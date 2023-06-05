Sheryl Crow Rocks Out in Kentucky, Plus Emily Ratajkowski, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Christina Ricci and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on June 5, 2023 06:00 AM
01 of 81

Rock Star Status

Sheryl Crow performs on the first day of the 2023 Railbird Music Festival

Erika Goldring/WireImage

Sheryl Crow performs on the first day of the 2023 Railbird Music Festival at The Infield at Red Mile on June 3 in Lexington, Kentucky.

02 of 81

N.Y.C. Gal

Emily Ratajkowski

Gotham/GC

Emily Ratajkowski walks the streets of New York City in a colorful pair of pants on June 3.

03 of 81

Stage Presence

Ms. Lauryn Hill performs during the 2023 The Roots Picnic

 Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban

Ms. Lauryn Hill performs during the 2023 Roots Picnic event at The Mann on June 3 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

04 of 81

Strike a Pose

Christina Ricci

Phillip Faraone/IndieWire via Getty 

Christina Ricci attends IndieWire's Consider This Event: Television 2023 at NeueHouse Hollywood on June 3 in California.

05 of 81

Cute Costars

Jennifer Garner and Ken Marino

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for STARZ

Jennifer Garner and Ken Marino attend Party Down FYC event at the Hollywood Athletic Club on June 3 in California.

06 of 81

On Set

Cara Delevingne

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC 

Cara Delevingne is seen on the set of American Horror Story's 12th season in New York City on June 2. 

07 of 81

Date Night

Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker

BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker enjoy a date night in Malibu, Calif. on June 2.

08 of 81

Best Buds

Justin Bieber Jaden Smith

BACKGRID 

Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith celebrate Harry Hudson's birthday in Los Angeles, Calif., on June 2.

09 of 81

Planning Her Next Move

Ava Phillippe

BACKGRID

Ava Phillippe is seen in Bel Air, Calif., having a coffee date with a Hollywood casting director on June 2.

10 of 81

Dazzling Diva

Taylor Swift

Joshua Mellin 

Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour stop at the Soldier Field in Chicago on June 2.

11 of 81

Twinning!

Jason Sudeikis and Paul Rudd
Jason Sudeikis, Paul Rudd.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Jason Sudeikis and Paul Rudd wear matching merchandise to represent the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend in Kansas City on June 2.

12 of 81

Shady Lady

Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Looking suave in black sunglasses, Amanda Seyfried arrives at N.Y.C.'s Museum of Modern Art for the premiere of her new drama-thriller The Crowded Room on June 1.

13 of 81

Lines on Lines

Neil Patrick Harris
Neil Patrick Harris.

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Neil Patrick Harris pairs a black striped t-shirt with a pinstriped suit outside of Good Morning America on June 2 in New York City.

14 of 81

Nice Day

Camila Cabello keeps things casual in a white t-shirt paired with baggy blue jeans
Camila Cabello.

BACKGRID

On a sunny day in N.Y.C. on June 2, Camila Cabello reminds the world to be kind with her graphic tee and bright smile.

15 of 81

Legacy Lives On

The Cameron Boyce Foundation's 2nd Annual Gala, Dove Cameron,Boo Boo Stewart,Sofia Carson,Adam Sandler
Dove Cameron, Boo Boo Stewart, Sofia Carson, Adam Sandler.

AdMedia / SplashNews.com

Dove Cameron, Boo Boo Stewart, Sofia Carson and Adam Sandler honor their late costar, Cameron Boyce, at the 2nd annual Cameron Boyce Foundation Gala in Los Angeles on June 1. Cameron, Stewart and Carson starred with Boyce in Disney's Descendants franchise, while Sandler played his dad in Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2.

16 of 81

True Friends

Tom Bateman, Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina
Tom Bateman, Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina.

Todd Williamson/Peacock via Getty

Tom Bateman, Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina celebrate the premiere of their series Based on a True Story at famed L.A. hotspot Chateau Marmont on June 1.

17 of 81

Smiles in the Sunshine State

Daddy Yankee, Busta Rhymes
Daddy Yankee, Busta Rhymes.

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

Daddy Yankee and Busta Rhymes hang out at Miami nightclub LIV on June 2.

