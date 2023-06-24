Cate Blanchett Gets Groovy at Glastonbury, Plus Janet Jackson, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More

By People Staff
Published on June 24, 2023 06:00AM EDT
01 of 80

Jamming Out

Cate Blanchett, alongside the Sparks, performs on the Park Stage Glastonbury Festival, Day 3, UK
Cate Blanchett.

James Veysey/Shutterstock

Cate Blanchett gets into the groove alongside pop-duo the Sparks on day 3 of the Glastonbury Festival on June 23.

02 of 80

Show Stopper

Janet Jackson, June 14 - (photo credit: Solaiman Fazel) performance at the Yaamava
Janet Jackson.

Solaiman Fazel

Janet Jackson bundles up in bright purple while performing at the Yaamava' Theater in Highland, California.

03 of 80

Mom & Me

Khloe Kardashian is supported by her mom Kris Jenner at her first Good American store!
Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner.

BACKGRID

Khloe Kardashian receives some motherly support from Kris Jenner at the first Good American storefront in Santa Monica, California on June 24.

04 of 80

Calm & Collected

James Marsden at the Amazon Freevee Jury Duty FYC event.
James Marsden.

Eric Charbonneau/Le Studio Photography 

Jury Duty star James Marsden keeps it cool at an FYC event for the Amazon Freevee series.

05 of 80

Hands in the Air

Kim Petras performing at the Citi Concert Series on the 'Today' show on June 23, 2023 in New York City.
Kim Petras.

Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com

Kim Petras rocks shades in N.Y.C. while performing at the Today show's Citi Concert Series on June 23.

06 of 80

Winning Smile

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends day four of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 23, 2023 in Ascot, England
Kate Middleton.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Kate Middleton stands out in bright red on June 23, day four of the annual Royal Ascot horse races.

07 of 80

Wind Swept

Julianne Hough is seen on June 22, 2023 in New York City
Julianne Hough.

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

Julianne Hough looks divine in a flowing dress on June 22 in New York City.

08 of 80

Cool Girl

Christina Aguilera is seen on June 23, 2023 in New York City
Christina Aguilera.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Christina Aguilera rocks a biker-inspired outfit while out and about in N.Y.C. on June 23.

09 of 80

Stage Presence

Eric Church performs at 2023 Summerfest on June, 22 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Eric Church.

Christopher Polk for Summerfest

Eric Church keeps his guitar on hand to wow crowds at this year's Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on June 22.

10 of 80

Bright Whites

Demi Moore attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2023 in Paris, France
Demi Moore.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Wearing summer shades of eggshell and white, Demi Moore attends the Dior Homme Spring/Summer 2024 menswear show during Paris Fashion Week on June 23.

11 of 80

Bonne Nuit

Billie Eilish performs onstage during Global Citizen's Power Our Planet: Live in Paris
Billie Eilish.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Under the glow of the Eiffel Tower, Billie Eilish flashes a grin while performing at Global Citizen's Power Our Planet: Live in Paris concert on June 22.

12 of 80

Grunge Glam

Christina Aguilera is seen in Tribeca
Christina Aguilera.

 Gotham/GC Images

Christina Aguilera accessorizes with a spiky pink purse while walking around New York City's Tribeca neighborhood on June 22.

13 of 80

On Pointe

Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick American Ballet Theater June Gala and New York Premier of Like Water for Chocolate
Mick Jagger, Melanie Hamrick.

Johns PKI / SplashNews.com

Mick Jagger and his girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, enjoy date night at the Metropolitan Opera House on June 22. The duo attended the American Ballet Theater's June Gala and the premiere of its new full-length show Like Water for Chocolate.

14 of 80

Industry Icons

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg attend ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Celebration of 50 Years of Hip-Hop
Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for ASCAP

Dr. Dre holds his Hip-Hop Icon Award alongside Snoop Dogg at the ASCAP's Rhythm & Soul event, which celebrated 50 Years of hip-hop on June 22.

15 of 80

City Girls

And Just Like That... Nicole Ari Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Sarita Choudhury, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Karen Pittman
Nicole Ari Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Sarita Choudhury, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Karen Pittman.

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO

And Just Like That... costars Nicole Ari Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Sarita Choudhury, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Karen Pittman gather in N.Y.C. to celebrate their show's season 2 debut on June 22.

16 of 80

Good Genes

Katie Holmes and her mother 2023 American Ballet Theatre's opening night of Like Water For Chocolate at the Metropolitan Opera House
Katie Holmes, Kathleen Holmes.

Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Katie Holmes brings her mom, Kathleen, to the Metropolitan Opera House in N.Y.C. to see opening night of the American Ballet Theatre's Like Water For Chocolate performance on June 22.

