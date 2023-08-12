Jennifer Lopez Vacations in Capri, Plus Gigi Hadid, Flavor Flav, Katie Holmes and More

01 of 80 Vacation Style Jennifer Lopez. backgrid Jennifer Lopez flaunts her chic vacation style during a getaway in Capri, Italy on August 11.

02 of 80 Summer in the City Gigi Hadid. Gotham/GC Images Gigi Hadid looks effortless in a crisp white shirt while out and about in New York City on August 11.

03 of 80 Time to Celebrate Flavor Flav. Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Flavor Flav takes the mic during the Hip Hop Museum Block Party in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop in N.Y.C. on August 11.

04 of 80 Multi-Tasking Katie Holmes. The Image Direct Katie Holmes takes a phone call while grabbing a cold beverage on August 11 in New York City.

05 of 80 Back Together Colton Dunn, Adam Scott, Nick Offerman, Jim O'Heir, Aubrey Plaza, Retta and Ben Schwartz. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock The cast and crew of Parks and Recreation, including Colton Dunn, Adam Scott, Nick Offerman, Jim O'Heir, Aubrey Plaza, Retta and Ben Schwartz, join a pop-up rally at Amazon in L.A. on August 11.

06 of 80 Bright and Early Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Spliff Star, BIA and Busta Rhymes. Jason Mendez/Getty Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Spliff Star, BIA and Busta Rhymes take the stage during Good Morning America on August 11 in Central Park in New York City.

07 of 80 Back to School The Jonas Brothers. Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas show off their coordinated looks while hosting the Best School Day Ever event with The Children's Place at Dream Live in New Jersey on August 10.

08 of 80 Sibling Smiles Ava Phillippe, Deacon Phillippe. Linnea Stephan/BFA.com/Shutterstock Ava and Deacon Phillippe have a brother-sister outing at the Madewell x Molly Dickson launch party in L.A. on August 10.

09 of 80 Standing Together Bryan Cranston. SplashNews.com Bryan Cranston joins the picket line outside of Warner Bros. Studios on August 10 in Burbank, California.

10 of 80 Cover Girl Sydney Sweeney. Juan Rico / BACKGRID Sydney Sweeney is all smiles as she holds up her issue of Variety at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood event at NeueHouse Los Angeles on August 10.

11 of 80 On the Dance Floor Noah Schnapp. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Noah Schnapp hits the dance floor at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood party at NeueHouse Hollywood on August 10.

12 of 80 All Dressed Up Alexandra Shipp and Ariana Greenblatt. Stefanie Keenan/Variety via Getty Images Barbie stars Alexandra Shipp and Ariana Greenblatt strike a pose at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood event at NeueHouse Hollywood on August 10.

13 of 80 Showtime Kelsea Ballerini. Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Kelsea Ballerini stuns in a baby blue ensemble while taking the stage for the Today show's Citi Concert Series on August 11 in N.Y.C.

14 of 80 Beach Day Vibes Matt Damon. Media-Mode / SplashNews.com Matt Damon gets a fun workout in while on vacation in Byron Bay, Australia, with wife Luciana Barroso (not pictured) on August 11.

15 of 80 Night to Remember Yara Shahidi and guests. Derek White/Getty Images Yara Shahidi poses for a selfie with guests during the TIME Honoring The March: An Impact Family Dinner at The National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta on August 10.

16 of 80 Cheers! Kendall Jenner. Nick Wiesner Kendall Jenner flashes a smile as she sports a brown leather dress and holds a bottle of her 818 Tequila at Casa Playa in Wynn Las Vegas on August 9.

17 of 80 Back in Brooklyn 50 Cent. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images 50 Cent takes the stage during his 50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour on August 10 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

18 of 80 By the Sea MEGA Jennifer Lopez arrives in style for a meal at Lo Scoglio restaurant on the Amalfi Coast during her Italian vacation on August 10.

