Alicia Keys Hits the Streets of N.Y.C., Plus Rosalía, Robin Roberts, Henry Winkler and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on June 12, 2023 06:00AM EDT
01 of 80

In New York ...

Alicia Keys is seen in the West Village

Gotham/GC

Alicia Keys takes a bite out of the Big Apple while seen in the West Village on June 10 in New York City.

02 of 80

Rockstar Status

Rosalia performs in concert during Primavera Sound Festival

Mariano Regidor/Redferns for ABA

Rosalía performs in concert during Primavera Sound Festival on June 11 in Madrid, Spain.

03 of 80

Red Robin

Robin Roberts attends the premiere of "All You Hear Is Noise" during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Village East Cinema

John Lamparski/Getty for Tribeca Festival

Robin Roberts attends the premiere of All You Hear Is Noise during the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival at Village East Cinema on June 10 in New York City.

04 of 80

Ladies for a Cause

Ana Ortiz, Caroline Rhea, Tori Spelling, Pia Toscano and Mary Lou Belli attend Luskin Orthopedic Institute For Children Gala at Universal Studios Hollywood

Andrew J Cunningham/Getty 

Ana Ortiz, Caroline Rhea, Tori Spelling, Pia Toscano and Mary Lou Belli attend the Luskin Orthopedic Institute for Children Gala at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 10 in Universal City, California.

05 of 80

Pie Guy

Henry Winkler attends Barry's Gene Cousineau Canter's FYC Giveaway at Canter's Deli

FilmMagic.com/FilmMagic for HBO 

Henry Winkler attends Barry's Gene Cousineau Canter's FYC Giveaway at Canter's Deli on June 10 in Los Angeles, California.

06 of 80

Dapper Dudes

Alexander Skarsgard Michael Shannon

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Alexander Skarsgard and Michael Shannon attend the screening of Eric LaRue during the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival at SVA Theater on June 10 in New York City.

07 of 80

Strike a Pose!

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the 2023 LA Pride in the Park Festival at Los Angeles

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the 2023 LA Pride in the Park Festival at Los Angeles Historical Park on June 9 in California. 

08 of 80

Blue Babe

Jessica Alba

Pierre Suu/WireImage

Jessica Alba attends the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 10 in Paris, France. 

09 of 80

Saucy

Kristin Cavallari

Daniel Boczarski/Getty for Rao's Homemade

Kristin Cavallari appears at The Saucery by Rao's Homemade on June 9 in Chicago, Illinois. 

10 of 80

Cheeto Chic

Eva Longoria attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Searchlight Pictures' "Flamin' Hot"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Eva Longoria attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Searchlight Pictures' Flamin' Hot at Hollywood Post 43 - American Legion on June 9 in Hollywood, California. 

11 of 80

Peace Out

Niall Horan performs at The Today Show Citi Concert Series at Rockefeller Plaza in New York
Niall Horan.

ZUMA / SplashNews.com

Niall Horan takes the stage for the Today show's Citi Concert Series at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City on June 9.

12 of 80

Dashing Duo

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Zendaya attend the Bulgari Hotel Roma opening event
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Zendaya.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Zendaya stun at an opening event for Bulgari Hotel Roma in Rome on June 8.

13 of 80

Sweet Selfie

Selena Gomez after attending the Rare Beauty Event
Selena Gomez.

Spread Pictures / MEGA

Selena Gomez pauses for a selfie with a fan following an event for Rare Beauty in Paris on June 9.

14 of 80

New York Minute

Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Katie Holmes looks chic at Chanel's women's lunch in celebration of the Through Her Lens program during Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on June 9.

15 of 80

Showtime

NOAH KAHAN - Singer-songwriter Noah Kahan celebrates his sold-out show at New York City's Radio City Music Hall by posing atop the venue on June 7
Noah Kahan.

TYLER KRIPPAEHNE

Noah Kahan takes a seat at New York City's Radio City Music Hall as he celebrates selling out the venue on June 7.

16 of 80

Birthday Girl

Maria Menounos spotted at the dry cleaners on her 45th birthday in Los Angeles
Maria Menounos.

