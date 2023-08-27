Lily Allen Is All Smiles in London, Plus Miguel, Luke Spiller of The Struts, Rebel Wilson and More

All Smiles

Lily Allen

TheImageDirect.com

Lily Allen wears a peach maxi dress paired with white heels at The Duke of York Theatre in London, England, on August 25.

Sing It!

Miguel

Vivien Killilea/Getty for Sony

Miguel performs music from his new album at the exclusive Viscera Experience in partnership with Sony’s For the Music on August 25 in Los Angeles, California.

Milan Man

Luke Spiller

Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty 

Luke Spiller of The Struts performs at Circolo Magnolia on August 25 in Milan, Italy.

Down Under

Rebel Wilson

Don Arnold/WireImage

Rebel Wilson attends the Miss Saigon Sydney Opera House Premiere on August 25 in Australia. 

Rap Star

Wiz Khalifa

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

Wiz Khalifa performs during the H.S. Reunion Tour at Golden 1 Center on August 25 in Sacramento, California.

Having a Ball

Lola Tung and Sean Kaufman take
Lola Tung and Sean Kaufman.

Sara Jaye Weiss

The Summer I Turned Pretty costars Lola Tung and Sean Kaufman have some fun with pickleball at the IHG Hotels and Resorts Athletic Club at the Kimpton Hotel Eventi in N.Y.C. on August 25.

Four-Legged-Friend

Jessica Simpson steals the scene in a colorful dress at a PetSafe event in Beverly Hills.
Jessica Simpson.

BACKGRID

Jessica Simpson is spotted in full glam while taking a seat with a pup during a PetSafe event on August 25 in Beverly Hills.

Something to Celebrate

Justin Timberlake attends a dinner in New York City
Justin Timberlake.

TheImageDirect.com

Justin Timberlake steps out for dinner on August 24 in New York City in a green monochrome ensemble.

All Together Now

Amy Adams (L) and Elizabeth Banks join the picket line outside Warner Bros. Studios on August 25, 2023 in Burbank, California
Amy Adams and Elizabeth Banks.

David Livingston/Getty

Amy Adams and Elizabeth Banks sport matching T-shirts on the picket line outside Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, on August 25.

Things to Do

Channing Tatum spotted out in West Hollywood today hitting a number of vintage stores to get something old and fun
Channing Tatum.

SplashNews.com

Channing Tatum opts for a backwards trucker hat and sunglasses as he steps out in West Hollywood on August 24.

Morning Melodies

Becky G performs on the "Today Show" on August 25, 2023 in New York City
Becky G.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Becky G sports a lacy number as she takes the stage to perform on the Today show on August 25 in N.Y.C.

Birthday Boy

Rick Springfield, Rick's birthday concert in Oklahoma on Aug. 23.
Rick Springfield.

Mary Ellis

Rick Springfield performs in Oklahoma City during his I Want My ’80s summer tour on his birthday, August 23.

Peace Out

Mya visits the SiriusXM Studios on August 24, 2023 in New York City
Mya.

Cindy Ord/Getty

Mýa stops by SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on August 24.

She's Back

Taylor Swift Eras Mexico City 08 24 23
Taylor Swift.

Hector Vivas/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift dazzles onstage as she brings The Eras Tour to Mexico City on August 24 at Foro Sol.

Night Out

Sean Dickerson, AK, Mario, Leon Thomas
Sean Dickerson, AK, Mario, Leon Thomas.

Jeremiah Lazo

Sean Dickerson, AK, Mario and Leon Thomas pose together at The Highlight Room during a party hosted by Dickerson in L.A. on August 23.

Piano Man

John Legend Beloved Benefit 08 24 23
John Legend.

Derek White/Getty Images for The Same House

John Legend performs amid some purple mood lighting during the 2023 Beloved Benefit at the Georgia World Congress Center on August 24 in Atlanta.

Side by Side

Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino Manhatten 08 24 23
Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino, who recently welcomed their first child together, are spotted at a film shoot in N.Y.C. on August 24.

Cheers!

Jason Momoa and Eva Longoria attend special Maui fundraiser Fairmont Miramar Hotel 08 24 23
Jason Momoa and Eva Longoria.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Jason Momoa and Eva Longoria show off a few bottles of Mamoa's Meili Vodka during a fundraiser for Maui in Santa Monica on August 24.

