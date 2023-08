01 of 80 Down Under Stroll Natalie Portman. Media-Mode / SplashNews.com Natalie Portman takes a stroll in Sydney, Australia on August 4 during the FIFA Women's World Cup.

02 of 80 Vacation Sun Tobey Maguire. GTres / SplashNews.com Tobey Maguire is all smiles as he keeps out of the sun in a baseball hat and sunglasses while on vacation in Ibiza on August 4.

03 of 80 Moving and Grooving Carly Rae Jepsen. Josh Brasted/FilmMagic Carly Rae Jepsen takes the stage during Lollapalooza on August 3 in Chicago.

04 of 80 On Top of N.Y.C. Nicole Polizzi. Empire State Building / BON VOYA / MEGA Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi yells down to the city below while atop the Empire State Building in N.Y.C. on August 4.

05 of 80 For the Teachers Noam Galai/Getty Lisa Ann Walter strikes a fun pose while hosting a pop-up school supply closet with BIC for teachers in N.Y.C on August 3.

06 of 80 Love Birds Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos. Media-Mode / SplashNews.com Costars turned couple, Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos, reunite at an airport in Australia on August 4.

07 of 80 Giving Back Leighton Meester. Mark Cuevas Leighton Meester partners with Proof to donate period underwear to the Downtown Women's Center in Los Angeles.

08 of 80 In Her L.A. Era Taylor Swift. Emma McIntyre/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Taylor Swift is all smiles as she takes the stage at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on August 3, kicking off her stint at the venue as part of The Eras Tour.

09 of 80 Star Power Billie Eilish. Ben Trivett Billie Eilish sports a Chicago Bulls jersey during her set at Lollapalooza in Chicago on August 3.

10 of 80 On the Line Billy Crystal. jfizzy/Star Max/GC Images Billy Crystal pays homage to his film When Harry Met Sally with a cheeky sign on the picket line at Paramount Pictures Studios on August 3 in L.A.

11 of 80 Tie-Dye Day Lainey Wilson. Timothy Hiatt/Shutterstock Lainey Wilson takes the stage during day one of Lollapalooza in Chicago on August 3.

12 of 80 Let's Go Girls Allison Holker, Vanessa Lachey, Ashley Tisdale, Jenna Dewan and Jennie Garth. Presley Ann/Getty Images for SoFi Allison Holker, Vanessa Lachey, Ashley Tisdale, Jenna Dewan and Jennie Garth attend a Taylor Swift pre-concert party hosted by SoFi and PEOPLE at The Shay in Culver City, California, on August 3.

13 of 80 Theater Buffs Amanda Kloots and Preston Truman Boyd. Chelsea Lauren for Pantages Theatre/Shutterstock Amanda Kloots and Preston Truman Boyd pose together at an event for Les Misérables at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in L.A. on August 3.

14 of 80 Dazzling Star Lily Allen. Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images Lily Allen pairs a sparkling top with a pair of camouflage pants following her performance in The Pillowman at the Duke of York's Theatre in London on August 3.

15 of 80 Showtime Jason Derulo. Abaca Press/INSTARimages Jason Derulo sports a decorated leather jacket during his set at Smukfest Music Festival in Denmark on August 3.

16 of 80 On the Mic Randall Park. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Randall Park stops by SiriusXM Studios in New York City on August 3.

17 of 80 Digging In Trisha Cardoso, Chuck Lorre, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Richard Ayoub, Jamie Lee Curtis, Marianne Williamson and Tim Robinson. Stewart Cook/Shutterstock Trisha Cardoso, Chuck Lorre, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Richard Ayoub, Jamie Lee Curtis, Marianne Williamson and Tim Robinson all grab a shovel during Project Angel Food's ground-breaking ceremony for its new Chuck Lorre Family Foundation Campus in L.A. on August 3.

18 of 80 Industry Icons Derek Jeter, Marc Anthony. Robert Bell/INSTARimages Marc Anthony and Derek Jeter watch Lionel Messi and his team, Inter Miami CF, play Orlando City during the Leagues Cup in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on August 2.



