny Nunez/WireImage Tiffany Haddish and Gayle King match in bright shades of pink for the Afternoon with Tiffany Haddish event in N.Y.C. on June 26.

76 of 80 In Conversation G Flip. Michael Tullberg/Getty Images In celebration of Pride month on June 26, Australian musician G Flip holds a Q&A during the GRAMMY Museum's spotlight on them.

77 of 80 Red Carpet Cuties Nina Dobrev, Shaun White. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Shaun White supports his longtime girlfriend Nina Dobrev at the premiere of her new Netflix film The Out-Laws on June 26 in Los Angeles.

78 of 80 Main Character Jamie Lynn Spears. Michael Simon/Shutterstock Jamie Lynn Spears dresses in neon shades while promoting her show Zoey 102 on June 26 in Los Angeles.

79 of 80 Movie Makers Seth Rogen, Teresa Hsiao. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images Joy Ride producers Seth Rogen and Teresa Hsiao smile together at the L.A. premiere of their movie on June 26.