Tom Sandoval Shakes Things Up in Hollywood, Plus 50 Cent, Michael Phelps, Jessica Alba and More

01 of 80 Shaken, Not Stirred Todd Williamson Tom Sandoval makes drinks at SUR Restaurant in Hollywood, California, on August 18.

02 of 80 Rap Star Prince Williams/WireImage 50 Cent performs during his Final Lap Tour at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on August 17 in Atlanta, Georgia.

03 of 80 Date Night Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Nicole Johnson and husband Michael Phelps arrive at the 23rd Annual Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 18 in Beverly Hills, California.

04 of 80 Glowing Gal Paras Griffin/Getty Jessica Alba speaks onstage during the Third Annual Fearless Venture Capital Summit at Atlanta Symphony Hall on August 18 in Atlanta, Georgia.

05 of 80 All Smiles Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Lamar Odom arrives at the 23rd Annual Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 18 in Beverly Hills, California.

06 of 80 Bottoms Up Kendall Jenner. Sophie Sahara In a summery yellow halter dress, Kendall Jenner enjoys a cocktail made with her 818 Tequila brand at The Bungalow in L.A. on August 17.



07 of 80 Tuning Out James Corden. SplashNews.com James Corden wears a heart on his shirt with tunes in his ears as he arrives at the Chiltern Firehouse for a night out in London on August 18.

08 of 80 With a Wink Jon Batiste. NBC / TODAY Jon Batiste wears a rosy black shirt for his August 18 performance on Today as part of the show's 2023 Citi Concert Series in N.Y.C.

09 of 80 All Love Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba. TheImageDirect.com Idris Elba wraps his arms around his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, after their date night at London's Chiltern Firehouse on August 18.



10 of 80 City Chic Angelina Jolie. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Angelina Jolie glows in white as she heads into N.Y.C.'s Mercer Hotel on August 18.



11 of 80 Union Strong Julianna Margulies, Susan Sarandon and Rosie Perez. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images SAG-AFTRA members Julianna Margulies, Susan Sarandon and Rosie Perez take the picket lines in Downtown Manhattan on August 18.

12 of 80 Fashion Forward Lele Pons. Shutterstock Lele Pons raises her glass at the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet event in Miami on August 17.

13 of 80 Warm Weather Sweater Chrissy Teigen. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Chrissy Teigen enjoys the L.A. sun in an off-the-shoulder sweater on August 17.

14 of 80 All Good Lewis Capaldi. SplashNews.com Lewis Capaldi shows his approval with a thumbs up while hanging out at the Chiltern Firehouse in London on August 17.



15 of 80 Dining for Good Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen. Alex Berliner /AB Images Longtime loves Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen chef up their dishes at the L.A. Food Bank's Million Reasons 50th anniversary gala with HexClad on August 13.

16 of 80 Game On Anderson .Paak. Giles Harrison/London Entertainment/Shutterstock In a pink fluffy hat and purple jersey, Anderson .Paak brings major color to Dodger Stadium to throw the first pitch before the L.A. team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers on August 17.

17 of 80 Tour Stop Justine Skye, Coi Leray, Rema and Hailey Bieber. Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images Singer-songwriter Rema (second from right) poses with Justine Skye, Coi Leray and Hailey Bieber at The Wiltern theater in Los Angeles, where he performed on his Rave & Roses Tour on August 17.

18 of 80 Open for Business Mark Wahlberg. Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Juliet Cocktail Room Mark Wahlberg poses for a picture at the grand opening of the Juliet Cocktail Room at Las Vegas' Venetian Resort on August 17.

19 of 80 Bubbles at the Beach Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung. ROB RICH/Shutterstock Arm in arm, Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung host G.H.Mumm Champagne's Perfect Pairing event at Sunset Beach in the Hamptons on August 16.

20 of 80 Party Girls Sshh Starkey, guest, Mischa Barton and Jules Wood. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images Sshh Starkey (far left), Mischa Barton, Jules Wood (right) and a friend gather at London's Chiltern Firehouse for Mantra Of The Cosmos' "X (Wot You Sayin?)" single release party with Reserved Magazine Issue 7 on August 17.

