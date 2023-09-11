Gisele Bündchen Rocks a Denim Look in N.Y.C., Plus Matthew McConaughey, Gwen Stefani and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on September 11, 2023 06:00AM EDT
Denim Darling

Gisele Bundchen

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC 

Gisele Bündchen is seen arriving at the Frame Gidele dinner event at Jean's Restaurant in New York City on Sept. 9.

Alright, Alright, Alright

Matthew McConaughey

Rick Kern/Getty 

Matthew McConaughey poses with a copy of his new book Just Because at BookPeople in Austin, Texas on Sept. 9.

Hollaback Girl

Gwen Stefani

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty

Gwen Stefani performs during the Honda Center's 30th Anniversary Concert on in Anaheim, California on Sept. 9.

Fashion Friends

Ice Spice and Diplo at Dion Lee

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty 

Ice Spice and Diplo pose together at the Dion Lee Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show on Sept. 9 in New York City.

Sign, Sealed, Delivered

David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris sign the wall backstage at the hit musical Shucked on Broadway at The Nederlander Theatre on Sept. 9 in New York City. 

Singing Stars

Janet Jackson and Sia

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty 

Janet Jackson and Sia pose together at the Christian Siriano Spring 2024 Ready to Wear Fashion Show at the Pierre Hotel in New York City on Sept. 8.

Dressed to Impress

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Kristy Sparow/FilmMagic

Maggie Gyllenhaal attends a red carpet ahead of the closing ceremony at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 9 in Venice, Italy.

Gal Pals

Avril Lavigne and Julia Fox

Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty

Avril Lavigne and Julia Fox attend the Le Robo Una Rosa premiere after party at the House of Cannabis in New York City on Sept. 8.

Rapper's Delight

Busta Rhymes

Andrew Chin/Getty 

Busta Rhymes opens for 50 Cent at the Rogers Arena on Sept. 8 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. 

Commanding the Stage

Lil Uzi Vert NYFW party was hosted at club and lounge DriÃ¨s for tequila brand Celosa Rose

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Lil Uzi Vert attends a New York Fashion Week party hosted at club and lounge Driès for tequila brand Celosa Rose on Sept. 8 in New York City.

Venice Glow

Jessica Chastain attends a red carpet for the movie "Memory" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 08, 2023 in Venice, Italy
Jessica Chastain.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Jessica Chastain shines in a sparkly gown on the red carpet for Memory at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 8.

Behind the Camera

Robert Pattinson, Executive Producer of "Rotting in the Sun", attends the UK Premiere of "Rotting in the Sun" presented by MUBI in partnership with BUTT Magazine at Picturehouse Central on September 8, 2023 in London, England
Robert Pattinson.

Dave Benett/Getty

Robert Pattinson attends the premiere of Rotting in the Sun presented by MUBI and BUTT Magazine on Sept. 8 at Picturehouse Central in London.

TV Stars

Camila Mendes and Chase Stokes Coach show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2024, New York Fashion Week, New York, USA - 07 Sep 2023
Camila Mendes and Chase Stokes.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Camila Mendes and Chase Stokes catch COACH's Spring 2024 ready-to-wear runway show on Sept. 7 from the front row at the New York Public Library.

Standing Together

Julia Garner and Mark Foster SAG-AFTRA Los Angeles Local TV/Theatrical/Streaming picket at Disney, Los Angeles, California
Julia Garner and Mark Foster.

Lisa O'Connor/Shutterstock

Julia Garner poses alongside her husband, Mark Foster, as they join the picket line at Disney in L.A. on Sept. 8.

Hands On

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the Seaweed Farm in south-west Wales on September 8, 2023
Prince William and Kate Middleton.

ARTHUR EDWARDS/POOL/AFP via Getty

Prince William and Kate Middleton visit the Câr-y-Môr Seaweed Farm in Wales on Sept. 9.

Dog Days

Vanessa Hudgens was all smiles as she greeted fans at one of several in-store meet and greets promoting her Caliwater
Vanessa Hudgens.

JAST / BACKGRID

Vanessa Hudgens keeps a four-legged companion close by as she promotes her Caliwater beverages in Sherman Oaks, California on Sept. 8.

Flower Power

Christina Ricci Kate Spade Presentation NYFW, New York, USA
Christina Ricci.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Christina Ricci opts for a floral dress while attending the Kate Spade Presentation during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 8.