19 of 80 Hot Competition David Beckham, Victoria Beckham. Robert Bell/INSTARimages David and Victoria Beckham look laser-focused while watching Inter Miami CF take on Orlando City in the Leagues Cup on August 2 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

20 of 80 Hanging Out Snoop Dogg. Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images A colorfully dressed Snoop Dogg greets fans while departing the Today show on August 3 in New York City.

21 of 80 Family First Timothee Chalamet and his mom, Nicole Flender. TheImageDirect.com Timothée Chalamet and his mom, Nicole Flender, step out for a mother-son moment in N.Y.C. on August 2.

22 of 80 On the Go Ashlee Simpson. SplashNews.com Ashlee Simpson steps out to run errands in L.A. on August 3.

23 of 80 Bonding Event Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian. Joan Llado / GTres / SplashNews.com Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian both sport low-cut outfits at a hotel in Palma de Mallorca for a party organized by real estate mogul Marcel Remus on August 3.

24 of 80 Cheers! Christina Hendricks, George Bianchini. Jonathan Sirand Christina Hendricks enjoys a Johnnie Walker Black Label cocktail while celebrating her fiancé George Bianchini's birthday in Los Angeles on August 2.



25 of 80 Summer Fun Harry Style, Xander Ritz. Madsea / BACKGRID Following the end of his tour, Harry Styles vacations in Italy with his longtime pal Xander Ritz on August 2.

27 of 80 Out & About Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Selling Sunset costars (and former flames) Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim spend some time together in L.A. on August 2.

28 of 80 In the Limelight Carly Rae Jepsen. Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for IHG Hotels & Resorts Glowing in bright green, Carly Rae Jepsen performs at IHG Hotels & Resorts' official Lollapalooza pre-party at the Kimpton Gray Hotel in Chicago on August 2.

29 of 80 Woman of the Hour Mindy Kaling. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Lion Pose The evening's special guest, Mindy Kaling, wears fuchsia florals to the Lion Pose L.A. launch event on August 1.

30 of 80 Major Key DJ Khaled. Ivan Apfel/Getty Images DJ Khaled brings the hype at the We The Best x Snipes store in Miami Beach on August 2.

31 of 80 What an Honor Susan Sarandon. Marco Provvisionato/ipa-agency/Shutterstock Susan Sarandon poses with her Golden Column lifetime achievement honor at the Magna Graecia Film Festival in Italy on August 2.

32 of 80 Fashionable Friends Nicky Hilton and Olivia Palermo. TatianaK / BACKGRID Nicky Hilton and Olivia Palermo partner up for a day of shopping in N.Y.C. on August 2.



33 of 80 Off to the Races Orlando Bloom. Simon Galloway / LAT Images Jake Dennis of Avalanche Andretti's Formula E team chats with Orlando Bloom at the London ePrix I on July 29.

34 of 80 On a Stroll Julianna Margulies. ZapatA/MEGA Dog mom Julianna Margulies takes her pup for a walk in the N.Y.C. sun on August 2.

35 of 80 Cuddled Up Erika Jayne. Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images Erika Jayne holds a sweet pooch at Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in N.Y.C. on August 2.

36 of 80 Shades On Nelly Furtado. BACKGRID Nelly Furtado rocks oversized sunglasses and waves to onlookers while out and about in New York City on August 2.

37 of 80 New York Minute Sam Heughan. Gotham/GC Images Sam Heughan steps out in New York City on August 2 in a green plaid shirt and a pair of sunglasses.

38 of 80 Strike a Pose Susan Sarandon. Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Wearing bright red glasses, Susan Sarandon attends the Magna Graecia Film Festival at Palazzo della Regione in Catanzaro, Italy, on August 2.

39 of 80 Two of a Kind Joel and Benji Madden. LESE / BACKGRID Joel and Benji Madden mean business while posing for a photo shoot on August 1 in Studio City, California.