TheImageDirect.com

Maria Menounos flashes a peace sign while out and about in Los Angeles on her 45th birthday on June 9.

17 of 80

Costar Chat

'Outlander' Season 7 Cast, Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan
Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan.

German Vazquez/Shutterstock

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan pose together at 92NY during an Outlander event at the New York City venue on June 8.

18 of 80

Premiere Pair

Chris Hemsworth, actor, and his wife Elsa Pataky
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky.

Fabian Sommer/picture alliance via Getty

Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky attend a special screening of Tyler Rake: Extraction 2 on June 9.

19 of 80

Big News

Steven Spielberg - NBC Nightly News 75th anniversary
Stephanie Ruhle, Lawrence O'Donnell and Steven Spielberg.

NBC

Stephanie Ruhle, Lawrence O'Donnell and Steven Spielberg pose together at a 75th anniversary celebration for NBC Nightly News.

20 of 80

Triple Threat

K-POP GIRL GROUP aespa THROWS FIRST PITCH AT THURSDAY'S YANKEES GAME IN NYC
aespa.

Yankees

K-Pop group aespa stops by Yankee Stadium in New York City to throw out the game's first pitch on June 8.

21 of 80

Over the Shoulder

Kendall Jenner attends FWRD Pop-Up Grand Opening, hosted by FWRD Creative Director, Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for FWRD

Kendall Jenner, who's the creative director for FWRD, hosts the grand opening celebration for the company's pop-up in West Hollywood on June 8.

22 of 80

Country Strong

Carly Pearce performs onstage during night 1 of the 50th CMA Fest
Carly Pearce.

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

Carly Pearce and a fellow musician have a guitar jam session during night one of the 50th CMA Fest in Nashville at Nissan Stadium on June 8.

23 of 80

Colorful Celebration

Raven-SymonÃÂ©, Miranda Maday and JoJo Siwa attend The Hollywood Museum's 10th Annual "Real To Reel: Portrayals And Perceptions Of LGBTQ+s In Hollywood" Exhibit
Raven Symoné, Miranda Maday, JoJo Siwa.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Raven-Symoné, Miranda Maday and JoJo Siwa all sport pops of color while attending The Hollywood Museum's 10th Annual "Real To Reel: Portrayals And Perceptions Of LGBTQ+s In Hollywood" exhibit on June 8 in Hollywood.

24 of 80

Party Across the Pond

Penny Lancaster and Sir Rod Stewart attend Annabel's 60th Anniversary Party
Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart.

Dave Benett/Getty Images for Annabel's

Rod Stewart poses with his wife, Penny Lancaster, at the 60th Anniversary Party for Annabel's (a private club) in London on June 8.

25 of 80

Side by Side

Alice Marie Johnson and Kim Kardashian attend an event celebrating Johnson's 5 years of freedom and honoring Kim Kardashian
Alice Marie Johnson and Kim Kardashian.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for ABA

Kim Kardashian poses with Alice Marie Johnson during a celebration of Johnson's release from prison five years ago, on June 8. Kardashian was also being honored for her role in Johnson's release at the L.A. event.

26 of 80

Suited Up

Nicolas Cage Summer Game Fest 2023 Live Show
Nicolas Cage.

Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/Shutterstock 

Nicolas Cage takes the mic during the 2023 Summer Game Fest in L.A. on June 8.

27 of 80

Mood Lighting

Evan Mock Attends Cash AppÃ¢ÂÂs Mood Capsule Launch Party
Evan Mock.

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Evan Mock poses amid some pink lighting at launch party for Cash App's Mood Capsule in New York City on June 7.

28 of 80

Theater Fan

Allison Janney poses backstage at the new musical "Shucked" on Broadway
Allison Janney.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Allison Janney shows off the colorful PlayBill for Shucked while backstage at The Nederlander Theatre on June 8 in New York City.

29 of 80

Costar Hug

Amy Brenneman and Jeff Bridges attend FX's "The Old Man" Season 1 FYC Event
Amy Brenneman and Jeff Bridges.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Costars Amy Brenneman and Jeff Bridges share a sweet embrace at FX's The Old Man FYC Event for season one held at the DGA Theater Complex in L.A. on June 8.