Staying Cool

Sofia Richie steps out during NYFW with a Dunkin' Iced Matcha on The Upper East Side in New York City. The 25 year old model wore a white blouse, checkered skirt, and black shoes.
Sofia Richie.

TheImageDirect.com

Sofia Richie takes a stroll on the Upper East Side of Manhattan in a summery ensemble on Sept. 8.

Self-Care

Alix Earle Celebrates the launch of the SkinCeuticals Treatment Tour during NYFW
Alix Earle.

Sara Jaye Weiss

Alix Earle kicks off the SkinCeuticals Treatment Tour on Sept. 8 during New York Fashion Week.

Fashionable Pair

Roshumba Williams and Carol Alt arrive on the red carpet during New York Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 07, 2023 in New York City
Roshumba Williams and Carol Alt.

Mark Gunter/Getty

Roshumba Williams and Carol Alt are all smiles on the red carpet for a New York Fashion Week event hosted by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on Sept. 7.

Catching a Match

Ellen Pompeo US open Tennis 09 07 23
Ellen Pompeo.

Gotham/GC Images

Ellen Pompeo wears her tennis whites to watch the 2023 US Open in N.Y.C. on Sept. 7.

Keeping Time

Patrick Dempsey Munich Tag Heuer 09 07 23
Patrick Dempsey.

BabiradPicture/Shutterstock

Patrick Dempsey looks dreamy as ever at a TAG Heuer event in Munich, Germany on Sept. 7.

Striking Abroad

Jessica Chastain Memory Venice Sag Aftra Strike 09 08 23
Jessica Chastain.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

With her SAG-AFTRA shirt on full display, Jessica Chastain attends a photocall for her film Memory at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 8.

Dressed to Impress

Emma Watson soho house awards dumbo house 09 07 23
Emma Watson.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty

Emma Watson looks like fashion royalty in a pleated skirt and intricate top at the SoHo House Awards held in Brooklyn on Sept. 7.

Stylistic Differences

Rita Ora Green Taika Waititi Venice
Rita Ora Green Taika Waititi.

SplashNews

Taika Waititi's casual black-and-white outfit strikes a stark contrast against his wife Rita Ora's elaborate lacy green ensemble as the two stroll through Venice, Italy on Sept. 7.

Got Guts?

Olivia Rodrigo Today show 09 08 23
Olivia Rodrigo.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Following the release of her new album Guts, Olivia Rodrigo rehearses for NBC's Today Citi Concert Series at Rockefeller Plaza in N.Y.C. on Sept. 8.

Euro Style

Idris Elba Sabrina Elba Rugby World Cup Defender Paris 09 07 23
Idris Elba Sabrina Elba.

Dave Benett/Getty

Idris and Sabrina Elba wow in Paris for the launch of the 2023 Rugby World Cup Defender campaign on Sept. 7.

Adorable Duo

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Lotus emeya 07 09 23
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith.

Brian Ach/Getty

Joshua Jackson wears earth tones while Jodie Turner-Smith stands out in her Barbie best at the unveiling of the Lotus Emeya electric car on Sept. 7 in New York City.

Shades On

Edward Enninful, Jennifer Lopez and Anna Wintour at the COACH NYFW New York Fashion Week 09 97 23
Edward Enninful, Jennifer Lopez and Anna Wintour.

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty

Edward Enniful, Jennifer Lopez and Anna Wintour match in sunglasses while sitting front row at COACH's ready-to-wear runway show at the New York Public Library on Sept. 7.

Cocktail Hour

Ashanti Bacardi MTV Hip Hop 45 Grand Street 09 07 23
Ashanti.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Ashanti enjoys a drink at Bacardi's celebration of 50 years of Hip-Hop with MTV on Sept. 7 in N.Y.C.

Radio Hitmaker

Alice Cooper SiriusXM 09 07 23
Alice Cooper.

Theo Wargo/Getty

Alice Cooper gets ready to tune in on the radio at SiriusXM in N.Y.C. on Sept. 7.

Date Night

Sofia Richie Elliot Grainge David Yurman 09 07 23
Sofia Richie Elliot Grainge.

Gotham/GC Images

Sofia Richie walks arm-in-arm with her husband Elliot Grainge while attending a David Yurman dinner at Midtown Manhattan's Casa Cruz on Sept. 7.

Punk Style

Jared Leto Sirius XM 07 09 23
Jared Leto.

Theo Wargo/Getty

Jared Leto visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City wearing a sheer printed shirt on Sept. 7.