17 of 80

Going Viral

Panelist Amber Rose attends MAINSTREAM CELEBRITY IN THE AGE OF SOCIAL VIDEO during VidCon Anaheim 2023
Amber Rose.

Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Amber Rose wears her brightest smile at VidCon in Anaheim, California, where she spoke on the Mainstream Celebrity in the Age of Social Video panel on June 22.

18 of 80

TeenNick Reunion

Jamie Lynn Spears and Victoria Justice attend the "Zoey 102" Cocktail Party
Jamie Lynn Spears, Victoria Justic.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Paramount+

Former Nickelodeon costars Jamie Lynn Spears and Victoria Justice celebrate their show's reboot, Zoey102 (which stars Spears but not Justice), with a cocktail party at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on June 22.

19 of 80

Main Squeeze

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger are seen backstage during Global Citizen's Power Our Planet: Live in Paris
Norman Reedus, Diane Kruger.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger snuggle up backstage during Global Citizen's Power Our Planet concert event on June 22 in Paris.

20 of 80

In the Spotlight

Elle King performs at 2023 Summerfest
Elle King.

PolkImaging/Penske Media via Getty Images

Elle King shines during her June 22 performance at Summerfest 2023 in Milwaukee.

21 of 80

Expecting Abroad

Rihanna and asap rocky at Nespo restaurant in Nice, France
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky.

SplashNews.com

A pregnant Rihanna glows alongside her boyfriend A$AP Rocky at Nespo Restaurant in Nice, France.

22 of 80

Blazer Babe

Winnie Harlow AROMA360 Celebrates the Launch of the Perfume & Body Collection, Buddha-Bar, NYC, Manhattan
Winnie Harlow.

Madison McGaw/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Winnie Harlow celebrates the launch of Aroma360's Perfume & Body Collection at N.Y.C.'s Buddha-Bar restaurant on June 21.

23 of 80

Date Night

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart attend the premiere of "Indiana Jones und das Rad des Schicksals" at Zoo Palast on June 22, 2023 in Berlin, Germany
Harrison Ford, Calista Flockhart.

Gerald Matzka/Getty 

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart go glam at the German premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on June 22 in Berlin

24 of 80

In the Spotlight

Amal Clooney attends the "We Choose the Earth" Mundial Conference at the EDP Gran VÃÂ­a Theater on June 22, 2023 in Madrid, Spain
Amal Clooney.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty

Amal Clooney glows in chartreuse while speaking at the "We Choose the Earth" conference in Madrid on June 22.

25 of 80

French Style

Jack Harlow attends the Givenchy Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 22, 2023 in Paris, France
Jack Harlow.

Jacopo Raule/Getty

Jack Harlow looks suave at the Givenchy menswear show during Paris Fashion Week.

26 of 80

Costar Love

Hayley Atwell,Rebecca Ferguson at the London premiere of 'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One' at Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square.
Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson.

SplashNews.com

Hayley Atwell and Rebecca Ferguson share a moment at the London premiere of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part One on June 22 in Leicester Square.

27 of 80

Sparkly Spice

Emma Bunton Attitude Pride Awards, London, UK
Emma bunton.

James Gourley/Shutterstock

Emma Bunton arrives at the Attitude Pride Awards in London wearing rhinestone studded attire on June 22.

28 of 80

Crowd Pleaser

Carrie Underwood performs on stage during REFLECTION: THE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY at Resorts World Theatre on June 21, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Carrie Underwood.

Denise Truscello/Getty

Looking fierce in an iridescent outfit, Carrie Underwood continues her REFLECTION Las Vegas Residency on June 21.

29 of 80

Fashion Forward

Jared Leto attending the Givenchy Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France on June 22, 2023
Jared Leto.

Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock

With his eyebrows bleached and his coat looking furry, Jared Leto makes a statement upon arrival at the Givenchy menswear show in Paris on June 22.

30 of 80

Buttoned Up

Miranda Cosgrove is seen on June 22, 2023 in New York City
Miranda Cosgrove.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Miranda Cosgrove wears a pink patterned suit in N.Y.C. on June 22.

31 of 80

Dog Days

Emily Ratajkowski walks her dog on June 21, 2023 in New York City
Emily Ratajkowski.

Gotham/GC Images

Emily Ratajkowski steps out for a dog walk in New York City on June 21.

32 of 80

Movie Night

Olivia Wilde and Dylan Mulvaney attend Searchlight Pictures' "Theater Camp" Los Angeles Tastemaker
Olivia Wilde and Dylan Mulvaney.