19 of 80 Milestone Moment Kevin SharkeKy Martha Stewart celebrates the first anniversary of her restaurant The Bedford by Martha Stewart at Paris Las Vegas with the restaurant's mile-high chocolate cake and candles.

20 of 80 Model Behavior splash news Gigi Hadid shows that beanies can work in warm weather while leaving a photo shoot at N.Y.C.'s Bowery Hotel on August 10.

21 of 80 Bolt of Color Gotham/GC Images Katie Holmes goes for casual gray attire while out and about in Manhattan's NoHo neighborhood on August 10.

22 of 80 Support From SAG Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Shutterstock In solidarity with their fellow union members, Julianna Margulies, Rebecca Damon and Richard Gere attend the WGA picket on the 100th day of their strike in N.Y.C. on August 9.

23 of 80 City Smiles MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Carly Rae Jepsen sports a cute and colorful look in a pink cardigan and gingham skirt while strolling through N.Y.C. on August 10.



24 of 80 Genre Icons Stephanie Augello/Shutterstock ( Darryl McDaniels and DJ Scratch pose together while celebrating Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary at a New York City pop-up by Adidas Originals and Run-D.M.C. on August 9.

25 of 80 Star Overseas Guy Prives/Getty Christina Aguilera gives a vibrant show on August 10 in Tel Aviv.

26 of 80 Lights On Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Native New Yorkers Ja Rule, Ashanti and Jadakiss climb to the top of the Empire State Building for a lighting ceremony in honor of Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary hosted by Universal Music Group on August 10.

27 of 80 Going Places Prince Harry. Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock Prince Harry is seen at Tokyo Airport as he heads to Singapore with his passport in hand on August 10.

28 of 80 In Her '1989' Era Taylor Swift. Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Taylor Swift takes the stage for her final performance at SoFi Stadium, marking the end of the first leg of the North American Eras Tour on August 9.

29 of 80 Big City LL Cool J. Theo Wargo/Getty Images LL Cool J sports some silver accessories and a New York Yankees hat at a series premiere watch party for Superfan on August 9 in N.Y.C.

30 of 80 Showing Her Stripes Gayle King. Theo Wargo/Getty Images Gayle King also stops by the same event in a green and pink striped dress.

31 of 80 Warm Welcome Christina Aguilera. Nir Pekin/MEGA Christina Aguilera says hello to the crowd after landing in Tel Aviv on August 9 ahead of four shows at Rishon LeZion's Live Park.

32 of 80 Denim Days Joe Keery. Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com Joe Keery steps out for lunch with a friend in New York City in a denim jacket and dark sunglasses on August 9.

33 of 80 Arm in Arm Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton. Splashnews.com Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton walk arm in arm at an afterparty celebrating The Effect in London on August 9.

34 of 80 Concert Ready Kyle Richards. Presley Ann/Getty Images for SoFi Kyle Richards rocks an all-leather look at an Eras Tour pre-party hosted by SoFi at The Shay on August 9 in Culver City, California.

35 of 80 All Blue Helena Christensen. Cynthia Anderson/Shutterstock Helena Christensen walks the runway in a silky blue gown during the Stine Goya Spring/Summer 2024 show for Copenhagen Fashion Week on August 9.

36 of 80 Hitting the Stage 50 Cent. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images 50 Cent takes the stage during his 50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on August 9.

37 of 80 Side by Side Pat Houston and Rayah Houston. Derek White/Getty Images Pat Houston and her daughter, Rayah Houston, attend the 2nd Annual Whitney Houston Legacy of Love Gala in celebration of what would have been the iconic singer's 60th birthday at the St. Regis Hotel in Atlanta on August 9.

38 of 80 Standing Together Patrick Duffy. London Entertainment/SplashNews.com Patrick Duffy flashes a smile as he holds up his picket sign outside of Warner Bros. Studio in Burbank, California, on August 9.

39 of 80 Peace Out Keltie Knight. Splashnews.com Keltie Knight sports a polka dot ensemble while promoting her new show, Superfan, in N.Y.C. on August 9.