Spooky Season

Natalia Bryant Halloween Horror Nights Universal Studios Hollywood 09 07 23
Natalia Bryant.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Natalia Bryant visits Universal Studios Hollywood for the opening night celebration of Halloween Horror Nights on Sept. 7.

Fashion Forward

Dove Cameron and Lil Nas X NYFW Coach New York Fashion Week 09 07 23
Dove Cameron and Lil Nas X.

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty

Dove Cameron and Lil Nas X sport statement sunglasses at Coach's spring 2024 ready-to-wear runway show and dinner at the New York Public Library on Sept. 7.

Arm-in-Arm

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, were spotted enjoying an end-of-summer stroll hand-in-hand in New York City. Ryan looked casual in a pink shirt, while Blake looked effortlessly chic in a patterned white shirt.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

BACKGRID

Another day, another outing for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who step out again in N.Y.C. on Sept. 7.

Sparkle Motion

Penn Badgley attends The Montblanc "Library Spirit: Episodes From Around The World" NYC Launch Event at Stephan Weiss Studios on September 06, 2023 in New York City
Penn Badgley.

Mark Sagliocco/Getty

Penn Badgley has some fun with fashion on Sept. 6 at the Montblanc "Library Spirit: Episodes from Around the World" event in N.Y.C.

Royal Welcome

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends The WellChild Awards 2023 at The Hurlingham Club on September 7, 2023 in London, England.
Prince Harry.

Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty

Prince Harry smiles for the cameras as he arrives to the Sept. 7 WellChild Awards in London.

In the Shades

Bradley Cooper is seen on a morning walk in New York City.
Bradley Cooper.

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

An (almost) unrecognizable Bradley Cooper takes a walk around N.Y.C. on Sept. 7.

Such a Star

Marc Anthony and David Beckham at the star ceremony where Marc Anthony is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California on September 6, 2023
Marc Anthony and David Beckham.

Stewart Cook/Variety via Getty

David Beckham helps present friend Marc Anthony with his Walk of Fame star during a ceremony in Hollywood on Sept. 7.

Sweater Weather

Megan Fox (L) and Machine Gun Kelly are seen in Tribeca on September 06, 2023 in New York City.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Machine Gun Kelly leads the way for girlfriend Megan Fox as they exit a building in N.Y.C. on Sept. 6.

Up in Arms

Andy Cohen is all smiles while doing some shopping in The Hamptons, New York.
Andy Cohen.

Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com

Andy Cohen has some fun with photographers while out in The Hamptons, New York, on Sept. 7.

Jean Queen

Emily Ratajkowski AG and Emily Ratajkowski Host Launch Event For EmRata x AG Capsule, The Highlight Room at Moxy
Emily Ratajkowski.

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Emily Ratajkowski hosts a launch event for her EmRata x AG collection launch event at The Highlight Room in N.Y.C. on Sept. 6.

In Her Head

Lilly Singh poses onstage while attending "Mindful Families" presented by Headspace in partnership with Sesame Street and Unicorn Productions at Second Floor on September 06, 2023 in New York City
Lilly Singh.

Craig Barritt/Getty

Lilly Singh makes an appearance at the Headspace Mindful Families event on Sept. 6th in New York City to launch her YouTube series Mindful Adventures of Unicorn Island by Singh’s Unicorn Island Productions.

Spin Cycle

Arnold Schwarzenegger and his son Patrick Schwarzenegger are seen on September 07, 2023 in Los Angeles,
Arnold and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Patrick and Arnold Schwarzenegger take a father-son ride around Los Angeles on Sept. 7.

Worlds Collide

AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys meets the cast of & Juliet, the hit Broadway musical
The Cast of &Juliet.

Rebecca J Michelson

AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys hangs with the cast of & Juliet on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Sept. 6.

Body Jewelry

Charlize Theron Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Breitling Meatpacking Boutique
Charlize Theron.

Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Charlize Theron wears a pearl bodice under her blazer at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Breitling's Meatpacking boutique in N.Y.C. on Sept. 6.

Power in Purple

Cardi B visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios
Cardi B.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

In a pale lavender dress with matching accessories, Cardi B graces SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Sept. 6.

Sister-Made Shoes

The D`Amelio Family Stops by their D`Amelio Footwear Pop Up at The Grove LA
Charli D`Amelio, Dixie D`Amelio.

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio keep their looks casually chic at the L.A. pop-up for their D'Amelio Footwear brand on Sept. 6.

