Fan Behavior

Tom Hiddleston attends day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 07, 2023 in London, England
Tom Hiddleston.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Cheering from the stands, Tom Hiddleston watches day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championship at London's All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 7.

Hitmaker Overseas

Ice Spice Wireless Festival, Day 1, Finsbury Park, London, UK
Ice Spice.

Vianney Le Caer/Shutterstock

Ice Spice's fiery locks glow during her July 7 performance on day one of London's Wireless Festival.

All Doll

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie pose during the photocall for the film 'Barbie' at Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City on July 07, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico
Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie.

Hector Vivas/Getty

Margot Robbie rocks a funky mod-patterned dress while posing with Ryan Gosling at a photo call for their Barbie movie in Mexico City on July 7.

Warm Wardrobe

Rita Ora is seen in Notting Hill, leaving the iconic Trellick Tower building, having done a photoshoot inside
Rita Ora.

Rita Ora enjoys the summer weather in London wearing striped biker shorts and a crop top on July 5.

From Dinner to Disco

Cardi B leaving the "Victoria" restaurant in Paris and going to club at Boum boum Paris Wearing an Area Dress And A Balenciaga Bag
Cardi B.

SplashNews.com

Looking fit and fun in a form-fitting green dress, Cardi B hops from Victoria restaurant to Boum Boum nightclub in Paris on July 7.

Musical Interlude

Camila Cabello listening to music while she was strolling in Paris. She was also wearing Dsquared2 sunglasses and Adidas shoes
Camila Cabello.

SplashNews.com

Taking some me-time with her headphones in, Camila Cabello strolls through Paris in an oversized blazer and sunglasses on July 7.

Piano Man

Billy Joel performs on stage on Day 8 of American Express Presents BST Hyde Park on July 7, 2023 in London, United, Kingdom
Billy Joel.

Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstoc

Billy Joel wears all black on day eight of London's BST Hyde Park concert series on July 7.

Summer Style

Naomi Watts attends the Fendi Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2023 in Paris, France
Naomi Watts.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Naomi Watts looks poised at Paris Fashion Week on July 6 for the Fendi Haute Couture show.

In the Air

Florence and The Machine at Bilbao BBK LIve 2023
Florence and The Machine.

Joshua Mellin

Florence Welch performs with her signature ethereal spirit at Bilbao BBK Live festival in Spain on June 6.

Game Play

Andrew Garfield visits Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood July 6, 2023
Andrew Garfield.

David Sprague / Universal Studios Hollywood

Andrew Garfield stops by Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood on July 6.

Get the Shot

Yungblud performs at the 2023 Summerfest music festival on July 6, 2023 in Milwaukee, WI.
Yungblud.

Bailee Logan for Summerfest @baileeloganphotography

Yungblud captures some footage while performing at the 2023 Summerfest music festival on July 6 in Milwaukee.

Come On, Barbie!

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie pose for a photo during the pink carpet for 'Barbie' movie premiere, at Plaza Parque Toreo
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie.

Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie bring color south of the border as their Barbie press tour continues in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico, on July 6.

Meet & Greet

Kesha poses for photos with her crazed fans as she arrives at Fingerprints music to sign copies of her new CD
Kesha.

FILMDIGITSL//MEGA

Kesha shares in her fans' excitement at Fingerprints music store in Long Beach, California, when she stops in to sign copies of her new album Gag Order on July 5.

Diving In

EXCLUSIVE: Jared Leto And Steve Aoki Enjoy Together In Ibiza
Jared Leto.

GTres / SplashNews.com

Jared Leto suits up to explore the Mediterranean seaside while vacationing in Ibiza, Spain, on July 6.

City Sleek

Gigi Hadid spotted out and about in New York City
Gigi Hadid.

Santi / SplashNews.com

Gigi Hadid accessorizes with chunky gold jewelry on a night out in New York City on July 6.

In the Limelight

Cardi B attends the Gaurav Gupta Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week
Cardi B.

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Cardi B wraps herself in a structural plush green coat to match her glittery dress at the Gaurav Gupta Haute Couture show in Paris on July 6.

