Keanu Reeves Rocks Out in Calif., Plus Eva Longoria, Orlando Bloom, Kaia Gerber and More

By People Staff
Published on May 29, 2023 06:00 AM
01 of 81

Rock on!

Bassist Keanu Reeves of Dogstar performs live on stage during the 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley festival

Jim Bennett/Getty 

Keanu Reeves performs live on stage with Dogstar during the 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley festival at the Napa Valley Expo on May 27 in Napa, California.

02 of 81

Strike a Pose

Eva Longoria leaves Martinez Hotel to attend the awards ceremony at Cinema Palace

 Marco Piovanotto/AbacaPress / Splash News

Eva Longoria leaves the Martinez Hotel to attend the awards ceremony at Cinema Palace during the 78th Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, on May 27.

03 of 81

Race Day Fun

Orlando Bloom attends the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Orlando Bloom attends the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 28 in Monte-Carlo.

04 of 81

Saturday Stroll

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler

The Image Direct

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler are spotted on a dog walk in Los Angeles, California, on May 27.

05 of 81

Funny Girl

Leslie Jones performs her stand-up comedy routine on a stop of the Leslie Jones: Live Tour at The Theater

Ethan Miller/Getty

Leslie Jones performs her stand-up comedy routine on a stop of the Leslie Jones: Live Tour at The Theater on May 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

06 of 81

Cannes You Believe It?

Andie MacDowell

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

Andie MacDowell attends The Old Oak red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 26 in Cannes, France.

07 of 81

Hand-in-Hand

Tyson Beckford Ashley Haas

Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Tyson Beckford and Ashley Haas walk hand-in-hand as they celebrate the official launch of the Nassau Cruise Port with a one-of-a-kind experience in advance of the 50th Anniversary Golden Jubilee of Bahamian Independence in Nassau, Bahamas, on May 26.

08 of 81

Paris Chic

Kylie Jenner in Paris

TheRealSPW / MEGA 

Kylie Jenner rocks a black summer dress while enjoying lunch with friends in Paris, France, on May 27.

09 of 81

Bros for Life

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers perform on stage during the Radio One Big Weekend

Dave Hogan/Hogan Media Ltd/Shutterstock 

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers perform on stage during the Radio One Big Weekend in Dundee, Scotland, on May 27.

10 of 81

Best Buds

Taylor Swift and Ice Spice perform onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at MetLife Stadium

Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift and Ice Spice perform onstage during The Eras Tour at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on May 26.

11 of 81

Cute Couple

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have the look of love as they hold each others hands while walking romantically to dinner at Camphor restaurant in Downtown L.A

GAC / MEGA

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton hold each other's hands while walking to dinner at Camphor restaurant in Los Angeles, California, on May 26.

12 of 81

Teeing Up

Harry Styles playing golf at St Andrews
Harry Styles.

News Licensing / MEGA

Harry Styles plays a round of golf on the Old Course at St Andrews on May 25.

13 of 81

Summer Stunner

Kendall Jenner,
Kendall Jenner.

Best Image / BACKGRID

In a sheer blue cover up, Kendall Jenner heads to lunch on the terrace of the Cap-Eden-Roc hotel in Antibes, France on May 26.

14 of 81

Laughing Out Loud

Camila Cabello walks to the gym in pink biker shorts with two girlfriends in New York City
Camila Cabello.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Camila Cabello sports an athletic look while heading to the gym in New York City on May 26.

15 of 81

Good Mood

Shawn Mendes is all smiles while heading out in New York City
Shawn Mendes.

TheImageDirect.com

Shawn Mendes shows off his bright smile during an N.Y.C. outing on May 26.

16 of 81

Bride to Be

Bella Thorne is seen for the First Time all smiles showing her engagement ring in New York
Bella Thorne.

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Bella Thorne enjoys a day out in New York City on May 26, just after announcing her engagement to producer Mark Emms.

17 of 81

Head-Turner

Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Eva Longoria shows some skin in an intricately embellished cut-out gown while attending the Cannes Film Festival premiere on The Old Oak on May 26.

18 of 81

Backstage Buddies

Kristen Bell and D'Arcy Carden pose backstage at the new play "The Thanksgiving Play"
Kristen Bell, D'Arcy Carden.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

The Good Place alumni Kristen Bell and D'Arcy Carden reunite on Broadway, where Carden is starring in The Thanksgiving Play.