Sparkle and Shine

Sabrina Carpenter Taylor swift Eras tour Mexico City 08 24 23
Sabrina Carpenter.

Hector Vivas/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Sabrina Carpenter wears a sparkly ensemble for her first performance as Taylor Swift's opening act on The Eras Tour at Foro Sol in Mexico City on August 24.

Stars of the Court

Venus Williams John McEnroe 08 24 23
Venus Williams and John McEnroe.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Tennis stars Venus Williams and John McEnroe attend Citi's Taste of Tennis event in New York City on August 24 ahead of the US Open.

Shades On

Tyga 811 Originals 08 24 23
Tyga.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for 811 ORIGINALS

Tyga attends the launch party for 811 originals at Sierra on Vine in L.A. on August 24.

Thursday Stroll

Shanina Shaik Los Angeles 08 24 23
Shanina Shaik.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Shanina Shaik steps out in L.A. on August 24.

Drink Up

Mark Wahlberg spotted at Papi Steak Miami 08 24 23
Mark Wahlberg.

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

Mark Wahlberg steps behind the bar at Papi Steak in Miami with a bottle of his Flecha Azul tequila on August 24.

Strike a Pose

Eva Marcille Cynthia Bailey Beloved Benefit 08 24 23
Eva Marcille and Cynthia Bailey.

Derek White/Getty Images for The Same House

Eva Marcille and Cynthia Bailey pose together at the Beloved Benefit, presented by The Same House, in Atlanta at the Georgia World Congress Center on August 24.

Sisters' Night Out

Rebel Wilson and Liberty Wilson Miss Saigon premiere Sydney
Rebel Wilson and Liberty Wilson.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images for Opera Australia

Rebel and Liberty Wilson attend the Sydney Opera House premiere of Miss Saigon on August 25 in Australia. 

Beach Day

Jodie Sweetin and her daughters Zoie Herpin and Beatrix Sweetin Coyle beaches jamaica 08 10 23
Jodie Sweetin and her daughters Zoie Herpin and Beatrix Sweetin Coyle.

John Parra/Getty Images for Beaches Resorts

Jodie Sweetin her daughters, Zoie and Beatrix, are all smiles during their end-of-summer trip to Beaches Resort in Negril, Jamaica, on August 10.

Cover Star

Jesse Metcalfe's Deluxe Magazine Cover Release 08 24 23
Jesse Metcalfe.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Jesse Metcalfe poses alongside his issue of Deluxe Version Magazine in L.A. on August 24.

Off to Work

Heidi Klum is seen arriving to an 'America's Got Talent' taping on August 23, 2023 in Pasadena, California
Heidi Klum.

thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Heidi Klum stuns in a strapless top and retro sunglasses as she arrives to work at an America's Got Talent taping on August 23 in Pasadena.

Red Hot

CHLOE BAILEY) during the 'In Pieces Tour' at House of Blues in Anaheim, California.
Chloe Bailey.

Daniel DeSlover/ZUMA / SplashNews.com

Chloe Bailey takes the stage at House of Blues in Anaheim, California, on August 23 as part of her In Pieces tour.

Model Behavior

Kaia Gerber looks fashionable stepping out in Los Angeles. The American supermodel carried a canvas tote bag and wore a white crop top, dark trousers, and Mary-Jane shoes
Kaia Gerber.

TheImageDirect.com

Kaia Gerber opts for a pair of chic sunglasses as she steps out in Los Angeles on August 23.

Ready for His Close Up

Al Roker is seen walking in midtown on August 24, 2023 in New York City
Al Roker.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Al Roker sports his signature style on August 24 in New York City,

Talented Duo

Common, Mark Ronson
Common and Mark Ronson.

Ben Rosser/BFA.com

Common, the evening's host, poses with Mark Ronson at the Grand Slam Social hosted by IHG Hotels & Resorts at Kimpton Hotel Eventi on August 23 in N.Y.C.

French Fabulous

Diane Kruger attends the 'Visions' Photocall during Day Three of the 16th Angouleme French-Speaking Film Festival on August 24, 2023 in Angouleme, France
Diane Kruger.

Marc Piasecki/Getty

Diane Kruger goes for a pop of color with her eyewear selection during a photo call for Visions at the Angouleme French-Speaking Film Festival on August 24 in Angouleme, France.