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock 

Olivia Wilde and Dylan Mulvaney pose together at an event for the upcoming film, Theater Camp, at Neuehouse in Los Angeles on June 21.

33 of 80

On the Town

Tom Cruise seen leaving J Sheekey restaurant on June 21, 2023 in London
Tom Cruise.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Tom Cruise sports an all-black ensemble as he leaves J Sheekey restaurant in London on June 21.

34 of 80

Having a Chat

Issa Rae, SVP of Marketing, Frito-Lay North America, Tina Mahal and WACL President, Rania Robinson participate in Connecting to the Sound of Culture session
Issa Rae.

David M. Benett/Dvae Benett/Getty Images for Spotify

Issa Rae takes part in Spotify's "Connecting to the Sound of Culture" session during Cannes Lion on June 21 in Cannes, France.

35 of 80

Sweet Pals

Sean Hayes and Debra Messing pose backstage at the new play "Goodnight, Oscar" on Broadway
Sean Hayes and Debra Messing.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Debra Messing poses backstage with her former castmate, Sean Hayes, at his play, Goodnight, Oscar, on Broadway on June 21.

36 of 80

Order's Up

Skai Jackson grabs Popeyes lunch on the go, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 21 Jun 2023
Skai Jackson.

Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock 

Skai Jackson takes her lunch to-go lunch in L.A. on June 21.

37 of 80

Premiere Pair

Keyshia Cole and Lindsey Blackwell attend the world premiere screening of Lifetime's "Keyshia Cole: This is my story" at The GRAMMY Museum
Keyshia Cole and Lindsey Blackwell.

Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images

Keyshia Cole and Lindsey Blackwell pose for a sweet photo at the world premiere screening of Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story at The GRAMMY Museum in L.A. on June 21.

38 of 80

Strike a Pose

Dame Shirley Bassey attends the V&A Summer Party and DIVA exhibition preview, supported by Net-A-Porter
Dame Shirley Bassey.

Dave Benett/Getty Images for Victoria & Albert Museum

Dame Shirley Bassey attends the V&A Summer Party and preview for the DIVA exhibition, supported by Net-A-Porter, on June 21 in London.

39 of 80

All Dressed Up

Marlo Hampton, Phaedra Parks and Jamie Wynn, President of Jimmy Choo Americas attend Jimmy Choo Phipps Plaza Store Opening
Marlo Hampton, Phaedra Parks and Jamie Wynn.

Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images for Jimmy Choo

Marlo Hampton, Phaedra Parks pose with the President of Jimmy Choo Americas, Jaime Wynn, at the opening of the Jimmy Choo Phipps Plaza store on June 21 in Atlanta.

40 of 80

City Chic

Sarah Jessica Parker visits the Empire State Building on June 21, 2023 in New York City
Sarah Jessica Parker.

Gotham/GC Images

Ahead of the season two premiere of And Just Like That..., Sarah Jessica Parker stops by the Empire State Building in N.Y.C. on June 21.

41 of 80

Zoom, Zoom

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White ride a scooter together through New York City.
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White.

TheImageDirect.com

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White take a scooter ride while also in New York City on June 20.

42 of 80

Premiere Poised

Jennifer Lawrence at the premiere of "No Hard Feelings" held at AMC Lincoln Square on June 20, 2023 in New York City
Jennifer Lawrence.

Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty

Jennifer Lawrence is all glammed up at the New York City premiere of No Hard Feelings at AMC Lincoln Square on June 20.

43 of 80

Big Smile

Eva Longoria attends the 'Representing Stories of Worth' conversation during the Cannes Lions 2023 - Day Three at Debussy Theatre on June 21, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Eva Longoria.

Marc Piasecki/Getty

Eva Longoria wears a colorful ensemble for the "Representing Stories of Worth" conversation during day three of Cannes Lions on June 21 in Cannes. 

44 of 80

On the Airwaves

Kelly Clarkson visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at the SiriusXM Studios on June 21, 2023 in New York City
Kelly Clarkson.

Noam Galai/Getty

Kelly Clarkson stops by SiriusXM Studios in New York City for The Howard Stern Show on June 21.

45 of 80

Feeling Shady

Lewis Hamilton is seen leaving the "Crillon" Hotel on June 21, 2023 in Paris, France
Lewis Hamilton.

Pierre Suu/GC Images

F1's Lewis Hamilton stepped out in Paris sporting a purple ensemble on June 21.

46 of 80

Out of This World

Rebecca Romijn Star Trek: Strange New Worlds SE 2: UK Launch Screening, London
Rebecca Romijn.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Rebecca Romijn attends a screening for season 2 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds in London on June 21.