Shades On

Hayley Atwell is seen at BBC Radio 2 Studios
Hayley Atwell.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Hayley Atwell smiles and waves upon arrival at BBC Radio 2 Studios in London on July 7.

Boss Abroad

Bruce Springsteen (L) and Steven Van Zandt of the E Street Band perform at BST Hyde Park Festival 2023
Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt.

Matthew Baker/Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen shares the mic with one of his E Street bandmates Steven Van Zandt during their London performance at BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 on July 6.

America in Mexico

America Ferrera takes a picture with fans during the pink carpet for 'Barbie' at Plaza Parque Toreo
America Ferrera.

Hector Vivas/Getty Images

In a strikingly non-pink ensemble, America Ferrera poses with some colorful fans as the Barbie movie press tour stops in Mexico on July 6.

Big Scoop

Samuel L. Jackson and Magic Johnson are seen enjoying an ice cream in Saint-Tropez, France. The NBA Los Angeles Lakers legend and the prolific actor were seen boarding a water taxi to a mega yacht.
Samuel L. Jackson, Magic Johnson.

TheImageDirect.com

On July 5, Magic Johnson and Samuel L. Jackson treat themselves to ice cream during their vacation together in Saint-Tropez, France.

Shining Moment

Cardi B. Fendi show, Arrivals, Fall Winter 2024, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 06 Jul 2023
Cardi B.

JM HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock

Once again, Cardi B makes a fun and flashy statement with her Paris Fashion Week wardrobe at the Fendi Fall/Window show on July 6.

Party Person

Missy Elliot birthday Crown Royal Golden Apple sponsored

exclusiveaccess.net

Missy Elliott celebrates her 52nd birthday at ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans with a star-studded party sponsored by Crown Royal Golden Apple whiskey.

'I Do' on Location

Beetlejuice 2 - filming wedding scenes in Hertfordshire, England. Jenna Ortega who plays the daughter of of Lydia Deetz
Jenna Ortega.

Click News / Dean / SplashNews.com

Jenna Ortega dons a lilac gown to film her character's wedding scenes for Beetlejuice 2 in Hertfordshire, England. The young star will play the daughter of Winona Ryder's character, Lydia Deetz, in Tim Burton's upcoming sequel.

Here to Cheer

Catherine, Princess of Wales after the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club during the Outsourcing Inc. Royal Polo Cup at Guards Polo Club, Flemish Farm on July 06, 2023
Kate Middleton, Prince William.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate Middleton supports Prince William at the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 in Windsor, England, on July 6.

Fashion's Frontline

Haruna Kawaguchi, Lily James, Zita d'Hauteville, Cardi B, Camila Cabello and Shakira attend the Fendi Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show at Palais Brogniart on July 06, 2023 in Paris,
Haruna Kawaguchi, Lily James, Zita d'Hauteville, Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Shakira.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Wearing varying colors and cuts of couture, Haruna Kawaguchi, Lily James, Zita d'Hauteville, Cardi B, Camila Cabello and Shakira sit front row at Fendi's Paris Fashion Week show on July 6.

With the Band

SPICE WANNABEÂ THE SPICE GIRLS TRIBUTEÂ SPICES UP LAS VEGAS WITH PREMIERE CELEBRATION AT EXCALIBUR JULY 5, 2023
Spice Girls Tribute Wannabes.

Jimmy Smith/TheActivity.org

Jeff Timmons hangs out with the Spice Girls tribute group, Spice Wannabe, during their premiere celebration at Las Vegas' Excalibur hotel and casino on July 5.

Off the Runway

Shakira attends the Fendi Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2023 in Paris, France
Shakira.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Shakira keeps it classy in black and white at the Fendi Haute Couture show in Paris on July 6.

On Set & Across the Pond

Brad Pitt Spotted At Silverstone As Filming For His New F1 Movie Begins at Silverstone Circuit

Motorsport Images / SplashNews.com

Brad Pitt rocks reflective frames in Silverstone, U.K. while filming his new Formula 1 movie on July 6.

High Fashion

Kaia Gerber leaves the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week
Kaia Gerber.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Kaia Gerber wears a collared mini dress to the Valentino Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week on July 5.

