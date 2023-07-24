Morgan Freeman Is All Smiles in California, Plus Beyoncé, Tom Arnold, Lizzo, Travis Scott and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on July 24, 2023 06:00AM EDT
01 of 93

All Smiles

Morgan Freeman

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Morgan Freeman attends Oceana's 16th Annual SeaChange Summer Party held at The Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach on July 22 in Dana Point, California.

02 of 93

Get in Formation

Beyonce

Kevin Mazur/Getty for Parkwood

Beyoncé performs onstage during the Renaissance World Tour at Soldier Field on July 22 in Chicago, Illinois.

03 of 93

When at Comic-Con

Tom Arnold

Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic

Tom Arnold attends the Underdeveloped press line at 2023 Comic-Con International: San Diego at Hilton Bayfront on July 22 in California.

04 of 93

Lizzo Down Under

Lizzo

Don Arnold/WireImage

Lizzo performs at Qudos Bank Arena on July 23 in Sydney, Australia.

05 of 93

Rap Superstar

Travis Scott closes Day 2 of Rolling Loud Miami.

Rolling Loud / @BethSaravo

Travis Scott closes out the second day of Rolling Loud Miami in Florida on July 22.

06 of 93

Standing United

Cynthia Nixon is seen at the SAG-AFTRA picket lines

Gotham/GC Images

Cynthia Nixon is seen at the SAG-AFTRA picket lines on July 21 in New York City.

07 of 93

Comic Corey

Corey Feldman Funko Fundays, Comic-Con San Diego

John Salangsang/Shutterstock 

Corey Feldman appears at Comic-Con San Diego in California on July 21.

08 of 93

Showing Their Support

Victoria Beckhan and David Beckham are seen as Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF plays during his first game in a League's Cup match against against Cruz Azul

Larry Marano/UPI/Shutterstock

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham are seen as Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF plays during his first game in a League's Cup match against Cruz Azul at DRV PNK Stadium on Friday, July 21 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

09 of 93

When in Miami

EXCLUSIVE Isabela Grutman, Kim Kardashian, David Grutman, DJ Khaled, & Swizz Beatz spotted LIV

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

Isabela Grutman, Kim Kardashian, David Grutman, DJ Khaled, and Swizz Beatz are spotted at LIV in Miami, Florida, on July 22.

10 of 93

Country Crooner

Lainey Wilson performs onstage at Country Thunder Wisconsin - Day 2

Joshua Applegate/Getty Images

Lainey Wilson performs onstage at the Country Thunder Wisconsin festival on July 21 in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin.

11 of 93

Celebrating Hip Hop

Jodie Turner-Smith joins Hennessy & Nas to celebrate Hip HopÃ¢ÂÂs 50th Anniversary with a collaborative limited edition bottle

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Hennessy

Jodie Turner-Smith joins Hennessy and Nas to celebrate Hip Hop's 50th Anniversary with a collaborative limited edition bottle on July 20 in New York City. 

12 of 93

Red Hot

Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers performs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers performs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 21 in London, England.

13 of 93

Smile Wide

Naomi Campbell and the Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz reunite for a night out in nice at the celeb spot restaurant NESPO in Nice

SplashNews.com

Naomi Campbell and Carlos Alcaraz enjoy a night out at NESPO in Nice, France, on July 22.

14 of 93

Summer-Ready

Jeremy Allen White shows off his muscles as he goes for a workout in Studio City Hills
Jeremy Allen White.

BACKGRID

Jeremy Allen White shows off his chiseled muscles as he goes for a workout in Studio City Hills, California on July 21.

15 of 93

Summer Whites

Shay Mitchell looks fashionable while stepping out in New York City. Mitchell carried a black handbag and wore a white vest, matching trousers, and heels.
Shay Mitchell.

TheImageDirect.com

Shay Mitchell looks fashionable in a black and white-themed ensemble as she strolls the streets of New York on July 20.

16 of 93

Golden Girl

Hayley Williams of Paramore performs at the Paramore "This Is Why" Tour at the Kia Forum on July 20, 2023 in Inglewood, California
Hayley Williams.

Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty

Paramore's Hayley Williams performs during the band's This Is Why Tour at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on July 20.

17 of 93

Let's Go Party

Jessie J attends a special screening of "Barbie" on July 20, 2023 in London, England. "Barbie" is in cinemas from July 21st
Jessie J.