40 of 80 Sweet Serenade Lionel Richie. Jeremychanphotography/Getty Lionel Richie glows under the spotlight during a Toronto stop on his Sing a Song All Night Long tour on August 8.

41 of 80 On the Mic Kelsea Ballerini. Jason Kempin/Getty Kelsea Ballerini chats about her short film Rolling Up the Welcome Mat at a screening event on August 8 at Nashville's CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

42 of 80 Italian Getaway Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble. Oliver Palombi / MEGA Enjoying their summer vacation, Kris Jenner and her longtime beau Corey Gamble explore Portofino and stop at Dolce & Gabbana on August 9.

43 of 80 Wearing Solidarity Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons. TheImageDirect.com Kirsten Dunst and her husband, Jesse Plemons, support the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes in front of Netflix's Hollywood studios on August 8.

44 of 80 Rap Star Offset. Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Under mood lighting, Offset performs his hits at Billboard's R&B Hip-Hop Live event in Los Angeles on August 8.

45 of 80 Union Town Richard Gere. Raymond Hall/GC Images Hollywood veteran Richard Gere walks the N.Y.C. picket line in support of his fellow SAG-AFTRA members on August 9.

46 of 80 Game Night Merlin Entertainments Former Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels brings her three kids (from left to right) Milani, Chase and Christopher to the opening of Washington, D.C.'s LEGO Discovery Center.

47 of 80 Golden Moment Sam Smith. Theo Wargo/Getty Images Sam Smith brings their usual glittering bravado to New York City's Madison Square Garden for a concert on August 8.

48 of 80 Good Sport Prince Harry. AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko Prince Harry takes the mic to speak about sport, community and philanthropy at an event hosted by the International Sports Promotion Society on August 9 in Tokyo.

49 of 80 Panel Appearance Storm Reid. Nick Hunt/Getty Images for MVAAFF Storm Reid represents her upcoming documentary Jazzy Jumpers on August 8 at the 21st annual Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival.

50 of 80 Southern Visit Snoop Dogg. Jeff Hahne/Getty Images Charlotte, North Carolina, welcomes Snoop Dogg for a performance at the PNC Music Pavilion on August 8.

51 of 80 Dolled Up Sophie Turner. UnBoxPHD / SplashNews.com With her blonde hair cut into a bob, Sophie Turner gets into character for her upcoming ITVX show Joan while shooting scenes in Birmingham, England, on August 8.

52 of 80 New Generation Ice Spice. Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images Ice Spice reads up on the latest in Billboard during the publication's R&B Hip-Hop Live event at The Novo in Los Angeles on August 8.



53 of 80 Evening Highlights Jenna Dewan. Michael Simon/Shutterstock Jenna Dewan glows in the mirror while hosting an N.Y.C. event celebrating NEOSTRATA skin-renewing acids of NEOSTRATA on August 8.

54 of 80 Going with the Flow Hailee Steinfeld. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Core Hydration Hailee Steinfeld talks about how she finds balance in life's most pivotal moments on a panel with Core Hydration in New York City on August 8.

55 of 80 Radio Visit Eric McCormack. Jason Mendez/Getty Images Looking cool in a classic white T-shirt, Eric McCormack pops by N.Y.C.'s SiriusXM Studios on August 8.

56 of 80 Making the Place Shimmer MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Taylor Swift dazzles on yet another night of her Eras Tour at L.A.'s SoFi Stadium on August 7.



57 of 80 Pop Princess John Nacion/Shutterstock Looking angelic in sheer purple, Carly Rae Jepsen continues her Anything to Be with You Tour in New York City on August 8.

58 of 80 Summer Fun CelebCandidly /Splash by Shutterstock / SplashNews.com Jaden Smith and his girlfriend Sab Zada enjoy the California sun during a beach date on August 8.

59 of 80 Smiles on Strike Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Marisa Tomei supports her fellow SAG-AFTRA members while striking on the picket line in N.Y.C. on August 8.

