01 of 80 Twinning! Jason Sudeikis, Paul Rudd. Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock Jason Sudeikis and Paul Rudd wear matching merchandise to represent the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend in Kansas City on June 2.

02 of 80 Shady Lady Amanda Seyfried. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Looking suave in black sunglasses, Amanda Seyfried arrives at N.Y.C.'s Museum of Modern Art for the premiere of her new drama-thriller The Crowded Room on June 1.

03 of 80 Lines on Lines Neil Patrick Harris. Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Neil Patrick Harris pairs a black striped t-shirt with a pinstriped suit outside of Good Morning America on June 2 in New York City.

04 of 80 Nice Day Camila Cabello. BACKGRID On a sunny day in N.Y.C. on June 2, Camila Cabello reminds the world to be kind with her graphic tee and bright smile.



05 of 80 Legacy Lives On Dove Cameron, Boo Boo Stewart, Sofia Carson, Adam Sandler. AdMedia / SplashNews.com Dove Cameron, Boo Boo Stewart, Sofia Carson and Adam Sandler honor their late costar, Cameron Boyce, at the 2nd annual Cameron Boyce Foundation Gala in Los Angeles on June 1. Cameron, Stewart and Carson starred with Boyce in Disney's Descendants franchise, while Sandler played his dad in Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2.

06 of 80 True Friends Tom Bateman, Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina. Todd Williamson/Peacock via Getty Tom Bateman, Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina celebrate the premiere of their series Based on a True Story at famed L.A. hotspot Chateau Marmont on June 1.

07 of 80 Smiles in the Sunshine State Daddy Yankee, Busta Rhymes. Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com Daddy Yankee and Busta Rhymes hang out at Miami nightclub LIV on June 2.

08 of 80 Smooch Sandwich Jaren Lewison, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Maitreyi Ramakrishnan gets some love from her Never Have I Ever costars Jaren Lewison and Darren Barnet at the L.A. premiere of their show's fourth season on June 1.

09 of 80 High Fashion Kristen Stewart. Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock Kristen Stewart, a longtime Chanel ambassador, wears a take on the brand's classic tweed look at the fashion house's show in Tokyo on June 1.

10 of 80 Costar Smiles Amanda Seyfried and Tom Holland. Marion Curtis/StarPix for Apple/startraksphoto.com Amanda Seyfried and Tom Holland pose together at the premiere of their series, The Crowded Room, at MoMA in New York City on June 1.

11 of 80 A Good Cause Jane Fonda. Dana Jacobs/Getty Images Jane Fonda takes the mic during a fundraiser for the Jane Fonda Climate PAC at The Castro Theatre in San Francisco on June 1.

12 of 80 Big Day Chris Pratt. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Chris Pratt cuts the ribbon at the opening of the Panerai store in New York City on June 1.

13 of 80 Selfie Time Kim Petras. Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Motorola Kim Petras assumes a selfie position at a launch event for the Motorola razr+ with Cirque du Soleil at The Weylin in Brooklyn on June 1.

14 of 80 Workout Down Under Rita Ora. KHAPBM / BACKGRID Rita Ora has a chat with her sister in Sydney, Australia ahead of a workout class on June 1.

15 of 80 Much to Celebrate Keanu Reeves and Sofia Coppola. Dave Benett/Getty Images for House of Suntory Keanu Reeves and Sofia Coppola attend The House Of Suntory 100 year anniversary celebration and U.K. premiere of Coppola's "Suntory Time" in London on June 1.

16 of 80 Star of the Show Karen O of Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Joshua Mellin Karen O takes the stage with her band, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago on June 1.

17 of 80 Who You Gonna Call? Dan Aykroyd. Photos / SplashNews.com Dan Aykroyd flashes a smile as he leaves the Global radio studios in London.

18 of 80 Out of This World Ronda Rousey. CraSH/Shutterstock Ronda Rousey poses with a robo companion at a press preview for Fox's upcoming series, Stars on Mars, on June 1.

