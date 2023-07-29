Shawn Mendes Strips Down in Spain, Plus Bebe Rexha in London, Cardi B, Offset and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on July 29, 2023 06:00AM EDT
01 of 80

Heating Up

Shawn Mendes shows off his ripped body and six pack abs as he has fun with his pals on holiday in Ibiza, Spain.

GTres / SplashNews.com

A sun-soaked Shawn Mendes flaunts his fit figure on his beachy vacation in Ibiza on July 28.

02 of 80

Peace Across the Pond

Bebe Rexha is seen in the UK for a night out with friends at The 22 Mayfair in London

TheImageDirect.com

Bebe Rexha pouts with a peace sign on a night out in London on July 28.

03 of 80

Romantic Gesture

Cardi B and her husband Offset dined at Delilah's Restaurant and Lounge in Hollywood and were approached by a flower vendor as they were leaving
Cardi B and Offset.

BACKGRID

After dining at Delilah's Restaurant and Lounge in West Hollywood on July 28, Cardi B carries a bouquet of roses almost as colorful as her hair, which her husband Offset bought from a street vendor. The rapper purchased the rest of the flower vendor's inventory as well.

04 of 80

Morning Music

Renee Rapp performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on July 28, 2023 in New York City

Debra L Rothenberg/WireImage

Reneé Rapp flashes a bright smile during her Today show performance at N.Y.C.'s Rockefeller Plaza on July 28.

05 of 80

Magic Moment

Bonnie Wright attends the Yugo BAFTA Student Awards on July 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Frazer Harrison/Getty

A pregnant Bonnie Wright shows off her baby bump at the Yugo BAFTA Student Awards on July 27 in L.A.

06 of 80

Going With the Flo

Flo Rida performs at Fox & Friends Summer Concert Series at Fox News Studios on July 28, 2023 in New York

Cindy Ord/Getty

Flo Rida wears bedazzled sunglasses and a Givenchy jersey during his performance on July 28 at Fox & Friends Summer Concert Series in New York City.

07 of 80

High Note

Melanie C shows off her amazing figure as she performs at Kendal Calling Festival.

SplashNews.com

Mel C belts it out for the crowds at England's Kendal Calling Festival on July 28.

08 of 80

Color Coodination

EXCLUSIVE: Venus Williams is spotted during a photoshoot for Lacoste in New York City.

TheImageDirect.com

Venus Williams rocks a maroon blazer and striped ensemble during a Lacoste photoshoot in N.Y.C. on July 27.

09 of 80

Catering the Effort

Lance Bass delivers Pizza from his restaurant Rocco's to picket lines outside Paramount Studios
Lance Bass.

London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

Lance Bass serves up a hot pizza delivery from his restaurant Rocco's in support of SAG-AFTRA's strike outside Paramount Studios in Hollywood.

10 of 80

Out of Office

Hailey Bieber Seen Leaving Office Building On Sunset Boulevard In Los Angeles
Hailey Bieber.

SplashNews.com

Hailey Bieber is all business as she steps out of an office building on Sunset Boulevard in L.A.

11 of 80

Teaming Up

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston attend the 10th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose Celebrity Tournament
Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Longtime pals and former costars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston attend the 10th annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose Celebrity Tournament on July 27 at Dodger Stadium in L.A.

12 of 80

You Glow, Girl!

*EXCLUSIVE* - Kelly Rowland arrived for dinner at the new celebrity hot spot, Drakes, in West Hollywood
Kelly Rowland.

007 / BACKGRID

Hanging out in West Hollywood, Kelly Rowland arrives for dinner in a white knit dress on July 27.

13 of 80

Sweet Smile

Troye Sivan visits the SiriusXM Los Angeles studio
Troye Sivan.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

On July 27, Troye Sivan tunes in at SiriusXM studio in Los Angeles.

14 of 80

Cheers!

Victoria Monet performs during Tres Generaciones Tequila 50th Anniversary Celebration launching Familia Tres
Victoria Monet.

Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Tres Generaciones

Victoria Monét brings the fun during her performance at Tres Generaciones' Tequila 50th anniversary celebration at Citizen News Hollywood on July 27.

15 of 80

Sheer Glam

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma are seen at Tao restaurant
Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Winnie Harlow wears a netted dress while dining out at Tao restaurant in Los Angeles alongside her boyfriend, Kyle Kuzma, on July 27.

16 of 80

Young Hollywood

Joey King and Kaitlyn Dever attend Miu Miu Summer Club Malibu at the Malibu Pier
Joey King and Kaitlyn Dever.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Miu Miu

Joey King and Kaitlyn Dever wear their summer best at Miu Miu's Malibu Summer Club event on July 26.

17 of 80

On Air

Mickey Guyton Visits SiriusXM Nashville at SiriusXM Studios
Mickey Guyton.

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Sitting at the microphone, Mickey Guyton wears a big smile to SiriusXM Nashville on July 27.

18 of 80

Sparking Romance

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner had a romantic dinner at Sushi Park. The couple were seen leaving Sushi Park with a bottle of wine in hand as they made their way to their car.
Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner.

BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny enjoy a date together at Sushi Park in West Hollywood on July 27.

19 of 80

Grunge Glam

Florence Pugh is seen attending the launch of Lotus flagship showroom at 73 Piccadilly on July 27, 2023 in London, England
Florence Pugh.

Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Florence Pugh accessorizes with silver jewelry at the launch of Lotus' flagship showroom at 73 Piccadilly in London on July 27.

20 of 80

Love in the Air

Brooklyn Beckham and his Nicola Peltz are seen with Nelson and Claudia Peltz the Club 55 during holidays in St-Tropez
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

EliotPress / ELIOTPRESS / MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz flaunt their love around the French coastal town of Saint-Tropez on July 27.

21 of 80

Over the Shoulder

Chrissy Teigen - lisa frank event
Chrissy Teigen.

@jorgemezaphotos

With some sparkly art on her shoulder, Chrissy Teigen flashes a big smile while at the L.A. launch event for Lisa Frank's collaborative collection with Evite.

22 of 80

Crowd Work

Ashanti shows off her curves and gives a lucky fan a lap dance after she blindfolded him and put him in handcuffs at her concert in Sacramento
Ashanti.

BACKGRID

Ashanti holds up some handcuffs for one lucky fan brought up on stage during her performance in Sacramento, California on July 26.

23 of 80

Balling Out

Shaquille O'Neal parties it up at SantAnna Beach Club in Mykonos
Shaquille O'Neal.

BACKGRID

Shaquille O'Neal continues his summer vacation at a nightclub in Mykonos on July 25.

24 of 80

Pop Pals

S Club visit Magic Radio at 1 Golden Square on July 27, 2023 in London, England
Bradley McIntosh, Rachel Stevens, Jo O'Meara, Tina Barrett and Jon Lee.

Kate Green/Getty

S Club bandmates Bradley McIntosh, Rachel Stevens, Jo O'Meara, Tina Barrett and Jon Lee visit London's Magic Radio at 1 Golden Square on July 27.

25 of 80

Pouty & Poised

Rachel Zoe at the Thirteen Lune + MYTHERESA Hampton's Luncheon on July 27, 2023 in Sagaponack, New York
Rachel Zoe.

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty

Rachel Zoe rocks oversized shades at a Thirteen Lune + MYTHERESA Hamptons luncheon in Sagaponack, New York on July 27.

26 of 80

Milestone Celebration

Lenny Kravitz seen leaving Mick Jagger's 80th birthday party at Embargo Republica nightclub in Chelsea
Lenny Kravitz.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Looking chic in his signature shades, Lenny Kravitz flashes a peace sign on his way out of Mick Jagger's 80th birthday party at London's Embargo Republica nightclub on July 26.

