Christina Aguilera Brings Peace to N.Y.C., Plus Andy Cohen, Bella Thorne, Rosario Dawson and More

Peace Out

Christina Aguilera

PapCulture / BACKGRID

Christina Aguilera throws up peace sign after taking her kids to the Color Exhibit in New York City on July 1.

Drink Up

Andy Cohen

Jason DeCrow/AP Images for Fresca Mixed

Andy Cohen shows off his bartending skills on June 30 in Montauk, New York.

When in Italy

Bella Thorne

 Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Damiani

Bella Thorne attends The Absence Of Eden world premiere after-party on June 30 in Taormina, Italy. 

Disney Darling

Rosario Dawson

Erika Goldring/Getty Images FOR ESSENCE

Rosario Dawson speaks onstage and promotes her new Disney film, The Haunted Mansion, at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 1 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Rock on

Young Gr

Josh Meitz for Summerfest

Yung Gravy poses for a portrait at the 2023 SummerFest music festival on June 30 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Purple Princess

Lauryn Hill

 Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Lauryn Hill performs onstage during day 1 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture at Caesars Superdome on June 30 in New Orleans, Louisiana. 

Purple Reign

Rita Ora performs her new single 'Don't Think Twice', live on the BBC One Show. Rita wore a black outfit and a purple feather boa for the performance
Rita Ora.

Click News and Media / BACKGRID

 Rita Ora has some fun with her purple boa while onstage at the BBC One Show in London on June 29.

Jet Setter

Ryan Gosling catches a flight out of Toronto. The Barbie star carries a Gucci bag and sported a double denim outfit paired with a baseball cap.
Ryan Gosling.

TheImageDirect.com

Ryan Gosling rocks a denim jacket at the airport in Toronto on June 30.

Watch Out

George Clooney seems in his element, looking suave and sophisticated as ever as he participates in a shooting for Omega Watches at Liasti Beach, Mykonos.
George Clooney.

BACKGRID

A dapper George Clooney is spotted filming a project for Omega watches on June 28 at Liasti Beach, Mykonos.

Seeing Double

Sam Smith and his boyfriend Christian Cowan step out together matching their ensemble while out for lunch.
Sam Smith and Christian Cowan.

Ave Phoenix / BACKGRID

Sam Smith steps out with Christian Cowan in coordinated looks on June 30 in New York City.

Pop of Pink

Emily Ratajkowski looks stylish and sexy as always as she is pictured arriving at Sony Music Studios to tape her podcast.
Emily Ratajkowski.

Ave Phoenix / BACKGRID

Emily Ratajkowski wears a crop top and hot pink maxi skirt as she arrives at Sony Music Studios in New York City on June 30.

Hats Off

Idina Menzel leaving Heart Breakfast Radio Studios on June 30, 2023 in London, England
dina Menzel.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Idina Menzel is all smiles as she leaves Heart Radio Studios in London on June 30.

Red Hot

Karrueche Tran 69th Taormina Film Fest, Messina, Italy - 29 Jun 2023
Karrueche Tran.

Maurizio D'Avanzo/ipa-agency n/Shutterstock

Karrueche Tran stuns in low-cut red ensemble at the 69th Taormina Film Fest in Italy on June 29.

Orange You Glad?

Actress Ashley Park from the cast of "Joy Ride" visits SiriusXM Studios on June 30, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Ashley Park.

Jason Koerner/Getty

Ashley Park stops by SiriusXM Studios in Miami on June 30 to promote her new film Joy Ride.

It's Showtime

Karol G is seen performing during a rehearsal at NBC's "Today" show Citi Concert Series at Rockefeller Plaza on June 30, 2023 in New York City
Karol G.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Karol G rehearses for her Today show performance as part of the Citi Concert Series on June 20 in New York City.

Giving Back

Chef Tyler Florence joined the USO for a tour of Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center in Bridgeport, Calif. where he treated 150 service members to the ultimate BBQ lunch.
Chef Tyler Florence.

Daniel Arias

With the USO, chef Tyler Florence stops by the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center in Bridgeport, California, to serve up a barbecue lunch for 150 service members.

Peace & Love

Dolly Parton attends the Dolly Parton Album Press Conference at Four Seasons Hotel
Dolly Parton.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Dolly Parton rocks one of her signature looks during a press conference on June 29 for her upcoming album, Rockstar, at the Four Seasons Hotel in London.