18 of 81

Smooch Sandwich

'Never Have I Ever' TV Series premiere, Jaren Lewison, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Darren Barnet
Jaren Lewison, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan gets some love from her Never Have I Ever costars Jaren Lewison and Darren Barnet at the L.A. premiere of their show's fourth season on June 1.

19 of 81

High Fashion

Kristen Stewart Chanel-Dakar photocall, Tokyo
Kristen Stewart.

Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock

Kristen Stewart, a longtime Chanel ambassador, wears a take on the brand's classic tweed look at the fashion house's show in Tokyo on June 1.

20 of 81

Costar Smiles

Amanda Seyfried and Tom Holland Premiere of the Apple TV+ limited series 'The Crowded Room' at MoMA
Amanda Seyfried and Tom Holland.

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Apple/startraksphoto.com

Amanda Seyfried and Tom Holland pose together at the premiere of their series, The Crowded Room, at MoMA in New York City on June 1.

21 of 81

A Good Cause

Jane Fonda speaks onstage during An Evening with Jane Fonda, a fundraiser for Jane Fonda Climate PAC
Jane Fonda.

Dana Jacobs/Getty Images

Jane Fonda takes the mic during a fundraiser for the Jane Fonda Climate PAC at The Castro Theatre in San Francisco on June 1.

22 of 81

Big Day

Chris Pratt attends the Panerai Store Opening
Chris Pratt.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Chris Pratt cuts the ribbon at the opening of the Panerai store in New York City on June 1.

23 of 81

Selfie Time

Kim Petras attends the Motorola razr+ launch event with Cirque du Soleil at The Weylin
Kim Petras.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Motorola

Kim Petras assumes a selfie position at a launch event for the Motorola razr+ with Cirque du Soleil at The Weylin in Brooklyn on June 1.

24 of 81

Workout Down Under

*EXCLUSIVE* - Rita Ora is pictured with her sister having a very long conversation before going for a Body Burning session
Rita Ora.

KHAPBM / BACKGRID

Rita Ora has a chat with her sister in Sydney, Australia ahead of a workout class on June 1.

25 of 81

Much to Celebrate

Keanu Reeves and Sofia Coppola attend The House Of Suntory 100 year anniversary event & "Suntory Time" Tribute UK Premiere directed By Sofia Coppola featuring Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves and Sofia Coppola.

Dave Benett/Getty Images for House of Suntory

Keanu Reeves and Sofia Coppola attend The House Of Suntory 100 year anniversary celebration and U.K. premiere of Coppola's "Suntory Time" in London on June 1.

26 of 81

Star of the Show

Yeah Yeah Yeahs at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago
Karen O of Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Joshua Mellin

Karen O takes the stage with her band, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago on June 1.

27 of 81

Who You Gonna Call?

Dan Aykroyd pictured leaving the Global radio studios London
Dan Aykroyd.

Photos / SplashNews.com

Dan Aykroyd flashes a smile as he leaves the Global radio studios in London.

28 of 81

Out of This World

Ronda Rousey FOX's Stars on Mars 'The Mars Bar' VIP Red Carpet Press Preview
Ronda Rousey.

CraSH/Shutterstock

Ronda Rousey poses with a robo companion at a press preview for Fox's upcoming series, Stars on Mars, on June 1.

29 of 81

Bottoms Up

Avril Lavigne poses as Christian Louboutin
Avril Lavigne.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Avril Lavigne shows off her red-bottomed shoes at a Christian Louboutin event on May 31. The L.A. party – which was hosted by actress Rossy De Palma – celebrated the fashion label's Flamencaba collection.

30 of 81

Beaming Brooke

Brooke Shields is all smiles the day after her 58th birthday as she heads to Live with Kelly and Mark in New York City
Brooke Shields.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Just one day after her 58th birthday, Brooke Shields wears a bright smile while on her way to Live with Kelly and Mark in New York City on June 1.

31 of 81

Tanning on the Move

Derek Hough and his fiance Hayley Erbert are seen on a dog walk in Los Angeles
Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert.

TheImageDirect.com

A shirtless Derek Hough walks his dogs under the Los Angeles sun on May 31.

32 of 81

Smiling Sisters

Jessica Biel and Beverley Mitchell attend the premiere of Freeform's "Cruel Summer", 7th heaven reunion
Jessica Biel, Beverley Mitchell.