30 of 80

Date Night

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson
Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson support Paris Hilton at her DJ set at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood on June 7.

31 of 80

Sun's Out

Jennifer Lopez cuts a stylish figure in brown corduroy pants and a white t-shirt while out and about visiting multiple furniture stores in West Hollywood
Jennifer Lopez.

BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez is all smiles as she steps out in West Hollywood in a cropped white t-shirt and corduroy pants on June 7.

32 of 80

Top of the Morning

Sarah Jessica Parker is seen arriving at the 'Good Morning America' show in Times Square, Manhattan on June 08, 2023 in New York City.
Sarah Jessica Parker.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker sports a floral ensemble as she stops by Good Morning America in New York City on June 8.

33 of 80

Good Vibes

Brooklyn Beckham is in good spirits as he gives a thumbs up to the photographers as he heads to the Beverly Hills Hotel.
Brooklyn Beckham.

BACKGRID

Brooklyn Beckham flashes a thumbs up en route to his hotel in Beverly Hills on June 7.

34 of 80

Lunch Break

Chance the Rapper and French Montana attend the Jury Lunch during 2023 Tribeca Festival at Tribeca Grill on June 08, 2023 in New York City
Chance the Rapper and French Montana.

Jason Mendez/Getty

Chance the Rapper and French Montana pose together at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival Jury Lunch at Tribeca Grill on June 8 in New York City.

35 of 80

First Night

Debra Messing attends the Tribeca Festival opening night reception at Tribeca Grill on June 07, 2023 in New York City
Debra Messing.

Arturo Holmes/Getty

Debra Messing wears a black and gold gown to the Tribeca Film Festival opening night reception at the Tribeca Grill on June 7 in New York City. 

36 of 80

Stage Star

Noma Dumezweni and Jodie Comer pose during the 77th Annual Theatre World Awards at The Circle in the Square Theatre on June 5, 2023 in New York City
Noma Dumezweni and Jodie Comer.

Bruce Glikas/Getty

Noma Dumezweni and Jodie Comer strike a sweet pose during the 77th Annual Theatre World Awards, where Comer was recognized for her performance in Prima Facie, at The Circle in the Square Theatre in New York City on June 5.

37 of 80

Cheers!

PEOPLE senior marketing manager Lila Camillos (far right) and her friends join Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live to serve as guest bartenders weeks after he crashed their Vanderpump Rules watch party
Andy Cohen, Lila Camillos and friends.

Charles Sykes

PEOPLE senior marketing manager Lila Camillos (far right) and her pals pose with Andy Cohen on the set of his show, Watch What Happens Live, where they served as guest bartenders weeks after he crashed their Vanderpump Rules watch party.

38 of 80

VIP

Rebel Wilson poses backstage at the hit musical "Kimberly Akimbo" on Broadway at The Booth Theater on June 7, 2023 in New York City
Rebel Wilson.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Rebel Wilson sips from her Kimberly Akimbo cup while taking a trip backstage at the Tony-nominated show on June 7.

39 of 80

Night on the Town

Noah Centineo
Noah Centineo.

Steven/AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Noah Centineo sports a grey suit and vans at the premiere of Kiss The Future during opening night of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on June 7.

40 of 80

Mix Master

Paris Hilton is all smiles after her concert at the Fonda Theater in Hollywood
Paris Hilton.

PRJ / BACKGRID

Paris Hilton wears a bright smile and an even brighter ensemble following her live DJ concert on June 7 at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood.

41 of 80

Smile and Wave

Jenna Dewan is seen on June 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Jenna Dewan.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jenna Dewan looks pretty in pink while out and about in Los Angeles on June 7.

42 of 80

Movie Buff

Robert DeNiro speaks during the Tribeca Festival Opening Night Reception at Tribeca Grill
Robert DeNiro.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Robert DeNiro helps kick off the Tribeca Film Festival on its opening night in N.Y.C. on June 7.