47 of 80

Mom & Dad

*EXCLUSIVE* - A$AP Rocky gives Rihanna a big kiss after attending the Louis Vuitton show in Paris
A$AP Rocky, Rihanna.

BACKGRID

In their matching denim outfits, A$AP Rocky shows some love for pregnant girlfriend Rihanna at the June 20 Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris.

48 of 80

High Note

Lizzo performs during a VIP dinner party hosted by iHeartMedia and MediaLink at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc during the Cannes Lions Festival
Lizzo.

Adam Berry/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Lizzo belts out her hits during a VIP dinner party hosted by iHeartMedia and MediaLink as a part of Cannes Lions Festival on June 20.

49 of 80

Pop of Color

Alecia Beth Moore Hart aka Pink (P!nk) performs on stage at the Paris La Defense Arena
Pink.

ANNA KURTH/AFP via Getty Images

Wearing a bright, glittery ensemble to match her name, Pink lights up the stage at the Paris La Defense Arena on June 20.

50 of 80

Smiles in the Sun

*EXCLUSIVE* - Billie Eilish shares a smile with a fellow gym goer as she leaves the gym after a sweaty workout.
Billie Eilish.

CPR/D.Sanchez / BACKGRID

Billie Eilish leaves her L.A. gym in Spice Girls merch and a baseball cap on June 20.

51 of 80

Out to Sea

Tiffany Haddish and will.i.am (R) attend the VaynerX Rose Reception on the VaynerX Yacht
Tiffany Haddish, will.i.am.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images for Vayner

Tiffany Haddish and will.i.am enjoy the waters of the French Riviera at the VaynerX Yacht Rose Reception on June 20 in Cannes, France.

52 of 80

Off to the Races

King Charles III attends day one of Royal Ascot 2023
King Charles.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

King Charles swaps his crown for a top hat at the 2023 Royal Ascot horse race event on June 20.

53 of 80

Wine & Dine

Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis attend the Haute Living Dinner With Kristin Davis
Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

And Just Like That... star Cynthia Nixon supports her pal Kristin Davis at the Haute Living dinner hosted by Davis at N.Y.C. restaurant Avra Madison Estiatorio on June 20.

54 of 80

Waving to the Crowd

Russell Crowe performs in Teatro Politeama during Magna Grecia Film Festival
Russell Crowe.

Ivan Romano/Getty Images

Russell Crowe makes an on-stage appearance at the Magna Grecia Film Festival in Catanzaro, Italy, on June 20.

55 of 80

Southern Sun

*EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Matthew McConaughey is spotted filming scenes for 'Rivals of Amziah King' at a honey bottling plant in Bessemer, Alabama
Matthew McConaughey.

BACKGRID

Matthew McConaughey gets into character on the set of his upcoming thriller Rivals of Amziah King in Bessemer, Alabama, on June 20.

56 of 80

Stage Lights

Ellie Kemper makes her broadway debut guest starring in "Peter Pan Goes Wrong" on Broadway
Ellie Kemper.

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

With a bright, red-lipped smile, Ellie Kemper makes her Broadway debut on June 20 as a guest star in Peter Pan Goes Wrong.

57 of 80

Power Couple

Jay-Z and BeyoncÃÂ© arrive at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week
Jay- Z and Beyoncé.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Jay-Z and Beyoncé arrive hand-in-hand at the Louis Vuitton fashion show on June 20, where Jay later took the stage with Pharrell Williams, men's creative director at the brand.

58 of 80

Strike a Pose

Kim Kardashian Louis Vuitton Men's Spring-Summer 2024 Show, Pont Neuf, Paris, France
Kim Kardashian.

Pierrick Rocher/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian also attends the June 20 Louis Vuitton event in Paris, sporting a midriff-baring ensemble.

59 of 80

Fashion Icon

Zendaya attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France
Zendaya.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Zendaya dazzles as she takes her seat inside the Louis Vuitton event on June 20.

60 of 80

Across the Pond

Gwen Stefani at 1 Warwick members club promoting GXVE Beauty on June 20, 2023 in London, Englan
Gwen Stefani.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Gwen Stefani stops by 1 Warwick member's club in London while promoting GXVE Beauty on June 20.

61 of 80

Milestone Moment

NEIL PATRICK HARRIS MARKS HIS 50TH BIRTHDAY AT PARADISE CLUB
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka.

KRISTA SCHUELTER

Neil Patrick Harris celebrates his 50th birthday with husband, David Burtka, at the Paradise Club in N.Y.C.

62 of 80

Summertime Smile

Kristin Davis is seen on June 20, 2023 in New York City
Kristin Davis.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Kristin Davis is ready for summer in a green full-length dress while out and about in New York City on June 20.