David Livingston/Getty

7th Heaven alums Jessica Biel and Beverley Mitchell reunite at the season 2 premiere of Freeform's series Cruel Summer in L.A. on May 31.

33 of 81

Happy Meal

Mariah Carey was in a great spirit as she left the dinner date with Kenya Barris in Beverly Hills.
Mariah Carey.

BACKGRID

Mariah Carey leaves dinner in Beverly Hills with a grin on her face on May 31.

34 of 81

Across the Pond

Hailee Steinfeld attends the UK Gala Screening of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
Hailee Steinfeld.

David M. Benett/Alan Chapman/WireImage

Hailee Steinfeld looks elegant in a form-fitting gray dress as she attends the U.K. Gala screening of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on June 1.

35 of 81

Peace Out

Offset
Offset.

Robin Marshall/Shutterstock

Offset shows off his pearly whites at the launch of Blizzard Entertainment's Diablo IV video game in Los Angeles on May 31.

36 of 81

Kid on the Go

Kid Laroi and Katarina Deme are seen leaving the Bar Pitti restaurant in New York. 01 Jun 2023
Kid Laroi.

MEGA

Grammy nominated Australian rapper The Kid Laroi heads out of Bar Pitti restaurant in N.Y.C. on June 1.

37 of 81

Out to Lunch

EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner heads to lunch with friends at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills
Kendall Jenner.

TheImageDirect.com

Kendall Jenner rocks a camouflage sweatshirt on her way to lunch with friends at Beverly Hills restaurant Il Pastaio on May 31.

38 of 81

Bright Show

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs at Etihad Stadium
Chris Martin.

Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

In vivid attire, Chris Martin and Coldplay put on a brilliant performance in Manchester, England, on May 31.

39 of 81

Crowd Pleaser

Martin Scorsese attends the 'Carta bianca' evening, an event of the Rome Film Festival
Martin Scorsese.

ALESSANDRO DI MEO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock 

Martin Scorsese looks excited to be at the Rome Film Festival for the Carta Bianca event on May 30.

40 of 81

Colorful Friends

Martha Stewart attends Sesame Workshop's 2023 Benefit Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street
Martha Stewart.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Martha Stewart meets up with some puppet pals while at Sesame Workshop's 2023 Benefit Gala held at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 31 in New York City.

41 of 81

Men of the Hour

John Mulaney and Fred Armisen attend 'John Mulaney in Conversation with Fred Armisen' at 92NY
John Mulaney, Fred Armisen.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Fellow comics John Mulaney and Fred Armisen pose together before their on-stage chat at the 92NY on May 31 in N.Y.C.

42 of 81

Sun's Out, Tongue's Out

Camila Cabello is seen in Soho
Camila Cabello.

Gotham/GC Images

Camila Cabello makes a goofy face while walking in New York City on May 31.

43 of 81

All Smiles

Pamela Anderson The Business of Fashion Presents The Business of Beauty Global Forum Day 2
Pamela Anderson.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock 

Pamela Anderson looks angelic in all-white at the Business of Beauty Global Forum in Napa, California, on May 31.

44 of 81

Squad Selfie

DeVon Franklin, Quinta Brunson, and Sharon Stone attend The Hollywood Reporter Raising Our Voices DEIA Luncheon
DeVon Franklin, Quinta Brunson, Sharon Stone.

Stefanie Keenan/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Quinta Brunson, DeVon Franklin and Sharon Stone gather for a photo while attending The Hollywood Reporter's Raising Our Voices DEIA Luncheon in Los Angeles on May 31.

45 of 81

Costar Love

Juno Temple and Phil Dunster attend the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations - "Ted Lasso" With Phil Dunster and Juno Temple at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room
Juno Temple, Phil Dunster.

Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Juno Temple and Phil Dunster cuddle up close before discussing Ted Lasso with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation in Los Angeles on May 31.

46 of 81

It's Showtime

Megan Fox seen leaving her hotel heading to Machine Gun Kelly's gig
Megan Fox.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Megan Fox sports red hair as she heads to Machine Gun Kelly's show at the Royal Albert Hall on May 31 in London.