43 of 80

Our Man on Camera

Mark Wahlberg on the set of "The Union" aka "Our Man From Jersey" on June 7, 2023 in Madison, New Jersey
Mark Wahlberg.

Bobby Bank/GC Images

Mark Wahlberg stays in character on the New Jersey set of his film The Union (formerly titled Our Man From Jersey) on June 7.

44 of 80

Industry Best

Kerry Washington, Angelique Jackson, Senior Entertainment Writer at Variety, Gina Rodriguez, Janelle James, and Elle Fanning pose onstage during Variety's TV FYC Fest
Kerry Washington, Angelique Jackson, Gina Rodriguez, Janelle James, and Elle Fanning.

Randy Shropshire/Variety via Getty Images

Variety reporter Angelique Jackson (second from left) poses with Kerry Washington, Gina Rodriguez, Janelle James and Elle Fanning on Variety's June 7 TV FYC Fest in L.A.

45 of 80

Under the Sea

Mindy Kaling celebrates Mindy x Andie Collection at Malibu Country Mart
Mindy Kaling.

Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Andie Swim

Mindy Kaling dons a salmon-colored dress to celebrate her Mindy x Andie swimwear collection at the Malibu Country Mart on June 7.

46 of 80

Red Carpet Beauty

Brooke Shields attends Variety's TV FYC Fest
Brooke Shields.

Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images

Brooke Shields looks summer ready wearing a form-fitting dress at Variety's TV FYC Fest on June 7 in L.A.

47 of 80

Buttoned Up

Martha Stewart came out to celebrate Magrino PR at their annual Summer Soiree in New York City
Martha Stewart.

Deitch Pham

Martha Stewart matches her blazer's buttons with her shiny gold pants to celebrate Magrino Public Relations Agency at their annual Summer Soiree in New York City.

48 of 80

Weather Girl

Eva Longoria visits "Despierta America" morning show to promote the film "Flamin' Hot" at Univision Studios
Eva Longoria.

Manny Hernandez/WireImage

Eva Longoria pays a visit to the morning show Despierta America in Florida to heat up some hype for the film Flamin' Hot – her feature directorial debut – on June 7.

49 of 80

Soundtracking the Moment

Sam Ryder and Hannah Waddingham perform on stage at "The Music Behind Ted Lasso" event
Sam Ryder, Hannah Waddingham.

David Livingston/Getty Images

Sam Ryder and Hannah Waddingham belt it out at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles during the Music Behind Ted Lasso event on June 7.

50 of 80

Legends Unite

Gayle King and Candace Bushnell came out to celebrate Magrino PR at their annual Summer Soiree in New York City
Gayle King, Candace Bushnell.

Deitch Pham

Gayle King and Candace Bushnell attend Magrino PR's N.Y.C. Summer Soiree in equally classy but totally unique attire on June 7.

51 of 80

Country Pride

Braunwyn Windham and Jennifer Spinner at Concert For Love & Acceptance
Braunwyn Windham, Jennifer Spinner.

Tammie/AFF-USA/Shutterstock 

Real Housewives of Orange County alumna Braunwyn Windham and her wife, Jennifer Spinner, channel their southern spirit at Nashville's Concert For Love & Acceptance on June 7.

52 of 80

Supportive Stars

Benny Blanco, Sia, Dan Bernard at Paris Hilton: Live at The Fonda
Benny Blanco, Sia, Dan Bernard.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Benny Blanco, Sia and her husband, Dan Bernard, rock Paris Hilton merchandise to watch her DJ set at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles on June 7.

53 of 80

Summer Vacation

Heather Graham soaked up the sun and enjoyed the warm Caribbean water while vacationing at Sandals South Coast Resort in Jamaica
Heather Graham.

John Parra/Getty Images for Sandals Resorts

In a simple white string bikini, Heather Graham strolls on the Jamaican sand at Sandals South Coast Resort on June 4.

