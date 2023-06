Alicia Keys Hits the Streets of N.Y.C., Plus Rosalía, Robin Roberts, Henry Winkler and More

01 of 80 In New York ... Gotham/GC Alicia Keys takes a bite out of the Big Apple while seen in the West Village on June 10 in New York City.

02 of 80 Rockstar Status Mariano Regidor/Redferns for ABA Rosalía performs in concert during Primavera Sound Festival on June 11 in Madrid, Spain.

03 of 80 Red Robin John Lamparski/Getty for Tribeca Festival Robin Roberts attends the premiere of All You Hear Is Noise during the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival at Village East Cinema on June 10 in New York City.

04 of 80 Ladies for a Cause Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Ana Ortiz, Caroline Rhea, Tori Spelling, Pia Toscano and Mary Lou Belli attend the Luskin Orthopedic Institute for Children Gala at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 10 in Universal City, California.

05 of 80 Pie Guy FilmMagic.com/FilmMagic for HBO Henry Winkler attends Barry's Gene Cousineau Canter's FYC Giveaway at Canter's Deli on June 10 in Los Angeles, California.

06 of 80 Dapper Dudes Gary Gershoff/WireImage Alexander Skarsgard and Michael Shannon attend the screening of Eric LaRue during the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival at SVA Theater on June 10 in New York City.

07 of 80 Strike a Pose! Emma McIntyre/Getty Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the 2023 LA Pride in the Park Festival at Los Angeles Historical Park on June 9 in California.

08 of 80 Blue Babe Pierre Suu/WireImage Jessica Alba attends the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 10 in Paris, France.

09 of 80 Saucy Daniel Boczarski/Getty for Rao's Homemade Kristin Cavallari appears at The Saucery by Rao's Homemade on June 9 in Chicago, Illinois.

10 of 80 Cheeto Chic Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Eva Longoria attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Searchlight Pictures' Flamin' Hot at Hollywood Post 43 - American Legion on June 9 in Hollywood, California.

11 of 80 Peace Out Niall Horan. ZUMA / SplashNews.com Niall Horan takes the stage for the Today show's Citi Concert Series at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City on June 9.

12 of 80 Dashing Duo Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Zendaya. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Zendaya stun at an opening event for Bulgari Hotel Roma in Rome on June 8.

13 of 80 Sweet Selfie Selena Gomez. Spread Pictures / MEGA Selena Gomez pauses for a selfie with a fan following an event for Rare Beauty in Paris on June 9.

14 of 80 New York Minute Katie Holmes. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock Katie Holmes looks chic at Chanel's women's lunch in celebration of the Through Her Lens program during Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on June 9.

15 of 80 Showtime Noah Kahan. TYLER KRIPPAEHNE Noah Kahan takes a seat at New York City's Radio City Music Hall as he celebrates selling out the venue on June 7.

16 of 80 Birthday Girl Maria Menounos. TheImageDirect.com Maria Menounos flashes a peace sign while out and about in Los Angeles on her 45th birthday on June 9.

17 of 80 Costar Chat Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan. German Vazquez/Shutterstock Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan pose together at 92NY during an Outlander event at the New York City venue on June 8.

18 of 80 Premiere Pair Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky. Fabian Sommer/picture alliance via Getty Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky attend a special screening of Tyler Rake: Extraction 2 on June 9.

19 of 80 Big News Stephanie Ruhle, Lawrence O'Donnell and Steven Spielberg. NBC Stephanie Ruhle, Lawrence O'Donnell and Steven Spielberg pose together at a 75th anniversary celebration for NBC Nightly News.

20 of 80 Triple Threat aespa. Yankees K-Pop group aespa stops by Yankee Stadium in New York City to throw out the game's first pitch on June 8.

21 of 80 Over the Shoulder Kendall Jenner. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for FWRD Kendall Jenner, who's the creative director for FWRD, hosts the grand opening celebration for the company's pop-up in West Hollywood on June 8.

22 of 80 Country Strong Carly Pearce. John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA Carly Pearce and a fellow musician have a guitar jam session during night one of the 50th CMA Fest in Nashville at Nissan Stadium on June 8.