Dressed to Impress

EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Madix and Derek Hough share a hug while meeting up in Los Angeles
Ariana Madix.

TheImageDirect.com

Looking summertime chic in a rose-colored dress, Ariana Madix heads out to a business lunch in L.A. on July 5.

Sunny Day

*EXCLUSIVE* - Jeremy Allen White is pictured on the Fourth of July leaving Gelson's Market

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Jeremy Allen White steps out for groceries in a matching baseball cap and shirt on the 4th of July in L.A.

Taking the Stage

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs live on stage at Parken Stadium
Chris Martin.

Ole Jensen/Getty Images

Chris Martin brings high energy to Copenhagen during his July 5 performance at Parken Stadium.

Jamming Out

Hollywood Vampires perform live at Open Air Theatre in Scarborough
Johnny Depp.

Graham Finney/INSTARimages

Johnny Depp performs with his supergroup Hollywood Vampires – which he formed with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry – at the Open Air Theatre in Scarborough, U.K., on July 5.

Anniversary Event

Dakota Johnson and Lucien Laviscount were spotted arriving at the MARTINI 160th celebration at Dazi Milan
Dakota Johnson, Lucien Laviscount.

Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images for Martini

Dakota Johnson and Lucien Laviscount arrive in sleek style at the 160th anniversary party for the vermouth brand Martini at Dazi Milano restaurant on July 5.

'Thanks for Everything'

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler enjoy a date night at Siena restaurant in Paris
Austin Butler.

SIENA PARIS / SplashNews.com

Austin Butler signs a dinner plate with gratitude at Siena Paris restaurant on July 5.

Over the Shoulder

Florence Pugh attends the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Chateau de Chantilly on July 05, 2023 in Chantilly, France
Florence Pugh.

Jacopo Raule/Getty

Florence Pugh looks dreamy in a sheer periwinkle gown while attending the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show on July 5 during Paris Fashion Week.

Up Close & Personal

Cardi B and Offset attend Balenciaga on July 05, 2023 in Paris, France
Cardi B, Offset.

Julien Lienard/Getty

Cardi B and Offset share a steamy, stylish moment at Balenciaga in Paris on July 5.

Eyes Glued

David Beckham attends day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2023 in London, England
David Beckham.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

David Beckham witnesses Wimbledon action on day three of the tennis championship tournament in London.

Spelling It Out

Camila Cabello and Shakira Viktor and Rolf show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2024, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France
Camila Cabello, Shakira.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Shakira's dress sends a straightforward message at Viktor and Rolf's Paris Fashion Week show on July 5, where she sits next to fellow front-row attendee Camila Cabello.

SPF on Hand

Thom Filicia in Sag Harbor over July 4th weekend.
Thom Filicia.

Florida Squeezed

Queer Eye design expert Thom Filicia keeps himself covered under the Sag Harbor sun with Florida Squeezed sunscreen over 4th of July weekend.

Front Row Glow

Alicia Silverstone Elie Saab show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2024, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France
Alicia Silverstone.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Alicia Silverstone brings big color to the Elie Saab's Paris Fashion Week show on July 5.

Doubles Partner

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry attend day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2023 in London, England
Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

In the midst of Wimbledon gameplay on July 5, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry lean in for a sweet kiss in the stands.

Tied on the Side

Heidi Klum and other celebs at Jean Paul Gaultier by Julien Dossena Haute Couture Fall/Winter.
Heidi Klum.

Lucia Sabatelli/action press / BACKGRID

Heidi Klum makes a statement in an asymmetrical, color-blocked gown at Jean Paul Gaultier on July 5.

Side by Side

Joey King, Lana Condor attend the Elie Saab Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024
Joey King, Lana Condor.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

In contrasting yet equally glamorous looks, Joey King and Lana Condor sit together at the Elie Saab Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week on July 5.

Hanging in the Hamptons

Jojo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers Saint Spritz Day Party with JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers at Bounce Beach Montauk
Jojo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers.

Madison Fender/BFA.com

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers celebrate her beverage brand, Saint Spritz, with a party at Bounce Beach Montauk.

On the Mic

Le Tigre performs at the 2023 Mosswood Meltdown
Le Tigre.