Dave Benett/Getty

Jessie J dons all leather as she attends a special screening of Barbie in London on July 20.

18 of 93

Shimmer and Shine

Molly Sims Last night at a private residence in the Hamptons, Casamigos joined Molly Sims to launch her new YSE skincare line

Neil Rasmus/BFA

Molly Sims is ravishing in a sparkling nude dress as she — along with Casamigos and Saie CEO Laney Crowell — hosts a private Hamptons event to launch her YSE skincare line on July 20.  

19 of 93

Getting Meta

Jennifer Lopez is spotted leaving a gym in Los Angeles. The 53 year old actress and singer wore a vintage Selena crop top, pink joggers, and black trainers. Lopez was seen after making recent headlines after appearing agitated while being temporarily locked out of the high end gym.
Jennifer Lopez.

TheImageDirect.com

 Jennifer Lopez rocks a vintage Selena crop top and bright pink joggers while leaving the gym in Los Angeles on July 20.

20 of 93

Double Dad Duty

Daniel Radcliffe on the SAG-AFTRA Strike Picket Line, New York, USA - 21 Jul 2023
Daniel Radcliffe.

Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Daniel Radcliffe pulls double duty as he swaddles his newborn and protests with fellow SAG-AFTRA members in New York on July 21.

21 of 93

Smiling Bright

Jamie Lee Curtis poses with her graphic novel "Mother Nature" during San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, on July 20, 2023.
Jamie Lee Curtis.

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis seems to be in high spirits while posing with her graphic novel Mother Nature during San Diego Comic-Con International on July 20.

22 of 93

Calm, Cool, Collected

Quavo attends the HennessyÃÂ VS Limited Edition Hip Hop 50thÃÂ Anniversary Launch Event on July 20, 2023 in New York City
Offset.

Jerritt Clark/Getty

Offset strikes an ultra-cool pose while at the Hennessy x Nas Limited Edition Hip Hop 50th Anniversary Launch Event on July 20 in New York City.

23 of 93

Soaking in the Sun

Nina Agdal wears a green bikini top as she takes her cute dog for a walk on the beach in Miami
Nina Agdal.

MEGA

A newly engaged Nina Agdal is all smiles while walking the sandy beaches of Miami with her sweet pup on July 21.

24 of 93

Sweet Pair

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen attend LOVED01 By John Legend Launches Pop-Up
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LOVED01

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen get cozy in a bathtub at a pop-up for Legend's Loved01 skincare line at Westfield Century City in L.A. on July 20.

25 of 93

Dogg House

Snoop Dogg Performs Onstage at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville
Snoop Dogg.

John D Shearer/Shutterstock 

Snoop Dogg takes the stage at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana as part of his High School Reunion Tour with Wiz Khalifa on July 20.

26 of 93

Center Stage

Wisin and Camila Cabello speak onstage during the 2023 Premios Juventud Awards
Wisin and Camila Cabello.

Gladys Vega/Getty Images

Camila Cabello takes the mic while on stage with Wisin during the 2023 Premios Juventud Awards on July 20 at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

27 of 93

Big Smiles

Drew Barrymore and David Korins attend the opening night of "Here Lies Love" at Broadway Theatre
Drew Barrymore and David Korins.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Drew Barrymore and David Korins pose together at the opening night of Here Lies Love in New York City on July 20 at Broadway Theatre.

28 of 93

Big Night

Josh Gad, Nikki M. James and Andrew Rannells 'Here Lies Love' Broadway Opening Night
Josh Gad, Nikki M. James and Andrew Rannells.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock 

Josh Gad, Nikki M. James and Andrew Rannells pose together at the Broadway opening night of Here Lies Love in New York City on July 20.

29 of 93

Showing Support

EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Hudgens is spotted out with actor Oliver Trevena and friends in Los Angeles
Vanessa Hudgens.

TheImageDirect.com

Vanessa Hudgens sports a SAG-AFTRA t-shirt while out and about in Los Angeles on July 20 amid ongoing strikes.

30 of 93

Cozy Outing

*EXCLUSIVE* - Lisa Rinna was spotted running errands run in Bel Air
Lisa Rinna.

affinitypicture / BACKGRID

Lisa Rinna keeps it casual while running errands in Bel Air on July 20.