47 of 81

Call Me, Beep Me

Emily ratajkowski steps out in a casual outfit looking amazing in NYC
Emily Ratajkowski.

WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Emily Ratajkowski has her phone on hand as she steps out in New York City on May 31.

48 of 81

Coffee Klatch

Bethenny Frankel and daughter Bryn Hoppy celebrate National Donut Day at Dunkin
Bethenny Frankel.

Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Bethenny Frankel and daughter Bryn Hoppy, 13, celebrate National Donut Day at Dunkin' in Hartsdale, New York, on June 1, one day ahead of the holiday. Dunkin' is one of many stores giving away free treats on June 2.

49 of 81

To Boot

Chris Stapleton and Lucchese celebrate the announcement of their upcoming collection. The soon-to-be-unveiled collection will launch June 22, 2023
Chris Stapleton and Lucchese in Nashville.

Andy Barron

Chris Stapleton gets together with Lucchese's Doug Kindy (left) and Mercury Records' Damon Moberly at a May 31 party at Nashville's Old Glory celebrating the country singer's upcoming collaboration with the leather boot brand, launching on June 22.

50 of 81

Sweet Treat

Meadow Walker and her husband Louis Thornton-Allan are all smiles as they enjoy
Meadow Walker and Louis Thornton-Allan.

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Meadow Walker shares an ice scream with her husband, Louis Thornton-Allan, while out and about in New York City on May 31.

51 of 81

Dressed Up

Kelly Rowland is seen in Midtown on May 31, 2023 in New York City
Kelly Rowland.

Gotham/GC Images

Kelly Rowland is spotted in Manhattan wearing a monochrome ensemble on May 31.

52 of 81

Green Time

Lea Michele steps out with a fresh green juice in New York City
Lea Michele.

TheImageDirect.com

Lea Michele grabs a green juice in New York City wearing oversized shades and a flowing white shirt on May 31.

53 of 81

Maroon Mood

Rose Byrne leaves The View in a maroon pants suit with colorful platform high heels in New York City
Rose Byrne.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Rose Byrne waves to photographers as she heads for her May 31 appearance on The View in New York City.

54 of 81

Fitness Fierce

Rita Ora spotted leaving the gym in Sydney
Rita Ora.

Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

Rita Ora shows off her fit physique while leaving the gym in Sydney, Australia, on May 31.

55 of 81

Opening Up

Jelly Roll attends the "Jelly Roll: Save Me" Documentary World Premiere
Jelly Roll.

Jason Kempin/Getty

Jelly Roll strikes a pose at the premiere of his documentary, Jelly Roll: Save Me, at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on May 30.

56 of 81

The Boss Abroad

Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt perform at BT Murrayfield Stadium
Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt.

Euan Cherry/Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt share the mic while performing at BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland, on May 30.

57 of 81

Rocking Across the Pond

Stephen Webster and Machine Gun Kelly unveil the 'Eighth Deadly Sin, GOSSIP
Machine Gun Kelly.

Richard Young/Shutterstock

Machine Gun Kelly parties like a rockstar at the unveiling of his and Stephen Webster's The 8th Deadly Sin, "GOSSIP" limited-edition ring collaboration, held at The Bomb Factory in London on May 30.

58 of 81

Not Throwing Away His Shot

Lin-Manuel Miranda Delivers Hunter College Commencement Address at Barclays Center
Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lin-Manuel Miranda dons a purple gown as he serves as the Hunter College commencement speaker at Barclays Center in New York City on May 30.

59 of 81

Spidey Senses

Blac Chyna attends the World Premiere of Sony Pictures Animation's "Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse"
Blac Chyna.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Blac Chyna sports a red varsity jacket at the world premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse in L.A. on May 30.

60 of 81

Swiftie Style

EXCLUSIVE* - Sienna Miller and her boyfriend Oli Green stop by Magnolia Bakery
Sienna Miller and Oli Green.

JosiahW / BACKGRID

Sienna Miller rocks merch from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour while out in New York City with her boyfriend, Oli Green, and their four-legged friends on May 30.

61 of 81

Hello There

Aaron Rodgers gives a friendly wave while on a solo stroll in New York City
Aaron Rodgers.

TheImageDirect.com

Following an exciting weekend attending two of Taylor Swift's three shows in New Jersey, Aaron Rodgers flashes a wave in New York City on May 29.