Dog Days

tennis stars Belinda Bencic and Alex de Minaur.
Belinda Bencic and Alex de Minaur.

Jay Jimeno

Tennis players Belinda Bencic and Alex de Minaur pose with some four-legged friends at the Woof Wellness puppy yoga class ahead of the US Open at the Park Terrace Hotel in N.Y.C.

Family Night

Audrey McGraw, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw and Maggie McGraw Country Music Honors 08 23 23
Audrey McGraw, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw and Maggie McGraw.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw pose with two of their daughters, Audrey and Maggie, at the 16th annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on August 23.

Studio Time

Justin Timberlake Electric Lady Studios 08 23 23
Justin Timberlake.

T.JACKSON/BACKGRID

Justin Timberlake stops by Electric Lady Studios in N.Y.C. on August 23.

What a Night

Keith Urban and Breland Country Music Honors 08 23 23
Keith Urban and Breland.

John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM

Keith Urban and BRELAND also attend the August 23 Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Perfect Match

Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder Tennis Channel's 20th Anniversary Celebration 08 23 23
Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock for Tennis Channel

Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder get into the spirit while hosting Tennis Channel's 20th anniversary celebration on August 23 with their Brother's Bond Bourbon and SiriusXM.

Work Day

Sofia Vergara AGT America's got talent 08 23 23
Sofia Vergara.

Vasquez/LAGOSSIPTV/BACKGRID

Sofia Vergara rocks a neutral outfit as she arrives at America's Got Talent in Pasadena, California, on August 23.

Music Moment

Tove Lo Rock en Seine Festival Paris 08 23 23
Tove Lo.

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Tove Lo sports futuristic sunglasses and a matching ensemble during her set at the Rock en Seine music festival on August 23 in Saint-Cloud, France.

Good Conversation

Jimmy Jam and Smokey Robinson Celebrating Motown 73 at The GRAMMY Museum
Jimmy Jam and Smokey Robinson.

Sarah Morris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jimmy Jam and Smokey Robinson are all smiles as they speak during Let's Get It On: Celebrating Motown '73 on August 23 at The GRAMMY Museum in L.A.

Double Date

Kane Brown Katelyn Brown Caleigh Ryan and HARDY country music honors 08 23 23
Kane Brown Katelyn Brown Caleigh Ryan and HARDY.

John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM

Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown, Caleigh Ryan and HARDY sit side by side at the 16th annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on August 23.

Country Strong

Dennis Quaid performs Country Music Honors 08 23 23
Dennis Quaid.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM

Dennis Quaid strums his guitar during a performance at the 16th annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on August 23.

Matchy, Matchy

GloRilla performs Little Caesars Arena Detroit Michigan 08 23 23
GloRilla.

Scott Legato/WireImage

GloRilla takes the stage at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on August 23.

Night Out

Normani Showcases Her Incredible Physique as She Steps Out to Dinner in West Hollywood, California
Normani.

Diggzy/Shutterstock

Normani is seen out and about in West Hollywood sporting a head-turning black mini dress on August 21.

New York Minute

Zoe Kravitz is spotted dining out with a friend in New York City
Zoë Kravitz.

TheImageDirect.com

Zoë Kravitz dons red accessories, including a Sex and the City baseball cap, while stepping out in New York City on August 23.

City Stroll

Jennifer Lawrence wears blue slacks with a grey handbag in New York City.
Jennifer Lawrence.

Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lawrence keeps it casual as she hits the Big Apple in shades of blue on August 23.

Game On

Gemma Chan gets ready to attend Gamescom 2023 to announce Diablo IV: Season of Blood
Gemma Chan.

Lina Lacoste

Gemma Chan stops by Gamescom 2023 in Cologne, Germany, on August 22 to announce Diablo IV: Season of Blood, in which she lends her voice to one of the game's characters.

Golden Hour

Storm Reid models the final drop of her The ArashiBlu Collection swimwear with Pacsun.
Storm Reid.

Courtesy of Pacsun/Mega

Storm Reid shows off a yellow bikini from her swimwear line, The ArashiBlu Collection, in collaboration with Pacsun .

Family Time

Jane Seymour, with her grandkids and other family members at Legoland California on Wednesday August 16, 2023 in Carlsbad, CA
Jane Seymour and family.

Sandy Huffaker/Legoland

Jane Seymour enjoys a family outing with her grandkids at Legoland California in Carlsbad on August 16.