27 of 80

Style Savant

Tan France at the Trainline x Tan France Style Guide to Europe VIP Event held at Maybourne Beverly Hills
Tan France.

River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images

Fashion guru Tan France looks cool at the VIP event for Trainline x Tan France Style Guide to Europe in Beverly Hills on July 26.

28 of 80

Summer Smiles

Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Emma Roberts at the Tod's Hamptons Summer Celebration and dinner party
Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Emma Roberts.

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Nicky Hilton Rothschild is pretty in paisley as she hugs Emma Roberts in East Hampton for Tod's Hamptons Summer Celebration and dinner party on July 26.

29 of 80

Metallic Man

The Weeknd performs at Ippodromo Snai La Maura on July 26, 2023 in Milan
The Weeknd.

Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images

The Weeknd masks up for a performance in Milan on July 26.

30 of 80

Front Row Fun

Chloe Cherry attends Urban Decay Reveal Vice Lip Bond Backtalk Collection Campaign
Chloe Cherry.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Urban Decay

Euphoria star Chloe Cherry kicks back with some popcorn at Urban Decay's reveal event for their Vice Lip Bond Backtalk collection at The Roxy Cinema in N.Y.C. on July 25.

31 of 80

Beach Babe

Gigi Hadid attends Miu Miu Summer Club Malibu at the Malibu Pier
Gigi Hadid.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Miu Miu

Gigi Hadid strikes a pose with her Miu Miu purse at the brand's summer club beach party at the Malibu Pier on July 26.

32 of 80

Neon Attire

Tallulah Willis waiting for a friend on Melrose Place, Los Angeles
allulah Willis.

Lauren Menowitz/Shutterstock

Tallulah Willis sports a colorful ensemble while strolling around Melrose Place in L.A. on July 26.

33 of 80

Hands in the Air

Rachel Zoe (C), Isolde Brielmaier (R) and guests at the Tod's Hamptons Summer Celebration and dinner party
Rachel Zoe, Isolde Brielmaier.

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Rachel Zoe (center) grooves with Isolde Brielmaier (right) at Tod's Hamptons Summer Celebration on July 26.

34 of 80

Striking Out

Jamie Lynn Spears seen on the picket lines outside Warner Bros Studios in Burbank
Jamie Lynn Spears.

London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

Jamie Lynn Spears hangs out on the picket lines at the SAG-AFTRA strike outside of Warner Bros Studios in Burbank on July 26.

35 of 80

Side by Side

Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann walk the SAG-AFTRA and WGA picket line outside Warners Brothers HQ in New York City
Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann stop for a photo at the SAG-AFTRA and WGA picket line outside Warners Bros. headquarters in New York City on July 26.

36 of 80

On the Go

Hailey Bieber is seen getting cold beverages to cool off in the scorching LA heat wave
Hailey Bieber.

APEX / MEGA

Hailey Bieber grabs a cold beverage as she steps out in L.A. on July 26.

37 of 80

Smile and Wave

Kelly Rowland waves to our cameras after grabbing lunch with friends at fancy San Vicente Bungalows.
Kelly Rowland.

affinitypicture / BACKGRID

Kelly Rowland flashes a smile and a wave while out and about in West Hollywood on July 26.

38 of 80

Island Celebrations

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas take a beach vacation in Mykonos, Greece.
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas.

A LONE WOLF/MEGA

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas enjoy a beach vacation ahead of the their one-year wedding anniversary in Mykonos, Greece, on July 26.

39 of 80

On the Town

Lea Michele is all smiles while out in New York City
Lea Michele.

TheImageDirect.com

Lea Michele keeps it casual as she steps out in New York City on July 26.

40 of 80

PJ Time

Drew Barrymore spotted in Toronto filming a commercial for Bingo Blitz
Drew Barrymore.

TheImageDirect.com

Drew Barrymore wears a pair of cat pajamas on July 25 while filming a commercial in Toronto.

41 of 80

In the Studio

Lil Nas X arrived in New York to perform with Drake at Madison Square Garden, seen leaving Sony studios today in style.
Lil Nas X.