Model Behavior

Kendall Jenner wears a NY hat and a dark blazer with loafers as she exits from The Greenwich Hotel
Kendall Jenner.

TatianaK / BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner sports a New York Yankees baseball hat while leaving her hotel in New York City on June 29.

Boat Day

*EXCLUSIVE* - German Model Heidi Klum and her husband, Tokio Hotel's Tom Kaulitz pack on the PDA during their motorboat ride out in Torno, Lake Como
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz take a ride on a boat in Lake Como, Italy, on June 29.

New York Outing

John Boyega is seen in the Upper West Side
John Boyega.

Gotham/GC Images

John Boyega steps out in New York City on June 29 in a monochrome look topped off with a reptile print jacket and a pair of sunglasses.

Pretty in Pink

Margot Robbie attends the "Barbie" Celebration Party at Museum of Contemporary Art
Margot Robbie.

James Gourley/Getty Images

Margot Robbie wears a pink, reflective dress at a celebration for Barbie at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney, Australia, on June 30.

Taking the Stage

Sally Field speaks during the Q+A for Women In Film 50th Anniversary Screening Series Presents "Norma Rae"
Sally Field.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sally Field takes the mic during a Q&A at a screening of Norma Rae as part of the Women in Film's 50th anniversary screening series at Vidiots Foundation, Eagle Theatre in L.A. on June 29.

Blockbuster Buds

Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell and Christopher McQuarrie attend the "Mission: Impossible Ã¢ÂÂ Dead Reckoning Part One" Korea Premiere
Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell and Christopher McQuarrie.

Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images for Paramount pictures

Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell and Christopher McQuarrie show the love at the Korea premiere of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One at the Lotte World Mall on June 29 in Seoul.

Keeping Time

Jennifer Lawrence is seen on the set of a Longines watch commercial
Jennifer Lawrence.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jennifer Lawrence is spotted on the set of a commercial for Longines watches in New York City on June 29.

Top of the Morning

Fran Drescher 'Good Morning America' TV show
Fran Drescher.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Fran Drescher throws up a peace sign as she stops by Good Morning America in New York City on June 29.

It's Fantastic!

Margot Robbie dazzles at Icebergs Bondi, turning up the Heat for 'Barbie' movie promotions.
Margot Robbie.

MTRX / BACKGRID

Margot Robbie keeps her 'Barbie' inspired looks coming, as she wears a black-and-white striped ensemble paired with retro sunglasses on June 29 as she continues to promote the upcoming film in Australia.

Smile and Wave

Jennifer Lawrence is seen filming a commercial on the Upper West Side on June 29, 2023 in New York City
Jennifer Lawrence.

James Devaney/GC Images

Wearing a chic all-black outfit, Jennifer Lawrence is spotted filming a commercial in New York City on June 29.

Strike a Pose

Gigi Hadid attends the ANDAM Fashion Awards 2023 at Palais Royal on June 29, 2023 in Paris, France
Gigi Hadid.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Gigi Hadid takes a seat on the ground during the 2023 ANDAM Fashion Awards at Palais Royal in Paris on June 29.

Book Worms

Jenny Han and Lola Tung during Book Signing & Meet and Greet with Jenny Han and Lola Tung
Jenny Han and Lola Tung.

Andrew Walker/Shutterstock

Jenny Han and Lola Tung pose together at a book signing and meet and greet event at the Nantucket Film Festival ahead of the Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 premiere on June 29.

Studio Time

Taylor Swift is seen in the West Village on June 29, 2023 in New York City
Taylor Swift.

Gotham/GC Images

Taylor Swift heads to the studio in New York City on June 29.

VIP

Christina Aguilera with Brandon McCall (Simba) and Pearl Khwezi (Nala) at the Broadway smash The Lion King on June 28th
Christina Aguilera, Brandon McCall and Pearl Khwezi.

Robb Sapp/Disney Theatrical Productions

Dressed in an animal-print look, Christina Aguilera poses backstage at Lion King on Broadway on June 28 with Brandon McCall and Pearl Khwezi, who play Simba and Nala respectively.

Big Event

Penelope Cruz attends a photo call at Hotel du Palais during the 1st "Nouvelles vagues" International Biarritz Film Festival
Penélope Cruz.

JB Lacroix/WireImage

Penélope Cruz wears a colorful dress while attending a photo call during the inaugural Nouvelles Vagues Biarritz International Film Festival at Hotel du Palais on June 29 in Biarritz, France.