21 of 80 Purple Reign Jessica Alba. WavyPeter / SplashNews.com Jessica Alba stuns in a bright purple ensemble as she leaves Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on August 17.

22 of 80 Backstage Pass Robert DeNiro and the cast of FLEX at Lincoln Center Theater. Charles M. Turner III Ahead of his 80th birthday, Robert De Niro makes a pit-stop backstage at FLEX at Lincoln Center Theater in N.Y.C. on August 16.

23 of 80 Dog Days Joey King. INSTARimages.com Joey King spends some time with a four-legged companion as she partners with Hill's Pet Nutrition in support of the Clear The Shelters campaign at Pasadena Humane Society.

24 of 80 Summer Colors Idina Menzel. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Idina Menzel opts for a turquoise knit top as she stops by NBC Studios in N.Y.C. on August 17.

25 of 80 Man of the Hour Dwayne Wade. Erica Rodriguez & Bob Metelus Dwayne Wade holds up a bottle of Grand Marnier as he celebrates his Hall of Fame induction.

26 of 80 Summertime Smile Sarah Jessica Parker. RoC Skincare Sarah Jessica Parker shows off her RoC Skincare curated gift which helps to benefit the mental health advocacy charity, SeekHer Foundation.

27 of 80 Funnyman Matt Rife. Gotham/GC Images Matt Rife wears a coordinated set while out and about in New York City on August 17.

28 of 80 Fun in the Sun Kaley Cuoco. Amy Graves for InStyle Kaley Cuoco peeks from under her sunglasses during the Day of Indulgence event held at Jennifer Klein's bungalow in Brentwood, California on August 13, exclusively reported by InStyle.

29 of 80 Shades On Hailey Bieber. Broadimage/Shutterstock Hailey Bieber steps out in Beverly Hills on August 16 sporting chic sunglasses and carrying a bright orange purse.

30 of 80 Zipping Around Steve Carell. TheImageDirect.com Steve Carell keeps it casual while out on a bike ride in L.A. on August 15 — a day before the actor's 61st birthday.

31 of 80 Showtime Brandi Carlile. Brandon Nagy/Shutterstock Brandi Carlile takes the stage in a pink pantsuit as one of Pink's special guests during her show at Comerica Park in Detroit on August 16.

32 of 80 Gal Pals Leslie Mann, Molly Shannon and Alexandra Daddario. Amy Graves for InStyle Also in attendance at the Day of Indulgence event held at Jennifer Klein's Brentwood Bungalow are Leslie Mann, Molly Shannon and Alexandra Daddario who flash big smiles as they pose for the camera. The August 13 event was exclusively reported by InStyle.

33 of 80 Center Stage Pink. Brandon Nagy/Shutterstock Pink takes the stage in a sparkly leotard during her set at Comerica Park in Detroit on August 16.

34 of 80 City Chic Jessica Alba. Gotham/GC Images Jessica Alba wears a neutral set while out in New York City on August 16.

35 of 80 On the Keys Jon Batiste. Jason Mendez/Getty Images Jon Batiste sits behind a keyboard while stopping by SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on August 16.

36 of 80 Lovebirds Amber Laign and Robin Roberts. Raymond Hall/GC Images Robin Roberts and fiancée Amber Laign celebrate their upcoming nuptials with a party thrown by Roberts' colleagues at Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on August 16.

37 of 80 Poolside Hang Lori Harvey, Winnie Harlow. Marc Patrick/BFA.com/Shutterstock Lori Harvey and Winnie Harlow pose by the pool during the launch of Harvey's new brand, Yevrah Swim, in partnership with Revolve in L.A. on August 15.

38 of 80 On the Move Pax Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Gotham/GC Images Angelina Jolie steps out in New York City with her son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, on August 16.