62 of 81

Minty Fresh

Sydney Sweeney is pictured stepping out in New York City
Sydney Sweeney.

TheImageDirect.com

Sydney Sweeney is all smiles while out and about in New York City wearing a mint-hued ensemble on May 30.

63 of 81

Sunset Smile

Chrishell Stause stops for a selfie with a fan while out for a business meeting at the UTA office in Beverly Hills.
Chrishell Stause.

SPOT-Stoianov / BACKGRID

Chrishell Stause rocks black on black while out in Beverly Hills on May 30.

64 of 81

Handy Man

EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Hunnam utilizes a fallen tree for firewood
Charlie Hunnam.

MEGA

Charlie Hunnam takes hold of a tool to gather wood from a fallen tree on May 29.

65 of 81

Fashionable Exit

Jessica Chastain exits Good Morning America morning show in New York City
Jessica Chastain.

SplashNews.com

In N.Y.C. on May 30, Jessica Chastain leaves Good Morning America in style, wearing a bright blue suit and oversized sunglasses.

66 of 81

Early Morning Appearance

Amanda Seyfried is seen arriving at the 'Good Morning America' show on May 30, 2023 in New York City
Amanda Seyfried.

Brazil Photo Press / SplashNews.com

In a tartan two-piece ensemble, Amanda Seyfried waves while entering Good Morning America on May 30 in New York City.

67 of 81

Out Shopping

Courteney Cox walking with some friends then going to shop at CVS pharmacy store in Soho
Courteney Cox.

AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Under the warm New York City sunshine, Courteney Cox steps out to run errands with friends on May 30.

68 of 81

Peace Out

Jared Leto seen leaving BBC Radio 2 Studios in Central London
Jared Leto.

Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Jared Leto poses for crowds as he leaves BBC Radio 2 Studios in Central London on May 30.

69 of 81

Photo Op

Camilla Cabello walking by herself on Broadway then waiting for a car service and taking selfies
Camila Cabello.

AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Camila Cabello snaps a selfie while waiting for her car in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on May 30.

70 of 81

Nationwide Audience

Gary Sinise and Joe Mantegna at the 2023 National Memorial Day Concert
Gary Sinise and Joe Mantegna.

Shutterstock

Gary Sinise and Joe Mantegna take the mic at the 2023 National Memorial Day Concert in Washington, D.C., on May 29.

71 of 81

Hot Spot

Tyler Cameron, Matt Harvey at the season opening of Bounce Beach Montauk Memorial weekend
Tyler Cameron, Matt Harvey.

Madison Fender/ BFA

Matt Harvey and Tyler Cameron celebrate Memorial Day Weekend at the season opening of Bounce Beach Montauk on Long Island on May 29.

72 of 81

Beach Babes

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman are seen leaving Gigi Beach
Adrien Brody, Georgina Chapman.

TheImageDirect.com

Adrien Brody and girlfriend Georgina Chapman enjoy the sun and sand at Gigi Beach in Saint-Tropez, France, on May 30.

73 of 81

Another Queen in England

Beyonce performs in London
Beyonce.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Beyoncé wows in a sparkling scarlet getup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a May 29 London stop on her Renaissance World Tour.

74 of 81

Courtside Spirit

Rapper Jack Harlow attends game seven of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics
Jack Harlow.

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Jack Harlow cheers on the Boston Celtics at their home court, TD Garden, for the seventh and final Eastern Conference Finals game against the Miami Heat on May 29.

75 of 81

All Smiles

Mariah Carey is all smiles rocking a Burberry trench coat with matching trousers and a top to go along as she's seen exiting Dan Tana's restaurant after having dinner with friends on Memorial Day in West Hollywood.
Mariah Carey.

The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

In a Burberry trench coat and matching ensemble, Mariah Carey steps out for a Memorial Day dinner in West Hollywood.

76 of 81

More to Read

Camila Cabello stops by McNally Jackson bookstore in Soho wearing a Jujutsu Kaisen sweatshirt in New York City
Camila Cabello.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Camila Cabello shops at McNally Jackson Books in N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood on May 29.

77 of 81

Wandering Abroad

Amber Heard heads to the Madrid Book Fair alongside a trusted friend.
Amber Heard.

