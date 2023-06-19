Cardi B and Latto Look Glamorous in Atlanta, Plus Beyoncé, Regé-Jean Page and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on June 19, 2023 06:00AM EDT
01 of 80

Gal Pals

Prince Williams/WireImage

Prince Williams/WireImage

Cardi B and Latto pose backstage at the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2023 at the State Farm Arena on June 17 in Atlanta, Georgia.

02 of 80

Commanding the Stage

Beyonce

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Beyoncé performs at the Johan Cruyff Arena on June 17 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

03 of 80

Black and White

Rege-Jean Page

Jacopo Raule/Getty 

Regé-Jean Page attends the Santoni S/S 2024 Presentation during the Milan Fashion Week menswear spring/summer 2024 show on June 18 in Milan, Italy.

04 of 80

Date Night

Leslie Mann (L) and Judd Apatow attend the Gala Performance of "Mrs. Doubtfire:

David M. Benett/Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty

Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow attend the Gala Performance of Mrs. Doubtfire: The Musical in support of Comic Relief at the Shaftesbury Theatre on June 18 in London, England. 

05 of 80

Bridgerton Babe

Nicola Coughlan

Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images for NETFLIX

Nicola Coughlan attends Netflix's Tudum: A Global Fan Event on June 17 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. 

06 of 80

Dapper Dude

Chris Hemsworth

DESI / BACKGRID

Chris Hemsworth appears at Netflix's Tudum event in Brazil on June 17.

07 of 80

Feast for Fieri

FOOD & WINE Guy Fieri

C2 Photography / FOOD & WINE

Guy Fieri appears at the 40th anniversary of the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Colorado, on June 16.

08 of 80

Germany Gal

Megan Fox

Franziska Krug/Getty for Medical Inn

Megan Fox attends the Medical Inn Grand Opening and Charity Event at Medical Inn on June 16 in Duesseldorf, Germany.

09 of 80

Cute Couple

Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson

Stefanie Keenan/Getty for Casamigos

Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson celebrate the launch of Dating App FLUID with Casamigos Cristalino at Funke on June 15 in Los Angeles, California. 

10 of 80

New York Minute

Bryan Cranston

Jason Mendez/Getty

Bryan Cranston attends the Asteroid City: Bryan Cranston in conversation with Josh Horowitz event at 92NY on June 16 in New York City.

11 of 80

Hot Mama

Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer.

Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com

Keke Palmer, gives a smoldering smize while attending the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C. on June 15.

12 of 80

For the Love of Mental Health

Taraji P. Henson attends the 2023 American Black Film Festival
Taraji P. Henson.

Mireya Acierto/Getty

Taraji P. Henson strikes a fierce pose as she arrives for a discussion titled "Your Mental Health: Why it Matters More Than Ever" during the 2023 American Black Film Festival at New World Center in Miami Beach on June 16.

13 of 80

Stylish Arrival

Jacob Elordi Valentino show, Arrivals
Jacob Elordi.

Manuele Mangiarotti/ipa-agency/Shutterstock

Jacob Elordi looks cool and fashionable as ever while arriving at the Valentino show during Milan Fashion Week on June 16.

14 of 80

Simple Elegance

Diane Kruger is seen on June 15, 2023 in New York City
Diane Kruger.

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

Diane Kruger shines bright while out and about in New York City on June 15.

15 of 80

Black Excellence

Ryan Coogler x Chris Rock
Ryan Cooler and Chris Rock.

Averie Cole

Ryan Coogler and Chris Rock pose for photographers while at the Anthem premiere after-party sponsored by Moët Hennessy U.S.A during the Tribeca Film Festival on June 15.

16 of 80

Undercover Star

Mary-Kate Olsen and Pc Valmorbida spotted walking together after having lunch at Sant Ambroeus Madison
Mary-Kate Olsen.

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Mary-Kate Olsen is spotted strolling the streets of New York after having lunch at Sant Ambroeus Madison on June 14.

17 of 80

Peace and Love

Leigh-Anne Pinnock visits Hits Radio with Sam Thompson at 1 Golden Square on June 16, 2023
Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Tristan Fewings/Getty

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is all smiles while visiting Hits Radio with Sam Thompson at 1 Golden Square in London, England on June 16. 

18 of 80

Summertime Fun

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher spend some family time at Universal Studios Hollywood.
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.