Stylish Songstress

Doja Cat is seen arriving to Victoria's Secret's celebration of The Tour '23 at The Manhattan Center
Doja Cat.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Decorated in bold accessories, Doja Cat glitters upon arrival at Victoria's Secret's celebration of The Tour '23 at The Manhattan Center on Sept. 6.

NYFW Mainstay

Gigi Hadid attends the Victoria's Secret New York Fashion Week kickoff event celebrating Victoria's Secret The Tour '23,
Gigi Hadid.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Gigi Hadid stands out in a bold yellow dress at Victoria's Secret's New York Fashion Week kickoff event in New York City on Sept. 6.

Glittering Trio

Brandon Lee, Pamela Anderson, Dylan Lee attend as Pandora Celebrates Lab Grown Diamonds With A New Diamond District
Brandon Lee, Pamela Anderson and Dylan Lee.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson brings her sons Brandon and Dylan Lee to the Pandora Celebrates Lab Grown Diamonds event in New York City on Sept. 6.

Glam Abroad

Bar Refaeli attends a red carpet for the movie "Origin" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival
Bar Refaeli.

Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage

Bar Refaeli glows in a strapless black gown with a white train at the Venice Film Festival red carpet for the film Origin on Sept. 6.

Radio Star

Shaggy visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios
Shaggy.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Shaggy rocks a denim jacket while visiting SiriusXM's N.Y.C. studios on Sept. 6.

High Energy

Kyle Gass, Jack Black and bassist John Spiker of Tenacious D perform at PNC Music Pavilion
Kyle Gass, Jack Black and John Spiker.

Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

Kyle Gass, Jack Black and their Tenacious D bassist John Spiker jam out on stage at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sept. 6.

Family Fashion

Alysia Reiner and Livia Basche 13th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show
Alysia Reiner and Livia Basche.

Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Alysia Reiner sports a summery jumpsuit with a watermelon pattern alongside her daughter, Livia Basche, at the 13th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show in N.Y.C. on Sept. 6.

Behind the Scenes

Co-Composer Bruce Sussman, Melissa Etheridge and Co-Composer Barry Manilow pose at the first day of rehearsals "Harmony" on Broadway meet & greet at Open Jar Studios
Bruce Sussman, Melissa Etheridge and Barry Manilow.

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Harmony co-composers Bruce Sussman and Barry Manilow smile with Melissa Etheridge during rehearsals for their respective Broadway shows in New York City on Sept. 6. (Etheridge's show is called My Window.)

Rock Royalty

Ronnie Wood, Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards at the Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds launch event at the Hackney Empire in London. Picture date: Wednesday September 6, 2023.
Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richard.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty

Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones pose together at the launch event for their upcoming album, Hackney Diamonds, on Sept. 6 at the Hackney Empire in London.

Across the Pond

Sydney Sweeney attends the Rolling Stones' 'Hackney Diamonds' album launch event
Sydney Sweeney.

Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock

Sydney Sweeney goes glam in London to attend the Rolling Stones' Hackney Diamonds album launch on Sept. 6.

Pop Star

Olivia Rodrigo is seen in Midtown on September 06, 2023 in New York City
Olivia Rodrigo.

Gotham/GC Images

Olivia Rodrigo sports a bright red lip color while out in New York City on Sept. 6.

Bumping Along

Chanel Iman, Little Ways, NYC, Manhattan, New York, United States - 05 Sep 2023
Chanel Iman.

Sabrina Steck/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Chanel Iman celebrates her collaboration with Bumpsuit in a sheer off-the-shoulder dress on Sept. 5 in N.Y.C.

City Gal

Candace Bushnell attends The Museum at FIT's 2023 Couture Council Luncheon: Honoring Gabriela Hearst on September 06, 2023 in New York City
Candace Bushnell.

Bennett Raglin/Getty

Candace Bushnell is all smiles at The Museum at FIT's 2023 Couture Council Luncheon honoring Gabriela Hearst on Sept. 6 N.Y.C.

Ciao, Bella!

Bella Thorne arrives at the Hotel Excelsior pier for the 80th Venice International Film Festival 2023 on September 06, 2023 in Venice, Italy
Bella Thorne.

Victor Boyko/Getty

Bella Thorne accessorizes her T-shirt and denim shorts with an oversized cross necklace as she arrives at the Hotel Excelsior pier for the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 6.

Behind the Camera

Christine Quinn turns wildlife photographer while on safari in Kenya. The former reality TV star and current top selling author struck a pose in between snapping photos of the exotic wildlife.
Christine Quinn.