BACKGRID

Lil Nas X sports a bucket hat as he stops by Sony studios in New York City on July 26.

42 of 80

Surf's Up

Minnie Driver enjoys a day out surfing at Malibu Beach.
Minnie Driver.

Hope / SplashNews.com

Minnie Driver takes a seat on her surf board while out on the water at Malibu Beach on July 25.

43 of 80

Have a Drink

Olivia Culpo is RosÃÂ©-ready at the Santa Margherita Suite, the world's first RosÃÂ©-inspired hotel suite in New York City, Walker Hotel Greenwich Village, Manhattan, United States
Olivia Culpo.

Sansho Scott/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Olivia Culpo poses in the Santa Margherita Suite at the Walker Hotel Greenwich Village in New York City on July 25.

44 of 80

Jetsetter

EXCLUSIVE: Gigi Hadid is pictured for the first time after her arrest in the US Virgin Islands.
Gigi Hadid.

TheImageDirect.com

Gigi Hadid bares her torso in a beige crop top as she catches a flight at JFK airport in New York City on July 25.

45 of 80

Sing It Out

Bruce Springsteen performs with The E Street Band at Autodromo Nazionale Monza
Bruce Springsteen.

Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen throws his hands in the air during at performance at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on July 25 in Monza, Italy. 

46 of 80

City Stroll

Timothee Chalamet caught in a casual moment while strolling through the vibrant streets of New York.
Timothée Chalamet.

JosiahW / BACKGRID

Timothée Chalamet takes a walk through New York City with a beverage and headphones in hand on July 25.

47 of 80

Standing Together

Christian Slater, Jessica Chastain and Arian Moayed are seen at the SAG AFTRA rally in Times Square
Christian Slater, Jessica Chastain and Arian Moayed.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Wearing a solidarity pin on her denim jumpsuit, Jessica Chastain poses with Christian Slater and Arian Moayed at the SAG-AFTRA rally in N.Y.C. on July 25.

48 of 80

Musical Reunion

Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Michael J. Fox, Casey Likes, and Roger Bart attend the "Back To The Future: The Musical" Gala Performance
Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Michael J. Fox, Casey Likes and Roger Bart.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Back to the Future costars Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Michael J. Fox pose with the stars of Back To The Future: The Musical, Casey Likes and Roger Bart, at the gala performance for the new show at Winter Garden Theatre in N.Y.C on July 25.  

49 of 80

Royal Appearance

: King Charles III reacts as he meets members of the public at the Sandringham Flower Show
King Charles.

Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles flashes a smile as he meets members of the public at the Sandringham Flower Show at Sandringham House on July 26 in King's Lynn, England.

50 of 80

Rock On

Kiefer Sutherland performs at Manchester Ritz
Kiefer Sutherland.

Mike Gray / Avalon

Kiefer Sutherland takes the stage at the O2 Ritz in Manchester, England, on July 25.

51 of 80

Man of the Hour

John Legend Celebrates The Launch Of The First-Ever Loved01 Pop-Up With A Solo Performance At Westfield Century City
John Legend.

Renee Cascia / Westfield Century City

John Legend poses at a pop-up for his skincare line, Loved01, at Westfield Century City in L.A. on July 22.

52 of 80

Cheers

Latto toasts to the launch of her new Lemon Herb Remix collab with Wingstop alongside her Maiya the Don (left) and her sister Brooklyn Nikole, at the launch party happening in South Beach Miami
Latto.

Michael Will Photography for Wingstop

Latto shares a toast to celebrate the launch of her new Lemon Herb Remix collaboration with Wingstop in Miami on July 22.

53 of 80

On the Air

Matt Rife and Rob Lowe visit the SiriusXM Los Angeles Studio at SiriusXM Studios
Matt Rife and Rob Lowe.

Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Comedian Matt Rife stops by SiriusXM's Los Angeles Studio with Rob Lowe, who hosts Literally! with Rob Lowe, on July 25.