Ben Trivett 

Looking bright and bold in a colorful ensemble, Le Tigre takes the stage at Mosswood Meltdown music festival on July 1 in Oakland, California. 

American Girl

Demi Lovato headlines Wawa Welcome America July 4th Free Concert at Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Demi Lovato.

MEGA

Demi Lovato celebrates the 4th of July as the headliner for Philadelphia's Wawa Welcome America concert.

Party Favors

Cardi B exits the Hotel de Crillon after a Messika event in Paris
Cardi B.

Best Image / BACKGRID

Cardi B spends her 4th of July abroad in Paris, where she attends an event for Messika jewelry.

Firing Off

Bebe Rexha at the 2023 "Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks
Bebe Rexha.

Scott Gries/NBC via Getty Images

Looking like a burst of patriotic color, Bebe Rexha sparkles in red, white and blue while performing at Macy's annual 4th of July Fireworks show in N.Y.C.

Sip & Sign

Camila Cabello enjoy a night out at Siena Paris restaurant
Camila Cabello.

SIENA Paris / SplashNews.com

Looking oh-so European with sunglasses and a glass of wine, Camila Cabello poses with her autographed dinner plate at Siena restaurant in Paris.

Hair Flair

Lil Nas X performs during the 57th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux
Lil Nas X.

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Lil Nas X wears pigtails and a gold chest plate during his performance at Montreux Jazz Festival on July 4 in Switzerland.

Couture Galore

Sydney Sweeney and Noah Centineo attend the Giorgio Armani PrivÃÂ© Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show
Sydney Sweeney, Noah Centineo.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney and Noah Centineo match in black outfits at the Giorgio Armani Privé show during Paris Fashion Week on July 4.

Fun at Fashion Week

Emma Thompson and Kate Hudson attend the Giorgio Armani PrivÃÂ© Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week
Emma Thompson, Kate Hudson.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Emma Thompson and Kate Hudson take their seats at the Giorgio Armani Privé show on July 4 in Paris.

You Glow, Girl

EXCLUSIVE: Model Alessandra Ambrosio at Le Bristol Paris hotel in Paris, France.
Alessandra Ambrosio.

SplashNews.com

Basking in the French summer air, Alessandra Ambrosio wears a body-hugging, cool-toned dress at Le Bristol hotel in Paris.

Holiday Hunger

Joey Chestnut finishes in first place in the 2023 Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island
Joey Chestnut.

Bobby Bank/Getty Images

Reigning champion Joey Chestnut holds onto his title after winning this year's Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on Coney Island in N.Y.C. on July 4.

Shady Ladies

Margaret Qualley and Rashida Jones attend the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week
Margaret Qualley, Rashida Jones.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Margaret Qualley and Rashida Jones look summertime chic at the Chanel Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week on July 4.

Camp Out

Christie Brinkley 'Theater Camp' After Party

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Christie Brinkley sports summer whites at the Cinema Society screening of Searchlight Pictures’ Theater Camp at Tutto Caffè in East Hampton, New York, on July 3.

Going Green

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Roger Federer court side on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate Middleton and Roger Federer share a smile at day 2 of Wimbledon in London on July 4.

Family Ties

Kathy Hilton and Nicky Hilton attend the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Kathy Hilton and daughter Nicky Hilton Rothschild strike a pose at the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week on July 3.

Blazer of Glory

Eva Longoria attends the "Flamin' Hot: la historia de los Cheetos picantes" photocall

Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images for Disney+

Eva Longoria attends a photo call for her film Flamin' Hot at Hotel The Madrid EDITION in Spain on July 4.

Take the Cake

King Charles III and Queen Camilla cut a commemorative cake during a visit to NHS Lothian's Medicine of the Elderly Meaningful Activity Centre at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, to celebrate 75 years of the NHS at NHS Lothian

Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles III and Queen Camilla cut a commemorative cake during a visit to NHS Lothian's Medicine of the Elderly Meaningful Activity Centre at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh in Scotland on July 4.

Flag Day

Richard E. Grant 'Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders from Mars' film premiere

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock 

Richard E. Grant dons a bright ensemble to the Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders from Mars premiere in London on July 3.