40 of 80 Off the Field Aaron Rodgers, CJ Uzomah, Solomon Thomas and Tim Boyle backstage at 'Back to the Future: The Musical'. Andy Henderson Aaron Rodgers is pictured backstage at Back to the Future: The Musical with his New York Jets' teammates CJ Uzomah, Solomon Thomas and Tim Boyle over the weekend.

41 of 80 Flower Power Elle King. SplashNews.com Elle King wears a floral mini dress while stopping by the Today show on August 2 in New York City.

42 of 80 A Good Cause Rosario Dawson. Phillip Faraone/Getty Rosario Dawson hosts a beach clean up with SHISEIDO Blue Project during the 2023 US Open of Surfing on August 2 in Huntington Beach, California.

43 of 80 Center Stage Rick Ross. James Farrell & Amazon Music) Rick Ross takes the stage during Amazon Music's 50 & Forever series at Pier 17 in New York City on July 28.

44 of 80 To the Pointe Misty Copeland. Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Misty Copeland attends HamptonsFilm's screening of Flower on July 28 in East Hampton, New York.

45 of 80 Another Day Tom Sandoval. VEGAN / BACKGRID Wearing shades and a beaded necklace, Tom Sandoval waves to onlookers upon returning to his L.A. home after a day of errands on August 1.

46 of 80 In the Spotlight Kelsea Ballerini. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA Kelsea Ballerini takes the stage to speak at the Los Angeles GRAMMY Museum during a screening of her short film Rolling Up the Welcome Mat on August 1.

47 of 80 Loyal to Another Coast Jeremy Allen White. London Entertainment / SplashNews.com While wearing a New York Mets cap, Jeremy Allen White watches the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Oakland Athletics at Dodger Stadium in L.A. on August 1.

48 of 80 Summer Getaway Jennifer Lopez. Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com On August 1, Jennifer Lopez spends time in the sun and shops with her husband Ben Affleck on their Hamptons vacation.

49 of 80 Six-String King Dennis Quaid. Ed Rode/Getty Images Dennis Quaid strums a guitar at SiriusXM Studios in Nashville on August 1.

50 of 80 Face of the Collection Ciara. Linnea Stephan/BFA.com/Shutterstock Ciara matches her boots to her elaborate dress while celebrating the Gap and LoveShackFancy's collaboration at a West Hollywood launch party on August 1.

51 of 80 Proud Mom Lynda Carter and Jessica Carter Altman. Tracy Ketcher Lynda Carter gazes lovingly at her singer-songwriter daughter Jessica Carter Altman following her show at The Drom in New York City.

52 of 80 Tuning In Jill Zarin and Chris Kirkpatrick. Santiago Felipe/Getty Images A brightly suited Jill Zarin and Chris Kirkpatrick hang out during a Reality Lip Sync Battle event in N.Y.C. on August 1.

54 of 80 Hype Girl Leslie Jones. Katharine Lotze/Getty Images Leslie Jones roots for the home team in Los Angeles while watching the WNBA's L.A. Sparks play the New York Liberty on August 1.

55 of 80 What a Doll Issa Rae. SplashNews.com Issa Rae glows in a summery white look while arriving at Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on August 1.

56 of 80 Speaking Out Fran Drescher. SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher encourages picketers at New York City Hall as the union strike continues on August 1.

57 of 80 Peace Out Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino. SplashNews.com Looking colorful in a button-down shirt, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino stops by The View for a Jersey Shore reunion episode in N.Y.C. on August 1.

58 of 80 Too Cool LL Cool J. Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images On August 1, LL Cool J arrives at CBS Studios in New York City rocking all black.

59 of 80 Fashion Forward La La Anthony. BACKGRID La La Anthony stuns in a nude two-piece in London on August 1 after being announced as a brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing.



60 of 80 Rare Sighting Pete Wentz. TheImageDirect.com Pete Wentz steps out in N.Y.C. on July 31 wearing a casual T-shirt and jeans.