Josh Ortiz/Universal Studios Hollywood

Getting ahead on their summer, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher spend some family time at Universal Studios Hollywood in California on June 16.

19 of 80

The Champ Is Here

Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Ring reveal and ceremony
Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City Chiefs

 Patrick Mahomes shows off his new bling during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Ring reveal and ceremony held at Union Station in Missouri on June 15.

20 of 80

Solo Star

Solange Knowles attends as Saint Heron unveils its glassware collection with Crown Royal Golden Apple
Solange Knowles.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Crown Royal

Solange Knowles grabs a drink during the screening of A House Is Not a Home as her company, Saint Heron also unveils its glassware collection with Crown Royal Golden Apple on June 14 in New York City. 

21 of 80

Big Hugs

Andrew Barth Feldman and Jennifer Lawrence 'No Hard Feelings' premiere, Berlin
Andrew Barth Feldman and Jennifer Lawrence.

People Picture/Raymond/Shutterstock

Andrew Barth Feldman and Jennifer Lawrence go in for a big hug while at the Berlin premiere of No Hard Feelings on June 15.

22 of 80

Double Burkes

Brooke Burke and Cheryl Burke getting ready to do a Twitter live
Brooke Burke and Cheryl Burke.

Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Dancing with the Stars alum Brooke Burke and Cheryl Burke are all glammed up while getting ready to do a Twitter live in Malibu, California on June 13.

23 of 80

Taking the Stage

Suki Waterhouse performs during 2023 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
Suki Waterhouse.

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse shows off her killer abs while performing during the 2023 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee on June 15.

24 of 80

Family's Night Out

Leslie Mann, Maude Apatow and Judd Apatow attend an after party celebrating the new cast of "Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club"
Leslie Mann, Maude Apatow, Judd Apatow.

David M. Benett/Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Leslie Mann, Maude Apatow and Judd Apatow attend an after party celebrating the new cast of Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club on June 15 in London.

25 of 80

Quiet Luxury

Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson, Fluid Co-Founder, attend the Fluid Launch Party and Mixology Hosted by Casamigos at Funke
Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Casamigos

Fluid co-founder, Rebel Wilson attends the Fluid Launch Party and Mixology event hosted by Casamigos with her wife, Ramona Agruma on June 15 in Los Angeles.

26 of 80

Discussing Film

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Tom Hanks speaks with Richard E. Grant during An Evening With Tom Hanks to celebrate the publication of his debut novel "The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece"
Tom Hanks and Richard E. Grant.

Nicky J Sims/Getty Images for ABA

Tom Hanks speaks with Richard E. Grant during "An Evening With Tom Hanks" to celebrate the publication of his debut novel The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece at Westminster Central Hall on June 15 in London.

27 of 80

Loud and Proud

Trixie Mattel and George Takei attend LA Mag PRIDE Brunch at The Abbey
Trixie Mattel and George Takei.

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Trixie Mattel and George Takei attend the Los Angeles Magazine PRIDE Brunch held at The Abbey in West Hollywood, California on June 15.

28 of 80

Sparkle & Shine

Kim Cattrall attends "Happy Clothes: A flim About Patricia Field" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theatre
Kim Catrall.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

A cheerful Kim Cattrall attends the Happy Clothes: A Flim About Patricia Field premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theatre on June 15 in New York City.

29 of 80

Terrific Trio

Kaia Gerber, Bel Powley, and Elle Fanning at the "A Small Light" screening and cocktails held at the San Vicente Bungalows
Kaia Gerber, Bel Powley and Elle Fanning.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Kaia Gerber, Bel Powley, and Elle Fanning are all smiles while at the screening of A Small Light held at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, California on June 15.

30 of 80

Peace Out

Post Malone attends 2023 Songwriters Hall Of Fame
Post Malone.

John Lamparski/WireImage

Post Malone shows off his bejeweled smile while attending the 2023 Songwriters Hall Of Fame at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 15.

31 of 80

On the Mic

Matty Healy performs with The 1975 at the Picnic In The Park Festival 2023
Matt Healy.

Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Matty Healy performs with The 1975 at the Picnic In The Park Festival at Sofienberg Park in Oslo, Norway on June 15.

32 of 80

Life's a Beach

Gabrielle Union looks amazing in a white bikini as she hits the beach in Miami. 15 Jun 2023
Gabrielle Union.

MEGA

Looking athletic as ever in a white bikini, Gabrielle Union enjoys the Miami sun during a June 15 beach day.