60 of 80 Disco Chic Presley Ann/Getty Chrishell Stause wears a bright smile and a festive blue ensemble at the SoFi Taylor Swift Pre-Party at The Shay in Los Angeles on August 7.



61 of 80 Post-Show Pals Rebecca J Michelson Kerry Washington visits her former costar Jeremy Jordan backstage after his performance in Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors in N.Y.C. on August 5.

62 of 80 With the Band Guilherme Neto Carrie Underwood joins Guns N' Roses on their tour stop in New Brunswick, Canada, on August 6.

63 of 80 Proud Partner Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for FWRD Gabrielle Union shares a sweet moment with husband Dwyane Wade during his Hall of Fame induction celebration hosted by FWRD at Chateau Marmont in Hollywood on August 6.

64 of 80 Stage Smile Dixie D'Amelio. Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Dixie D'Amelio speaks during the "How the Family Is Building a Lifestyle Media Empire and Rewriting the Business Playbook for Creators" panel at Magic Las Vegas on August 7.

65 of 80 Ready to Go Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause and G Flip. Presley Ann/Getty Images for SoFi Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause and G Flip gear up for Taylor Swift's show at L.A.'s SoFi Stadium at a pre-party hosted by SoFi at The Shay on August 7.

66 of 80 Colors of the Rainbow JoJo Siwa. Sub-Zero / BACKGRID JoJo Siwa rocks a colorful makeup look at the launch of James Charles' Painted makeup line in L.A. on August 7.

67 of 80 Pretty in Pink Lily Allen. Shutterstock Lily Allen wears a silky pink dress on August 7 at the Duke of York Theatre, where she is currently performing in a production of The Pillowman.

68 of 80 Summer in the Hamptons Christie Brinkley. Patrick McMullan/PMC via Getty Images Christie Brinkley raises her glass of bubbly at the Solving Kids' Cancer Benefit Hamptons Luncheon on August 7 at Tutto II Giorno in Southampton, New York.

69 of 80 Center Stage Ludacris. Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Ludacris takes the stage at the Magic Las Vegas opening night party at AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 7.

70 of 80 New York Minute Dorinda Medley. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Dorinda Medley shows off her mix-and-match ensemble while stopping by SiriusXM Studios on August 7 in N.Y.C.

71 of 80 Still Bejeweled The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID A newly single Sofia Vergara steps out on August 4 to see Taylor Swift perform at SoFi stadium for the L.A. stop on her Eras Tour.

72 of 80 In Conversation Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Martha Stewart glows in white while attending a keynote conversation at the Magic, Project and Sourcing fashion event in Las Vegas on August 7.

73 of 80 High Energy Barry Brecheisen/WireImage Flea performs with the Red Hot Chili Peppers at Chicago's Lollapalooza music festival on August 6.

74 of 80 Swifties Unite @PierreSnaps Jessica Alba and Lo Bosworth are all smiles during Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour, where they hung out in Bosworth's Love Wellness lounge on August 4.

75 of 80 In Solidarity Gotham/GC Susan Sarandon and Patricia Clarkson show their SAG-AFTRA strike support on the picket lines in N.Y.C. on August 7.

76 of 80 Radio Style Jason Kempin/Getty Kelsea Ballerini smiles in a neutral vest top and jeans while visiting SiriusXM Studios in Nashville on August 7.

77 of 80 Festival Fun Victoria Shapow Yung Gravy wears a low-cut white suit jacket at the SPIN ping pong pop-up during Lollapalooza in Chicago on August 6.

78 of 80 On-Stage PDA Rita Ora and Taika Waititi. BigSlapMalmo / SplashNews.com Rita Ora brings her husband, Taika Waititi, on stage during her set at Big Slap Festival in Sweden in honor of their first wedding anniversary on August 5.



79 of 80 All for Sport Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds. Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images Hugh Jackman joins his pal, Wrexham Football Club co-owner Ryan Reynolds, to greet fans before the team's home game in Wrexham, Wales, on August 5.