Doing Good

Julie Bowen teams up with Feeding America and North Valley Caring Services to distribute food and products from her teen skincare line, JB Skrub, to families in need.
Julie Bowen.

Feeding America

Julie Bowen shows off various items from her teen skincare line, JB Skrub, as she teams up with Feeding America and North Valley Caring Services to distribute the products along with food to families in need.

Sweet Serenade

Kelly Clarkson daughter River Rose duet Las Vegas 08 22 23
Kelly Clarkson and River Rose perform in Las Vegas.

@themrkingalex/LOCAL NEWS X/MEGA

Kelly Clarkson shares an adorable moment onstage with her daughter, River Rose, during an August 18 performance as part of her Las Vegas residency.

All in the Family

Joe Jonas Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse 08 22 23
Joe Jonas.

John D Shearer/Shutterstock

Joe Jonas grabs the mic while performing with his brothers in Indianapolis, Indiana, on August 22 as part of The Tour.

Man of the Hour

Lionel Richie State Farm Arena Atlanda 08 22 23
Lionel Richie.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Lionel Richie takes the stage at State Farm Arena in Atlanta during his Sing a Song All Night Long tour on August 22.

Listen Up

Idina Menzel Grammy Museum 08 22 23
Idina Menzel.

JC Olivera/Getty Images

Idina Menzel opts for a leather ensemble while speaking at The GRAMMY Museum in L.A. on August 22.

Girls' Night

Alexandra Cooper Alix Earle Miami 082223
Alexandra Cooper and Alix Earle.

305pics/GC Images

Alex Cooper and Alix Earle hit the town in Miami on August 22.

Taking a Stand

Richard Schiff Martin Sheen Bradley Whitford Dule Hill Allison Janney Frances Fisher strike 08 22 23
Richard Schiff, Martin Sheen, Bradley Whitford, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney and Frances Fisher.

 David Livingston/Getty Images

Actors Richard Schiff, Martin Sheen, Bradley Whitford, Dulé Hill and Allison Janney gather together for the National Day of Solidarity rally outside the Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California, on August 22.

Top of the Morning

Sheryl Lee Ralph Good Day Diva Philadelphia 08 22 23
Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph opts for an all-green outfit as she stops by Fox 29's Good Day at FOX 29 Studios on August 22 in Philadelphia to promote her book DIVA 2.0: 12 Life Lessons From Me For You!

Backstage Smiles

Hamilton Lin-Manuel Miranda Beatriz Haddad Maia Miguel Cervantes Alycia Parks Christopher Eubanks
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Beatriz Haddad Maia, Miguel Cervantes, Alycia Parks and Christopher Eubanks.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Miguel Cervantes pose backstage at Hamilton on Broadway with tennis players Beatriz Haddad Maia, Alycia Parks and Christopher Eubanks on August 22.

Good Eats

Kathie Lee Gifford, Anthony Scotto Jr Pelato Nashville 08 22 23
Kathie Lee Gifford and Anthony Scotto Jr.

Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Kathie Lee Gifford and Anthony Scotto Jr. share a sweet moment on August 22 at the opening of Scotto's Pelato restaurant in Nashville.

Making a Mark

Patty Loveless Emmylou Harris exhibition Tennessee 08 22 23
Patty Loveless and Emmylou Harris.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Patty Loveless and Emmylou Harris are all smiles as they stop by the opening of the exhibition Patty Loveless: No Trouble with the Truth at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville on August 22.

Back to Work

Heidi Klum is all smiles as she arrives to work in Pasadena, California after a European vacation
Heidi Klum.

TheImageDirect.com

In a bright patterned dress, Heidi Klum arrives at America's Got Talent in Pasadena on August 22 fresh from her European vacation.

Glam Girl

Sofia Vergara looks effortlessly chic as she makes her way into America's Got Talent in Pasadena
Sofia Vergara.

Snorlax / MEGA

Flashing a peace sign and a grin, Sofia Vergara makes her way into America's Got Talent in Pasadena on August 22.

On the King's Watch

King Charles III inspects Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, at the gates of Balmoral, as he takes up summer residence at the castle.
King Charles III.

 Jane Barlow-PA/POOL supplied by Splash News / SplashNews.com

King Charles visits Balmoral Castle in Scotland to see Balaklava Company, the 5th Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, on August 21.