33 of 80

Effortlessly Elegant

Hailey Bieber is pictured stepping out in New York City. The American supermodel wore a Nike baseball cap
Hailey Bieber.

TheImageDirect.com

Hailey Bieber continues to prove she's the queen of street style in a black strapless top and mustard yellow trousers on June 14 in New York City.

34 of 80

Batter Up

Chris Hemsworth at the NY METS game on June 13 promoting his upcoming film Extraction 2 on Netflix
Chris Hemsworth.

NY Mets

Chris Hemsworth supports the New York Mets at their home game on June 13 while promoting his new Netflix film Extraction 2,

35 of 80

Repping the Home Team

Yankees fan Tom Hanks is spotted on a phone call while walking around in New York City.
Tom Hanks.

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Tom Hanks sports a Yankees cap while walking around N.Y.C. on June 14.

36 of 80

Winner, Winner

Jordan Fisher, Alex Newell and Danielle Brooks pose with Newell's Tony Award backstage
Jordan Fisher, Alex Newell, Danielle Brooks.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Jordan Fisher, Alex Newell and Danielle Brooks look psyched to see Newell's Tony Award while backstage at the Broadway musical Shucked on June 13.

37 of 80

Over the Shoulder

Leslie Mann attends a gala performance featuring the new cast of "Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club
Leslie Mann.

David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty

Leslie Mann rocks polka dots to see a gala performance by the new cast of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club in London on June 15.

38 of 80

Show Time

Chance The Rapper performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on June 15, 2023 in New York City
Chance The Rapper.

Debra L Rothenberg/Getty

Chance the Rapper brings his energy and rhythm to NBC's Today show in N.Y.C. on June 15.

39 of 80

All Smiles

Elle Evans (L) and Kate Hudson attend a gala performance featuring the new cast of "Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club" on June 15, 2023 in London, England
Elle Evans, Kate Hudson.

David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Gett

Model Elle Evans hangs out with a red-dressed Kate Hudson during a London gala featuring a performance by the cast of Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club on June 15.

40 of 80

Who's to Judge?

Tribeca Film Festival judges Derek Luke, Michael Michele and Mo McRae attend AT&T Presents
Derek Luke, Michael Michele, Mo McRae.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty

Tribeca Film Festival judges Derek Luke, Michael Michele and Mo McRae attend the Untold Stories event presented by AT&T in N.Y.C. on June 9. The trio awarded $1 million to an emerging filmmaker during the event.

41 of 80

Out & About

Matt Damon is spotted out with his wife Luciana Barroso in New York City
Matt Damon.

TheImageDirect.com

Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, look cool in casual clothes as they stroll around N.Y.C. on June 14.

42 of 80

Pearly Pieces

Teyana Taylor attends Values Partnership
Teyana Taylor.

Cassidy Maldonado for Getty Images 

Teyana Taylor accessorizes with bold statement jewelry at Values Partnerships' A Toast to Black Art, Love & Creativity event in N.Y.C. on June 13.

43 of 80

Special Bond

Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford attend the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny U.S. Premiere
Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney

Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford have a sweet reunion at the U.S. premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on June 14.

44 of 80

Across the Pond

Tom Cruise seen leaving Dolby Screening Room London Soho
Tom Cruise.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Tom Cruise waves to photographers as he leaves the Dolby Screening Room London Soho on June 14.

45 of 80

Sealed with a Kiss

Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin attend the photocall during LuisaViaRoma & British Vogue Runway Icons
Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin.

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Luisaviarom

Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin share a kiss during the photocall for LuisaViaRoma & British Vogue's Runway Icons event at Piazzale Michelangelo in Florence, Italy on June 14.

46 of 80

Woman of the Hour

Kim Cattrall 'Modern Love with Kim Cattrall' Premiere
Kim Cattrall.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock 

Kim Cattrall stops by the Tribeca Festival to take part in a live taping of the New York TimesModern Love podcast on June 14.

47 of 80

Leading Man

John Boyega attends the premiere of Netflix's "They Cloned Tyrone" during the American Black Film Festival Opening Night
John Boyega.

Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

John Boyega poses at the premiere of They Cloned Tyrone during the opening night of the American Black Film Festival at New World Center in Miami on June 14.

48 of 80

Fresh Faced

*EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Garner makes a glamorous entrance in Hollywood as she arrives at a studio
Jennifer Garne.