Making a Splash

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell model Panera
Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell.

Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell soak up the sun as they pose in Panera's "Swim Soups" in Utah.

Kenadians

Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu attend "Barbie" Canadian Press Day
Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu.

Mathew Tsang/Getty Images

Canadian actors Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu return home for a Barbie press day in Toronto on June 28.

Sparkles and the City

Kim Cattrall attends a Conversation With Kim Cattrall - "Swiping America" at The 92nd Street Y
Kim Cattrall.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Kim Cattrall glitters in gold while speaking to her audience at 92NY in New York City on June 28.

Lots of Love

Bella Thorne and Mark Emms attend the "Billie's Magic Word" during the 69th Taormina Film Festival
Bella Thorne, Mark Emms.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Bella Thorne and her fiancé, Mark Emms, share a moment during the Taormina Film Festival in Italy on June 28.

Tiger Beat

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Hiran Abeysekera and Whoopi Goldberg pose with the tiger named "Richard Parker" backstage at the new play based on the film "Life of Pi" on Broadway
Hiran Abeysekera, Whoopi Goldberg.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Whoopi Goldberg visits Broadway's Schoenfeld Theatre on June 28 to see the new stage adaptation of Life of Pi and meet its star, Hiran Abeysekera.

Giving Props

Ken Jeong and John Cho attend the red carpet premiere for Apple TV+'s "The Afterparty"
Ken Jeong, John Cho.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In a gesture of recognition, Ken Jeong kneels before John Cho at the red carpet premiere of their Apple TV+ series The Afterparty on June 28 in Los Angeles.

A Retrospective

Arnold Schwarzenegger attends An Evening with Arnold Schwarzenegger at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Arnold Schwarzenegger looks back on his career through a Taschen book at L.A.'s Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, where he hosted An Evening with Arnold Schwarzenegger on June 28.

Mask Mandate

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend The Animal Ball at Lancaster House
King Charles, Queen Camilla.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Animal Ball 

King Charles and Queen Camilla hold up matching masquerade accessories while attending The Animal Ball on June 28 in London.

In-Air Flair

Pink in concert at the Olympic Stadium, Berlin, Germany
Pink.

Action Press/Shutterstock

Pink brings some acrobatics to her performance in Berlin, Germany, on June 28.

Off-Duty Parents

*EXCLUSIVE* - Music Producer Mark Ronson and his wife Grace Gummer are taking a break from parenthood and enjoying dinner with a friend at Bar Pitti in New York
Mark Ronson, Grace Gummer.

Ave Phoenix / BACKGRID

Mark Ronson and his wife, Grace Gummer, enjoy dinner at N.Y.C. restaurant Bar Pitti on June 28.

Backstage Passes

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton pose backstage at the new play "Leopoldstadt" on Broadway
Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Bill and Hillary Clinton hang out behind the scenes at Broadway's new play Leopoldstadt on June 28.

Down South

Shania Twain performs at PNC Music Pavilion
Shania Twain.

Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

Shania Twain brings bright color to Charlotte, North Carolina, for her June 28 performance at the PNC Music Pavilion.

Caffeine Queen

Angelina Jolie is spotted out in The West Village in New York City. The American actress carried a cup of coffee and wore a black dress with matching heels.
Angelina Jolie.

TheImageDirect.com

Looking chic in a black dress and sunglasses, Angelina Jolie steps out for a cup of coffee in Manhattan on June 28.

Pooch Pals

Jennifer Lawrence takes over the streets of NYC with a few puppies while filming a Dior commercial.
Jennifer Lawrence.

JosiahW / BACKGRID

Jennifer Lawrence saunters through N.Y.C. with some furry friends while filming a Longines campaign on June 28.

Pink Princess

Catherine, Princess of Wales departs after officially opening the Young V&A at V&A Museum Of Childhood on June 28, 2023 in London, England
Kate Middleton.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Looking darling in a pastel pink dress, Kate Middleton officially opens the Young V&A at V&A Museum on June 28 in London.

Bewitching

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso attending the UK premiere of The Witcher season 3, at the Now Building in London
Henry Cavill, Natalie Viscuso.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty

Henry Cavill enjoys date night with his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso at the season 3 premiere of his series The Witcher on June 28 in London.

Leading Lads

Mark Duplass, left, and Sterling K. Brown attend the afterparty at the IFC Films' Biosphere Premiere in Los Angeles on June 27, 2023
Mark Duplass, Sterling K. Brown.