54 of 80

Sibling Squad

Nooreya Sozahdah, Siddiqa Sozahdah, Jamila Sozahdah, Shakur Sozahdah, and Hamida Sozahdah attend the premiere of Hulu's original docuseries "Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs"
Nooreya Sozahdah, Siddiqa Sozahdah, Jamila Sozahdah, Shakur Sozahdah, Hamida Sozahdah.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Hulu

Nooreya, Siddiqa, Jamila, Shakur and Hamida Sozahdah, five of the 10 sisters featured in Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs, share a family moment at the Hollywood premiere of their Hulu docuseries on June 7.

55 of 80

Hats On

Natalie Portman attends the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 7, 2023 in Paris, France.
Natalie Portman.

AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Natalie Portman smiles at the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on June 7.

56 of 80

Denim Days

Alicia Keys is seen in the Times Square area of New York City
Alicia Keys.

Vanessa Carvalho/Shutterstock

Alicia Keys rocks an all-denim ensemble while giving the crowd a wave in New York City on June 7.

57 of 80

Pink in Pink

P!nk performing on stage during her Summer Carnival World Tour P!nk in concert, Bolton, UK - 07 Jun 2023
Pink.

Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock

Pink puts on a bright show during a June 7 performance of her Summer Carnival World Tour in Bolton, U.K.

58 of 80

Leading Man

Chris Hemsworth poses for a photograph as he arrives to the premiere of Netflix US Serie 'Tyler Rake 2' in Madrid
Chris Hemsworth.

OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty

Chris Hemsworth smiles for the cameras at the Madrid premiere of his Netflix thriller Tyler Rake 2 on June 7.

59 of 80

Neon Moment

Jessica Chastain is seen on June 6, 2023 in New York City
Jessica Chastain.

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

Jessica Chastain lights up the streets as she glows in green in N.Y.C. on June 6.

60 of 80

Princess on the Pitch

Catherine, Princess of Wales during her visit to Maidenhead Rugby Club on June 07, 2023 in Maidenhead, England
Kate Middleton.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate Middleton wears a smile while visiting England's Maidenhead Rugby Club on June 7.

61 of 80

On Air

Dave Matthews visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at SiriusXM Studios on June 07, 2023
Dave Matthews.

Cindy Ord/Getty

Dave Matthews keeps his guitar nearby during a visit to SiriusXM's Howard Stern Show on June 7 in N.Y.C.

62 of 80

Coffee Run

EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Madix shows off her tummy while heading to a beauty salon in West Hollywood
Ariana Madix.

GARRETT PRESS PHOTO / MEGA

Ariana Madix sips on some Starbucks while headed to a salon in West Hollywood on June 6.

63 of 80

Seeing Double

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Jodie Comer poses with a caricature portrait honoring her performance in "Prima Facie" on Broadway at Sardi's
Jodie Comer.

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Jodie Comer poses with a portrait honoring her Tony-nominated performance in Prima Facie on Broadway at Sardi's in New York City on June 5.

64 of 80

Suited Up

Steve Martin attends the Party in the Garden at the Museum of Modern Art
Steve Martin.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Museum Of Modern Art

Steve Martin smiles from his seat at the Party in the Garden at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on June 6.

65 of 80

Museum Moment

Karlie Kloss, Gayle King and Dasha Zhukova attend the Party in the Garden at the Museum of Modern Art
Karlie Kloss, Gayle King and Dasha Zhukova.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Museum Of Modern Art

Karlie Kloss, Gayle King and Dasha Zhukova also attend MoMA's Tuesday night soirée.

66 of 80

Big Honor

Michael J. Fox at the 2023 Spring Moving Image Awards held at the Museum of the Moving Image
Michael J. Fox.

Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images

Honoree Michael J. Fox takes the stage at the 2023 Spring Moving Image Awards at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York City, where he was honored with a lifetime achievement award on June 6.

67 of 80

The GOAT(ee)s

Eric McCormack, Director Jason Alexander and Alex Moffat pose at a photo call for the new play "The Cottage" on Broadway
Eric McCormack, Jason Alexander and Alex Moffat.

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Eric McCormack, Jason Alexander and Alex Moffat sport matching goatees at a photo call for The Cottage — a new Broadway play directed by Alexander — in New York City on June 6.