19 of 80 Bottoms Up Avril Lavigne. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Avril Lavigne shows off her red-bottomed shoes at a Christian Louboutin event on May 31. The L.A. party – which was hosted by actress Rossy De Palma – celebrated the fashion label's Flamencaba collection.



20 of 80 Beaming Brooke Brooke Shields. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Just one day after her 58th birthday, Brooke Shields wears a bright smile while on her way to Live with Kelly and Mark in New York City on June 1.

21 of 80 Tanning on the Move Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert. TheImageDirect.com A shirtless Derek Hough walks his dogs under the Los Angeles sun on May 31.



22 of 80 Smiling Sisters Jessica Biel, Beverley Mitchell. David Livingston/Getty 7th Heaven alums Jessica Biel and Beverley Mitchell reunite at the season 2 premiere of Freeform's series Cruel Summer in L.A. on May 31.

23 of 80 Happy Meal Mariah Carey. BACKGRID Mariah Carey leaves dinner in Beverly Hills with a grin on her face on May 31.



24 of 80 Across the Pond Hailee Steinfeld. David M. Benett/Alan Chapman/WireImage Hailee Steinfeld looks elegant in a form-fitting gray dress as she attends the U.K. Gala screening of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on June 1.

25 of 80 Peace Out Offset. Robin Marshall/Shutterstock Offset shows off his pearly whites at the launch of Blizzard Entertainment's Diablo IV video game in Los Angeles on May 31.

26 of 80 Kid on the Go Kid Laroi. MEGA Grammy nominated Australian rapper The Kid Laroi heads out of Bar Pitti restaurant in N.Y.C. on June 1.

27 of 80 Out to Lunch Kendall Jenner. TheImageDirect.com Kendall Jenner rocks a camouflage sweatshirt on her way to lunch with friends at Beverly Hills restaurant Il Pastaio on May 31.

28 of 80 Bright Show Chris Martin. Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage In vivid attire, Chris Martin and Coldplay put on a brilliant performance in Manchester, England, on May 31.



29 of 80 Crowd Pleaser Martin Scorsese. ALESSANDRO DI MEO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Martin Scorsese looks excited to be at the Rome Film Festival for the Carta Bianca event on May 30.

30 of 80 Colorful Friends Martha Stewart. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Martha Stewart meets up with some puppet pals while at Sesame Workshop's 2023 Benefit Gala held at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 31 in New York City.

31 of 80 Men of the Hour John Mulaney, Fred Armisen. Cindy Ord/Getty Images Fellow comics John Mulaney and Fred Armisen pose together before their on-stage chat at the 92NY on May 31 in N.Y.C.

32 of 80 Sun's Out, Tongue's Out Camila Cabello. Gotham/GC Images Camila Cabello makes a goofy face while walking in New York City on May 31.

33 of 80 All Smiles Pamela Anderson. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock Pamela Anderson looks angelic in all-white at the Business of Beauty Global Forum in Napa, California, on May 31.

34 of 80 Squad Selfie DeVon Franklin, Quinta Brunson, Sharon Stone. Stefanie Keenan/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Quinta Brunson, DeVon Franklin and Sharon Stone gather for a photo while attending The Hollywood Reporter's Raising Our Voices DEIA Luncheon in Los Angeles on May 31.

35 of 80 Costar Love Juno Temple, Phil Dunster. Araya Doheny/Getty Images Juno Temple and Phil Dunster cuddle up close before discussing Ted Lasso with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation in Los Angeles on May 31.

36 of 80 It's Showtime Megan Fox. Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images Megan Fox sports red hair as she heads to Machine Gun Kelly's show at the Royal Albert Hall on May 31 in London.

37 of 80 Call Me, Beep Me Emily Ratajkowski. WavyPeter / SplashNews.com Emily Ratajkowski has her phone on hand as she steps out in New York City on May 31.