Theater Buffs

Noah Galvin and Ben Platt attend the Searchlight Pictures and Cinema Society special screening of "Theater Camp"

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

Noah Galvin and Ben Platt celebrate at the Cinema Society screening of Searchlight Pictures’ Theater Camp at Tutto Caffè in East Hampton, New York, on July 3.

Going Glam

Susan Sarandon attends Pomellato High Jewelry Gala Event at Palais De Tokyo
Susan Sarandon.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Pomellato

Susan Sarandon looks chic in black at the Pomellato High Jewelry Gala Event at Palais de Tokyo in Paris on July 3.

Goddess Mode

Camila Cabello Stephane Rolland show, Arrivals

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Camila Cabello continues her Paris Fashion Week style streak at the Stephane Rolland show in France on July 4.

Stage Right

Jennifer Hudson with Kyle Ramar Freeman who leads the cast as Usher A Strange Loop

Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock

Jennifer Hudson hangs with A Strange Loop's Kyle Ramar Freeman backstage at the show in London on July 3.

Golden Girl

Cardi B attends the Schiaparelli Haute couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Cardi B gets all dolled up for the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 3 in France.

Color Up

Rita Ora, Jade Thirlwall and Nicola Coughlan attend the iconic fundraising London Pride brunch, co-hosted by Jean Paul Gaultier, Violet Chachki and Henry Holland in aid of the Albert Kennedy Trust and Not a Phase, at Berners Tavern in The London EDITION

Dave Benett/Getty Images for The London EDITION

Rita Ora, Jade Thirlwall and Nicola Coughlan get together at the London Pride brunch, co-hosted by Jean Paul Gaultier, Violet Chachki and Henry Holland, on July 1 at the London EDITION.

Purse Pooch

Diane Keaton
Diane Keaton.

Pierre Suu/Getty 

Diane Keaton accessorizes with a dog-shaped bag at the Thom Browne Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week on July 3.

Smiling on Stage

Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne.

 Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Lil Wayne brings big color to day 3 of ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans on July 2.

Glam Girl

Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Looking elegant in a strapless dress, Natalie Portman attends the Dior Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week on July 3.

Wearing Whimsy

Big Latto
Latto.

Pierre Suu/Getty 

Latto dons an intricate purple ensemble to attend Paris Fashion Week's Iris Van Herpen show on July 3.

Bringing the Heat

Megan Thee Stallion performs during day 3 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture
Megan Thee Stallion.

Josh Brasted/WireImage

Megan Thee Stallion lights up New Orleans on day 3 of ESSENCE Festival.

All That Glitters

Christine Quinn
Christine Quinn.

SplashNews.com

Christine Quinn rocks a sparkly sheer Georges Hobeika dress with Jimmy Choo shoes on the streets of Paris.

Girl Squad

Mandy Haught #24, Michelle Betos #1 and Meleana Shim #13 of NJ/NY Gotham FC pose with actor Hannah Waddingham before the match between the NJ/NY Gotham FC and the Angel City FC at Red Bull Arena
Mandy Haught, Michelle Betos, Meleana Shim, Hannah Waddingham.

Elsa/Getty Images

NJ/NY Gotham FC teammates Mandy Haught, Michelle Betos and Meleana Shim pose with Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham during the July 2 Women's Empowerment Game presented by Johnnie Walker at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey.

Sheer Madness

Camilla Cabello attends the Iris Van Herpen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Camila Cabello makes a style statement at the Iris Van Herpen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 2.

Flower Child

Janelle Monae performs onstage during day 1 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Janelle Monae performs during the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on June 30 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Hot Seat

Oprah Winfrey attends the 2023 Essence Festival of Culture Concert Series in New Orleans

Soul Brother/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock

Oprah speaks to the crowd during the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on June 30 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Pink Lady

Margot Robbie poses for a photo during a pink carpet event to promote her new film "Barbie" in Seoul

JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images

Another day, another Barbie moment for Margot Robbie, who promotes the film in Seoul, South Korea, on July 2.

Down Under

Tom Cruise

 James Gourley/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Tom Cruise attends a photo call in support of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One at the Overseas Passenger Terminal on July 2 in Sydney, Australia.

