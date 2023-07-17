Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Enjoy a Day Date at Wimbledon in London, Plus Jaden Smith and More

By People Staff
Published on July 17, 2023 06:00AM EDT
01 of 80

Day Date

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton attend day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships

Neil Mockford/GC

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton attend day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16 in London, England.

02 of 80

Hanging Around

Jaden Smith

 BACKGRID

Jaden Smith chats with pals at his Just Water pop-up store in Calabasas, California, on July 14.

03 of 80

Ballin' Brad

Brad Pitt watching the action on Centre Court Wimbledon Tennis Championships

Dave Shopland/Shutterstock 

Brad Pitt attends day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16 in London, England.

04 of 80

Sing It, Girl!

Jill Scott performs on stage at Le Grand Rex

Kristy Sparow/Getty

Jill Scott performs onstage at Le Grand Rex on July 15 in Paris, France.

05 of 80

Fab Fam

Christie Brinkley Alexa Ray Joel, Jack Brinkley-Cook

Madison McGaw/BFA.com
Alexa Ray Joel and Jack Brinkley-Cook pose with mom Christie Brinkley at Tutto il Giorno in Sag Haror, New York, on July 14.
06 of 80

Star Power

Keke Palmer delivers her first live performance of year at Broccoli City Festival

Splash News

Keke Palmer delivers her first live performance of the year at the Broccoli City Festival in Washington, D.C. on July 15.

07 of 80

Sporty Gal

Emma Watson

Dave Benett/Getty for evian

Emma Watson poses in the evian VIP Suite at Wimbledon 2023 on July 15 in London, England.

08 of 80

Dapper Dude

Jay-Z

Kevin Mazur/Getty for Roc Nation

Jay-Z attends the Shawn Carter Foundation 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala at Pier 60 on July 14 in New York City.

09 of 80

Pretty in Pink

Issa Rae

Neil Mockford/GC 

Issa Rae attends day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 15 in London, England.

10 of 80

Rock Star Status

Billie Joe Armstrong, and Mike Dirnt of Green Day perform onstage during the Harley-Davidson's Homecoming Festival

Daniel Boczarski/Getty for Harley-Davidson

Tré Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt of Green Day perform onstage during the Harley-Davidson's Homecoming Festival at Veterans Park on July 14 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

11 of 80

Shades of Cool

Shakira

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Shakira attends day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14 in London, England.

12 of 80

Taking a Stand

Jason Sudeikis joins members of the Writers Guild of America East and SAG-AFTRA as they walk the picket line outside NBC Rockefeller Center on July 14, 2023
Jason Sudeikis.

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty

Jason Sudeikis hits the picket line outside Rockefeller Center in New York City along with Writers Guild of America East and SAG-AFTRA members on July 14.

13 of 80

Keeping Time

Patrick Dempsey at the TAG Heuer 5th Avenue Flagship Grand Opening Celebration on July 12, 2023 in New York, New York
Patrick Dempsey.

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty

Patrick Dempsey looks dapper at the grand opening of the TAG Heuer 5th Avenue Flagship in New York City on July 12.

14 of 80

Country Strong

Brad Paisley on Friday, July 14, 2023
Brad Paisley.

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty

Brad Paisley takes the stage as part of TODAY's Citi Concert Series on June 14 in New York City.

15 of 80

Fun in the Sun

Michelle Rodriguez taking a swim in Saint Tropez with friends.
Michelle Rodriguez.

EOUS / SplashNews.com

Michelle Rodriguez goes for a dip in a daring black swimsuit in Saint Tropez.

16 of 80

All Together

Rosario Dawson is seen on the SAG picket line at Warner Bro
Rosario Dawson.

CelebCandidly/ Snorlax / MEGA 

Rosario Dawson also joined Friday's picketers, marching outside of Warner Bros. in L.A. on July 14.

17 of 80

Good Match

Benedict Cumberbatch celebrates as he attends day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2023 in London, England
Benedict Cumberbatch.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Benedict Cumberbatch attends day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 14.

18 of 80

Take a Sip

Antoni Porowski, was spotted at local NYC neighborhood spot
Antoni Porowski.

DAVIDsTEA

Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski co-hosts a dinner in New York City with DAVIDsTEA on July 12.

19 of 80

On the Record

Rita Ora during a signing event for her new album "You & I," in London on July 14, 2023.
Rita Ora.

Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock

Rita Ora holds up her new album, You & I, at a signing in London on July 14.

20 of 80

City Girl

Melanie C is seen walking in midtown on July 14, 2023 in New York City
Melanie C.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Melanie C steps out rocking a white dress paired with a blue blazer on July 14 in New York City.

21 of 80

Hair Raising

Machine Gun Kelly performs on stage during day 2 of the Slottsfjell Festival 2023
Machine Gun Kelly.

Per Ole Hagen/Redferns

Machine Gun Kelly rocks sky-high spikes in his hair as he takes the stage during day 2 of the Slottsfjell Festival 2023 in Norway on July 13.

22 of 80

Mini-Me

TODAY -- Pictured: Ashley Graham on Thursday July 13, 2023
Ashley Graham.

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Ashley Graham shows off her very own Barbie while appearing on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna on July 13.

23 of 80

Peace Out

*EXCLUSIVE* - Joe Jonas gives the peace sign as he looks stylish in all red wearing a Norway jersey while out and about in Manhattan
Joe Jonas.

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Wearing a red Norway jersey, Joe Jonas flashes a peace sign while out and about in New York City on July 13.

24 of 80

Royal Pair

King Charles III (C) and Britain's Queen Camilla (R) take a tour of the Barbara Hepworth Museum and Sculpture Garden in Cornwall
King Charles and Queen Camilla.

FINNBARR WEBSTER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

King Charles and Queen Camilla take a tour of the Barbara Hepworth Museum and Sculpture Garden on July 13 in Cornwall, England.

25 of 80

Costar Fun

Rami Malek, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan attend the "Oppenheimer" UK Premiere
Rami Malek, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Rami Malek, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan all appear amused as Florence Pugh crouches to the ground and strikes a pose at the U.K. premiere of Oppenheimer at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 13 in London.

26 of 80

Princess Poise

Catherine, Princess of Wales laughs as she shakes a joke with Cadets in the Techno Zone, which aims to inspire young people into exploring science, technology, engineering and maths, during her visit to the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford
Kate Middleton.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate Middleton has a laugh during her visit to the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on July 14 in Fairford, England.

27 of 80

A Meal and a Smile

Matthew Koma, Hilary Duff Coach x Observed By Us Collaboration Launch Dinner

Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff enjoy dinner in L.A. on July 12 to celebrate the launch of fashion brand Observed By Us in collaboration with Coach.

28 of 80

Celebrating in the Hamptons

Taylor Neisen and Liev Schreiber attend Rufus Wainwright 50th Birthday Celebration at The Montauk Point Lighthouse
Taylor Neisen and Liev Schreiber.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Taylor Neisen and Liev Schreiber hold hangs at Rufus Wainwright's 50th Birthday Celebration in Montauk on July 13.

29 of 80

Cover Girl

Nina Dobrev and DuJour Media's Jason Binn celebrate DuJour's summer cover star Nina Dobrev at Gospel
Nina Dobrev.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for DuJour Media

Nina Dobrev looks happy to be DuJour's summer cover star as she celebrates with DuJour Media's Jason Binn on July 13 in N.Y.C.

30 of 80

On Air

Mark Duplass and Sterling K. Brown visit SiriusXM Studios
Mark Duplass and Sterling K. Brown.

Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Biosphere costars Mark Duplass and Sterling K. Brown stop by SiriusXM Studios on July 13 in New York City.

31 of 80

Red Hot

Florence Pugh the UK premiere of 'Oppenheimer' at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, London.
Florence Pugh.

Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com

Florence Pugh stuns in an open-back gown paired with a fiery hairdo at the U.K. premiere of Oppenheimer at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on July 13.

32 of 80

Stylish Pair

Rita Ora and Emily Ratajkowski attend the British Vogue x Self Portrait Summer Party at Chiltern Firehouse on July 13, 2023 in London, England
Rita Ora and Emily Ratajkowski.

Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty

Rita Ora and Emily Ratajkowski pose together at the British Vogue x Self Portrait Summer Party at Chiltern Firehouse in London on July 13.

33 of 80

Dapper Look

Josh Hartnett attends the "Oppenheimer" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 13, 2023 in London
Josh Hartnett.

Joe Maher/WireImage

Josh Hartnett wears cool shades of blue while at the U.K. premiere of Oppenheimer at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 13 in London.