68 of 80

Royal Greetings

King Charles III is seen leaving St James's Roman Catholic Church
King Charles.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

King Charles gives the crowd a wave as he leaves St. James's Roman Catholic Church in London on June 6.

69 of 80

Orange You Glad

Eva Longoria attends the "Flamin' Hot" Miami Screening Hosted By Ana Navarro
Eva Longoria.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Searchlight Pictures

Eva Longoria stuns in an orange dress at a screening for her film, Flamin' Hot, hosted by Ana Navarro at AMC Sunset Place in Miami on June 6.

70 of 80

A Good Cause

"Mashonda Tifrere, Donna Karan, Kasseem Dean Jr., Alicia Keys and Cheri Kaufman attend Style For Strength, Presented by Urban Zen and Veteran Services USA
Mashonda Tifrere, Donna Karan, Kasseem Dean Jr., Alicia Keys and Cheri Kaufman.

Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Mashonda Tifrere, Donna Karan, Kasseem Dean Jr., Alicia Keys and Cheri Kaufman pose together at the Style for Strength event presented by Urban Zen and Veteran Services USA on June 5.

71 of 80

Catching a Ride

Soleil Moon Frye is seen leaving the 'Today' show
Soleil Moon Frye.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Soleil Moon Frye steps into her car after stopping by the Today show on June 6 in New York City.

72 of 80

Looking Back

Jazz Tangcay and Ernie Hudson attend the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations - Career Retrospective: Ernie Hudson at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room
Jazz Tangcay and Ernie Hudson.

Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Ernie Hudson takes part in a career retrospective for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations moderated by Jazz Tangcay at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room in L.A. on June 6.

73 of 80

On Fire

Rob Riggle was crowned the first ever honorary Fireball Master Distiller to celebrate Fireball Whisky releasing the brandÃ¢ÂÂs first-ever barrel-aged whisky, Dragon Reserve
Rob Riggle.

Fireball Dragon Reserve

Fireball Whisky's first honorary master distiller Rob Riggle poses with a bottle of the brand's new barrel-aged whisky, Dragon Reserve.

74 of 80

Royally Good Deed

Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at the Windsor Family Hub on June 06, 2023 in Windsor, England
Kate Middleton.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Kate Middleton spends her day at the Windsor Family Hub on June 6, continuing her mission to raise awareness about the importance of children's services.

75 of 80

In Robot Form

Pete Davidson attends Paramount's "Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts" premiere
Pete Davidson.

Theo Wargo/Getty

Pete Davidson attends the N.Y.C. premiere of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in which he voices robot Mirage, on June 5.

76 of 80

Fashion Icon

Jennifer Lopez looking absolutely fabulous in her Valentino dress
Jennifer Lopez.

BACKGRID

Trendsetter Jennifer Lopez sports a denim Valentino dress while shopping in West Hollywood on June 5.

77 of 80

Smiles on Stage

Ed Sheeran is seen on June 6, 2023 in New York City
Ed Sheeran.

NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

Ed Sheeran looks happy to have a guitar in hand during his Today show performance in New York City on June 6.

78 of 80

Summer of Arts

Stanley Tucci,Felicity Blunt
Stanley Tucci, Felicity Blunt.

Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com

Stanley Tucci and his wife, Felicity Blunt, spend the day in London, at the Royal Academy of Arts for its Summer Exhibition Preview event on June 6.

79 of 80

Street Style

Jennifer Lawrence walks with a friend in New York City
Jennifer Lawrence.

Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Looking casually chic in jeans and a tee, Jennifer Lawrence steps out for a stroll in New York City.

80 of 80

Off-Court Reunion

James Worthy, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, A.C. Green and Robert Horry
James Worthy, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, A.C. Green, Robert Horry.

MOVI Inc.

Legendary Lakers alumni James Worthy, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, A.C. Green and Robert Horry pose in front of a new mural paying tribute to the NBA team in L.A.'s Koreatown on June 5. They spent the day celebrating the first-ever Lakers Town community event hosted in collaboration with bibigo foods.