31 of 93

Hats Off

Boy George & Culture Club perform at Ascend Amphitheater
Boy George.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Boy George rocks a polka-dot jacket and a statement hat while performing with Culture Club at Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, Tennessee on July 20.

32 of 93

Sneak Peak

Jessie J attends a special screening of "Barbie" on July 20, 2023 in London
Jessie J.

Dave Benett/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Jessie J opts for a black reptile print jacket while attending a special screening of Barbie on July 20 in London.

33 of 93

Ballin' Buds

Timothee Chalamet and Adam Sandler show off their basketball skills as they sweat it out while playing in Downtown Manhattan. In between games, Timothee posed for selfies with fans.
Timothée Chalamet and Adam Sandler.

BACKGRID

Timothée Chalamet and Adam Sandler shoot some hoops in New York City on July 20.

34 of 93

Vacation Pair

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are seen at the Club 55 Beach in Saint-Tropez, France on July 20th, 2023.
Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham.

SplashNews.com

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham visit the Club 55 Beach while vacationing in Saint-Tropez, France on July 20.

35 of 93

A Good Cause

Larsa Pippen supports boyfriend Marcus Jordan during a charity golf tournament with DJ Khaled in Miami. 20 Jul 2023 Pictured: Larsa Pippen; Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan.

MEGA

Larsa Pippen joins boyfriend, Marcus Jordan, at DJ Khaled's We The Best Foundation Golf Classic on July 20 in Miami.

36 of 93

In the Band

Rachel Stevens holds a mini S Club reunion with Jon Lee and Bradley McIntosh at Proud Cabaret in London. They were also joined by former S Club Junior Aaron Renfree.
Rachel Stevens, Jon Lee and Bradley McIntosh.

Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com

Rachel Stevens is joined by two of her S Club 7 group mates, Jon Lee and Bradley McIntosh, at Proud Cabaret in London on July 20.

37 of 93

Sunny Stroll

Emily Ratajkowski is seen on July 20, 2023 in New York City
Emily Ratajkowski.

Gotham/GC Images

Emily Ratajkowski keeps things simple in jean shorts and a black tank top while out on a dog walk in New York City on July 20.

38 of 93

Showing His Stripes

Travis Kelce Spotted Outside Zero Bond
Travis Kelce.

Claude Yao Sahi @hijoshotit / SplashNews.com

Travis Kelce strikes a pose and smiles big for the camera while at the private New York City club, Zero Bond, on July 19.

39 of 93

Flower Power

Bethenny Frankel is seen outside ABC Studio on July 20, 2023 in New York City
Bethenny Frankel.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Bethenny Frankel exudes summer sunshine in a bright yellow, floral embellished sweater and crisp-white skirt while visiting the ABC Studios in New York City on July 20.

40 of 93

It's a Celebration

DJ Khaled & Ja Rule
DJ Khaled & Ja Rule.

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

DJ Khaled poses in a geometric ensemble alongside Ja Rule at the We The Best Golf Tournament VIP reception at Swan Miami on July 19.

41 of 93

On the Move

EXCLUSIVE: The Weeknd doing some sightseeing in Barcelona whilst filming for a documentary on his current tour.
The Weeknd.

Emilio Utrabo / MEGA

The Weeknd explores Barcelona while visiting the European city as part of his After Hours til Dawn Tour on July 19.

42 of 93

Hand in Hand

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber leaving L'artusi after dinner.
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber.

MEGA

Justin and Hailey Bieber step out for date night at L'artusi in New York City on July 19.

43 of 93

A Royal Welcome

King Charles III is greeted by schoolchildren during a visit to Brecon Cathedral in Brecon, Wales
King Charles III.

Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles is greeted by children waving the Union Jack during a visit to Brecon Cathedral in Brecon, Wales on July 20.

44 of 93

Drink Up

Usher attends the Remy Martin And Usher 4 ON THE FLOOR EXPERIENCE
Usher.

Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Remy Martin 

Usher gets into the spirit during the launch of the Rémy Martin x Usher “Life is a Melody” campaign on July 15 in Las Vegas.

45 of 93

Special Guest

G Flip attends GRAMMY Camp guest artist panel and performance with G Flip at Ronald Tutor Campus Center
G Flip.

Timothy Norris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

G Flip attends the Grammy Camp guest artist panel in Los Angeles on July 19.