Out with Friends

Chris Rock joins a couple of buddies while out in NY catching a game at Blue Haven bar.
Chris Rock.

JosiahW / BACKGRID

Chris Rock smiles in a faded Mountain Dew shirt while hanging out at Blue Haven bar in New York City on August 21.

Bold Debut

Leigh-Anne Pinnock
Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Matt Crossick/Global/Shutterstock

British singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock wears a colorful slitted skirt at her first live solo showcase presented by Capital Up Close and Lucozade Zero in London on August 22.

On the Mic

Busta Rhymes, 50 Cent
Busta Rhymes, 50 Cent.

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

50 Cent and Busta Rhymes take the stage at LIV Nightclub in Miami on August 21.

Off-Duty Parents

Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney take a stroll arm in arm around Central Park in New York City.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney enjoy a sunny date in N.Y.C.'s Central Park on August 22.

Eating for Good

Tiffany Haddish treats students to lunch after revealing that she's partnered with the Arby's Foundation to donate $1M dollars
Tiffany Haddish.

Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Tiffany Haddish treats students to lunch at Arby's in L.A. on August 22, part of her partnership with the restaurant to donate $1 million to help relieve school lunch debt across the nation.

White Hot

Linzy Luu looking chic in all white while enjoying the new brunch launch at the PCH Group
Linzy Luu.

Courtesy of Mon Ami

Too Hot To Handle star Linzy Luu lounges in a knit dress during the August 19 brunch launch of Mon Ami, the Pacific Coast Hospitality Group’s beachside Mediterranean supper club, in Santa Monica.

Across the Pond

Kevin Costner Glasgow 08 21 23
Kevin Costner.

Splashnews.com

Kevin Costner bundles up in a scarf while visiting the Scottish city of Glasgow on August 21.

Expecting Glow

Sienna Miller pregnant Self Portrait Event Ibiza Spain
Sienna Miller.

@distilledpaper_ for SELF-PORTRAIT/SplashNews.com

Sienna Miller wears a white dress over her baby bump while attending a Self-Portrait lunch event in Ibiza on August 19.

Angelic Attire

Leni Klum Brick of the heart Italy
Leni Klum.

IPA/SplashNews.com

Leni Klum glows in white at the opening night for Brick of the Heart in Forte dei Marmi, Italy, on August 21.

Polished Up

Tom Sandoval Nail Polish 08 21 23
Tom Sandoval.

BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Tom Sandoval shows off his manicured fingertips while strolling around L.A. on August 21.

A Win and a Ring

Bachelorette Charity Lawson Dotun 08 21 23
Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko.

Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

Bachelorette star Charity Lawson and her fiancé Dotun Olubeko show off their love during the show's season finale on August 21.

Girl Power

Coco Jones, Halle Bailey, Chloe Bailey and Ella Mai during the Chloe x Halle and VS Pink
Coco Jones, Halle Bailey, Chloe Bailey and Ella Mai.

Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for VS PINK

Coco Jones, Halle Bailey, Chloe Bailey and Ella Mai snap a selfie while celebrating the superstar sisters' Chloe x Halle and VS Pink collaboration at Casita Hollywood on August 21.

On Strike

Debra Messing Radioman Sag strike 08 21 23
Debra Messing, Radioman.

Debra Messing and Radioman band together on the SAG-AFTRA picket line in New York City on August 21.

Curtain Call

Ron Canada, Marcia Cross, and Bryan Batt take their curtain call during the Pay The Writer
Ron Canada, Marcia Cross and Bryan Batt.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Ron Canada, Marcia Cross and Bryan Batt link hands to take a bow on opening night of Pay The Writer at the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre on August 21 in N.Y.C.

Wild Style

Allison Russell SiriusXM 08 21 23
Allison Russell.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Singer Allison Russell pops by SiriusXM's New York City studios in a leopard-print jumpsuit on August 21.

Purple Perfection

Caylee Cowan shoots a campaign for NYC based fashion brand Love the Label
Caylee Cowan.

FILMDIGITLS/MEGA 

Caylee Cowan stuns in L.A. while shooting a campaign for N.Y.C.-based fashion brand Love the Label on August 21.

Standing Together

Jesse Williams walks the SAG-AFTRA picket line outside Warner Brothers in New York City
Jesse Williams.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Jesse Williams grabs a picket sign on August 21 outside of Warner Bros. in New York City.