54 of 80

Birthday Babe

Winnie Harlow is seen arriving to her Birthday party at Delilah's restaurant West Restaurant on July 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Winnie Harlow.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

With her hair blinged out in barrettes and butterfly clips, Winnie Harlow sparkles upon arrival at her birthday party at Delilah Restaurant in West Hollywood on July 24.

55 of 80

Under the Sun

Reese Witherspoon keeps it casual-cute wearing a hat and a denim shirt as she goes grocery shopping at Brentwood Country Mart.
Reese Witherspoon.

BACKGRID

Reese Witherspoon dons a woven hat and a denim shirt for a casual shop at the Brentwood Country Mart in Los Angeles on July 25.

56 of 80

Furry Friend

Justin and Hailey Bieber step out of the cafe with their dog as they enjoy a lovely date together
Hailey Bieber.

BACKGRID

Hailey Bieber keeps her pooch in hand while enjoying a Malibu date with her husband, Justin Bieber, on July 25.

57 of 80

Taking a Dip

Melissa Gorga lounging by the pool
Melissa Gorga.

Lauren Menowitz/Shutterstock

Looking chic in a purple bikini, Melissa Gorga hangs out by the pool in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, on July 25. The fashion-forward reality star also snaps some promotional pics for her store, Envy by Melissa Gorga.

58 of 80

Banding Together

teve Buscemi, BD Wong, Christian Slater, Brendan Fraser, Bryan Cranston, Nancy Giles and Ezra Knight are seen on stage during the "Rock The City For A Fair Contract" rally in Times Square on July 25, 2023 in New York City
Steve Buscemi, BD Wong, Christian Slater, Brendan Fraser, Bryan Cranston, Nancy Giles and Ezra Knight.

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty

Steve Buscemi, BD Wong, Christian Slater, Brendan Fraser and Bryan Cranston are among the famous faces populating SAG-AFTRA's Rock the City for a Fair Contract rally in N.Y.C. on July 25.

59 of 80

Athleisure Moment

Katie Holmes shows off her fit physique while on a stroll in New York City. The American actress wore a black crop top, green joggers, and Adidas trainers
Katie Holmes.

TheImageDirect.com

Katie Holmes keeps it casual in green joggers and a black crop top as she steps out in N.Y.C. on July 25.

60 of 80

Glamorous Globetrotting

Eva Longoria at the Global Gift Foundation Gala
Eva Longoria.

Cordon Press/INSTARimages

Eva Longoria smiles and waves in Marbella, Spain, where she attends the Global Gift Foundation Gala on July 24.

61 of 80

VIP Meet Up

Tim McGraw greets fans outside the Sunset Strip's Whisky A Go Go
Tim McGraw.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA

Tim McGraw meets fans in West Hollywood before his secret standing show on July 24 at the historic Sunset Strip nightclub Whisky a Go Go.

62 of 80

Clase Act

Ashley Graham celebrates the magic of tequila with a gastronomic experience at Clase Azul's The Loft Brooklyn
Ashley Graham.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for Clase Azul Mexico

In a dazzling newsprint minidress, Ashley Graham celebrates Clase Azul Tequila Gold at The Loft Brooklyn in N.Y.C. on July 24.

63 of 80

Mic Check

Franklin Jonas visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios
Franklin Jonas.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Claim to Fame host Franklin Jonas pops by SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on July 24.

64 of 80

Reunited Backstage

Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack pose backstage at the opening night for "The Cottage" on Broadway
Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Sean Hayes supports his former Will and Grace costar Eric McCormack at his opening night performance in Broadway's The Cottage on July 24 in N.Y.C.

65 of 80

Strike a Pose

Steven Weber and Bryan Cranston pose at the opening night after party for "The Cottage"
Steven Weber and Bryan Cranston.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Steven Weber and Bryan Cranston share a goofy moment at the opening night afterparty for The Cottage on Broadway in N.Y.C. on July 24.