TheImageDirect.com

Christine Quinn takes a turn behind the camera while capturing wildlife on safari in Kenya.

Getting Fresh Air

*EXCLUSIVE* - Hollywood A-Listers Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds hold hands while out for a morning stroll in NYC.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Diamond / BACKGRID

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively brave the New York City heat for a morning stroll on Sept. 6.

Chic Honor

Kelly Rowland accepts the Fashion Icon of the Year Award onstage during the 16th Annual Harlem's Fashion Row Fashion Show and Style Awards
Kelly Rowland.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Kelly Rowland accepts the Fashion Icon of the Year award at Harlem's Fashion Row's annual Fashion Show and Style Awards at N.Y.C.'s Apollo Theater on Sept. 5.

Good Chat

Jake Gyllenhaal attends a conversation with Hannah Goldfield at 92nd Street Y
Jake Gyllenhaal.

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Jake Gyllenhaal wears a colorful shirt to speak in conversation with Hannah Goldfield at N.Y.C.'s 92NY on Sept. 5.

Applauding Crowd

Emma Watson and Anna Wintour are seen at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships
Emma Watson and Anna Wintour.

Gotham/GC Images

Fellow Brits in N.Y.C. Emma Watson and Anna Wintour watch the US Open tennis championships from neighboring seats on Sept. 5.

Date Night

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson J.Crew Celebrates 40 Years of American Style
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson.

Ben Rosser/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson join J.Crew for their 40 Years of American Style celebration at Pier 17 in N.Y.C. on Sept. 5.

Music Maker

Taylor Swift is seen leaving Electric Lady Music studio
Taylor Swift.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Taylor Swift matches her camel-colored bag to her baseball cap while leaving Electric Lady Studios in N.Y.C. on Sept. 5.

Curtain Call

Designers Victor Anate, Naomi Campbell, and Edvin Thompson walk the runway wearing PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell at Cipriani 25 Broadway
Victor Anate, Naomi Campbell and Edvin Thompson.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell links hands with designers Victor Anate and Edvin Thompson during the runway show for PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 5.

Front Row Friends

Emily Ratajkowski and Jasmine Tookes attend the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell runway show
Emily Ratajkowski and Jasmine Tookes.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski and Jasmine Tookes both opt for plunging necklines to attend the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell runway show at Cipriani 25 Broadway in New York City on Sept. 5.

On Air

Kevin Bacon visits SiriusXM Studios
Kevin Bacon.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Looking fresh in a dark denim jacket, Kevin Bacon hangs out at SiriusXM's New York City studios on Sept. 5.

Game Time

Chloe Grace Moretz is seen at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships
Chloe Grace Moretz.

Gotham/GC Images

Chloë Grace Moretz watches the US Open in the Emirates Suite from behind sleek cat-eye sunglasses on Sept. 5 in New York City.

Expert Voice

Elijah Wood attends Dragon Con
Elijah Wood.

Donny Evans

Elijah Wood takes the mic to speak at Dragon Con in Atlanta.

Stylish Duo

Harris Reed and Florence Pugh arrive at the Elle Style Awards held at the Old Sessions House in London.
Harris Reed and Florence Pugh.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty

Florence Pugh shows off her spiky blonde 'do alongside Harris Reed while attending the Elle Style Awards at the Old Sessions House in London on Sept. 5.

Big Night

Gemma Chan, winner of The Changemaker Award attends the ELLE Style Awards 2023, in partnership with Tiffany & Co. at The Old Sessions House on September 5, 2023 in London, England.
Gemma Chan.

Dave Benett/Getty

Gemma Chan attends the Elle Style Awards, where she received the Changemaker Award, at The Old Sessions House in London on Sept. 5.

Flower Power

Heidi Klum is seen on September 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Heidi Klum.

 thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Heidi Klum steps out in a floral coat on Sept. 5 in L.A.

Coordinated Couple

Bella Thorne and Mark Emms attend a red carpet for the movie "Priscilla" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2023 in Venice, Italy
Bella Thorne and Mark Emms.

Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage

Bella Thorne looks up at her fiancé Mark Emms as they walk the red carpet for Priscilla at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 4.

City Gal

Emily Ratajkowski stuns going braless in a see-through grey Maxi dress outside Victoria's Secret in New York City
Emily Ratajkowski.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews

Emily Ratajkowski opts for a sheer grey maxidress while out and about in N.Y.C on Sept. 5.