19 of 81

Out, About & Expecting

Rose Leslie shows off her baby bump
Rose Leslie.

BACKGRID

Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie strolls around North London on May 26 with her baby bump on full display.

20 of 81

Glam Girls

Ramona Agruma,Rebel Wilson
Ramona Agruma, Rebel Wilson.

SplashNews.com

Rebel Wilson wears glittering green at the Limitless x Powna Sake Cannes Dinner while her fiancé, Ramona Agruma, opts for a black-and-white two piece for the event.

21 of 81

Double Color

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen on May 25, 2023
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker.

Gotham/GC Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker rock bright jackets during an N.Y.C. outing on May 25.

22 of 81

On the Scene

Halsey
Halsey.

Vivian Best

Halsey stuns in a sheer lace top at the amfAR Cannes after party on May 25.

23 of 81

Totally Transparent

Julia Fox attends the The Art of Elysium "Paradis" 25th anniversary
Julia Fox.

Victor Boyko/Getty

Julia Fox wears only a glass bra top in Cannes for the Art of Elysium's Paradis party on May 21.

24 of 81

Festival Fun

Geri Halliwell Horner and Orlando Bloom
Geri Halliwell Horner, Orlando Bloom.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Gran Turismo costars Geri Halliwell and Orlando Bloom look happy to be on the French Riviera during a Cannes photocall for their film on May 26.

25 of 81

All-Star Swan Song

Carmelo Anthony celebrated his official retirement from the NBA with an exclusive VIP dinner
Carmelo Anthony.

Steven Jenkins

Carmelo Anthony celebrates his official retirement from the NBA with 1800 Tequila and a VIP dinner at N.Y.C.'s Aman Jazz Club.

26 of 81

Plane Attire

Ashley Graham is seen leaving the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Ashley Graham.

TheImageDirect.com

Sporting a casually colorful traveling outfit, Ashley Graham departs Cannes from Nice Airport on May 26.

27 of 81

Two of a Kind

Matt Rife and Dane Cook
Matt Rife, Dane Cook.

Kevin Winter/Getty

Matt Rife and Dane Cook put up a tough front at the L.A. premiere of The Machine on May 25.

28 of 81

All Smiles

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello all smiles while doing some shopping in Soho New York
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes.

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Rumored to be reigniting their romantic flame, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes step out for some shopping in N.Y.C. on May 25.

29 of 81

It's an Honor

Tom Hanks received an Honorary Degree from Harvard

Jay Connor / SplashNews.com

After delivering the commencement speech at Harvard University graduation on May 25, Tom Hanks receives a Cast Away-themed gift with his honorary degree from the university.

30 of 81

Fangirl Fashion

Kim Kardashian attends Blink182 concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Kim Kardashian.

Jackson Lee / Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Kim Kardashian sports a camouflage jacket at the Blink-182 concert in Brooklyn on May 24.

31 of 81

Sound Check

Ryan Seacrest Foundation Unveils State-of-the-Art Broadcast Studio at Le Bonheur Childrenâs Hospital, Ryan Seacrest Foundation
Ryan Seacrest.

Lisa Buser, Le Bonheur Childrenâs Hospital, Brad Vest, Le Bonheur Childrenâs Hospital, Katie Klochany, Ryan Seacrest Foundation

Ryan Seacrest appears at the opening of his foundation's 12th state-of-the-art broadcast studio at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis.

32 of 81

Light Show

Zoey Deutch
Zoey Deutch.

Courtesy St.Regis Hotels&Resorts / MEGA

Zoey Deutch glows at the St. Regis Kanai Resort in Mexico, where she attended a Midnight Supper to celebrate the hotel's opening on May 19.

33 of 81

Bold Look

Hailee Steinfeld dons a colorful bright orange ensemble in New York
Hailee Steinfeld.

Eric Kowalsky / BACKGRID

Hailee Steinfeld wears head-to-toe orange in a netted dress and matching overcoat in New York City on May 25.

34 of 81

Fiery in France

Lori Harvey attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023
Lori Harvey.

Gisela Schober/Getty

Lori Harvey wows in a cut-out red dress at the amfAR Cannes Gala, where guests sipped Clase Azul Tequila, at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25.

35 of 81

Suitably Accessorized

Ashley Graham attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023
Ashley Graham.

Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR/Getty

Ashley Graham sports a black-and-white ensemble with an oversized hat and ascot at the amfAR Cannes Gala.

36 of 81

Statement Style

Bebe Rexha at the 29th amfAR Gala Cannes
Bebe Rexha.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

Looking like a butterfly in an elaborate winged gown, Bebe Rexha makes a statement at the amfAR Gala in Cannes on May 25.

37 of 81

Unbreakable Bond

Kelly Rowland, joined by son Noah, teamed up with the FamilyGuardÃ¢
Kelly Rowland.

Spencer Paddock for FamilyGuardÃ¢

Kelly Rowland spends quality time with her son Noah to support the FamilyGuard Brand's YES, PLAY! initiative.

38 of 81

Summer Stroll

Julia Garner steps out with her Ozark co-star Charlie Tahan
Julia Garner.

TheImageDirect.com

Julia Garner and her Ozark costar Charlie Tahan step into the sun for a walk around N.Y.C. on May 25.

39 of 81

Rainbow Regalia

JoJo Siwa
JoJo Siwa.

TheImageDirect.com

JoJo Siwa rocks her own colorful merch while enjoying a day out in L.A. on May 24.

40 of 81

Pucker Up

Marni Senofonte, Olivier Rousteing, and Kim Kardashian attend the 74th Annual Parsons Benefit at Cipriani Wall Street
Marni Senofonte, Olivier Rousteing and Kim Kardashian.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Marni Senofonte, Olivier Rousteing and Kim Kardashian pose for a sweet photo at the 74th Annual Parsons Benefit at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on May 24.

41 of 81

Leading Man

George Clooney attends the Deutsche Postcode Lotterie Charity Gala 2023
George Clooney.

Joshua Sammer/Getty

George Clooney is all smiles at the Deutsche Postcode Lotterie Charity Gala on May 24 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

42 of 81

All Blue

Cara Delevingne at the 74th Annual Parsons Benefit at Cipriani Wall Street
Cara Delevingne.

MM/ABACA/Shutterstock

Cara Delevingne is model fierce in a blue ensemble with coordinating eye makeup as she attends the 74th Annual Parsons Benefit at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on May 24.

43 of 81

Longtime Love

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas attend the launch of the new Aston Martin
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas.

Dave Benett/Getty

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have a date night at the launch of the new Aston Martin DB12 held at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 24 during the Cannes Film Festival.

44 of 81

Biggest Fan

Kourtney Kardashian steps out in Blink-182 gear to attend her husband Travis Barker's concert
Kourtney Kardashian.

PapCulture / BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian shows her support for husband, Travis Barker, by sporting a Blink-182 T-shirt ahead of the band's show at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on May 24.

45 of 81

Gal Pals

Gayle King, Ava Duvernay and Oprah Winfrey at a photocall ahead of the Louis Vuitton Cruise Show 2024
Gayle King, Ava Duvernay and Oprah Winfrey.

 Lorenzo Palizzolo/Getty Images

Gayle King, Ava DuVernay and Oprah Winfrey pose together ahead of the Louis Vuitton Cruise Show 2024 at Isola Bella in Stresa, Italy, on May 24.

46 of 81

In Character

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, and Hasan Minhaj on the set of ''It Ends With Us'' in New Jersey''
Justin Baldoni.

Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com

Justin Baldoni is seen on the set of It Ends with Us in New Jersey dressed as his character, Ryle, in a onesie covered in rainbows.

47 of 81

Princess Pink

Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton.

Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com

Kate Middleton visits the Foundling Museum in London dressed in a pink pantsuit paired with a white belt and matching earrings on May 25.

48 of 81

Bejeweled Beauty

Kate Beckinsale at the screening of La Passion De Dodin Bouffant at the 76th Cannes Film Festival
Kate Beckinsale.

Castel Franck/ABACA/Shutterstock

Kate Beckinsale dazzles in a light green gown featuring a bejeweled bodice at the screening of La Passion De Dodin Bouffant at the Cannes Film Festival on May 24.

49 of 81

Jumping for Joy

Rebel Wilson stays behind as cast members Natalie Abbott, Charlotte MacInnes and Stevie Jean jump into the sea at a party hosted by Rebel Wilson, Unigram
Rebel Wilson, Natalie Abbott, Charlotte MacInnes and Stevie Jean.