66 of 80

Sunny Stroll

*EXCLUSIVE* - Maggie Gyllenhaal and her husband Peter Sarsgaard are all smiles during a romantic stroll after having lunch in Manhattan
Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard.

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Maggie Gyllenhaal and her husband Peter Sarsgaard take a walk around Manhattan's West Village neighborhood, beating the summertime heat in boho-style attire on July 24.

67 of 80

Apt Lighting

P!NK performs onstage during her Summer Carnival 2023 tour
Pink.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Pink brings her Summer Carnival tour to Rogers Centre in Toronto on July 24.

68 of 80

Cool & Coiffed

Walker Hayes gets a fresh haircut at his local Great Clips in Murfreesboro, TN
Walker Hayes.

MOVI Inc.

Getting ahead of back-to-school haircut season, Walker Hayes checks out his fresh new trim at his local Great Clips in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on July 25.

69 of 80

Game for Good

LaToya Tonodeo and Tracy Morgan at the 3rd Annual CC Sabathia and Friends Celebrity Softball Game to benefit the PiCChin Foundation
LaToya Tonodeo and Tracy Morgan.

Walik Goshorn/MediaPunch/Shutterstock 

Proudly wearing their New York Yankees spirit, LaToya Tonodeo and Tracy Morgan attend the 3rd annual CC Sabathia and Friends celebrity softball game on July 24. The yearly scrimmage at Yankee Stadium benefits the PiCChin Foundation, Sabathia's charity helping kids through education and sport.

70 of 80

All the Applause

Lilli Cooper, Eric McCormack, Laura Bell Bundy and Dana Steingold take part in the curtain call during "The Cottage" Broadway Opening Night
Lilli Cooper, Eric McCormack, Laura Bell Bundy and Dana Steingold.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The Cottage stars Lilli Cooper, Eric McCormack, Laura Bell Bundy and Dana Steingold revel in their curtain call on opening night of their Broadway show on July 24.

71 of 80

Snack Time

EXCLUSIVE: Hilary Duff flashes a smile while food shopping in Los Angeles.
Hilary Duff.

TheImageDirect.com

Looking cute and casual in a tank top and tennis skirt, Hilary Duff grabs a bite in L.A. on July 24.

72 of 80

Bow Down

Beyonce at Soldier Field, Chicago 7-23-2023 by Joshua Mellin jdmellin@gmail.com @joshuamellin(3)
Beyonce and Blue Ivy.

Joshua Mellin

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy take Soldier Field by storm during the Chicago stop of the Renaissance World Tour on July 23.

73 of 80

Back in New York

Lil Nas X arrives at JFK airport
Lil Nas X.

BACKGRID 

Lil Nas X touches down at JFK Airport in New York on July 24 in a Barbie-pink top.

74 of 80

Special Guest

Cardi B surprised guests when she took the Sprite stage with Offset in a Chrome Hearts wetsuit to perform "Clout" and "MotorSport." The pair shared a kiss before Cardi left the stage, squashing current rumors.
Cardi B and Offset.

Courtesy of Rolling Loud

Cardi B opts for a futuristic look at Rolling Loud Miami on July 23 where her husband, Offset, brought her onstage.

75 of 80

On the Mic

Latto performs onstage during day three of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium
Latto.

Jason Koerner/Getty 

Latto takes the stage during day three of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on July 23.

76 of 80

Main Event

Mary J. Blige and WanMor at Flipperâs Roller Boogie Palace at Rockefeller Center
Mary J. Blige and WanMor.

Craig Barritt for Flipperâs Roller Boogie Palace

Mary J. Blige poses with members of WanMor at Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace at Rockefeller Center in N.Y.C on July 21.

77 of 80

Helping Out

Tayshia Adams volunteering at a City Harvest repack.
Tayshia Adams.

@loricannava

Tayshia Adams volunteers at City Harvest alongside Feeding America in New York City.