Todd Williamson

Mark Duplass and Sterling K. Brown pose together at the afterparty for the premiere of their indie film Biosphere on June 27.

Industry Leader

Geena Davis attends the 9th Annual Bentonville Film Festival Led By Geena Davis on June 17, 2023 in Bentonville, Arkansas
Geena Davis.

Jason Davis/Getty

Geena Davis is all smiles on June 17 in Bentonville, Arkansas, where she leads the 9th Annual Bentonville Film Festival.

City of Star Power

Katie Holmes is spotted out with Laura Linney in New York City. Katie wore a white blouse, jeans, and Adidas trainers. Laura wore a sun gatm black dress, and tan sandals.
Katie Holmes, Laura Linney.

TheImageDirect.com

Katie Holmes and Laura Linney casually stroll together through N.Y.C. on June 28.

Striking a Pose

Julia Fox Document, Feeld, and Ludovic de Saint Sernin Celebrate Pride and the LdSS S/S 24 Afterparty, The Times Square EDITION
Julia Fox.

Hannah Turner Harts/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Julia Fox wears neutral shades while celebrating Pride month alongside Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Document Journal and Feeld in N.Y.C. on June 27.

Pretty People

Christopher Briney, Lola Tung and Gavin Casalegno visit the SiriusXM Studios on June 28, 2023 in New York City
Christopher Briney, Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno.

Cindy Ord/Getty

The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Christopher Briney, Lola Tung and Gavin Casalegno visit New York City's SiriusXM Studios on June 28.

Bow Down

Beyonce performs onstage during the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR
Beyoncé.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Beyoncé stuns in a silver ensemble as she takes the stage in Warsaw, Poland, as part of her Renaissance World Tour on June 27. 

In Bloom

Orlando Bloom attends at The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2023 at The Serpentine Gallery
Orlando Bloom.

Darren Gerrish/Getty Images for the Serpentine Gallery

Orlando Bloom flashes a smile at the 2023 Serpentine Gallery Summer Party in London on June 27.

Date Night

Lori Harvey, Damson Idris The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2023 at The Serpentine Gallery
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris.

Daniel Lindgren

Lori Harvey poses with boyfriend Damson Idris at the 2023 Serpentine Gallery Summer Party, where guests sipped on Casamigos, in London on June 27.

Across the Pond

Natasha Lyonne The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2023 at The Serpentine Gallery
Natasha Lyonne.

Daniel Lindgren

Natasha Lyonne sports a pair of statement sunglasses at the 2023 Serpentine Gallery Summer Party in London on June 27.

Sharp Dresser

Andrew Garfield at The Serpentine Summer Party 2023 in London.
Andrew Garfield.

Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com

Andrew Garfield arrives in style at the Serpentine Summer Party 2023 in London on June 27.

Barbie Down Under

Margot Robbie looked every inch the Barbie girl upon her arrival in Australia, landing at Sydney Airport
Margot Robbie.

Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

Margot Robbie wears her Barbie best as she lands in Australia on June 27 wearing a pink blazer and rolling along matching luggage.

In the Studio

Taylor Swift is seen on June 27, 2023 in New York City
Taylor Swift.

Gotham/GC Images

Taylor Swift heads back to the studio in New York City on June 27.

Woman of the Hour

Chloe Bailey at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards
Chloe Bailey.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Chloe Bailey is honored with the Fearlessness Award at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards on June 27 at the Beverly Hilton International Ballroom.

Have a Seat

Alex Edelman and Rachel Brosnahan pose at the opening night after party for the new one man show "Alex Edelman Just for Us"
Alex Edelman and Rachel Brosnahan.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Rachel Brosnahan poses with Alex Edelman at the opening night afterparty for the one-man show, Alex Edelman Just for Us, at SECOND in N.Y.C. on June 26.

Theater Kids

Luke Islam, Ben Platt, Molly Gordon, Jimmy Tatro, Nick Lieberman and Noah Galvin visit SiriusXM
Luke Islam, Ben Platt, Molly Gordon, Jimmy Tatro, Nick Lieberman and Noah Galvin.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Luke Islam, Ben Platt, Molly Gordon, Jimmy Tatro, Nick Lieberman and Noah Galvin stop by SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. to discuss their film, Theater Camp, on June 27.