39 of 80 Good Morning, Cover Star Jenna Bush Hager. Megan Stackhouse/TODAY Jenna Bush Hager poses with fans holding up her cover issue of PEOPLE on August 16 outside of Today in N.Y.C.

40 of 80 Bookworm Paulina Porizkova. Iris Zimmerman/INSTARimages Paulina Porizkova holds up a copy of her book, No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful, during East Hampton Library's 19th annual Author's Night at Herrick on August 12.

41 of 80 Green Machine Rita Ora. SplashNews.com Rita Ora steps out in a lime-green ensemble for a performance with DJ Joel Corry at Ibiza Rocks on August 16.

42 of 80 Family Time Coco Rocha with her kids. Paul Aphisit Coco Rocha and her kids, Iver, Iley and Ioni, enjoy a family outing in N.Y.C. at Sesame Street: The Musical.

43 of 80 A Good Cause THRIVEfunds Board Member Dionne Lomax, THRIVEfunds Founder & CEO Giselle Garraway, Blair Underwood, THRIVEfunds Board Member Marlo Collins. Nicole Friedler Photography THRIVEfunds Inc.'s inaugural Humanitarian Award recipient, Blair Underwood, poses with THRIVEfunds board member Dionne Lomax, THRIVEfunds founder & CEO Giselle Garraway and board member Marlo Collins at a August 15 lecture in Martha's Vineyard.

44 of 80 Woman of the Hour Billie Eilish. Joseph Okpako/WireImage Billie Eilish takes the stage for her set at Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary, on August 15.

45 of 80 On the Line Florence Pugh. Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images Florence Pugh pulls a funny face from the picket line outside of Disney Studios on August 15 in Burbank, California.

46 of 80 New York Minute Trevor Noah. TheImageDirect.com Trevor Noah flashes a thumbs up while stepping out in New York City on August 14.

47 of 80 Across the Pond Olivia Rodrigo. Raw Image LTD/MEGA Dressed in a white turtleneck minidress, Olivia Rodrigo stops by BBC Radio 1 Studios on August 15 in London.

48 of 80 Showing Support Lori Harvey and Damson Idris. Marc Patrick/BFA.com/Shutterstock Lori Harvey and Damson Idris pose hand in hand at the launch of Harvey's new brand Yevrah Swim, in partnership with Revolve, at Villa Fiona in L.A. on August 15.

49 of 80 All Together Now Cara Delevingne, Aly Raisman, Ava Phillippe and Laura Harrier. Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com Cara Delevingne, Aly Raisman, Ava Phillippe and Laura Harrier are all smiles at the Aerie Hidden Gems Marketplace on August 15 in N.Y.C.

50 of 80 Have a Laugh Tiffany Haddish. John Salangsang/Shutterstock Tiffany Haddish takes the stage to host the Stand Up for Strikers benefit at Laugh Factory in L.A. on August 15.

51 of 80 Sunny Day Alessandra Ambrosio. thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Alessandra Ambrosio keeps it casual as she steps in Los Angeles on August 15.

52 of 80 Vacation Vibes Chris Pine. Ciao Pix / Shutterstock / SplashNews.com Chris Pine is spotted shirtless and relaxing while hanging on a boat during his vacation in Sardinia, Italy, on August 15.

53 of 80 Bumping Along Ciara. @JosiahWPhotos / BACKGRID A pregnant Ciara looks stunning in a brown long-sleeve midi dress as she grabs brunch at Sadelle's in N.Y.C. on August 15.



54 of 80 Lookin' Fly Joe Jonas. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Joe Jonas is super stylish in a bright orange jacket and blue-tinted sunglasses as he heads to the airport after shopping at Aime Leon Dore in New York City on August 15.

55 of 80 Bright and Early Olivia Rodrigo. SplashNews.com Olivia Rodrigo is beaming while arriving at Global Studios' Capital Breakfast show in London on August 15.