BACKGRID

Jennifer Garner keeps it causal as she arrives at a studio in Hollywood on June 14.

49 of 80

Dynamic Duo

Cyndi Lauper and son Declyn Ã¢ÂÂDexÃ¢ÂÂ Lauper pose at the Tribecca Film Festival premiere after party for the Cyndi Lauper documentary "Let the Canary Sing"
Cyndi Lauper and her son, Declyn.

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Cyndi Lauper poses for a photo with her son, Declyn, at the after party for the premiere of her documentary, Let the Canary Sing, on June 14 during the Tribeca Film Festival.

50 of 80

Blue Hue

Ariana DeBose attends Camp Pride presented by alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet
Ariana DeBose.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for alice + olivia

Ariana DeBose has some fun at alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet's "Camp Pride" in New York City on June 14.

51 of 80

Take a Seat

Julia Fox and Moses Sumney attend the front row during LuisaViaRoma & British Vogue Ã¢ÂÂ Runway Icons
Julia Fox and Moses Sumney.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Luisaviaroma

Julia Fox takes a seat on Moses Sumney's lap at LuisaViaRoma & British Vogue's Runway Icons event at Piazzale Michelangelo in Florence, Italy on June 14.

52 of 80

Gather Around

Annie Murphy, Salma Hayek, Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova speak onstage during I Like to Watch LIVE with Trixie Mattel & Katya presenting Black Mirror Season 6
Annie Murphy, Salma Hayek, Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix

Annie Murphy and Salma Hayek join Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova at N.Y.C.'s The Paris Theater, for a live tapping of I Like to Watch with Trixie Mattel & Katya to present the Black Mirror season 6 episode "Joan is Awful" on June 13.

53 of 80

Soft Smiles

Stanley Tucci, actor, attends The Women's Prize For Fiction Awards at Bedford Square Gardens on June 14, 2023 in London, England
Stanley Tucci.

David Levenson/Getty

A very dapper Stanley Tucci attends The Women's Prize for Fiction Awards at Bedford Square Gardens in London on June 14.

54 of 80

Feeling Shady

Salma Hayek clutches her Balmain leather shoulder bag while arriving at Good Morning America morning show in New York City.
Salma Hayek.

SplashNews.com

Salma Hayek is all smiles as she arrives at Good Morning America in New York City.

55 of 80

Have a Laugh

Ashanti partners with NYC Public Schools for a read along from her new book 'My Name is a Story,' New York, USA - 14 Jun 2023
Ashanti.

Vonecia Carswell/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock

Ashanti flashes a wide grin during a reading of her book, My Name is a Story, in partnership with NYC Public Schools on June 14.

56 of 80

Over the Shoulder

Gabrielle Union throws a peace sign while arriving at The View in New York City, Gabrielle wore all Prada ensemble
Gabrielle Union.

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Gabrielle Union sports a cropped leather top paired with white skirt while stopping by The View in New York City.

57 of 80

Boots On

Emily Ratajkowski spotted on her way to podcast studios in New York City.
Emily Ratajkowski.

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Emily Ratajkowski is seen out and about in New York City on her way to a podcast studio.

58 of 80

On the Carpet

Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Sin Malos Rollos" photocall at Hotel Four Seasons on June 14, 2023 in Madrid
Jennifer Lawrence.

Paolo Blocco/FilmMagic

Jennifer Lawrence looks chic in a white mini-dress paired with statement sunglasses and a belt during a photocall for her film, No Hard Feelings, in Madrid on June 14.

59 of 80

Hydration Station

Sydney Sweeney hosts a BAIDration Boardwalk pop-up in Union Square in New York City.
Sydney Sweeney.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Sydney Sweeney looks ready for summer in a t-shirt and mini skirt while hosting a BAIDration Boardwalk pop-up in New York City's Union Square.

60 of 80

High Tea

Coda star and Oscar winner Marlee Matlin attended the Inaugural Lady Directors Tea Party hosted by BET+ and the Alliance of Women Directors at the Peninsula Hotel last Thursday.
Marlee Matlin and Lisa France.

Zachariah Hoover

Marlee Matlin poses with Lisa France at the Inaugural Lady Directors Tea Party hosted by BET+ and the Alliance of Women Directors at the Peninsula Hotel on June 8.

61 of 80

City Guy

Gordon Ramsey Visit the Empire State Building, New York, USA - 14 Jun 2023
Gordon Ramsey.