61 of 80 Drinks for a Cause Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka. Patrick McMullan/PMC Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka are all smiles at their home in East Hampton, New York, during the Midsummer Night Drinks fundraising event to benefit God's Love We Deliver on July 29.

62 of 80 Running the Show Harry Styles. COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID Days after celebrating the end of his Love on Tour, Harry Styles steps out for a run in Bagnoregio, Italy, on July 27.

63 of 80 Model Moment Emily Ratajkowski. Santi / SplashNews.com Emily Ratajkowski heads out for a dog walk in New York City on July 31.

64 of 80 Man of the Hour Busta Rhymes. Robert Okine/Getty Images Busta Rhymes takes a seat on a throne while performing at Budweiser Stage in Toronto on July 31.

65 of 80 Bumping Along Taylor Neisen. TheImageDirect.com Taylor Neisen flaunts her growing belly as she steps out for a dog walk in New York City on July 31.

66 of 80 Red Hot Lily Allen. Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images Lily Allen sports a red crocheted ensemble after performing inThe Pillowman at the Duke of York's Theatre on July 31 in London.

67 of 80 Old Friends Carol Kane, Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman, Tony Danza and Lucy Liu. Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Carol Kane, Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman, Tony Danza and Lucy Liu attend the opening night of Let's Call Her Patty at Lincoln Center Claire Tow Theater on July 31 in New York City.

68 of 80 Country Strong Kane Brown, RaeLynn and Michael Ray Folds. AFF-USA/Shutterstock Kane Brown, RaeLynn and Michael Ray pose together at Folds of Honor Tennessee's Celebrity Golf Tournament in Franklin, Tennessee, on July 31.

69 of 80 Linked Up Melissa Joan Hart. AFF-USA/Shutterstock Melissa Joan Hart sports an on-theme collared shirt at Folds of Honor Tennessee's Celebrity Golf Tournament in Franklin, Tennessee, on July 31.

70 of 80 Dazzling DJ Paris Hilton. Kevin Ostaj Paris Hilton sparkles as she heads to Tomorrowland electronic music festival in Brussels to perform her set on July 30.

71 of 80 Love in the Air Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson. TheImageDirect.com Love birds Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson link hands while taking a summer stroll around N.Y.C. on July 30.



72 of 80 Dining Down Under Chris Hemsworth. Media-Mode / SplashNews.com Chris Hemsworth heads out for lunch with wife Elsa Pataky, friend Matt Damon and others while visiting Byron Bay in his native Australia.



73 of 80 Running Errands JoJo Siwa. TheImageDirect.com Flashing a wink and a smile, JoJo Siwa stops to fill up her car with gas on July 30 in L.A.



74 of 80 Summer Lovin' Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Oliver Palombi / MEGA Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones step out hand-in-hand while vacationing in Portofino, Italy, on July 31.

75 of 80 Hanging in The Hamptons Elsa Hosk. Eugene Gologursky/Getty Swedish model Elsa Hosk matches her bright pink beverage at Poppi Soda's Back Beach Bash in Montauk, New York, on July 28.

76 of 80 F1 Fashion Lewis Hamilton. Burberry Lewis Hamilton wears a blue and purple Burberry ensemble at the Belgian Grand Prix on July 30.

77 of 80 Game On Clayton Kershaw and Max Greenfield. Stefanie Keenan/Getty L.A. Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw poses with Max Greenfield at the Ping Pong 4 Purpose event hosted by Skechers and UCLA Health at Dodger Stadium on July 27.

78 of 80 Singing in the City Louis Tomlinson. Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock Louis Tomlinson continues his Faith in the Future World Tour with a concert in Queens, N.Y.C., at Forest Hills Stadium on July 29.

79 of 80 Model Behavior Karlie Kloss. Gotham/GC Images Karlie Kloss looks sleek in an all-black outfit while out and about in N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood on July 31.