23 of 80 Colorful Celebration Raven Symoné, Miranda Maday, JoJo Siwa. Jerod Harris/Getty Images Raven-Symoné, Miranda Maday and JoJo Siwa all sport pops of color while attending The Hollywood Museum's 10th Annual "Real To Reel: Portrayals And Perceptions Of LGBTQ+s In Hollywood" exhibit on June 8 in Hollywood.

24 of 80 Party Across the Pond Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Annabel's Rod Stewart poses with his wife, Penny Lancaster, at the 60th Anniversary Party for Annabel's (a private club) in London on June 8.

25 of 80 Side by Side Alice Marie Johnson and Kim Kardashian. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for ABA Kim Kardashian poses with Alice Marie Johnson during a celebration of Johnson's release from prison five years ago, on June 8. Kardashian was also being honored for her role in Johnson's release at the L.A. event.

26 of 80 Suited Up Nicolas Cage. Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/Shutterstock Nicolas Cage takes the mic during the 2023 Summer Game Fest in L.A. on June 8.

27 of 80 Mood Lighting Evan Mock. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com Evan Mock poses amid some pink lighting at launch party for Cash App's Mood Capsule in New York City on June 7.

28 of 80 Theater Fan Allison Janney. Bruce Glikas/WireImage Allison Janney shows off the colorful PlayBill for Shucked while backstage at The Nederlander Theatre on June 8 in New York City.

29 of 80 Costar Hug Amy Brenneman and Jeff Bridges. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Costars Amy Brenneman and Jeff Bridges share a sweet embrace at FX's The Old Man FYC Event for season one held at the DGA Theater Complex in L.A. on June 8.

30 of 80 Date Night Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson support Paris Hilton at her DJ set at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood on June 7.

31 of 80 Sun's Out Jennifer Lopez. BACKGRID Jennifer Lopez is all smiles as she steps out in West Hollywood in a cropped white t-shirt and corduroy pants on June 7.

32 of 80 Top of the Morning Sarah Jessica Parker. Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Sarah Jessica Parker sports a floral ensemble as she stops by Good Morning America in New York City on June 8.

33 of 80 Good Vibes Brooklyn Beckham. BACKGRID Brooklyn Beckham flashes a thumbs up en route to his hotel in Beverly Hills on June 7.

34 of 80 Lunch Break Chance the Rapper and French Montana. Jason Mendez/Getty Chance the Rapper and French Montana pose together at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival Jury Lunch at Tribeca Grill on June 8 in New York City.

35 of 80 First Night Debra Messing. Arturo Holmes/Getty Debra Messing wears a black and gold gown to the Tribeca Film Festival opening night reception at the Tribeca Grill on June 7 in New York City.

36 of 80 Stage Star Noma Dumezweni and Jodie Comer. Bruce Glikas/Getty Noma Dumezweni and Jodie Comer strike a sweet pose during the 77th Annual Theatre World Awards, where Comer was recognized for her performance in Prima Facie, at The Circle in the Square Theatre in New York City on June 5.

37 of 80 Cheers! Andy Cohen, Lila Camillos and friends. Charles Sykes PEOPLE senior marketing manager Lila Camillos (far right) and her pals pose with Andy Cohen on the set of his show, Watch What Happens Live, where they served as guest bartenders weeks after he crashed their Vanderpump Rules watch party.

38 of 80 VIP Rebel Wilson. Bruce Glikas/WireImage Rebel Wilson sips from her Kimberly Akimbo cup while taking a trip backstage at the Tony-nominated show on June 7.

39 of 80 Night on the Town Noah Centineo. Steven/AFF-USA/Shutterstock Noah Centineo sports a grey suit and vans at the premiere of Kiss The Future during opening night of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on June 7.

40 of 80 Mix Master Paris Hilton. PRJ / BACKGRID Paris Hilton wears a bright smile and an even brighter ensemble following her live DJ concert on June 7 at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood.



41 of 80 Smile and Wave Jenna Dewan. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Jenna Dewan looks pretty in pink while out and about in Los Angeles on June 7.