Adela Loconte/Shutterstock

Gordon Ramsey stops by the Empire State Building in New York City on June 14.

62 of 80

High Note

Jennifer Hudson performs during a Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn of the White House
Jennifer Hudson.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

A few days ahead of Juneteenth, Jennifer Hudson belts it out during a White House concert commemorating the federal holiday in Washington, D.C., on June 13.

63 of 80

Angelic Attire

Eva Longoria seen at the "Sherri" show promoting the film, "Flamin' Hot"
Eva Longoria.

RW/MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Glowing in all white, Eva Longoria visits the Sherri show in N.Y.C. to promote her film Flamin' Hot on June 13.

64 of 80

Smiling Stars

Scarlett Johansson and Maya Hawke at the New York premiere of "Asteroid City" held at Alice Tully Hall
Scarlett Johansson, Maya Hawke.

Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images

Asteroid City costars Scarlett Johansson and Maya Hawke pose together at the premiere of their movie on June 13 in New York City.

65 of 80

Colorful Costars

Michael Shannon (L) and Jessica Chastain attend the Film Independent Members-Only Screening of "George & Tammy"
Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain.

 Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain suit up for the Film Independent members-only screening of George & Tammy in Los Angeles on June 13.

66 of 80

Eyes on You

Hilarie Burton Morgan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan attend the "The Walking Dead: Dead City" Premiere
Hilarie Burton Morgan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Rob Kim/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan gaze lovingly into each other's eyes at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of The Walking Dead: Dead City on June 13.

67 of 80

City Smooches

Aimee Mullins and Rupert Friend attend the New York premiere of "Asteroid City"
Aimee Mullins, Rupert Friend.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Rupert Friend blows a kiss beside his wife, Aimee Mullins, at the premiere of his new Wes Anderson film Asteroid City in N.Y.C. on June 13.

68 of 80

Movie-Goers

Dylan Mulvaney and Darren Criss at the New York premiere of "Asteroid City"
Dylan Mulvaney, Darren Criss.

Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images

TikTok sensation Dylan Mulvaney sits with Darren Criss at the N.Y.C. premiere of Asteroid City on June 13.

69 of 80

In with the Family

Landon Barker, And Girlfriend Charli D'Amelio With His Sister Alabama Barker.

Wil Roberts / SplashNews.com

Charli D'Amelio spends a night out with her boyfriend and his sister — Travis Barker's kids Landon and Alabama Barker — in Los Angeles on June 12.

70 of 80

Red Carpet Romance

LaTanya Richardson and Samuel L. Jackson attend Marvel Studios' New Series "Secret Invasion" Launch Event
LaTanya Richardson, Samuel L. Jackson.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Samuel L. Jackson brings his wife, LaTanya Richardson, as a colorful date to the L.A. launch event for his new Marvel Studios series Secret Invasion on June 13.

71 of 80

Telling Tales

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Rosie Perez speak onstage during Storytellers at the 2023 Tribeca Festival
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rosie Perez.

Rob Kim/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

New York City's 2023 Tribeca Festival continues with its Storytellers series, featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda in conversation with Rosie Perez on June 13.

72 of 80

Busting a Move

Adam Levine of Maroon Five seen performing in Lisbon
Adam Levine.

Shutterstock

Adam Levine performs with his band Maroon 5 in Lisbon, Portugal, on June 13.

73 of 80

Happy Couple

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock 

In matching black tops, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pose together at the L.A. premiere of The Flash on June 12.

74 of 80

Green Queen

Hailey Bieber grabs a matcha drink at Community Goods before heading to Great White for brunch with a friend in West Hollywood.
Hailey Bieber.

TheHollywoodFix.net / BACKGRID

With a matcha drink in hand, Hailey Bieber struts through West Hollywood on June 13.

75 of 80

Fun in Fuchsia

Gabrielle Union seen in midtown on June 13, 2023
Gabrielle Union.

Brazil Photo Press / SplashNews.com

Gabrielle Union stuns in bright pink while hanging out in Midtown New York City on June 13.

76 of 80

Date Night

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola attend the "Maggie Moore(s)" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 12, 2023 in New York City
Jon Hamm, Anna Osceola.

Theo Wargo/Getty

Jon Hamm brought his fiancé Anna Osceola as his date to the Tribeca Film Festival, where his movie Maggie Moore(s) premiered on June 12.