46 of 93

Shimmer and Shine

June Ambrose and St-Germain toast to the Avant Garden Party Kit at Public Hotel
June Ambrose.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for St-Germain

 June Ambrose opts for a gold dress paired with matching shoes as she hosts a launch event with St-Germain for the Avant Garden Party Kit at Public Hotel in N.Y.C. on July 19.

47 of 93

Keeping Casual

Justin Bieber wears purple shorts in New York City
Justin Bieber.

Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Justin Bieber steps out in New York City in a black hoodie and red and white checkered baseball cap on July 19.

48 of 93

All Together Now

Mandy Moore At The Sag Actors Strike At Disney Studios In Burbank
Mandy Moore.

SplashNews.com

Mandy Moore joins the picket line at Disney Studios in Burbank, California on July 19.

49 of 93

Red Hot

Emily Ratajkowski is seen on July 19, 2023 in New York City
Emily Ratajkowski.

Gotham/GC Images

Emily Ratajkowski shows off her new red hairdo while out and about in New York City on July 19.

50 of 93

New York Minute

Julia Fox is seen on July 18, 2023 in New York City

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Julia Fox also sports a crimson 'do while spotted out in New York City on July 18.

51 of 93

Big Energy

Dave Matthews seen pumped up as he leaves his hotel in New York City. 19 Jul 2023
Dave Matthews.

Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

Dave Matthews throws his hands up in the air as he exits his hotel on July 19 in New York City.

52 of 93

Fresh Face

Alicia Keys celebrates Keys Soulcare's It's Like Skin Launch at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge on July 13, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York
Alicia Keys.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Keys Soulcare

Alicia Keys celebrates the launch of Keys Soulcare's "It's Like Skin" product at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge in New York on July 13.

53 of 93

Matchy, Matchy

Shay Mitchell is seen in soho on July 18, 2023 in New York City
Shay Mitchell.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Shay Mitchell steps out in New York City on July 18.

54 of 93

Seeing Double

Luca Garth, Jennie Garth LoveShackFancy 10th Anniversary Celebration & Collection Launch
Luca Garth and Jennie Garth.

Carl Timpone/BFA.com/Shutterstock 

Jennie and Luca Garth pose together at the LoveShackFancy 10th anniversary celebration and collection launch in Sagaponack, New York on July 18.

55 of 93

On the Town

Karen Pittman and Mario Cantone Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards 2023 Celebration
Karen Pittman and Mario Cantone.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock for Travel + Leisure

Karen Pittman and Mario Cantone pose together at Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards celebration in New York City on July 18.

56 of 93

Rocking Out

Jimmy Eat World performs at the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco on July 18, 2023.
Jimmy Eat World.

Ben Trivett 

Jimmy Eat World takes the stage at the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco on July 18.

57 of 93

Green Guy

Grammy Award-winning musician Anderson .Paak lights up the Empire State Building
Anderson .Paak.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

Anderson .Paak flashes a big smile while visiting the top of the Empire State Building in New York City on July 18. The musician lit the iconic monument for Expedia's One Key launch.

58 of 93

Multi-Talented

Keanu Reeves of Dogstar performs at The Roxy on July 18, 2023 in Los Angeles
Keanu Reeves.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Keanu Reeves performs with his band, Dogstar, at The Roxy in Los Angeles on July 18.

59 of 93

New York Moment

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images
Post Malone.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for TSX Entertainment

Post Malone shows off his extensive tattoo collection while performing at TSX in Times Square on July 18 in New York City. 

60 of 93

L.A. Outing

Jennifer Lopez is seen on July 18, 2023 in Los Angeles
Jennifer Lopez.

thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jennifer Lopez opts for a brightly colored dress, paired with matching accessories, while out and about on July 18 in Los Angeles.

61 of 93

Dog Days

*EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Selma Blair goes for a sunny day stroll with her service dog Scout by her side in Los Angeles
Selma Blair.

BACKGRID

Selma Blair takes a stroll with her service dog, Scout, in Los Angeles on July 18.

62 of 93

In Costume

The Weeknd performs live as part of the "After Hours til Dawn" tour at Civitas Metropolitano Stadium
The Weeknd.

Mariano Regidor/Redferns

The Weeknd takes the stage at Cívitas Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid as part of his After Hours til Dawn tour on July 18.