 Dave Benett/Getty

Rebel Wilson stays dry as Natalie Abbott, Charlotte MacInnes and Stevie Jean take a dip in the sea during a party hosted by Wilson, Unigram, Access Entertainment and Warner Music in celebration of her film,The Deb, during the Cannes Film Festival on May 24.

50 of 81

Good Night

LL Cool J attends the 12th Annual Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation "Big Fighters, Big Cause" charity boxing night
LL Cool J.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

LL Cool J attends the 12th Annual Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation "Big Fighters, Big Cause" charity boxing night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 24.

51 of 81

Star Power

Heidi Klum arrives for the screening of the film "La Passion de Dodin Bouffant"
Heidi Klum.

LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty

Heidi Klum has some fun with her dramatic yellow gown at a screening of La Passion de Dodin Bouffant (The Pot au Feu) during the Cannes Film Festival on May 24.

52 of 81

Suns Out

Shawn Mendes goes for a solo stroll in New York City while shopping
Shawn Mendes.

WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Shawn Mendes shows off his arm tattoos during an outing in New York City on May 24.

53 of 81

Studio Time

Taylor Swift Electrifies Fans as She Makes a Stunning Entrance at Electric Lady Studio in New York, NY
Taylor Swift.

BACKGRID

Taylor Swift sports her classic red lipstick as she arrives at Electric Lady Studio in New York City on May 24.

54 of 81

Nothing But Glam

Winnie Harlow attends the "La Passion De Dodin Bouffant"
Winnie Harlow.

Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty

Winnie Harlow looks regal in a green ensemble as she walks the red carpet for La Passion De Dodin Bouffant at the Cannes Film Festival on May 24.

55 of 81

Fired Up

Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria.

Best Image / BACKGRID

Eva Longoria holds a sparkler and glass of bubbly at the Together We Give charity dinner during the Cannes Film Festival on May 24.

56 of 81

New York Minute

Camila Cabello cuts a stylish figure in a brown blazer while out and about this afternoon in Soho
Camila Cabello.

BACKGRID

Dressed in an oversized brown blazer, Camila Cabello is spotted out and about in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City on May 24.

57 of 81

Snack Time

Ariana Madix post-Scandoval as she is seen this afternoon filming at the drive-thru at Raising Cane's
Ariana Madix.

BACKGRID

Ariana Madix is decked out in Raising Cane's merch while filming at one of the fast-food chain's drive-through locations on May 24.

58 of 81

Positively Pink

Hailee Steinfeld is seen in Midtown on May 24, 2023 in New York City
Hailee Steinfeld.

Gotham/GC Images

Hailee Steinfeld is bright and spring-ready while rocking a hot pink dress in New York City on May 24.

59 of 81

Book Worm

Sarah Jessica Parker attends the US Book Show
Sarah Jessica Parker.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Sarah Jessica Parker takes the mic at the U.S. Book Show in New York City at the NYU Kimmel Center on May 24.

60 of 81

Cheers to 100 Years

Sofia Coppola and Keanu Reeves arrive at The House of Suntory 100 Year Anniversary Global Even
Sofia Coppola, Keanu Reeves.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Sofia Coppola and Keanu Reeves pose together at 100th anniversary celebration for The House of Suntory in New York City on May 23.

61 of 81

Big Night

50 Cent, A Boogie with da Hoodie and Wiz Khalifa perform at E11even in Miami.
50 Cent.

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

50 Cent flashes a big smile as he takes the stage at E11even in Miami on May 20.

62 of 81

Cannes Couple

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost attends the Cannes Film Festival Air Mail /Warner Brothers Discovery Party
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Air Mail/Warner Brothers Discovery

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are dressed to the nines at a party hosted by Air Mail and Warner Brothers Discovery at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc during the Cannes Film Festival on May 23.

63 of 81

Red Hot

Hailee Steinfeld is seen outside Good Morning America
Hailee Steinfeld.

 Raymond Hall/GC Images

Hailee Steinfeld stuns in a red monochrome outfit while stopping by Good Morning America in New York City on May 24.

64 of 81

Looking Dapper

Steve Carell Bryan Cranston and Rupert Friend attend the Asteroid City red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston and Rupert Friend.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston and Rupert Friend pose together on the red carpet for Asteroid City at the Cannes Film Festival on May 23.