34 of 80

After Hours

Alicia Keys arrives at her after party held at The 1 Hotel Brooklyn on July 12, 2023 in New York City
Alicia Keys.

Adrian Edwards/GC Images

Alicia Keys flashes a smile as she arrives at her after party at The 1 Hotel Brooklyn on July 12 following her concert at Barclays Center.

35 of 80

By the Sea

Zac Efron on vacation in Saint-Tropez, France on July 12, 2023. Photo by AABACAPRESS.COM
Zac Efron.

AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Zac Efron is seen soaking up the sun while on vacation in Saint-Tropez, France on July 12.

36 of 80

Leading Man

Matt Damon at BBC Radio 2 promoting new movie 'Oppenheimer' on July 13, 2023 in London, England
Matt Damon.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Matt Damon appears to be in good spirits as he stops by BBC Radio 2 in London on July 13.

37 of 80

Good Night

Shakira attends the British Vogue x Self Portrait Summer Party at Chiltern Firehouse on July 13, 2023 in London, England
Shakira.

Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty

Shakira showcases some statement accessories at the British Vogue x Self Portrait Summer Party at Chiltern Firehouse in London on July 13.

38 of 80

New York Minute

Ashley Graham is seen outside ABC Studios on July 13, 2023 in New York City
Ashley Graham.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Ashley Graham wears a bright green ensemble as she stops by ABC Studios in New York City on July 13.

39 of 80

On the Mic

T-Pain performs at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York CIty Tuesday night as part of his 'Escape From Wiscansin: The Invasion' Tour.
T-Pain.

John Krug, @krug.visuals

T-Pain takes the stage at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City as part of his Escape From Wiscansin: The Invasion Tour on July 11.

40 of 80

On the Move

Anna Delvey Heads To An Immigration Appointment In Style in NYC Lower East Side, NY
Anna Delvey.

Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com

Anna Delvey steps out in New York City as she heads to an immigration appointment on July 13.

41 of 80

Hands In!

America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig attend a photocall for "Barbie" at the London Eye
America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig.

David M. Benett/Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage

America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig are all smiles at a photocall for Barbie at the London Eye on July 12.

42 of 80

Pool Day

EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Madix slips into a neon green bikini on her way to a pool party after being nominated for an Emmy in Los Angeles
Ariana Madix.

TheImageDirect.com

Ariana Madix heads to the pool in a lime green bikini in Los Angeles on July 12.

43 of 80

Big Smile

Damar Hamlin at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Damar Hamlin.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Damar Hamlin strikes a fun pose while on the ESPYs red carpet on July 12. During the ceremony, held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, the NFL star honored the first responders who helped save his life after his cardiac arrest in January.

44 of 80

To a Tee

Miles Teller reacts after he hits his tee on the 2nd hole prior to the 2023 American Century Championship
Miles Teller.

Isaiah Vazquez/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images

Miles Teller participates in the 2023 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada on July 12.

45 of 80

In the Bag

Mia Regan and Elle Fanning attend the Longchamp x Toiletpaper Pop Revolution launch party
Mia Regan and Elle Fanning.

Dave Benett/Getty Images for Longchamp

Mia Regan and Elle Fanning sport colorful handbags at the Longchamp x Toiletpaper Pop Revolution launch party on July 12 in London.

46 of 80

Center Stage

Lil Wayne performs onstage during The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre
Lil Wayne.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lil Wayne wears a Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation sweatshirt as he takes the stage at the 2023 ESPY Awards on July 12.

47 of 80

Ladies Night

Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Andy Cohen, Jessel Taank, Jenna Lyons and Brynn Whitfield 'The Real Housewives of New York City' TV series season 14 premiere
Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Andy Cohen, Jessel Taank, Jenna Lyons and Brynn Whitfield.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

The cast of The Real Housewives of New York City pose with Andy Cohen at the season 14 premiere of the show in New York City on July 12.

48 of 80

All Dressed Up

Tiffany Haddish attends The 2023 ESPY Awards
Tiffany Haddish.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish flashes a smile from her seat at the 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on July 12.

49 of 80

Sparkle and Shine

Alexandra Daddario TAG Heuer Celebrates the Grand Opening of their New Boutique on 5th Avenue
Alexandra Daddario.

Madison McGaw/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Alexandra Daddario stuns in a sequined dress at the grand opening of the new TAG Heuer boutique on 5th Avenue in New York City on July 12.

50 of 80

Having a Ball

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy pose in the evian VIP Suite At Wimbledon 2023
Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy.

Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy have some fun in the Evian VIP Suite at Wimbledon on July 12 in London.

51 of 80

Milestone Moment

Ringo Starr, Sheila E. and H.E.R. at the star ceremony where Sheila E. is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Ringo Starr, Sheila E. and H.E.R.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Ringo Starr, Sheila E. and H.E.R. pose together at Sheila E.'s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on July 12.

52 of 80

For a Good Cause

Sally Wood and Ronnie Wood are seen at the launch of the Tusk Gorilla Trail at Covent Garden on July 13, 2023 in London
Sally Wood and Ronnie Wood.

John Phillips/Getty Images

Sally Wood and Ronnie Wood pose together at the launch of the Tusk Gorilla Trail at Covent Garden in London on July 13.

53 of 80

On the Soundtrack

Dua Lipa attend the European Premiere of Barbie at Cineworld Leicester Square in London
Dua Lipa.

SplashNews.com

Looking glamorous in her colorful Versace number, Dua Lipa waves to onlookers at the European premiere of Barbie on July 12 at Cineworld Leicester Square in London.

54 of 80

Explosive Energy

Robert Downey Jr attends a photocall for "Oppenheimer" in Trafalgar Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England.
Robert Downey Jr.

David M. Benett/Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage

Oppenheimer star Robert Downey Jr. strikes a fiery pose at the Christopher Nolan film's premiere in London on July 12.

55 of 80

Color on the Carpet

Ryan Gosling attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England
Ryan Gosling.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Ryan Gosling embraces his "Kenergy" in a pastel teal suit at the London premiere of Barbie on July 12.

56 of 80

Out & About

Rita Ora is seen at Bauer Radio in London. The British singer and actress carried a Miu Miu bag and wore a green bomber jacket, crop top, black skirt, cowboy boots.
Rita Ora.

TheImageDirect.com

Rita Ora struts down the streets of London while visiting Bauer Radio on July 12.

57 of 80

Teeing Up

Brody Jenner at the Sports Illustrated Presents
Brody Jenner.

Courtesy of Startraks Photo / Michael Simon

Brody Jenner hits the green at Sports Illustrated's Golf Classic on July 10 at the Angeles National Golf Club in L.A.

58 of 80

Stateside Star

David Beckham of Inter Miami CF looks on during a training session at DRV PNK Stadium on July 12, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
David Beckham.

Megan Briggs/Getty

Inter Miami CF co-owner David Beckham pops by the soccer team's training session in Fort Lauderdale on July 12.

59 of 80

Brits at Home

Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh 'Oppenheimer' film photocall, Trafalgar Square, London, UK
Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Oppenheimer costars Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh pause for pictures at a London photocall for their film on July 12.

60 of 80

Taking a Dip

Michelle Rodriguez enjoys her vacation with friends on a boat in Saint Tropez, French Riviera, France. On the program: Swimming and sunbathing
Michelle Rodriguez.

Best Image / BACKGRID

Michelle Rodriguez jumps into the seas of Saint-Tropez in France while on vacation on July 12.

61 of 80

Italian Getaway

Sofia Carson attends the Ischia Global Fest 2023 on July 12, 2023 in Ischia, Italy
Sofia Carson.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Sofia Carson stuns in red while attending the Ischia Global Fest on July 12.

62 of 80

Date Night

Sienna Miller is seen here arm in arm with her boyfriend Oli Green after a Dinner Date in Covent Garden
Sienna Miller and Oli Green.

DWM/MEGA

Sienna Miller and Oli Green step out for dinner in Covent Garden, London on July 11.

63 of 80

L.A. Mood

Lori Harvey smiling to the cameras in Los Angeles
Lori Harvey.

@broadimage / SplashNews.com

Lori Harvey flashes a smile while out and about in Los Angeles sporting a cropped top and jeans.

64 of 80

Flower Power

Emily Blunt is seen at Gare du Nord station
Emily Blunt.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Wearing a floral ensemble, Emily Blunt is spotted at Gare du Nord station on July 12 in Paris.

65 of 80

Music Man

Nile Rodgers of Nile Rodgers & Chic performs in concert during Noches del BotÃÂ¡nico Music Festival
Nile Rodgers.

 Mariano Regidor/Redferns

Nile Rodgers takes the stage during Noches del Botánico Music Festival held at Real Jardín Botánico Alfonso XIII in Mardid on July 11.