To the Point

Tiffany Haddish and Jason Lee at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish and Jason Lee strike at a pose at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at the Beverly Hilton International Ballroom on June 27.

Style With a Smile

Lana Condor is stylish in a button down top and peach flowing mini skirt and Versace handbag while arriving at Today show studios in New York City.
Landa Condor.

SplashNews.com

Looking stylish in a button-up top and peach miniskirt, Lana Condor waves to onlookers in N.Y.C. on June 27.

Attached at the Plate

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid at 'Siena Paris' restaurant in Paris.
Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid.

SIENA PARIS / SplashNews.com

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid leave a joint "Ken-Gi" signature at Siena Paris restaurant in the French capital city.

Bold Color

Bethenny Frankel wears luxury sleepwear while arriving at the Today show studios in New York City.
Bethenny Frankel.

SplashNews.com

Bethenny Frankel wows in bright blue upon arrival at the Today show's N.Y.C. studios on June 27.

Quiet Luxury

Victoria Beckham is seen on June 27, 2023 in Paris, France
Victoria Beckham.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Victoria Beckham looks posh as ever in sunglasses and a blazer while enjoy Paris' summer weather on June 27.

Joy All Around

Ashley Park attends the Joy Ride premiere
Ashley Park.

Araya Doheny/Getty

Ashley Park greets fans at the premiere of her new film Joy Ride in Los Angeles on June 26.

Game On

XXX at loanDepot park on June 24, 2023 in Miami, Florida
Luis Fonsi.

Jasen Vinlove/Miami Marlins/Getty

Luis Fonsi tosses the first pitch ahead of the Miami Marlins game during the team's Puerto Rican Heritage celebration on June 24. The singer brought his son Rocco with him on the mound.

Lasting Color

Christina Aguilera leaves her hotel for a day out in New York City wearing a colorful purse and jacket
Cristina Aguilera.

WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Fresh off her weekend Pride performances, Christina Aguilera carries a rainbow clutch on a day out in N.Y.C. on June 27.

New York Minute

Nicky Hilton looks stylish while taking a stroll on the streets of New York.
Nicky Hilton.

BACKGRID

Nicky Hilton matches her shirt to the city as she strolls through N.Y.C. on June 27.

Popping Out

Carmen Electra leaving her dressing room/trailer on a set in Burbank, CA.
Carmen Electra.

Joey Andrew/startraksphoto.com

Carmen Electra beams a bright smile while stepping out of her trailer on set in Burbank, California, on June 26.

Living Legends

Chrissie Hynde and Sir Paul McCartney attend the private view of 'Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm" at the National Portrait Gallery
Chrissie Hynde, Paul McCartney.

Dave Benett/Getty Images for MPL Communications

Chrissie Hynde and Paul McCartney attend a private viewing of his exhibition "Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm" on June 26 in London.

Pops of Color

Tiffany Haddish, Richard Thompson, and Gayle King attend An Afternoon With Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish, Gayle King.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Tiffany Haddish and Gayle King match in bright shades of pink for the Afternoon with Tiffany Haddish event in N.Y.C. on June 26.

In Conversation

G Flip takes part in a Q&A during "The GRAMMY Museum Presents Spotlight: G Flip"
G Flip.

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

In celebration of Pride month on June 26, Australian musician G Flip holds a Q&A during the GRAMMY Museum's spotlight on them.

Red Carpet Cuties

Nina Dobrev wearing Khaite and Shaun White arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "The Out-Laws"
Nina Dobrev, Shaun White.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Shaun White supports his longtime girlfriend Nina Dobrev at the premiere of her new Netflix film The Out-Laws on June 26 in Los Angeles.

Main Character

EXCLUSIVE- Jamie Lynn Spears Getting Ready to Promote Zoey 102
Jamie Lynn Spears.

Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Jamie Lynn Spears dresses in neon shades while promoting her show Zoey 102 on June 26 in Los Angeles.

Movie Makers

Seth Rogen and Teresa Hsiao at the premiere of "Joy Ride" held at Regency Village Theatre
Seth Rogen, Teresa Hsiao.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Joy Ride producers Seth Rogen and Teresa Hsiao smile together at the L.A. premiere of their movie on June 26.

High Energy

Stephanie Hsu attends the Joy Ride Los Angeles Premiere
Stephanie Hsu.

Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Lionsgate

Stephanie Hsu poses with cheering fans at the L.A. premiere of Joy Ride.