78 of 80

Out of the Box

Rachel Fuda of the Real Housewives of New Jersey at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City last Wed. for a screening of Barbie
Rachel Fuda.

Ocean Casino Resort

Real Housewives of New Jersey's Rachel Fuda poses inside a life-sized Barbie box during a special screening of Barbie at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City on July 19.

79 of 80

All That Glitters

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift.

Mat Hayward/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift sparkles on stage at Lumen Field in Seattle on July 22.

80 of 80

Saturday Stroll

*EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Garner, looked amazing while enjoying her daily walk around Brentwood.
Jennifer Garner.

Boaz / BACKGRID

Jennifer Garner takes a stroll around Brentwood, California, on July 22.

Related Articles
Shawn Mendes shows off his ripped body and six pack abs as he has fun with his pals on holiday in Ibiza, Spain.
Shirtless Shawn Mendes Shows Off His Abs During Fun-Filled Ibiza Getaway with Friends
Cardi B and her husband Offset dined at Delilah's Restaurant and Lounge in Hollywood and were approached by a flower vendor as they were leaving.
Offset Gifts Cardi B Roses During Date Night as Video for New Single ‘Jealousy’ Drops
EXCLUSIVE: Venus Williams is spotted during a photoshoot for Lacoste in New York City.
Venus Williams Poses in N.Y.C., Plus Lance Bass, Hailey Bieber, Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul and More
Lenny Kravitz seen leaving Mick Jagger's 80th birthday party at Embargo Republica nightclub in Chelsea
Lenny Kravitz Spends a Night Out in London, Plus Tan France, Nicky Hilton, Emma Roberts and More
EXCLUSIVE: Gigi Hadid is pictured for the first time after her arrest in the US Virgin Islands.
Gigi Hadid Catches a Flight in N.Y.C., Plus Bruce Springsteen in Italy, Timothée Chalamet and More
Eva Longoria at the Global Gift Foundation Gala
Eva Longoria Flashes a Smile in Spain, Plus Tim McGraw in L.A., Ashley Graham, Franklin Jonas and More
The Bachelorette's Shawn Booth pregnancy announcement photos
Shawn Booth Shares First Photos with Pregnant Dre Joseph Ahead of First Baby Together (Exclusive)
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift Sparkles Onstage in Seattle, Plus Jennifer Garner, Wiz Khalifa, Keith Urban and More
Cynthia Nixon is seen at the SAG-AFTRA picket lines
Cynthia Nixon Shows Her Support in N.Y.C., Plus Corey Feldman, The Beckhams and More
Cynthia Nixon is seen at the SAG-AFTRA picket lines
Cynthia Nixon Shows Her Support in N.Y.C., Plus Corey Feldman, The Beckhams and More
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen attend LOVED01 By John Legend Launches Pop-Up
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Cozy Up at L.A. Pop-Up, Plus Snoop Dogg, Camila Cabello and More
EXCLUSIVE: The Weeknd doing some sightseeing in Barcelona whilst filming for a documentary on his current tour.
The Weeknd Explores Barcelona, Plus Justin & Hailey Bieber in N.Y.C., King Charles, Usher and More
Grammy Award-winning musician Anderson .Paak lights up the Empire State Building
Anderson .Paak Visits the Empire State Building, Plus Keanu Reeves, Post Malone, Jennifer Lopez and More
Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas are seen in midtown on July 17, 2023 in New York City
Kevin & Danielle Jonas in N.Y.C., Plus Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Garner, Jamie Lynn Spears and More
Bebe Rexha and Keyan Safyari attend Bebe Rexha's "Bebe" Album Release Event
Bebe Rexha Shares Text Seemingly from Boyfriend Keyan Safyari Criticizing Her Weight and Hinting at Breakup
Shania Twain performs on day 3 of the 2023 Faster Horses Music Festival Michigan International Speedway
Shania Twain Sparkles on Stage in Michigan, Plus Gwyneth Paltrow & Apple Martin, Steph Curry and More