66 of 80

Purple Reign

Zoe Saldana attends the photocall to launch the new Paramount+ series "Special Ops: Lioness"
Zoe Saldaña.

John Phillips/Getty Images

 Zoe Saldaña stuns in purple at a photocall for the new Paramount+ series Special Ops: Lioness at IET London on July 11.

67 of 80

On the Go

Gerard Butler, after filming his last film in the Canary Islands, is spending a few days off with some friends in the city of Barcelona
Gerard Butler.

ECES / SplashNews.com

Gerard Butler takes a spin on a bicycle while spending time in Barcelona on July 10.

68 of 80

All-Stars

Betina Gozo Shimonek, Nic Shimonek, Patrick Mahomes, and Brittany Mahomes attend the Netflix Premiere of "Quarterback"
Betina Gozo Shimonek, Nic Shimonek, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes.

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Netflix

Betina Gozo Shimonek, Nic Shimonek, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes pose together at the Netflix Premiere of Quarterback at Netflix Tudum Theater in L.A. on July 11.

69 of 80

Triple Threat

Lisa Rinehart, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Laura Linney Sony Pictures Classics & The Cinema Society host a special screening of "The Miracle Club"
Lisa Rinehart, Mikhail Baryshnikov and Laura Linney.

Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Lisa Rinehart, Mikhail Baryshnikov and Laura Linney attend a special screening ofThe Miracle Club hosted by Sony Pictures Classics and The Cinema Society in New York City on July 11.

70 of 80

Family Time

Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers and family pose during the All-Star Red Carpet Show

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman poses with wife, Chelsea Freeman, and their children at the All-Star Red Carpet Show at Pike Place Market in Seattle on July 11.

71 of 80

Theater Buffs

Alex Brightman, Ian Shaw and Colin Donnell pose as the box office officially opens for the upcoming broadway play "The Shark Is Broken"
Alex Brightman, Ian Shaw and Colin Donnell.

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Alex Brightman, Ian Shaw and Colin Donnell pose together at The Golden Theater in New York City on July 11 as the box office officially opens for the upcoming play The Shark Is Broken.

72 of 80

Gal Pals

Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman attend the launch event for 'Special Ops: Lioness'
Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman.

Dave Benett/Getty

Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman share a moment at the London launch event for their new series Special Ops: Lioness, hosted by Paramount+ and Vanity Fair on July 11.

73 of 80

On Stage After Dark

Nelly performing at T-Mobile
Nelly.

T-Mobile

Nelly takes the mic at T-Mobile's Derby After Dark party during MLB All-Star Week on July 10 in Seattle.

74 of 80

In the Stands

Mia Regan and Romeo Beckham smile as they attend day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships
Mia Regan and Romeo Beckham.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend Mia Regan enjoy a date at Wimbledon on July 11.

75 of 80

Pooch Pals

Lucy Hale Teams with PetSmart to Champion Pet Adoption
Lucy Hale.

PetSmart/MEGA

Lucy Hale poses with her dogs Elvis and Ethel to support Champion Pet Adoption in collaboration with PetSmart.

76 of 80

Cast Moment

Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt attends Oppenheimer Premiere held at Grand Rex on July 11, 2023
Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt.

Domine Jerome/ABACA/Shutterstock 

Oppenheimer stars Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt pose together at the Paris premiere of their highly anticipated film on July 11.

77 of 80

Beach Babe

Heidi Klum packed on the PDA with husband Tom Kaulitz as they spent their vacation on the beach in Sardinia.
Heidi Klum.

Ciao Pix / Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Heidi Klum sports a leopard print bikini on July 11 while enjoying her seaside vacation on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia.

78 of 80

Pretty Partnership

Lori Harvey - PrettyLittleThing announces new Brand Ambassador
Lori Harvey.

BACKGRID

Brand new PrettyLittleThing ambassador Lori Harvey poses poolside for the July 11 announcement of her partnership with the clothing company.

79 of 80

Stopping By

Lainey Wilson visits SiriusXM Studios on July 11, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee
Lainey Wilson.

Jason Kempin/Getty

In a colorful hat and snakeskin top, Lainey Wilson pays a visit to SiriusXM Studios in Nashville on July 11.

80 of 80

Florida Fashion

Kariselle Snow of Netflix
Kariselle Snow.

Brand Influential

Perfect Match alum Kariselle Snow hangs out in Miami during Swim Week.