63 of 93

Model Behavior

Chanel Iman and Olivia Culpo attend Expedia GroupÃ¢ÂÂs launch event for the game-changing new loyalty program, One Key
Chanel Iman and Olivia Culpo.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Expedia

Chanel Iman and Olivia Culpo pose together at Expedia Group's launch event for a new loyalty program, One Key, at The Standard High Line Hotel in New York City on July 18.

64 of 93

Off the Court

AT&T WNBA All Star
A'ja Wilson.

courtesy of AT&T

A'ja Wilson has some fun at the AT&T WNBA Live event in Las Vegas.

65 of 93

Pretty in Pink

Meghan King in NY for a quick meeting in NYC for her private jet company, Magna Air Group
Meghan King.

Lauren Menowitz/Shutterstock

Meghan King wears a flowy pink dress for a meeting in New York City on July 18.

66 of 93

City Boy

Timothee Chalamet is seen walking in Soho on July 18, 2023 in New York City
Timothée Chalamet.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Timothée Chalamet steps out in New York City sporting a baseball hat and sunglasses on July 18.

67 of 93

On the Go

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White ride a scooter together through New York City
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White.

TheImageDirect.com

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White ride on a scooter in New York City on July 17.

68 of 93

Dynamic Duo

Mario Lopez and Courtney Laine Mazza 'The Golden Boy' Documentary Premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 17 Jul 2023
Mario Lopez and Courtney Laine Mazza.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Mario Lopez and his wife, Courtney, pose together at the premiere for The Golden Boy in Los Angeles on July 17.

69 of 93

On the Line

Bette Midler and Susan Sarandon are seen at the SAG-AFTRA strike picket line on July 18, 2023
Bette Midler and Susan Sarandon.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Bette Midler and Susan Sarandon hit the picket line on July 18 in New York City.

70 of 93

Jetsetters

Angelina Jolie were photographed with her children at JFK Airport, ready for their next vacation as they depart from New York City.
Angelina Jolie and Zahara Jolie-Pitt.

Ave Phoenix / BACKGRID

Angelina Jolie and her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, catch a flight at JFK Airport in New York on July 18.

71 of 93

Feeling Shady

Jennifer Lopez is seen shopping at 'Nina's Kitchen, Bath and Hardware' in Los Angeles
Jennifer Lopez.

Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Jennifer Lopez sports oversized sunglasses as she steps out in Los Angeles on July 17.

72 of 93

Taking the Stage

Justin Guarini and Briga Heelan are seen during a performance from the 'Once Upon a One More Time' Broadway musical on 'Good Morning America' in Times Square on July 18, 2023 i
Justin Guarini and Briga Heelan.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Justin Guarini and Briga Heelan, who star in Once Upon a One More Time on Broadway, pose together at Good Morning America on July 18 in New York City.

73 of 93

With the Band

Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas are seen in midtown on July 17, 2023 in New York City
Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Longtime couple Kevin and Danielle Jonas wear contrasting attire while spending the day in Midtown N.Y.C. on July 17.

74 of 93

Hanging Out

Mary J. Blige attends The Surf Lodge on July 16, 2023 in New York City
Mary J. Blige.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Mary J. Blige spends a summer night at The Surf Lodge in New York City on July 16.

75 of 93

Sweat it Out

*EXCLUSIVE* - Fit actress Jennifer Garner shows off her fit physique while out for an intense run with a gal pal around her neighborhood in Santa Monica.
Jennifer Garner.

BACKGRID

Jennifer Garner steps out and stays fit on a run around Santa Monica on July 17.

76 of 93

Dressing Up

Jamie Lynn Spears looking pretty in purple
Jamie Lynn Spears.

Joey Andrew/startraksphoto.com

Zoey 102 star Jamie Lynn Spears poses in L.A. while wearing a form-fitting mauve dress on July 17.

77 of 93

French Getaway

*EXCLUSIVE* Damson Idris and Lori Harvey Bask in the Sun
Damson Idris and Lori Harvey.

Best Image / BACKGRID

Lori Harvey and her boyfriend Damson Idris enjoy the warm weather and blue seas of Saint-Tropez on July 16.

78 of 93

Gray Day

Kristin Cavallari stuns at Good Morning America in a grey halter top and pants in New York City
Kristin Cavallari.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Kristin Cavallari rocks a monochrome gray look while making an appearance on Good Morning America in support of her lifestyle brand, Uncommon James, in N.Y.C. on July 18.