65 of 81

Smiles and the City

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lawrence flashes a big smile while taking a stroll with a pal in New York City
Jennifer Lawrence.

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lawrence is all smiles as she steps out in New York City with a friend on May 23.

66 of 81

Throwback Style

Billie Eilish sports all black as she leaves the gym after getting a workout done in Los Angeles
Billie Eilish.

BACKGRID

Billie Eilish rocks and all-black ensemble topped off with a '90s zig-zag headband following a workout in L.A. on May 23.

67 of 81

Hand in Hand

Sarah Paulson steps out hand-in-hand with longtime partner Holland Taylor during a romantic stroll while out in Manhattan
Sarah Paulson, Holland Taylor.

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor step out for a stroll in New York City on May 22.

68 of 81

Party People

Alessandra Ambrosio, Matheus Mazzafera, Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma attend the Cannes Film Festival Air Mail Party
Alessandra Ambrosio, Matheus Mazzafera, Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Air Mail/Warner Brothers Discovery

Alessandra Ambrosio and Matheus Mazzafera pose with newly-engaged Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma at the Air Mail Party at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc during the Cannes Film Festival on May 23.

69 of 81

Center Stage

Padma Lakshmi attends the Full Bloom: The 2023 Moth Ball Honoring Hasan Minhaj
Padma Lakshmi.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for The Moth

Padma Lakshmi takes the stage at Full Bloom: The 2023 Moth Ball honoring Hasan Minhaj on May 23.

70 of 81

Peace Out

Andie MacDowell is seen at the Martinez hotel during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival
Andie MacDowell.

TheImageDirect.com

Andie MacDowell throws up a peace sign at Hôtel Martinez during the Cannes Film Festival on May 23.

71 of 81

Two of a Kind

Billy Crystal and Bette Midler attend a conversation at The 92nd Street Y
Billy Crystal, Bette Midler.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Billy Crystal and Bette Midler attend a conversation and screening of the Broadway show, Mr. Saturday Night, at 92NY on May 23.

72 of 81

Seaside Star

SQUARE Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney.

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Sydney Sweeney sports a frosty blue ensemble and matching eyeshadow outside of the Hôtel Martinez in Cannes on May 23.

73 of 81

Romance Abroad

SQUARE Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson
Colin Jost, Scarlett Johansson.

Gisela Schober/Getty

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson share a loving gaze before a Cannes Film Festival screening on May 23.

74 of 81

Emerald Elegance

SQUARE Julia Garner arrives for the screening of the film "Asteroid City" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festiva
Julia Garner.

LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty

In a bold green gown, Julia Garner makes a colorful statement for the screening of Asteroid City in Cannes on May 23.

75 of 81

Film Fans

SQUARE Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks.

Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks wave to crowds on the red carpet for Asteroid City at the Cannes Film Festival on May 23.

76 of 81

At the Window

Eli Manning works the Dunkin' drive-thru
Eli Manning.

Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

In support of the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, Eli Manning tries out a new gig at a Dunkin' drive-through in New Jersey on May 23, otherwise known as Iced Coffee Day.

77 of 81

In the Sun

Nicky Hilton
Nicky Hilton.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Nicky Hilton rocks jeans and a button-up while out and about in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on May 23.

78 of 81

Camera Ready

Selling Sunset's Nicole Young
Nicole Young.

Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Selling Sunset star Nicole Young shimmers in a coral dress ahead of an L.A. photo shoot on May 23.

79 of 81

Star on Paper

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Jessica Chastain poses as she gets honored for her performance in "A Doll's House" & has her caricature unveiled on the wall of fame at Sardi's
Jessica Chastain.

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

In honor of her Broadway performance in A Doll's House, Jessica Chastain gets her likeness turned into a portrait to be hung on the wall of fame at N.Y.C. restaurant Sardi’s on May 18.

80 of 81

Back Across the Pond

Harry Styles performs live at Coventry Building Society Arena
Harry Styles.

On another U.K. leg of the Love On Tour, Harry Styles performs at the Coventry Building Society Arena on May 22.

81 of 81

Comedy Queen

Rachel Brosnahan at the star ceremony where Midge Maisel is honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star
Rachel Brosnahan.

Allison Dinner/Variety via Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan poses with a star honoring her Marvelous Mrs. Maisel character, Midge Maisel, on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 22.