38 of 80 Coffee Klatch Bethenny Frankel. Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock Bethenny Frankel and daughter Bryn Hoppy, 13, celebrate National Donut Day at Dunkin' in Hartsdale, New York, on June 1, one day ahead of the holiday. Dunkin' is one of many stores giving away free treats on June 2.



39 of 80 To Boot Chris Stapleton and Lucchese in Nashville. Andy Barron Chris Stapleton gets together with Lucchese's Doug Kindy (left) and Mercury Records' Damon Moberly at a May 31 party at Nashville's Old Glory celebrating the country singer's upcoming collaboration with the leather boot brand, launching on June 22.



40 of 80 Sweet Treat Meadow Walker and Louis Thornton-Allan. BrosNYC / BACKGRID Meadow Walker shares an ice scream with her husband, Louis Thornton-Allan, while out and about in New York City on May 31.

41 of 80 Dressed Up Kelly Rowland. Gotham/GC Images Kelly Rowland is spotted in Manhattan wearing a monochrome ensemble on May 31.

42 of 80 Green Time Lea Michele. TheImageDirect.com Lea Michele grabs a green juice in New York City wearing oversized shades and a flowing white shirt on May 31.

43 of 80 Maroon Mood Rose Byrne. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Rose Byrne waves to photographers as she heads for her May 31 appearance on The View in New York City.

44 of 80 Fitness Fierce Rita Ora. Media-Mode / SplashNews.com Rita Ora shows off her fit physique while leaving the gym in Sydney, Australia, on May 31.

45 of 80 Opening Up Jelly Roll. Jason Kempin/Getty Jelly Roll strikes a pose at the premiere of his documentary, Jelly Roll: Save Me, at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on May 30.

46 of 80 The Boss Abroad Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt. Euan Cherry/Getty Images Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt share the mic while performing at BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland, on May 30.

47 of 80 Rocking Across the Pond Machine Gun Kelly. Richard Young/Shutterstock Machine Gun Kelly parties like a rockstar at the unveiling of his and Stephen Webster's The 8th Deadly Sin, "GOSSIP" limited-edition ring collaboration, held at The Bomb Factory in London on May 30.

48 of 80 Not Throwing Away His Shot Lin-Manuel Miranda. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Lin-Manuel Miranda dons a purple gown as he serves as the Hunter College commencement speaker at Barclays Center in New York City on May 30.

49 of 80 Spidey Senses Blac Chyna. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Blac Chyna sports a red varsity jacket at the world premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse in L.A. on May 30.

50 of 80 Swiftie Style Sienna Miller and Oli Green. JosiahW / BACKGRID Sienna Miller rocks merch from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour while out in New York City with her boyfriend, Oli Green, and their four-legged friends on May 30.

51 of 80 Hello There Aaron Rodgers. TheImageDirect.com Following an exciting weekend attending two of Taylor Swift's three shows in New Jersey, Aaron Rodgers flashes a wave in New York City on May 29.

52 of 80 Minty Fresh Sydney Sweeney. TheImageDirect.com Sydney Sweeney is all smiles while out and about in New York City wearing a mint-hued ensemble on May 30.

53 of 80 Sunset Smile Chrishell Stause. SPOT-Stoianov / BACKGRID Chrishell Stause rocks black on black while out in Beverly Hills on May 30.

54 of 80 Handy Man Charlie Hunnam. MEGA Charlie Hunnam takes hold of a tool to gather wood from a fallen tree on May 29.

55 of 80 Fashionable Exit Jessica Chastain. SplashNews.com In N.Y.C. on May 30, Jessica Chastain leaves Good Morning America in style, wearing a bright blue suit and oversized sunglasses.

56 of 80 Early Morning Appearance Amanda Seyfried. Brazil Photo Press / SplashNews.com In a tartan two-piece ensemble, Amanda Seyfried waves while entering Good Morning America on May 30 in New York City.

57 of 80 Out Shopping Courteney Cox. AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Under the warm New York City sunshine, Courteney Cox steps out to run errands with friends on May 30.