42 of 80 Movie Buff Robert DeNiro. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival Robert DeNiro helps kick off the Tribeca Film Festival on its opening night in N.Y.C. on June 7.

43 of 80 Our Man on Camera Mark Wahlberg. Bobby Bank/GC Images Mark Wahlberg stays in character on the New Jersey set of his film The Union (formerly titled Our Man From Jersey) on June 7.

44 of 80 Industry Best Kerry Washington, Angelique Jackson, Gina Rodriguez, Janelle James, and Elle Fanning. Randy Shropshire/Variety via Getty Images Variety reporter Angelique Jackson (second from left) poses with Kerry Washington, Gina Rodriguez, Janelle James and Elle Fanning on Variety's June 7 TV FYC Fest in L.A.

45 of 80 Under the Sea Mindy Kaling. Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Andie Swim Mindy Kaling dons a salmon-colored dress to celebrate her Mindy x Andie swimwear collection at the Malibu Country Mart on June 7.

46 of 80 Red Carpet Beauty Brooke Shields. Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images Brooke Shields looks summer ready wearing a form-fitting dress at Variety's TV FYC Fest on June 7 in L.A.

47 of 80 Buttoned Up Martha Stewart. Deitch Pham Martha Stewart matches her blazer's buttons with her shiny gold pants to celebrate Magrino Public Relations Agency at their annual Summer Soiree in New York City.

48 of 80 Weather Girl Eva Longoria. Manny Hernandez/WireImage Eva Longoria pays a visit to the morning show Despierta America in Florida to heat up some hype for the film Flamin' Hot – her feature directorial debut – on June 7.

49 of 80 Soundtracking the Moment Sam Ryder, Hannah Waddingham. David Livingston/Getty Images Sam Ryder and Hannah Waddingham belt it out at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles during the Music Behind Ted Lasso event on June 7.

50 of 80 Legends Unite Gayle King, Candace Bushnell. Deitch Pham Gayle King and Candace Bushnell attend Magrino PR's N.Y.C. Summer Soiree in equally classy but totally unique attire on June 7.

51 of 80 Country Pride Braunwyn Windham, Jennifer Spinner. Tammie/AFF-USA/Shutterstock Real Housewives of Orange County alumna Braunwyn Windham and her wife, Jennifer Spinner, channel their southern spirit at Nashville's Concert For Love & Acceptance on June 7.

52 of 80 Supportive Stars Benny Blanco, Sia, Dan Bernard. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Benny Blanco, Sia and her husband, Dan Bernard, rock Paris Hilton merchandise to watch her DJ set at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles on June 7.

53 of 80 Summer Vacation Heather Graham. John Parra/Getty Images for Sandals Resorts In a simple white string bikini, Heather Graham strolls on the Jamaican sand at Sandals South Coast Resort on June 4.

54 of 80 Sibling Squad Nooreya Sozahdah, Siddiqa Sozahdah, Jamila Sozahdah, Shakur Sozahdah, Hamida Sozahdah. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Hulu Nooreya, Siddiqa, Jamila, Shakur and Hamida Sozahdah, five of the 10 sisters featured in Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs, share a family moment at the Hollywood premiere of their Hulu docuseries on June 7.

55 of 80 Hats On Natalie Portman. AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Natalie Portman smiles at the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on June 7.

56 of 80 Denim Days Alicia Keys. Vanessa Carvalho/Shutterstock Alicia Keys rocks an all-denim ensemble while giving the crowd a wave in New York City on June 7.

57 of 80 Pink in Pink Pink. Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock Pink puts on a bright show during a June 7 performance of her Summer Carnival World Tour in Bolton, U.K.

58 of 80 Leading Man Chris Hemsworth. OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Chris Hemsworth smiles for the cameras at the Madrid premiere of his Netflix thriller Tyler Rake 2 on June 7.

59 of 80 Neon Moment Jessica Chastain. Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images Jessica Chastain lights up the streets as she glows in green in N.Y.C. on June 6.