56 of 80 Date Night Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy. Kevin Mazur/Getty Brooke Shields and her husband, Chris Henchy, pose backstage while attending Ed Sheeran's live performance for SiriusXM at the Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, New York, on August 14.

57 of 80 John & Jon Take New York John Mayer and Jon Bon Jovi. Kevin Mazur/Getty Also in attendance at Ed Sheeran's performance in Amagansett are John Mayer and Jon Bon Jovi who stop for a photo ahead of the performance.

58 of 80 On the Picket Line Elliot Paige. Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock Elliot Page lends his support while on the SAG-AFTRA strike picket line in New York City on August 15.

59 of 80 Piano Man Emily Walker / Ravinia Festival John Legend takes the microphone for a soulful performance at Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, Illinois, on August 13.

60 of 80 Think Pink SplashNews.com Padma Lakshmi stands out in a bright pink ensemble on her way out of Good Morning America on August 15 in N.Y.C.



61 of 80 Across the Pond Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images Olivia Rodrigo spends the night out in London at Chiltern Firehouse on August 14.

62 of 80 Blonde Beauty Joseph Okpako/WireImage Lorde performs at Sziget Festival in Budapest wearing a cropped shirt and high-waisted pants on August 14.

63 of 80 Live Music Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Gwyneth Paltrow sports jeans and a smile on her way out of the Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, New York, where she saw Ed Sheeran perform for SiriusXM listeners on August 14.



64 of 80 Another Brother Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas welcome Jimmy Fallon on the second night of their Five Albums, One Night. tour on August 13 at Yankee Stadium, where the talk show host gave a surprise performance for the crowd.

65 of 80 Christmas Comes Early Brett Eldredge. MOVI Inc. Brett Eldredge suits up to celebrate the holiday season early with festive decor from Lowe's in Nashville on August 14.

66 of 80 Hanging Out East Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM Ed Sheeran and Andy Cohen share a moment at the Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, New York, before the singer's performance with SiriusXM on August 14.

67 of 80 Mother-Daughter Date Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley Cook arrive at the Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett to watch Ed Sheeran perform live for SiriusXM on August 14.

68 of 80 Performing Abroad Joseph Okpako/WireImage Macklemore brings big energy to Budapest for the Sziget Festival on August 14.

69 of 80 Arriving in Style Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com Paul McCartney looks cool in aviator-style sunglasses upon arrival at Ed Sheeran's performance with SiriusXM on August 14.



70 of 80 Dining Out SplashNews.com Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan dons summer blues and whites for lunch at Ospero Restaurant in West Hollywood on August 14.



71 of 80 City Girl TheImageDirect.com Jennifer Lopez wears a boho-chic dress while shopping around N.Y.C. on August 13.

72 of 80 Funny Man SplashNews.com Tracy Morgan is all smiles in New York City following his Today appearance on August 14.

73 of 80 L.A. Day Hamilton Pytluk / Universal Studios Hollywood Drew Scott and Linda Phan visit Universal Studios Hollywood for a summertime date on August 11.

74 of 80 Eating for Three TatianaK / BACKGRID Newlyweds Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen ‚ who are expecting their first baby together — link hands while grabbing brunch in Manhattan on August 14.

75 of 80 Sweet Ride MEGA Travis Scott rides through Mediterranean waters on a jet ski while vacationing in Ibiza on August 11.



76 of 80 Summer Smiles BACKGRID Looking casual and cool in a black tank top, Katie Holmes strolls around New York City's NoHo neighborhood on August 14.

77 of 80 Coast to Coast Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com Snoop Dogg brings his lyrical talents to Miami for a performance at E11EVEN nightclub on August 12.



78 of 80 Family Affair Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com Dave Grutman and Isabela Rangel Grutman (with daughter Vida) welcome Victoria and David Beckham to Miami for the Style Saves: Back To School event on August 12.

79 of 80 Mixing Patterns Elyse Jankowski/Getty Images Looking sharp in a fringe shirt, Jeff Goldblum waves to cameras at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank's A Million Reasons celebration in Hollywood on August 13.