58 of 80 Peace Out Jared Leto. Raw Image LTD/MEGA Jared Leto poses for crowds as he leaves BBC Radio 2 Studios in Central London on May 30.

59 of 80 Photo Op Camila Cabello. AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Camila Cabello snaps a selfie while waiting for her car in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on May 30.



60 of 80 Nationwide Audience Gary Sinise and Joe Mantegna. Shutterstock Gary Sinise and Joe Mantegna take the mic at the 2023 National Memorial Day Concert in Washington, D.C., on May 29.

61 of 80 Hot Spot Tyler Cameron, Matt Harvey. Madison Fender/ BFA Matt Harvey and Tyler Cameron celebrate Memorial Day Weekend at the season opening of Bounce Beach Montauk on Long Island on May 29.

62 of 80 Beach Babes Adrien Brody, Georgina Chapman. TheImageDirect.com Adrien Brody and girlfriend Georgina Chapman enjoy the sun and sand at Gigi Beach in Saint-Tropez, France, on May 30.

63 of 80 Another Queen in England Beyonce. Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood Beyoncé wows in a sparkling scarlet getup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a May 29 London stop on her Renaissance World Tour.

64 of 80 Courtside Spirit Jack Harlow. Adam Glanzman/Getty Images Jack Harlow cheers on the Boston Celtics at their home court, TD Garden, for the seventh and final Eastern Conference Finals game against the Miami Heat on May 29.

65 of 80 All Smiles Mariah Carey. The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID In a Burberry trench coat and matching ensemble, Mariah Carey steps out for a Memorial Day dinner in West Hollywood.

66 of 80 More to Read Camila Cabello. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Camila Cabello shops at McNally Jackson Books in N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood on May 29.

67 of 80 Wandering Abroad Amber Heard. Lagencia Press / BACKGRID Amber Heard explores the Madrid Book Fair while in Spain on May 29.



68 of 80 Summer's Start Nicole Young. Michael Simon/Shutterstock Selling Sunset's Nicole Young rocks a black cut-out swimsuit in preparation for a Memorial Day barbecue on May 29 in Los Angeles.

69 of 80 Sport & Sun Queen Latifah, Eboni Nichols. Getty Images Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols watch the 2023 French Open at Stade Roland-Garros in Paris on May 29.

70 of 80 Fit Abroad Rita Ora. KHAPBM / BACKGRID Rita Ora gets her workout on at the 98 Gym in Sydney, Australia, on May 30.

71 of 80 Guitar Star Maren Morris. Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Boston Calling In a strapless black mini dress, Maren Morris hypes up the crowd at the 2023 Boston Calling Music Festival on May 28.

72 of 80 Low Key Glam Jennifer Lopez. thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Jennifer Lopez is seen out and about in Los Angeles on May 28.

73 of 80 Day Off Trevor Noah. Matt Agudo / Splash Trevor Noah works up a sweat on the beach in The Hamptons over Memorial Day Weekend.

74 of 80 Good Jeans Lily James. Christopher Peterson / Splash Lily James takes a walk around Soho in New York City on May 28 sporting a black tank top and blue jeans.

75 of 80 VIP Steven Blanco Doja Cat poses with a bedazzled bottle of Patrón El Cielo at a New York City celebration of the special tequila.



76 of 80 Dressed Up Julia Fox. Spread Pictures / MEGA Julia Fox looks over her shoulder as she leaves her hotel in Paris wearing a deconstructed ensemble on May 27.

77 of 80 Island Time Pitbull. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Atlantis Paradise Island Pitbull takes the stage at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas on May 28.

78 of 80 Pool Day Larsa Pippen and Kiki Barthlook. BACKGRID Larsa Pippen and Kiki Barth sport bikinis during a pool day in Miami on May 28.

79 of 80 About Damn Time Lizzo. Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock Lizzo takes the stage at the 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley festival in a leather ensemble on May 27 in California.