60 of 80 Princess on the Pitch Kate Middleton. Karwai Tang/WireImage Kate Middleton wears a smile while visiting England's Maidenhead Rugby Club on June 7.

61 of 80 On Air Dave Matthews. Cindy Ord/Getty Dave Matthews keeps his guitar nearby during a visit to SiriusXM's Howard Stern Show on June 7 in N.Y.C.

62 of 80 Coffee Run Ariana Madix. GARRETT PRESS PHOTO / MEGA Ariana Madix sips on some Starbucks while headed to a salon in West Hollywood on June 6.

63 of 80 Seeing Double Jodie Comer. Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Jodie Comer poses with a portrait honoring her Tony-nominated performance in Prima Facie on Broadway at Sardi's in New York City on June 5.

64 of 80 Suited Up Steve Martin. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Museum Of Modern Art Steve Martin smiles from his seat at the Party in the Garden at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on June 6.

65 of 80 Museum Moment Karlie Kloss, Gayle King and Dasha Zhukova. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Museum Of Modern Art Karlie Kloss, Gayle King and Dasha Zhukova also attend MoMA's Tuesday night soirée.

66 of 80 Big Honor Michael J. Fox. Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images Honoree Michael J. Fox takes the stage at the 2023 Spring Moving Image Awards at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York City, where he was honored with a lifetime achievement award on June 6.

67 of 80 The GOAT(ee)s Eric McCormack, Jason Alexander and Alex Moffat. Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Eric McCormack, Jason Alexander and Alex Moffat sport matching goatees at a photo call for The Cottage — a new Broadway play directed by Alexander — in New York City on June 6.

68 of 80 Royal Greetings King Charles. Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images King Charles gives the crowd a wave as he leaves St. James's Roman Catholic Church in London on June 6.

69 of 80 Orange You Glad Eva Longoria. Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Searchlight Pictures Eva Longoria stuns in an orange dress at a screening for her film, Flamin' Hot, hosted by Ana Navarro at AMC Sunset Place in Miami on June 6.

70 of 80 A Good Cause Mashonda Tifrere, Donna Karan, Kasseem Dean Jr., Alicia Keys and Cheri Kaufman. Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Mashonda Tifrere, Donna Karan, Kasseem Dean Jr., Alicia Keys and Cheri Kaufman pose together at the Style for Strength event presented by Urban Zen and Veteran Services USA on June 5.

71 of 80 Catching a Ride Soleil Moon Frye. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Soleil Moon Frye steps into her car after stopping by the Today show on June 6 in New York City.

72 of 80 Looking Back Jazz Tangcay and Ernie Hudson. Araya Doheny/Getty Images Ernie Hudson takes part in a career retrospective for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations moderated by Jazz Tangcay at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room in L.A. on June 6.

73 of 80 On Fire Rob Riggle. Fireball Dragon Reserve Fireball Whisky's first honorary master distiller Rob Riggle poses with a bottle of the brand's new barrel-aged whisky, Dragon Reserve.

74 of 80 Royally Good Deed Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Kate Middleton spends her day at the Windsor Family Hub on June 6, continuing her mission to raise awareness about the importance of children's services.

75 of 80 In Robot Form Pete Davidson. Theo Wargo/Getty Pete Davidson attends the N.Y.C. premiere of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in which he voices robot Mirage, on June 5.

76 of 80 Fashion Icon Jennifer Lopez. BACKGRID Trendsetter Jennifer Lopez sports a denim Valentino dress while shopping in West Hollywood on June 5.



77 of 80 Smiles on Stage Ed Sheeran. NDZ/Star Max/GC Images Ed Sheeran looks happy to have a guitar in hand during his Today show performance in New York City on June 6.

78 of 80 Summer of Arts Stanley Tucci, Felicity Blunt. Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com Stanley Tucci and his wife, Felicity Blunt, spend the day in London, at the Royal Academy of Arts for its Summer Exhibition Preview event on June 6.

79 of 80 Street Style Jennifer Lawrence. Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Looking casually chic in jeans and a tee, Jennifer Lawrence steps out for a stroll in New York City.