63 of 80

Pretty in Pink

Nina Dobrev is seen outside "CBS Studio" on June 20, 2023 in New York City
Nina Dobrev.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Nina Dobrev sports a pink pantsuit at CBS Studios in New York City on on June 20.

64 of 80

Back to Vegas

Carrie resumes her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency tomorrow night (June 21)
Carrie Underwood.

Jeff Johnson

Carrie Underwood rocks a silver jumpsuit as she gears up to resume REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre on June 21.

65 of 80

Day in Paris

Christina Milian stuns in a green sleeveless top and miniskirt after leaving lunch in Paris, France.
Christina Milian.

Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com

Christina Milian steps out in Paris wearing a metallic skirt and tank top paired with statement sunglasses.

66 of 80

Raise a Glass

Sophia Bush talks about investing in women's sports with Johnnie Walker at Cannes Liones 2023
Sophia Bush.

Johnnie Walker

Sophia Bush, who is an investor of Angel City Football Club, discusses investing in women's sports at a Johnnie Walker event during Cannes Liones 2023 in France.

67 of 80

New York Minute

Adam DeVine
Adam DeVine.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Adam DeVine flashes a smile as he stops by CBS Studios in New York City on June 19.

68 of 80

Party People

Woody and Lala Anthony
La La and Woody McClain.

World Red Eye

La La Anthony and Woody McClain pose together at LIV nightclub in Miami on June 18.

69 of 80

Power Duo

Nelly and Chloe Bailey perform onstage at Juneteenth: A Global Celebration For Freedom
Nelly and Chloe Bailey.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Nelly and Chloe Bailey take the stage at Juneteenth: A Global Celebration For Freedom at The Greek Theatre in L.A. on June 19.

70 of 80

Sparkle and Shine

Sabrina Carpenter performs at Eventim Apollo
Sabrina Carpenter.

Burak Cingi/Redferns

Sabrina Carpenter sparkles on stage at the Eventim Apollo in London on June 19.

71 of 80

Sing It Out

Patti LaBelle performs at the Bass Concert Hall in Austin, Texas
Patti LaBelle.

SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

Patti LaBelle is a vision in blue while performing at the Bass Concert Hall in Austin, Texas, on June 19.

72 of 80

Eyes Up

Adam Lambert is seen on June 19, 2023 in New York City
Adam Lambert.

Gotham/GC Images

Adam Lambert flashes a wave while out in New York City on June 19.

73 of 80

Royal Visit

Catherine, Princess of Wales leaving the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery
Kate Middleton.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Kate Middleton attends the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery on June 20 in London, following its three-year refurbishment. The Princess of Wales is a patron of the organization.

74 of 80

Under the Radar

*EXCLUSIVE* - Chris Rock keeps it low profile while he shops in New York
Chris Rock.

JosiahW / BACKGRID

Chris Rock sports a baseball hat and sunglasses while out shopping in New York City on June 19.

75 of 80

Coastal Celebration

Paris Hilton and Trevor Noah attend Spotify's intimate evening of music and culture during Cannes Lions 2023
Paris Hilton and Trevor Noah.

David M. Benett/Getty Images for Spotify

Paris Hilton and Trevor Noah pose together at a Spotify hosted event during Cannes Lions 2023 at Villa Golda in France on June 19.

76 of 80

All Smiles

Rebel Wilson is seen on June 19, 2023 in Los Angeles
Rebel Wilson.

BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rebel Wilson smiles while out and about in Los Angeles on June 19.

77 of 80

Fun and Games

*EXCLUSIVE* - Singer and dancer Paula Abdul is all smiles while winning a Tweedy Bird plush toy while playing somecarnival games at Six Flags Magic Mountain today in Valencia
Paula Abdul.

WCP / BACKGRID

Paula Abdul wins a Tweety Bird stuffed animal during a visit to Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California, on June 19.

78 of 80

Bathing in Blue

Lauryn Hill
Lauryn Hill.

Courtesy of Ravinia Festival

Ms. Lauryn Hill glows under mood lighting during her set at Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, Illinois, on June 17.

79 of 80

Fabulous in France

Halle Berry speaks at Cannes Lions Press Preview at Palais de Festival on June 19, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Halle Berry.

Gigi Iorio / SplashNews.com

Halle Berry dons black and white to speak at the Palais de Festival for the Cannes Lions Festival on June 19.

80 of 80

All About the Action

Tom Cruise poses on the Spanish Steps ahead of the premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" movie in Rome, on June 19, 2023
Tom Cruise.

TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One star Tom Cruise smiles ahead of his film's premiere in Rome on June 19.