Lagencia Press / BACKGRID

Amber Heard explores the Madrid Book Fair while in Spain on May 29.

78 of 81

Summer's Start

EXCLUSIVE - Selling Sunset star Nicole Young getting ready for a Memorial Day BBQ
Nicole Young.

Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Selling Sunset's Nicole Young rocks a black cut-out swimsuit in preparation for a Memorial Day barbecue on May 29 in Los Angeles.

79 of 81

Sport & Sun

Queen Latifah and partner Eboni Nichols attend day 2 of the 2023 French Open, Roland-Garros 2023, second Grand Slam tennis tournament
Queen Latifah, Eboni Nichols.

Getty Images

Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols watch the 2023 French Open at Stade Roland-Garros in Paris on May 29.

80 of 81

Fit Abroad

Rita Ora sweats it out at the 98 Gym in Sydney before embracing relaxation at North Bondi with a rejuvenating coffee break and a luxurious spa treatment.
Rita Ora.

KHAPBM / BACKGRID

Rita Ora gets her workout on at the 98 Gym in Sydney, Australia, on May 30.

81 of 81

Guitar Star

Maren Morris performs during the 2023 Boston Calling Music Festival
Maren Morris.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Boston Calling

In a strapless black mini dress, Maren Morris hypes up the crowd at the 2023 Boston Calling Music Festival on May 28.

Related Articles
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne Gets in Character in N.Y.C., Plus Kourtney Kardashian, Justin Bieber and More
Jason Sudeikis and Paul Rudd
Jason Sudeikis & Paul Rudd Match in Kansas City, Plus Amanda Seyfried, Neil Patrick Harris and More
Kristen Stewart Chanel-Dakar photocall, Tokyo
Kristen Stewart Attends Chanel's Show in Tokyo, Plus Tom Holland & Amanda Seyfried, Jane Fonda and More
EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner heads to lunch with friends at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills
Kendall Jenner Lunches in Beverly Hills, Plus Chris Martin in Manchester, Martin Scorsese and More
Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt perform at BT Murrayfield Stadium
Bruce Springsteen Takes the Stage in Edinburgh, Plus Machine Gun Kelly, Lin-Manuel Miranda and More
Beyonce performs in London
Beyoncé Takes Her World Tour to London, Plus Jack Harlow in Boston, Mariah Carey, Camila Cabello and More
Lizzo BottleRock Napa Valley
Lizzo Takes the Stage in Napa, Plus Tom Holland in Monte Carlo, Katy Perry, Sheryl Crow and More
Leslie Jones performs her stand-up comedy routine on a stop of the Leslie Jones: Live Tour at The Theater
Leslie Jones Puts on a Show in Las Vegas, Plus Andie MacDowell, Tyson Beckford, Kylie Jenner and More
Harry Styles playing golf at St Andrews
Harry Styles Golfs in Scotland, Plus Kendall Jenner in Antibes, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and More
Ramona Agruma,Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson & Ramona Agruma Glow Together in Cannes, Plus Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Halsey and More
Emily Ratajkowski
'iCarly' Stars Look Back on Emily Ratajkowski's Cameo: 'I'll Be Darned, It Worked'
Marni Senofonte, Olivier Rousteing, and Kim Kardashian attend the 74th Annual Parsons Benefit at Cipriani Wall Street
Kim Kardashian & Olivier Rousteing Hang in N.Y.C., Plus George Clooney, Cara Delevingne and More
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost attends the Cannes Film Festival Air Mail /Warner Brothers Discovery Party
Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost in Cannes, Plus Hailee Steinfeld in N.Y.C., Steve Carell and More
(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Jessica Chastain poses as she gets honored for her performance in "A Doll's House" & has her caricature unveiled on the wall of fame at Sardi's
Jessica Chastain Becomes a Caricature in N.Y.C., Plus Harry Styles, Rachel Brosnahan and More
Adele attends game three of the Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets
Adele Catches a Basketball Game in L.A., Plus Dixie & Charli D'Amelio, Ashanti and More
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Travis Barker of Blink-182 performs onstage at Madison Square Garden on May 19, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)
Travis Barker Rocks Out in N.Y.C., Plus Kim Petras, Angela Bassett, Javier Bardem and More