79 of 93

Peace Out

Jung Kook visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios
Jung Kook.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

K-pop idol Jung Kook pops by SiriusXM Studios in New York City on July 17.

80 of 93

Foxy Lady

Julia Fox is seen at the beach on July 17, 2023 in New York City
Julia Fox.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In a striking cut-out swimsuit, Julia Fox enjoys a day at the beach on July 17 in N.Y.C.

81 of 93

Balling Out

Adam Sandler is spotted playing a game of pickup basketball at a park in New York City.
Adam Sandler.

TheImageDirect.com

Adam Sandler looks like a true athlete while playing some pickup basketball at a New York City park on July 17.

82 of 93

You're Special

Lizzo performing at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne
Lizzo.

Richard Nicholson/Shutterstock

With her sparkly getup and bright smile, Lizzo lights up the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia while performing on July 17.

83 of 93

It Girl

Nina Dobrev looks fashionable while out on a stroll in New York City
Nina Dobrev.

TheImageDirect.com

Looking especially glamorous in a blazer and mini skirt, Nina Dobrev steps out onto the N.Y.C. streets on July 17.

84 of 93

Hometown Represent

Drake is seen coming out from the Mark Hotel in New York City.
Drake.

BACKGRID

Wearing his home country proudly on his mesh shirt, Drake steps out of New York City's Mark Hotel on July 17.

85 of 93

A United Front

Kevin Bacon SAG-AFTRA Strike Picket Line, New York, USA
Kevin Bacon.

John Nacion/Shutterstock

Kevin Bacon mans the SAG-AFTRA strike picket line under the N.Y.C. summer sun on July 17.

86 of 93

City Cycle

Justin Theroux shows off his muscular arms after working out at the gym
Justin Theroux.

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Justin Theroux cruises around Manhattan's West Village neighborhood on his bicycle after sweating it out at the gym on July 17.

87 of 93

Birthday Fun

Casamigos helped Sharna Burgess celebrate her love Brian Austin Green
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green.

Claire Planeta & Courtesy of Casamigos

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green celebrate his 50th birthday over the weekend with a surprise 90s-themed pool party in Los Angeles.

88 of 93

Cheers!

Chase Stokes celebrates with Tequila Don Julio 1942 at a private event in Malibu, CA on July 15, 2023.
Chase Stokes.

Hunter Moreno (@huntermoreno)

Looking suave as ever, Chase Stokes flashes a winning smile while celebrating Don Julio 1942 Tequila, ACQUA DI GIO and Gen A in Malibu on July 15.

89 of 93

Cooling Off

Jaden Smith was spotted drenched & shirtless while having a blast during a watergun fight in Calabasas, CA
Jaden Smith.

CelebCandidly / SplashNews.com

Jaden Smith gets soaked during a water gun fight in the hot Calabasas sun on July 17.

90 of 93

Summer Break

Kristin Cavallari arrives at the Bowery Hotel wearing a Call Her Daddy Unwell University sweatshirt and pants in New York City
Kristin Cavallari.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Despite her "Unwell University" sweatshirt, Kristin Cavallari looks great upon arrival at the Bowery Hotel in N.Y.C. on July 17.

91 of 93

Fake Out

The wax figure of British singer Harry Styles is unveiled at Madame Tussauds Berli
Harry Styles' Wax Figure.

Tristar Media/Getty

Harry Styles' new wax figure looks just as heart-melting as the real deal as its unveiled on July 17 at Madame Tussauds Berlin.

92 of 93

Star Status

Shania Twain performs on day 3 of the 2023 Faster Horses Music Festival Michigan International Speedway
Shania Twain.

Scott Legato/Getty Images

Shania Twain takes the stage in rhinestones and plenty of jewels during day three of the 2023 Faster Horses Music Festival in Brooklyn, Michigan on July 16.

93 of 93

Mini-Me

Gwyneth Paltrow, Apple Martin Goop, Gucci and Elizabeth Saltzman Host an Intimate Dinner in the Hamptons

Neil Rasmus/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Gwyneth Paltrow poses with her daughter, Apple Martin, during a dinner hosted by Goop and Gucci at Paltrow’s home in the Hamptons on July 15.