77 of 80

Morning Outing

French Actress Lily-Rose Depp and Girlfriend 070 Shake put on a loved up display during their morning coffee run In New York City, USA.
Lily-Rose Depp, 070 Shake.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Lily-Rose Depp and her girlfriend, 070 Shake, cuddled up while grabbing coffee in N.Y.C. on June 13.

78 of 80

Cheers!

Mark Wahlberg Flecha Azul tequila promotion at the Clubhouse, Easthampton
Mark Wahlberg.

ROB RICH/Shutterstock

Mark Wahlberg promotes his tequila brand, Flecha Azul, at the Clubhouse in East Hampton, New York on June 11.

79 of 80

European Stroll

Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos take an evening walk in Portofino, Italy.
Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos.

SplashNews.com

Jeff Bezos and his fiancé, Lauren Sanchez, take an evening walk in Portofino, Italy on June 13.

80 of 80

Old Friends

Sean Hayes, Debra Messing, Eric McCormack 'Just Jack & Will' Rewatch Podcast Launch
Eric McCormack, Debra Messing and Sean Hayes.

John Nacion/Shutterstock

Former costars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing and Sean Hayes have a Will & Grace reunion at the launch of the Just Jack & Will rewatch podcast during the Tribeca Festival on June 12 in N.Y.C.

Related Articles
Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth Looks Dapper in Brazil, Plus Guy Fieri, Megan Fox, Ramona Agruma & Rebel Wilson and More
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer Stuns While at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C, Plus Taraji P. Henson, Jacob Elordi and More
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Ring reveal and ceremony
Patrick Mahomes Gets His Championship Ring, Plus Solange Knowles, Jennifer Lawrence and More
Cardi B Celebrates Offset with Kids on Father's Day.
Cardi B Celebrates '#1 Dad' Offset with Festive Father's Day Decorations — See the Photos!
Chrissy Teigen Swimsuit Cover Up Tout
Chrissy Teigen Wore a Not-So-Typical Swimsuit Cover-Up That Looks Just Like This $32 One from Amazon
Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford attend the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny U.S. Premiere
Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford Reunite at the 'Indiana Jones' Premiere, Plus Tom Cruise, Ashley Graham and More
Jennifer Hudson performs during a Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn of the White House
Jennifer Hudson Performs on the White House's South Lawn, Plus Scarlett Johansson, Maya Hawke and More
Sean Hayes, Debra Messing, Eric McCormack 'Just Jack & Will' Rewatch Podcast Launch
Eric McCormack, Debra Messing and Sean Hayes Reunite in N.Y.C., Plus Eva Longoria, America Ferrera and More
Lea Michele of the cast of "Funny Girl" performs onstage during The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Lea Michele Performs at the Tony Awards in N.Y.C., Plus Tom Brady at the French Open, Mariah Carey and More
Lea Michele of the cast of "Funny Girl" performs onstage during The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Lea Michele Performs at the Tony Awards in N.Y.C., Plus Tom Brady at the French Open, Mariah Carey and More
Niall Horan performs at The Today Show Citi Concert Series at Rockefeller Plaza in New York
Niall Horan Takes the Stage in N.Y.C, Plus Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Zendaya, Selena Gomez and More
Katie Holmes walking on the street in Soho, New York
Katie Holmes Just Showed Us the Breeziest Way to Wear Denim for Summer — Shop the Look Starting at $28
Cardi B and Offset's Son Wave Plays with $100 Bills in Adorable New Photos: 'Bad Boy Wave' https://www.instagram.com/p/CtPyvJPPVCX/
Cardi B and Offset's Son Wave Plays with $100 Bills in Adorable New Photos: 'Bad Boy Wave'
Kendall Jenner attends FWRD Pop-Up Grand Opening, hosted by FWRD Creative Director, Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Looks Chic in L.A., Plus Carly Pearce in Nashville, Raven-Symoné, JoJo Siwa and More
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock (13895000bk) Jenna Ortega The Standard with Janelle Monae Host the Boom Met Gala After-Party, Boom Boom Room, NYC, Manhattan, New York, United States - 01 May 2023
From Florence Pugh to Lil Nas X: How These Gen Z Stars are Defining Pop Culture Today
Drake Leads 2023 BET Awards Nominations, Glorilla and Lizzo Trail
Drake Leads 2023 BET Awards with Seven Nominations as Lizzo and GloRilla Are Also Up to Win Big